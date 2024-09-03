GLP-1R–positive neurons in the lateral septum mediate the anorectic and weight-lowering effects of liraglutide in mice

GLP-1R–expressing neurons in the LS are activated by liraglutide. We initiated our examination by performing immunostaining to define the distribution of endogenous GLP-1Rs within the mouse brain (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI178239DS1). The specificity of the anti–GLP-1R antibodies was validated in wild-type and GLP-1R–knockout mice (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). We found densely clustered GLP-1R–positive neurons prominently located in the dorsal portion of the LS (dLS) (Supplemental Figure 1A), a region implicated in energy control according to previous work from our group and other groups (32, 33). A large number of GLP-1R–positive cells were also detected throughout various hypothalamic nuclei, mainly in the PVN, dorsomedial hypothalamic nucleus (DMH), and Arc, and among scattered neurons in the lateral hypothalamus. A considerable GLP-1R–positive presence was also noted in the hindbrain, including the AP and the external cuneate nucleus. Other brain regions that exhibited considerable GLP-1R expression included the ventral pallidum, anterior pretectal nucleus, pontine nuclei, dentate gyrus, and lateral reticular nucleus (Supplemental Figure 1A).

If a brain region mediates the anorectic effect of GLP-1R agonists, its activity should be modulated by liraglutide. Thus, we systematically mapped brain activation induced by intraperitoneal (i.p.) administration of liraglutide with immunohistochemistry for c-Fos, an early marker of neuronal activity. Liraglutide induced a substantial elevation of c-Fos expression compared with saline controls in the LS, the PVN, and the AP, whereas there was no elevation in other GLP-1R–rich regions (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1D). As previously noted, ablating GLP-1Rs in the PVN or the AP does not diminish the anorectic or weight-lowering effects of liraglutide (17, 26). This led us to ask whether GLP-1Rs in the LS contribute to the pharmacological effects of liraglutide.

Figure 1 GLP-1R–expressing neurons in the LS are activated by liraglutide. (A) Representative image showing c-Fos expression in the dorsal lateral septum (dLS) following i.p. injection of either saline or liraglutide. Scale bars: left, 200 μm; right, 50 μm. (B) Left: Quantification of GLP-1R+ neuron densities across various brain regions. Right: Quantification of c-Fos+ neurons in corresponding brain regions after i.p. injection of saline or liraglutide. VP, ventral pallidum; LH, lateral hypothalamic area; PVN, paraventricular hypothalamic nucleus; Arc, arcuate hypothalamic nucleus; DMH, dorsomedial hypothalamic nucleus; APN, anterior pretectal nucleus; Pn, pontine nuclei; DG, dentate gyrus; ECu, external cuneate nucleus; LRt, lateral reticular nucleus; AP, area postrema. (C) Representative image illustrating position of infusion cannula above GLP-1R–positive neurons. Scale bar: 500 μm. (D) Representative image showing c-Fos expression in LSGLP-1R neurons. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Quantification of c-Fos+ GLP-1R+ (left) and c-Fos+ GLP-1R– cells (right) after administration of saline or liraglutide. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; left: t (5) = 3.454, P = 0.0182; right: t (5) = 0.2629, P = 0.8031. Means ± SEM. (F) Schematic of whole-cell recording from tdTomato–positive neurons in GLP-1R-ires-Cre:Ai14 slices. (G) Representative trace of spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents in LSGLP-1R neurons before and after liraglutide application. (H) Left: Cumulative amplitude probability plots. Inset and right: Pooled data; n = 7 cells from 2 animals; paired 2-tailed t test; t (6) = 4.017/1.256, P = 0.0070/0.2557. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Then we labeled GLP-1R–positive neurons in the LS by crossing GLP-1R-ires-Cre mice with Ai14 reporter mice. Specific expression of red fluorescent protein tdTomato in GLP-1R–positive neurons was observed in the LS (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Systematic administration of liraglutide (i.p.) markedly upregulated c-Fos expression in LSGLP-1R neurons (Supplemental Figure 2, D–F), suggesting activation of these neurons. To exclude potential influences of network effects caused by systematic administration, we cannulated above the dLS for localized infusion (Figure 1C). This local infusion of liraglutide into the LS also markedly upregulated c-Fos expression in LSGLP-1R neurons but not in GLP-1R–negative neurons (Figure 1, D and E). Concurrently, a substantial reduction in food intake and body weight was also observed in mice with local liraglutide infusion (Supplemental Figure 2, G–K).

To probe the potential mechanism underlying the activation of LSGLP-1R following liraglutide infusion, we then performed targeted whole-cell patch clamp recording from LSGLP-1R neurons (Figure 1F). Liraglutide dramatically increased the amplitude but not the frequency of excitatory postsynaptic currents in GLP-1–positive neurons. This result is in accordance with a previous report that a GLP-1 analog (exendin-4) enhanced excitatory synaptic transmission through AMPA receptors trafficking in the PVNCRH neurons (16) (Figure 1, G and H).

Together, these findings demonstrate that LSGLP-1R neurons can be effectively activated by liraglutide, possibly through the enhancement of excitatory synaptic transmission.

GLP-1R knockdown in the LS attenuates the anorectic and body weight–reducing effects of liraglutide. To elucidate the role of GLP-1Rs in the LS in mediating the anorexigenic effects of liraglutide, we used CRISPR/Cas9 technology to specifically knock down GLP-1R expression in LSGLP-1R neurons. We injected an adeno-associated virus (AAV) containing GLP-1R–targeting single-guide RNA (sgRNA) and Cre-inducible mCherry into the dLS of GLP-1R-ires-Cre mice bred with Cre-inducible Cas9 knockin mice (34) (Figure 2A). Through this approach, we achieved an approximately 90% reduction in GLP-1R expression in sgGLP-1R–targeted neurons compared with controls (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Knockdown of GLP-1Rs in the LS, rather than in the PVN, attenuates the food intake– and body weight–reducing effects of liraglutide. (A) Left: Schematic of the viral construct for CRISPR/Cas9–mediated GLP-1R knockdown. Right: Representative image demonstrating virus expression in LSGLP-1R neurons. iLS, intermediate lateral septum; vLS, ventral lateral septum. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Left: Fluorescence images of dLS depicting GLP-1R immunohistochemistry. Scale bar: 200 μm. Right: Quantification of GLP-1R+ neurons in control and GLP-1R knockdown mice (gray: control, n = 5; red: GLP-1R knockdown, n = 5). Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; t (8) = 8.952, P < 0.0001. Means ± SEM. (C–H) Attenuation of liraglutide’s anorectic and body weight–reducing effects following GLP-1R knockdown in the dLS on standard chow and a high-sucrose food. Statistical results are provided for varying dosages and durations. Food intake (2 hours, left panels; 24 hours, middle panels): 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA, followed by Šidák’s post hoc test. Body weight (right panels): unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Means ± SEM. (I) Scheme depicting the investigation of the long-term effect of GLP-1R knockdown in the dLS on liraglutide-induced weight loss. (J and K) Attenuation of the body weight–reducing effects of chronic systemic liraglutide during a standard chow (J) or high-fat food (HFF) diet (K) following GLP-1R knockdown in the dLS. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA; chow: interaction: F (3,39) = 5.657, P = 0.0026; virus: F (1,13) = 10.90, P = 0.0057; HFF: interaction: F (3,48) = 7.646, P = 0.0003; virus: F (1,16) = 10.84, P = 0.0046. Šidák’s post hoc analysis, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Means ± SEM.

Remarkably, we found that the knockdown of dLS GLP-1Rs did not influence food intake or body weight in mice at the baseline, regardless of dietary conditions (Supplemental Figure 3, A–E). As expected, acute i.p. injection of various liraglutide dosages markedly reduced food intake in control mice (Figure 2, C–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, F–I). However, the reduction in food intake was dramatically diminished in the GLP-1R–knockdown group (Figure 2, C–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, F–I). Furthermore, GLP-1R knockdown in the LS attenuated body weight reduction induced by liraglutide (Figure 2, C–H, and Supplemental Figure 3, F–I). A prolonged treatment experiment spanning 3 weeks further substantiated these findings. While liraglutide effectively reduced body weight in wild-type mice, the effect was dramatically blunted in mice with GLP-1R knockdown in the LS (Figure 2, I–K).

We also examined the role of GLP-1Rs in other brain regions, such as PVN and Arc, with the same CRISPR/Cas9–mediated knockdown approach. However, neither the targeted knockdown of GLP-1Rs in the PVN nor the Arc altered the anorectic properties following liraglutide (Supplemental Figure 4). Collectively, these findings demonstrate that GLP-1Rs in the LS contribute to the anorectic effects of liraglutide.

GLP-1R overexpression in the dLS leads to decreased food consumption in satiated mice. To elucidate the influence of GLP-1R upregulation in LSGLP-1R neurons on food intake, we used a specific AAV vector encoding Cre-inducible mouse GLP-1Rs, complemented with a hemagglutinin (HA) epitope tag, for targeted injection into the dLS of GLP-1R-ires-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). Subsequent immunohistochemical analyses confirmed the overexpression of GLP-1R (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). This overexpression in the LS led to a substantial decrease in food consumption under sated conditions, but not in fasted mice (Supplemental Figure 5, D–G). The absence of effect in fasted mice may be due to negligible endogenous GLP-1 release in fasted animals (4, 7). Thus, overexpression of GLP-1R in the LS is sufficient to lower food consumption in sated mice.

Next, we assessed the effect of GLP-1R overexpression in the LS on chronic body weight and metabolic parameters. Overexpression of GLP-1Rs did not change chronic body weight compared with that of EYFP-expressing control mice (Supplemental Figure 5H). Overexpression of GLP-1Rs in the LS also did not change oxygen uptake (VO 2 ), carbon dioxide discharge (VCO 2 ), respiratory exchange ratio, and average energy expenditure (Supplemental Figure 5, I–P).

Silencing of LSGLP-1R neurons increases food consumption and promotes obesity induced by high-fat food. Having identified the vital role of LS GLP-1Rs in mediating the anorectic and weight-reducing effects of liraglutide, we sought to elucidate the specific function of LSGLP-1R neurons in the regulation of energy and body weight homeostasis by conducting loss-of-function experiments.

RNA hybridization has shown that all LS GLP-1R neurons express the vesicular GABA transporter (vGAT), indicative of inhibitory neurons, and none express the excitatory marker vesicular glutamate transporter 2 (vGluT2). Furthermore, among these LSGLP-1R neurons, 39% exhibited somatostatin (Sst) expression, and 23% showed neurotensin (Nts) expression (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). We then used tetanus neurotoxin (TeNT), a specialized protease known to cleave synaptobrevin-2, thereby blocking neurotransmitter release, as a molecular tool for synaptic silencing (35). To inactivate LSGLP-1R neurons, we injected AAV expressing double-floxed EGFP and TeNT (AAV-DIO-EGFP-2A-TeNT) into the bilateral LS of GLP-1R-ires-Cre mice to achieve specific expression of EGFP-2A-TeNT in LSGLP-1R neurons (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6C). On an ad libitum high-fat diet, TeNT mice exhibited greater body weight gain in comparison with EYFP control mice (Figure 3B); however, this difference was not observed under chow-fed condition (Supplemental Figure 7A). Consistent with this, TeNT-mediated silencing of LSGLP-1R neurons markedly increased the consumption of palatable food but not standard chow (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 Silencing of LSGLP-1R neurons enhances consumption and reduces liraglutide’s effects on food intake and body weight. (A) Representative image showing specific expression of TeNT-2A-EGFP in LSGLP-1R neurons. Scale bars: left, 200 μm; right, 50 μm. (B) Left: Images of EYFP- and TeNT-expressing mice after 6 weeks on high-fat diet. Right: Quantification of body weight gain in mice after high-fat diet. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA; standard chow: F (1,15) = 7.203, P = 0.0170. Šidák’s post hoc analysis. Means ± SEM. (C and D) Left: Scheme depicting free consumption of a standard chow and a high-sucrose food paradigm. Right: Quantification of daily solid food intake in EYFP- and TeNT-expressing mice. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; chow: t (29) = 0.1347, P = 0.8970; high-sucrose food: t (17) = 3.529, P = 3.529. Means ± SEM. (E) Oral glucose tolerance test (oGTT) results for TeNT- and EYFP-expressing mice. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA; F (5,60) = 0.7675, P = 0.5769. Inset: Area under the curve (AUC) over 2 hours during oGTT. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; t (12) = 1.352, P = 0.2014. Means ± SEM. (F) Schematic showing Ensure solution self-administration (fixed ratio 1) paradigm. (G) Lick patterns for individual mice. (H) The TeNT group had a greater number of pokes at the active port and greater Ensure solution consumption than the EYFP group. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA; F (1,21) = 119.2, P < 0.0001. Šidák’s post hoc analysis. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; t (21) = 13.32, P < 0.0001. Means ± SEM. (I–L) Silencing of LSGLP-1R neurons attenuated the anorectic and body weight–reducing effect of acutely delivered systemic liraglutide during standard chow or high-sucrose diet over varying durations and dosages. Food intake (2 hours, left panels; 24 hours, middle panels): 2-way repeated-measures ANOVA, followed by Šidák’s post hoc test. Body weight (right panels): unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Considering that several studies have associated the inhibition of central GLP-1R with aggravated glucose tolerance (36), we conducted oral glucose tolerance tests to investigate the role of LSGLP-1R neurons. Interestingly, there was no difference between TeNT and control mice in glucose tolerance (Figure 3E).

We further explored the effect of TeNT expression on liquid food intake during fixed-interval food delivery and operational food self-administration tasks. TeNT expression markedly increased the number of licks and Ensure intake, and the TeNT mice also showed markedly more active poking to obtain Ensure compared with controls (Figure 3, F–H, and Supplemental Figure 7B). Silencing LSGLP-1R neurons, on the other hand, did not increase water consumption (Supplemental Figure 7, C–E), implying that the higher intake of Ensure was not due to the increased need for water.

We also assessed the effects of LSGLP-1R neuronal silencing on metabolic parameters. Both VO 2 and VCO 2 were markedly higher in the TeNT mice compared with controls, particularly during the active phase (i.e., the dark cycle) of the day (Supplemental Figure 7, F–I). Despite these differences, the respiratory exchange ratio — the ratio of VCO 2 produced to VO 2 consumed — remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 7, J and K), indicating no substantial differences in the metabolic utilization of carbohydrates and fats between the TeNT mice and the controls. Interestingly, energy expenditure (EE) was also markedly higher in the TeNT mice (Supplemental Figure 7, L and M), possibly because of an increased basal metabolic rate.

Mindful of studies implying an anxiogenic role for the LS (37–39), we explored whether the altered consumption could be attributed to changes in anxiety levels and found that LSGLP-1R:TeNT mice exhibited similar anxiety levels and locomotor activity in an open-field test compared with control mice (Supplemental Figure 7, N and O). This suggests that the altered consumption was unlikely to result from changes in anxiety level or locomotion. Together, these data demonstrate that inactivation of LSGLP-1R neurons increases food consumption and promotes obesity induced by high-fat food.

LSGLP-1R neurons contribute to the anorexigenic and body weight–reducing effect of liraglutide. To investigate the role of LSGLP-1R neurons in the anorexigenic and weight-reducing effects of liraglutide, we measured the effects of liraglutide on the reduction of food intake and body weight in mice with active (control: AAV-DIO-EYFP) and inactive (TeNT: AAV-DIO-EGFP-2A-TeNT) LSGLP-1R neurons. Liraglutide treatment markedly decreased food consumption and body weight in the control group under both chow-fed and high-sucrose-fed conditions. However, silencing of LSGLP-1R neurons markedly reduced these effects at various doses of liraglutide (Figure 3, I–L, and Supplemental Figure 8).

Nausea is one of the most common adverse side effects reported with GLP-1R agonists, such as liraglutide (40–42). To investigate whether liraglutide-induced nausea requires the action of LSGLP-1R neurons, we used the standard conditioned taste avoidance (CTA) model (40) (Supplemental Figure 7P). Intraperitoneal administration of liraglutide consistently induced a robust CTA across both the TeNT and control groups, with no substantial differences observed between the two (Supplemental Figure 7, Q and R). These findings indicated that the LSGLP-1R neurons were not involved in the liraglutide-induced nausea.

In summary, these results support the notion that LSGLP-1R neurons play an essential role in mediating the anorexigenic and body weight–reducing effects of liraglutide.

A rapid decrease of LSGLP-1R neuronal activity during the eating episode. Next, to explore the intrinsic activity of LSGLP-1R neurons during naturalistic feeding, we recorded Ca2+ signals using fiber photometry under freely moving conditions (Figure 4A). We observed a pronounced decrease in Ca2+ signal at the initiation of food consumption in food-deprived mice, and this reduction persisted throughout the eating episode, returning to baseline levels once feeding ceased (Figure 4B and Supplemental Video 1). Interestingly, when mice were exposed to more palatable food sources, such as high-sucrose or high-fat items, rather than standard chow, the decrease in neuronal activity was more pronounced (Figure 4, C–F). This result indicates that the dynamics of LSGLP-1R activity were modulated by food palatability.

Figure 4 Food consumption rapidly inhibits the activity of dLSGLP-1R neurons, but food seeking has no effect. (A) Representative image displaying optic fiber position above GCaMP6-expressing LSGLP-1R neurons. Scale bar: 200 μm. (B) Raw trace illustrating real-time Ca2+ dynamics within dLSGLP-1R neurons of freely ambulating (moving) mice engaged in feeding. (C) Schematic diagram representing the food deprivation protocol used. (D and E) Comprehensive heatmaps (top) and per-animal stacked plots (bottom) depicting average GCaMP6 responses within dLSGLP-1R neurons, synchronized to the first and last bites during bouts of consumption across various food types (standard chow, high-sucrose, or high-fat) in individually fasted subjects (n = 10 animals). (F) Calculation of the valley and area under the curve (AUC) for GCaMP6 signals in individual subjects, assessed within a 10-second window immediately after the first bite. (G) Schematic illustration of the satiety protocol. (H and I) Heatmaps (top) and mean traces of GCaMP6 signals (bottom) from dLSGLP-1R neurons, correlating with the commencement (H) and cessation (I) of high-fat food ingestion in both fasted and sated mice (n = 7 animals). (J) Quantitative examination of the valley and AUC z scores associated with consumption-induced Ca2+ responses within dLSGLP-1R neurons across fasted and sated mice. (K) Stacked trace of dLSGLP-1R-GCaMP6 signals, aligned to the first bite during the initial third and the concluding third of bouts in mice, analyzed under both fasted and fed states (n = 7 animals). (L) Comparative analysis of the valley of dLSGLP-1R-GCaMP6 signals between initial and final feeding stages. (M) Stacked plot showcasing the response of dLSGLP-1R-GCaMP6 when fasted mice engaged in exploratory actions (n = 7 animals). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

To test whether the activity of LSGLP-1R neurons is modulated by energy homeostasis, we presented a pellet of high-fat food to satiated mice. Compared with fasted mice, satiated mice exhibited a markedly smaller inhibitory response during consumption (Figure 4, G–J). To examine this phenomenon more closely, we divided the feeding behavior into 3 stages (initial, middle, and final) and observed a gradually diminishing inhibitory response from the initial to the final stage (Figure 4, K and L). These results demonstrate that the current energy state can actively modulate LSGLP-1R neuronal activity during feeding.

We extended our observation to the food-seeking phase by allowing fasted mice to visually perceive but not physically access a caged food pellet, thus triggering typical seeking behaviors. Despite these actions, no discernible alteration in the Ca2+ signal was detected (Figure 4M), demonstrating that food seeking does not modulate dLSGLP-1R neuronal activity.

Activation of LSGLP-1R neurons reduces food consumption. According to our fiber photometry data, we propose that this specific cluster of neurons functions analogously to a brake pad in the regulation of feeding behavior. In the reduced activity state, these neurons facilitate the continuation of feeding. Conversely, when activity is heightened, they play a crucial role in suppressing food intake. To examine whether activation of LSGLP-1R neurons is sufficient to suppress food intake independent of endogenous GLP-1R or exogenous liraglutide, we injected an AAV into the dLS of GLP-1R-ires-Cre mice expressing the excitatory Gq-coupled designer receptor exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADD) hM3D-mCherry in a Cre-dependent fashion (43). This method resulted in the selective expression of hM3D-mCherry in LSGLP-1R neurons (Figure 5A). Intraperitoneal injection of the DREADD agonist clozapine N-oxide (CNO) induced robust c-Fos expression in LSGLP-1R neurons transduced with hM3D, indicating increased neuronal activity (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Activation of LSGLP-1R neurons suppresses food consumption and lowers feeding motivation. (A) Representative illustration demonstrating specific hM3D-mCherry expression within LSGLP-1R neurons. Scale bars: left, 200 μm; right, 50 μm. (B) Left: Representative depiction of robust c-Fos expression. Right: Statistical comparison. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; t (6) = 23.53, P < 0.0001. Means ± SEM. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Paradigm for analyzing food consumption. (D) Effects of CNO injection on reduction of standard chow or high-sucrose food intake specifically in hM3D-expressing mice but not in mCherry-expressing mice. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA (standard chow, F (1,17) = 22.07, P = 0.0002; high-sucrose food, F (1,17) = 8.784, P = 0.0087) followed by Šidák’s post hoc test. Means ± SEM. (E) Oral glucose tolerance test (oGTT) results for hM3D- and mCherry-expressing mice. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA; F (5,75) = 0.2521, P = 0.9375. Inset: AUC over 2 hours during oGTT. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; t (15) = 0.06426, P = 0.9496. Means ± SEM. (F) Paradigm for analyzing long-term chronic effects of chemogenetic activation of LSGLP-1R neurons on food intake and body weight. (G) Prolonged activation of LSGLP-1R neurons suppresses food intake. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA (F (1,10) = 14.19, P = 0.0037) followed by Šidák’s post hoc test. Means ± SEM. (H) Prolonged activation of LSGLP-1R neurons suppresses body weight. Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA (F (1,10) = 8.782, P = 0.0142) followed by Šidák’s post hoc test. Means ± SEM. (I) Representative image displaying specific ChR2-mCherry expression within LSGLP-1R neurons, accompanied by fiber tracks situated above. Scale bars: left, 500 μm; right, 50 μm. (J) Schematic diagram depicting the poke-based Ensure solution intake paradigm. (K) Optogenetic stimulation of LSGLP-1R neurons resulted in a decline in the number of pokes at the active port and in consumption of Ensure solution. Left: Two-way repeated-measures ANOVA; F (1,20) = 12.27, P = 0.0022. Šidák’s post hoc analysis. Right: Paired, 2-tailed t test; t (5) = 4.932, P = 0.0044. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Next, we performed feeding assays after i.p. injection of CNO or saline. Compared with saline, DREADD-based activation of LSGLP-1R neurons via CNO reduced a 2-hour consumption period of both standard chow and high-sucrose food during the dark period when mice normally consume food actively (Figure 5, C and D). In an overnight fast condition, activation of LSGLP-1R neurons markedly reduced food intake for both standard chow and high-sucrose food (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). This result suggests that the activity of these neurons can overcome the motivational hunger drive and suppress feeding. Considering prior evidence that GLP-1R activation augments glucose tolerance (44, 45), we probed the potential of LSGLP-1R neurons to modulate glucose homeostasis. Activation of LSGLP-1R neurons did not affect glucose homeostasis (Figure 5E), supporting the role of these neurons in anorectic effects rather than glucose-lowering effects.

We further investigated the long-term effects of chronic LSGLP-1R neuronal activation. CNO was administered bi-daily for 1 week continuously to mice expressing hM3D-mCherry. Chronic CNO administration effectively suppressed both food intake and body weight, which were recovered upon cessation of CNO. In control mice with mCherry expression, the same CNO injection failed to change food intake and body weight (Figure 5, F–H).

To explore whether LSGLP-1R neuronal activity acts as negative or positive valence, we implemented optogenetic activation by expressing channelrhodopsin (ChR2-mCherry) selectively in LSGLP-1R neurons (Figure 5I). In a real-time place preference/avoidance test, LSGLP-1R:ChR2 mice exhibited a substantial avoidance of the photostimulation-paired chamber (Supplemental Figure 9, C–E). To examine whether transient activation of LSGLP-1R neurons is sufficient to suppress feeding, we trained LSGLP-1R:ChR2 mice to consume Ensure on a fixed ratio 1 schedule, and photostimulation (20 Hz, 1.5 seconds) was synchronized with Ensure administration (Figure 5J). Photostimulation of LSGLP-1R neurons decreased the nose-poking and Ensure consumption (Figure 5K). Collectively, these experiments suggested that LSGLP-1R neurons encoded negative valence and suppressed appetite.

LSGLP-1R neurons project to multiple brain areas involved in feeding control. Finally, we sought to elucidate the specific projection targets of LSGLP-1R neurons that are integral to food regulation. We injected AAV-FLEX-tdTomato-T2A-synaptophysin-EGFP into the LS of GLP-1R-ires-cre mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). With this tracing strategy, axonal fibers are labeled in red tdTomato, while synapses projecting from LSGLP-1R neurons are labeled in green EGFP (35). We found that LSGLP-1R neurons made major synaptic connections with multiple brain regions (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D), including the nucleus of the horizontal limb of the diagonal band (HDB), the lateral and medial preoptic area (LPO/MPA), the lateroanterior hypothalamic nucleus (LA), the lateral hypothalamic area (LH), the medial tuberal nucleus (MTu), the lateral and medial habenular nucleus (LHb/MHb), the CA3 field of the hippocampus (CA3), and the pyramidal cell layer of the hippocampus (Py). Previous research has suggested that multiple hypothalamic brain areas, including the LH and MTu mentioned above (46, 47), are involved in feeding regulation. Thus, LSGLP-1R neurons project to multiple brain areas that are implicated in feeding regulation.