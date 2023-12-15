Host immunity contributes to the anti-melanoma activity of BRAF inhibitors

Advertisement
Retraction Free access | 10.1172/JCI177489
Published December 15, 2023 - More info
The BRAF mutant, BRAFV600E, is expressed in nearly half of melanomas, and oral BRAF inhibitors induce substantial tumor regression in patients with
Deborah A. Knight, Shin Foong Ngiow, Ming Li, Tiffany Parmenter, Stephen Mok, Ashley Cass, Nicole M. Haynes, Kathryn Kinross, Hideo Yagita, Richard C. Koya, Thomas G. Graeber, Antoni Ribas, Grant A. McArthur, Mark J. Smyth
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(3):1371–1381. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI66236
Citation for this retraction: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(24):e177489. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI177489
Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre recently notified the JCI of concerns regarding this article and indicated that an investigation committee concluded that there was a lack of evidence to demonstrate the conduct of certain experiments reported. Based on review of the investigative committee’s findings, the Editors decided to retract this article.
Kathryn Kinross, Grant A. McArthur, Antoni Ribas, and Hideo Yagita have agreed with the Journal’s decision to retract the article. The remaining authors abstained from commenting or could not be reached.
