Corticosteroids impair epithelial regeneration in immune-mediated intestinal damage

CS reduce epithelial proliferation in vivo. In murine GVHD models, the efficacy of CS is reported to be timing and dose dependent (17, 18). Using a MHC-mismatched GVHD model, we tested early CS treatment from day 1 to day 28 after BMT at different concentrations (1, 3, or 6 mg/kg prednisolone daily). We found that CS treatment significantly improved survival in a dose-dependent manner, with high-dose CS (6 mg/kg prednisolone) increasing the median survival to 46 days, compared with 8 days in the vehicle-treated control group (Figure 1A). Lower doses of CS had less effect on median survival (Figure 1A). CS treatment also resulted in dose-dependent improvement in clinical signs of GVHD, with daily prednisolone doses of 3–6 mg/kg improving clinical GVHD scores (Figure 1A). Notably, weight loss, which may be attributed to injury of the GI epithelium during GVHD (9), was unchanged by any dose of CS treatment tested (Figure 1A). Given this discrepancy of improved survival and scoring despite persistent weight loss, we sought to scrutinize the effects of CS treatment on the intestinal epithelium.

Figure 1 CS treatment reduces epithelial proliferation in vivo. (A) Survival percentage, GHVD clinical score, and relative weights of B6-into-BALB/c BMT recipients, with or without prednisolone (1, 3, or 6 mg/kg i.p. daily from day 1 to day 28 after BMT); n = 13 (BM only), n = 24 (BM plus T cells, vehicle), n = 8 (BM plus T cells, 1 mg/kg), n = 8 (BM plus T cells, 3 mg/kg), and n = 16 (BM plus T cells, 6 mg/kg) mice per group. Data were combined from 2 independent experiments. (B) UMAP visualization of 12,457 SI epithelial cells from naive WT B6 mice. Left map shows unsupervised clustering based on the expression of known marker genes; right map shows expression of Nr3c1. TPM, transcripts per million. (C) IHC images of GR staining in ileal sections from naive WT mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D–H) WT B6 mice were treated with MP (2 mg/kg i.p. daily for 7 days) or vehicle control (Ctrl). Results are representative of 2 experiments. (D) Representative Lgr5-Lacz images and ileal crypt and ISC frequencies (n = 7–9 independent sections per group). Scale bars: 250 μm. (E and F) Representative Lgr5-Lacz SI crypt images and data on ileal crypt height, TA height, and crypt/villus height ratio (n = 8–18 independent sections per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Ki67 IHC images and Ki67+ cell frequencies (n = 17 independent sections per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) RT-qPCR to determine Cdkn1a expression in ileal tissue (n = 3 mice per group). (I) GSEA of Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) cell-cycle pathway genes in SI epithelial cells from WT mice treated with DEX or vehicle. The nominal P value is shown. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by log-rank test (A) or 2-tailed t test (D–H).

The GR is known to be expressed across many tissues including the GI tract (14–16). To examine the expression of Nr3c1, the gene encoding the GR, in distinct small intestine (SI) epithelial cell populations, we analyzed a published single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) data set (Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE92332) of SI epithelial cells from naive WT C57BL/6 (B6) mice (19). Unsupervised clustering partitioned the cells into 8 groups associated with distinct cell types or states (Figure 1B). We found that Nr3c1 was predominantly expressed in stem and TA cells as well as in cells of the enterocyte lineage (Figure 1B). IHC staining for the GR in the SI of WT mice confirmed GR expression in epithelial cells along the crypt/villus axis (Figure 1C).

We next investigated the effect of systemic CS administration on epithelial cells in WT mice during homeostasis. Intraperitoneal administration of methylprednisolone (MP) showed no differences in the frequencies of ileal crypts or Lgr5+ ISCs (20) (Figure 1D). However, we observed a significant reduction in the height of ileal crypts and the TA compartment, leading to a decrease in the crypt/villus height ratio in MP-treated animals (Figure 1, E and F). This reduction in the height of the TA compartment and the crypt/villus height ratio likely indicated a shift toward reduced proliferation within ileal epithelium. Indeed, IHC staining for Ki67 indicated a decreased frequency of proliferating cells in ileal crypts upon MP treatment (Figure 1G). MP administration also induced ileal expression of Cdkn1a, which encodes the cell-cycle checkpoint molecule p21 (Figure 1H). To further investigate this apparent suppression of proliferation, we performed a gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) of SI epithelial cells from a published RNA-Seq data set (GEO GSE113691) of WT mice treated with the CS dexamethasone (DEX) or vehicle (21). Our analysis found that treatment with DEX markedly reduced proliferative cell-cycle gene expression in SI epithelium (Figure 1I). Taken together, these results indicated that systemic administration of CS did not result in obvious signs of intestinal toxicity in healthy mice at the doses tested, but it did reduce epithelial proliferation within the intestinal mucosa.

CS exposure reduces mouse and human organoid cell proliferation. Interpreting the effects of systemically administered CS can be challenging due to the numerous potential CS targets in vivo, including epithelial, stromal, and hematopoietic cells. To address this limitation, we used murine ex vivo crypt–derived SI organoid cultures to explore the direct effects of CS on intestinal epithelium. After exposure to CS, organoids were evaluated for size and frequency, which assess epithelial proliferation and viability, respectively (22). Testing of several clinically relevant CS agents demonstrated that the addition of MP, DEX, or budesonide to standard EGF/noggin/R-spondin 1 (ENR) culture conditions reduced murine organoid size without affecting organoid numbers (Figure 2, A–C). CS treatment also attenuated organoid crypt bud formation (Figure 2D). MP pretreatment in vivo prior to crypt isolation caused a significant reduction in organoid size as well in comparison with cultures derived from untreated mice (Figure 2E). We also found that Nr3c1–/– organoids were resistant to growth inhibition by MP, further indicating that CS could directly act on intestinal epithelial cells through the GR to suppress growth (Figure 2, F–H).

Figure 2 CS exposure limits the growth of murine and human SI organoids. (A–C) Representative images and frequency and size of murine SI organoids cultured in ENR with or without MP, DEX, or budesonide for 7 days (n = 3–8 wells per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (D) Frequency of crypt bud formation in SI organoids cultured with or without MP for 5 days (n = 8 wells per group). (E) Size of SI organoids derived from harvested crypts of WT mice treated i.p. with MP or vehicle in vivo. Organoids were cultured in ENR for 6 days (n = 12 wells per group). (F–H) Representative images and frequency and size of WT and Nr3c1–/– SI organoids cultured with or without MP for 4 days (n = 3 wells per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (I and J) Representative images and frequency and size of human SI organoids cultured with or without MP (n = 6 wells per group). Scale bars: 1,000 μm. (K) UMAP visualization of 2,342 human epithelial cells from ileal crypts. Top map shows unsupervised clustering based on the expression of known marker genes. Bottom map shows the expression of NR3C1. EEC, enteroendocrine cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments or were combined from 2 independent experiments (I and J).

We next examined the effects of CS on human intestinal tissue. Using ex vivo organoid cultures generated from primary duodenal tissue, we found that MP decreased the size of human intestinal organoids without affecting organoid frequency (Figure 2, I and J). Furthermore, we examined NR3C1 expression in human SI epithelial cell populations by analyzing a published scRNA-Seq data set (GEO GSE119969, GSM3389578) of EpCAM+ epithelial cells from human SI tissue (23). Consistent with our scRNA-Seq analysis of murine SI epithelial cells (Figure 1B), NR3C1 expression was detected in stem, TA, and enterocyte lineage cells (Figure 2K). Overall, studies using both mouse and human models indicated that CS directly suppressed intestinal organoid growth, and this appeared to occur in a GR-dependent manner.

In order to evaluate the effects of CS on epithelial proliferation more precisely, we performed flow cytometric Ki67-DAPI cell-cycle analysis using steroid-treated murine organoids. MP treatment had a substantial effect on cell cycling, increasing the proportion of cells in the G 1 phase (Figure 3A), potentially reflecting the presence of steroid-induced G 1 arrest. To examine ISCs specifically, we also evaluated cell-cycle distributions in organoids derived from Lgr5-GFP-IRES-CreERT2 (Lgr5-GFP) mice. ISCs are a constitutively active stem cell population (20), and few were found to be in G 0 (Figure 3B). Following MP treatment, the proportion of Lgr5-GFP+ ISCs in G 1 increased, and the proportion in G 2 /S/M decreased (Figure 3B), suggesting reduced stem cell progression through the cell cycle in the presence of CS. Consistent with this, we also found that MP treatment reduced ISC frequency within organoids (Figure 3C), likely due to reduced ISC proliferation.

Figure 3 CS reduce the proliferation of murine and human organoid cells. (A) Quantifications of intracellular Ki67-DAPI cell-cycle analysis in live organoid cells cultured with or without MP (10 μM) for 5 days (n = 4 wells per group). (B) Flow cytometry plots and quantification of intracellular Ki67-DAPI cell-cycle analysis in GFP+ cells from Lgr5-GFP SI organoids cultured with or without MP (10 μM) for 5 days (n = 4 wells per group). (C) Flow cytometry plots and quantification of GFP+ cell fractions from Lgr5-GFP SI organoids cultured with or without MP (10 μM) for 5 days (n = 3 wells per group). (D) RT-qPCR to determine Cdkn1a, Ccna2, and Ccnb1 expression in organoids derived from SI crypts cultured in ENR or ISC colonies (ISCC) cultured in ENR supplemented with histone deacetylase and GSK3β inhibition (CV) with or without MP (10 μM) for 4 days (n = 3 wells per group). (E and F) Flow cytometry plots and quantification of CTV in human SI organoids cultured with or without MP (10 μM) for 5 days (n = 6 donors per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

To further evaluate the direct effects of CS on ISC proliferation, we generated highly enriched “ISC colonies” by sorting ISCs from Lgr5-GFP mice and culturing them in the presence of glycogen synthase kinase 3β (GSK3β) and histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, which enhances Wnt and Notch signaling and drives stem cell expansion (24). Exposure of these ISC colonies to MP increased the expression of Cdkn1a and reduced the expression of the cyclin genes Ccna2 and Ccnb1 (Figure 3D), indicating antiproliferative transcriptional changes in the ISCs. Together, the cell-cycle changes, transcriptional changes, and reduced ISC frequency after MP treatment ex vivo indicated that CS could suppress murine ISC proliferation. Additionally, in human organoids examined with the CellTrace Violet (CTV) proliferation assay, MP treatment led to greater retention of the fluorescent dye compared with untreated organoids. This provided further evidence that CS directly reduced epithelial proliferation, including within human intestinal epithelium (Figure 3, E and F).

Epithelial effects of CS after radiation injury are timing dependent. We next investigated the consequences of CS administration for radiation-induced intestinal injury and regeneration. Following radiation injury, surviving crypts become highly proliferative. This proliferation can typically be observed 3–5 days after total body irradiation (TBI) (25, 26). Treatment of irradiated mice with MP starting 24 hours after TBI mitigated epithelial injury 4 days later, as evidenced by increased preservation of ileal crypt frequencies (Figure 4, A–C). In this tissue-protective setting, there was no difference in crypt height detected in response to MP treatment by day 5 after TBI (Figure 4C). Staining for the SI ISC marker olfactomedin 4 (Olfm4) (27) indicated that MP treatment also protected the stem cells from radiation injury (Figure 4D). To investigate how CS may mitigate radiation injury, we again examined the RNA-Seq GSEA of intestinal epithelial cells from naive mice treated with DEX (GEO GSE113691) (21). DEX treatment was associated with reduced expression of a proapoptotic gene signature (the Molecular Signatures Database [MSigDB] apoptosis gene set) compared with control epithelium (Figure 4E), suggesting a potential mechanism by which CS treatment could reduce intestinal radiation injury. To further examine this potential to protect epithelium from radiation injury, we isolated SI crypts for organoid culturing, irradiated them, and then treated them with CS. Similar to our in vivo findings, MP treatment within 24 hours after irradiation preserved organoid frequencies and had no discernible effect on their size (Figure 4F). This MP treatment also increased expression of the antiapoptotic gene Bcl2l1 and decreased expression of the proapoptotic gene Bik within SI organoids after irradiation (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 Epithelial effects of CS treatment after irradiation are timing dependent. (A–D) WT B6 mice were treated with MP (2 mg/kg) or vehicle i.p. daily starting 24 hours after TBI. (B and C) Representative images, ileal crypt frequency, and height, 5 days after TBI (n = 21–25 sections per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Representative Olfm4 IHC staining and Olfm4+ cell frequencies 5 days after TBI (n = 25–27 sections per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) GSEA of the MSigDB apoptosis gene set in SI epithelial cells from WT mice treated with DEX or vehicle. One analysis and a nominal P value are shown. (F and G) SI crypt cells were plated 4 hours prior to 4 Gy irradiation. Cultures were treated with MP (10 μM) 16 hours after irradiation. (F) Organoids were evaluated for frequency and size 3 days after irradiation (n = 3–4 wells per group). (G) Bcl2l1 and Bik expression was determined by RT-qPCR 48 hours after irradiation (n = 3 wells per group). (H–L) WT B6 animals were treated with MP (2 mg/kg) or vehicle i.p. daily, starting 72 hours after TBI. (I and J) Representative images and ileal crypt frequency and height (n = 15–21 sections per group), 7 days after TBI. Scale bars: 50 μm. (K) Representative Ki67 IHC images and data showing Ki67+ cell frequencies, 7 days after TBI (n = 19–21 sections per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (L) RT-qPCR showing Ccna2 and Ccnb1 expression in enriched SI crypts, 7 days after TBI (n = 8 animals per group). (M) SI crypt cells were plated 4 hours prior to 4 Gy irradiation; cultures were treated with MP (10 μM) 3 days after irradiation. Seven days after irradiation, organoids were evaluated for frequency and size (n = 7–10 wells per group). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments or were combined from 2 independent experiments (A–D and H–L).

In contrast to early steroid administration, delaying the MP treatment until days 3–6 after TBI (Figure 4H), during the proliferative phase of the epithelial response to radiation injury, led to increased tissue pathology with worsened ileal crypt loss (Figure 4, I and J). MP treatment starting on day 3 after TBI also reduced crypt heights and Ki67+ cell frequency, indicating attenuated epithelial proliferation (Figure 4, J and K), and ileal expression of Ccna2 and Ccnb1 was reduced as well in MP-treated animals (Figure 4L). Similarly, in the organoid model, delaying the initiation of MP treatment until day 3 after crypt irradiation reduced organoid sizes and did not preserve organoid frequencies (Figure 4M). Overall, our in vivo and ex vivo studies indicated that early initiation of MP treatment could mitigate the severity of intestinal radiation injury, but delayed treatment failed to do so and instead impaired the regenerative response.

CS impair the epithelial response to immune-mediated GI damage. We next investigated the effects of CS on intestinal epithelium during immune-mediated injury occurring after hematopoietic transplantation. B6-into-BALB/c MHC-mismatched allo-BMT results in CD4+ T cell–driven GVHD (28), with donor T cell infiltration and tissue pathology established in the intestines within 4–7 days after BMT (29). To study the effects of CS on intestinal epithelium in a setting after the alloreactive injury process had begun, daily administration of MP was initiated on day 7 after BMT (Figure 5A). As evidence of active GVHD at the time of treatment initiation, recipients transplanted with allogeneic BM and T cells exhibited increased clinical GVHD scores and a mean weight loss of over 20% on day 7 after BMT (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155880DS1). The effects of CS treatment were then assessed following a clinically modeled 7-day course of 2 mg/kg MP administered daily, as would typically be given to patients for initial treatment of acute GVHD involving the lower GI tract (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 CS impair epithelial regeneration, increasing the severity of in vivo and ex vivo immune-mediated GI damage. (A–G) B6-into-BALB/c transplantation of BM with or without T cells; recipient mice were treated with MP (2 mg/kg) or vehicle i.p. daily, starting on day 7 through day 14 after BMT. Recipient mice were evaluated on day 14 after BMT. (B) CD44+CD62L– cell proportion of CD45+CD3+CD4+CD8– splenocytes (n = 3–5 mice per group). (C) Representative images of ileum. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) SI lymphocytic infiltrate histopathology score (n = 8–9 mice per group). (E and F) Ileal crypt frequency and height (n = 20–28 sections per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Representative images and Ki67+ cell frequency (n = 7–14 sections per group). (H and I) Representative images and B6 SI organoid frequency after culturing with or without anti-CD3/CD28–activated Nr3c1fl/fl or Nr3c1fl/fl Cd4-Cre B6 T cells with or without MP (10 μM) for 4 days (n = 5–6 wells per group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (J) B6 SI organoid frequency after in vivo MP (or vehicle) treatment prior to crypt isolation and subsequent culturing with anti-CD3/CD28–activated WT B6 T cells on day 6 of culturing (n = 12 wells per group). (K and L) Representative images and organoid frequency after culturing with or without MP (10 μM) and rmIFN-γ for 6 days (n = 6 wells per group). Scale bars: 500 μm. (M and N) qPCR to determine Bcl2 and Bak1 expression in organoids cultured with or without MP (10 μM) and rmIFN-γ (1 ng/mL) for 3 days (n = 6 wells per group). (O and P) Representative images and human organoid frequency after culturing with or without MP (10 μM) and rhIFN-γ (2 ng/mL) for 7 days (n = 12 fields of view in 6 wells per group). Scale bars: 1,000 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments or were combined from 2 experiments (A–G).

After 1 week of treating the transplanted mice, their systemic GVHD scores remained elevated and their weight loss persisted, and we observed no improvement in these parameters in MP-treated BMT recipients compared with vehicle-only controls (Supplemental Figure 1B), thus indicating clinical features that would meet criteria for steroid-refractory (SR) GVHD (10). Furthermore, despite the MP treatment course, splenic T cells maintained an activated effector phenotype (Figure 5B), and lymphocyte infiltration persisted in the intestines (Figure 5, C and D). Additionally, B6-into-BALB/c allo-BMT recipients treated with a prolonged 4-week course of daily 2 mg/kg MP beginning on day 7 after transplantation continued to show no improvement in survival, scores, or weight loss (Supplemental Figure 1C). Therefore, delayed MP treatment in this GVHD model was not effective in restraining the allogeneic immune response, as systemic findings, T cell activation, and lymphocytic infiltration all remained unabated and indicated the presence of SR GVHD.

Next, examination of the intestinal mucosa from mice transplanted with allogeneic T cells identified ileal crypt loss, increased length of the residual crypts, and increased Ki67+ cell frequency within those crypts compared with BM-only controls (Figure 5, E–G), indicating the presence of damage-associated epithelial regeneration in BMT recipients with GVHD. While MP treatment did not affect T cell phenotype or intestinal infiltration (Figure 5, B–D), the epithelial proliferative response was attenuated, and we noted more severe intestinal GVHD pathology (Figure 5, E–G). MP-treated mice demonstrated exacerbated crypt loss (Figure 5E) in association with reduced crypt height (Figure 5F) and reduced Ki67+ cell frequency (Figure 5G) compared with vehicle-treated allo-BMT recipients. Therefore, in a setting where CS failed to suppress the pathophysiologic alloreactive immune response in GVHD, CS did appear to suppress intestinal epithelial regeneration and exacerbate GVHD-mediated tissue injury.

To examine the role of epithelium-specific GR signaling within the SI during GI GVHD, we generated Nr3c1fl/fl Olfm4-CreERT2 (Nr3c1ΔIEC) mice, in which the GR was genetically deleted in SI ISCs (and their ensuing progeny) following tamoxifen treatment. As a result of GR deletion in ISCs, the deletion was propagated throughout the SI epithelium as it underwent turnover (Supplemental Figure 2A). GR deletion was well tolerated, with no effect on crypt frequency at baseline (Supplemental Figure 2B). Nr3c1ΔIEC mice were then used as transplant recipients in a B10.BR-into-B6 MHC-mismatched allo-BMT model to evaluate the effect of endogenous glucocorticoids and GR function within the epithelium during GVHD. After transplantation, we found that Nr3c1ΔIEC mice had reduced intestinal injury when compared with WT recipients, with substantial preservation of crypt frequencies (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Thus, in addition to the increased intestinal injury observed following exogenous MP treatment in our SR GVHD model, endogenous epithelial GR expression within the SI contributed to intestinal GVHD pathology.

CS augment the immune-mediated GI damage induced by T cells and their effector cytokines ex vivo. To further characterize the effects of CS on epithelial cells during immune-mediated damage, we used an ex vivo model of intestinal organoids cultured with activated T cells (30). In order to focus on the epithelial effects of CS and control for effects on T cells, coculturing was performed using either GR-intact (Nr3c1fl/fl) or GR-deficient (Nr3c1fl/fl Cd4-Cre) T cells (Figure 5, H and I). Addition of MP on its own again had no effect on organoid viability, while coculturing with either GR-intact or GR-deficient T cells resulted in substantial organoid loss (Figure 5I). Addition of MP to cocultures with GR-intact T cells, where both the organoids and T cells could be targeted by CS, had no discernible effect on organoid frequency (Figure 5I). In contrast, addition of MP to cocultures with GR-deficient T cells, where GR expression was restricted to the epithelium, resulted in more severe organoid reductions (Figure 5, H and I). These results suggested that MP could act directly on epithelium and increase sensitivity to T cell–mediated damage. Similarly, persistent steroid-dependent epithelial sensitivity was observed in T cell coculture experiments using SI crypts isolated from mice treated with MP or vehicle. Pretreatment with MP in vivo resulted in reduced organoid frequencies ex vivo following coculturing with T cells (Figure 5J). Therefore, ex vivo studies indicated that epithelial exposure to CS could potentiate the severity of immune-mediated GI damage.

T cell–derived IFN-γ contributes to crypt loss in GVHD and organoid toxicity ex vivo, directly inducing ISC apoptosis (30). We thus exposed intestinal organoids to MP and IFN-γ concurrently to evaluate their combined effect and potential relevance to CS-potentiated GI damage. Similar to findings with GR-deficient T cells, exposure to MP exacerbated IFN-γ–driven organoid loss (Figure 5, K and L). We next investigated apoptosis-related gene expression within organoids treated with IFN-γ and/or MP. Consistent with our earlier observations, MP treatment alone increased expression of the antiapoptotic genes Bcl2 and Bcl2l1 in SI organoids (Figure 5M and Supplemental Figure 3A). In contrast, gene expression following exposure to IFN-γ appeared more proapoptotic, with increased Bak1 and trends toward reductions in Bcl2 and Bcl2l1 (Figure 5, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 3A). During concurrent treatment with MP and IFN-γ, the CS-associated upregulation of Bcl2 and Bcl2l1 expression was attenuated, while IFN-γ–associated Bak1 upregulation was elevated further (Figure 5, M and N, and Supplemental Figure 3A). These findings thus indicated that CS exposure could yield distinct transcriptional profiles in epithelial cells on its own versus in combination with cytotoxic cytokines, potentially leading to an enhanced proapoptotic tissue response during immune-mediated injury. Consistent with these findings, concurrent exposure to MP and IFN-γ also reduced the frequency of viable human SI organoids more than exposure to IFN-γ alone (Figure 5, O and P). Therefore, experiments modeling immune-mediated GI damage in vivo and ex vivo indicated that CS could have direct effects on tissues, exacerbating the damage induced by T cells and their effector cytokines.

IL-22 treatment overcomes CS-induced inhibition of epithelial proliferation. Ruxolitinib, a JAK1/2 inhibitor, is FDA approved for the treatment of SR GVHD (31). Although the rationale for its use in GVHD is largely based on its potential for targeting alloreactive T cells, it has also been shown that ruxolitinib can interfere with epithelial JAK/STAT signaling (30). To test whether ruxolitinib could affect CS-mediated suppression of epithelial regeneration, we treated ex vivo organoid cultures with ruxolitinib and MP. Analysis of organoid size indicated that ruxolitinib was unable to inhibit CS-mediated suppression of organoid growth, and it may even potentiate it (Supplemental Figure 3B). Therefore, we sought to scrutinize the relationship between JAK/STAT signaling and CS in the suppression of epithelial regeneration and to examine alternative approaches for protecting epithelium from steroids.

STAT3 can contribute to epithelial regeneration and recovery from intestinal injury (22, 32), and it has been reported that the GR can interfere with STAT3 function, either directly by binding to it, or indirectly by binding to genetic regulatory elements (33). Therefore, we investigated whether CS-mediated suppression of epithelial proliferation could involve impairment of STAT3 function. First, we cultured WT organoids with MP and Stattic, a STAT3 inhibitor. While Stattic itself suppressed organoid growth, as previously described (22), addition of MP did not further decrease organoid size (Supplemental Figure 4A). Next, organoids derived from Stat3fl/fl Villin-Cre (Stat3ΔIEC) mice, which lack STAT3 in the intestinal epithelium, were exposed to MP. Once again, we found that MP failed to suppress epithelial growth when STAT3 was already impaired, as the size of STAT3-deficient organoids was unchanged in the presence of MP (Supplemental Figure 4B). Together, these findings suggested that CS-mediated suppression of intestinal regeneration may have been due in part to inhibition of STAT3. These findings also suggested that promotion of STAT3 function could potentially reverse some of the epithelial suppression induced by CS.

IL-22 has been shown to activate STAT3 and promote epithelial recovery in experimental GVHD models (22, 34), and it has recently been investigated in a clinical trial for the treatment of newly diagnosed GI GVHD along with systemic CS (35). Here, we evaluated the effect of their combined treatment on STAT3 phosphorylation ex vivo via Western blot analysis of murine SI organoids, which indicated intact epithelial STAT3 activation by recombinant murine IL-22 (rmIL-22) in the presence of MP (Figure 6A). We thus investigated whether IL-22 treatment could promote epithelial regeneration in the presence of CS. Although cultures combining IFN-γ and MP had increased toxicity (Figure 5, K and L), organoid frequencies remained stable upon treatment with IL-22 and MP, and rmIL-22 treatment was able to augment the growth and size of murine organoids despite the presence of MP (Figure 6, B–D). Furthermore, recombinant human IL-22 (rhIL-22) promoted the growth of human SI organoids cultured in the presence of MP as well (Figure 6, E and F). Consistent with these observations, IL-22 treatment attenuated the MP-induced upregulation of Cdkn1a and downregulation of Ccna2 in cocultured organoids (Figure 6, G and H).

Figure 6 IL-22 administration overcomes CS-mediated inhibition of epithelial proliferation ex vivo and in vivo. (A) Representative Western blot of SI organoids treated with or without MP (10 μM) for 24 hours, followed by treatment with rmIL-22 (5 ng/mL) for 2 hours. (B–D) Representative images and frequency and size of SI organoids cultured with or without MP and rmIL-22 (0.5 ng/mL) for 5 days (n = 3–4 wells per group). Scale bars: 200 μm. (E and F) Representative images and size of human SI organoids cultured with or without MP (10 μM) and rhIL-22 (10 ng/mL) for 6 days (n = 6 wells per group). Scale bars: 1,000 μm. (G and H) qPCR to determine Cdkn1a and Ccna2 expression in organoids cultured with or without MP (10 μM) and rmIL-22 (1 ng/mL) for 3 days (n = 3 wells per group). (I and J) B6 mice treated or not with MP (2 mg/kg i.p. daily) with or without F-652 (100 μg/kg s.c. every other day). Representative images and ileal crypt frequency and height on day 7 (n = 8–12 independent sections per group). Scale bars: 50 μm. (K–M) WT B6 mice were treated or not with MP (2 mg/kg i.p. daily) with or without F-652 (100 μg/kg s.c. every other day), starting 72 hours after TBI. Representative images, ileal crypt frequency and height, and Ki67+ cell frequency (n = 8–23 independent sections per group) on day 7. Scale bars: 50 μm. (N–Q) B6-into-BALB/c transplantation of BM with or without T cells. Recipients were treated or not with MP (2 mg/kg i.p. daily) with or without F-652 (100 μg/kg s.c. every other day), starting on day 7 after BMT. Ileal crypt frequency and height and Ki67+ and Olfm4+ cell frequency (n = 14–31 independent sections per group) on day 14 after BMT. Scale bars: 50 μm. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments or were combined from 2 experiments (K–Q). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed t test or 1-way ANOVA.

Next, we evaluated the potential of F-652, a clinical-grade rhIL-22 dimer/Fc-fusion protein, to overcome MP-mediated suppression of epithelial proliferation in vivo. During homeostasis, F-652 and MP administration had no effect on ileal crypt frequencies when administered alone or in combination (Figure 6, I and J), which was consistent with the stable organoid frequencies observed with ex vivo treatment. Also consistent with the ex vivo findings, treatment in vivo with F-652 reversed the MP-mediated reduction in ileal crypt height (Figure 6J). We then tested the combination of F-652 plus MP treatments in models of GI damage. In radiation injury, daily MP administration for 4 days, starting on day 3 after TBI, once again worsened radiation-associated crypt loss and reduced regeneration-associated Ki67+ cell frequency (Figure 6, K–M). However, adding F-652 increased ileal crypt recovery, crypt height, and Ki67+ cell frequency (Figure 6, K–M), indicating an enhanced regenerative capacity of intestinal crypts despite the administration of CS.

Finally, we assessed combined CS and F-652 treatment in GVHD. As expected, B6-into-BALB/c BMT with allogeneic T cells was associated with weight loss and systemic clinical scoring indicative of GVHD (Supplemental Figure 5). Recipients in this model treated with MP, 2 mg/kg daily starting on day 7 after transplantation, trended toward increased systemic GVHD scoring by day 14 after transplantation, which was not observed in the mice that also received F-652 during the same time frame. Upon histologic assessment, coadministration of F-652 was found to prevent CS-associated crypt loss, augment crypt height, and augment Ki67+ cell frequency as well (Figure 6, N–P). Furthermore, assessment of Olfm4+ ISCs in this model indicated that, while MP treatment on its own decreased stem cell frequencies, the addition of F-652 increased them (Figure 6Q). Therefore, these findings indicate that F-652 administration could reduce the severity of intestinal injury and augment epithelial regeneration during CS treatment for GVHD.