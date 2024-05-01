A therapeutic leap: how myosin inhibitors moved from cardiac interventions to skeletal muscle myopathy solutions

In this issue of the JCI, Buvoli et al. report on therapeutic effects of myosin ATPase inhibition in Laing distal myopathy, a specific form of skeletal myopathy characterized by mutations in the MYH7 gene, which, in addition to its cardiac expression, is also found in type I slow skeletal muscle fibers (10). The authors concentrated their efforts on the R1500P variant, which, like most Laing distal myopathy mutations, is located within the coiled-coil rod domain of βMyHC. Buvoli and colleagues generated a transgenic mouse model expressing WT and R1500P-mutant βMyHC under control of the muscle creatine kinase (MCK) promoter. The researchers opted for a transgenic approach over a knock-in strategy, given the naturally low abundance of type I fibers in mice, necessitating overexpression of βMyHC to adequately model the disease phenotype found in human skeletal muscle. The inclusion of the WT βMyHC control was a deliberate choice to account for the differences in type I fiber proportions, ensuring that any observed effects could be accurately attributed to the R1500P mutation rather than variations in muscle fiber composition due to overexpression of fiber type I–associated βMyHC. The phenotype observed in these mice mirrored several key features of Laing distal myopathy, including muscle weakness and some aspects of muscle histopathology. Notably, in an ex vivo experimental setup, mice expressing the R1500P mutation exhibited muscle hypercontractility and enhanced fatigue. Moreover, biochemical measurements in isolated myofibrils revealed an elevated ATP turnover rate in mutant myofibrils from mouse models and patients, indicating increased myosin ATPase activity due to a shift toward a more energy-consuming disordered-relaxed (DRX) state of the myosin heads. This critical observation provided the rationale for testing the mavacamten analog MYK-581 in human muscle biopsies as well as in mouse models.

Mavacamten’s therapeutic efficacy in HCM is attributed to its ability to shift myosin heads from the DRX state to the super-relaxed (SRX) state, thereby reducing ATP consumption and improving cardiac function (8). Buvoli and co-authors successfully confirmed this mechanism of action, demonstrating that the shift of the myosin heads toward the SRX state, induced by the oral administration of MYK-581, improved muscle function in vivo, thereby addressing the underlying molecular dysfunction observed in the disease (Figure 1). Notably the therapeutic effect of MYK-581 was demonstrated by the restoration of muscle endurance and running capacity in the R1500P mice, observed as early as four days after treatment using the voluntary wheel-running paradigm. Finally, the authors introduced a Markov model that simulates mouse activity patterns and performed a detailed analysis of running statistics, showing that MYK-581 enhanced the endurance and activity of the R1500P mice by modulating running and resting times.

Figure 1 The myosin inhibitor MYK-581 corrects the molecular phenotype of R1500P myofibrils. The equilibrium between the DRX state and the SRX state of βMyHC within the sarcomere favors the SRX state in healthy myofibrils, indicating that more WT βMyHC molecules are present in the SRX state. In contrast, R1500P βMyHC mutations cause the distribution of myosin heads to skew toward the DRX state. While R1500P βMyHC demonstrates near-equal distribution between DRX and SRX states, reflecting the pathological condition of Laing distal myopathy, treatment of R1500P βMyHC myosin–expressing myofibrils with MYK-581 causes a substantial shift toward the SRX state, highlighting the drug’s ability to restore a healthy balance between myosin head states. Notably, the structural effects of the R1500P mutation on the thick filament structure persist despite the shift toward more SRX myosin heads induced by MYK-581 treatment, and the distorted organization of the thick filament caused by the R1500P mutation remains.

Buvoli et al. illuminate a fascinating aspect: muscle hypercontractility previously associated exclusively with the pathogenesis of HCM actually plays an important role in the development of skeletal myopathy. Clinical data have demonstrated that mavacamten’s ability to shift myosin heads from the DRX state to the SRX state offers clinical benefits not only for patients with HCM who carry mutations in the myosin ATPase domains but also for those with other underlying causes. Buvoli and authors demonstrate that the same pathomechanism and treatment approach can be extended to Laing distal myopathy. The question then arises: what mechanism underlies this phenomenon in skeletal myopathies? Through x-ray diffraction experiments on myofibrils, the authors discovered a distortion in the periodic arrangement of myosin within the myofibril. They speculated that the accommodation of a proline in the myosin coiled-coil altered the thick and thin filament superstructure and register, leading to rogue myosin heads that were more likely to remain in the DRX state. The authors hypothesized that the effects of the R1500P mutation in the context of thick filament are intermolecular: the warping of the myosin coiled-coil domain introduced by the proline mutation diffuses across the sarcomere by the staggered interaction between myosin molecules. As a result, SRX-stabilizing interactions occurring in the thick filament backbone become disrupted (Figure 1). The proposed concept was further supported by enhanced cross-bridge relaxation observed in isolated mutant myofibrils.