Tipping the balance toward transplantation tolerance: in vivo therapy using a mutated IL-2

The IL-2 cytokine is key in controlling immunity, as it can both promote and suppress immunity depending on which immune cell it signals through. IL-2 can bind to the intermediate-affinity dimeric receptor, which is composed of CD122 (IL-2Rβ) and CD132 (IL-2Rγ), or to the high-affinity trimeric receptor composed of CD25 (IL-2Rα), CD122, and CD132. The dimeric IL-2R is mainly found on memory T cells and NK cells, whereas the trimeric IL-2 receptor is found on CD4+FOXP3+ Tregs, on recently activated CD4+ and CD8+ effector T cells, on some NK cells and NKT cells, and on group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) (1). Treg homeostasis critically relies on IL-2R signaling, and Tregs dramatically expand upon IL-2R signaling. Thus, given the divergent expression of these various IL-2 receptors (IL-2Rs), IL-2 therapy has been an attractive therapeutic concept to promote either immunity (by triggering the intermediate-affinity dimeric IL-2R on effector immune cells to combat cancer), or immune suppression (by triggering the high-affinity trimeric IL-2R on Tregs in the context of autoimmunity and transplantation).

However, given the double-edged sword aspect of IL-2 therapy, its use in the clinic can lead to unexpected outcomes. One example includes a clinical trial in which stable liver transplant recipients received low-dose IL-2 as a means to promote Tregs and reduce immunosuppression (2). In preclinical studies, low-dose IL-2 was shown to preferentially expand Tregs over effector T cells and NK cells (3). All of the patients with liver transplants who received low-dose IL-2 had elevated circulating Tregs. However, low-dose IL-2 in this clinical trial was detrimental, as the patients developed signs of rejection, leading to an early termination of the trial (2). Similar observations were reported in a clinical trial involving patients with type 1 diabetes who concomitantly received low-dose IL-2 and Treg therapy (4). Low-dose IL-2 treatment not only effectively promoted both adoptively transferred and endogenous Tregs, but also expanded cytotoxic immune cells.

On the other hand, low-dose IL2 therapy has demonstrated beneficial effects in some clinical trials for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders, more specifically in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (5). Thus, it appears that the outcomes under low-dose IL-2 therapy may vary depending on the underlying cytotoxic immune response at the time of IL-2 treatment, with the parallel Treg expansion having an insufficient inhibitory effect on these cytotoxic immune cells. Overall, these trials demonstrate that improved therapeutics targeting specific IL-2Rs are necessary.

Consequently, efforts have been expended to enhance the specificity of IL-2R targeting and to increase the bioavailability of IL-2. To these ends, several engineering approaches were undertaken: IL-2 muteins, PEGylated IL-2, IL-2–anti–IL-2 immune complexes and IL-2–Fc, and IL-2–CD25 fusion proteins (6).