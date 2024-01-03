CRISPR-Cas9 base editing of pathogenic CaMKIIδ improves cardiac function in a humanized mouse model

Plasmids. Plasmids were ordered from Addgene and adapted using oligonucleotides (IDT) or PCR product template sequences (PrimeStar GXL Polymerase, Takara), as appropriate. NEBuilder HiFi DNA Assembly (NEB) was used to clone oligonucleotides and PCR products into restriction enzyme–digested vectors.

SgRNAs were cloned into a pmCherry_gRNA plasmid containing a U6-driven sgRNA scaffold and a cytomegalovirus-driven (CMV-driven) pmCherry fluorescent protein (gift from Ervin Welker, Research Centre for Natural Sciences of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary; Addgene plasmid 80457) (10). ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W) was a gift from David Liu (Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; Addgene plasmid 138495) (19). pCMV-T7-ABEmax(7.10)-SpRY-P2A-EGFP (RTW5025) was a gift from Benjamin Kleinstiver (Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Addgene plasmid 140003) (21). ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W)-SpRY was obtained by adapting pCMV-T7-ABEmax(7.10)-SpRY-P2A-EGFP (RTW5025). Other plasmids used to produce AAVs are described in the corresponding paragraph.

Human iPSCs. Human iPSCs were previously generated and used in our laboratory (10, 24). We used Matrigel-coated 6-well polystyrene culture plates (Corning) to maintain iPSCs in mTeSR1 media (STEMCELL). IPSCs were passaged at 70%–80% confluency using Versene (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Approximately 8 × 105 iPSCs were treated with 10 μM ROCK inhibitor (Y-27632, Selleckchem) 1 hour before the nucleofection experiments. Accutase (Innovative Cell Technologies) was used to obtain single cell status. We mixed the iPSCs either with 1.5 μg of pmCherry_gRNA plasmid carrying sgRNA1 and 4.5 μg ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W) plasmid or with 1.5 μg of pmCherry_gRNA plasmid carrying sgRNA2 and 4.5 μg ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W)-SpRY plasmid. iPSCs were nucleofected using the P3 Primary Cell 4D-Nucleofector X Kit (Lonza), according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The culture media was then supplemented for 1 day with ROCK inhibitor (10 μM) and Primocin (100 μg/mL) (InvivoGen). Using fluorescence-activated cell sorting, we collected pmCherry-positive cells 2 days after the nucleofection experiment.

Off-target analyses in human iPSCs. The editing efficiency was assessed in human iPSCs after nucleofection of ABE components and either sgRNA1 or sgRNA2. The cutting frequency determination (CFD) score of CRISPOR was used to identify the top 8 genomic sites for potential off-target editing in the human genome for both ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W) + sgRNA1 and ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W)-SpRY + sgRNA2 (10, 41). The predicted sites for sgRNA2 have been analyzed previously following nucleofection together with ABE8e-SpRY (10). ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W)-SpRY is a modified adenine base editor and less prone to potential off-target editing (10, 19).

Genomic DNA was isolated using DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit (Qiagen) and we PCR-amplified the targets using PrimeStar GXL Polymerase (Takara, primers listed in Supplemental Table 1). In a second PCR round, we added the Illumina flow cell binding sequences and barcodes. Afterward, we purified the PCR products with AMPure XP Beads (Beckman Coulter), tested them for integrity on a 2200 TapeStation System (Agilent), and measured the DNA concentration using a QuBit dsDNA high-sensitivity assay (Invitrogen). After sample pooling and sequencing by an Illumina MiSeq, we demultiplexed the samples and analyzed the amplicon reads using CRISPResso2 (42).

We reported the background-corrected adenine-to-guanine editing efficiency for each adenine along the 20-base pair target DNA sequence corresponding to either sgRNA1 or sgRNA2.

Generation of a humanized CAMK2D knockin mouse model. To be able to use the sgRNAs optimized for the human genome, we humanized the regulatory domain of CaMKIIδ in mice, which is encoded by exons 11 and 12. Therefore, we replaced 1,386 base pairs (300 base pairs of the 3′ end of intron 10, 84 base pairs of exon 11, 459 base pairs of intron 11, 43 base pairs of exon 12, and 500 base pairs of the 5′ end of intron 12) of the mouse Camk2d gene with the corresponding human sequence using CRISPR-Cas9-mediated HDR. We used 5′- and 3′-homology arms of 1,200 base pairs corresponding to the mouse genome (Supplemental Figure 1). The HDR template was obtained by PCR amplification of the corresponding mouse and human genomic segments and cloning into a plasmid backbone (Supplemental Table 2). We designed 2 sgRNAs that corresponded to mouse genomic segments of either intron 10 or intron 12 and were both within the region that was later replaced with the human sequence (Supplemental Table 2). The sgRNAs were ordered and synthesized from IDT.

We injected both sgRNAs (each 15 ng/μL), the HDR template (12.5 ng/μL), and Cas9 mRNA (50 ng/μL, TriLink BioTechnologies) into the pronucleus and cytoplasm of mouse zygotes to humanize the regulatory domain of CaMKIIδ. We treated 6-week-old C57BL/6N (Charles River Laboratories) female mice for superovulation and mated them with C57BL/6N stud males to induce zygote production. After that, we isolated zygotes, transferred them to M16 (Brinster’s medium for ovum culture supplemented with 100 units/mL penicillin and 50 mg/mL streptomycin), and injected in M2 medium (M16 medium and 20 mM HEPES). After culture in M16 medium for 1 hour at 37°C, we transferred the injected zygotes into the oviducts of pseudo-pregnant female ICR mice.

For genotyping, we selected 2 primers that were both outside the homology arms of the template (Supplemental Table 1). Using these primers, we PCR amplified ear genomic DNA and digested the PCR product with SbfI (NEB). Since there is no SbfI restriction site in the WT PCR product, there was a single product of 3,898 base pairs (Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast, the PCR product of humanized CAMK2D knockin mice contains 1 restriction site for SbfI, resulting in 2 products of 2,473 and 1,432 base pairs (Supplemental Figure 1B). Since the human intron 11 is 7 base pairs longer than the mouse intron 11, the undigested PCR product of humanized CAMK2D knockin mice is slightly longer (3,905 base pairs) than that of WT mice. One mouse of the F 0 generation with a high knockin level was selected as a founder for the humanized CAMK2D knockin line and backcrossed for at least 3 generations. Successful integration of the knockin in the genome as well as successful transcription and splicing were confirmed by Sanger sequencing of the DNA and cDNA (after reverse-transcription PCR), respectively.

Virus production. To deliver the optimized gene editing constructs in vivo, we used AAV with the AAV2/MyoAAV 2A serotype (28). Since an ABE system exceeds the packaging limit of AAV, we designed a split-virus system encoding the N- and C-terminal halves of the base editor, as previously described (10, 24). Utilizing a split-intein trans-splicing system enabled reassembly of both parts to a functional ABE system in vivo. Therefore, we adapted the N- and C-terminal ABE constructs from Cbh_v5 AAV-ABE N-terminal (gift from David Liu, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; Addgene plasmid 137177) (43) and Cbh_v5 AAV-ABE C-terminal (gift from David Liu, Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA; Addgene plasmid 137178) (43), respectively. The modified plasmids carried either ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W) combined with sgRNA1 or ABE8e(TadA-8e V106W)-SpRY combined with sgRNA2. A cTnT promoter was used to drive the expression of the base editors exclusively in cardiomyocytes. The expression of the sgRNAs was driven by a U6 promoter.

To produce AAVs, near-confluent HEK293T cells (ATCC) were transfected with 6 μg of either AAV-ABE plasmid, 12 μg of pHelper plasmid (Cell Biolabs), and 24 μg of pRepCap Myo2A plasmid (provided by Jan-Bernd Funcke, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center). Transfection was performed in DMEM supplemented with 5% FBS, 2 mM L-alanyl-L-glutamine dipeptide (GlutaMAX), 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 mg/mL streptomycin, utilizing PEI (linear, MW25000; Polysciences) at a PEI:DNA mass ratio of 3:1. After 3 days, culture supernatant was harvested and stored at 4°C. Fresh DMEM containing 5% FBS, 2 mM GlutaMAX, 100 U/mL penicillin, and 100 mg/mL streptomycin was then replenished. Five days following the transfection, both culture supernatants and cells were collected, combined with the stored supernatants, and subjected to centrifugation to isolate the cellular pellets.

AAVs were purified according to a recognized 3-phase partitioning technique (44). The separated supernatants were reserved, while cells were lysed using a buffer composed of 50 mM Tris-HCl, 150 mM NaCl, and 2 mM MgCl 2 at pH 8.0. Lysis was achieved through a series of 3 freeze-thaw cycles involving liquid nitrogen and a 37°C water bath. The resulting cell lysates were supplemented with 50 U/mL of Benzonase (Sigma-Aldrich) and 10 U/mL of RNase I (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Following 30 minutes of incubation at 37°C, 0.5% (w/v) SDS was introduced, and the mixture was incubated for another 30 minutes at 37°C. Debris was eliminated through centrifugation from the lysates, which was then merged with the previously separated supernatants to which 500 mM NaCl and 8% (w/w) PEG-8000 were added. After incubation at 4°C overnight and subsequent centrifugation at 4,000g and 4°C for 30 minutes, the ensuing pellets were resuspended in purification buffer II (50 mM Tris-HCl, 500 mM NaCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 , 1% (w/w) sarkosyl, and 1% (v/v) Triton X-100 at pH 7.5). Samples were saturated with (NH 4 ) 2 SO 4 at 20% and incubated for 5 minutes at 37°C and 300 rpm. After that, tert-butanol was added, samples were incubated for another 5 minutes at 37°C and 300 rpm, and subsequently centrifuged for 10 minutes at 4,000g and room temperature to facilitate collection of the lower aqueous phases. Amicon Ultra-15 centrifugal filter units with a molecular weight cut-off of 100 kDa (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were prewashed with DPBS containing 0.01% (w/v) Pluronic F-68 and used for the following step. The collected aqueous phases were subjected to 3 washing steps with an excess of injection buffer (DPBS containing 200 mM NaCl and 0.001% (w/v) Pluronic F-68) prior to concentration. The resulting purified AAVs were divided into aliquots and stored at –80°C until use. AAV titers were quantified with qPCR according to a recognized protocol (primers listed in Supplemental Table 1) (45).

IR injury. All mice were housed and bred at the Animal Resource Center at the UT Southwestern Medical Center, which is a pathogen-free facility with regular 12 hour light/dark cycle (temperature of 18°C –24°C and humidity of 35%–60%). There was a maximum of 5 mice per cage with ad libitum access to food and water. All mice were monitored daily for potential health problems and all mice received standard chow (2916 Teklad Global).

For all experiments, we used female and male mice that were homozygous for the humanized CAMK2D knockin. IR surgery was performed in 12-week-old mice, as previously described (10). Ketamine/Xylazine complex was used for anesthesia. Mice were intubated and ventilated with a MiniVent mouse ventilator (Hugo Sachs Elektronik, 250 μL stroke volume, 105 breaths/min). The body temperature was monitored with a rectal probe and kept close to 37.0°C. After opening the chest between the left fourth and fifth ribs, a 7-0 nylon suture was put below the left anterior descending coronary artery, and a nontraumatic occluder was placed on the artery. After 45 minutes of ischemia, the suture and occluder were removed (reperfusion) and we injected the MyoAAV 2A carrying the CRISPR-Cas9 components directly into the left anterior wall of the heart, which is the area of injury following ligation of the left anterior descending coronary artery.

All mice were injected with a total virus dose of 1.5 × 1011 vg/kg body weight that was diluted with 0.9% sodium chloride solution (Sigma-Aldrich) to an injection volume of 30 μL. Control mice received either only the N- or only the C-term of the virus, which has previously been shown to be a suitable nonediting control virus (IR+control virus) (10). Mice subjected to CAMK2D editing received equal amounts of N- and C-term with either sgRNA1 (IR+sgRNA1) or sgRNA2 (IR+sgRNA2). Sham-treated mice were subjected to 45 minutes open chest without IR and without any injection (sham). All surgeries and intracardiac injections were performed by the same experienced surgeon in a standardized manner and blinded to the content of liquid (control virus, sgRNA1 or sgRNA2). Mice were euthanized after 5 weeks for further histological and molecular analyses.

Echocardiography. Cardiac function was assessed by 2-dimensional transthoracic echocardiography (Vevo2100 imaging system, VisualSonics) in conscious mice 1 week before as well as 24 hours and 3 weeks after the surgery. M-mode traces were acquired to average 3 consecutive heart beats. LVIDd and end-systolic (LVIDs) internal diameter were analyzed to calculate fractional shortening (%) using the equation [(LVIDd – LVIDs) / LVIDd] × 100. All echocardiographic measurements were performed and analyzed by the same experienced investigator, who was blinded to the treatment group.

Treadmill exhaustion test. Exercise capacity was investigated 4 weeks after the IR injury (without or with editing CAMK2D) on an Exer-3/6 rodent treadmill with 10° inclination (Columbus Instrument) (10, 46). There was an electric shock grid at the rear end with a stimulation intensity of 10 at a frequency of 3 Hz. All mice were acclimated to the treadmill on 3 consecutive days by subjecting them to 10 minute sessions with a treadmill velocity of 0, 5, and 10 m/min for the first, second, and third day, respectively. After a warm-up of 10 m/min for 2 minutes, the velocity was set to 15 m/min. The velocity was accelerated at a rate of 0.6 m/min per minute until the mouse was exhausted, which was defined by continuous standing for 5 seconds on the electrical shock grid. All treadmill exhaustion tests were performed by the same investigator, who was blinded to the surgery (sham versus IR) and the treatment (control virus versus sgRNA1 versus sgRNA2).

Western blot analysis. For Western blot analysis, snap-frozen mouse cardiac tissue was pulverized using a tissue crusher and proteins were isolated with RIPA buffer (Sigma-Aldrich) supplemented with protease- and phosphatase-inhibitors (Roche). After the genomic DNA was broken by sonication with a Bioruptor Pico (10 on/off-cycles of 30 seconds sonication, Diagenode), we centrifuged the samples at 4°C for 15 minutes at 10,000g. The protein concentration was measured by a BCA assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and equal amounts were loaded on a Mini-PROTEAN TGX gel (Bio-Rad). Proteins were transferred onto a polyvinylidene fluoride membrane (Millipore), blocked in 5% milk supplemented with TBS-Tween 0.1%, and incubated with the primary antibody at 4°C overnight. Primary antibodies were rabbit polyclonal anti-oxCaMKII (1:1,000, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog number 07-1387), mouse monoclonal anti-CaMKII (1:1,000, BD Biosciences, catalog number 611293), and mouse monoclonal anti-GAPDH (1:1,000, Sigma-Aldrich, catalog number MAB374). Afterward, membranes were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with either HRP-conjugated goat anti-rabbit (1:10,000, Bio-Rad, catalog number 1706515) or HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse (1:10,000, Bio-Rad, catalog number 1706516), which were used as secondary antibodies. Immunodetection was performed in the presence of Western Blotting Luminol Reagent (Santa Cruz Biotechnology) on a ChemiDoc MP Imaging System (Bio-Rad). The densitometric analysis was performed using ImageJ.

CaMKII activity assay. Snap-frozen mouse cardiac tissue was pulverized using a tissue crusher and samples were lysed in a buffer containing 1% (v/v) Triton X-100, 20 mM Tris, and 100 mM NaCl supplemented with protease- and phosphatase-inhibitors (Roche) at a pH of 7.4. After centrifugation for 15 minutes at 10,000g at 4°C, equal volumes of the supernatant were loaded onto the CycLex CaM-kinase II assay kit (MBL International Corporation). The assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. The absorbance was measured at a wavelength of 450 nm on a CLARIOstar microplate reader (BMG LABTECH). A standard curve with dilutions of the CaM-kinase II Positive Control (MBL International Corporation) was used to calculate the CaMKII activity of each sample, which was then normalized to the protein concentration of the lysate (BCA assay, Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Routine histology. Mouse hearts were carefully explanted and cleaned for 5 minutes in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) supplemented with 0.2 M KCl for cardioplegia. After fixing in 10% neutral-buffered formalin (Sigma-Aldrich) at room temperature overnight, the samples were dehydrated in 70% ethanol, embedded in paraffin, and subjected to routine histology (picrosirius red staining). A BZ-X700 microscope (Keyence) was used to capture images of transverse cross-sections at 10× magnification (1,500 μm below the expected normoxic area). The collagen-positive area of the section was determined using ImageJ and was divided by the total area of the heart to obtain the percentage of fibrotic tissue.

Statistics. For this study, we used female and male mice that were homozygous for the humanized CAMK2D knockin. Mice were randomly assigned to the respective groups while keeping the gender distribution within the groups at a balanced ratio. All experiments were conducted in replicates. We dedicated 3 mice per group to histological analyses and 5 mice per group to further molecular analyses, which has previously been shown to be a sufficient sample size to reach statistical significance (10). All data are included in this study and reported as mean ± SEM.

Distribution of the data (normal versus nonnormal) were assessed using the Shapiro-Wilk normality test. If the data were not normally distributed or if the sample size was too small to assess normality, nonparametric tests were applied. When comparing 2 groups, 2-tailed Student’s t or Mann-Whitney test were applied for either normally or not normally distributed data, respectively. 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák’s posthoc correction was applied for the comparison of more than 2 groups and a variable that was normally distributed. The Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s posthoc correction was used for the comparison of more than 2 groups and a variable that was not normally distributed. Posthoc multiple comparisons were only performed when the ANOVA/Kruskal-Wallis test was significant. Linear regression analysis was used to test for correlations. Statistical comparisons were performed using GraphPad Prism 10 and 2-sided P values below 0.05 were considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All iPSC experiments complied with the regulations of the UT Southwestern Stem Cell Research Oversight Committee. Animal work described in this manuscript has been approved and conducted under the oversight of the UT Southwestern Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

Data availability. All data from this study are available either in the main manuscript or the supplemental material. Supporting data values associated with the main manuscript and supplemental material can be found in the Supporting Data Values file.