The road to refractory graft-versus-host disease is paved with good intentions

Acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) remains one of the major barriers to successful allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (1). While glucocorticoids have been the standard first-line therapy for over 40 years (2), early treatment resistance is observed in approximately 50% of patients and is associated with poor clinical outcomes, especially in patients with intestinal GVHD (1). To date, clinical trials testing the use of additional small molecules or biologicals given in combination with glucocorticoids at the onset of acute GVHD have consistently failed to improve survival (3–5). Although the use of ruxolitinib as salvage for steroid-refractory acute GVHD is an important advance (6), the failure rate remains substantial, and patients with lower intestinal GVHD in particular fare poorly (7). Ever-increasing immune suppression has been trialed and does not work (8). So why are we still failing to make progress? Elegant research from the laboratory of Alan Hanash, reported in this issue of the JCI (9), now provides a potential answer and makes uncomfortable reading for clinicians treating GVHD. Are glucocorticoids actually driving refractory intestinal GVHD?

Arnhold et al. focused on the effect of glucocorticoids on the small intestinal epithelia in steady state and following genotoxic or immune injury (9). High rates of cell turnover in the steady state are required to maintain intestinal epithelial homeostasis (10), a demand met by the immense regenerative capacity of adult intestinal stem cell (ISC) populations (11). Following irradiation-induced injury, both surviving stem cells and more committed transit-amplifying cells within crypt-proximal regions zone of the villus undergo a proliferative response to ensure rapid reepithelialization (12). In GVHD, sensitivity of leucine-rich repeat–containing GPCR 5 (Lgr5)+ ISCs to IFN-γ–mediated apoptosis (13), in combination with derangement of stem cell–supportive niches (14), drastically reduces the capacity for regeneration. Glucocorticoids have generally been regarded as a means of curtailing this immune response, but the broader effects of the drug on the tissues themselves have been underinvestigated.

After first demonstrating glucocorticoid receptor (GR) expression in mouse and human ISCs and enterocyte progenitors, the Hanash group used a combination of in vivo and intestinal organoid modeling to test how these cell populations were affected by glucocorticoids (9). While short-term exposure of mice to glucocorticoids in steady state did not cause any observable clinical effect, the authors noted changes to ileal crypt and villous architecture consistent with reductions in epithelial cell proliferation, a finding supported by reduced Ki67 protein expression. Intestinal organoids derived from mice exposed to glucocorticoids were smaller than those in control mice. In vitro exposure to glucocorticoids resulted in GR-dependent inhibition of Lgr5+ ISC proliferation. Genes encoding cell-cycle–promoting cyclins were also reduced, whereas expression of the Cdnka gene, which encodes the cell-cycle inhibitor p21, was increased. The authors then examined the effect of glucocorticoids following irradiation, and here the effects were more nuanced. When administered early (from 24 hours) following irradiation, glucocorticoids were protective in preserving ileal crypts in vivo and improved organoid viability in vitro. Although not tested in Arnhold et al., it is conceivable that early corticosteroid repression of proliferation following irradiation protected ISCs by preventing checkpoint adaptation, the process of precocious cell-cycle progression with incomplete repair of DNA damage, previously shown to mediate ISC loss following radiation injury (15). In contrast, when administered later following irradiation (from 72 hours), this protective effect was lost, and glucocorticoids induced an epithelial proliferative defect and loss of crypts as observed in steady state. In the context of GVHD, in which recovery requires epithelial regeneration in response to the composite of genotoxic and immune injury, exogenous glucocorticoids countered the proliferative response (9). Using an organoid system to model the IFN-γ–mediated injury that is stereotypic of GVHD (13), glucocorticoids induced the expression of proapoptotic genes and reduced cell survival (9).