A Laing distal myopathy–associated proline substitution in the β-myosin rod perturbs myosin cross-bridging activity

Establishment of a mouse model of MPD1. To create a mouse that models MPD1, we generated animals expressing the β-myosin R1500P mutation under the control of the well-characterized muscle creatine kinase (MCK) promoter (19–21). We used this strategy to circumvent the very low abundance of slow type I fibers in mice compared with humans. As a control, we also created mice expressing WT βMyHC. To monitor transgene expression, a Myc epitope was inserted at the end of the myosin coiled-coil region; as previously reported, the addition of the tag does not interfere with myosin sarcomeric function (22). We obtained 3 transgenic βWT/mutant lines expressing similar amounts of the 2 transgenes in both tibialis anterior (TA) and medial gastrocnemius muscles (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172599DS1). Moreover, as originally described (23), we also found that the 4,800 bp MCK promoter fragment preferentially drove expression of the transgenes in fast skeletal muscle with minimal expression in heart and slow fibers (Supplemental Figure 1A). Quantification of myosin composition in TA transgenic muscles by mass spectrometry analysis of isoform-specific peptides showed a difference of approximately 8% in relative expression of the βWT and R1500P myosins. Notably, the presence of both transgenes caused a proportional reduction in the levels of the myosin isoform IIb without affecting the expression of IIa or IId (Figure 1A). Thus, the total amount of myosin did not differ between transgenic and nontransgenic (NTG) mice.

Figure 1 Transgenic mice expressing the myosin mutant R1500P have reduced muscle strength. (A) Pie chart shows the relative percentage of the different myosin isoforms expressed in TA muscles of NTG mice, transgenic mice expressing WT MYH7 (βWT), and mice expressing mutant MYH7 (R1500P), quantified by myosin unique peptide proteomics. Six- to 7-month-old male mice were studied (n = 3 mice/group). (B) Average ratio of TA muscle/body weight (left) and TA muscle weight (right); Six- to 10-month-old male mice were studied (n = 20 mice/group). (C) Representative SDH activity of TA muscle cross-sections isolated from 8-month-old male βWT (left) and R1500P (right) animals. Scale bar: 200 μm. (D) Quantification of SDH-positive fibers (left), and fiber CSA, reported in μm2 divided by 100 (right). Representative images of sections (fields) used in the CSA quantification are shown in E and Supplemental Figure 2. (E) Myofibrils from TA muscles from 6-month-old male βWT (left) and R1500P (right) mice were prepared and immunostained with the Myc antibody. Samples were imaged on a confocal spinning-disk microscope (Nikon Ti-E; ×100 silicon immersion objective). Scale bar: 5 μm. (F) Four-limb hanging (left) and grip strength (right) tests. The hanging time for each animal was calculated after 3 trials. Eight-month-old male mice were used (n = 6 mice/group). Measurements of forelimb grip strength were carried out with a computerized grip strength meter. Seven- to 8-month-old male mice (n = 6 mice/group). All data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction.

The R1500P mutation causes skeletal myopathy. In patients with MDP1, the consistent muscle weakness phenotype is not usually accompanied by representative histological signatures of the disease. The most common muscle abnormalities include variation in muscle fiber size, fiber type 1 predominance with small type 1 fibers and large type 2 fibers, coexpression of slow and fast myosin, type 1 fiber atrophy/hypotrophy, and core/multicore pathology (1, 24). In our mouse model, we found that, although expression of the R1500P mutant significantly decreased the TA/body weight ratio (Figure 1B, left), it did not change the muscle weight of the mutant TA muscle (Figure 1B, right). Furthermore, histological analysis of βWT and R1500P TA muscle enzymatically stained for the mitochondrial enzyme succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) showed no significant difference in the percentage of positive fibers (Figure 1, C and D, left). However, while the proportion of fast versus slow muscle fibers was unchanged, measurement of the fiber cross-sectional area (CSA) showed that R1500P muscle had a higher proportion of smaller muscle fibers than did the βWT control (Figure 1D, right, and Supplemental Figure 2). Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis revealed that the integrity of the sarcomere was not affected in TA muscle. However, we observed ultrastructural changes in the sarcoplasmic reticulum (SR) and t-tubules in the R1500P-transgenic animals. Although βWT muscles showed a normal pattern of tightly wound SR networks with accompanying t-tubule triads, R1500P muscles had irregular and enlarged SRs, with associated t-tubules having mild-to-severe dilation of the triad structure (Supplemental Figure 3A). A comparable phenotype has been described in some patients with MDP1 (1). Although mitochondrial abnormalities are considered a hallmark of core myopathies, only 1 study has reported mitochondrial proliferation in patients with MDP1 (1). Nonetheless, we performed mitochondrial proteomics analysis on our mass spectrometry data obtained from βWT and R1500P muscles. This survey did not reveal any significant changes in the abundance of either mitochondria- or nucleus-encoded proteins, with the exception of LETM1, which is required for mitochondrial homeostasis and cell viability (25) and was upregulated in the R1500P samples (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). DRP1 and OpaI proteins, which are key proteins controlling, respectively, mitochondrial fission (critical for mitochondrial DNA [mtDNA] copy number maintenance) and fusion, were not activated in the R1500P-transgenic muscle. Moreover, the levels of proteins considered to have a good correlation with mtDNA copy number, such as the electron transport protein cluster and TFAM, a key component of mitochondria nucleoids (26), were normal. Thus, considering these results, we believe that mitochondria did not substantially contribute to the phenotype observed in the R1500P mice at the time of our assessment.

As previously observed in C 2 C 12 myogenic cells (12), we found that the R1500P mutation did not prevent proper and efficient incorporation of the myosin mutant in the transgenic TA thick filaments (Figure 1E). To evaluate whether the R1500P mutation impairs muscle force generation in vivo, mice were subjected to 4-limb hanging and forelimb grip strength tests. While the first assay measured the falling delay of a mouse from a suspended wire mesh screen after exhaustion, the second one determined the maximum force generated by an animal being held by its forelimbs on to a metal rod (27). Both these muscle assessments revealed a significant decrease in sustained muscle tension and force output in R1500P animals when compared with βWT controls (Figure 1F). Thus, as seen in patients with MPD1, murine expression of the R1500P myosin mutant negatively affected muscle strength.

The R1500P mutation induces muscle hypercontractility and fatigue. Informative parameters concerning muscle force, contractile kinetics, and fatigability can be measured in isolated skeletal muscle. Thus, we next assessed the ex vivo properties of the extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscle, analyzed instead of the TA muscle, since an intact muscle-tendon complex is required for the assay (28). As seen in TA, both transgenes were expressed and incorporated into EDL thick filaments (Supplemental Figure 1B). We found that βWT EDL had a significant drop in both twitch and tetanic amplitude (~1.8-fold each) (Figure 2A). This result was not unexpected, since expression of the slow β-myosin transgenes caused a proportional reduction in the levels of fast IIb-myosin (Figure 1A). As a consequence of this induced remodeling, the greater presence of slow fibers in transgenic muscles retunes their performance and decreases their power output, as reported in single-skinned muscle fibers from rat EDL and soleus (29) and in muscle fibers isolated from endurance athletes (30). In contrast, we found that the R1500P tetanic force was increased 1.6-fold compared with the force measured in βWT muscle, suggesting a hypercontractile phenotype that counteracted the drop in force generation observed in the βWT mice (Figure 2A). Finally, the twitch/tetanus ratio was similar for NTG, βWT, and R1500P muscles (Supplemental Figure 4). To assess whether expression of the R1500P mutant could induce fatigue, in addition to the observed muscle weakness in 4-limb hanging and grip strength tests, we next subjected βWT and mutant EDL muscles to a fatigue protocol measuring the correlation between the relative peak tetanic force (percentage) and time F(t) (31). A decline of the R1500P EDL peak force to approximately 90% and approximately 85% by the 10th and 29th tetanus stimuli compared with the more stable percentage measured for the βWT muscle (Figure 2B) confirmed that the myosin mutant provoked fatigue and suggested that in patients with MPD1, muscle fatigue and weakness can occur concurrently, as reported, for example, in patients with myasthenia gravis (32). Moreover, the decay trace of the NTG peak force, which fell between the βWT and the R1500P traces, indicates that expression of the slow βWT myosin in the transgenic muscles made them less susceptible to fatigue, as naturally seen during the muscle adaptation of endurance athletes (33).

Figure 2 Expression of the myosin mutant R1500P alters skeletal muscle performance. EDL muscles isolated from NTG, βWT, and R1500P mice were subjected to an ex vivo contractility assay. (A) Comparison of specific twitch force and tetanic force. Six-month-old male mice (n = 4/mouse group) were used. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. (B) Influence of intermittent tetanic stimulation on fatigue. The tetanic stimulation protocol was 100 Hz for 500 ms, once every second for 60 seconds (representative plot of 3 independent experiments). Six-month-old male mice were used.

The R1500P mutation engenders faster cross-bridge relaxation. To broaden our biophysical characterization of muscles expressing the R1500P mutation, we next measured the cross-bridge kinetics of myofibril preparations isolated from transgenic TA muscles. Mounted myofibrils were activated and relaxed by rapidly switching between 2 flowing solutions of pCa 4.5 and pCa 9.0. While activation (ACT) is described by a single exponential (EXP) function with a constant rate k ACT , relaxation (REL) of myofibrils follows a biphasic state, i.e., an initial slow linear (LIN) phase followed by a faster exponential decay. While the rate and duration of the slow phase (k REL,LIN and t REL,LIN ) is a slow force decay, with the sarcomere remaining isometric and mainly determined by cross-bridge detachment, the final exponential phase of force decline, defined by the fast rate constant k REL,EXP , is mainly determined by intersarcomere dynamics.

Although we did not detect changes in the activation kinetics, k ACT or k TR or rate constant of tension redevelopment (TR) (Supplemental Figure 5), we found that the rate of slow-phase relaxation (k REL,LIN ) was significantly faster in R1500P myofibrils than in βWT control myofibrils (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6A), whereas the duration of slow-phase relaxation (t REL,LIN ) was significantly decreased (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 6B). In contrast, the rate of the rapid exponential phase of relaxation (k REL,EXP ) was unchanged (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 6C). Of note, faster cross-bridge detachment accompanied by hypercontractility caused by a higher number of myosin heads in the disordered relaxed (DRX) state have been reported for the β-MYH7 mutations R403Q and P710R, which cause hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) (34–36).

Figure 3 Myofibrils containing the myosin mutant R1500P show faster cross-bridge detachment under isometric conditions. (A) Representative trace of linear and exponential phase relaxation of myofibrils isolated from TA muscles. (B) Rate constant (k REL,LIN ); (C) duration of the early linear phase of relaxation (t REL,LIN ); and (D) rate constant of the final exponential phase of force decline (k REL,EXP ) measured from βWT and R1500P myofibrils. The activity of 4–6 myofibrils/muscle was averaged. Six-month-old male mice were used (βWT, n = 3; R1500P, n = 5). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test with Welch’s correction. See Supplemental Figure 6 for individual βWT and R1500P myofibril measurements.

The proportion of myosin molecules in the DRX state is increased in R1500P myofibrils. Considering the unforeseen long-range effects of the R1500P rod mutation on actin-myosin kinetics, we next probed whether the presence of the mutant myosin in the thick filaments could alter the proportion of myosin molecules in DRX and super-relaxed (SRX) conformations, as found for the HCM mutations cited above. It is well known that myosin heads in the DRX conformation have an ATPase activity that is 5 times greater than that in heads in the SRX configuration (37). Thus, in relaxed muscle fibers, the DRX/SRX ratio, which correlates with the rate of ATP consumption, can be determined by measuring ATP utilization and decay of a fluorescent, nonhydrolysable ATP (Mant-ATP) (38). This analysis showed that R1500P single myofibers had a significantly higher fraction of myosin heads in the DRX conformation (48.75%), with a corresponding lower proportion of heads in the SRX conformation, compared with the control groups (~37.7% and 35.8% for control and βWT groups, respectively) (Figure 4A). To substantiate this finding, we next carried out a dose-response experiment with the mavacamten-like myosin inhibitor MYK-581, which reduces myosin’s ATPase rate by increasing the number of heads in SRX conformation (39). MYK-581 is a specific modulator of the 2 cardiac myosin heavy chains α and β, showing low affinity for the other myosin isoforms present in the skeletal muscles. We observed an inverse dose-response relationship between MYK-581 and myosin heads in DRX conformations, as well as a related direct relationship with heads in SRX conformations (Figure 4A). Notably, we obtained comparable results when the DRX/SRX analysis was performed on myofibers isolated from patients with MPD1 with proline substitutions located in the LMM region of the rod (Figure 4B, see also Methods). Thus, even in the human muscle context, pathogenic proline mutations located in the myosin coiled-coil domain raised the ratio of myosin heads in the DRX versus the SRX conformation. Most significantly, by restoring the DRX/SRX ratio to physiological levels, MYK-581 shows potential therapeutic efficacy for the treatment of MPD1.

Figure 4 The R1500P mutation changes myosin enzymatic activity as well as the thick filament structure. Percentage of myosin molecules in the SRX or DRX state measured by Mant-ATP chase assay. (A) Analysis of purified muscle fibers from 6-month-old male βWT and R1500P mice. Control mice, n = 10; βWT mice, n = 11; R1500P mice, n = 12. (B) Analysis carried of biopsy specimens from patients with distal myopathy caused by the MYH7 missense mutations L1467P (35-year-old female) and R1560P (52-year-old male). Controls correspond to the mouse TA and human vastus lateralis muscles lacking or having type 1 fibers, respectively. Measurements were recorded in the absence or presence of MYK-581 (0.3 μM and 1 μM). Control mice, n = 17; L1467P mice, n = 4; R1560P mice, n = 6. See Supplemental Figure 7 for relative DRX scatter plots. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA (genotype × drug) with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison post hoc test. (C) MM reflections recorded from x-ray diffraction experiments carried out on βWT and R1500P purified fibers that were immersed in relaxing buffer, mounted in a specific chamber, and examined. All the MM1 and MM2 integrated intensities were normalized to the sixth actin layer line intensity.

x-ray diffraction patterns of R1500P myofibrils reveal a decrease in the intensity of the first and second myosin meridional reflections. To gather a deeper understanding of the molecular effects of the R1500P mutation on sarcomeric architecture, we then subjected βWT and R1500P myofibrils to low-angle x-rays, a technique successfully used to measure the degree of order of the myosin heads along the thick filament backbone (40, 41). An x-ray comparison between βWT and R1500P myofiber bundles showed that the peak intensity of the first and the second myosin meridional reflections at 14.5 and 7.2 nm (MM1 and MM2, respectively) was reduced in the mutant samples (Figure 4C); while MM1 arises from the axial spacing of the myosin heads on the thick filament, MM2 arises from thick the filament backbone periodicity. The observed intensity reduction of the 2 peaks was not accompanied by any change in their reciprocal spacing. Since the intensity of MM1 and MM2 reflections appeared to be positively correlated with the number of ordered myosin heads helically arranged along the thick filaments, these results are consistent with the idea that more myosin molecules adopted a DRX conformation and suggest the presence of a distortion of the periodic structure of the rod introduced by the proline mutation.

Muscle fitness is decreased in R1500P mice. Next, mice underwent a voluntary wheel-running test to assess the effects of the R1500P mutations on muscle endurance and capacity. In view of the higher percentage of myosin heads shifted in the DRX configuration found in the MYH7-mutant myofibrils, we also examined the in vivo therapeutic efficacy of MYK-581, after daily administration via dosed chow for the duration of the running training. Distance and activity actograms of the βWT and R1500P mouse groups, monitored over a 15-day period, showed no apparent disruption of the circadian resting (rho [ρ]) or active (alpha [α]) phases in any of the groups (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 8). Conversely, the drop in total distance and activity (~80.5 and 62%, respectively) observed for mice in the R1500P group substantiated the presence of a distal myopathy in the mutant strain. Notably, treatment with MYK-581 ameliorated the running phenotype of the R1500P animals by increasing both the distance and activity of the R1500P dosed group by approximately 30% and 48%, respectively, without apparent changes in the performance of the βWT control dosed group. Higher-granularity analysis of the daily running data (Figure 6, A–C) revealed that the distance, activity, and average speed of the βWT group increased logarithmically through training, as described for WT mice (42). In contrast, mice in the R1500P group showed no improvement in the 3 running parameters over time. Notwithstanding, administration of the myosin modulator partially rescued the distance and speed phenotype of mice in the R1500P group (Figure 6, A and C, R1500P dosed), while mainly flattening the rate of activity change for both βWT and R1500P groups (Figure 6B, βWT dosed, R1500P dosed). Cumulative statistical analysis of daily distance, activity, and speed showed a significant increase in the performance of the R1500P dosed mice over the R1500P group (3.2-, 2.0-, and 1.7-fold, respectively), remaining, however, significantly lower than the performance of mice in the βWT group (1.5-, 1.2-, and 1.3-fold, respectively) (Figure 6, cumulative panels, and Supplemental Table 1). Group comparison statistics at day 1 of recorded exercise (Figure 6, A–C; day 1 panels), which corresponds to day 5 of MYK-581 therapy initiated during the cage acclimatization period, showed that the running proficiency of the R1500P dosed group was already significantly better than that of the R1500P group and equal to both βWT groups. However, statistical analysis of mouse running parameters at day 15 confirmed that after this early and striking improvement, the R1500P dosed group did not respond to the training as well as the βWT groups did (Figure 6, A–C; day 15 panels).

Figure 5 The compromised running performance of the transgenic R1500P mice is partially rescued by oral treatment with the myosin modulator MYK-581. Mouse locomotion analysis was recorded over 15 days of voluntary wheel running. Actograms of distance and activity are shown. Four-month-old male mice were acclimated to the running wheel cages for 4 days before data collection was commenced. Kilometers run (distance) and hours spent on the wheel (activity) are plotted as a function of the total experimental time measured in days. Dosed groups received MYK-581 (10 mg/kg) via chow starting on the first day of acclimatization. βWT mice, n = 7; βWT dosed mice, R1500P mice, and R1500P dosed mice, n = 10/group.

Figure 6 MYK-581 significantly ameliorates the running performance of transgenic R1500P mice. (A) Daily average distance (Km) covered by each group of 4-month-old male mice over 15 days is shown on the left; statistical analysis of the cumulative distance as well as the comparison between day 1 and day 15 is shown on the right of the panel. (B and C) Group activity (h) and average (Avg) speed (Km/h). βWT mice, n = 7; βWT dosed mice, R1500P mice, and R1500P dosed mice, n = 10/group. All data are expressed as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA (genotype × drug) with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison post hoc test.

Close inspection of the running patterns revealed that the 12-hour activity profile of the R1500P group, characterized by sporadic running bouts separated by long resting periods, was prominently different from the one recorded for the βWT group (Figure 7A). To explore this finding in greater detail, we modeled mouse activity during the active circadian phase α using a discrete time Markov chain (43). Specifically, we introduced a Markov chain that transitions between the 4 states “run,” “short rest,” “medium rest,” and “long rest.” We computed the model transition probabilities to maximize the likelihood of obtaining the experimental data that comprise running and resting sequences recorded over 15-second periods (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figures 9 and 10). The simple structure of the Markov model allowed us to derive closed-form expressions for various quantities including average running and resting times and the probability mass functions (PMFs) describing the duration of runs and rests.

Figure 7 Markov model of mouse activity shows hidden running patterns. (A) Running wheel activity of 2 representative 4-month-old βWT and R1500P male mice recorded during the circadian α phase. (B) Diagram of the discrete-time Markov chain used for modeling mouse running bouts and rests. The model transitions between 1 running and 3 resting states. The condition p ss < p mm < p ll guarantees that leaving the short, medium, and long rest states is increasingly difficult. (C) PMFs associated with the Markov model, giving the probability of the duration of every single run and rest. PMFs are shown with a linear (Lin) and a logarithmic (log) y axis. (D) PMFs associated with the Markov model describing the duration of a single resting bout. PMFs are shown with a linear and a logarithmic y axis. The last panel on the right reports the first 1,500 seconds of the log plot. Time windows of interest are labeled i–iii. (E) Probability density plot reporting the velocity distributions of the groups as determined experimentally. βWT mice, n = 7; βWT dosed mice, R1500P mice, and R1500P dosed mice, n = 10/group.

The average run and rest times demonstrated that the administration of MYK-581 had a curative effect on mouse muscle performance by increasing the mean run time of the R1500P dosed group to approximately 3 minutes, while decreasing its mean rest time to approximately 5 minutes, with the R1500P group at approximately 1.3 and 6.9 minutes, respectively (Table 1). In spite of the fact that MYK-581 lowers the DRX population of myosin molecules competent for actin binding after thin filament activation, the mean run of the βWT dosed group was 1.2-fold higher than that of the βWT control group; however, this unexpected rise was precisely counterbalanced by a 1.2-fold longer mean rest time (Table 1). PMFs generated by the Markov model provided, however, a more detailed description of running performance than did a simple mean and SD; moreover, unlike the experimental data, they were also free of noise. The PMF for a single running bout (Figure 7C, linear and logarithmic graphs) showed that the R1500P group had a higher probability of executing short runs (0–150 seconds) and a significantly lower probability of performing long runs (>150 seconds) in comparison with all the remaining groups. Nevertheless, MYK-581 administration shifted the running curve of the R1500P dosed group rightward near the curve for the βWT control group, bringing its performance close to βWT levels across all the run durations. The plots also reveal the positive effect of MYK-581 on the βWT dosed group, predicting an increased probability of the mice executing long runs (e.g., the probability of a 25-minute run being approximately 5 times greater than that for the βWT mice).

Table 1 Markov model run and rest time with relative group percentage

The PMF for a single resting bout (Figure 7D, linear and logarithmic graphs) showed 3 prominent time windows of interest: region A (~0–400 seconds), where the βWT and R1500P groups had a decreased probability of resting compared with their dosed counterparts; region B (~400–1,900 seconds), where the opposite occurred and both βWT and R1500P had an increased probability of resting; and region C (~1,900–4,500 second), where the R1500P group showed the highest probability of resting for long periods. Last, using experimentally measured velocities, we approximated the probability density function for each group velocity (Figure 7E). This complementary analysis validated the therapeutic effects of MYK-581 in restoring mutant muscle performance, while positioning the βWT as the fastest group in the 3–3.5 Km/h range.

To assess cardiac function, potentially affected by the inhibitory effect of MYK-581 on cardiac myosin, we next performed an echocardiogram on mice in the 2 dosed groups. This analysis showed a significant decrease in several parameters, such as fractional shortening and ejection fraction for the βWT group, but only a nonsignificant trend was observed for the R1500P group (Supplemental Figure 11). Altogether the muscle strength and fitness data presented here, augmented by the Markov model analysis, confirmed both the negative effect of the R1500P mutation on muscle activity, as well as the effectiveness of our therapeutic intervention with a myosin modulator.