A membrane-associated phosphoswitch in Rad controls adrenergic regulation of cardiac calcium channels

Calcium channel β 2 subunit–knockout (Cacnb2-knockout) mice were created using CRISPR by inserting a frameshift mutation causing early termination after the SH3 domain of the β 2 protein within the indispensable exon 5 of the endogenous Cacnb2 locus (Figure 1A). The homozygous constitutive global β 2 -null mice were not viable, as was previously reported (35). We therefore created transgenic mouse lines with cardiac-specific constitutive expression of FLAG-epitope tagged β 2B , β 3 , and β 4 subunits that were crossed with heterozygous β 2 -null mice to create heterozygous β 2 -null/transgenic FLAG-β 2B , FLAG-β 3 , or FLAG-β 4 mice. Finally, these cross-bred mice were crossed with heterozygous β 2 -null mice to achieve the endogenous β 2 -null background with cardiac-specific transgenic expression of either FLAG-tagged β 2B , β 3 , or β 4 (Figure 1B). Constitutive transgenic cardiac-specific expression of β 2B , β 3 , or β 4 subunits completely rescued the embryonic lethality of the homozygous global loss of the endogenous β 2 subunits.

Figure 1 Extent of adrenergic regulation of Ca2+ channels is independent of a specific of Ca V β subunit isoform. (A) Schematic depicting Ca V β domains. NT, N-terminus; CT, C-terminus; Src homology 3 (SH3) domain, a conserved guanylate kinase (GK) domain, and a variable and flexible HOOK region that connects them. In β 2 -null mice, a frame-shift insertion causes an early termination at the end of the SH3 domain. (B) Anti-β 2 and anti-FLAG immunoblots. (C) Anti-FLAG and anti-β 2 immunofluorescence of nontransgenic WT and transgenic (TG) FLAG-β–expressing cardiomyocytes. Nuclear staining with DAPI. Scale bars: 50 μm. Representative of 3 similar experiments. Insets, ×4 enlargement to show striated pattern of expression. (D–G) Exemplar current-voltage relationships of Ca2+ channels in the absence (black trace) and presence of forskolin (blue trace). Insets: Exemplar whole-cell Ca V 1.2 currents. Pulses from –60 mV to +10 mV before (black traces) and 3 minutes after (blue traces) forskolin. Horizontal scale bars = 50 ms, vertical scale bars = 10 pA/pF. (H) Fold change at –20 mV in peak current caused by forskolin (FSK). Mean ± SEM. P = not significant (NS) by 1-way ANOVA; n = 13, 16, 14, and 17 cardiomyocytes from 7, 3, 4, and 6 mice. TG, transgenic. (I) Boltzmann function parameter, V 50 , before and after FSK. Mean ± SEM. Statistical analysis among non-TG, β 2 , β 3 , and β 4 : P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001 by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. Statistical analysis of no FSK versus FSK: ****P < 0.0001 by paired, 2-tailed t test. (J) Field stimulation–induced change in sarcomere contraction. ****P < 0.0001 by paired, 2-tailed t test. (K) Forskolin-induced fold change in sarcomere length. Mean ± SEM. n = 20, 20, 28, and 19 from 3, 3, 3, and 3 mice, from left to right. P = not significant by 1-way ANOVA.

We assessed the impact of different β subunit isoforms on Ca V 1.2 subcellular localization and functional expression in cardiomyocytes using 3 complementary approaches. First, immunofluorescence experiments with anti-FLAG antibody on fixed cardiomyocytes indicated that all β subunits displayed a similar striated pattern consistent with surface membrane distribution and localization in transverse tubules (Figure 1C). Second, we tested the electrophysiological properties of Ca2+ channels in ventricular cardiomyocytes isolated from wild-type (WT) mice and mice expressing either FLAG-β 2B , FLAG-β 3 , or FLAG-β 4 subunits in the homozygous β 2 -null background. In β 2B , β 3 , or β 4 subunit–expressing transgenic ventricular cardiomyocytes, the adenylyl cyclase activator forskolin increased the amplitude of the Ca2+ currents and shifted the V 50 for Ca2+ channel activation in a hyperpolarizing direction, similarly to the effects of forskolin in WT ventricular cardiomyocytes (Figure 1, D–I). Basal electrophysiological properties, including conductance density, were similar among the 4 groups (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176943DS1), although the V 50 for activation of Ca2+ channels incorporating the β 4 subunit, an exception, was shifted to a more depolarized voltage (Figure 1I). Third, we measured changes in pacing-induced sarcomere length before and after exposure to forskolin. The field-stimulated basal and forskolin-augmented contractions of cardiomyocytes isolated from mice expressing WT or transgenic β 2B , β 3 , or β 4 subunits were not significantly different (Figure 1, J and K). In cardiomyocytes, there is an inverse relationship between total peak current and isoproterenol-induced or forskolin-induced fold increases in Ca2+ currents (7, 36). In cardiomyocytes isolated from nontransgenic mice and transgenic mice with β 2B , β 3 , or β 4 subunit–expressing ventricular cardiomyocytes, we observed an inverse relationship between basal conductance density and forskolin-induced increases in Ca2+ conductance (Supplemental Figure 1B). We conclude that β 2 , β 3 , and β 4 subunits are all capable of mediating the PKA-dependent augmentation of Ca2+ currents in the heart. Thus, the critical components within Ca V β subunits that regulate Rad-mediated adrenergic increase in Ca V 1.2 currents reside within the homologous regions in all β subunits and likely exclude the N- and C-termini and their HOOK regions that harbor the Ca V β isoform–specific differences.

Essential contribution of Rad CTD phosphorylation but not NTD phosphorylation for Ca V 1.2 regulation. We used a flow cytometric, Förster resonance energy–transfer (FRET) assay to measure binding between Cerulean-tagged β 2B subunits and Venus-tagged WT Rad expressed in HEK293 cells (Figure 2, A and B). Cerulean and Venus are FRET partners. As previously shown, expression of the PKA catalytic (PKA cat ) subunit markedly weakened this interaction, as measured by FRET efficiency, E D (Figure 2B) and relative dissociation constant (K d,EFF ) (6). To acutely activate PKA regulation in HEK293 cells, we used forskolin as we did in cardiomyocytes. We found that forskolin (10 μM or 50 μM) reduced the Ca V β-Rad interaction compared with DMSO vehicle controls, although the effect was substantially less compared with overexpression of the PKA cat subunit (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Calyculin A, an inhibitor of protein phosphatase 1 and 2, reduced the binding of Ca V β and Rad more than forskolin, and the combination of calyculin A and forskolin reduced the binding even further, an effect similar to that of PKA cat subunit overexpression (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 2B). The combination of forskolin and calyculin A had no effect on the binding of Cerulean-tagged Ca V β and Venus-tagged 4SA-Rad, in which the 4 PKA phosphorylation sites, Ser25 and Ser38 in the N-terminal domain (NTD) and Ser272 and Ser300 in the CTD, are replaced with Ala (Figure 2, A, B, D, and Supplemental Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Effects of phosphorylation of Venus-Rad on its binding to Cerulean-β 2B , as monitored by FRET. (A) Schematics of the FRET pairs, Cerulean (Cer)-β 2B with Venus (Ven)-WT Rad, and Ven-4SA, Ven-N-2SA, and Ven-C-2SA Rad. Small circles are phosphorylation sites. 4SA: Ala substitutions of Ser25, Ser38, Ser272, and Ser300; N-2SA: Ala substitutions of Ser25 and Ser38; C-2SA: Ala substitutions of Ser272 and Ser300. (B) FRET efficiency (E D ) between Ven-conjugated WT or Ven-conjugated mutant Rad and Cer-β 2B is plotted against the free concentration of Ven-Rad, in the absence (control, black) and the presence (blue) of 10 μM forskolin (FSK) and 100 nM calyculin A (Cal). The 1:1 binding isotherms are fit to the data (solid lines). The dashed lines are fits to the data from FSK/Cal–treated WT Rad cells. (C and D) Graphs summarizing mean K d,EFF for the binding of β 2B and WT Rad, 4SA Rad, N-2SA Rad, and C-2SA Rad, in absence and presence of PKA cat , FSK, and Cal. Error bars are SEM. The significance of the differences versus no treatment are P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. For C, n = 8, 8, 36, 6, 6, and 14 from left to right. For D, WT data are same as C, starting at 4SA Rad: n = 12, 3, 3, 3, 6, 6, 6, and 6 from left to right.

We compared the roles of the NTD and CTD phosphorylation sites of Rad on mutants in which the Ser residues were eliminated from either domain. In HEK293 cells expressing fluorophore-tagged β 2B and C-2SA Rad with Ser272 and Ser300 mutated to Ala (Figure 2A), forskolin plus calyculin A reduced binding far less than in WT (Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 2B). By contrast, in cells expressing fluorophore-tagged β 2B and N-2SA Rad with Ser25 and Ser38 mutated to Ala (Figure 2A), forskolin and calyculin reduced binding of Rad and Ca V β nearly as much as in WT (Figure 2, B and D, and Supplemental Figure 2B). Thus, phosphorylation-dependent dissociation requires Ser272 and Ser300 in the CTD. Nonetheless, phosphorylation of the NTD Ser makes a small contribution to the dissociation of Rad from β in HEK293 cells.

To explore this question in cardiomyocytes, we created N-2SA Rad–knockin mice in which the Ser25 and Ser38 of endogenous Rad were replaced by Ala residues (Supplemental Figure 3A). The expression in cardiomyocytes of mutant Rad and endogenous Ca V 1.2 α 1c subunits was unaffected by the substitutions (Supplemental Figure 3B). We tested the electrophysiological properties of Ca2+ channels in ventricular cardiomyocytes isolated from WT and homozygous N-2SA Rad–knockin mice using a voltage-ramp protocol applied every 3 seconds with Ba2+ as the charge carrier (Figure 3, A and B). The ramp protocol enables the monitoring of agonist effects over time. Isoproterenol increased the Ca V 1.2 currents of WT and N-2SA Rad ventricular cardiomyocytes and shifted the V 50 for activation toward hyperpolarized potentials equivalently (Figure 3, C–E); i.e., the 2 Ser susceptible to phosphorylation by PKA in the Rad NTD play at most a minor role in adrenergic regulation of Ca V .

Figure 3 Effects in ventricular cardiomyocytes of removing sites for PKA phosphorylation from the Rad NTD on β-adrenergic agonist augmentation of Ca V 1.2 currents. (A and B) Ba2+ currents elicited by voltage ramp every 3 seconds in WT and N-2SA Rad ventricular myocytes, with black traces obtained before and blue traces obtained after isoproterenol or isoproterenol plus calyculin A. Scale bars: 3 pA/pF (vertical) and 50 ms (horizontal). (C) Graph of fold change in Ba2+ conductance after isoproterenol (Iso) or isoproterenol plus calyculin (Iso + Cal) to Ba2+ conductance before treatment versus voltage of cardiomyocytes isolated from WT and N-2SA Rad mice. Mean ± SEM. For isoproterenol: WT: 51 cells, 7 mice, N-2SA: 112 cells, 11 mice; for calyculin: WT: 38 cells, 3 mice, N-2SA: 43 cells, 5 mice. (D) Fold change in peak current at –20 mV and G max . Mean ± SEM. Same sample size as in C. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; **P < 0.001 by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Boltzmann’s function parameter, V 50 , before and after isoproterenol, or isoproterenol and calyculin A. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by Šidák’s multiple-comparison test.

A critical determinant of the magnitude of channel modulation is the balance between the competing activities of PKA and phosphatases. We exposed cells to a combination of isoproterenol and calyculin A. In both WT and N-2SA ventricular cardiomyocytes, the combination of isoproterenol and calyculin A produced substantially more enhancement of current than isoproterenol alone (Figure 3, C–E). The V 50 for activation was also shifted to a greater extent by combined isoproterenol and calyculin compared with isoproterenol alone. Once again, we conclude that phosphorylation of the 2 NTD Ser residues plays at most a minor role in the acute adrenergic enhancement of Ca V 1.2 currents in ventricular cardiomyocytes.

Effect of lowering the charge of Rad by substituting Asp for Ser on its binding to β. The region of Rad bound to Ca V β is putatively within the centrally located guanine nucleotide–binding domain (G-domain) of Rad (37, 38), not in the CTD, the region of functionally relevant phosphorylation (Figure 4A). The CTD is likely intrinsically disordered, which allows for large conformational changes that can support dynamic signaling (39). To test the effects of charge as opposed to a possible specific effect of phosphorylation in the CTD, we substituted Ser272 and Ser300 with aspartic acid (Asp) residues (C-2SD) (Figure 4B). These substitutions, which added only 2 negative charges compared with the 4 negative charges added by 2 phosphates, evoked only a small decrease in the interaction between Ca V β and Rad (Figure 4, B and C), leading us to speculate that the increase in net negative charges is critical. Therefore, to achieve a similar (and greater) net increase in negative charges compared with the addition of 2 phosphates, we substituted 2 more Ser with Asp (C-4SD) and 4 more Ser with Asp (C-6SD) within the CTD (Figure 4B). The additional Ser residues have not been identified as phosphorylation sites but provide an opportunity to substitute homologous side chains that confer an additional negative charge. We utilized a similar strategy within the N-terminus. The apparent dissociation constant of the complex increased with the number of substituted Asp in the C-terminus (Figure 4, C–F) and hence with decreased net positive charge of Rad. The substitution of 6 Asp for Ser (C-6SD) was nearly as effective in reducing binding as was the combination of forskolin and calyculin A, which induces phosphorylation of the 2 native CTD Ser272 and Ser300. By contrast, substituting Asp solely in the NTD, as in N-2SD and N-4SD, or in addition to 2 CTD Asp (combined N-2SD and C-2SD), had no significant effect on binding (Figure 4F), despite the lowered positive charge overall. These results are consistent with the minor role of phosphorylation of NTD Ser in the adrenergic regulation of Ca V 1.2 currents. Instead, the local charge of the Rad CTD is a critical determinant for Rad association with Ca V β. Moreover, these findings highlight the difference between Asp substitution (change in charge of –1) compared with phosphorylation (change in charge of –2).

Figure 4 Effects on Venus-Rad binding to Cerulean-β 2B by the insertion of negatively charged Asp residues in the N- and C-termini of Rad. (A) Protein structure prediction with AlphaFold of human Rad (P55042) (60, 61). (B) Protein sequences of N-terminus and C-terminus of Rad, showing phosphorylated residues (highlighted yellow) and residues substituted with Asp (red font). Arrowheads mark hydrophobic residues in the basic-hydrophobic motif of Rad. (C–E) FRET efficiency (E D ) between Ven-Rad mutants and Cer-β 2B is plotted against the free concentration of Ven-C-2SD, C-4SD, and C-6SD Rad. The red line fits a 1:1 binding isotherm for C-2SD, C-4SD, and C-6SD Rad. The black and blue lines are the 1:1 binding isotherm for WT-Rad in the absence and presence of FSK + Cal (same as Figure 2B). (F) Graph summarizing mean K d,EFF for the binding of β 2B and WT and mutant Rad. Error bars are SEM. Black and blue dashed lines are mean values of WT Rad without and with FSK + Cal (from Figure 2). P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ****P < 0.0001 compared with WT Rad without FSK + Cal by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. n = 3, 7, 6, 6, 3, and 3 from left to right. (G) Table showing changes in charge induced by either treatment with forskolin (FSK) and calyculin (Cal) or substitution of Asp residues in full-length Rad, in the N-terminal domain of Rad (NTD, residues 1–45), or in the C-terminal domain of Rad (CTD, residues 251–307), calculated using https://protcalc.sourceforge.net The change in charge on phosphorylated Ser residues by the addition of a phosphate group is –1.96 at pH 7.2, and –1.86 at pH 6.6, assuming pKa2 = 5.8 (62).

Phosphorylation of Rad CTD reduces association of Rad with the plasma membrane. Anionic phospholipids in the inner leaflet of the plasma membrane generate an electrostatic surface potential estimated to be approximately –35 mV (40). Assuming that surface potential and pH 7.2 in the bulk cytoplasm, the equilibrium pH at the membrane surface would be 6.6, which would increase the charge of proteins at the surface largely due to the charging of histidyl residues. If we take the CTD of Rad as the 57 residues from 251 to 307, the C-terminus contains 16 more Arg and Lys than Asp and Glu and no His (Figure 4, A and B). The estimated net charge of the CTD at pH 7.2 is 15 and at pH 6.6, 15.4 (Figure 4G). The CTD also includes 16 hydrophobic residues. This combination of basic and hydrophobic residues favors attachment to the plasmalemma (27, 28, 33, 41, 42). Candidate phospholipid bilayer–binding motifs can be identified using web-based prediction tools such as a basic-hydrophobic (BH) algorithm score (34, 43). CTD residues 270 to 297 have BH scores well above the threshold of 0.6 (Supplemental Figure 4A). The propensity of such positively charged motifs to attach to the plasmalemma is lowered by a reduction in their charge, commonly by phosphorylation (34). We determined whether in fact phosphorylation of Rad affected its association with the plasma membrane.

To generate a FRET biosensor for detecting the membrane localization of Rad, we tethered the Cerulean fluorescent protein to the plasma membrane localization motif CAAX (Cerulean-CAAX) (Figure 5A). The CAAX motif has an invariant Cys, 2 aliphatic amino acids (A 1 and A 2 ), and one of several amino acids in the terminal X position (44). Proteins with C-terminal CAAX motifs undergo posttranslational prenylation modification through the addition of either farnesyl or geranylgeranyl isoprenoids to the Cys residues of the CAAX motif, thus promoting strong membrane association (45). To test whether tethered Cerulean-CAAX can detect membrane localization of a second protein, we also conjugated CAAX to the Venus fluorescent protein (Venus-CAAX). The FRET signal from Cerulean-CAAX to Venus-CAAX, expressed in HEK293 cells, was strong, while the FRET signal from Cerulean-CAAX to untethered Venus was weak (Figure 5, B and C).

Figure 5 Effects on Venus-Rad binding to the membrane of phosphorylation and insertion of negatively charged Asp residues. (A) FRET biosensor for membrane binding. Cerulean and Venus fluorescent proteins were conjugated with CAAX. (B) FRET efficiency (E D ) is plotted against S A,direct , the fluorescence intensity of the acceptor (Venus), directly excited. Lines are linear slope using least-squares fit. (C) Slope of E D between Cer-CAAX and Ven-CAAX or Ven alone. Mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. n = 7. (D) Shown are Cer-CAAX and WT Rad or mutant Rad conjugated to the Venus fluorescent protein. High FRET signal is detected when both proteins are colocalized at the membrane. (E) E D is plotted against S A,direct of Ven-WT Rad, either untreated or treated with 10 μM forskolin plus 100 nM calyculin A. (F) As in E, with C-2SA Rad. (G) As in E, with C-6SD Rad. (H) FRET binding studies of Ven-conjugated proteins to membrane. Mean ± SEM. Statistics for comparison to control column (WT without PKA, FSK or Cal). P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Dunnett’s test. n = 20, 5, 9, 6, 3, 3, 3, 3, 11, 4, 3, 5, 3, 3, and 4 from left to right. (I) Fluorescence of GFP-tagged WT and mutant Rad expressed in HEK293 cells. Nuclear staining with DAPI. Scale bars: 32 μm. (J) Ratio of membrane and cytosolic fluorescence intensities for WT and mutant Rad protein. Mean ± SEM. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Šidák’s test compared with WT Rad. n = 223, 84, 103, 135, and 143 cells from left to right. (K) Relationship between fluorescence image analysis and FRET analysis. Line was fit by linear regression. (L) Correlation between Rad membrane association and β-Rad binding without and with 10 μM forskolin and 100 nM calyculin for WT Rad and Rad mutants 4SA, N-2SA, C-2SA, C-2SD, C-4SD, and C-6SD.

Using this approach to detect colocalization of proteins at the membrane, we coexpressed Cerulean-CAAX and Venus-conjugated Rad (Figure 5D). At baseline, we detected robust FRET from Cerulean-CAAX to Venus-Rad (Figure 5, E and H). The fluorescence of directly excited Venus-Rad, S A,direct , is proportional to the total number of Venus-Rad molecules in the cell. The slope of the FRET efficiency, E D , versus S A,direct is itself proportional to the fraction of Venus-Rad associated with the membrane (see Supplemental Methods). Coexpression of the PKA cat subunit or treatment of the cells with the combination of forskolin (10 μM or 50 μM) and calyculin A markedly reduced FRET and, hence, the association of Venus-Rad with the membrane (Figure 5, E and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Ala substitutions of both NTD and CTD Ser residues (4SA-Rad), but not Ala substitutions of NTD Ser residues alone (N-2SA), prevented the reduction in membrane localization induced by forskolin and calyculin (Figure 5H). In comparison with WT Rad, Ala substitution of only the 2 CTD Ser residues, Ser272 and Ser300, enhanced the basal association of Rad with the plasma membrane (Figure 5H). The reason for this enhancement of membrane localization is not clear, considering that the 4SA-Rad mutant did not have a similar effect. The effects of PKA cat expression or exposure to forskolin and calyculin were attenuated for C-2SA Rad (Figure 5, F and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Replacing Ser272 and Ser300 with the Asp residues was not sufficient to reduce membrane localization of Rad, but the addition of more Asp residues to the CTD of Rad reduced localization of Rad to the plasma membrane in a graded fashion (Figure 5, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, F and G). In summary, phosphorylation of the Ser residues (net increase of 4 negative charges) or the substitution of 4 or more Asp for Ser (net increase of ≥4 net negative charges) in the CTD reduces membrane localization of Rad.

In a second approach to assess membrane localization, we expressed GFP-tagged WT Rad and GFP-tagged Asp-substituted Rad in HEK293 cells (Figure 5I). We quantified the radially averaged fluorescence intensity profile of GFP-Rad at the membrane and within the cytoplasm. The addition of negatively charged Asp residues to the CTD of Rad reduced the localization of Rad at the membrane (Figure 5J). The localization of the charge variants of Rad to the plasmalemma determined by fluorescence microscopy and that determined by FRET were highly correlated (Figure 5K).

We compared the relative dissociation constant for Rad binding to the Ca V β subunit with the amount of membrane association based on FRET between Venus-tagged Rad and Cerulean-CAAX (slope). Binding between Rad and β decreases with decreasing membrane localization (Figure 5L). Two possibilities for decreased binding of Rad to Ca V β are that phosphorylation and substitution of Asp in the CTD of Rad (a) might change the Rad-Ca V β binding interface or (b) might change the concentration of Rad close to the membrane, where in cardiomyocytes, Ca V β, bound to Ca V α, is also close to the membrane.

Constitutive Rad plasma membrane localization prevents phosphorylation-dependent changes in β binding. The C-termini of many members of the Ras superfamily of proteins, in contrast to the RGK GTPases, contain a CAAX prenylation motif that confers membrane binding independent of the basic-hydrophobic motif (46). The addition of a CAAX motif to a C-terminally deleted Rem1 that cannot bind to the membrane was previously shown to restore membrane localization (28). We tested whether the addition of the CAAX motif to Rad enables membrane binding even in the presence of added negative charges in the C-terminus. Both fluorescence imaging (Figure 6, A and B) and FRET (Figure 6C) analyses showed that the introduction of the CAAX motif completely overcomes the effects of either phosphorylation or the addition of Asp residues in the CTD on membrane localization of Rad (Figure 6, D–G).

Figure 6 Effects of tethering of Rad to the plasma membrane via CAAX motif. (A) Fluorescence of GFP-tagged WT and mutant Rad-CAAX proteins. Nuclear staining with DAPI. Scale bars: 32 μm. (B) Ratio of membrane and cytosolic fluorescence intensities. Mean ± SEM. Dashed lines are mean values of WT Rad, and C-2SD, C-4SD, and C-6SD (from Figure 5). Statistical comparisons to non–CAAX-conjugated constructs. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by Šidák’s test. n = 183, 167, 180, and 175 cells from left to right. (C) FRET binding studies of Ven-conjugated C-6SD proteins to membrane. C-6SD bar is same as in Figure 5H. Dotted line is value for WT Rad (from Figure 5H). Mean ± SEM. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ****P < 0.0001 by Dunnett’s test. n = 4, 3, and 3 from left to right. (D) Schematic of Cer-β and Ven-Rad-CAAX. (E) FRET efficiency between Ven-Rad-CAAX and Cer-β is plotted against the total concentration of Ven-Rad-CAAX. (F) Mean K d,EFF for binding of Rad-CAAX to β. Error bars are SEM. Differences not significant by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. n = 3 and 3 from left to right. (G) Mean K d,EFF for binding of CAAX-conjugated mutant Rad proteins to β. Error bars are SEM. Statistical comparisons to non–CAAX-conjugated constructs. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Šidák’s test. (H) Mean K d,EFF for binding of β to R208A/L235A Rad or R208A/L235A-CAAX Rad. Differences are not significant by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (I) As in C, with F280A/F294A. WT and WT + FSK/Cal are the same data as in Figure 5H. Error bars are SEM. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ****P < 0.0001 by Šidák’s test. n = 20, 3, 3, 9, 3, and 3 from left to right. (J) Mean K d,EFF for binding of β to F280A/F294A Rad or F280A/F294A-CAAX Rad. Error bars are SEM. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ****P < 0.0001 by Šidák’s test. n = 36, 3, 3, 14, 3, and 3. (K) Correlation between Rad membrane association and β-Rad binding.

Notwithstanding the importance of membrane localization of Rad, substituting Rad residues Arg208 and Leu235 with Ala prevents Rad binding to Ca V β (30, 37), which we confirmed using the FRET assay for detection of Rad and Ca V β interactions (Figure 6H). The addition of CAAX to the C-terminus of the R208A/L235A Rad mutant, moreover, failed to restore the binding of Rad and β subunits (Figure 6I). Thus, the constitutive tethering of Rad to the membrane could not restore the interaction between Rad and Ca V β perturbed by mutations at the Rad-β binding interface.

The presence of hydrophobic amino acid side chains together with positively charged Lys and Arg residues strengthen association with the plasma membrane and prevent a polybasic cluster from functioning as a nuclear localization sequence (33). Mutation of the hydrophobic residues Phe280 and Phe294 (arrows, Figure 4B) to Ala in the C-terminus of Rad reduced both membrane localization (Figure 6I) and Rad-β subunit interaction (Figure 6J). The addition of CAAX to this mutant Rad restored both basal membrane binding (Figure 6I) and Rad-β binding (Figure 6J). Because in this case Rad is constitutively tethered to the membrane via posttranslational modification of the CAAX motif, the forskolin/calyculin–induced changes in membrane localization (Figure 6I) and Rad-β interaction (Figure 6J) are nearly eliminated. As before, we compared the relative dissociation constants (K d,EFF ) for various Rad-CAAX mutants binding to the Ca V β subunit with the amount of membrane association based on FRET (Figure 6K). Appending the CAAX motif to the C-terminus of both WT and mutant Rad restrained them in a membrane-bound and Ca V β-bound conformation. The finding that the binding of β 2B and Rad-CAAX is unaffected by forskolin and calyculin implies that phosphorylation or substitution of Asp in the CTD of Rad does not directly change the Rad-β binding interface.

Disinhibition of Ca2+ channels requires a decrease in the membrane association of Rad. We tested whether a change in membrane association is essential for adrenergic stimulation of Ca2+ channels. Consistent with the physiological function of Rad as an inhibitor of Ca2+ channels, coexpression in HEK293 cells of WT Rad with α 1C and β 2B decreased the amplitude of tail currents (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Furthermore, consistent with the findings above that Rad with Asp substitutions in the CTD binds less well to β, we observed that the amplitude of Ca V tail currents increased as negative charges were added to the Rad CTD (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

Our model in which Rad mediates the adrenergic-induced increase in cardiomyocyte Ca V 1.2 currents depends on the Rad concentration being less than saturating of the sarcolemma-embedded Ca V α-β complex, and therefore inhibiting only a fraction of Ca V 1.2 channels. This inhibited subpopulation comprises the Ca V 1.2 channels available to augment current with adrenergic stimulation (2). To study regulation under closer to native conditions, the stoichiometry of the components must be controlled. Indeed, our initial studies identifying Rad as the critical mediator for adrenergic regulation of Ca V 1.2 were significantly advanced by our careful titration of Rad in our HEK293 cell experiments (6). Here, we turned to heterologous expression in Xenopus oocytes, in which protein expression can be controlled more easily (18). Expression of WT Rad in oocytes markedly reduced the current amplitude of heterologously expressed Ca V 1.2 (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1) and produced a depolarizing shift of approximately 5 mV of V 50 for activation (Figure 7C). In oocytes expressing C-6SD Rad, basal currents were significantly increased compared with WT Rad (Figure 7, A and B) and the V 50 shifted back to that of Rad-free channels (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Effects of insertion of negatively charged Asp residues or CAAX in C-terminus of Rad on electrophysiological properties of Ca V 1.2 channels. (A) Current-voltage (I-V) curves of Ba2+ currents (I Ba ) in oocytes expressing α 1C , β 2B , α 2 δ, and no Rad, WT Rad, or C-6SD Rad. Net I Ba values (mean ± SEM), obtained after subtraction of current in the presence of Cd2+, are shown. The solid lines are I-V curves drawn with the Boltzmann equation (see Supplemental Table 1). (B) Graph of whole-cell maximal Ba2+ conductance, G max . Bars show mean ± SEM. n = 10 oocytes in each group. P < 0.0001 by Kruskal-Wallis test; *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001 by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Graph of V 50 , P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. NS, P > 0.05. (D, E, G, I, and K) Single-channel Ba2+ currents are shown. Openings are downward deflections to the open level (slanted gray curves). Horizontal bar = 25 ms; vertical bar = 1 pA. (F, H, J, and L) Mean P o versus voltage relationship. n = 5 for all groups. Black and red lines are Boltzmann fits. (M) Single-channel Ba2+ currents for Ca V 1.2 channels coexpressed with C-6SD-CAAX Rad. (N) Mean P O versus voltage relationship. n = 5 cells. Solid lines are Boltzmann fits. Horizontal bar = 25 ms; vertical bar = 1 pA. (O and Q) Single-channel Ba2+ currents are shown for Ca V 1.2 channels coexpressed with WT Rad or WT Rad-CAAX in the absence or presence of FSK and Cal preincubated for 5 minutes. Horizontal bar = 25 ms; vertical bar = 1 pA. (P and R) Mean P O versus voltage relationship. n = 5 cells. Solid lines are Boltzmann fits. (S) Graph of P O for single-channel data in O and Q. Mean ± SEM. P < 0.0001 by 1-way ANOVA; ****P < 0.0001 by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

We assessed the effects of changes in charge of the Rad CTD on intact Ca V 1.2 open probability (P O ). We used low-noise single-channel recordings of HEK293 cells transfected with WT or mutant Rad, α 1C and β 2B . Exemplar records show that Rad-bound channels exhibit sparse channel openings (Figure 7E) compared with channels without Rad, which undergo high-activity flickery openings (Figure 7D). Ensemble average P O -voltage relationships from individual patches show a strong reduction in maximal P O of Rad-bound channels compared with Rad-less channels (Figure 7F). The addition Rad with just 2 Asp residues in the CTD of Rad caused strong reduction in P O , similar to the effect of WT Rad (Figure 7, G and H). The addition of 4 or 6 Asp residues in the CTD of Rad blunted the inhibitory effects of Rad (Figure 7, I–L). Taken together, our results show that the addition of 4 to 6 negative charges to the CTD of Rad mimics the stimulatory effects of β-adrenergic agonists on Ca V 1.2 function.