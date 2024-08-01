A pathologically expanded, clonal lineage of IL-21–producing CD4+ T cells drives inflammatory neuropathy

IL-21–expressing CD4+ T cells are pathologically expanded in peripheral nerve autoimmunity. Previous studies have demonstrated infiltrating CD4+ T cells in peripheral nerve biopsies from both patients with inflammatory neuropathy (12, 13) and SAPP mouse models (10, 15), supporting an important role for CD4+ T cells in the development of PNS autoimmunity. To gain deeper insights into the phenotype of pathogenic CD4+ T cells, we analyzed sciatic nerve–infiltrating CD4+ T cells from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ mice (Figure 1A). Single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) analysis of 4,017 CD4+ T cells revealed 6 distinct groups (Figure 1B and Supporting Data Values; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178602DS1). These included clusters differentially expressing stem-like progenitor genes (17–19) (Tcf7, Klf2, and S1pr1; cluster 0); the early lymphocyte activation marker Cd69 (20, 21) (cluster 1); Treg genes (Foxp3, Il2ra; cluster 4); and a mix of lineage-associated genes (cluster 5) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B).

Figure 1 IL-21–expressing CD4+ T cells are pathologically increased in peripheral nerves of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ mice. (A) Schematic for workflow to analyze peripheral nerve–infiltrating CD4+ T cells in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ mice. (B) UMAP plot of infiltrating CD4+ T cells in the sciatic nerves of NOD.AireGW/ mice (n = 7). (C and D) Feature plot (C) and violin plot (D) of Il21 expression. (E) Volcano plot of DEGs between cells in Tfh versus Tph-like clusters (log 2 FC > 0.05, P < 0.05). (F and G) Feature plots showing the expression of key transcription factors and chemokines associated with Tfh (Bcl6, Tox2, Cxcr5) and Tph (Prdm1, Cxcr6) cells. (H) Microscopy images of immunofluorescence staining for CD4, IL-21, and DAPI in NOD.WT (control) and neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerves. Right panels show the area outlined by the white box, magnified, and split by fluorescence. Scale bar: 20 µm. Original magnification ×20. (I) Absolute numbers of the indicated cell types per sciatic nerve, as determined by flow cytometric analysis. CD4+ T cells that produced IL-21, Tfh cells (CD4+ICOS+PD-1+CXCR5+), and Tph-like cells (CD4+ICOS+PD-1+CXCR5–CXCR6+) were compared between NOD.WT and neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerves. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test.

Remarkably, 2 CD4+ T cell populations (clusters 2 and 3) significantly upregulated IL-21 (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1A), a cytokine linked to type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune conditions but not yet to PNS autoimmunity (22, 23). In contrast, IL-21 expression was absent in immune cells found in sciatic nerves of non-neuropathic wild-type NOD (NOD.WT) mice (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D) (24). Thus, the development of autoimmune peripheral neuropathy in NOD.AireGW/ mice was associated with IL-21 upregulation in peripheral nerve CD4+ T cells.

Comparison of the two IL-21–producing cell populations (clusters 2 and 3) showed distinct transcriptional profiles, with 560 differentially regulated genes (adjusted P < 0.05; log 2 fold change [FC] > 0.5). Expression of genes (Bcl6, Tox2, Cxcr5, Slamf6) associated with Tfh cells (25, 26) was significantly upregulated in cluster 2, whereas expression of genes (Prdm1 [also known as Blimp1], Cxcr6) associated with Tph cells (27–29) was significantly upregulated in cluster 3 (Figure 1E). In accordance with this, feature plots showed Tfh-associated genes (Bcl6, Tox2, Cxcr5) expressed by cells in cluster 2 and Tph-associated genes (Prdm1, Cxcr6) genes expressed by cells in cluster 3 (Figure 1, F and G). Of note, cluster 3 failed to express the subset of Tph-associated chemokines (e.g., Cxcl13, Ccr2, Cx3cr1) described in rheumatoid arthritis and other conditions (27), a finding consistent with previous reports that chemokine expression by Tph cells is context dependent (30). Together, these data suggest that Tfh (cluster 2) and Tph-like (cluster 3) cells are the primary source of IL-21 within the inflamed nerve.

We verified these scRNA-Seq findings using multiple complementary approaches. First, immunofluorescence staining of frozen sciatic nerve sections revealed colocalization of CD4 (green) and IL-21 (red) in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerves, indicating the production of IL-21 by CD4+ T cells in inflamed peripheral nerves. Moreover, CD4 and IL-21 staining was absent in the non-neuropathic controls (NOD.WT) (Figure 1H), which suggests that the neuropathy was associated with increased IL-2–producing CD4+ T cells in peripheral nerves. Second, flow cytometric analysis of intracellular IL-21 cytokine staining showed accumulation of IL-21+CD4+ T cells in NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerves but not in non-neuropathic NOD.WT control nerves (Supplemental Figure 2A and Figure 1I). Collectively, these data support our scRNA-Seq analysis which showed that IL-21–producing CD4+ T cells were pathologically expanded within the sciatic nerves of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ mice.

Additionally, we performed flow cytometry to quantify Tfh and Tph-like cells in inflamed nerves. Tfh cells are classically identified as CD4+ICOS+PD-1+CXCR5+ by flow cytometry, whereas Tph cells lack CXCR5 expression and are therefore identified as CD4+ICOS+PD-1+CXCR5– (25, 26, 30) (Supplemental Figure 2B). Because our scRNA-Seq analysis showed CXCR6 upregulation in the cluster of Tph-like cells (Figure 1, E and G and Supplemental Figure 1A), we additionally incorporated CXCR6 as a marker for Tph-like cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). Consistent with previous reports (27), ICOS expression was higher in Tfh and Tph subsets compared with non-Tfh/Tph cells (Supplemental Figure 2C), and BCL6 transcription factor expression was higher in Tfh cells than in Tph-like cells (Supplemental Figure 2D). Within the immune cell infiltrate of sciatic nerves of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ mice, we found increased numbers of Tfh and Tph cells compared with non-neuropathic NOD.WT controls (Figure 1I). These findings, together with our scRNA-Seq analyses, revealed pathologic expansion of IL-21–producing Tfh and Tph-like cell populations in inflamed nerves of neuropathic mice.

IL-21–producing cells in infiltrated peripheral nerves share a common lineage progenitor. Tfh and Tph cells are reported to share a number of phenotypic features, including IL-21 cytokine expression, presence in inflamed tissue, function in promoting B and T cell activation and maturation, and expression of the cell-surface proteins ICOS and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) (27, 30, 31). These findings suggest a close molecular relationship between these 2cell populations. On the other hand, Tfh and Tph cells are reported to be transcriptionally distinct (27), and we found that, in inflamed peripheral nerves, Tfh and Tph-like cells had divergent gene expression profiles (Figure 1E). Thus, it remains unclear whether Tfh and Tph-like cells are developmentally related, both in inflamed nerves and other contexts.

To begin to define the ontogeny of these cells, we examined transcriptional transitions of PNS-infiltrating CD4+ T cells from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ mice. Slingshot pseudotime analysis of our scRNA-Seq data revealed 3 trajectories (Supplemental Figure 3A), including 1 trajectory in which CD4+ T cells originated from stem-like progenitors (Tcf7, S1pr1, Klf2), progressed through early effectors (Cd69) and Tfh cell (Bcl6, Tox2, Cxcr5) states, and terminated with Tph-like cells (Prdm1, Cxcr6, Cxcr5–) (Figure 2A). As cells progressed from stem-like progenitors, they decreased the expression of the stem-like progenitor transcription factor Tcf7, while upregulating the Tfh-associated transcription factor Bcl6 and, finally, the Tph-associated transcription factor Prdm1 (Figure 2B). These data suggest that Tph-like cells in SAPP arose from the Tfh cell population. Moreover, CD4+ T cells not only upregulated Il21 as they progressed along this trajectory, but also Ifng and Il10. Because IFN-γ and IL-10 have both been identified as disease-promoting cytokines in SAPP (32, 33), these findings suggest that CD4+ T cells acquired an autoimmune effector phenotype as they differentiated along this lineage toward Tph-like cells.

Figure 2 IL-21–producing cells in infiltrated peripheral nerves share a common lineage. (A) UMAP plot of CD4+ T cells with overlaid Slingshot pseudotime trajectory (left) and with cells color coded chronologically along pseudotime (gray represents the least differentiated and red indicates the most differentiated). (B) Expression of key genes along the Slingshot pseudotime trajectory, color coded by the clusters shown in B (left). (C) Il21, Ifng, and Il10 coexpression by single cells within the Tph-like cluster. Triple cytokine–producing cells are circled. (D) Flow cytometric analysis of intracellular IL-21, IFN-γ, and Il-10 staining of peripheral nerve Tfh and Tph-like cells from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/peripheral nerves. *P < 0.05, by unpaired 2-tailed t test.

The presence of stem-like progenitors and Tfh and Tph-like cells was validated in NOD.AireGW/ peripheral nerves by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 3B). We first identified Tfh cells as PD-1+CXCR5+ among CD4+CD62L– cells. We then utilized Ly108 (encoded by Slamf6) as a marker of CD4+ T cell stem-like progenitors (34). Because Ly108 is also highly expressed by Tfh cells (34), we gated out Tfh cells before identifying Ly108+CXCR6– cells as stem-like progenitors. Finally, Tph cells were identified as non-Tfh cells (CXCR5–) that were also Ly108–CXCR6+.

While our data show that expression of IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-10 was highest for each in cells at the end of the pseudotime trajectory (Figure 2B), whether a single CD4+ T cell was capable of transcribing all 3 cytokines is unclear. To assess this, we correlated the expression of IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-10 within single cells. Using our scRNA-seq data set to query cytokine expression in a single Tph-like cell, we found that 26% of cells expressed 2 of the 3 cytokines and 7% expressed all 3 (Figure 2C). The multifunctionality of CD4+ T cells was confirmed by intracellular cytokine staining and flow cytometric analysis (Supplemental Figure 3C and Figure 2D), which demonstrated triple cytokine expression by a subset of Tph-like cells in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerves. Thus, simultaneous expression of IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-10 was observed in a subset of Tph-like cells in inflamed nerves of SAPP mice. This finding mirrors the coexpression of IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-10 by pathogenic Tph cells in rheumatoid arthritis (27) and Tph-like cells in kidney injury (35).

Multifunctional Tph-like cells are clonally expanded in peripheral nerves. During an autoimmune response, self-reactive T cells undergo clonal expansion with T cell receptor (TCR) self-antigen recognition and subsequent activation. Given the extremely low probability that somatic recombination at the TCR locus will result in the exact V(D)J rearrangement more than once, TCR sequences can be used as unique identifiers of T cell clones (36). To query the clonality of PNS-infiltrating CD4+ T cells in neuropathic mice, we analyzed data from paired, single-cell TCR-Seq (scTCR-Seq) and scRNA-Seq of 4 NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerve samples. The Treg and mixed clusters were removed from this analysis in order to focus on conventional T (Tconv) cells. Using the total number of cells expressing each TCR sequence, we categorized each clonotype expansion as small (1< × ≤5), medium (5< × ≤20), or large (× >20). Most cells associated with medium and large clonal expansions mapped to the Tfh and Tph-like clusters (Figure 3, A and B). Clonality was also measured using the Shannon entropy-based STARTRAC clonality index (37, 38), which demonstrated the highest index scores in Tfh and Tph-like cell populations (Figure 3C). Thus, the greatest degree of clonal expansion occurred in the Tfh and Tph-like groups.

Figure 3 Tph-like cells in infiltrated peripheral nerves are clonally expanded and express IL-21, IFN-γ, and IL-10. (A) UMAP of peripheral nerve–infiltrating CD4+ Tconv cells with projection of expanded clonotypes. The magnitude of expansion is grouped as small, medium, and large as indicated, with individual cells color coded according to expansion magnitude. (B) Numbers of clonally expanded Tconv cells, grouped by cluster. The degree of expansion is indicated by color. (C) Clonal expansion levels of Tconv clusters quantified by STARTRAC. (D) Chord diagram of clonotype interconnections between clusters. The greatest sharing is seen between Tfh and Tph-like clusters (green). (E) Visualization of the 2 expanded clonotypes (clonotypes A and B) by their projection to the UMAP of CD4+ Tconv cells. CDR3 sequences for these 2 clonotypes are indicated. (F) Violin plots of cytokine expression levels in clonotypes A and B compared with all other cells. (G) Correlation plot showing the levels of coexpression of Ifng, Il10, and Il21 cytokines by individual cells from clonotype A. Cells expressing all 3 cytokines are circled.

Because of the low likelihood that 2 identical TCR sequences would arise independently in the same mouse, clonal sharing among cells with distinct phenotypes would suggest development from a common progenitor (36). Visualization by chord diagram revealed that the majority of clonal sharing occurred between Tfh and Tph-like clusters (Figure 3D) (39, 40). Mapping of individual cells belonging to specific highly expanded clonotypes (i.e., clonotype A and clonotype B) also demonstrated sharing between Tfh and Tph-like cells (Figure 3E). For instance, cells from clonotype A mapped to both Tfh and Tph-like clusters. This evidence of clonotype sharing between cells in the Tfh and Tph-like clusters suggests that Tfh and Tph-like cells originated from a shared precursor. These cells then proliferated in response to TCR activation and differentiated into distinct subsets.

We next examined the link between cytokine expression and clonal expansion (Figure 3F). Notably, we found that Il21 was highly expressed by cells associated with clonotypes A and B compared with all other cells. Similarly, Ifng was also highly expressed by clonotypes A and B. However, we found that IL10 was highly expressed by clonotype A but not by clonotype B. Interestingly, analysis of gene expression within single cells revealed a subset of cells associated with clonotype A that simultaneously expressed all 3 cytokines (Figure 3G). Together, these data identify clonally expanded cells that traversed Tfh and Tph-like clusters and were capable of simultaneously expressing IL-21 and the pathogenic cytokines IFN-γ and IL-10.

We utilized 79-6, a pharmacological inhibitor of the Tfh transcription factor BCL6, to empirically determine whether Tfh cells differentiate into Tph cells (Supplemental Figure 4A). In an adoptive transfer model of autoimmune neuropathy, we found that 79-6 treatment was accompanied by a decrease in the frequency of nerve-infiltrating Tph (CD4+ICOS+CXCR5–PD-1+CXCR6+) cells compared with vehicle treatment (Supplemental Figure 4B). In addition, treatment with 79-6 significantly reduced neuropathy incidence and improved sciatic nerve conduction parameters (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These findings suggest that inhibiting Tfh-associated BCL6 can ameliorate neuropathy by reducing the Tph cell population.

IL-21 signaling is essential for the development of autoimmune peripheral neuropathy. Although IFN-γ and IL-10 have been implicated in SAPP pathogenesis (32, 33), the role of IL-21 remains unclear. Upregulation of IL-21 in infiltrating CD4+ T cells and its expression by clonally expanded T cells suggest a critical role for IL-21 signaling in PNS autoimmunity development. To investigate this, we generated female NOD.AireGW/ mice with 1 or 2 copies of loss-of-function mutations in the IL-21 receptor (IL-21R). Female NOD.AireGW/ mice with a heterozygous mutation in the IL-21R (NOD.AireGW/ IL-21RHet mice) developed neuropathy with the same onset and incidence as NOD.AireGW/ mice sufficient for the IL-21R (NOD.AireGW/ IL-21RWT) (Figure 4A). In contrast, female NOD.AireGW/ mice with homozygous mutations in the IL-21R (NOD.AireGW/ IL-21KO mice) were protected against SAPP (Figure 4A). This protective effect of IL-21R deficiency was not sex dependent, since IL-21R deficiency was also protective in male NOD.AireGW/ mice (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 4 IL-21R signaling is required for neuropathy development in NOD.AireGW/ mice. (A) Neuropathy-free incidence curve for female NOD.AireGW/ IL-21RKO versus NOD.AireGW/ IL-21RHet versus NOD.AireGW/ IL-21RWT mice. **P < 0.01, by Mantel-Cox test. (B and C) Representative distal and proximal compound muscle action potentials from IL-21R–sufficient versus IL-21R–deficient NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerves. The latency, duration, amplitude, and NCV were quantified and compared between groups (n = 6). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D and E) Immune cell infiltration scores in the forelimb nerves as assessed by H&E staining and compared between groups (n = 6). ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Scale bar: 200 μm. (F) The frequency and number of CD4+ T cells, B lymphocytes (CD4–CD8–B220+), and CD8+ T cells were compared between groups in the peripheral nerves (n = 6). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple correction.

We have previously reported that female NOD.AireGW/ mice show evidence of demyelination on motor nerve electrophysiology (32). In comparison, compound muscle action potentials from IL-21R–deficient NOD.AireGW/ mice showed improvement in multiple parameters, including reduced latency and duration and increased amplitude and nerve conduction velocity (NCV) (Figure 4, B and C). Additionally, histological analysis revealed significantly reduced peripheral nerve infiltration in NOD.AireGW/ IL-21RKO mice compared with NOD.AireGW/ IL-21RWT mice (Figure 4, D and E). Thus, our findings indicate a critical role for IL-21 signaling in the development of SAPP. In addition to genetically ablation of IL-21 signaling, we assessed the efficacy of IL-21R monoclonal antibody in an adoptive transfer model. The experimental group treated with anti–IL-21R antibody showed a decreasing trend in the incidence of neuropathy, electromyography (EMG) abnormalities, and CD4+ T cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D).

IL-21 has broad cellular targets, since the IL-21R is expressed by various immune cell types (e.g., CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, B cells) (41). Flow cytometric analysis of peripheral nerve immune infiltrate indicated lower numbers of CD4+ T cells, with no significant change in CD8+ T cells or B220+ B cells (Figure 4F). In “mix-and-match” adoptive transfer experiments, in which CD4+ and CD8+ T cells were either from IL-21R–sufficient or IL-21R-deficient NOD.AireGW/ mice, a modest delay in the development of neuropathy was noted when CD4+ T cells were IL-21R deficient. This finding suggests that blocking IL-21R signaling in CD4+ T cells was sufficient to delay neuropathy (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Of note, the absolute number of DCs and macrophages was also decreased in the peripheral nerves of AireGW/ IL-21RKO mice in comparison with AireGW/ IL-21RWT mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). Thus, it is possible that IL-21 signaling on DCs and macrophages may also play a role in promoting neuropathy. Finally, peripheral nerve–infiltrating CD4+ T cells from IL-21R–deficient mice demonstrated a decrease in IL-21–, IFN-γ–, and IL-10–producing CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6C), suggesting that IL-21 from CD4+ T cells signaled in an autocrine manner to increase the numbers of cytokine-producing CD4+ T cells in inflamed peripheral nerves. However, it remains unclear if IL-21 regulated signals important for positioning pathogenic CD4+ T cells within inflamed peripheral nerves.

CXCR6 upregulation in CD4+ T cells is IL-21 dependent. Our initial scRNA-Seq analysis revealed that the chemokine receptor CXCR6 was upregulated in Tph-like cells in peripheral nerves of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ mice (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1A). Notably, flow cytometric analysis of Tph-like (CD4+PD-1+CXCR5–) cells in peripheral nerves revealed significantly lower CXCR6 MFI in IL-21R–deficient NOD.AireGW/ mice compared with IL-21R–sufficient controls (Figure 5A). These in vivo findings are in accord with previously published microarray data, which show that IL-21 stimulation in vitro upregulates CD4+ T cell expression of Cxcr6 (Supplemental Figure 6) (42). Thus, CXCR6 expression by CD4+ T cells was IL-21 dependent.

Figure 5 IL-21–mediated CXCR6 upregulation is required for the recruitment of CD4 cells to the peripheral nerves. (A) Flow cytometric analysis of CXCR6 expression on CD4+ Tph cells from IL-21R–sufficient versus IL-21R–deficient NOD.AireGW/ sciatic nerves (n = 6). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed unpaired t test. (B) CellChat analysis of ligand-receptor interactions shows upregulation of the CXCL signaling pathway. (C) Relative contribution of chemokine ligands and corresponding receptors in the sciatic nerves of NOD.AireGW/ mice. (D) Expression of CXCL16 in infiltrated immune cell subsets. Highest expression was seen in macrophages (Mac) and cDCs. (E) Immunostaining for CXCL16 in peripheral nerves of NOD.WT and NOD.AireGW/ neuropathic mice. Scale bar: 20 μm.

To identify molecular mechanisms governing T cell positioning within inflamed peripheral nerves, we analyzed a previously published scRNA-Seq data set of NOD.AireGW/ nerve-infiltrating immune cells (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE180498). Using the CellChat R package to characterize ligand-receptor interactions, we identified upregulation of the “CXCL signaling pathway” (Figure 5B), with prominent interactions between myeloid cells and T cells. Of these interactions, CXCL16-CXCR6 pairs were the most upregulated of the CXCL signaling pathways (Figure 5C). CXCL16 is the only known ligand for CXCR6, and CXCL16-CXCR6 interactions have been reported to play an important role in positioning T cells in tumors and other tissues (29, 43, 44). Whether CXCL16-CXCR6 interactions play a role in positioning pathogenic T cells in inflamed peripheral nerves, however, is unknown.

In support of an important role for CXCL16-CXCR6 interactions, Cxcl16 and Cxcr6 expression levels were higher in infiltrating immune cells of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ nerves, compared with non-neuropathic NOD.WT controls (Supplemental Figure 7A). Cxcl16 was highly expressed by macrophages and conventional DCs (cDCs) in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ nerves, whereas Cxcr6 was expressed by lymphocytes (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7A). In vitro, CXCL16 expression was upregulated in bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) and RAW 264.7 cells in response to IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Immunofluorescence staining of peripheral nerves from NOD.AireGW/ mice confirmed CXCL16 expression, which was absent in non-neuropathic NOD.WT controls (Figure 5E). Together, these data led us to hypothesize that CXCL16-CXCR6 interactions are important in positioning CD4+ T cells within inflamed peripheral nerves and that downregulation of Cxcr6 with IL-21R deficiency prevents CD4+ T cell accumulation in inflamed peripheral nerves.

IL-21–dependent CXCR6 assists autoreactive CD4+ T cell localization to the peripheral nerve. To test the role of CXCL16-CXCR6 interactions, we transduced neuropathic NOD.AireGW/ splenic CD4+ T cells with a viral vector coexpressing CXCR6 and a GFP reporter (Figure 6A). As a negative control, cells were transduced with an empty vector expressing only an mCherry reporter. To determine the in vivo capacity of CXCR6-overexpressing CD4+ T cells to localize to peripheral nerves, CXCR6-overexpressing and control cells were sorted according to reporter gene expression and cotransferred as a 1:1 mix to the same NOD.SCID recipient (Figure 6B). This allowed for assessment of both CD4+ T cell groups within the same host environment. Cell distribution was assessed by flow cytometry 4–5 weeks after adoptive transfer, prior to the onset of clinical neuropathy. Although the relative numbers of CXCR6-overexpressing cells versus control cells (GFP/mCherry ratio) were approximately equivalent in the spleen and lymph nodes, the relative numbers of CXCR6-overexpressing cells were higher in the peripheral nerves (Figure 6C). In parallel, we also transferred sorted CXCR6-overexpressing and control cells into separate NOD.SCID hosts (Figure 6D). In this experimental setup, the absolute number of CXCR6-overexpressing CD4+ T cells was also increased in peripheral nerves compared with control CD4+ T cells (Figure 6E). In contrast, we observed no differences in CD4+ T cell counts in the spleen or lymph nodes. Together, these data support a model in which IL-21–dependent expression of CXCR6 in CD4+ T cells promotes their localization within the inflamed tissues of the PNS (Figure 6F).