The mechanosensory channel PIEZO1 functions upstream of angiopoietin/TIE/FOXO1 signaling in lymphatic development

TIE1 is required for lymphatic vessel and valve development. Given the central role of ANGPT/TIE signaling and especially the central role of TIE1 in lymphatic development, we generated several mouse models of Tie1 deletion using an inducible, whole-body Cre deleter system (Rosa26rtTA TetOCre) as well as a lymphatic-selective Cre deleter (podoplanin-Cre [PdpnCre]). We confirmed that our model recapitulated previously published reports and identified new phenotypes in the lymph nodes (Figure 1, our unpublished observations, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176577DS1). Timed Tie1 deletion was accomplished by providing female mice with doxycycline (Dox) water at different gestational time points (Figure 1A). The deletion was confirmed by whole-mount skin TIE1 immunostaining (Supplemental Figure 1A). Tie1 deletion at E10.5 (Tie1WB–/–E10.5) resulted in edema and blood-filled lymphatic vessels visible at E15.5 (Figure 1B, asterisk) and intrauterine embryonic lethality at approximately E18.5. Tie1WB–/–E13.5 mice displayed severe subcutaneous and nuchal edema at E18.5 (Figure 1B, arrow) and chylous ascites at P2 (Figure 1B, arrowhead). Similarly, lymphatic-specific Tie1 deletion (Tie1LEC–/–) (Figure 1A) using the PdpnCre driver (29) resulted in severe subcutaneous edema at E17.5 (Figure 1C arrow), confirming a lymphatic-specific requirement for TIE1. Whole-mount immunostaining of embryonic dorsal skin with the lymphatic marker PROX1 showed reduced expansion of developing lymphatic vessels in Tie1WB–/–E11.5 mice at E16.5 (Supplemental Figure 1B). Analysis of the lymph sacs at E15.5 showed expression of the lymphatic markers LYVE1 and PROX1 in control mice and mutant mice, however, Tie1WB–/–E10.5 mice lacked lymphovenous valves (Supplemental Figure 1C, arrow). At E16.5, we found that the dermal lymphatic vessels were completely devoid of lymphatic valves that could be identified as PROX1hi LEC clusters in control mice compared with Tie1WB–/–E13.5 mice (Supplemental Figure 1D). Similarly, we observed a complete failure of lymphatic valve development in the mesentery at E18.5 in mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 1E). VEGFR3/FLT4 and PROX1 staining of dermal lymphatics was seen in both mutant and WT lymphatics but appeared at lower intensity in mutants, and was associated with abnormal lymphatic patterning with irregular diameters and bulging regions (Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Bulk RNA-Seq analysis of dermal LECs reveals transcriptomic changes driven by FOXO1 overactivation in the Tie1–/– group. (A) Generation of Tie1 whole-body inducible or lymphatic endothelium–specific Tie1-KO mice. Tie1 whole-body inducible KO (Tie1WB–/–) was generated by crossing Tie1fl mice with Rosa26rtTA TetOCre mice and timed induction with Dox water. Tie1 lymphatic-specific Tie1 KO (Tie1LEC–/–) was generated by crossing Tie1fl mice with PdpnCre mice. (B) Gross phenotypes of Tie1WB–/– embryos that were induced and examined at different time points (first number indicates the induction time point; second number indicates the harvest time point). White asterisk shows blood-filled lymphatics at E15.5 (5 of 7 of the Tie1WB–/– embryos); arrow shows edema at E18.5 (7 of 9 of the Tie1WB–/– embryos); and arrowhead shows chylous ascites at P2 (6 of 6 of the Tie1WB–/– pups). (C) LEC-specific Tie1 KO resulted in a phenotype similar to that of whole-body KO. (D) Workflow of dermal LEC bulk RNA-Seq. E18.5 embryos induced at E13.5 were euthanized. The skin from each embryo was removed and placed in an Eppendorf tube for enzymatic digestion. The single-cell suspension was labeled with antibodies against CD45, CD31, and Lyve1. CD31+LYVE1+ cells were sorted into lysis buffer for RNA extraction. Bulk RNA-Seq was performed on the Illumina HiSeq 4000 system. (E) Number of differentially expressed genes using a P value of less than 0.01 as the cutoff. Down, downregulated; Up, upregulated. (F) Volcano plot shows some of the most differentially expressed genes including Ccl21a, valve genes and tip cell–enriched genes. (G) Heatmaps of manually selected vascular-relevant genes categorized as labeled. (H) Overlap between our data set (blue) and a data set from HUVECs with transcriptionally active FOXO1 (orange). Some commonly regulated genes are listed in the square, including tip cell genes (red), polarization genes (blue), ion channel genes (green), and valve genes (black).

RNA-Seq analysis of dermal LECs identified differential gene expression between Tie1+/+ and Tie1–/– LECs. To better understand the molecular mechanism(s) underlying the lymphatic phenotype following Tie1 deletion, we performed bulk RNA-Seq on FACS-sorted E18.5 dermal LECs (Figure 1D) that were induced at E13.5. The embryos were divided into Tie1+/+ and Tie1–/– groups on the basis of the genotyping results. Using the statistical cutoff of an adjusted P value of less than 0.01, we identified 260 downregulated and 482 upregulated genes (Figure 1E). We validated the RNA-Seq results with skin whole-mount immunostaining and human dermal LEC (HDLEC) quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) for several selected genes including Foxc2, Cdh5, Piezo1, Angpt2, and Prdm1 (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). The results were consistent with RNA-Seq, confirming the robustness of the RNA-Seq data. A volcano plot highlights the most differentially expressed genes identified in Tie1-deficient mice compared with control mice (Figure 1F). Importantly, many genes that are involved in lymphatic valve formation were downregulated in Tie1–/– LECs, including Foxc2, Gja4, Gata2, Foxp2, and Madcam1, suggesting that a shared pathway by these genes regulates lymphatic valve development. Among the most upregulated genes, we identified a group of tip cell–enriched genes including Apln, Angpt2, Esm1, and Cxcr4 (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2B).

RNA-Seq analysis of dermal LECs suggests regulation of a FOXO1-mediated mechanism. Given that TIE1 is a component of a growth factor signaling pathway, we next looked for a transcription factor that might govern the observed transcriptional changes. From the RNA-Seq data, we observed that several classic FOXO1 target genes, including Ctgf, Edn1, Angpt2, Cxcr4, and Esm1, were upregulated in the Tie1 mutants (Figure 1G). The recently identified FOXO1 target gene Prdm1 (30) was also upregulated in Tie1–/– LECs. These data suggested that TIE1 may regulate lymphatic development and function by modulating FOXO1 activity. Therefore, we performed overlapping analysis between our Tie1 data set and a published data set from human umbilical vein ECs (HUVECs) expressing an activated version of FOXO1 (31). There were substantial similarities in both up- and downregulated gene categories between the 2 data sets (Figure 1H). In Tie1-deficient mice, we also observed an intriguing phenomenon that supports a role for increased activity of FOXO1 in LECs. In the lymphatic plexus of mutant mice, many LEC nuclei were observed at the periphery of the vessel, while they were evenly distributed in the control mice (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These features suggested a “hyperpolarized phenotype,” which we confirmed by measurements of the Golgi-nuclear angle (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), a phenotype known to be dependent on FOXO1 activity (32, 33).

TIE1 and ANGPT/TIE activation regulate FOXO1 subcellular localization in vivo and in vitro. To examine whether there were changes in FOXO1 protein expression in vivo, which could explain the RNA-Seq data and the observed overlap with FOXO1-regulated RNA-Seq data sets, we stained the skin of mice using whole-mount immunohistochemistry and antibodies against FOXO1 and PROX1. The fluorescence intensity of FOXO1 was comparable between control and Tie1WB–/–E13.5 mice in the lymphatic vessels (Figure 2A), suggesting that Tie1 deletion did not change FOXO1 at the level of transcription or protein production. Indeed, in the RNA-Seq data from Tie1-deficient mice, Foxo1 transcript expression was unchanged. Since FOXO1 signaling can be dynamically regulated by shuttling of FOXO1 from the nucleus to the cytosol, we next analyzed whether the localization of FOXO1 in relation to PROX1-labeled LEC nuclei was changed in the mutants. In the control group, LECs in the nonbranching areas displayed mainly nuclear staining of FOXO1. However, in areas of vessel branching, we found that LEC nuclear FOXO1 staining was decreased and cytosolic staining was increased, probably due to a mechanical force change at the vessel branch points, which triggers the translocation of FOXO1 (30, 34). In contrast, in Tie1WB–/–E13.5 mice, FOXO1 staining was mainly confined to the nucleus throughout the vessel, even at branch points (arrowheads) and nonbranched areas (Figure 2, A and B). This result supported a model in which TIE1 is required for the translocation of FOXO1 from the nucleus to the cytosol, thus modulating FOXO1 activity. Since TIE1 serves as a functional modulator of ANGPT/TIE2 signaling, we further explored the alteration in FOXO1 localization within Tie2WB–/–E13.5 LECs as well as LEC expression of TIE1, TIE2, ANGPT2, and FOXO1 in Tie1-deficient and WT embryos and/or pups. Similar to our observations in Tie1WB–/–E13.5 mice, the results revealed that FOXO1 in Tie2WB–/–E13.5 LECs exhibited exclusive localization within the nucleus (Figure 2, A and B). Immunostaining confirmed the deletion of TIE2 from LECs in Tie2-mutant embryos (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 TIE-mediated regulation of FOXO1 subcellular localization in vivo and in vitro. (A) Whole mounts of E16.5 skin with lymphatic vessels stained for PROX1 and FOXO1. Nuclei within areas of LECs from WT control, Tie1WB–/–E13.5, and Tie2WB–/–E13.5 mice are indicated by arrowheads (branching points) and arrows (nonbranching points). Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Quantification of FOXO1 localizations in PROX1+ LECs. Averaged values calculated from 3 mice in each group are presented. (C) P1 Tie1WB–/–E18.5 pups and their littermate controls were intraperitoneally injected with 1 μg/g BW Hepta-ANG1 or PBS. After a 30-minute period, pups were euthanized, and mesentery specimens were harvested and stained for PROX1 and FOXO1. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of FOXO1 localizations from 4 mice in each group. (E) FOXO1 staining of HDLECs transfected with siCtr, siTIE1, or siTIE2 for 48 hours and subsequently treated with Hepta-ANG1 (1 μg/mL) or PBS for 30 minutes. This experiment was replicated 3 times. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Quantification of FOXO1 localization in 3 fields of view selected from each group. (G) Western blot analysis of p-AKT levels in HDLECs transfected with siCtr, siTIE1, or siTIE2 and treated with either vehicle or Hepta-ANG1. Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (D) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (F and G).

Next, we costained mesenteric lymphatic vessels for TIE1, TIE2, and ANGPT2, which showed broad expression of both TIE receptors in WT LECs at E16.5 that was lost in Tie1-mutant E16.5 embryos (Supplemental Figure 5). At this time point, ANGPT2 was not detectable in WT lymphatic vessels but was observed in TIE1-deficient lymphatics (Supplemental Figure 6A), suggesting intracellular accumulation of the ligand. By P1 and P5, TIE1 and ANGPT2 were more highly expressed in lymphatic valve–forming regions in WT mice, whereas TIE2 expression remained more homogenously distributed (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6B). As predicted, the ratio of cytosolic/nuclear localization of FOXO1 was increased in valve regions, consistent with a requirement for a transient reduction in FOXO1 activity for lymphatic valve formation (Supplemental Figure 6B). The postnatal Tie1-mutant mice did not survive in the perinatal period, thus precluding a comparison with WT LECs at these time points.

TIE-mediated nuclear translocation of FOXO1 is ligand dependent. To further support a role for TIE1 and ANGPT/TIE signaling in FOXO1 translocation in LECs, we injected an ANGPT1 mimic, Hepta-ANG1 (35), intraperitoneally into P1 pups and stained the mesentery to examine FOXO1 localization. Hepta-ANG1 is a strong stimulator of TIE2/TEK activation (35). Thirty minutes after Hepta-ANG1 injection, in the control mesentery, the majority of the FOXO1 staining was excluded from the nuclei, even in nonbranching areas, whereas in the vehicle-injected group, we observed FOXO1 staining mainly in the nuclei. However, in Tie1 mutants, Hepta-ANG1 did not result in nuclear extrusion of FOXO1 as effectively, resulting in a mosaic FOXO1 pattern (Figure 2, C and D). This result further supports a model in which TIE1 is required for ligand-dependent FOXO1 shuttling in lymphatic endothelium.

In cultured cells, we observed a similar pattern of FOXO1 localization in Hepta-ANG1–treated HDLECs. In control siRNA–treated (siCtr-treated) HDLECs, we found that Hepta-ANG1 effectively removed FOXO1 from the nucleus to the cytoplasm. However, in siTIE1- or siTIE2-treated HDLECs, the ability of Hepta-ANG1 to remove FOXO1 was largely reduced (Figure 2, E and F). Because AKT activation is known to regulate FOXO1 trafficking, we analyzed whether TIE1 and TIE2 also modulated AKT activation. Indeed, we found that Hepta-ANG1 treatment significantly increased phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) levels in control HDLECs and phosphorylation of TIE receptors (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). However, siTIE1 treatment blunted and siTIE2 treatment abolished the Hepta-ANG1–induced AKT phosphorylation in HDLECs (Figure 2G). Together, these data from in vivo and in vitro assays suggested that both TIE1 and TIE2 modulated AKT phosphorylation and regulated FOXO1 signaling in LECs and that these effects were ligand dependent.

Tie1-deficient LECs exhibit increased expression of ion channels. In addition to the identification of FOXO1 target gene alteration, another category of genes that were upregulated in the mutants involved those encoding ion channels, including Piezo1, Ttyh2, Aqp1, Kcnj2, Scn3a, Scn5a, Abcc9, Trpm7, Kcns1, and Slc12a2 (Figure 1G). Many ion channels also carry out functions needed for mechanosensation. Specifically, PIEZO1 can sense mechanical force signals such as fluid shear stress and cell stretching and transduce signals into cells to mediate transcriptional changes (3). Our finding suggested that Tie1 deletion may alter the way LECs sense mechanical force signals in lymphatics and supported our original hypothesis that ANGPT/TIE signaling must be modulated by mechanical cues. Because Piezo1, genes of the ANGPT/TIE pathway, and Foxo1 have all been shown to modulate lymphatic valve development and function in mice, and mutations in PIEZO1, ANGPT2, and TIE1 have been identified in patients with lymphedema, we suspected they might be related in a common network, leading us to explore possible interactions (4, 30, 34).

PIEZO1 activation regulates FOXO1 localization through ANGPT/TIE signaling. Intriguingly, Piezo1 was altered in LECs from Tie1-deficient mice. However, rather than being downregulated like other valve-forming genes (Figure 1G), expression of this gene was upregulated, suggesting it might function upstream of the TIE signaling pathway. Our data, together with prior published work, suggested that PIEZO1, ANGPT/TIE pathways, and FOXO1 might interact in a common molecular pathway to regulate lymphatic development and lymphatic valve formation. To test our hypothesis, we first treated mesenteries isolated from WT and Piezo1LEC–/– mice ex vivo with vehicle or a small-molecule agonist that activates PIEZO1, Yoda1. Yoda1 rapidly triggered nuclear FOXO1 extrusion in WT mesenteries but not in Piezo1LEC–/– mesenteries, confirming the PIEZO1/FOXO1 axis in mesenteric lymphatics (Figure 3, A and B). We found that HDLECs treated with Yoda1 also demonstrated nuclear export of FOXO1 (Figure 3, C and D) and AKT phosphorylation (Figure 3E). HDLECs treated with an siRNA against PIEZO1 largely abolished FOXO1 shuttling (Figure 3, C and D) and AKT activation following Yoda1 treatment (Figure 3E), demonstrating dependence on this channel.

Figure 3 Activation of PIEZO1 signaling promotes nuclear exclusion of FOXO1 and activates the AKT pathway. (A) Mesenteries isolated from P1 Piezo1WB–/–E18.5 pups or their littermate controls were subjected to a 30-minute incubation at 37°C with either 250 nM Yoda1 or vehicle. After fixation in 2% PFA for 30 minutes, the mesenteries were stained for PROX1 and FOXO1. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of mouse LECs with nuclear FOXO1 localization (n = 4 mice in each group). (C) HDLECs were transfected with siCtr or siPIEZO1 for 48 hours and subsequently treated with either vehicle or 250 nM Yoda1 for 30 minutes. Following fixation, cells were stained for FOXO1. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Quantification of cells exhibiting nuclear FOXO1 staining. (E) Western blot analysis of p-AKT levels in HDLECs transfected with siCtr or siPIEZO1 and treated with either vehicle or Yoda1. Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D and E).

Next, we wondered if this PIEZO1/FOXO1 effect requires ANGPT/TIE signaling. HDLECs treated with an siRNA against TIE1 or TIE2 exhibited increased nuclear retention of FOXO1 (Figure 4, A and B) and decreased AKT phosphorylation in the presence of Yoda1 (Figure 4C). Double-knockdown of both TIE1 and TIE2 resulted in a greater decrease of AKT phosphorylation (Figure 4C). Together, these data supported a role for TIE receptors in modulating the effect of PIEZO1 on FOXO1 nuclear localization.

Figure 4 TIE signaling partially mediates AKT/FOXO1 activation triggered by PIEZO1 signaling. (A) HDLECs were transfected with siCtr, siTIE1, siTIE2, or siTIE1/siTIE2 for 48 hours and then exposed to either vehicle or 250 nM Yoda1 for 30 minutes. After fixation, cells were stained for FOXO1. This experiment was carried out concurrently with the one depicted in Figure 3C. The samples used in the siCtr plus DMSO and siCtr plus Yoda1 groups were identical to those in Figure 3C. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of cells exhibiting nuclear FOXO1 staining. This experiment was repeated 3 times. (C) HDLECs were transfected with the specified siRNAs and treated with vehicle or Yoda1 as described above. Cell lysates were subjected to Western blot analysis to assess AKT phosphorylation. TIE2 was isolated from cell lysates via immunoprecipitation and subsequently analyzed by Western blotting to evaluate its phosphorylation status. Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). (D) qPCR analysis of HDLECs transfected with siCtr or siTIE1 and subsequently treated with Yoda1 (250 nM, 24 hours) or vehicle. Expression levels of TIE1, FOXC2, GATA2, GJA4, and ITGA9 genes were measured. Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B and C) and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (D).

We next sought to determine whether phosphorylation of the TIE receptors occurs following PIEZO1 channel activation and performed Western blot analysis on lysates from HDLECs following immunoprecipitation of the TIE2 receptor. Increased p-TIE2 levels were detected in the Yoda1-treated group, indicating activation of the ANGPT/TIE pathway (Figure 4C) downstream of PIEZO1 activation. Intriguingly, the levels of TIE1 were reduced following PIEZO1 channel activation, which was unexpected and is explained in a later section of this report.

Finally, prior publications have shown that Yoda1 can trigger upregulation of several valve-forming genes in cultured LECs (3). To examine whether this effect is also dependent on TIE1, siCtr- or siTIE1-treated HDLECs were treated with DMSO or Yoda1 for 24 hours, and RNA was extracted for qRT-PCR analysis. Expression of GATA2, GJA4, and ITGA9, but not FOXC2, was upregulated by Yoda1. TIE1 knockdown abolished GJA4 upregulation and mildly affected ITGA9 (Figure 4D), providing additional support for a shared molecular pathway.

PIEZO1 activation triggered exocytosis of the ANGPT2 ligand from LECs. The observed ability of both Yoda1 and the TIE receptor ligand Hepta-ANG1 to trigger TIE receptor phosphorylation and shuttle FOXO1 and the reduced ability of Yoda1 to cause FOXO1 shuttling in TIE1-deficient HDLECs supported our hypothesis that PIEZO1 activation could trigger ANGPT/TIE signaling. Knowing that an influx of intracellular calcium can promote ANGPT2 secretion from LECs and blood ECs (36), we further hypothesized that activation of PIEZO1 by Yoda1 promotes exocytosis of ANGPT2 from HDLECs, resulting in autocrine TIE signaling. Staining of HDLECs with an antibody against ANGPT2 confirmed the presence of intracellular stores of ANGPT2 (Figure 5A). Treatment of HDLECs with Yoda1 resulted in rapid secretion of ANGPT2, demonstrated by decreased intracellular stores (Figure 5A), elevated ANGPT2 levels in the medium as measured by ELISA, and decreased intracellular ANGPT2 protein as determined by Western blotting (Figure 5B). The ability of Yoda1 to shuttle FOXO1 was in part dependent on ANGPT2, as knocking down ANGPT2 using siRNA attenuated FOXO1 nuclear extrusion by Yoda1 treatment (Figure 5, A–C). Yoda1-mediated AKT phosphorylation was also decreased upon ANGPT2 knockdown (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 PIEZO1 activation induces ANGPT2 exocytosis in LECs. (A) Immunostaining for ANGPT2 and FOXO1 in HDLECs transfected with siCtr or siANGPT2 and treated with DMSO or Yoda1 (250 nM, 30 minutes). Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Western blot analysis of ANGPT2 expression in lysates from HDLECs treated with Yoda1 or DMSO. ANGPT2 concentration in the HDLEC culture medium was measured by ELISA (lower right panel). Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). (C) Quantification of cells exhibiting nuclear FOXO1 staining in A. This experiment was repeated 3 times, and 3 fields were counted in each group. (D) Western blot analysis of p-AKT levels in lysates from HDLECs treated with siCtr or siANGPT2 and DMSO or Yoda1. Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). (E) Skins isolated from P1 Piezo1WB–/–E18.5 pups and their littermate controls were stained for PROX1 and ANGPT2. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F) Quantification of the ANGPT2+ areas in lymphatic vessels from 3 mice in each group. (G) Western blot analysis of AKT activation following treatment with rANGPT2 or rANGPT1 at the indicated concentrations for 30 minutes. Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). (H) FOXO1 immunostaining of HDLECs treated with vehicle or rANGPT2 (600 ng/mL, 30 minutes) and quantification of cells displaying nuclear FOXO1 staining. Scale bar: 50 μm. (I) Western blot analysis of p-AKT levels under the indicated conditions, with rANGPT2 administered at 600 ng/mL and Yoda1 at 250 nM. Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (C, D, and I) and 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B, F, and H).

On the basis of the model that mechanical forces are transient in vivo, we also tested whether FOXO1 shuttling is dynamic and thus reversible. We observed nuclear reaccumulation of FOXO1 60 minutes after Yoda1 removal from the culture medium. By contrast, ANGPT2 intracellular signal did not recover until at least 120 minutes after Yoda1 removal (Supplemental Figure 8).

To provide additional evidence supporting the role of PIEZO1 in the regulation of ANGPT2 exocytosis, we performed immunostaining of ANGPT2 using skin samples from both WT and Piezo1LEC–/– mice. Remarkably, the deletion of PIEZO1 resulted in the visible accumulation of ANGPT2 within LECs (Figure 5, E and F). This finding further supported a role of PIEZO1 in governing lymphatic ANGPT2 exocytosis.

ANGPT2 requires ectodomain shedding of TIE1 triggered by PIEZO1 to activate TIE2 and FOXO1 nuclear export. Despite the clear evidence that PIEZO1 activation triggered exocytosis of ANGPT2, we were surprised that, unlike recombinant ANGPT1 (rANGPT1) treatment, rANGPT2 alone could not activate AKT or trigger FOXO1 nuclear extrusion in HDLECs (Figure 5, G and H). In siANGPT2-treated HDLECs, rANGPT2 could not increase AKT phosphorylation unless combined with Yoda1 treatment (Figure 5I), suggesting that, unlike Hepta-ANG1, ANGPT2 required cofactors or cellular events that were triggered by Yoda1 in order to fully activate TIE/PI3K/AKT in LECs.

When performing Western blot analysis of the TIE1 and TIE2 receptors following PIEZO1 activation in HDLECs, we were also surprised to observe that Yoda1 treatment led to a rapid reduction of TIE1 protein expression on the cell surface. This was confirmed by immunostaining (Figure 6A) and Western blotting (Figure 6B). We then tested media from cells treated with Yoda1 and detected the N-terminus of TIE1, supporting ectodomain shedding of the receptor following activation of PIEZO1 (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 PIEZO1 activation promotes ADAM17-mediated TIE1 shedding in HDLECs. (A) Following a 30-minute treatment with Yoda1, HDLECs displayed a reduced distribution of TIE1 at cell-cell junctions (indicated by arrows), as observed in TIE1 and tight-junction protein 1 (ZO-1) immunostaining. Scale bar: 20 μm. (B) Yoda1-treated HDLECs exhibited increased TIE1 shedding, as confirmed by Western blot analysis (left panel: cell lysate protein samples; right panel: protein samples obtained from TCA precipitation of the culture medium). Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). (C) HDLECs treated with either siCtr or siADAM17 were stimulated with Yoda1 or vehicle control, followed by staining for TIE1 and ZO-1. Arrows highlight the areas at cell-cell junctions where TIE1 shedding occurred. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) TIE1 shedding was assessed by Western blot analysis using medium samples subjected to TCA precipitation from siCtr-, siADAM17-, or siADAM10-treated HDLECs after vehicle or Yoda1 treatment. sTIE1, soluble TIE1. Each band represents a biological replicate sample (n = 3). Data are expressed as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired Student’s t test (B) or 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D).

Similar to the dynamic shuttling of FOXO1, the shedding of TIE1 and its subsequent reaccumulation on the cell surface was reversible. When PIEZO1 was no longer activated, TIE1 reaccumulated on the cell membrane, replenishing the cleaved TIE1 within as little as 2 hours (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C).

These data suggested to us that ectodomain shedding of TIE1 was the additional event needed to boost the ability of ANGPT2 to activate the TIE2 receptor. These results are in keeping with prior studies: TIE1 has been reported to be an inhibitory coreceptor of TIE2 (37), and activation of TIE2 by ANGPT2 was prevented by TIE1-TIE2 heterodimerization when tested in TIE-transfected cells (38). In contrast to ANGPT2, ANGPT1 or its mimic Hepta-ANG1 alone was sufficient to activate the ANGPT/TIE pathway (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 7), consistent with a context-dependent function of ANGPT2 and prior work showing that ANGPT1 is a more potent agonist than ANGPT2 (18, 39, 40).

ADAM17 is the sheddase required for TIE1 ectodomain shedding. Prior reports have demonstrated that TIE1 shedding is an important component in the regulation of vascular homeostasis (37, 41, 42). However, the identity of the sheddase responsible for cleaving TIE1 in lymphatics remained elusive. It has been reported that the activation of PIEZO1 induces the enzymatic activity of the metalloproteinases ADAM metallopeptidase domain 10 (ADAM10) and ADAM17 (43). Here, we pretreated HDLECs with various sheddase inhibitors to investigate their potential in preventing TIE1 shedding following Yoda1 treatment. Notably, the MMP/ADAM17 inhibitor TAPI-2 effectively abolished TIE1 shedding, whereas the ADAM10 inhibitor GI254023X, which also exhibits weak inhibition of ADAM17, modestly attenuated TIE1 shedding (Supplemental Figure 10). These findings suggested that ADAM17 may be responsible for TIE1 cleavage. To validate these findings, we treated HDLECs with siCtr or siADAM17 followed by Yoda1 stimulation. Both TIE1 immunostaining and Western blot analyses revealed that ADAM17 knockdown effectively prevented Yoda1-induced TIE1 shedding (Figure 6, C and D), confirming the role of ADAM17 as the sheddase responsible for TIE1 cleavage in LECs. In contrast, pretreatment of HDLECs with an siRNA targeting ADAM10, another principal ADAM sheddase, failed to inhibit Yoda1-induced TIE1 cleavage (Figure 6D).

Yoda1 induces TIE1 shedding and ANGPT2 exocytosis through calcium influx. PIEZO1 mediates the transduction of extracellular mechanical forces into cellular responses by facilitating the entry of cations, including calcium and sodium, thereby initiating a cascade of signaling pathways (44, 45). To determine whether Yoda1 induces TIE1 shedding and ANGPT2 exocytosis through calcium influx, we monitored intracellular calcium levels using the fluorescent calcium indicator Fluo-8 AM. Treatment with Yoda1 produced a gradual increase in intracellular calcium levels, consistent with activation of the PIEZO1 channel (Figure 7, A and B). We also exposed HDLECs to the calcium ionophore A23187, a potent inducer of rapid calcium influx. Similar to Yoda1, A23187 robustly triggered FOXO1 translocation, ANGPT2 exocytosis, and TIE1 shedding in HDLECs (Figure 7, C and D), suggesting that these cellular responses can indeed be triggered by elevated intracellular calcium concentrations. Furthermore, we used the cell-permeable calcium chelator BAPTA to selectively deplete intracellular calcium; this intervention significantly attenuated the capacity of Yoda1 to induce TIE1 shedding and ANGPT2 exocytosis (Figure 7E), supporting a key role of intracellular calcium in mediating these PIEZO1-associated cellular responses.