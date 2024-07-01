Unveiling the proteome-wide autoreactome enables enhanced evaluation of emerging CAR T cell therapies in autoimmunity

Healthy individuals harbor a unique set of autoreactivities: the autoreactome. The rich history of “natural autoantibody” biology has shown that many healthy individuals share a common set of autoreactive antibodies (34–36). This work has recently been scaled to detect shared autoantibodies across thousands of proteins and has identified a set of autoantibodies present in many individuals, which some have termed the “autoantibodyome” (37). It is also known that specific disease-associated autoantibodies are often present in certain healthy individuals, and recent efforts have shown that different individuals harbor distinctive patterns of reactivity to these known autoantigens. Using our customized, previously described 730,000-element PhIP-Seq (11, 17–21, 38) we are able to build considerably on this previous work by comprehensively and quantitatively characterizing in high resolution the proteome-wide set of autoreactivities distinctive of each individual (hereafter referred to as the “autoreactome”), revealing a new appreciation for the unique diversity each individual harbors.

To define the variation among autoreactomes of healthy individuals we performed PhIP-Seq and analyzed resulting data from 79 healthy blood donor samples collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic (healthy demographics in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI180012DS1) and developed an analytical approach for quantitatively assessing the similarity of autoreactomes among different samples (Figure 1A). For a robust quantitative analysis of inter- and intraindividual similarity by PhIP-Seq, results must be highly reproducible, as measured by technical replicate. Over the past several years, we have refined our PhIP-Seq protocols to maximize reproducibility. The master version of this protocol is available at Protocols.io (https://www.protocols.io/view/derisi-lab-phage-immunoprecipitation-sequencing-ph-czw7x7hn?step=14.1) and is listed as “DeRisi Lab Phage Immunoprecipitation and Sequencing.” PhIP-Seq protocol performance was evaluated by identifying the PhIP-Seq enrichment similarity of 48 samples representing 24 sets of technical replicates. The relative amounts of each phage-presented peptide that were immunoprecipitated within a given sample were calculated and then used to compare each individual sample. Technical replicates showed high reproducibility (Pearson’s r coefficient median = 0.946; first quartile [Q1] = 0.907 and third quartile [Q3] = 0.974) (Figure 1B, left). Next, the similarity of individual autoreactomes was compared among each of the 79 healthy individuals in this study. For each sample, the PhIP-Seq enrichment was compared with each of the 78 other samples. We found that individual autoreactomes were distinctive, with very little similarity to others (Pearson’s r coefficient median = 0.021; Q1 = 0.018, Q3 = 0.023) (Figure 1B, right). These results demonstrate that each individual harbors a highly reproducible and unique autoreactome, comprising the relative signal in up to 730,000 different autoreactivities. Having established the uniqueness of individual autoreactomes, we next sought to determine whether those specific autoantibodies that were most enriched within an individual might have a higher degree of sharing. For each of the 79 individuals in our cohort, the top 10 autoantibodies were calculated (fold change [FC] over mock IP), which yielded a total of 623 unique autoantigen targets. Of these, 286 of the autoantibodies were unique to the individual in whom they were initially identified, and the mean number of individuals who shared an autoantibody was 2.53 of 79 (3.2%) (Supplemental Figure 1A). The cellular locations of the 623 autoantigens were analyzed by gene ontology analysis, and the vast majority were noted to intracellular antigens, consistent with the notion that the identified autoantibodies in these healthy individuals were unlikely to be pathologic (Supplemental Figure 1B). However, a small subset of the autoantibody targets are predicted to be extracellular or cell surface proteins, suggesting that under certain conditions some of these autoantibodies could hypothetically have biological effects.

Figure 1 Individuals harbor a unique set of longitudinally stable autoreactivities. (A) Graphical representation of the analytical approach to quantitatively compare individual samples’ unique proteome-wide autoantibody signal (“Autoreactome,” containing up to 730,000 unique autoreactivities) to any other sample. (B) Correlation matrices showing Pearson’s correlation coefficients of complete PhIP-Seq signal in healthy individuals. Left: 48 samples representing 24 individuals in technical replicate (same data set as used in A). Right: 79 distinct individuals. (C) Correlation matrix showing Pearson’s r values for complete PhIP-Seq enrichment in 7 distinct individuals, each of whom have serial samples over at least 3 years. (D) Kernel density estimate plot showing distribution of Pearson’s r correlation coefficients among technical replicates, individuals over time, and between different individuals.

The autoreactome is longitudinally stable. While individual autoreactomes appear distinct, it remained an open question whether these profiles were stable over time within a given individual, which has been previously shown for certain individual autoantibodies (39). To address this question, we performed PhIP-Seq on longitudinal serum samples from 7 distinct healthy individuals collected over a median of 63 months (35 samples total; Q1 = 55.5 months, Q3 = 76 months) (longitudinal demographics in Supplemental Table 1). None of these individuals were being treated with immunomodulatory agents at any point during sample collection; however, 1 had basal cell carcinoma and another had a history of Sjögren’s disease (clinical details in Supplemental Table 2). We compared the complete PhIP-Seq enrichment profile for each sample to all other samples (Figure 1C). These results clearly revealed that the intraindividual autoreactome profiles were highly correlated (Pearson’s r coefficient median = 0.883; Q1 = 0.817, Q3 = 0.940). Conversely, the autoreactome of longitudinal samples within an individual was significantly more similar to each other than to the autoreactomes between different individuals (Mann-Whitney U, P = 4.91 × 10–95). Additionally, the distribution of intraindividual correlations overlapped considerably with the distribution from technical replicates (104 of 146, 71.2%, longitudinal sample r values fall within 2 standard deviations of the mean of technical replicate r values), indicating that in most cases longitudinal autoreactomes are as similar to one another as technical replicates (Figure 1D). These results suggest that the dominant humoral determinants of autoreactivity within an individual are not subject to large variation by this assay, at least within the median 5-year time scale of this analysis.

The autoreactome is minimally altered by IVIG. We and others have used PhIP-Seq to investigate autoimmune disease determinants; however, many patients with immune disorders or deficiencies are treated with intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). IVIG is pooled from thousands of donors (40) and therefore may contain relatively common autoantibodies, which have the potential to confound autoantibody assays (41). To investigate the effect of IVIG on intraindividual PhIP-Seq performance, we examined a cohort of 189 samples from patients with myasthenia gravis, an autoantibody-mediated autoimmune disease. Among these 189 samples we identified 4 paired sets of samples in which the first collection was in a patient naive to any immunomodulatory treatments, the second sample was within 6 weeks of IVIG treatment (2 within days, 1 within 3 weeks, 1 within 6 weeks), and no additional immunomodulatory treatments had been given except for steroids and in 1case azathioprine (IVIG demographics in Supplemental Table 1; sample details in Supplemental Table 3).

PhIP-Seq was performed on these samples, and the mean correlation before and after IVIG was 0.815 (relative to 0.87 in longitudinal samples from individuals over time without any intervention) (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). To further determine whether there were directional differences in the levels of PhIP-Seq detected autoantibodies following IVIG treatment, the sum of the top 10 differentially enriched autoantibodies (see Methods) derived from each individual before and after IVIG administration was compared. No significant difference was observed (2-sided paired-sample Wilcoxon’s test, P = 0.625) (Supplemental Figure 2C) before and after IVIG.

Evaluation of B cell depleting therapies on autoantibody repertoires. It is widely known that rituximab (anti-CD20) and anti-CD19 therapies can reduce the levels of certain individual autoantibodies (27, 42, 43). Previous work has suggested that BCMA-directed therapy may decrease in vivo levels of pathogen-specific antibodies or specific autoantibodies, but the published data are limited (43, 44). The relative effects of different immunomodulatory therapies on proteome-wide autoantibody repertoires remain unknown. This information, however, is required to overcome the limitations which have prevented others from describing longitudinal autoantibody changes in plasma cell–depleting therapies. These barriers include an inability to identify sufficient numbers of pretreatment autoantibodies in the samples to track longitudinal changes attributable to therapy (43) and the near-universal use of posttreatment IVIG, which cannot be accounted for with conventional assays and, therefore, limits studies to cross-sectional cohorts representing a single time point “snapshot” of antibody levels (44). By defining the autoreactome and tracking longitudinal changes following immunomodulatory treatments, we overcome these previous limitations to provide a quantitative assessment of autoantibody changes attributable to a specific intervention.

Rituximab treatment has minimal effect on the autoreactome. Depletion of CD20+ B cells with rituximab is a common treatment in autoimmunity and presumed autoantibody-mediated diseases (45–47). To determine the extent to which rituximab treatment alters the autoreactome, we examined our cohort of 189 samples from patients with myasthenia gravis to identify pairs of pre- and postrituximab treatment samples. Like other autoantibody-mediated diseases, treatment of myasthenia gravis can include multiple concurrent therapies that could potentially alter the autoantibody profile of an individual. To be conservative, we excluded all patients who had received any immunomodulation (including IVIG and plasma exchange) other than rituximab, steroids, or azathioprine and for whom a pretreatment sample was not available. Using these stringent criteria, 35 longitudinal samples were identified from 7 individuals and analyzed by PhIP-Seq (rituximab demographics in Supplemental Table 1; sample clinical details in Supplemental Table 4).

The PhIP-Seq enrichment profile for each sample from a given individual who received rituximab was compared. Despite rituximab therapy, the autoreactome remained stable overall within each individual over time (Pearson’s r coefficient mean of 0.887; Q1 = 0.782, Q3 = 0.940) (Figure 2A). The overall distribution of correlation coefficients from individuals over time who received rituximab was similar to that of individuals who did not receive rituximab (108 of 136, 79.4%, within 2 standard deviations of the mean of r values from longitudinal samples without interventions) and was not significantly different (Mann-Whitney U test, P = 0.66) (Figure 2B). Specimens from patient 5 (time points 5–8) were the only instances in which the autoreactome changed greater than would be expected from time alone. At the time point with the greatest change in the autoreactome (time point 5), this patient was noted to be minimally symptomatic. However, given that this represents a single time point in a single patient, it is difficult to drawn meaningful conclusions. While rituximab is known to transiently reduce certain antibodies, these results suggest the overall profile of autoreactivity after rituximab treatment remains essentially unchanged.

Figure 2 Rituximab treatment does not significantly alter the autoreactome. (A) Correlation matrix showing Pearson’s r values of complete PhIP-Seq signal in 7 distinct individuals with myasthenia gravis, each of whom were either rituximab naive or had not received rituximab for more than 6 months prior to first sample collection. Red arrows represent administration of rituximab. (B) Kernel density estimate plot showing distribution of Pearson’s r value correlation coefficients among longitudinal samples from individuals receiving rituximab relative to longitudinal samples from individuals received no intervention. (C) Line plots showing the autoreactivity (sum of top 10 PhIP-Seq Z scores relative to the 79 individuals acting as healthy controls) for each patient over the first 6 months following the initial rituximab dose. One-way paired-sample Wilcoxon’s test, P = 0.625 at 1 month, 0.125 at 3 months, and 0.3125 at 6 months.

To determine whether there were decreases in subsets of PhIP-Seq–enriched autoreactivities following rituximab treatment, as opposed to the complete profile, the sum of the top 10 differentially enriched protein targets (see Methods) in each individual was calculated at the time of initial sample collection and then tracked longitudinally following the first dose of rituximab. To avoid overlapping timelines, data points following an additional round of rituximab therapy were removed from this analysis. There was no significant difference in the overall autoreactivity at 1, 3, or 6 months after rituximab therapy (1-way paired-sample Wilcoxon’s test, P = 0.625 at 1 month, 0.125 at 3 months, and 0.3125 at 6 months) (Figure 2C). While PhIP-Seq enrichment does not report on absolute immunoglobulin levels, the levels of the disease-causing autoantibody (either anti-AChR or anti-MuSK antibodies) in myasthenia gravis were measured independently by a clinical radioimmunoassay (either Athena Diagnostic or Mayo Clinic Laboratory) in 6 of the 7 patients at the same time points. Although autoantibody levels minimally decreased in 3 patients, and moderately decreased in the other 3 patients following rituximab treatment, they never fell below the established positive cutoff for the assay (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that rituximab therapy was unable to quantitatively remove the pathogenic autoantibodies.

CD19+ B cells are not required to maintain the autoreactome. To evaluate the effect of CD19+ B cell depletion on the autoreactome, PhIP-Seq was performed on samples prior to, and approximately 6-months following, anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy in 14 individuals being treated for lymphoma (CD19 CAR T demographics in Supplemental Table 1) who achieved and remained in remission, indicating successful depletion of the targeted cells. In 13 of the 14 patients, circulating CD19 cells were either persistently absent (defined as less than 10 CD19+ B cells per μL) or became absent following treatment. In the remaining patient, only a sample prior to therapy was available, and CD19 B cells were already absent, indicating that they likely remained absent following additional targeted CD19-depleting therapy (Supplemental Figure 4). None of the individuals had received an allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) in the preceding year (though 2 had received an autologous HCT), and 12 of the 14 patients were free of any additional B cell–depleting therapies for the 6 months prior to initial sample collection. IVIG is often administered to patients receiving B cell–depleting therapy, and 5 of the 14 patients received IVIG (CD19 sample clinical details in Supplemental Table 5).

The complete PhIP-Seq enrichment profile within each individual before and after CD19 CAR T cell therapy was once again compared. Despite depletion or persistently absent CD19 B cells in the setting of active CD19 CAR T cell therapy, the autoreactome remained remarkably stable over time (Pearson’s r coefficient median = 0.850; Q1 = 0.770, Q3 = 0.921) (Figure 3A). The overall distribution of correlation coefficients in the CD19 CAR T cell therapy group was not significantly different from intraindividual variation (Mann Whitney U P = 0.284) The distribution of correlation values in 12 of the 14 (85.7%) patients fell within the distribution (2 standard deviations from the mean) of longitudinal samples from healthy individuals who received no interventions (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 CD19 CAR T cell therapy has minimal effect on the autoreactome 6 months after treatment. (A) Correlation matrix showing Pearson’s r values of complete PhIP-Seq signal in 14 distinct individuals before and after anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy. Yellow arrows represent the 6-month posttreatment time point. (B) Kernel density estimate plot showing distribution of correlation coefficients within each individual before and after therapy relative to the distribution among untreated individuals over time and between different individuals. (C) Line plots showing the autoreactivity (sum of top 10 PhIP-Seq Z scores relative to the 79 healthy controls) for each patient before and after treatment. One-sided paired-sample Wilcoxon’s test, P = 0.021.

Using the same analysis approach as described for rituximab, we assessed differential PhIP-Seq enrichments using the sum of top 10 most-enriched protein targets before and after CD19 CAR T cell treatment (see Methods). Of the 14 individuals evaluated, 11 had a decrease in enrichment values while the remaining 3 had an increase, and levels overall were significantly decreased (1-sided paired-sample Wilcoxon’s test, P = 0.021) (Figure 3C). However, the size of the effect was minimal (median percentage decrease in autoreactivity of 11.9%). These results suggest that similar to rituximab, sufficient immunoglobulin producing cells remain after treatment such that the pattern of autoreactivity by PhIP-Seq remains largely unaltered.

To orthogonally validate the PhIP-Seq results, sera from 9 of these 14 patients were assayed using a previously described, multiplexed micro-bead assay consisting of 55 known protein autoantigens, each of which was covalently bound to microbeads with distinct bar codes (48). The list of autoantigens included proteins targeted in connective tissue diseases such as SLE, scleroderma, and myositis as well as secreted proteins such as cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors. Additionally, antibody signal to 21 viral antigens was tested to determine whether antibodies targeting both self-proteins and viral proteins respond similarly in the absence of CD19+ B cells (see Supplemental Table 6 for a list of antigens). Because IVIG contains autoantibodies that confound measurements in bead-based assays (our unpublished observations), we excluded all patients who had received IVIG within 8 weeks of the initial blood draw (before CAR T) or had received interim IVIG between the pre–CAR T cell and post–CAR T (6 months after) blood draw. Nine of our 14 patients met these stringent criteria and were included in these experiments.

As expected, a minority of autoantigens were recognized by serum IgG autoantibodies, including 3 intracellular proteins (thyroid peroxidase [TPO]; bactericidal permeability inducing protein [BPI]; and pyruvate dehydrogenase complex [PDC]) and 13 secreted proteins. Although levels of 14 of these 16 autoantibodies had decreased signal overall (sum of normalized MFIs; see Methods) following anti-CD19 treatment, this decrease was only statistically significant in 1 case (Supplemental Figure 5A). Among the 17 antiviral antibodies with meaningful signal, 12 were lower following CD19 therapy, but none were statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 5B). These data, generated with an orthogonal platform using full-length proteins as targets confirms that the autoreactome as well as IgG responses to viruses, remain largely stable over time following anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy.

The autoreactome is profoundly altered following depletion of BCMA+ B cells. While CD19 is known to be expressed on a subset of antibody-secreting plasma cells (29), BCMA is a marker expressed on all plasma cells (31), making it an attractive target for broad autoantibody depletion. To assess the effect of BCMA CAR T on the autoreactome, we performed PhIP-Seq on serum samples from 9 individuals before, and approximately 6 months following, successful treatment with BCMA-targeted CAR T cell therapy (BCMA demographics in Supplemental Table 1). All 9 individuals had confirmed depletion of plasma cells in bone marrow following anti-BCMA CAR T cell treatment (Supplemental Figure 6). Each individual was being treated for multiple myeloma, none had received a HCT in the previous year, and 6 of the 9 had not received any additional B cell–depleting therapy in the prior year. All posttreatment samples were collected at least 56 days from the last dose of IVIG, and 3 of the 9 patients never received interim IVIG (BCMA sample clinical details in Supplemental Table 5).

The complete PhIP-Seq enrichment profile obtained for each individual before and after anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy was compared. In contrast to CD19- and CD20-targeting therapies, the autoreactome was essentially devoid of any similarity following BCMA-targeted therapy (Pearson’s r value median = 0.006; Q1 = 0.002, Q3 = 0.130) for 8 of the 9 individuals (Figure 4A). The autoreactome of 1 individual remained unaltered (r = 0.894). This individual was subsequently found to have relapsed around the time of sample acquisition, indicating potential failure of the CAR T cell treatment. The overall distribution of correlation coefficients in the BCMA CAR T cell therapy group was significantly different from alterations in healthy individuals over time without interventions (Mann Whitney U, P = 0.000012) (Figure 4B). The samples from the individual with disease relapse were the only set whose autoreactome remained within 2 standard deviations from the mean of individuals over time without treatment. Remarkably, of the remaining 8 individuals, 7 had autoreactome correlation values following anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy that fell within 2 standard deviations of the mean of samples taken from entirely different individuals. The observed complete “reset” of the autoreactome in these patients suggest that successful treatment with anti-BCMA CAR T cells sufficiently removes a lifetime of accumulated antibody-producing plasma cells.

Figure 4 Anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy significantly alters the autoreactome. (A) Correlation matrix showing Pearson’s r values of complete PhIP-Seq signal in 9 distinct individuals before and after anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy. Yellow arrows represent the 6-month posttreatment time point. (B) Kernel density estimate plot showing distribution of correlation coefficients within each individual before and after BCMA-targeted therapy relative to the distribution among untreated individuals over time and the distribution between different individuals. (C) Heatmap showing top 10 autoreactivities (sum of top 10 PhIP-Seq Z scores relative to the 79 individuals acting as healthy controls) in each individual before and after treatment. (D) Line plots showing the autoreactivity (sum of top 3–12 PhIP-Seq Z scores relative to the 79 healthy controls, therefore accounting for potential paraprotein confounding) for each patient before and after treatment. One-sided paired-sample Wilcoxon’s test, P = 0.0019. (E) Box plots showing the relative distributions of autoreactivity before and after treatment with rituximab (sum of top 10), anti-CD19 CAR T cell therapy (sum of top 10), and anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy (sum of top 3 through 12 autoreactivities). Anti-BCMA CAR T cell treatment cohort, Mann-Whitney U, P = 0.42, with a median percentage decrease of 52.3%; anti-CD19 CAR T cell treatment cohort, Mann-Whitney U, P = 0.206, with a median percentage decrease of 11.9%; and anti-BCMA CAR T cell treatment cohort, Mann-Whitney U, P = 0.003, with a median percentage decrease of 95.6%. ***P < 0.005.

While the overall autoreactive profile in sera following anti-BCMA CAR T cell treatment is markedly altered, we also examined changes to the most differentially enriched protein targets from pretreatment samples. Patients with multiple myeloma have a monoclonal expansion of a single plasma cell that secretes paraprotein antibody. Because paraprotein is potentially autoreactive, and because it is known to dramatically decrease following BCMA CAR T cell treatment in multiple myeloma, we removed the top two enriched protein targets from each individual prior to analysis to minimize the chance that our results were being confounded by changes in paraprotein level. The autoreactivity levels for the top 3–12 proteins decreased in every patient follow anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy, and the overall change was statistically significant (1-sided paired-sample Wilcoxon’s test, P = 0.0019) (Figure 4, C and D). Unlike anti-CD19 CAR T cell treatment, in which the size of the decrease was minimal, there was a 95.6% decrease in PhIP-Seq enrichment following anti-BCMA CAR T cell treatment (Figure 4E). To ensure these findings were similar if the top 10 protein targets were used (and potential confounding by paraprotein is not accounted for), the same analysis was performed without the removal of the top 2 autoreactivities, with similar findings (Supplemental Figure 7).

To orthogonally validate the PhIP-Seq results and further explore the effects of plasma cell depletion on antiviral antibodies, we used the same multiplexed bead-based arrays described earlier to characterize IgG binding to 55 autoantigens and 21 viral proteins. However, because IVIG is routinely given following BCMA CAR T cell therapy, only 3 of the original 9 patients were IVIG free, so samples from 4 additional patients meeting the stringent criteria outlined previously were used (demographics and sample details in Supplemental Tables 7 and 8).

Of the same 16 measurable autoantigens analyzed in the anti-CD19 CAR T cell treatment cohort, 13 had overall decreased IgG binding (sum of normalized MFIs; see Methods) following anti-BCMA CAR T cell treatment. In contrast to the CD19 CAR T cohort in which there was only 1 autoantibody with a statistically significant decrease, levels of 9 of the 16 measured autoantibodies significantly decreased following anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy (Supplemental Figure 8A). In addition, unlike the CD19 CAR T cohort, in which levels of none of the antiviral antibodies significantly decreased, all 17 of the measured antiviral antibodies decreased following BCMA therapy, and 8 of these decreases were statistically significant (Supplemental Figure 8B).