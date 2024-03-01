Early reduction in PD-L1 expression predicts faster treatment response in human cutaneous leishmaniasis

Advertisement
Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI180162
Find articles by Dey, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Senaratne, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Somaratne, V. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Madarasinghe, N. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Seneviratne, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Forrester, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Montes de Oca, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Reis, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Moulik, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Walrad, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Chatterjee, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Goto, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Wickremasinghe, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Find articles by Lagos, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Kaye, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Find articles by Ranasinghe, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
Published March 1, 2024 - More info
Cutaneous leishmaniasis (CL) is caused by Leishmania donovani in Sri Lanka. Pentavalent antimonials (e.g., sodium stibogluconate [SSG]) remain first-line drugs for CL with no new effective treatments emerging. We studied whole blood and lesion transcriptomes from Sri Lankan patients with CL at presentation and during SSG treatment. From lesions but not whole blood, we identified differential expression of immune-related genes, including immune checkpoint molecules, after onset of treatment. Using spatial profiling and RNA-FISH, we confirmed reduced expression of programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) and indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) proteins on treatment in lesions of a second validation cohort and further demonstrated significantly higher expression of these checkpoint molecules on parasite-infected compared with noninfected lesional CD68+ monocytes and macrophages. Crucially, early reduction in PD-L1 but not IDO1 expression was predictive of rate of clinical cure (HR = 4.88) and occurred in parallel with reduction in parasite load. Our data support a model whereby the initial anti–leishmanial activity of antimonial drugs alleviates checkpoint inhibition on T cells, facilitating immune-drug synergism and clinical cure. Our findings demonstrate that PD-L1 expression can be used as a predictor of rapidity of clinical response to SSG treatment in Sri Lanka and support further evaluation of PD-L1 as a host-directed therapeutic in leishmaniasis.
Nidhi S. Dey, Sujai Senaratne, Vijani Somaratne, Nayani P. Madarasinghe, Bimalka Seneviratne, Sarah Forrester, Marcela Montes de Oca, Luiza Campos Reis, Srija Moulik, Pegine B. Walrad, Mitali Chatterjee, Hiro Goto, Renu Wickremasinghe, Dimitris Lagos, Paul M. Kaye, Shalindra Ranasinghe
Original citation J Clin Invest. 2021;131(22):e142765. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142765
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2024;134(5):e180162. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI180162
The authors recently became aware that the image in Figure 2E was incorrect. The correct image, provided from the original source data, is shown below. The HTML and PDF versions have been updated.
The authors regret the error.
See the related article at Early reduction in PD-L1 expression predicts faster treatment response in human cutaneous leishmaniasis.