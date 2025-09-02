Activated STING in the thymic epithelium alters T cell development and selection leading to autoimmunity

Activated STING in thymic stroma of CopaE241K/+ mice upregulates IFNs. To assess whether STING has a functional role in the thymic stroma of CopaE241K/+ mice that influences the development and selection of autoreactive T cells, we first determined whether we could detect activation of STING protein in TECs. We performed Western blots of enriched TEC cell populations and assayed for phosphorylated STING (pSTING). We found a significant increase in pSTING in TECs from CopaE241K/+ mice in comparison with WT mice (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI180252DS1) and used confocal microscopy to observe that pSTING was predominantly enriched in mTECs (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). Consistent with these results, our previous bulk RNA sequencing data from sorted TEC populations of CopaE241K/+ mice showed an increase in Ifnb1 transcript levels, particularly in MHC-IIhiCD80hi mTECs (mTEChi) (2). We performed deeper analysis of mTEChi cell bulk RNA sequencing data to determine whether other signaling outputs of STING were upregulated. Interestingly, although Ifnb1 transcript was elevated in CopaE241K/+ mice, the cytokines Il6 and Tnf that are downstream of NF-κB signaling were not (Figure 1C). Similar results were obtained when we examined IL6 and TNF-α by flow cytometry in mTEChi cells from CopaE241K/+ mice, both of which stayed largely normal, whereas the IFN-stimulated chemokine CCL5 was significantly elevated (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

Figure 1 Activated STING in thymic stroma upregulates IFN signaling. (A) Representative immunoblot of pSTING in TECs versus thymocytes with relative band density quantification. Each lane represents 1 biological replicate. Data represent 3 independent experiments. (B) Immunofluorescence stain of keratin 5 (KRT5) and pSTING expression on thymic sections from CopaE241K/+ mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Volcano plot of RNA sequencing analysis of sorted mTECs (mTEChi) from WT and CopaE241K/+ mice (n = 3 per genotype). (D) Immunofluorescence stain of KRT5 and KRT8 on thymic sections from CopaE241K/+ and WT littermates. Scale bar: 250 μm. Data represent 3 independent experiments. (E) Left: representative flow cytometry analysis of TECs via MHC-II and Ly51 staining. Right: total mTEC numbers (WT, n = 3; CopaE241K/+, n = 4; CopaE241K/+/Stinggt/gt, n = 3). Data represent 2 independent experiments. Data are mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test was used for statistical analysis. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Because activated STING is also associated with cellular senescence (16) and apoptosis (17), we examined tissue architecture of thymi by confocal microscopy to assess whether there was evidence of thymic involution. Immunofluorescence staining with KRT5 and KRT8 cell surface markers revealed that CopaE241K/+ mice appeared to have normal size and organization of the cortical and medullary thymic epithelium (18) (Figure 1D). Measurement of a cellular senescence marker by flow cytometry appeared unchanged in mTECs between CopaE241K/+ mice and controls (Supplemental Figure 3A). In contrast, we observed that CopaE241K/+ mice had elevated annexin V staining in mTECs and a mild decrease in mTEC numbers that was reversed in the absence of STING (Supplemental Figure 3B and Figure 1E). Double positive (DP) thymocytes also had an increase in annexin V, although the cell counts remained largely normal (Supplemental Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4C). The mRNA levels of Aire and Fezf2, 2 key transcriptional regulators of tissue-specific antigen expression in the thymus, were similar in mTECs and other antigen presenting cells (APCs) in CopaE241K/+ mice and controls (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2E). Taken together, activated STING in the thymic stroma appeared functionally active, particularly within mTECs, and caused both an increase in mTEC IFN levels and a mild decrease in the cellularity of the mTEC compartment.

Activated STING in thymic stroma increases postselection thymocytes. Having found that STING is activated in the thymic epithelium of CopaE241K/+ mice, we next wanted to assess how it influenced thymocyte development. As in our previous study (5), we observed that CopaE241K/+ mice have an increase in single positive (SP) thymocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, A and C) and postselection thymocytes (Supplemental Figure 4B). To assess whether activated STING triggered these changes, we examined STING-deficient CopaE241K/+ mice (CopaE241/+/Sting1gt/gt mice) and found that the increase in the thymocyte populations was completely reversed (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). We evaluated thymic APCs such as B cells and conventional dendritic cells (cDCs) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B) and found that although STING activation does not affect the total cell counts of these APCs (Supplemental Figure 2C), it enhanced the maturation of B cells in CopaE241K/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2D). We next used bone marrow chimeras to determine whether activated STING in the radioresistant stromal compartment or the hematopoietic compartment caused the changes to the thymocyte populations. We transplanted WT bone marrow into irradiated CopaE241K/+ mice and confirmed CopaE241K/+ thymic stroma induced increased SP cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 5A) similar to unmanipulated CopaE241K/+ mice. In contrast, the alterations to the thymocyte populations were reversed when WT bone marrow was transplanted into irradiated CopaE241/+/Sting1gt/gt mice (Figure 2, A and B), suggesting that STING exerts its influence on thymocyte populations from within the thymic stroma.

Figure 2 Activated STING in thymic stroma increases SP thymocytes. (A) Left: representative flow plots of CD4+ and CD8+ on reconstituted thymocytes in bone marrow chimeras. Right: percentages of CD4+ SP and CD8+ SP thymocytes among the reconstituted thymocytes (WT→WT, n = 6; WT→CopaE241K/+, n = 6; WT→Stinggt/gt, n = 5; WT→CopaE241K/+/Stinggt/gt, n = 5). (B) Left: representative flow analysis of CD69 and TCR-β on reconstituted thymocytes in bone marrow chimeras. Right: percentages of CD69hi TCRβhi and CD69lo TCRβhi among the reconstituted thymocytes. (C) Percentages of CD69lo MHC-IIhi (mature stage 2) among the reconstituted CD4+ and CD8+ SP thymocytes. Flow gating strategy is in Supplemental Figure 5A. WT→WT, n = 7; WT→CopaE241K/+, n = 6; CopaE241K/+→WT, n = 6; CopaE241K/+→CopaE241K/+, n = 4; WT→Stinggt/gt, n = 4; WT→CopaE241K/+/Stinggt/gt, n = 3. Data in A–C were pooled from at least 2 independent experiments and are mean ± SD. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test was used for statistical analysis in A and B. One-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test were used in C. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Our prior work indicated that higher type I IFN levels in TECs of CopaE241K/+ mice imprint thymocytes with elevated interferon stimulated genes (ISGs) and promote an expansion of late-stage SP cells (2). By analyzing the SP thymocytes in reciprocal bone marrow chimera, we confirmed that the upregulated ISGs in CopaE241K/+ SP thymocytes are largely due to STING activation in the stroma instead of hematopoietic cells (Supplemental Figure 5B). We then used a flow cytometry staining strategy that subsets increasingly mature SP cells into semimature, mature 1, and mature 2 populations (19) (Supplemental Figure 5, A, C, and D). Consistent with the results from above, we found that loss of STING in the thymic stroma reversed the expansion of M2 cells in the CopaE241K/+ thymus (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 5D). Taken together, these data establish that chronic STING activation in CopaE241K/+ TECs imprints SP thymocytes with increased ISGs, results in an increase in postselection SP thymocytes, and promotes the expansion of late-stage SP thymocytes.

To assess whether chronic STING activation within T cell progenitors contributes to any of the alterations observed, we performed mixed bone marrow chimeras in which we evenly mixed CopaE241K/+ and WT bone marrows for transfer into lethally irradiated hosts (Supplemental Figure 6A). When we analyzed the reconstituted thymus, we found no differences in SP expansion or maturation between donors within the same host (Supplemental Figure 6, D–G). However, the reduction of CopaE241K/+ -derived thymocytes when competing with WT cells within the same host reflected a compromised ability in their survival, proliferation, or both (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). This defect in the hematopoietic compartment of CopaE241K/+ mice brought out by the mixed chimeras reminded us of the pro-apoptotic effects of STING activation on immune cells and cytopenia in the SAVI mouse models (12, 20) and suggested that CopaE241K/+ mice might also be prone to immune deficiencies. Despite the similarities between COPA syndrome and SAVI, the largely normal cellularity of immune cells and the generally milder lung disease in the CopaE241K/+ mouse model (5) suggest that STING signaling in these 2 disorders might be distinct.

To determine to what extent STING-mediated type I IFN signaling contributes to altered thymocyte development, we next transferred bone marrow from the interferon (alpha and beta) receptor (Ifnar) knockout (Ifnar–/–) mice into irradiated WT or CopaE241K/+ hosts. Loss of IFNAR in hematopoietic cells completely blunted the upregulation of ISGs in thymocytes caused by the CopaE241K/+ thymic stroma as well as the activation of thymic B cells (Supplemental Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 8). However, the expansion of postselection SP thymocytes was not fully rescued by IFNAR deficiency (Supplemental Figure 7, B–E), suggesting that additional mechanisms that map specifically to the thymic stroma may be involved. Although a growing body of work indicates transient STING activation induces noncanonical autophagy (21, 22), the role of STING on autophagic function in TECs has not been explored. Based on observations in prior work (1, 5), we speculated that chronic STING activation in TECs might actually impair macroautophagy (hereafter autophagy), a cellular process critical for processing and presenting self-peptides to thymocytes, particularly during negative selection (23). We reasoned that if persistent STING activation in CopaE241K/+ mice did indeed disrupt autophagic function in TECs, then this might account for the increase in postselection SP thymocytes that persisted despite loss of IFNAR on hematopoietic cells.

Chronic STING signaling in TECs impairs autophagy. To investigate the role of chronic STING activation on autophagy in our model, we crossed CopaE241K/+ mice to GFP-LC3 reporter mice (24) and measured GFP-LC3II+ by flow cytometry in TECs. Interestingly, mTEChi cells in CopaE241K/+ mice had a striking increase in the percentage of cells expressing autophagosome-associated GFP-LC3II (Figure 3A). To determine whether the increase in autophagosomes reflected enhanced autophagy initiation or impaired autophagic flux, we expressed WT and E241K mutant COPA in HEK293T cells that stably express STING. We cultured the cells with and without bafilomycin A (BafA), which inhibits autophagosome/lysosome fusion (25). In cells expressing WT COPA, we observed an expected increase in LC3II levels after treatment with BafA. In cells expressing E241K mutant COPA, however, we observed higher levels of LC3II at baseline that did not increase in response to BafA treatment, consistent with impaired autophagic flux (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Constitutive activation of STING in the thymus impairs autophagic flux. (A) Left: flow analysis of autophagosome-associated LC3 (LC3II) in mTEChi from GFP-LC3 and GFP-LC3 × CopaE241K/+ mice. Right: percentage of LC3II-GFP+ population among total mTEChi and GFP median fluorescence intensity in mTEChi (GFP-LC3 × WT, n = 4; GFP-LC3 × CopaE241K/+, n = 4). Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments. (B) Representative immunoblot and densitometric analysis of LC3II following transient transfection of WT or E241K COPA-expressing plasmid into HEK293T cells that stably express STING. Data represent 3 independent experiments. (C) Quantitation of autophagic flux in mTECs of CAG-RFP-GFP-LC3 tandem reporter mice. Left: flow cytometry of autophagosome-associated (RFP≈GFP) and autolysosome-associated (GFP<RFP) LC3 in mTECs. Right: percentage of mTEChi with reduced autophagic flux (RFP-GFP-LC3 × WT, n = 5; RFP-GFP-LC3 × CopaE241K/+, n = 5; RFP-GFP-LC3 × WT × Stinggt/gt, n = 3; RFP-GFP-LC3 × CopaE241K/+ × Stinggt/gt, n = 3). (D) Left: ratio of RFP/GFP fluorescence histogram in mTECs expressing LC3 tandem reporter. Right: mean RFP/GFP ratio in mTECs (RFP-GFP-LC3 × WT, n = 5; RFP-GFP-LC3 × CopaE241K/+, n = 5; RFP-GFP-LC3 × WT × Stinggt/gt, n = 3; RFP-GFP-LC3 × CopaE241K/+ × Stinggt/gt, n = 3). Data in C and D were pooled from 3 independent experiments and are presented as mean ± SD. Unpaired, parametric, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for statistical analysis in A. One-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test was used in C and D. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

To further dissect how STING activation might regulate autophagy in the thymic epithelium, we crossed CopaE241/+ mice with CAG-RFP-EGFP-LC3 tandem reporter mice so that we could quantitate autophagic flux in TECs by flow cytometry (26, 27). Because EGFP is more sensitive than RFP to the acidic environment of autolysosomes, cells with higher flux have less EGFP and, thus, an increased RFP/GFP ratio (Figure 3, C and D). Consistent with our data above, CopaE241/+ mTEChi cells had a lower RFP/GFP ratio than WT mTEChi cells, indicating impaired autophagic flux. In addition, the RFP/GFP ratio returned to WT levels in STING-deficient CopaE241/+/Sting1gt/gt mice (Figure 3, C and D). Collectively, these findings indicate that chronic STING activation in mTEChi cells impairs autophagic flux, which is vital for delivery of endogenous self-peptides to developing T cells (23, 28).

Chronic STING activation in TECs impairs T cell selection and alters the T cell repertoire. Having found that chronic STING activation impaired autophagic flux in mTECs of CopaE241/+ mice, we next wanted to examine the impact of this on repertoire selection of T cells. We employed the RiP-mOVA/OT-II system to study negative selection of T cells. RiP-mOVA mice express membrane-bound ovalbumin (mOVA) as a neo–self-antigen within mTECs and OT-II cells have a TCR specific for ovalbumin peptide. Normally, when OT-II cells traffic through the thymus and encounter ova peptide presented by major histocompatibility complex class II (MHC-II) on mTECs, they undergo clonal deletion and die (29).

We transplanted bone marrow from OT-II transgenic mice into RiP-mOVA mice bred onto the CopaE241K/+, Copa+/+/Sting1gt/gt, and CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt genetic backgrounds and analyzed clonal deletion of OT-II thymocytes. In the CopaE241K/+ background, we found a significant increase of OT-II CD4+ SP cells in the thymus compared with the WT background (Figure 4A). Remarkably, loss of STING in CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt mice restored the percentages of OT-II CD4+ SP cells to levels comparable with WT mice (Figure 4A). We next evaluated clonotypic CD4+ SP cells for expression of cell surface CD5+ and intracellular Nur77, markers indicating the engagement and strength of TCR signaling (30). OT-II CD4+ SP cells from CopaE241/+ mice failed to upregulate both CD5+ and Nur77 compared with SP thymocytes from WT and CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt mice (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 9A). Moreover, the surface Vβ5 and Vα2 expression on OT-II CD4+ SP cells from CopaE241/+ mice remained intact compared with CD4+ SP cells from WT and CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt mice (Figure 4C), suggesting a lack of TCR engagement due to STING activation in thymic epithelium. Lastly, we found impaired generation of Tregs in CopaE241/+ thymi (Figure 4D), which is also consistent with a defect in self-antigen–TCR interactions in the thymic medulla. Taken together, our data demonstrate that STING activation in the thymic epithelium perturbs negative selection, a key event in the establishment of central tolerance during T cell development, and thereby contributes to autoimmunity and disease in COPA syndrome and possibly other STING-associated immune diseases.

Figure 4 Activated STING impairs negative selection of T cells and alters the T cell repertoire. (A) Left: representative flow analysis of CD4+ and CD8+ on reconstituted thymocytes in bone marrow chimeras. Right: percentage of CD4+ SP thymocytes among the reconstituted thymocytes (OT-II→Rip-mOVA × WT, n = 11; OT-II→Rip-mOVA × CopaE241K/+, n = 5; WT→Rip-mOVA × WT × Stinggt/gt, n = 10; WT→Rip-mOVA × CopaE241K/+ × Stinggt/gt, n = 4). (B) Left: flow analysis of TCR-β and Nur77 expression in the reconstituted CD4+ SP in the bone marrow chimeras. Right: percentage of Nur77+ population among CD4+ SP thymocytes (OT-II→Rip-mOVA × WT, n = 7; OT-II→Rip-mOVA × CopaE241K/+, n = 5; WT→Rip-mOVA × WT × Stinggt/gt, n = 8; WT→Rip-mOVA × CopaE241K/+ × Stinggt/gt, n = 4). (C) Left: flow analysis of Vβ5 and Vα2 in CD4+ SP thymocytes in the bone marrow chimeras shown in (A). Right: ratio of TCRhi versus TCRlo among CD4+ SP thymocytes. (D) Left: flow analysis of CD25 and Foxp3 in CD4+ thymocytes in the bone marrow chimeras. Right: percentage of thymic Tregs among CD4+ thymocytes (OT-II→Rip-mOVA × WT, n = 7; OT-II→Rip-mOVA × CopaE241K/+, n = 5; WT→Rip-mOVA × WT × Stinggt/gt, n = 8; WT→Rip-mOVA × CopaE241K/+ × Stinggt/gt, n = 4). Data were pooled from 3 independent experiments. Data are mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA and Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (log normal distribution in D) were used for statistical analysis. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. All host mice are on Rip-mOVA background.

To determine whether the above defect could be applied more broadly, we first assessed the CD5+ level on polyclonal SP thymocytes and found that SP thymocytes in CopaE241K/+ mice have a modest but significant drop in CD5+ on SP cells (Supplemental Figure 9B), suggesting that the selection of T cells across a broad range of specificities might be affected. Next, we compared TCRVβ chain profiles in WT, CopaE241K/+, and CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt mice. Not surprisingly, the TCRVβ repertoire of CD4+ SP and CD8+ SP thymocytes in CopaE241K/+ mice showed significant shifts that were rescued by STING deficiency (Supplemental Figure 9E). In contrast, the TCRVβ repertoire on DP thymocytes stayed largely normal compared with cells from WT and CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt thymi (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D), suggesting that the alterations to the TCR repertoire on SP thymocytes occurred primarily in the CopaE241K/+ medulla rather than the cortex. Interestingly, when we analyzed Vβ chains on DN thymocytes, we also observed signs of an altered TCR repertoire (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). Given the ligand independence of pre-TCR activation during β-selection (31), we speculate this change could either result from the heightened IFNs in the medulla or a T cell–intrinsic response to STING activation.

To further examine how different thymic compartments help shape the SP TCR repertoire, we mixed congenically marked CopaE241K/+ and WT bone marrows together and transferred them into lethally irradiated CopaE241K/+ and CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt hosts (Supplemental Figure 10A). We individually assessed representative Vβ chains and observed differences caused by the host stroma (Vβ5 on CD4+ and CD8+ SP, Supplemental Figure 10B), further corroborating our data showing that stromal STING activation influences the T cell repertoire. Meanwhile, we found a shift in the Vβs of WT donor cells mixed with CopaE241K/+ bone marrow in CopaE241K/+/Sting1gt/gt hosts (Vβ13 on CD8+ SP, Supplemental Figure 10B), suggesting a potential influence of activated STING in thymic APCs. We also detected a shift in Vβ usage between donors within the same hosts (Vβ13 on CD4+ and CD8+ SP, Supplemental Figure 10B), indicating that T cell–intrinsic STING activation may be playing a role. Taken together, our findings suggest that chronic STING activation causes a defect in negative selection of T cells and an overall shift in the T cell repertoire.

A systemic STING agonist increases autoreactive T cells in the thymus. Having found that constitutive STING activation in the thymic epithelium alters thymocyte development and selection, we wondered if our findings might be applied more broadly outside the context of the COPA syndrome model. Specifically, we sought to examine whether activation of STING in the thymic stroma using a systemic STING agonist developed for clinical use (for instance, cancer immunotherapy) would phenocopy our findings and promote the output of autoreactive T cell clones. To study this, we turned to tyrosinase-related protein 1 (TRP-1) TCR Tg mice, an MHC-II–restricted mouse model in which CD4+ T cells recognize an epitope of the endogenous TRP-1 (32). TRP-1 is expressed as a melanocyte self-antigen in mTECs and also in melanoma tumors. Expression of TRP-1 in mTECs results in the deletion of TRP-1–specific T cells in the thymus and prevents their escape into peripheral lymphoid organs (18, 33). Because our data suggested that activation of STING in mTECs leads to a defect in negative selection, we set out to study whether systemic delivery of a STING agonist would disrupt processing and presentation of the TRP-1 self-antigen to developing thymocytes. To assess this, we treated TRP-1 TCR Tg mice (on a Rag1–/– background) with the recently reported dimeric amidobenzimidazole (diABZI) STING agonist (34) every other day for 2 weeks (Supplemental Figure 11A). After a brief washout period, we assessed the thymus for the selection of TRP-1–specific T cells. In mice treated with the diABZI STING agonist, we found a significant increase in the percentages of CD3+Vβ14+ T cells in comparison with control mice treated with vehicle alone (Figure 5A). An examination of CD3+Vβ14+ signaled thymocytes showed significantly lower levels of cleaved caspase-3 in mice receiving the STING agonist, consistent with a decrease in clonal deletion of antitumor T cells in treated mice (35) (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 A systemic STING agonist increases autoreactive T cells in the thymus. (A) Left: CD4+ and CD8+ profile of thymocytes and CD3+ and Vβ14+ expression of CD4+ SP thymocytes in Rag1–/– Tyrp1B-w/wt TCR mice treated with diABZI STING agonist or vehicle. Right: change in percentage of total thymic CD4+ SP and Vβ14+CD4+ SP following STING agonist treatment (vehicle, n = 14; agonist, n = 21; compiled from 3 independent experiments). (B) Left: cleaved caspase 3 on CD5hi TCRβhi thymocytes in vehicle- and agonist-treated mice. Right: percentage of thymocytes undergoing clonal deletion in agonist-treated mice relative to vehicle treatment (vehicle, n = 13; agonist, n = 14; compiled from 3 independent experiments). Unpaired, parametric, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used for statistical analysis. (C) Left: flow analysis of splenic CD4+ SP Vβ14+ autoreactive T cells in vehicle- and agonist-treated mice. Right: absolute number of CD4+ SP Vβ14+ autoreactive T cells. (D) Absolute number of splenic and inguinal CD4+ SP and Vβ14+ autoreactive T cells in vehicle- and agonist-treated mice (vehicle, n = 14; agonist, n = 21; 3 independent experiments). LN, lymph node. (E) B16 melanoma growth in Rag1–/– mice that received x-ray radiation, PD-1 antibody, and adoptively transferred splenocytes from Rag1–/– Tyrp1B-w/wt TCR mice treated with STING agonist (n = 5) or vehicle (n = 4) (data represent 3 independent experiments). Locally estimated scatter plot smoothing with 95% confidence interval of B16 tumor growth over time. (F) Quantitation of CD3+ CD45.1 donor cells within the periphery after transfer into CD45.2 host and treatment with agonist (n = 8) or vehicle (n = 9). Data were pooled from 3 independent experiments. (G) Mean expression of STING1 transcript in select cell types in human thymus. Data are mean ± SD. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney U test was used for statistical analysis unless indicated above. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

We assessed peripheral lymphoid organs for the presence of CD3+Vβ14+ T cells. On peripheral CD4+ T cells, we found that STING agonists had no impact on PD-1 levels (Supplemental Figure 11B). In lymph nodes and spleen, there was a significant increase in CD3+Vβ14+ T cells that escaped negative selection in the thymus (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 11C). To confirm that these T cells were functionally competent, we next sought to determine whether the cells could mediate an antitumor immune response because although TRP-1 is a self-antigen, it is also expressed in B16 melanoma tumors. After the washout period, we isolated secondary lymphoid organs from TRP-1 TCR Tg mice treated with STING agonist or control vehicle to collect total CD3+Vβ14+ T cells. From each treated mouse, we adoptively transferred harvested cells into a Rag1–/– mouse implanted with B16 melanoma tumor. We observed marked reduced growth rate of tumors in hosts that received CD3+Vβ14+ T cells from STING agonist–treated mice in comparison with tumors in mice that received control cells (Figure 5E). To assess the possibility that diABZI STING agonist induces nonspecific proliferation of peripheral T cells, splenocytes from WT CD45.1 donors were transferred into WT CD45.2 hosts, and host mice were administered vehicle or STING agonist twice. Agonist-treated donor cells had significantly reduced numbers (Figure 5F) compared with vehicle-treated control cells, indicating an absence of nonspecific proliferation. Taken together, activation of STING in the thymus independent of COPA syndrome leads to the escape of self-antigen–specific T cells that otherwise normally undergo negative selection, findings relevant for other immunoregulatory disorders and patients receiving small molecule drugs to modulate STING signaling during cancer immunotherapy.

STING is highly expressed in mTECs in humans. Finally, although the CopaE241/+ mouse model closely phenocopies COPA syndrome in patients and is a powerful model to study the disease (2, 5), we next wanted to directly determine the potential relevance of thymic STING in human tissue and assess the levels of STING transcript in human thymus. We analyzed single-cell RNA sequencing data from a human thymus cell atlas and found that STING was variably expressed depending on the specific cell type (36). STING was expressed in both thymocytes and TECs, consistent with our data and that of others (2, 11) showing an effect of STING within each of these cellular compartments. Compared with thymocytes, mTECs generally had higher mean expression of STING and a greater fraction of each cell type expressing the gene (Supplemental Figure 11D). Among stromal cells, STING was most highly expressed in the thymic epithelium and exhibited elevated expression in mTECs, including those directly involved in processing and presenting tissue antigens to developing T cells (37) (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 11E). Interestingly, STING transcript levels in human mTECs were higher than those found in thymic macrophages and more than double the levels of monocytes or plasmacytoid DCs (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 11E) (10).