A role for TMEM63 in the lung

The findings by Chen, Li, and colleagues raise new questions (Figure 1). For example, the authors identified that TMEM63A and TMEM63B localized to the limiting membranes of AT2 cell lamellar bodies, and they patch-clamped AT2 cell lamellar bodies for the first time to show that negative pressure caused cation current activation (9). The lamellar body localization of TMEM63 raises the interesting issue of how lamellar bodies sense cell stretch. Do lamellar body membranes fuse with plasma membranes in response to tidal breathing or sighs, making TMEM63 subject to what is known as “force-from-lipids” (14) mechanotransduction? Or is stretch conveyed to unfused lamellar bodies by cytoskeletal filaments, in a mechanism termed “force-from-filament” (14)? Does lamellar body TMEM63 interact with other ion channels, such as TRPV2 (7)? In applying the patch-clamp findings by Chen, Li, and co-authors to understand alveolar function in vivo, it is important to note that the vacuum stress placed on AT2 cell and lamellar body membranes (9) exceeded the membrane stress expected during physiological inflation of alveoli (15). Going forward, it will be important to ensure that TMEM63 retains its mechanosensitivity under conditions of lesser, more physiological strain. In addition, the spatial distribution of mechanical strain in alveoli is nonuniform (15), and the extent to which AT2 cells or AT2 cell subpopulations stretch with inflation in vivo is not well defined.

Figure 1 Location and function of TMEM63 in the alveolar epithelium, as proposed by Chen, Li, and co-authors. (A) In lung alveoli at homeostasis, lamellar bodies may be found fused with AT2 cell plasma membranes or unfused, and as single vesicles or in chains or clusters. TMEM63 ion channels located on lamellar body membranes might sense AT2 cell stretch through a mechanism termed “force-from-lipids,” in which AT2 cell plasma membrane strain is conveyed to TMEM63 via sites of plasma and lamellar body membrane fusion. Alternatively, or in addition, lamellar bodies may experience what is known as “force-from-filament” mechanotransduction, in which strain is conveyed via plasma membrane–attached cytoskeletal filaments. Chen, Li, and co-authors (9) propose a three-part mechanism by which TMEM63 links inflation-induced alveolar strain to surfactant secretion: (i) stretch-induced activation of cation currents by TMEM63A and TMEM63B causes (ii) lamellar body ATP release and (iii) autocrine ATP signaling, leading to a cytosolic Ca2+ increase and surfactant secretion. (B) The findings by Chen, Li, and co-authors (9) also suggest that inflation-induced alveolar strain activates TMEM63-mediated cation currents in AT1 cells. Such currents might initiate signaling pathways that regulate alveolar barrier function or promote surfactant secretion in neighboring AT2 cells through, for example, gap junctional communication.

Another question relates to the release of lamellar body contents. Chen, Li, and colleagues implicate extracellular ATP, a known stimulator of cytosolic Ca2+ increases, in the mechanistic events that connect TMEM63A/B channel activation to surfactant secretion (9). Their findings show that AT2 cell TMEM63A/B deletion decreased extracellular ATP in lung airspaces and that elimination of extracellular ATP in cultured AT2 cells blocked cell stretch–induced Ca2+ responses (9). Since ATP is stored in lamellar bodies (16) and released upon cell stretch (17), the authors propose that stretch-induced TMEM63A/B channel activity caused lamellar bodies to release ATP into airspaces, leading to autocrine ATP signaling, cytosolic Ca2+ increase, and surfactant secretion (9). It is not clear how lamellar bodies might release ATP without also releasing surfactant at the same time. One possibility is that the rate of ATP release simply outpaces that of surfactant secretion, since studies in isolated lungs show that inflation causes faster release of aqueous components than phospholipid components (8). It would be interesting to better define how the separation between ATP and phospholipid secretion happens. Chen, Li, and co-authors also show that patch-activated currents in HeLa cells transfected with TMEM63B had higher permeability for Na+ and K+ than Ca2+ (9), and they speculate that stretch-induced Na+ flux from lamellar body lumens into the AT2 cell cytosol mediated ATP release from lamellar bodies by inducing a lamellar body-shape change. However, direct evidence for this mechanism is lacking, and better understanding is needed of the extent to which lamellar bodies change shape in vivo.

Finally, the findings by Chen, Li, and co-authors raise the interesting question of the function of TMEM63 in AT1 cells. Chen, Li, and colleagues show that, like AT2 cells, AT1 cells express TMEM63 and responded to lung inflation and patch-mediated application of negative membrane pressure with cytosolic Ca2+ increases and activation of TMEM63A/B-dependent cation currents (9). These findings align with the view that, although AT1 cells do not contain surfactant, they sense inflation-induced cell strain and initiate cell-cell communication that contributes to surfactant secretion (5, 18, 19). The findings by Chen, Li, and colleagues also suggest that TMEM63 could have a role in function of the alveolar air-blood barrier, which on its epithelial side, is composed primarily of AT1 cells on account of their extensive surface area (20). Thus, the mouse studies by Chen, Li, and colleagues show that inducible TMEM63A/B codeletion in AT2 cells caused pulmonary edema and death (9) and that adding TMEM63A/B deletion in AT1 cells to the AT2 cell TMEM63A/B deletion model accelerated the respiratory failure (9). Better understanding is required of whether TMEM63 regulates the alveolar air-blood barrier.

In sum, the findings reported by Chen, Li, and colleagues provide evidence that TMEM63 is important in lung mechanobiology (9). We need to learn more about TMEM63 expression and function in the alveolar epithelium, particularly whether TMEM63 dysfunction underlies diseases of surfactant deficiency and the extent to which its function might be therapeutically restored.