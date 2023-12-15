A friend in a forest of radiation-immune interactions: BAMBI improves antitumor effects by limiting radioresistance

Radiation therapy (RT) remains one of the most effective oncologic treatments available, whether used in a primary, adjunctive, or palliative fashion. Its predominant role in damaging tumor cells is well established: ionizing energy leads to irreversible DNA damage, mitotic catastrophe, and ultimately tumor cell death and tumor regression (1).

However, its impact on the tumor-immune microenvironment is poorly understood and more complex. While being able to induce inflammation within and around a targeted tumor, induced pathways can either favorably shift the milieu toward promoting antitumor immunity or, conversely, toward an oncoprogressive state driven by maladaptive mediators, such as myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) or tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), that ultimately promote radioresistance and/or tumor progression (2).

Over several years, better understanding of the immune microenvironment has led to important advances in transformative cancer treatment, such as immune-checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy, which has improved outcomes in several cancer types, including melanoma, non–small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma (3–5). Despite its complex role in the tumor-immune microenvironment, in such a setting, RT offers the capability to focally induce inflammation and influence the tumor milieu. With continued study of immunomodulation via RT, a strategy of improved antitumor immunity remains promising.