Myostatin regulates energy homeostasis through autocrine- and paracrine-mediated microenvironment communication

Sex as a biological variable

Male and female mice were used in this study.

Animals

Mice were maintained under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle at constant temperature (23°C) and humidity (50%–60%) with free access to food and water. MSTNfl/fl mice were generated using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. According to the conserved region and structure of the MSTN gene, exon2-exon3 of MSTN (ENSMUSG00000026100) was set as the KO region.

Animal experiment design 1. To confirm the role of MSTN in adipose tissue, we crossed MSTNfl/fl (Flox) mice with CAG-Cre (MSTNΔCAG) mice to mimic the effects of MSTN global KO. The male WT and MSTN+/– mice were treated with a 60% HFD (PD6001, Changzhou SYSE Bio-Tec) to generate obese mice.

Animal experiment design 2. To further investigate whether MSTN participates in regulating BAT homeostasis, we generated BAT-specific MSTN-KO mice. To delete MSTN expression in BAT, we crossed MSTNfl/fl mice with UCP1-Cre–transgenic mice and obtained UCP1-Cre MSTNfl/fl (MSTNΔUCP1) mice (referred to herein as BKO mice). Cre– floxed MSTN mice (i.e., MSTNfl/fl, referred to herein as Flox mice) were used as controls in this study. Male Flox and BKO mice were used to establish an obesity model for a 12-week 60% HFD. After the obesity modeling period, BAT, iWAT, liver, and GAS tissues were collected to examine DIO in Flox and BKO mice. To confirm the role of MSTN in adaptive thermogenesis, mice were also subjected to 1 week of 4°C cold stress to detect the adaptive thermogenesis and browning of iWAT.

Animal experiment design 3. To specifically overexpress KLF4 in BAT in vivo experiments, the AAV serotype 8–encoding (AAV8-encoding) full-length KLF4 sequence (AAV-KLF4) delivery system was established. After 12-week obesity modeling, AAV-KLF4 was injected into BAT. After 3 weeks of AAV injections, BAT, iWAT, liver, and GAS samples were collected from mice to detect corresponding histological, biochemical, and molecular biological analysis.

Animal experiment design 4. Rosa26CAG-LSL-Cas9-tdTomato mice were crossed with UCP1-Cre–transgenic mice to obtain UCP1-Cre Rosa26CAG-LSL-Cas9-tdTomato mice; male Rosa26CAG-LSL-Cas9-tdTomato and male UCP1-Cre Rosa26CAG-LSL-Cas9-tdTomato mice were used to establish the obesity model for a 12-week 60% HFD. Then we constructed the AAV of pAAV-U6-spgRNA (Mstn)-CMV-EGFP-WPRE, and AAV-sgMstn was injected into BAT in situ to specifically knock down MSTN in BAT. Rosa26CAG-LSL-Cas9-tdTomato mice (strain no. T002249) were purchased from GemPharmatech.

Animal experiment design 5. To confirm whether FGF21 contributes to the inflammation induced by MSTN ablation, we established a delivery system encoding the full-length FGF21 sequence (AAV-FGF21) of AAV type 8 (AAV8). After 12 weeks of obesity modeling, AAV-FGF21 was injected into BAT in situ to specifically induce overexpression of FGF21 in BAT. After 3 weeks of AAV injection, BAT, iWAT, liver, and GAS samples were collected from male mice for corresponding histological, biochemical, and molecular biological analyses.

Animal experiment design 6. To confirm whether FGF21 contributes to the inflammation induced by MSTN ablation, we injected rFGF21 once directly into BAT of BKO mice. The dose of rFGF21 was 2 mg/kg (53). Since the half-life of rFGF21 in rodents and primates has been determined to be approximately 1–2 hours (54). After a 1-time rFGF21 injection, the BAT, iWAT, liver, and GAS samples were collected within 2 hours.

Body composition measurement

The Minispec mq10 NMR Analyzer (Bruker) was used to measure the body composition of mice according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, mice were put in an NMR tube and loaded into the NMR machine. Body composition was measured automatically by the machine.

Glucose and insulin tolerance tests

Glucose and insulin tolerance tests (GTTs and ITTs) were performed as previous described. Briefly, mice were fasted overnight before the GTT. Glucose (1.5 g/kg) was administered i.p., and blood glucose levels were measured 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after injection. Mice were fasted for 6 hours before the ITT. Insulin (0.8 U/kg) was administered i.p., and blood glucose was measured 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after injection.

Body temperature and surface temperature

Mice were hand-restrained, and the rectal temperature was monitored using an animal digital electronic thermometer (ALC-ET03/06, Alcott Bitech). A rectal probe was gently inserted into the rectum to a depth of 2 cm. To alleviate acute stress-induced increases in body temperature, the mice were trained in advance to the measurement procedure and to the restraint every day for 3 days. An infrared thermographic camera was used to collect the surface temperature of the mice (FOTRIC 220s). For assessment of living mice, an infrared thermographic camera was placed vertically above the mouse and within less than 1 m distance from the animal. Each infrared digital image was analyzed with FOTRIC AnalyzIR software.

Cold tolerance test

To test tolerance to cold exposure, mice were individually housed at 4°C without bedding and with free access to food and water. The core body temperature of the mice was measured using a rectal thermometer at 0, 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10 hours.

Muscle grip-strength test

In this study, the grip strength of mice was assessed using a grip-strength meter. Prior to testing, mice underwent a 2-day acclimation period with the apparatus. For the measurement, each mouse was aligned with a metal grid, where it was allowed to grip with its 4 limbs. Subsequently, a gentle tail pull was applied until the mouse voluntarily released its grip. The grip strength was determined by averaging the results from 3 consecutive tests.

Treadmill performance test

For the treadmill test, mice underwent a 2-day acclimation period on the treadmill apparatus. The test commenced with a 5-minute warm-up phase, during which the mice were subjected to a 10° incline and a constant speed of 10 meters per minute. Following the warm-up, the treadmill speed was incrementally increased by 2 meters per minute every 5 minutes. The endpoint of the test was defined as the point of exhaustion, determined by the mouse’s inability to continue running.

Latency measurement in the mouse sciatic nerve–GAS muscle system

Prior to the experiment, anesthesia was administered via i.p. injection of pentobarbital, with dosage adjusted according to body weight. Under sterile conditions, a unilateral surgical exposure of the sciatic nerve was performed. A precision stimulator delivered a square wave pulse of fixed duration, with stimulus intensity controlled to elicit visible muscle responses without causing tissue damage. Latency periods of the GAS muscle were recorded using needle electrodes strategically placed in the muscle to detect the onset of contraction following nerve stimulation. Data were amplified and recorded using a standard electrophysiological recording system (55).

Preparation and delivery of cardiotoxin

A working solution of 10 μM was aliquoted into disposable Eppendorf vials. For muscle injury induction, the area was sterilized with 70% ethanol followed by injection of approximately 50 μL of the 10 μM cardiotoxin into the TA muscle belly. The injection site was carefully chosen at 1 cm below the proximal insertion of the TA, with the needle inserted at a shallow angle along the muscle belly and the syringe held at a 20° angle. In every case of cardiotoxin-induced injury, the contralateral leg was kept uninjured to serve as a control (56).

Energy metabolism

The metabolic condition of mice that were fed a HFD for 12 weeks was determined using the TSE PhenoMaster Animal Monitoring System (TSE Systems Instruments). Body weight–matched mice were housed individually and maintained under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle at 23°C with free access to food and water. The OCR, carbon dioxide production, RER, and energy expenditure were measured during the experiment. Data were analyzed using CalR, a web-based analysis tool for indirect calorimetry experiments (57). Total body mass was used as a covariate.

Histology

BAT, iWAT, liver, and GAS tissues were fixed in a 4% paraformaldehyde solution for 24 hours and then embedded in paraffin. H&E (hematoxylin, E607317-0500; eosin, E607321-0100, Sangon Biotech) staining was performed on paraffin-embedded tissues to visualize the pattern of lipid accumulation. Oil Red O (E607319-0010, Sangon Biotech) staining was performed on OCT compound–embedded (4583, Sakura) frozen liver or GAS sections to visualize lipid droplet accumulation. UCP1 (Abcam) staining was performed to detect BAT thermogenesis, and F4/80 (Proteintech) staining was performed to detect liver lobule inflammation. Histological features were observed and captured with a light microscope (Olympus DP80, Olympus).

Muscle fiber measurements

Each image was acquired by setting the actual dimensions using “analyze” > “set scale.” To analyze the muscle fiber CSA, we selected the “freehand selections” tool to manually outline the muscle fiber contours. Once a muscle fiber was selected, we chose “analyze” > “measure” to calculate and display the area of the selected region. These steps were repeated for all muscle fibers. The “ROI Manager” was used to manage and label multiple regions, facilitating the measurement process across multiple fibers. During the process of muscle fiber measurements, 3 mice from each group were used, and 1,000–3,000 muscle fibers per mouse were used in the calculation.

Immunofluorescence

For the immunohistochemical analyses, 20 μm sections were prepared. Primary antibodies targeting MyHC-I (BA-D5), MyHC-IIa (SC-71), and MyHC-IIb (BF-F3) were procured from Developmental Studies Hybridoma Bank (DSHB). Secondary antibodies, namely Alexa Fluor 350 anti–mouse IgG2b (A-21140), Alexa Fluor 488 anti–mouse IgG1 (A-21121), and Alexa Fluor 555 anti–mouse IgM (A-21426), were sourced from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Imaging was conducted using a Zeiss confocal microscope, with quantitative assessments performed with Fiji software.

Electron microscopy

BAT and GAS muscles from BKO and Flox mice fed a HFD for 12 weeks were fixed as previously described (58). Ultrathin sections of BAT and GAS muscles were prepared by ultramicrotome (Leica EM UC7), and the grids were analyzed with a JEM-2100 transmission electron microscope (HT7700, Hitachi).

Measurement of lipids

Tissue lipids were extracted with chloroform and methanol and determined as previously described (59). TG content in the plasma, liver, and GAS tissues was measured as recommended by the manufacturer (TR0100, MilliporeSigma). Absorbance at 540 nm was measured with a microporous plate spectrophotometer (Spark).

Muscle fiber permeabilization and mitochondrial respiration studies

GAS muscles were excised, segmented into 15–20 mg pieces, and immediately submerged in ice-cold BIOPS solution (CaK2EGTA 2.77 mM, K2EGTA 7.23 mM, Na 2 ATP 5.77 mM, MgCl 2 ·6H 2 O 6.56 mM, taurine 20 mM, Na 2 phosphocreatine 15 mM, imidazole 20 mM, DTT 0.5 mM, MES hydrate 50 mM). Fiber bundles were delicately dissected, saponin treated, and agitated in BIOPS. Subsequently, fibers were swiftly transferred to MIR05 solution (EGTA 0.5 mM, MgCl 2 ·6H 2 O 3 mM, k-lactobionate 60 mM, taurine 20 mM, KH 2 PO 4 10 mM, HEPES 20 mM, sucrose 110 mM, BSA 1 g/L). Permeabilized fibers, weighing 2–3 mg in total, were introduced into O2K chambers. Upon excision of BAT, a swift procedure was followed, whereby a small section, weighing approximately 2 mg, was rapidly excised. After adequate grinding, the resultant tissue suspension was collected and subsequently deposited into the O2K chamber for analysis. Maximal respiration flux was assessed using substrates including 5 mM pyruvate, 2 mM malate, 10 mM glutamate, and 2.5 mM adenosine diphosphate (ADP). Additionally, cytochrome c, at a concentration of 10 mM, was used to assess the integrity of the mitochondrial outer membrane. Rotenone (0.5 μM) was used to isolate respiration for analysis of complex I, 1 M succinate for complex II, and a solution of 2.5 μM antimycin A with for complex III.

Sequence alignment and gene expression analysis

The BAT and muscle tissue samples from each group were collected for RNA-Seq. Total RNA was isolated using the TRIzol method (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions. The quality of the RNA was assessed using the Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer with the RNA 6000 Nano Kit from Agilent Technologies. cDNA libraries for each sample were constructed as previously described (60). The libraries were sequenced on the BGIseq500 platform (BGI-Shenzhen) using 150 bp paired-end reads with a target of 30 million reads per sample. The raw sequencing data were filtered using trim-galore (version 0.6.7) to remove reads containing sequencing adapters and low-quality bases. The resulting clean reads were aligned to the reference genome (mm10) using STAR (version 2.5.2b). Gene expression quantification was performed using RSEM (version 1.2.28) with commands rsem-calculate-expression --paired-end -p 20 –alignments samples.bam star_index.files. Differential gene expression analysis was conducted to compare MSTNΔUCP1 to MSTNfl/fl. DESeq2 (version 1.42.0) was used for differential expression analysis, considering genes with an adjusted P value of less than 0.05 and a fold change |FC| of greater than 1.5 as significant. Furthermore, KEGG pathway analysis was conducted using DEGs, while gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) was performed using the obtained log 2 FC values to detect pathways enriched with profiling genes.

UPLC-MS/MS lipid profiling

Serum samples were thawed using an ice bath to minimize sample degradation. For lipid extraction, 10 μL serum was dispensed into individual wells of a 96-well plate. Subsequently, 300 μL extraction solution was introduced into each well. The plate underwent vortexing for a duration of 20 minutes, followed by centrifugation at 4,000g for 20 minutes (Allegra X-15R, Beckman Coulter). Subsequent to centrifugation, 20 μL supernatant was carefully transferred to a fresh 96-well plate and combined with 80 μL dilution solution. The resultant mixture was securely sealed, and the plate was prepared for the ultra-performance liquid chromatography coupled to tandem mass spectrometry (UPLC-MS/MS) analysis. The UPLC-MS/MS system was used for the precise quantification of all targeted metabolites.

Lipid profiling was conducted using the Waters ACQUITY UPLC system in conjunction with a Waters XEVO TQ-S MS, controlled by MassLynx 4.1 software (Waters). Chromatographic separation was achieved utilizing an ACQUITY BEH C18 column (1.7 μm, 100 mm by 2.1 mm internal dimensions, Waters). The gradient elution commenced at a flow rate of 0.4 mL/min, with an injected volume of 5 μL and the column temperature set at 40°C. Both mobile phases A and B comprised 5 mM ammonium formate in a solution of A (acetonitrile/H 2 O [95:5, v/v]) and B (acetonitrile/isopropanol [10:90, v/v]), respectively.

The elution of lipids followed the specified gradients: 0–2 minutes, 60% B; 2–8 minutes, 60%–100% B; 8–10 minutes, 100% B; and 10–12 minutes, 60% B. In the ESI+ mode, the capillary voltage was set at 3.2 kV. The desolvation gas flow was maintained at 1,000 liters/hour. The electrospray ion source temperature and desolvation temperature were held at 150°C and 500°C, respectively. Selected lipids were detected using the multiple reaction monitoring mode with the specified precursor and product ions, as previously described (61). The integration and quantification of raw lipid data generated by UPLC triple-quadrupole mass spectrometry were executed using the TargetLynx application manager (version 4.1, Waters).

Cell lines, culture conditions, and transfection

Human HEK293T cells and murine macrophages were cultured in DMEM/H (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) with 10% FBS (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 2 mM l-glutamine (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 1% penicillin-streptomycin (P/S) (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in a 5% CO 2 atmosphere at 37°C. Polyethylenimine (23966, PolySciences) was used for transfection according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Isolation and differentiation of primary brown adipocytes

Interscapular BAT was dissected from 10- to 14-day-old male mice and then minced and digested for 30 minutes at 37°C in isolation buffer (PBS containing 4% fatty acid–free BSA and 10 mg/mL collagenase D (Roche). Digested tissue was filtered through a 100 μm cell strainer to remove large pieces, and the flow-through was then centrifuged for 10 minutes at 600g to collect the supernatant (mature adipocytes) and the sediment (SVF cells). Then, the sediment resuspended cells and transferred to cell culture dishes. Differentiation of brown adipocytes was determined as previously described (62). To determine the effect of SMAD2/3 and the p38 signaling pathway, 10 μM p38 inhibitor, 20 nM SMAD2/3 inhibitor, 1 μM p38 agonist (MedChemExpress, SB202190, dehydrocorydaline or TP0427736 HCl), or 20 nM rMSTN (ACMEC biochemical, AC13218) was used to treat primary brown adipocytes.

Coculture assay

To simulate the in vivo environment of obese mice, macrophages was induced inflammation by 200 nM palmitic acid (MilliporeSigma) (63). Macrophages were first induced with palmitic acid for 24 hours and then cocultured with mature adipocytes or BAT from Flox or BKO mice with or without rFGF21 protein for 24 hours. Finally, the cells were harvested for the experiments. The concentration of rFGF21 protein (MedChemExpress [MCE]) was used as previously described (26).

Western blot analysis

Proteins were extracted with RIPA buffer (Beyotime Biotechnology) containing protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Beyotime Biotechnology) and were quantified using the Rapid BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Western blot analysis was performed as previous described (64). Briefly, 30 μg lysate was loaded onto SDS-PAGE gels, blotted onto PVDF membranes (MilliporeSigma), and incubated with antibodies. The primary antibodies used in this work included anti-MSTN (AF788, R&D Systems), anti-KLF4 (A13673, ABclonal), anti-PGC1α (NBP1-04676, Novus), anti-UCP1 (ab10983, Abcam), anti-LC3B (L7543, MilliporeSigma), anti-p62 (18420-1-AP, Proteintech), anti-PINK1 (sc-517353, Santa Cruz Biotechnology), anti-ATP5A (ab14748, Abcam), anti-ATP5A (ab14748, Abcam), anti-SDHB (10620-1-AP, Proteintech), anti-NDUFB8 (14794-1-AP, Proteintech), anti-p62 (18420-1-AP, Proteintech), anti–phosphorylated SMAD2/3 (anti–p-SMAD2/3) (8828S, Cell Signaling Technology [CST]), anti-SMAD2/3 (8685S, CST), anti–p-p38 (9211S, CST), anti-p38 (9212S, CST), anti–p-ERK (9101S, CST), anti-ERK (9102S, CST), anti–p-JNK (9251S, CST), anti-JNK (9252S, CST), anti-FGF21 (A23463, ABclonal), anti–β-tubulin (AC008, ABclonal), and anti-GAPDH (AB0037, Abways).

Analysis of gene expression by qPCR

The TRIzol method (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was used to extract total RNA from tissues and cells according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, 1 μg RNA was converted into cDNA using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and qPCR was performed with a QuantStudio 7 Flex Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Accurate Biotechnology) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Tbp, 36b4, or β-actin was used as the endogenous control. The primers used are listed in Table 1.

Table 1 ChIP assay primers

Mitochondrial DNA copy numbers

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) copy numbers were determined via quantitative qPCR as previously described (6). Briefly, total DNA was isolated from BAT using the Mouse Direct PCR Kit (B40015, Bimake) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The mtDNA copy number was calculated from the ratio of COX II (mitochondria-encoded gene) to cyclophilin A (nucleus-encoded gene).

ChIP-qPCR assay

Using the JASPAR website (https://jaspar.elixir.no/), we predicted there were 8 potential KLF4-binding elements on the Pink1 promoter. We performed the ChIP assay using the Sonication Chip Kit (ABclonal) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In brief, we fixed 1 × 106 primary brown adipocytes in 1% formaldehyde for 10 minutes at ambient temperature. The fixed cells were harvested, lysed, and sonicated for 35 cycles of 20 seconds ON/30 seconds OFF and 30% AMPL using SONICS VCX130 (SONICS). Antibodies against KLF4 (Proteintech, 11880-1-AP) and rabbit IgG (ABclonal) were used for immunoprecipitation. PCR amplification of the precipitated DNA was performed. The primer sequences used for the ChIP assay are listed in Table 1.

Plasmid construction and lentivirus infection

The sequence encoding the shNA targeting MSTN was constructed by inserting a shRNA sequence (forward: CCGGCCTTTGGATGGGACTGGATTACTCGAGTAATCCAGTCCCATCCAAAGGTTTTTG; reverse: AATTCAAAAACCTTTGGATGGGACTGGATTACTCGAGTAATCCAGTCCCATCCAAAGG) into the AgeI/EcoRI site of pLKO.1-puro (Addgene). And packaging constructed shRNA of MSTN into the lentivirus. When the primary brown adipocytes reached 60% confluence, they were infected with lentivirus to knock down MSTN. The pCDNA3.1-KLF4 was constructed by amplifying PCR products from C57BL/6J mouse cDNA and inserting them into the EcoRI/XbaI site of pcDNA3.1 (OBiO Technology).

AAV-KLF4 production and injection

pAAV-CMV-KLF4-3xFLAG-EF1-mNeonGreen-tWPA, pAAV-CMV-FGF21-3xFLAG-EF1-GdGreen-WPRE, and pAAV-U6-spgRNA (Mstn)-CMV-EGFP-WPRE was produced and purified by OBiO Technology. For the in vivo KLF4 and FGF21 expression experiment, a dose of 1.3 × 1011 genomic copies (GC) of AAV-KLF4 was in situ–injected into the interscapular BAT of BKO mice, and the same dose of AAV-GFP was in situ–injected into the interscapular BAT of Flox mice on an 8-week HFD. GTTs and ITTs were performed after 3 and 4 weeks of virus injection, respectively. For the in vivo MSTN-KO experiment, a dose of 1.3 × 1011 GC of AAV8-sgMstn was in situ–injected into the interscapular BAT of UCP1-Cre Cas9 mice, and the same dose of AAV8-sgCon was in situ–injected into the interscapular BAT of Cas9 mice.

Statistics

The correlation between the expression of MSTN in s.c. fat and the BMI and the homeostatic model assessment for insulin resistance (HOMA-IR) was calculated by Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient. A 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed for 2-group comparisons. One-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post test was performed for intergroup comparisons. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. The lipid-profiling analyses were performed in the R environment. A partial least-squares discriminant analysis (PLS-DA) model was constructed using the R package mixOmics. A Student’s t test was used to analyze significance of the metabolites between the groups. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered significant. The heatmap was constructed using the R package Complex Heatmap.

Study approval

All animal studies were approved by the IACUC of the Shanghai University of Sport (102772022DW020).

Data and software availability

The RNA-Seq data reported in this study have been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE249030). All bioinformatics software used in the study are publicly available. All remaining data that support the findings of this study are available in the main text or the supplemental materials. See the Supporting Data Values file for values underlying the data presented in each graph and as the mean in the figures.