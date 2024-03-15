Contralateral second dose improves antibody responses to a 2-dose mRNA vaccination regimen

In this study, we found that in adults presenting for an initial vaccine series with an RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, those receiving the second vaccination in the contralateral arm relative to the first dose developed significantly higher SARS-CoV-2–specific serum antibodies. This effect was reflected in total RBD-specific Ig, RBD-specific IgG, and neutralization titers, was independent of sex and age, and was observed in assays against both early strains closely related to the vaccine strain (Wuhan-Hi-1 and D614G) and against Omicron BA1.1.529, a variant appearing later in the epidemic, to which the cohort had no exposure at the time of vaccination. In our setting, age, sex, prior exposure, and interval between first and second vaccinations influenced antibody levels, but these effects became insignificant over time with repeated exposure (our unpublished observations). In contrast, the relative effect of arm alternation increased over the period of approximately 1.1 years between second vaccination and final sampling (Table 1). The placement effect we observed appears to be associated with initial vaccination and first boost, while the role of placement at the time of subsequent vaccinations is uncertain (Supplemental Figure 5).

It is commonly expected that immune responses are indifferent to ipsilateral versus contralateral boosting as part of a multidose intramuscular vaccine regimen. However, in a study by Iro et al., among 509 children receiving diphtheria–tetanus–acellular pertussis–inactivated polio–Haemophilus influenzae type b combined vaccine as part of routine infant vaccination, those randomized to receive the second dose in the contralateral leg developed significantly greater geometric mean antibody concentrations against selected vaccine components at 5, 12, 13, and 24 months (31). In contrast, Ziegler recently reported that in 303 adults randomized to receive a second dose of BNT162b2 on the ipsilateral or contralateral side, spike-specific IgG levels did not differ between groups, but neutralizing activity and spike-specific CD8 were significantly lower in the contralateral group at 2 weeks after the second dose (32), and suggested that ipsilateral dosing may be preferred.

We hypothesize that the discrepancy between our results and those of Ziegler are related to the timing of their assessment, which took place at 2 weeks. This would be very early in the process of immune response maturation, at a point when preformed germinal centers on the side of initial vaccination would likely provide an initial head start in those receiving ipsilateral boosting. However, memory B cell expansion and affinity maturation proceed for many months after vaccination (34, 35). In our study, the first post-boost sampling occurred at a median of 20.4 days (IQR 7 days, Supplemental Figure 2). A slight improvement with contralateral boosting at this time resolved into a clear long-term advantage by 8 months and continued to increase beyond 1 year after vaccination. We therefore speculate that there is a crossover time at some point after 2 to 3 weeks, at which time contralateral boosting becomes superior to ipsilateral boosting (Supplemental Figure 6).

The mechanisms by which site selection may influence humoral immunity are poorly understood, and we are only aware of one prior animal study addressing this question. Kuraoka et al. showed that when mice are immunized with influenza HA and later boosted on either the same or the opposite side, there was a significant increase in HA-specific serum IgG antibodies in both groups, with a nonsignificant trend toward increased levels in the ipsilateral group (33). Enumeration of HA-specific B cells within draining lymph node secondary germinal centers by flow cytometry, cell sorting, and single-cell culture assays revealed substantial increases in both groups, although the frequency of HA-specific clonal B cells and measures of antibody affinity were significantly greater in the ipsilateral group. Interestingly, ipsilateral boosting was associated with more efficient recruitment of the progeny of vaccination-induced primary germinal center B cells to secondary germinal centers, while contralateral boosting was associated with a greater representation of newly activated naive B cells. This would imply that site alternation might ultimately result in a larger pool of memory B cells capable of mounting a recall response.

The results presented here are noteworthy because antigen-specific antibody titers are a recognized correlate of protection from many pathogens (36) and interventions capable of increasing antibody responses by a factor of 4-fold, as we saw in this study for neutralizing responses at W4, would be potentially impactful in a variety of settings. In the COVID study, a major phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine efficacy (VE) trial (37), protection from COVID-19 was highly correlated with day-57 NAb titers, with VE estimated to be 51%, 78%, 91%, and 96%, for ID 50 values of undetectable, 10, 100, and 1,000 IU 50 /mL, respectively. In this context, increasing NAb titers from undetectable to even the lowest measured ID 50 corresponded to a 2.2-fold increase in risk reduction, while an increase in log 10 NAb titer from 1.66 to 2.27 corresponded to a 1.8-fold decrease in likelihood of acquiring COVID-19 (38). In the search for an effective HIV vaccine, serological responses capable of mediated sterilizing immunity prior to establishment of viral latency within infected cells is particularly desirable, and it is likely that antibody titers will be a critical end point in any eventually successful vaccine. In RV144, the only study to date to demonstrate any efficacy for the prevention of HIV, peak VE at 12 months was estimated to be 60%, but overall VE at 42 months was unfortunately only 31.2%, which was below the prespecified threshold to pursue further development (39, 40). IgG binding to variable regions 1 and 2 of the HIV envelope protein was identified as a likely correlate of protection (41). However, no data are available on the effect of arm selection in this study.

This study has important limitations. Our results could have been affected by bias introduced related to participant choice during arm selection or other unrecognized factors such as vaccine batch effects. However, our study involved a relatively large cohort enrolled over a relatively long period, and arm groups were balanced, reducing the likelihood that chance factors or systematic bias could be entirely responsible for the effects observed here. We measured neutralization titers by the same methods as other major studies in this area, allowing direct comparison with other important COVID-19 clinical data sets. We examined responses in adults receiving a homologous prime-boost mRNA-based vaccine by the intramuscular route, and our results do not address alternative routes of immunization such as oral vaccines, unconventional dosing practices such as contemporaneous multisite vaccination, and qualitatively dissimilar vaccine platforms, such as protein-based, vector-based, and live-attenuated vaccines. Responses to live-attenuated vaccines, in particular, might not be sensitive to vaccine placement if priming occurs at multiple lymphoid centers through dissemination of a replicating vector. Because pathogen-specific antibody titers are an accepted measurable correlate of protection from infection, we focused on serological responses. However, we do not address cellular immunity, which is thought to protect from serious illness after established infection in a variety of settings.

Prospective randomized studies will be necessary to clarify the impact of administration route, timing vaccine platform, prior exposure, and vaccinations after the initial series. Future studies should include assessments of cellular immunity, enumeration of antigen-specific memory B cells, and sampling at time points between 2 weeks and several months after vaccination to provide further insights into the underlying mechanisms of the vaccine site effect described here. Studies in children are also needed, since several prime-boost vaccine regimens are essential components of pediatric care, and immune responses may differ in children.

In conclusion, contralateral placement of boosters appears to substantially increase vaccine-specific antibody responses following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination, at least in some settings. Further investigation is needed to understand the relevance to other vaccines, and the effect of placement should also be studied in children, given that vaccines are an essential component of routine pediatric care. If confirmed in future studies, placement effect could have important implications for vaccine administration during clinical care and for the conduct and interpretation of vaccine-related research.