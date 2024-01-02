In vivo gene editing of CAMKIID: out with the bad and in with the good

In this issue of the JCI, Lebek and colleagues (4) aimed to utilize the CRISPR Cas9 adenine base editing technique to edit CAMK2D in vivo, with the objective of substituting the vulnerable methionines, M281 and M282, with oxidation-resistant valines. Utilizing a mouse surgery model of IR injury, the authors injected the components for editing CaMKIIδ directly into the heart. Three weeks after IR, mice with edited CAMK2D exhibited enhanced left ventricular function, as revealed by the increased fractional shortening and much-improved chamber dimensions in diastole. That these functional parameters are meaningful at the level of the individual was shown by the improved exercise performance that the authors studied 4 weeks after IR. Mice that had only a single methionine converted to valine (M281) were protected from injury but to a lesser degree compared with mice in which both methionines were targeted (M281 and M282). When both sites were targeted, the treatment prevented the development of fibrosis during the period after IR, and changes in heart weight and body weight were absent. Thus, a superior degree of protection was achieved from the damaging effect of IR injury, following gene editing of both M281 and M282.

Lebek and colleagues (4) made multiple technical breakthroughs to achieve this remarkable outcome. First, they developed a mouse model in which the regulatory domain of CAMK2D was humanized. This model makes it possible to optimize gene editing strategies in mice for ultimate use in patients with heart disease. Additionally, the study developed targeting strategies for modifying one methionine versus both methionines. To minimize off-target edits, an adenine base editor was used; and to circumvent the AAV-packaging limit, a dual vector split-intein trans-splicing system was employed. Notably, as elaborated by Lebek et al. (4), the authors also took advantage of editing strategies that introduced a mutation in the base editor that further minimized off-target editing (5). Finally, the authors optimized a recently developed MyoAAV 2A delivery system (6) that demonstrated superior cardiac transduction efficiency requiring just a single editing dose and triggering substantially fewer adverse side effects compared with conventional AAV delivery methods. All of these steps are major advances that bring us closer to offering cardio-protection against oxidative damage in patients.

There are critical next steps to consider. Injecting the gene editing components directly into the heart, as was done in the Lebek et al. study (4), would pose challenges in clinical settings, and alternative delivery methods need to be investigated. Additionally, in the real world, myocardial infarction is typically not immediately detected, and treatments cannot be promptly administered. Therefore, comprehensive follow-up studies are essential, examining variations in the timing of treatment relative to the ischemic event, to establish the gene editing time window within which a positive outcome can be achieved. Moreover, although the mice displayed minimal noticeable side effects 5 weeks after cardiac intervention, the exploration of potential long-term side effects, both in the heart and other tissues, remains a critical area for further research. Considering that the targeted residues (M281 and M282) are well conserved, they might perform important functions under some type of physiological condition or during a certain developmental stage (7). Thus, long-term follow-up studies are warranted.