Systemic and skin-limited delayed-type drug hypersensitivity reactions associate with distinct resident and recruited T cell subsets

Retrospective analysis supports CD8+ T cell recruitment into SCAR but not MDE skin

We analyzed FFPE skin samples previously collected for clinical purposes from SJS/TEN, DRESS, and MDE patients and healthy controls. Histologic analysis demonstrated typical findings associated with dtDHR (Figure 1A) (4, 16). SJS/TEN was marked by full-thickness epidermal necrosis with pauci-inflammatory infiltrate and DRESS demonstrated a robust mononuclear infiltrate. The reaction pattern and infiltrate in MDE were variable, though the infiltrate was generally less dense. Immunofluorescence staining and microscopy confirmed the presence of skin-homing (CLA+), CD8+CD3+, and CD8–CD3+ T cell subsets (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178253DS1) in all forms of dtHDR. There was a marked predominance of CD8+ T cells within the epidermis and along the dermoepidermal junction in SJS/TEN, variable infiltrate of epidermal T cells in DRESS, and many fewer epidermal CD8+ or CD8– T cells in MDE (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Retrospective skin sample analysis demonstrates variable T cell phenotypes and function across dtDHR severity. (A) Representative H&E images of dtDHR and healthy skin. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Immunofluorescent staining of dtDHR and healthy skin for CD3 (magenta), CD8 (green), and CLA (orange), with DAPI nuclear stain (blue). Scale bars: 100 μm. Gray dotted lines depict dermoepidermal junction. (C) The log 2 counts of T cell phenotypic genes. (D) Volcano plots highlighting significantly differentially expressed functional markers in diseased versus healthy skin. (E) The log 2 counts of functional markers. (A and B) n = 3–6 per group. (C–E) n = 13 SJS/TEN, 6 DRESS, 6 MDE, and 11 healthy controls. *Significance defined as absolute value │log 2 FC │≥ 1 and P adj < 0.05, DESeq2, Wald test.

Next, in situ bulk transcriptional profiling using a 200-gene panel (Supplemental Table 1) was performed on SJS/TEN, DRESS, MDE, and healthy FFPE skin samples fixed immediately upon biopsy. Given limited prior transcriptional analysis of all 3 forms of disease, primary analysis compared each form of dtDHR to healthy skin. Differential gene expression analysis (DGEA) demonstrated that both severe forms of disease had significantly upregulated transcription of CD3E, CD8A, PTPRC (isoform CD45RO), SELL (CD62L),and CCR7, suggesting potential proliferation and/or recruitment of memory CD8+ T cells from secondary lymphoid organs (SLOs) and/or blood (Figure 1C) (28). Comparatively, MDE lacked significant upregulation of these markers (Figure 1C), suggesting that T cells were neither heavily recruited into nor extensively proliferating within MDE skin, consistent with microscopic analysis. None of the 3 diseases demonstrated increased CD69 or ITGAE (CD103), skin TRM markers (29–31) (Supplemental Table 1). However, TRM may have low proliferative potential (29, 32, 33), so increased gene expression would not necessarily be expected even if TRMs were activated.

DGEA suggested that all 3 forms of disease were Th1/Tc1 skewed. Genes for cytolytic granule components, GZMA, GZMB, and PRF1, and IFN-γ signature genes, CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11, were significantly upregulated in all dtDHR (Figure 1, D and E). Analysis further demonstrated significantly increased transcription of GNLY in SJS/TEN and DRESS and of TNF in SJS/TEN (Figure 1, D and E), similarly to prior reports (13, 19).

Secondary DGEA was performed between dtDHRs. Supplemental Table 2 shows all differentially expressed genes between each comparison with adjusted P value (P adj ) < 0.1 and │log 2 FC│ ≥ 1. A principal component analysis (PCA) lot demonstrated a clear separation of the 3 forms of dtDHR from healthy skin, yet considerable overlap among the 3 forms of dtDHR (Supplemental Figure 2A). SJS/TEN demonstrated a greater Th1/Tc1 skew compared with MDE, with increased fold change of GNLY, GZMB, PRF1, IFNG, and CXCL11 and decreased GATA3 (Supplemental Figure 2B). Transcription of cytotoxic molecules showed considerable overlap between SJS/TEN and DRESS, contrary to what might be assumed. Comparatively, IL6, which dampens Treg suppression of T effector cells (34, 35), was elevated in SJS/TEN, and CCL18, which promotes Treg recruitment (36), was lower in SJS/TEN (Supplemental Figure 2B). These data intimate that SJS/TEN might have reduced regulatory capacity compared with MDE and DRESS.

Prospective analysis suggests differential cytotoxic CD8+ T cell versus Treg expansion and recruitment between SJS/TEN and MDE

To more deeply interrogate T cell subsets during active disease, we prospectively studied viable CD45+CD3+ T cells sorted from skin and blood using single-cell RNA-sequencing (scRNA-Seq) with cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing (CITE-Seq) (37) along with T cell receptor sequencing (TCR-Seq) of 3 SJS/TEN patients, 3 MDE patients, and 3 healthy controls (Supplemental Table 3). The prospective study focused on SJS/TEN and MDE, given the clearer divergence in immunologic milieu observed by histology and bulk transcriptional profiling between these 2 forms of dtDHR. Notably, MDE patient 2 had a robust skin reaction at risk for progression to severe disease with systemic involvement, so received high-dose systemic steroids with clinical improvement (did not progress), while MDE patients 1 and 3 had mild reactions.

Transcript and protein from skin and blood samples were integrated using the weighted nearest neighbors (WNN) method (38), resulting in 22 distinct cell clusters with clear separation between CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3). The complete cluster marker list is shown in Supplemental Table 4. The addition of CITE-Seq markedly improved resolution of 7 key phenotypic markers (CD45RA, CD45RO, CD62L, IL-7Rα, CD69, CD103, and CD56) compared with scRNA-Seq alone (Supplemental Figure 4), consequently greatly improving cluster definition. Individual uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAPs) of skin and blood using the WNN-based joint clustering method supported joint-clustering definitions (Supplemental Figure 5), and clustering of skin and blood performed separately further affirmed the WNN-based joint (skin plus blood) clustering (Supplemental Figures 6 and 7).

Figure 2 Prospective analysis by scRNA-Seq plus CITE-Seq reveals differential T cell populations across dtDHR. (A) UMAP of CD3+ T cells from 17 samples showing 22 clusters identified, with clear separation of CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets. (B) Heatmap identifying clusters by phenotypic and functional markers using both genes (italicized) and proteins (not italicized). Each box shows aggregate mean expression value of each marker of each cluster. (C) Median percentage plus range of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells and Treg2 in skin and blood of SJS/TEN, MDE, and healthy control (HC) patients. (D) Median percentage plus range of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells of total T cells in SJS/TEN, MDE, and healthy control skin across cytotoxic CD8+ T cell clusters identified from the heatmap.

Cell-population analysis. The total number and percentage of T cells in each cluster in each patient in skin and blood, fold change of percentage of T cells in each cluster in each patient’s skin and blood relative to healthy controls, and differential cell proportion analysis are shown in Supplemental Data Set 1. There was a trend toward higher percentages of several CD8+ T cell clusters in SJS/TEN versus MDE skin and blood, with multiple clusters significant by P value (Supplemental Data Set 1). The percentage of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells (identified using the mean normalized expression of NKG7, GNLY, GZMA, GZMB, and PRF1) was significantly elevated in SJS/TEN skin and blood compared with MDE (Figure 2C and Supplemental Data Set 1). Conversely, the percentage of Treg2 in skin was significantly lower in SJS/TEN than in MDE or healthy controls (Figure 2C and Supplemental Data Set 1), resulting in marked skewing of the cytotoxic CD8+ T cell/Treg ratio in SJS/TEN (Figure 2C). In skin, at the site of damage, cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in both SJS/TEN and MDE were distributed across multiple clusters, including CD8+ T effectors, CD8+ effector memory T cells (TEMs), CD8+CD56+ T cells, and terminally differentiated effector memory CD8+ T cells (TEMRAs), all classically considered recruited populations, as well as CD8+CD103+ and CD103– skin TRM (Figure 2D), suggesting that multiple T cell subsets, both resident and recruited, could potentially be contributing to disease.

T cell subset functionality. To investigate T cell subset functionality, pseudo-bulk DGEA (Supplemental Figure 8A), then cluster-specific single-cell DGEA (Supplemental Data Set 2, sheet 1), were performed on all genes. Pseudo-bulk DGEA confirmed a prominent CD8+ Th1/Tc1 signature in SJS/TEN. Th1/Tc1 gene transcription was thus examined at the single-cell level across individual T cell clusters visually (Figure 3, A and B) and with associated DGEA (Supplemental Data Set 2, sheet 2). GNLY was expressed significantly more at a single-cell level across multiple T cell clusters in SJS/TEN skin compared with MDE and healthy controls. Comparatively, cytotoxic granule components GZMA, GZMB, and PRF1 were largely comparably transcribed between SJS/TEN and MDE skin. Both resident and recruited CD8+ T cell clusters transcribed cytotoxicity genes (Figure 3A), and along with recruited CD4+ T cell subsets, transcribed IFNG (Figure 3B). Gene expression varied across individual patients within groups (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 3 Multiple T cell subsets, including skin TRM, may be functional in SJS/TEN and MDE. (A) Violin plots showing cytotoxic markers GNLY, GZMB, GZMA, and PRF1 in SJS/TEN, MDE, and healthy control skin across cytotoxic CD8+ T cell clusters. (B) Violin plot showing IFNG in SJS/TEN, MDE, and healthy control skin across all potential effector (nonnaive and non-Treg) clusters. (A and B) Violin plots show gene expression (left y axis) and mean expression (right y axis, and visualized by black dots). Cluster legend at figure bottom. n.f., nonfunctional. (C) Fifteen most significant canonical pathways by –log 10 P value with z score ≥ │2│, Fisher’s exact test, of skin CD8+ (CD103+ and CD103–) TRM clusters. Red text highlights pathways directly relevant to TRM activation and Th1/Tc1 function. There were no significant pathways between MDE and SJS/TEN CD8+ TRM clusters.

While CD8+ TRM clusters appeared to be activated in SJS/TEN and MDE skin (Figure 3, A and B), they made up a small proportion of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells compared with recruited populations (Figure 2D). Pathway analysis supported that CD8+ TRMs were activated in both SJS/TEN and MDE compared with healthy skin (Figure 3C), and on a single-cell level, CD8+ TRMs transcribed significantly more cytotoxicity genes in both SJS/TEN and MDE compared with healthy skin (Supplemental Data Set 2, sheet 3).

Conversely, pseudobulk DGEA demonstrated a Treg signature in MDE compared with SJS/TEN and healthy controls. It highlighted 2 potentially relevant genes, CCR8, a chemokine receptor that can bind to CCL18 (39), and TNFRSF4 (OX40), which promotes Treg survival (40). This was not simply due to the increased percentage of Tregs in MDE, as on a single-cell level, Treg2 in MDE skin transcribed significantly more CCR8 and TNFRSF4 than in SJS/TEN skin (Supplemental Figure 8B and Supplemental Data Set 2, sheet 4).

Differential clonal expansion between SJS/TEN and MDE. The above cumulative findings raise the possibility of expansion and recruitment of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells into skin in SJS/TEN, but not MDE. To better assess T cell expansion in dtDHR, clonality analysis of every fully TCR-sequenced T cell in each sample was performed. The top 20 clones in skin and blood are detailed in Supplemental Data Set 3. Sequencing data from every sequenced clone of each patient’s skin and blood is publicly accessible (see Data availability). The productive frequency (percentage) of each of the top 15 clones in each sample was graphed, with clones detected in both skin and blood uniquely color coded, while clones limited to 1 tissue are shown in gray (Figure 4A). Since there is no clear definition of an actively expanding clone by clonal frequency assessed in an individual sample, we began with a stringent quantitative approach whereby clonal expansion was defined as 3× or more the frequency of nonexpanding clones (≥3 consecutive clones with the same frequency) within each skin sample. Using this initial approach, SJS/TEN patients 1 and 3 and MDE patients 1, 2, and 3 had expansion of 1 or more clones in skin, while healthy skin lacked expansion (Supplemental Figure 10A). We then compared the top clones between skin and blood in each patient. The top expanded clones in skin of SJS/TEN patients 1 and 3 and MDE patient 3 were each among the top clones in blood, suggesting that clonal expansion had occurred in SLOs/blood. The top clone in skin of SJS/TEN patient 2 (which did not meet the quantitative definition) was the second highest clone in that patient’s blood, raising the possibility of expansion in blood. Comparatively, the top expanded clones in skin of MDE patients 1 and 2 were not detected in blood, suggesting potentially skin-limited expansion (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 TCR-Seq identifies clonal expansion in blood of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in SJS/TEN but not MDE. (A) Clonal frequency (percentage) of the top 15 clones in skin and blood of each dtDHR patient. Clones found in both skin and blood at any frequency of each patient are color coded (black is 1 clone, red is 1 clone, etc). Clones found only in skin or blood of an individual patient at any frequency are gray. (B) Bar graph showing percentage distribution across T cell clusters of the top clone in skin (blue). If that same clone was also found in blood, it is additionally shown in red. (C) Table showing fold change of clones in blood from SJS/TEN patient 1 cultured with suspected culprit drug, bupropion, at 2 concentrations compared with vehicle. The top 5 clones deemed expanded in blood in vivo (from A) are individually shown and color coded to match (in C). (D) Violin plot showing relative value expression of Th1/Tc1 markers in CD8+ TRM comparing the top expanded clone to all nonexpanded clones (defined as ≥3 consecutive clones of the same frequency) in SJS/TEN patient 1 skin.

Given limitations of using clonal frequency alone to interpret active expansion, we capitalized on the scRNA-Seq plus CITE-Seq data obtained concurrently to ascertain the phenotypes of the top expanded cells, with the presumption that actively expanding cells should fall predominantly into activated clusters. In all 3 SJS/TEN patients, the top expanded clone in skin was a cytotoxic CD8+ T cell spanning highly functional clusters in both skin and blood (Figure 4B). The top expanded clones in MDE patients 1 and 2 skin were cytotoxic CD8+ T cells spanning highly functional clusters, but were not detected in blood. The top expanded clone in MDE patient 3 was in both skin and blood but was a CD4+ T cell that spanned Treg clusters (Figure 4B). Comparatively, the top clone in both healthy skin samples was a CD4+ T cell spanning nonfunctional clusters (Supplemental Figure 10B). Taken together, the data support that clonal expansion occurred at least at low levels in skin in all 6 patients, but clonal expansion of a cytotoxic CD8+ T cell clone occurred in SLOs/blood only in SJS/TEN.

Though the observed clonal expansion was likely drug specific, it is theoretically possible that the expanded T cells reacted to another antigen. Rarely, SJS/TEN can occur secondary to infection, most commonly Mycoplasma or herpes simplex virus (HSV) (2, 5). The clinical and histologic findings in MDE can occur secondary to virus alone or to the combination of drug plus virus (41). The 6 prospective study patients lacked signs/symptoms and/or tested negative for Mycoplasma, HSV, and other viral infection (Supplemental Table 3). Further, comparison of the patients’ TCR paired-chain sequences and HLA-A and -B alleles to those in the VDJdb (42) and McPAS-TCR (43) databases, to unpaired chain sequences if pairs were unavailable, or to all HLA-C, DR, DP, and DQ alleles reported in the databases revealed no overlapping sequences. These data argue against but do not rule out an infectious antigenic source.

Comparison of our patients’ TCR sequences to published sequences of expanded T cell clones in dtDHR (14, 44–47) revealed no shared sequences, though this was unsurprising, as there was no overlap between the presumed culprit drug and HLA-A or HLA-B allele of our study patients with the published data. Confirmation of drug specificity is challenging to demonstrate in the lab, as drug reactivity assays have historically poor sensitivity (48). Based on our data, we posited that clonal expansion could serve as a readout for drug reactivity. Using residual PBMCs from SJS/TEN patient 1, we performed a mixed lymphocyte reaction in the presence or absence of the presumed culprit drug and used high-throughput TCR-β sequencing as a readout. The top expanded clones in blood by TCR-Seq (Figure 4A) expanded ex vivo in the presence of drug 1.7-fold or more compared with vehicle control, while thousands of clones did not expand in the presence of drug (fold change ≤ 1), supporting that expanded clones were drug reactive (Figure 4C).

Finally, to further understand the apparent incongruity in TRM percentage and functionality, we compared transcription of pertinent Th1/Tc1 molecules between the most expanded clone and all nonexpanded clones in skin CD8+ TRM clusters in SJS/TEN patient 1. Results demonstrated that a population of nonexpanded clones with skin TRM phenotype transcribed functional molecules (Figure 4D), supporting that skin TRM can be functional despite limited proliferative capacity and thus limited abundance (29, 32, 33).

Skin TRM may mediate MDE in the absence of circulating T cells

The above cumulative data implicate but do not clearly show a functional role for skin TRM in disease pathogenesis. Further, some degree of T cell recruitment from circulation into skin was evident in at least some MDE cases, though even in TRM-mediated diseases, non-TRM subsets can be recruited into and/or circulate through skin due to the inflammatory milieu (49–52). We aimed to directly test the functional contribution of TRM to MDE, with the ideal model system containing only TRM. Anecdotally, MDE can develop in patients that are severely lymphopenic, insinuating that skin TRM alone can mediate MDE. We retrospectively identified 12 patients with clinically diagnosed MDE despite lymphopenia secondary to varying chemotherapy regimens for acute myelogenous leukemia (Supplemental Table 5). Importantly, we specifically chose patients with lymphopenia that was secondary to chemotherapy, since patients with dtDHR may develop lymphopenia as a result of drug reactions (53, 54). Also notably, human skin TRMs have been shown to survive varying chemotherapy regimens (26, 55, 56) and, though lymphopenic patients may have aberrant immune systems from their underlying disease, they often react to the same drugs and have MDE clinically and histopathologically indistinguishable from that of nonlymphopenic patients (morbilliform eruption and spongiotic and/or interface pattern, respectively). Despite markedly reduced circulating lymphocytes (Figure 5A), histologic assessment identified lymphopenic MDE patients with minimal mononuclear cell infiltrate, largely comparable to healthy skin (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 11), where the majority of T cells are TRMs (29). Quantification by immunohistochemistry demonstrated similar numbers of CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells between lymphopenic MDE patients and healthy controls (Figure 5, C and D). A subset of lymphopenic MDE patients had numbers of T cells (Figure 5, C and D) with a CD45RO+ skin-homing (CLA+) phenotype (Figure 5, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 12) comparable to healthy skin, arguing against recruitment of T cells from circulation into skin in at least a subset of patients. These data support that skin TRM may be sufficient to mediate MDE despite the absence of circulating T cells.

Figure 5 Human skin TRM may be sufficient to mediate MDE. (A) Number of lymphocytes in peripheral blood of MDE patients with or without lymphopenia. Lower limit of healthy depicted as dotted line. (B) Representative H&E images from a lymphopenic MDE patient and healthy control demonstrating similar mononuclear infiltrate in skin. (C) CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cell count per high-powered field (HPF) by immunohistochemistry in lymphopenic MDE patient versus healthy skin. (D) Representative immunohistochemistry images of CD3+, CD4+, and CD8+ T cells from lymphopenic MDE patient and healthy skin. (E) Representative immunofluorescence staining in skin of lymphopenic MDE patient for CD3 (magenta), CD45RO (green), and CD45RA (orange) (left image) and CD3 (magenta), CLA (orange), and CD8 (green) (right image), with DAPI nuclear stain (blue). (F) Percentage of CD45RO+CD3+ T cells and CLA+CD3+ T cells per HPF of lymphopenic MDE patient compared with healthy skin. Scale bars: 100 μm (B, D, and E). (A, C, and F) Lines show median. Significance defined as P < 0.05, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. Only P < 0.05 shown.

Skin TRM can mediate MDE-like disease in mice

Given potential limitations of the lymphopenic patient study, we aimed to test the role of skin TRM versus recruited populations in MDE-like disease in a mouse model in which all other variables are controlled (i.e., all mice have a healthy immune system). HLA-B*57:01 predisposes patients taking the drug abacavir (ABC) to dtDHR (57, 58). Cardone et al. previously generated HLA-B*57:01Tg mice that developed CD8+ T cell–mediated ear dermatitis in response to topical plus systemic ABC exposure coupled with CD4+ T cell depletion (59). In our hands, despite depletion of CD4+ T cells, treatment with systemic ABC alone failed to induce a reaction (Figure 6, A and B). Based on our human data, we hypothesized that this was because TRMs, in particular skin TRM, are necessary to mediate disease and naive mice lack a legitimate TRM pool, including skin TRM (60). We modified the original mouse model to test this hypothesis. We treated HLA-B*57:01pos mice or HLA-B*57:01neg littermate controls depleted of CD4+ T cells with ABC or vehicle systemically and topically to ear skin. Experimental mice developed a cytotoxic CD8+ T cell–mediated skin-limited reaction that was HLA-B*57:01 and drug dependent (Supplemental Figure 13). In this setting, CD8+ T cells were primed in SLOs and migrated through blood into skin to mediate disease (Supplemental Figure 13). Drug-induced dermatitis slowly resolved by day 90 (Figure 6C). Ear thickness decreased, but did not return to baseline, as ears were scarred; however, active inflammation resolved based on clinical and histologic evaluation (Figure 6D). Despite the absence of active inflammation, ear skin of HLA-B*57:01pos, drug-treated mice demonstrated a CD8+ T cell population expressing CD62LloCD69+CLA+ consistent with skin TRM (Figure 6, E and F). Concurrently, TEMs (CD62LloCD44hi) were observed in blood and TCMs (CD62LhiCD44hi) in LNs (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 Drug-specific skin TRMs are generated in mouse skin after disease resolution. HLA-B*57:01pos and HLA-B*57:01neg mice treated with systemic drug alone did not develop skin inflammation by (A) ear thickness (mean with SEM shown) or (B) total number of CD3+ T cells and CD8+ T cells in ear skin by flow cytometry. Mice treated with systemic and topical drug developed skin inflammation that slowly resolved by 90 days after treatment as measured by (C) ear thickness (mean + SEM shown) and (D) histology. Scale bars: 200 μm (gray); 50 μm (black). (E) Total number of CD8+ TEMs (CD44hiCD62Llo) in blood, TCMs (CD44hiCD62Lhi) in LN, and total CD8+ T cells in ear skin quantified by flow cytometry (gated on CD3+CD8+ T cells). (F) CD8+ T cells in resolved ear skin show a TRM (CD62LloCD69+CLA+) phenotype by flow cytometry. Plots gated on CD3+CD8+ T cells. (A–F) Each experiment repeated at least twice. Pooled results from 2 independent experiments shown. (B and D) Lines show median. Significance defined as P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test between experimental and each control group.

To confirm that drug-reactive TRMs were generated by this method and investigate whether these TRMs could mediate a true drug allergy, mice underwent in vivo drug challenge. At day 90, HLA-B*57:01pos mice previously treated with ABC or vehicle were now treated systemically with ABC or vehicle without topical treatment (Figure 7A). Mice containing drug-reactive TRMs developed an MDE-like reaction upon drug challenge, marked by increased ear thickness and clinically and histologically evident dermatitis, faster than the primary drug-exposed mice, consistent with a TRM response (Figure 7, B and C). This reaction was drug specific, as HLA-B*57:01pos mice previously immunized against drug but now challenged with vehicle failed to develop a reaction. The reaction included expansion of CD8+ T cells in LN and blood, with migration into skin, indicating that this reaction was not purely a local immune response or percutaneous reaction (Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 Skin TRMs mediate an MDE-like reaction in mice in the absence of circulating T cells. (A) Schematic of drug challenge experiment. Endpoint: 107 days. (B) Ear thickness (mean + SEM shown). (C) Representative histology. Scale bars: 200 μm (gray); 50 μm (black). (D) Total number of CD8+ T cells in ear skin. (E) Number of CD3+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and effector CD8+ T cells (CD44hiCD62Llo) in blood. (F) Percentage of functional CD8+ T cells in ear skin of mice treated or not with FTY720. (A–F) Each experiment was repeated at least twice. Pooled results from 2 independent experiments shown. (D–F) By flow cytometry. Lines show median. (D and E) Significance defined as P < 0.05, Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparisons test. (F) Nonsignificant, P > 0.05; 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

A subset of drug-challenged mice was concurrently treated with FTY720, an S1PR1 agonist that prevents egress of T cells from lymphoid organs (61, 62). These mice had markedly reduced numbers of circulating CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 14), yet developed dermatitis only slightly delayed compared with non-FTY720–treated drug-challenged mice, who had the ability to recruit T cells to skin from SLOs (Figure 7, B and C). Moreover, FTY720-treated mice had a slightly reduced number of CD8+ T cells yet similar percentages of functional CD8+ T cells in ear skin compared with non-FTY720–treated mice (Figure 7, D and F), further supporting that the main mediators of disease were skin TRMs. These data directly parallel the observations in lymphopenic patients showing that skin TRMs may be sufficient to mediate skin-limited reactions.