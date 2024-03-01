Mechanosensitive channels TMEM63A and TMEM63B mediate lung inflation–induced surfactant secretion

Lung inflation–induced, ATP-mediated Ca2+ transients in alveolar cells. Using a Cre-dependent tdTomato-GCaMP6f–expressing mouse line (19), we examined Ca2+ signals in different alveolar cell types after mechanical ventilation in intact lungs ex vivo. GCaMP6f is a GFP-based Ca2+ indicator and tdTomato is a Ca2+-insensitive red fluorescent protein fused to GCaMP6f as a reference for expression and localization. In the lung, SPC-Cre, Tek-Cre, and Cx3cr1-CreERT2 facilitate relatively specific expression of tdTomato-GCaMP6f in AT2 cells, endothelial cells, and myeloid (mostly macrophages) cells, respectively, while Ager-CreERT2 is functional in most AT1 cells and approximately 10% of AT2 cells (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174508DS1). Post-inflation Ca2+ transients were observed in AT2, AT1, and endothelial cells, but not in macrophages (Figure 1B and Supplemental Videos 1–5). The Ca2+ transients were most evident in AT2 cells and relatively sparse in AT1 and endothelial cells (Figure 1B); however, the duration of each Ca2+ transient was longer in endothelial cells than in AT1 and AT2 cells (Figure 1C). The Ca2+ transients were significantly suppressed by suramin, a nonselective inhibitor of P2 purinergic receptors, and abolished by apyrase, an ATP diphosphohydrolase (Figure 1D), suggesting that they were triggered by ATP that was released to the alveolar surface upon mechanical ventilation. Additionally, the phospholipase C (PLC) inhibitor U-73122 also robustly reduced Ca2+ transients in AT2 cells (Figure 1D), confirming the involvement of P2Y receptors via the G q -PLC-IP 3 receptor (IP 3 R) pathway (20, 21). The consistent action of suramin, apyrase, and U-73122 largely excluded the ATP-independent off-target effects of suramin and U-73122 (22, 23). However, in AT2 cells, genetic ablation of P2 receptors such as P2X4, P2X7, P2Y2, and P2Y6 (24) would provide more substantial evidence for their contribution to lung inflation–induced Ca2+ signals.

Figure 1 Mechanical ventilation–induced Ca2+ transients in alveolar cells from ex vivo mouse lungs. (A) tdTomato fluorescence in ex vivo mouse lungs with Cre-driven expression of tdTomato-GCaMP6f in different cell types. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Density of cells with Ca2+ transients (spiking cells, indicated by sharp changes in GCaMP6f intensity) before and after mechanical ventilation with a tidal volume of 200 μL for 5 minutes. n = 4 lung lobes. (C) Duration (seconds) of Ca2+ transients above 50% peak value (CTD 50 ). n = 29, 25, and 41 for AT2, AT1, and endothelial cells, respectively. (D) Density of spiking cells in lungs intratracheally instilled with 100 μL vehicle (0.2% DMSO), suramin (300 μM; blocking P2X and P2Y receptors), apyrase (10 U/mL; hydrolyzing ATP), or U-73122 (20 μM; inhibiting P2Y-G q -PLC-IP 3 R pathway) and ventilated with a tidal volume of 200 μL for 5 minutes. n = 3 lung lobes. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B), or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test (C and D). Endo, endothelial cells; Mph, macrophages.

The density of AT2 cells showing Ca2+ transients (“spiking AT2”) increased with larger tidal volumes within the physiological range (Figure 2A). Inflation for 5 minutes resulted in more Ca2+ transients in AT2 cells than a 2-minute inflation (Supplemental Figure 2A), and the percentage of spiking AT2 cells experienced exponential decay and diminished to basal levels within 5 minutes after inflation (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Properties of lung inflation– and stretch-induced Ca2+ transients in AT2 cells. (A) Density of spiking AT2 cells in lungs ventilated with different tidal volumes for 5 minutes. The number of GCaMP6f-spiking cells was divided by the number of tdTomato+ cells (i.e., total number of AT2 cells) in the same area to calculate the percentage. n = 3 lung lobes. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (B) Rapid decay of spiking AT2 cell density after ventilation with a tidal volume of 200 μL for 2 minutes and 5 minutes, respectively. Data were fitted with a single exponential decay function. n = 5 lung lobes. (C) Percentage of spiking AT2 cells in lungs instilled with 150 μL vehicle (0.1% DMSO), the Cx43 blocker Gap26 (500 μM), the pannexin blocker probenecid (2 mM), the Cl– channel blocker DIDS (200 μM), or NPPB (100 μM) after ventilation with a tidal volume of 150 μL for 5 minutes. n = 6 (vehicle) and 4 (others) lung lobes. NS, by 1-way ANOVA. (D) Percentage of spiking AT2 cells in lungs instilled with 150 μL clodronate (100 μM) or control solution. The data were fitted with a biphasic dose-response curve (corresponding to the abundance of ATP-containing LBs). n = 6 lung lobes. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s test. (E) Lack of a direct stretch-activated Ca2+ response in primary AT2 cells cultured on an elastic membrane. Apyrase (10 U/mL) was used to eliminate ATP released into the extracellular space. n = 12 cells. (F) Stretch-induced, ATP-mediated Ca2+ oscillations in primary AT2 cells. Each trace represents fluorescence of an AT2 cell. n = 26 cells.

We then explored possible pathways of ATP release in the lungs. Gap junctional hemichannels, volume-regulated anion channels (VRACs), and Maxi Cl– channels are proposed ATP-conducting channels widely expressed in many organs, including the lung (3). Blockers of gap junctions (Gap26 for Cx43, the dominant connexin isoform in the lung, and probenecid for pannexins) and Cl– channels (DIDS and NPPB, nonselective for VRAC and Maxi Cl–) did not significantly affect inflation-induced Ca2+ transients in AT2 cells (Figure 2C). The nonselective gap junctional blocker carbenoxolone (CBX) completely abolished the Ca2+ transients (Supplemental Figure 2B), however, this turned out to be the consequence of its off-target inhibition of purinergic receptors, as evidenced by direct instillation of ATP into the lung (Supplemental Figure 2C) and the Ca2+ response of A549 lung cancer cells to different concentrations of extracellular ATP (Supplemental Figure 2D).

To test LB exocytic ATP release, we used clodronate, an inhibitor of vesicular nucleotide transporter (VNUT) (25), to block ATP transport into LBs (5). Ex vivo lungs were mechanically ventilated for 2.5 hours immediately after instillation of clodronate and stopped for imaging of Ca2+ in AT2 cells every 30 minutes. The density of spiking AT2 cells with clodronate showed a slow decrease similar to that seen in the control group within 1 hour, which was followed by a dramatic decline that almost eliminated the Ca2+ spikes after 2 hours (Figure 2D). This biphasic decline could be attributed to depletion of ATP-containing LBs by inflation-induced exocytosis after treatment with clodronate for 1 hour. The remaining LBs may still have been able to release surfactant, however, the deficiency of exocytic ATP would no longer stimulate Ca2+ response in the cells. These results suggest that exocytosis of LBs is a probable pathway of mechanosensitive ATP release in AT2 cells.

Last, we used ultrafast imaging to detect Ca2+ signals in AT2 cells directly triggered by membrane stretch. However, we did not observe a notable occurrence of Ca2+ transients immediately with the first pulse of mechanical ventilation (Supplemental Video 6). When the lung was preinstilled with apyrase, only rarely occurring Ca2+ transients (presumably due to incomplete hydrolysis of extracellular ATP) were observed during a 5-minute constant inflation with a tidal volume of 500 μL (Supplemental Video 7). In line with this, either repetitive or constant stretch of the elastic substrate of cultured primary AT2 cells failed to induce a direct Ca2+ response in the presence of apyrase (Figure 2E and Supplemental Videos 8 and 9). In contrast, Ca2+ oscillations could be readily elicited by stretch in the absence of apyrase (Figure 2F and Supplemental Video 10). These results suggested a lack of highly Ca2+-permeable mechanosensitive channels in AT2 cells.

Mechanosensitive currents in AT1 and AT2 cells. To investigate the mechanosensitive electrical activity of AECs, we first performed blunt-probe indentation on primarily cultured AT2 cells. Since the cells were loosely adhered to fibronectin-coated coverslips, most of them were pushed away once in contact with the probe and did not show convincing mechanosensitive currents before losing the gigaseal. Considering that cell indentation is not a physiological way of mechanical stimulation for cells in the lung, while membrane stretch is more relevant, we turned to using pressure clamp to examine the mechanosensitivity of AECs.

In pressure clamp in the cell-attached mode, we observed membrane stretch–induced macroscopic currents for AT2 cells in culture and AT1 cells in acute lung slices, with similar properties, including slow activation, no inactivation, and pressure dependence (Figure 3A). Because in most recordings the currents increased exponentially within the pressure range of 0 to –140 mmHg and did not reach a plateau phase (Figure 3A, insets), the half-activation pressures (P 50 ) were not calculated. The amplitudes of currents were comparable between human and mouse AT2 cells, whereas a small subset of mouse AT1 cell recordings exhibited much larger currents (Figure 3B). For both human and mouse AT2 cells, cell-attached recordings with different cations in the pipettes showed that the mechanosensitive currents mainly consisted of K+ and Na+ conductance, whereas Ca2+, Mg2+ or NMDG+ almost eliminated the inward currents (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The permeability of K+ was slightly higher than that of Na+, and the permeability of Ca2+ and Mg2+ was much lower (Figure 3C). We confirmed the dramatically higher permeability of Na+ and K+ compared with Ca2+ by inside-out recordings (Supplemental Figure 3C). At negative membrane potentials of –27 to –63 mV in primary AT2 cells (26), the stretch-activated ion flow should be mainly Na+ influx rather than K+ efflux.

Figure 3 Mechanosensitive currents in human and mouse AECs. (A) Stretch-activated currents (SACs) under a cell-attached configuration in primary human and mouse AT2 cells and mouse AT1 cells in acute lung slices. The holding potential was –80 mV, and the vacuum pressures were applied to the clamped membrane with a –20 mmHg increase for each step. Insets are pressure-current relationships of the corresponding recordings. (B) Amplitudes of SACs induced by –80 mmHg pressure in human or mouse AT2 cells and mouse AT1 cells. n = 20, 16, and 56 for human AT2 cells, mouse AT2 cells, and mouse AT1 cells, respectively. (C) Relative permeability of K+, Ca2+, and Mg2+ versus Na+ for stretch-activated currents in mouse AT2 cells. n = 12, 6, and 8 cells for K+, Ca2+, and Mg2+, respectively. (D) Nonselective blockers of ENaC (amiloride, 10 μM), K+ channels (quinine, 500 μM), gap junctions (CBX, 100 μM), and Piezo1 (ruthenium red, 50 μM), and acidic pH did not affect the stretch-activated currents in mouse AT2 cells. n = 13, 7, 6, 8, 7, and 8 cells from left to right. (E) SACs under vesicle-attached configuration in enlarged LBs and ELs (LB/EL) from mouse AT2 cells. The holding potential was –60 mV, and the vacuum pressures were applied with a –10 mmHg increase for each step. (F) Comparison of the amplitudes of stretch-activated currents from LB/EL. n = 10 and 16 human and mouse cells, respectively.

We also detected single-channel activities in some recordings on AT2 cells, which are presumably epithelial Na+ channel (ENaC) currents that have been widely recognized (27). However, these single-channel currents are insensitive to membrane stretch (Supplemental Figure 3D), and the above-mentioned stretch-activated macroscopic currents were not observed in these recordings, suggesting that these 2 types of channels do not coexist in the same membrane patches. To investigate the identity of the ion channel that generates the stretch-activated currents, we used nonselective blockers for ENaC (amiloride), 2-pore domain K+ channels (quinine), gap junctional hemichannels (CBX), and Piezo channels (ruthenium red) in the pipette and bath solutions, however, none of these agents had a significant effect (Figure 3D), indicating that the stretch-activated currents we observed were not generated by channels sensitive to these blockers, including the 4 mentioned above. The currents were also insensitive to acidic extracellular pH (Figure 3D), suggesting that they were not conducted by proton channels, acid-sensitive cation channels (ASICs), or proton-activated Cl– channels (PACs).

Given the unusual large size of LBs (0.1–2.4 μm) (28), they are very likely to be mechanically stressed during the stretch of AT2 cells. Therefore, we also examined the mechanosensitivity of the endolysosomal system in AT2 cells, the overwhelming majority of which are LBs. The small molecule vacuolin-1 was used to induce fusion of LB/EL into giant vesicles large enough (>4 μm) for patch clamping (29). The enlarged LB/EL vesicles in AT2 cells were isolated and pressure clamped under vesicle-attached configuration. The mechanosensitive currents of LB/EL vesicles were evident, with slow-activating and noninactivating properties similar to those of the plasma membrane currents (Figure 3E). However, the current amplitudes of LB/EL vesicles measured at –60 mV/–60 mmHg were comparable to the plasma membrane currents at –80 mV/–80 mmHg (Figure 3, B and F), suggesting that LBs were more electrically sensitive to membrane stretch.

TMEM63A/B KO results in atelectasis, pulmonary edema, and respiratory failure. In search of the molecular identity of stretch-activated ion channels in AECs, we found that TMEM63B, a recently identified mechanosensitive channel (16, 17), was highly expressed in both AT1 and AT2 cells, according to single-cell RNA-Seq data from human and mouse lungs (Supplemental Figure 4). TMEM63A, a close homolog of TMEM63B, was also expressed in AT1 and AT2 cells at relatively lower levels (Supplemental Figure 4).

To explore the physiological function of TMEM63B, we generated constitutive Tmem63b-KO (63b–/–) mice and found that most (~82%) of the 63b–/– mice died at birth without alveolar expansion (Figure 4, A and B, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 5). However, like their WT and 63b+/– littermates, the remaining 63b–/– neonates that were able to breathe all survived (Figure 4A), with normal lung structure and function (Supplemental Figure 5). Considering the coexpression of TMEM63A/B in most tissues, we suspected that TMEM63A would complement the function of TMEM63B when it was absent. Constitutive Tmem63a-KO (63a–/–) mice were all viable from the neonatal to late adult stages (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 1). Combined deletion of Tmem63a and Tmem63b resulted in the death of all 63a–/– 63b–/– neonates, with the same phenotype as the 63b–/– mice that died at birth (Figure 4A, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 Lethal pulmonary phenotypes of Tmem63a/b-KO mice. (A) Survival curves for constitutive Tmem63a/b-KO mice of different genotypes. The numbers of mice are shown in parentheses. (B) Failure of alveolar expansion in Tmem63b-KO mice after birth (P0). Original magnification, ×2. (C) Survival curves of AEC-specific Tmem63a/b conditional-KO mice with different genotypes. Aqp5-Cre was expressed in AT1 cells and approximately 50% of AT2 cells SPC-Cre was expressed in all AT2 cells. (D) Survival curves for tamoxifen-inducible, AEC-specific Tmem63a/b-cDKO mice. Ager-CreERT2 was expressed in AT1 cells and approximately 10% of AT2 cells; Nkx2.1-CreERT2 was expressed in AT1 cells and approximately 80% of AT2 cells; and Sftpc-CreERT2 was expressed in all AT2 cells. Ctrl-63ab represents 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl mice without Cre, and others are with the corresponding CreERT2. (E) Micro-CT images of mouse lungs after tamoxifen induction. Arrows indicate regions of atelectasis. (F) Mean lung volume intensities for mice before and after tamoxifen induction, measured from the micro-CT images. n = 3 mice. (G) Atelectasis in cDKO mice illustrated by freshly dissected lungs and H&E-stained sections. Arrows indicate collapsed lobes. Scale bars: 200 μm. (H) A dramatic decline of SpO 2 before respiratory failure was observed in cDKO mice. n = 3 mice. (I) Characteristics of pulmonary edema in cDKO mice at post-tamoxifen day 12. n = 5, 9, and 7 mice for lung weight from left to right; n = 3 mice for wet/dry ratio. (J) Body weights in cDKO mice at post-tamoxifen day 12. n = 5, 9, and 7 mice from left to right. (K) Deficiency of secreted SPC, surfactant phospholipid DPPC, and ATP in BALF collected from cDKO mice at post-tamoxifen day 10. n = 3, 5, and 3 mice from left to right in each graph. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test.

To validate the roles of TMEM63A/B in AECs, we generated Tmem63a and Tmem63b conditional double-KO (Tmem63a/b-cDKO) mice with gene deletions in AT1 and AT2 cells using Aqp5-Cre and SPC-Cre, respectively. Deficiency of Tmem63a/b in AT1 cells and in approximately 50% of the AT2 cells (Aqp5-Cre+/– 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl, referred to hereafter as Aqp5-63ab), Supplemental Figure 1) did not affect the viability of mice at any developmental stages (Figure 4C, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 5). In contrast, only approximately 20% of the SPC-Cre+/– 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl mice (SPC-63ab, with Cre activity in all AT2 cells) survived at P0, but all died before P7 as a result of respiratory failure (Figure 4C, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 5). We also generated Lyz2-Cre+/– 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl (Lyz2-63ab) mice using Lyz2-Cre that was expressed in macrophages and in approximately 6% of AT2 cells (Supplemental Figure 1); however, we observed no respiratory phenotype for these mice (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 5).

To investigate the function of TMEM63A/B in alveolar epithelium at the adult stage, we bred Tmem63a/b-cDKO mice with tamoxifen-inducible gene deletions in AT1 and AT2 cells using Ager-CreERT2 (Ager-63ab) and Sftpc-CreERT2 (Sftpc-63ab), respectively. To achieve Tmem63a/b-cDKO in both AT1 and AT2 cells, we generated double–Cre Ager-CreERT2+/– Sftpc-CreERT2+/– 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl (Ager-Sftpc-63ab) mice and Nkx2.1-CreERT2+/– 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl (Nkx2.1-63ab) mice with Cre activity in AT1 cells and approximately 80% of AT2 cells (Supplemental Figure 1). Ager-63ab mice did not show any abnormal phenotype after tamoxifen induction for 5 consecutive days (Figure 4D, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 5). Sftpc-63ab mice exhibited signs of atelectasis and progressed to respiratory failure from day 10 after the last tamoxifen injection, and all animals died no later than the 14th day (Figure 4, D–G, and Supplemental Table 1). Lung lobes in Sftpc-63ab mice collapsed gradually and could not be inflated by mechanical ventilation (Supplemental Video 11). Ager-Sftpc-63ab mice had an earlier onset of atelectasis and respiratory failure, with a maximal survival period of 12 days after tamoxifen administration (Figure 4, D–G, and Supplemental Table 1). However, Nkx2.1-63ab mice retained normal lung function and survived like their 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl (Ctrl-63ab) littermates (Figure 4D, Supplemental Table 1, and Supplemental Figure 5). These results suggest that only complete ablation of Tmem63a and Tmem63b in all AT2 cells (Sftpc-63ab) could result in a lethal respiratory phenotype in mice. In Aqp5-63ab and Nkx2.1-63ab mice, the Cre– AT2 cells with intact Tmem63a and Tmem63b could compensate for the loss of the 2 genes in Cre+ AT2 cells. Surfactant secreted from these Cre– AT2 cells was sufficient to facilitate effective lung inflation during breathing.

All atelectasis-affected mice experienced a dramatic decline in saturation of peripheral oxygen (SpO 2 ) that began 24 hours before death (Figure 4H). The lung weights were much higher in Sftpc-63ab and Ager-Sftpc-63ab mice than in the Ctrl-63ab littermates due to pulmonary edema (Figure 4I). Dysfunction of the lung ultimately resulted in a dramatic loss of body weight (Figure 4J). The concentrations of secreted SPC, 1,2-dipalmitoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine (DPPC, the major surfactant lipid), and ATP in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) collected on day 10 after tamoxifen induction were significantly lower in Sftpc-63ab and Ager-Sftpc-63ab mice than in their Ctrl-63ab littermates (Figure 4K and Supplemental Figure 6). These in vivo data indicate that TMEM63A/B in AT2 cells were essential for surfactant secretion and that their activity in AT1 cells could further support normal lung function.

To examine whether Tmem63a/b-cDKO had caused the respiratory phenotype by compromising AT2 cell survival and LB biogenesis, we stained AT2 cells with 3 markers — LysoTracker, Pro-SPB, and Pro-SPC — in acute lung slices and paraffin sections, respectively. All 3 markers showed that the density of AT2 cells in the lungs was not affected by Tmem63a/b-cDKO (Supplemental Figure 7), although some differences were observed for the staining intensity of LysoTracker and Pro-SPC. We observed a larger number of AT2 cells with large and bright LysoTracker spots (LBs) in cDKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). The expression of Pro-SPB was comparable between control and cDKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7B). The staining intensity of Pro-SPC was significantly reduced in cDKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7C), which we found was actually caused by knockin of CreERT2 in the endogenous Sftpc locus, as the Sftpc-CreERT2 mice showed similar reductions of Pro-SPC (Supplemental Figure 7D). Because of the reduced expression of Pro-SPC, the level of secreted mature SPC was also lower in Sftpc-CreERT2 mice (this impairment was much weaker than that caused by Tmem63a/b-cDKO), however, the secretion of surfactant lipids was not affected (Supplemental Figure 7E). These results suggest that Tmem63a/b-cDKO did not change the identity or viability of AT2 cells, but rather caused enlargement and malfunction of LBs.

TMEM63A/B are required for lung inflation–induced Ca2+ transients and surfactant release. To investigate lung inflation–induced Ca2+ transients in AT2 cells deficient for TMEM63A/B, we delivered adeno-associated viruses (AAV) carrying Cre-dependent jGCaMP7s-mCherry into Sftpc-63ab mouse lungs via intratracheal instillation. jGCaMP7s is an optimized version of the GFP-based Ca2+ indicator (30), and mCherry is a red fluorescent protein serving as s Ca2+-insensitive reference. The Sftpc-CreERT2 mice were used as a control and instilled with the AAV in the same way. As indicated by the density of mCherry+ cells, the transduction efficiency was comparable between Sftpc-63ab and Sftpc-CreERT2 mice (Figure 5, A and B). However, in contrast to the evident inflation-induced Ca2+ transients in Sftpc-CreERT2 mouse lungs, no Ca2+ transients were observed in Sftpc-63ab lungs, neither in lobes that were still inflatable nor in fully collapsed lungs (Figure 5C and Supplemental Videos 12–14).

Figure 5 Deficiency of TMEM63A/B abolishes ventilation-induced Ca2+ transients and surfactant release in AT2 cells. (A) mCherry fluorescence in AAV-infected (CAG-DIO-jGCaMP7s-mCherry–infected) lungs showing positively transduced AT2 cells (brighter spots). Sftpc-63ab represents Sftpc-CreERT2+/– 63afl/fl 63bfl/fl. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) The densities of positively transduced AT2 cells were comparable between the control Sftpc-CreERT2 and Sftpc-63ab mice. n = 5 lung lobes. NS, nonsignificant, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (C) Lung inflation–induced Ca2+ transients in AT2 cells were completely abolished in all lung lobes from Sftpc-63ab mice, as revealed by jGCaMP7s fluorescence. n = 5 lung lobes. ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (D) Survival curves for Tmem63a/b-cDKO mice that received daily inhalation (30 min each time, 3 times/day) of aerosolized ATP (200 mM) or saline solution after tamoxifen induction. n = 3 mice. (E) ATP-induced Ca2+ response in primary AT2 cells isolated from Ctrl-63ab (63afl/fl 63bfl/fl) and Sftpc-63ab mice (n = 30 and 35 cells, respectively). (F) Cell strain–induced surfactant release occurred in AT2 cells from Ctrl-63ab, but not Sftpc-63ab, mice. Unfused LBs were stained by LysoTracker Green; LBs fused on the plasma membrane were positive for FM4-64. Arrows indicate LBs that released surfactant (FM4-64 fluorescence disappeared after strain). Scale bar: 5 μm. (G and H) Tmem63a/b-cDKO did not affect ATP-induced LB fusion but significantly attenuated cell strain–induced surfactant release. Ctrl, Ctrl-63ab; KO, Sftpc-63ab. The median and quartiles are shown by dashed and dotted lines, respectively. The numbers of cells are shown at the bottom. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. (I) Reacidification of LBs after removal of ATP in AT2 cells from Sftpc-63ab mice. Overlapped LysoTracker Green and FM4-64 fluorescence (orange, indicated by the arrow) suggests that the fusion pore was closed and luminal pH was reacidified. Scale bar: 5 μm. (J and K) Transmission electron microscopy images and cross-sectional areas (CSAs) of LBs from Ctrl-63ab and Sftpc-63ab mice. n = 41 and 94 LBs, respectively. Scale bars: 1 μm.

The absence of inflation-induced Ca2+ transients in AT2 cells would result from deficiency of mechanosensitive ATP release, hence, we hypothesized that a supply of exogenous ATP to alveoli would rescue the lethal phenotype of Tmem63a/b-cDKO. Unfortunately, daily inhalation of aerosolized ATP solution after tamoxifen induction did not significantly extend survival of the Sftpc-63ab and Ager-Sftpc-63ab mice (Figure 5D). Primary AT2 cells from Sftpc-63ab mice were able to respond to extracellularly applied ATP with Ca2+ transients (Figure 5E) and LB fusion to the plasma membrane, as indicated by staining for concentrated surfactant phospholipids with the FM4-64 dye that entered LBs through the fusion pore (Figure 5F). When ATP-treated AT2 cells from Ctrl-63ab mice were subjected to cyclic strain, some of the fused LBs lost FM4-64 fluorescence within 10 minutes (Figure 5F, upper panels), suggesting release of the phospholipid content. However, such a phenomenon was not observed in Sftpc-63ab AT2 cells treated in the same way (Figure 5F, lower panels). After cyclic strain for 2 hours, Ctrl-63ab cells lost most of the FM4-64+ prefused LBs, suggesting very high exocytic activity induced by cell stretch (Figure 5G). In contrast, the number of FM4-64+ LBs in Sftpc-63ab cells was only slightly reduced (Figure 5G), which indicates that surfactant from prefused LBs could not be efficiently released without TMEM63A/B, even in the presence of ATP and mechanical stretch. In AT2 cells without ATP treatment, cyclic strain for 2 hours significantly increased the number of FM4-64+ LBs in Ctrl-63ab cells, but had no effect on Sftpc-63ab cells (Figure 5H). A schematic description for these results is provided in Supplemental Figure 8.

When ATP was washed out and the cells were maintained in the static condition, some fused LBs became luminally reacidified within 20 minutes (indicated by the appearance of LysoTracker fluorescence overlapped with FM4-64 staining; Figure 5I), suggesting that the fusion pore could be closed if the exocytosis of fused LBs failed. Transmission electron microscopy showed more enlarged LBs with disordered internal membrane sheets in Sftpc-63ab AT2 cells than in control cells (Figure 5, J and K), which is consistent with the observation from LysoTracker staining in live AT2 cells from acute lung slices (Supplemental Figure 7A) and probably caused by abnormal contact and fusion between LBs that could not be exocytosed in the absence of TMEM63A/B.

TMEM63A/B are essential for mechanosensing in AECs. To further explore the role of TMEM63A/B in the mechanotransduction in AECs, we examined the mechanosensitive currents in AT1/AT2 cells and LB/EL vesicles from Tmem63a/b-cDKO mice. Pressure clamp under the cell-attached mode detected only negligible stretch-activated currents in AT1 and AT2 cells from-cDKO mice, while the mechanosensitive currents were totally abolished in the LB/EL vesicles from TMEM63A/B-deficient AT2 cells (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 TMEM63A/B are essential for mechanosensitive currents in AECs. (A) SACs were abolished in AT1 cells, AT2 cells, and LB/EL from Tmem63a/b-cDKO mice. Current amplitudes at –80 mV and –80 mmHg for AT1 and AT2 cells and –60 mV and –60 mmHg for LB/EL were used for comparison. n = 13 (Ctrl-AT1, from Ctrl-63ab mice); n = 18 (KO-AT1, from Ager-63ab); n = 25 (Ctrl-AT2, from Ctrl-63ab); n = 21 (KO-AT2, from Sftpc-63ab); n = 16 (Ctrl-LB/EL, from Ctrl-63ab); n = 13 (KO-LB/EL, from Sftpc-63ab) cells. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (B) Immunofluorescence images of endogenous TMEM63B with N-terminal 2×V5-tag–knockin (N-V5-KI) in an AT2 cell in a frozen section of mouse lung. LAMP1 is a marker of LBs. Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) Amplitudes of SACs in control and human TMEM63B-transfected (h63B-transfected) HeLa cells. Holding potential: –80 mV; pressure: –80 mmHg. n = 18 and 20 for HeLa and HeLa-h63B cells, respectively. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Representative traces of SACs under the cell-attached configuration in a h63B-transfected HeLa cell. The pressure-current relationship is shown in the inset. (E and F) SAC traces and current-voltage relationships of inside-out recordings from h63B-transfected HeLa cells suggesting selectivity for Na+ and K+ over Ca2+.

Given the lack of reliable antibodies against endogenous TMEM63A/B, we were unable to directly detect their localization in AT1 and AT2 cells with immunofluorescence. Instead, we performed genome editing in mouse lungs with CRISPR/Cas9 technology to knock in the 2×V5-tag sequence immediately after the start codon of the Tmem63b gene. Immunofluorescence against the V5 tag showed that TMEM63B was mainly localized at the limiting membrane of LBs in AT2 cells, as indicated by the marker LAMP1 (Figure 6B). No obvious immunofluorescence was detected at the plasma membrane of AT1 and AT2 cells, probably because the density of TMEM63B proteins at the cell surface is much lower than that of LBs. Fusion of LBs with the plasma membrane may allow diffusion of a small amount of TMEM63B from LBs to the cell surface.

Overexpression of fluorescent protein–tagged TMEM63A/B in HeLa cells and subsequent treatment with vacuolin-1 revealed that both TMEM63A and TMEM63B were present at endolysosomal membranes but did not completely overlap, whereas TMEM63B was additionally localized at the plasma membrane (Supplemental Figure 9). Cotransfection with the early endosome marker RAB5A and staining with LysoTracker Green, an indicator of acidic lysosomes and late endosomes, suggested the preference of TMEM63B for early endosomes and the universal presence of TMEM63A in early and late endosomes and lysosomes (Supplemental Figure 10). We further confirmed the presence of TMEM63B at the plasma membrane by nonpermeabilized immunofluorescence against a V5 tag fused at the N-terminus of TMEM63B (V5-TMEM63B), which is located extracellularly (Supplemental Figure 11A). The same strategy produced very dim staining against Myc-TMEM63A, suggesting that TMEM63A is rarely trafficked to the plasma membrane (Supplemental Figure 11A).

Large stretch-activated currents were recorded in 7 of 20 HeLa cells transfected with TMEM63B (Figure 6C) and exhibited the same properties as the currents in AECs, including slow activation, no inactivation, and higher permeability for Na+ and K+ than for Ca2+ (Figure 6, D–F). This suggests that TMEM63B could recapitulate the properties of the mechanosensitive channel in AECs. Although Ca2+ permeability of TMEM63B has been proposed by a previous study based on hypotonic stimulation (18), we suppose this would be questionable because of some technical issues we reviewed recently (31), and, more important, we did not record convincing hypotonicity-induced currents in TMEM63B-transfected LRRC8A-KO HEK293 cells without VRAC activity (Supplemental Figure 3E).

As for the low ratio of successful recordings for large stretch-activated currents in HeLa cells, we found that TMEM63B was not evenly distributed but rather formed clusters at the plasma membrane, with a mean density of approximately 1 cluster/μm2 (Supplemental Figure 11B). The area of the micropipette tip in our experiment was approximately 1 μm2, which could only accommodate one TMEM63B cluster on average, therefore negative recordings could not be avoided.

Consistent with a previous report on TMEM63-transfected HEK293 cells (17), whole-cell recordings in TMEM63B-transfected HeLa cells did not show any cell indentation–induced currents. In TMEM63A/B-transfected HeLa cells, the vacuolin-1–induced vesicles were too small to perform patch-clamp recordings (Supplemental Figure 9). This implies that TMEM63A/B may function in HeLa cells to prevent the fusion of endolysosomes (ELs), however, their ion channel activity cannot be directly assessed because of technical limitations.

Human TMEM63A/B rescued the lethal phenotype of Tmem63a/b-cDKO mice. We delivered AAVs encoding human TMEM63A (h63A) and TMEM63B (h63B) into the lungs of Ager-Sftpc-63ab mice by intratracheal instillation on the first day of tamoxifen injection. Both h63A and h63B successfully rescued the mice from respiratory failure, with 5 of 6 mice that received h63A and 4 of 5 mice that received h63B surviving for 2 months after tamoxifen induction (Figure 7A), before they were sacrificed for sampling. The lungs from these mice showed normal morphology and structure, with no signs of atelectasis or edema (Figure 7B). In contrast, a mechanoinsensitive pore mutant of h63B (Y572A, Supplemental Figure 12) failed to compensate for the loss of endogenous TMEM63A/B in cDKO mice (Figure 7, A and B). The transduction efficiency of h63A, h63B, and h63B-Y572A AAVs was comparable, as all had high expression in AT2 cells and prominent localization at the limiting membrane of LBs (Figure 7C). These results demonstrate that the mechanosensitive channel activity of TMEM63A/B was crucial for normal lung function, and this role of TMEM63A/B was conserved between mouse and human.