Inhibition of the eukaryotic initiation factor-2α kinase PERK decreases risk of autoimmune diabetes in mice

The ISR is activated in β cells of prediabetic NOD mice and humans. ER stress in β cells has been implicated in promoting T1D pathogenesis (24). In response to ER stress, the β cell activates the UPR, in part to reduce protein load and recover ER homeostasis. To assess UPR activation in islets in the pre-T1D period, we first reanalyzed a publicly available single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) data set (25) of pancreatic islets isolated from female NOD mice during the prediabetic period (4, 8, and 15 weeks of age) (Figure 1A). Because the data set was enriched for immune cell populations, our analysis focused on the endocrine cell subset (mainly composed of β cells) without stratifying individual cell types. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed a gradual enrichment of genes of the UPR with advancing age in the endocrine cell population (Figure 1B). To specifically assess β cells, we reanalyzed a different publicly available scRNA-Seq data set (26) of islets from prediabetic female NOD mice (8, 14, and 16 weeks of age) (Figure 1C). Similarly to our observation with the endocrine cell population, GSEA showed an enrichment of the UPR over time in β cells (Figure 1D). Because the UPR includes a molecular arm (via PERK) that activates the ISR, we next probed for a hallmark feature of the ISR, phosphorylated (Ser51)-eIF2α (p-eIF2α) in pancreatic tissue of female NOD mice between 6 and 12 weeks of age. Although it did not reach statistical significance, relatively higher p-eIF2α immunostaining in β cells was observed in 6- and 8-week-old mice compared with 10- and 12-week-old mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI176136DS1); further studies were therefore focused on NOD mice before 10 weeks of age. Because male NOD mice develop diabetes at a lower frequency than females, we compared the relative p-eIF2α immunostaining in males and females at 8 weeks of age, but observed no differences (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). This finding suggests that activation of the ISR at this early age does not account for differences in diabetes incidence between the sexes.

Figure 1 The UPR and ISR are active in prediabetic NOD mice and proinflammatory cytokine–treated human islets. (A) UMAP embeddings of a reanalysis of scRNA-Seq of islets from female NOD mice. (B) GSEA of the endocrine cell population identified in A for UPR. (C) UMAP embeddings of a reanalysis of scRNA-Seq of islets from female NOD mice. (D) GSEA of the β cell population identified in C for UPR. (E) Representative immunoblot of p-eIF2α and total eIF2α; n = 3 biological replicates. (F) Quantification of the immunoblots in E (ANOVA). (G) Representative images of pancreas immunostained as indicated. Scale bars: 50 μm. Dotted lines indicate islets. (H) Quantification of the images in G; each dot represents an islet from n = 3 mice (distinguished by color), with mean values of each mouse shown (ANOVA of means). (I) Representative puromycin immunoblot image (left panel) and corresponding total protein stain (right panel) from islets of 8-week-old female mouse islets. (J) Quantification of the puromycin intensity normalized to total protein stain from I; n = 3 (each replicate represents pooled islets from 3–4 mice) (ANOVA). (K) Representative immunoblot of p-PERK and total PERK from islets of 8-week-old female mice. (L) Quantification of the immunoblot for p-PERK normalized to total PERK from n = 4 (each replicate represents pooled islets from 3–4 mice). (M) Representative puromycin incorporation immunoblot (left panel) and corresponding total protein stain (right panel) from MIN6 cells treated as indicated. (N) Quantification of the puromycin intensity normalized to total protein stain from L; n = 3 independent experiments (RM-ANOVA). PIC, proinflammatory cytokine. (O) Polyribosomal profiling traces of human islets treated as indicated. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To assess the relative activity of the ISR in NOD mice compared with controls, islets and tissues from 8-week-old female NOD mice were compared with age- and sex-matched, diabetes-resistant CD1 and NSG (NOD-scid IL-2R-γ-null) mice. NSG mice share the genetic background of the NOD mice, but lack a functional immune system and, therefore, do not develop diabetes. Immunoblotting of isolated islets showed significantly increased p-eIF2α levels in NOD and NSG islets compared with CD1 islets (Figure 1, E and F). Because islets from immunodeficient NSG mice also show an increase in p-eIF2α levels, this finding emphasizes that activation of the ISR is a feature of islets on the NOD genetic background independent of the immune system. To confirm ISR activation in β cells, we performed immunofluorescence staining for p-eIF2α in tissues from 8-week-old mice. Both NOD and NSG mice showed an increase in p-eIF2α immunostaining compared with CD1 controls (Figure 1, G and H), although statistical significance was seen only for the NSG mice. Together, these data suggest that the ISR in β cells is activated before the onset of overt hyperglycemia and may be a feature that is independent of the immune system in T1D-prone NOD mice.

The ISR induces global mRNA translational initiation blockade. The phosphorylation of eIF2α during the ISR leads to sequestration of the translation initiation factor eIF2B, suppressing mRNA translation initiation (for a review see ref. 27) and thereby reducing protein synthesis. To assess the effects of ISR on protein synthesis, we performed surface sensing of translation (SUnSET) (28) on isolated islets from 8-week-old CD1, NSG, and NOD mice. Incorporation of puromycin into elongating polypeptide chains, followed by immunoblotting with antipuromycin antibodies, allows for assessment of mRNA translation. Consistent with the activation of the ISR, we observed reduced puromycin incorporation into proteins of NSG and NOD islets, suggesting that global mRNA translation is reduced in prediabetic stages (Figure 1, I and J). ISR activation can be mediated by any 1 or more of the 4 kinases—PERK, PKR, GCN2, and HRI. Based on our observed increase in UPR in NOD islets over time (Figure 1, A–D), we surmised that PERK may be the relevant activated kinase in NOD islets. Immunoblot analysis demonstrated an increased trend in phosphorylated PERK (p-PERK) in islets of both NSG and NOD mice compared with CD1 controls, implicating PERK as the ISR kinase (Figure 1, K and L). We next performed SUnSET using mouse MIN6 β cells treated with proinflammatory cytokines (IFN-γ+IL-1β+TNF-α) to induce a state mimicking β cell ER stress seen in T1D (29). Like NOD islets, we observed reduced puromycin incorporation into proteins of proinflammatory cytokine-treated cells compared with vehicle control (Figure 1M). To directly correlate the block in protein synthesis with the activity of the ISR, we utilized 2 inhibitors of the ISR. HC-5770 is a highly specific inhibitor of PERK (previously characterized as Cmpd26 in ref. 30), and ISRIB is a previously described inhibitor of the p-eIF2α/eIF2B interaction (31). Treatment with 250 nM HC-5770 or 50 nM ISRIB partially reversed the block in protein synthesis induced by proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 1, M and N).

To interrogate the effects of the ISR on mRNA translation initiation, we performed polyribosome profiling (PRP) studies of total RNA from cadaveric human donor islets. PRP can distinguish global changes in mRNA translation initiation and elongation by assessment of the RNA sedimenting with polyribosomes versus monoribosomes (Figure 1O). Lower polysome sedimentation of RNA suggests a relative translation initiation blockade (32). Human islets treated with proinflammatory cytokines (IFN-γ+IL-1β) to mimic T1D inflammation (29) showed reduced association of RNA with polyribosomes (or translation initiation blockade) by PRP compared with control islets (Figure 1O). Concurrent treatment of human islets with either 250 nM HC-5770 or 50 nM ISRIB led to a recovery of the RNA sedimenting with polysomes, reversing the effects of proinflammatory cytokines (Figure 1O). Collectively, these data indicate that inflammation induces a translation-initiation blockade, which is reversed upon inhibition of the ISR.

PK and PD assessment of the PERK inhibitor HC-5770. To evaluate the role of PERK in β cell dysfunction in vivo, we utilized the PERK inhibitor HC-5770. First, to ensure that HC-5770 does not cause a compensatory activation of GCN2 (as reported for other PERK inhibitors) (33), we performed a dose-ranging study in isolated CD1 mouse islets followed by immunoblotting for p-GCN2 and total GCN2. Between 8 and 1,000 nM concentrations of HC-5770, we observed no changes in p-GCN2 (Supplemental Figure 2A). To ensure that our antibody detects p-GCN2, we also performed immunoblotting of mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs), which showed that 100 nM halofuginone (a GCN2-ISR activator) (34) robustly induces p-GCN2, while thapsigargin treatment suppresses it (Supplemental Figure 2A). Initial pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) analyses were performed to confirm in vivo PERK inhibition in mouse pancreas and to identify appropriate doses for further study. The first PK analysis of HC-5770 followed a single oral administration of HC-5770 at doses ranging from 0.3 to 30 mg/kg in BALB/c mice, which revealed dose-proportionate increases in plasma exposure with a half-life of approximately 3 hours (Table 1). The unbound fraction (Fu) in mouse plasma was determined in vitro to be 0.3%, which enabled us to calculate the free, unbound drug plasma exposure across time in vivo (Supplemental Figure 2B). A second PK experiment in NOD mice followed a single oral administration of HC-5770 at 1 and 10 mg/kg and confirmed nearly identical exposure and clearance between NOD and BALB/c mouse strains (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Table 1 PK analysis of HC-5770 in mouse plasma and pancreas

The PD effect of HC-5770 on p-PERK (T980) was evaluated in mouse pancreas. Whole-protein lysates from mouse pancreata isolated from BALB/c mice following single administration of HC-5770 at doses ranging from 0.3 to 30 mg/kg, as described above. At 10 and 30 mg/kg, HC-5770 achieved approximately 75% inhibition 1 hour after dose, whereas doses ranging from 0.3 to 3 mg/kg induced moderate effects on p-PERK/PERK levels that were sustained past 4 hours following administration (Supplemental Figure 2D). We next sought to evaluate the impact of PERK inhibition on insulitis by treating prediabetic NOD mice with HC-5770 at doses ranging from 0.3 to 30 mg/kg (twice daily) for 2 weeks. Following the treatment period, mouse pancreas sections were stained and scored for the level of islet immune infiltration (insulitis). HC-5770 decreased insulitis at all doses tested, with the greatest response noted at doses of 1 mg/kg and above (Supplemental Figure 2E). As complete and sustained PERK inhibition has previously been associated with pancreatic degeneration and dysfunction (35), we reasoned that the lowest efficacious doses should be selected for continued investigation in vivo and selected 0.3, 1, and 3 mg/kg twice daily as reasonable doses to advance. Flexibility in the dosing regimen was then evaluated by assessing the insulitis response in animals treated twice daily versus once daily with HC-5770. NOD mice were treated either twice daily at 0.3, 1, and 3 mg/kg or once daily at 0.6, 2, and 6 mg/kg HC-5770 for 2 weeks. The once-daily dosing schedules resulted in effects similar to those of twice-daily dosing on insulitis, significantly inhibiting insulitis at all doses tested (Supplemental Figure 2F). Based on these findings, once-daily doses ranging from 0.6 to 6 mg/kg (QD) were selected for continued evaluation in vivo.

Systemic inhibition of PERK delays autoimmune diabetes development in NOD mice. We hypothesized that the β cell translational blockade induced by the ISR in the prediabetic state is maladaptive and contributes to the development of T1D. To test this hypothesis, we treated female NOD mice with HC-5770 for 4 weeks during the prediabetic stage when the ISR is active (6 to 10 weeks of age) and monitored for subsequent diabetes development until 25 weeks of age (see schematic in Figure 2A). NOD mice were treated with either vehicle or 3 different doses of HC-5770 (0.6, 2, or 6 mg/kg per day). Approximately 60%, 53%, and 68% of the mice treated with 0.6 mg/kg, 2 mg/kg, and 6 mg/kg of HC-5770, respectively, remained diabetes free by 25 weeks of age, whereas only 10% of the vehicle-treated mice remained diabetes free (Figure 2B). These findings suggest an enduring effect of early PERK inhibitor treatment. Notably, the exocrine pancreas of mice treated with HC-5770 (6 mg/kg) showed no gross pathological evidence of pancreatitis (Figure 2C), unlike findings observed upon more complete and sustained inhibition with other PERK inhibitors (36). This observation is also supported by gross pancreas weights that were unaffected by 2 weeks of treatment with either the twice-daily or once-daily dosing regimens (Supplemental Figure 2G).

Figure 2 PERK inhibition delays autoimmune diabetes in NOD mice. Prediabetic female NOD mice (6 weeks of age) were treated with varying doses of HC-5770 or ISRIB. (A) Experimental design for diabetes incidence study. (B) Diabetes incidence. n = 20 mice per group (Mantel-Cox). (C) Representative H&E stain of pancreata from nondiabetic mice at 25 weeks of age that were treated between 6 and 10 weeks of age. A, acinar; I, islet. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Experimental design mechanistic studies. (E) Representative images of pancreata from NOD mice following 2 weeks of HC-5770 administration (6 mg/kg) stained for insulin (brown) and counterstained with hematoxylin (blue). Scale bars: 500 μm. (F) β Cell mass of mice treated with HC-5770 (6 mg/kg) for 2 weeks; n = 4–5 mice per group (ANOVA). (G) Representative images of pancreata from NOD mice following 2 weeks of HC-5770 administration immunostained as indicated. Arrows indicate regions of insulitis. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Average insulitis score of mice treated with varying doses of HC-5770 for 2 weeks; n = 4–5 mice per group. NB: these data are replicated in Supplemental Figure 2F for comparative purposes (ANOVA). (I) Experimental design. (J) Representative images of pancreata from NOD mice following 2 weeks of ISRIB administration stained as indicated. Scale bars: 500 μm. (K) β Cell mass of mice treated with ISRIB for 2 weeks; n = 4–5 mice per group (ANOVA). (L) Representative images of pancreata from NOD mice following 2 weeks of ISRIB administration immunostained as indicated; arrows indicate regions of insulitis. Scale bars: 50 μm. (M) Average insulitis score of mice treated with varying doses of ISRIB for 2 weeks; n = 4–5 mice per group (ANOVA). Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

HC-5770 treatment engages molecular pathways related to PERK functions in β cells, reduces β cell death, and enhances β cell replication. To identify proximal molecular effects of PERK inhibition and its impact on the islet microenvironment, we next performed a short-term, 2-week oral treatment of prediabetic NOD mice (beginning at 6 weeks of age) with differing doses of HC-5770 followed by assessment of glucose homeostasis, pancreas pathology, and islet single cell molecular analyses (see scheme in Figure 2D). Upon treatment at any of the HC-5770 doses, there was no statistical change in β cell mass (Figure 2, E and F) compared with controls. However, as noted previously, there was a significant decrease in insulitis in HC-5770–treated mice at all doses compared with vehicle controls (Figure 2, G and H), a finding preceding the eventual protection of these mice from diabetes. To confirm that the PERK inhibition effect occurs via blockade of p-eIF2α function, we next utilized ISRIB (an inhibitor of the p-eIF2α/eIF2B interaction) in NOD mice. Six-week-old NOD mice were treated with 2 different doses of ISRIB (0.25 or 2.5 mg/kg) or vehicle by intraperitoneal injection for 2 weeks (see schematic in Figure 2I). Consistent with the effects of HC-5770, mice receiving ISRIB exhibited no effect on β cell mass (Figure 2, J and K) and a significant reduction in insulitis (Figure 2, L and M).

To determine the effect of HC-5770 on molecular pathways in the cells of the islet microenvironment, we performed scRNA-Seq of islets following 2-week oral treatment of NOD mice beginning at 6 weeks of age. For these studies, we employed HC-5770 at 6 mg/kg, as the mice that received this dose in our diabetes outcome study had the lowest incidence of diabetes. We visualized cells based on expression profiles using uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) for dimension reduction plots and identified clusters representing distinct pancreatic cell types (Figure 3A). The β, α, δ, PP, acinar, stellate, duct, T cells, B cells, and myeloid cell types were characterized based on expression of genes Ins1/2, Gcg, Sst, Ppy, Prss1, Col3a1, Krt19, Trbc2, Cd79a, H2-Eb1, respectively. Dot plots of the top 5 genes in each cell type confirm the correct identification of cell types (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 3 PERK inhibition increases levels of PD-L1 in β cells of NOD mice. Prediabetic female NOD mice (6 weeks of age) were treated with HC-5770 for 2 weeks, isolated islets were subjected to scRNA-Seq, and pancreas tissue was subjected to NanoString spatial proteomics. (A) UMAP embeddings of merged scRNA-Seq profiles from islets. n = 3 mice per group. (B) GO analysis of all cell clusters (pseudo-bulk analysis). (C) GSEA of β cell clusters showing UPR. (D) GSEA of β cell clusters showing PERK-meditated UPR. (E) Percentages of T, B, and myeloid cells identified within the immune cell clusters. (F) Percentages of α, β, δ, and PP cells identified within the islet cell clusters. (G) Example of the insulin-positive area and the insulitic area used to collect spatial tissue-based proteomics. (H) Heatmap of identified proteins in the insulitic area (left panel) and insulin-positive area (right panel); n = 10–11 ROI from 2 mice per group. *P < 0.05, t test. (I) Representative images of pancreata from mice following 2 weeks of treatment with vehicle or HC-5770 immunostained as indicated; dotted lines indicate islets. Scale bars: 50 μm. (J) Quantification of PD-L1 intensity in the β cells of I; each dot represents an islet from n = 4 mice (distinguished by color), with mean values of each mouse shown (t test for the means). (K) Six-week-old female NOD mice were treated as indicated with HC-5770 for 2 weeks, then administered either anti-PD-L1 or IgG control, followed by another 2 weeks of HC-5770 treatment; glucose was measured on alternate days after injection; n = 5 mice per group. (L) AUC analysis of the data in K (ANOVA). Data are represented as mean ± SEM.

To assess the engagement of molecular processes by HC-5770, we performed a pseudo-bulk analysis followed by Gene Ontology (GO) analysis. We found that cytoplasmic translation, leukocyte proliferation, digestion, protein stabilization, and protein ubiquitination were among the top significantly regulated pathways in HC-5770–treated islets (Figure 3B). Furthermore, we performed GO analysis on β cell clusters (9 clusters). We found that cytoplasmic translation, protein folding, ER stress response, and antigen processing and presentation were among the top significantly regulated pathways in HC-5770–treated β cells (Supplemental Table 1). Consistent with these findings, GSEA showed that β cells of HC-5770–treated mice downregulated genes in the UPR pathway relative to vehicle controls, as indicated by a normalized enrichment score (NES) of –7.24 (Figure 3C). Because the UPR pathway encompasses 3 distinct arms — PERK, IRE1α, and ATF6 — we analyzed the PERK pathway by GSEA (prioritizing the genes Atf4, Eif2s1, Eif2ak3, Nck1, Nck2, Nfe2l2, Ptpn1, Ptpn2, Agr2, Abca7, Bok, Tmed2, Tmem33, and Qrich1). This analysis revealed a significant decrease in PERK-mediated UPR in the β cells of HC-5770–treated mice compared with vehicle controls (NES: –2.52) (Figure 3D). Collectively, these data support the suppression of PERK-related molecular processes by HC-5770, indicating appropriate target engagement.

Examination of cell clusters and numbers in the HC-5770 group compared with vehicle controls revealed several notable findings: (a) there was a decrease in the percentage of T and B cells, with an increase in the proportion of myeloid cells (Figure 3E); (b) GO analysis (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D) of T, B, and myeloid cells revealed alterations in cytoplasmic translation and T cell proliferation (T cells), cytoplasmic translation and the humoral immune response (B cells), and antigen processing and chemotaxis (myeloid cells) — all indicating phenotypic changes in these immune cell populations that likely influenced their function in response to PERK inhibition; and (c) with respect to T cells, in particular, GSEA analysis revealed a reduction in T cell activation (NES: –11.8) upon PERK inhibition (Supplemental Figure 3E). Accordingly, the β cell population demonstrated a reduced inflammatory response by GSEA (NES: –6.85) (Supplemental Figure 3F).

Regarding the endocrine cell population, there was an increase in the overall percentage of β cells and a decrease in α cell percentage (Figure 3F). The increased β cell numbers upon HC-5770 treatment led us to investigate β cell replication and death. Immunostaining of pancreata showed a trend toward an increased number of proliferating cell nuclear anthigen–positive (PCNA-positive) β cells upon HC-5770 treatment (Supplemental Figure 3, G and H) and no changes in β cell death by TUNEL assay (Supplemental Figure 3, G and I). In addition, scRNA-Seq revealed an increase in the percentage of β cells in S/G 2 M phases consistent with the increased trend in PCNA-positive β cells (Supplemental Figure 3J).

PERK inhibition increases β cell PD-L1 levels. To interrogate the nature of the immune cell populations in the islet microenvironment in PERK inhibitor–treated NOD mice, we performed spatial tissue-based proteomics after 2 weeks of HC-5770 treatment. We used insulin immunostaining and nuclei staining to identify β cells and the surrounding insulitic regions, respectively (Figure 3G). Prevalidated antibodies in the GeoMx mouse immune panel were used to probe for immune cell subtypes in the peri-islet insulitic region and within the islet. Whereas there were no statistical differences in the immune cell subtype populations in the insulitic regions of HC-5770–treated mice versus vehicle controls (Figure 3H), within the β cell region, there was a striking and significant upregulation of programmed death–ligand 1 (PD-L1) as well as elevations of its cognate receptor PD-1, CD3e, CD8a, and CD11b (Figure 3H) following PERK inhibition. The increase in PD-L1 levels on β cells was confirmed by immunofluorescence staining of pancreatic tissues (Figure 3, I and J). The interaction of PD-L1 on β cells with PD-1 on immune cells is known to skew immune cell populations to a more immunosuppressive phenotype (37). To assess whether increased PD-L1 levels after PERK inhibition mediate protection against T1D development, we treated female NOD mice that received HC-5770 for 2 weeks (6 to 8 weeks of age) with a single dose of monoclonal antibody against PD-L1 or the corresponding isotype IgG control, then continued HC-5770 treatment for an additional 2 weeks. As a control for diabetes development, 8-week-old female NOD mice were treated with a single dose of anti–PD-L1. HC-5770–treated mice that received isotype IgG control remained normoglycemic, while mice that received only anti–PD-L1 became hyperglycemic within 7 days (Figure 3, K and L). The mice receiving both HC-5770 and anti–PD-L1 displayed average glucose levels intermediate between those of the 2 controls (Figure 3, K and L), emphasizing that anti–PD-L1 administration partially antagonized the effect of HC-5770.

Augmentation of PD-L1 levels requires posttranslational stabilization by Golgi membrane protein 1. We next sought to clarify the molecular link between the ISR and PD-L1 levels in β cells. We first interrogated a proteomics data set previously published by our group, in which EndoC-βH1 human β cells were treated with proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β+IFN-γ) or vehicle (38). Proteins significantly increased following cytokine treatment included PD-L1 and Golgi membrane protein 1 (GOLM1) (Figure 4A). GOLM1 is a Golgi-associated protein that functions, in part, as a chaperone for protein trafficking (39) and has been shown in hepatocellular carcinoma to positively regulate PD-L1 production (40). The increase in GOLM1 protein levels following cytokine treatment was confirmed by immunoblotting in EndoC-βH1 cells (Figure 4B) and seen as a trend in primary human islets (Supplemental Figure 4A). In EndoC-βH1 cells, the increase in PD-L1 protein levels following cytokine treatment appears to be a transcriptional response, as both GOLM1 and CD274 (encoding PD-L1) mRNA levels increased following cytokine treatment (Figure 4, C and D). However, in human islets, only the increase in PD-L1 protein levels following cytokine treatment appeared to be a transcriptional response (Supplemental Figure 4B), as no significant increase in GOLM1 mRNA levels was observed (Supplemental Figure 4C). Notably, the additional increase in PD-L1 protein levels seen with PERK or ISR inhibition was not associated with substantial increases in CD274 or GOLM1 mRNA in EndoC-βH1 cells (Figure 4, C and D) or human islets (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), suggesting that upregulation of PD-L1 with PERK/ISR inhibition is a posttranscriptional process.

Figure 4 GOLM1 stabilizes PD-L1. (A) PD-L1 and GOLM1 protein levels were identified using proteomics of EndoC-βH1 human β cells treated with or without proinflammatory cytokines; n = 3 biological replicates. t test. (B) Representative immunoblot analysis of PD-L1 and GOLM1 from EndoC-βH1 cells treated with or without PIC, HC-5770, and ISRIB (left panel) with quantification of PD-L1 levels (middle panel) and GOLM1 levels (right panel); n = 3 biological replicates (ANOVA). (C and D) Relative CD274 and GOLM1 mRNA levels by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) normalized to ACTB in EndoC-βH1 cells treated as indicated; n = 4–7 biological replicates (ANOVA). (E) Relative GOLM1 RNA levels normalized to ACTB in EndoC-βH1 cells treated as indicated; n = 3 biological replicates (ANOVA). (F) Representative immunoblot analysis of PD-L1 and GOLM1 in EndoC-βH1 cells treated as indicated (left panel) with quantification of PD-L1 levels (right panel); n = 3 biological replicates (ANOVA). (G) Relative CD274 mRNA levels by quantitative RT-PCR normalized to ACTB in EndoC-βH1 cells treated as indicated; n = 3 biological replicates (ANOVA). (H) Representative immunoblot analysis of HLA-I from EndoC-βH1 cells treated as indicated (left panel) with quantification of HLA-I levels (right panel); n = 3 biological replicates (ANOVA). (I) Relative HLA-I mRNA levels by quantitative RT-PCR normalized to ACTB in EndoC-βH1 cells treated as indicated; n = 3 biological replicates (ANOVA). (J) Representative immunoblot analysis of PD-L1 in EndoC-βH1 cells treated as indicated. (K) Immunoblot analysis of ubiquitin following immunoprecipitation for PD-L1 from HEK-293 cells treated as indicated. (L) Immunoblot analysis for GOLM1 following immunoprecipitation for PD-L1 from HEK-293 cells. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

To investigate the potential dependence of PD-L1 production on GOLM1, we next performed siRNA-mediated silencing of GOLM1 in EndoC-βH1 cells (Figure 4E). Upon GOLM1 silencing, PD-L1 protein levels, but not its encoding CD274 gene levels, were significantly attenuated with cytokine treatment (Figure 4, F and G), suggesting that GOLM1 is required for the maintenance of PD-L1 protein levels. In contrast, GOLM1 was not required for the production or maintenance of another known cytokine-induced molecule in β cells, human leukocyte antigen I (HLA-I) (Figure 4, H and I), signifying that GOLM1 does not function to promote production of all cytokine-responsive proteins.

PD-L1 protein levels are known to be regulated by posttranslational modification (glycosylation and ubiquitination) (41). We tested the possibility that GOLM1 might affect PD-L1 protein stability by preventing its turnover by the proteasome. The attenuation of PD-L1 levels upon GOLM1 knockdown was partially reversed upon concurrent treatment of cells with MG132, an inhibitor of proteasome-mediated degradation (Figure 4J). This finding suggests that GOLM1 stabilizes PD-L1, preventing its sequestration by the proteasome. Consistent with this finding, we observed (a) that GOLM1 knockdown increases PD-L1 ubiquitination in HEK-293 cells (Figure 4K) and (b) there is a physical interaction between PD-L1 and GOLM1 based on coimmunoprecipitation studies in transfected HEK-293 cells (Figure 4L). These observations are in agreement with the decrease in the ubiquitin-proteasome degradation pathway in the β cells of islets treated with HC-5770 from our scRNA-Seq studies (Supplemental Figure 3D).

To identify the posttranscriptional mechanism whereby the ISR regulates GOLM1 and PD-L1 levels, we quantified the mRNA levels of CD274 (encoding PD-L1) and GOLM1 in the polyribosome and monoribosome fractions of human islets that were treated with cytokines in the presence or absence of HC-5770 or ISRIB (from Figure 1N). We observed no significant change in CD274 mRNA or GOLM1 mRNA in the polyribosome fraction (actively translating) relative to the monoribosome fraction following proinflammatory cytokine treatment (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). In the case of CD274, this finding suggests that the increased PD-L1 levels following cytokine treatment are likely due to an increase in CD274 transcript levels. In the case of GOLM1, because its transcript levels remain unchanged, this finding implies a posttranscriptional effect of cytokines to stabilize GOLM1. Following PERK or ISR inhibition, the relative occupancy of CD274 in polyribosomes showed no change despite the further increase in its encoded protein levels (Supplemental Figure 4F). Together, these findings are consistent with the stabilization of the PD-L1 protein by GOLM1.

To correlate our findings to T1D, we next interrogated GOLM1 levels in mouse and human tissues. No differences in GOLM1 levels were observed in 8-week-old female NOD mice compared with age- and sex-matched CD1 and NSG mice by immunofluorescence staining (Figure 5, A and B). With advancing age, prediabetic female NOD mice trend to a reduction in GOLM1 levels in β cells (Figure 5, C and D), suggesting that its gradual decline may impair an otherwise more robust PD-L1 response. Upon treatment of 6-week-old NOD mice with HC-5770 for 2 weeks, an elevation in GOLM1 levels was observed in β cells by immunofluorescence (Figure 5, E and F) and in islets by immunoblot (Supplemental Figure 4G), although quantification of these data did not reach statistical significance. In human tissues, analysis of scRNA-Seq data in the Human Pancreas Analysis Program (HPAP) showed that GOLM1 mRNA increases in both quantity and in the proportion of β cells in individuals with single- (n = 8 donors) and double-autoantibody (n = 2 donors) positivity and with T1D (n = 9 donors) compared with nondiabetic controls (n = 15 donors) (Figure 5G), suggesting that “surviving” β cells have more GOLM1 mRNA. This increase in GOLM1 transcript is consistent with increases in CD274 (encoding PD-L1) (Figure 5G).