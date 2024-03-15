Contralateral versus ipsilateral vaccine boosting for COVID-19: considering the broader scientific landscape

The advent of mRNA technology in vaccine development has been transformative, allowing scientists to respond rapidly to the urgent global need for effective COVID-19 vaccines (1). The process involves decoding the genetic sequence of the virus and designing mRNA sequences that encode the viral spike protein. This innovative approach instructs cells to produce the viral protein, triggering a robust immune response that includes all subsets of the adaptive immune response.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech NT162b2 and Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccines demonstrated remarkable efficacy and safety in large-scale clinical trials (2, 3). Their accelerated development and approval represented a paradigm shift in vaccine time lines, showcasing the potential of mRNA technology to swiftly address emerging infectious threats. The success of these vaccines has not only played a crucial role in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, saving millions of lives, but has also set a precedent for future vaccine development (4).

While the advantages of mRNA vaccines include rapid development and robust immune response induction, challenges have surfaced. One notable concern is the potential for waning immunity over time (5, 6). Studies have indicated a gradual decrease in the antibody response several months after vaccination, raising questions about the long-term effectiveness and the necessity for booster shots to sustain protection. Additionally, the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has introduced new variants with changes in the spike protein, potentially affecting the efficacy of existing vaccines (7). The ability of mRNA vaccines to adapt quickly to new viral strains is advantageous, but it necessitates continuous research and vaccine adjustments, posing logistical and regulatory challenges.

Addressing these challenges is imperative for maintaining the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccination strategies and staying ahead of the virus’s evolving nature. Strategies for enhancing the durability of immune responses become paramount, particularly as global populations may be hesitant about additional vaccines (8).