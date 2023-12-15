Epitranscriptional regulation of TGF-β pseudoreceptor BAMBI by m6A/YTHDF2 drives extrinsic radioresistance

IR specifically reduces BAMBI expression in MDSCs in human and murine cancers. We analyzed transcriptomic data sets of cancer patients to examine the potential relationship of BAMBI to cancer patient survival by leveraging the Kaplan-Meier plotter website (29). Higher BAMBI expression was associated with prolonged overall survival in 4 tumor types, including kidney renal clear cell carcinoma (P = 0.011), kidney renal papillary cell carcinoma (P = 0.045), pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma (P = 0.019), and uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma (P = 0.041) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172919DS1). Furthermore, our exploratory database analysis using TIMER2.0 (30) revealed that BAMBI was positively correlated with CD8+ T cell tumor infiltration and negatively correlated with MDSC tumor infiltration in both bladder carcinoma (BLCA) and KIRC (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Together, our in silico observations suggest that elevated BAMBI levels correlate with better survival and antitumor immunity among cancer patients.

Next, we used 2 murine cancer models to exclude the role of tumor cell–intrinsic BAMBI in antitumor activity. Overexpression or knockdown (KD) of BAMBI did not affect the in vivo tumor growth of either MC38 colon cancer or B16 melanoma (Supplemental Figure 1, D–I). We speculated that BAMBI may mainly function in immune cells. To verify this, we measured the expression levels of BAMBI in different immune cells in MC38 tumors by flow cytometry analysis and found that BAMBI is predominantly expressed on myeloid-associated cells, including monocytes, macrophages, and DCs (Supplemental Figure 2A). Such a scenario is consistent with our analysis using public single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) data in mice with colorectal adenocarcinoma (Supplemental Figure 2B). To dissect the main source of BAMBI in humans, we analyzed public scRNA-Seq data from the Tumor Immune Single-cell Hub 2 (TISCH2) (http://tisch.comp-genomics.org/) and observed the relatively high expression of BAMBI in monocytes/macrophages in patients with melanoma or colorectal cancer (Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, we measured the protein levels of BAMBI in PBMCs from cancer patients enrolled in a clinical trial at our institution (Concurrent or sequential immunotherapy and radiation therapy in patients with metastatic lung cancer [COSINR] study; ClinicalTrials.gov NCT03223155) (31) and found monocytic MDSCs (mMDSCs) made up a sizable portion of BAMBI-positive cells (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2D).

Figure 1 IR specifically reduces BAMBI expression in MDSCs in human and murine cancers. (A) t-SNE clustering of flow cytometry marker expression profiles in live CD45+ cells of PBMCs from metastatic NSCLC patients enrolled in a clinical trial (NCT03223155). Expression intensity of CD33, CD14, HLA-DR, and BAMBI. (B) MFI of BAMBI in different immune cells in PBMCs from metastatic NSCLC patients enrolled in a clinical trial (NCT03223155). We show the markers (CD33+CD14hiHLA-DRlo) used to gate m-MDSC. (C) Heatmap showing the changes of Bambi mRNA expression in different myeloid cell clusters in control (Ctrl) and IR tumors, respectively, based on the scRNA-Seq data of CD45+ cells. CD45+ cells were obtained from 4 pooled MC38 tumors 4 days after IR. P values were calculated by a Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney test. (D and E) MFI of BAMBI (D) and representative flow cytometry analysis of BAMBI expression (E) in MC38 tumor–infiltrating MDSCs 3 days after IR. n = 5 per group for D. (F) TmRNA levels (log 2 fold change-log 2 FC) of Bambi based on RNA-Seq data of CD11b+ myeloid cells isolated from nonirradiated or irradiated MC38 tumors 3 days after IR. (G) qPCR analysis of Bambi in MDSCs (CD45+CD11b+Ly6Chi) isolated from nonirradiated or irradiated MC38 tumors, 3 days after IR (20 Gy). n = 5 per group. (H) Flow cytometry analysis of BAMBI expression (MFI of BAMBI) in different immune cells in PBMCs from 5 metastatic NSCLC patients (enrolled in clinical trial NCT03223155) (pre-RT versus post-RT). The blood samples were collected immediately after hypofractionated radiation, approximately 1 to 3 weeks (median 14 days) after the pre-RT samples. Data are represented as means ± SEM. One of 2 or 3 representative experiments is shown (D, E, and G). Statistical analysis was performed using 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (D, E, and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Considering the dominant role of myeloid cells in radioresistance (4, 28, 32), we sought to investigate the effect of IR on BAMBI expression in myeloid cell compartments. Our scRNA-Seq data on CD45+ immune cells isolated from irradiated (4 days after 20 Gy-IR) and nonirradiated MC38 tumors revealed that the mRNA level of Bambi was significantly decreased in the monocyte_Ly6c2 population after IR (P = 0.0105; Figure 1C). We also observed a significant reduction in Bambi in the macrophage_Mt-Co1 subset (P = 0.0088; Figure 1C). It is worth mentioning that monocyte_Ly6c2, identified as an mMDSC subset, exhibited the greatest proportionate increase among cell populations after IR, while a 2-fold decrease of macrophage_Mt-Co1 populations was observed following IR, as mentioned in our previous study (28). We confirmed these findings by flow cytometry, demonstrating that BAMBI decreased in tumor-infiltrating mMDSCs (Figure 1, D and E), but remained unchanged in other immune cells or CD45– cells, including tumor cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). In addition, our bulk RNA-Seq and quantitative PCR (qPCR) analysis confirmed the decreased mRNA expression of Bambi following IR (Figure 1, F and G). In an effort to translate this finding to humans, we calculated the mRNA levels of BAMBI in biopsies from cancer patients (NCT03223155) (31); patients received stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) and ipilimumab plus nivolumab (ipi/nivo) immunotherapy. BAMBI was modestly decreased after RT versus before RT in 6 out of 9 patients with lung or liver metastasis (Supplemental Figure 3C). We also evaluated the levels of BAMBI in PBMCs and observed a mild decrease of BAMBI in mMDSCs, not in other immune cells, from PBMCs following RT compared with matched pre-RT levels (Figure 1H). Our findings demonstrate that IR specifically reduces BAMBI expression in MDSCs in both human and murine cancers.

IR regulates BAMBI expression in an m6A-YTHDF2–dependent manner. We sought to ascertain the potential molecular mechanisms involved in radiation reduction of BAMBI in MDSCs. Considering that YTHDF2, an m6A reader protein, was dramatically induced by IR in myeloid cells (28), we reanalyzed a prior data set of N6-methyladenosine–sequencing RNA immunoprecipitation followed by high-throughput sequencing (MeRIP-Seq) and RNA immunoprecipitation sequencing (RIP-Seq) data of tumor-infiltrating CD11b+ myeloid cells to map direct target transcripts bound by YTHDF2. The results were highly reproducible among 3 biological replicates. The Integrative Genomics Viewer (https://igv.org/) indicated a good fit between the m6A peaks and the YTHDF2-binding peaks in the 3′ UTR of Bambi (Figure 2A). RIP-qPCR analyses with anti-YTHDF2 indicated that 2 sites were enriched in YTHDF2 binding in MDSCs compared with that with IgG control (Figure 2B). Moreover, the transcript half-time of Bambi mRNA was significantly decreased in WT+IR MDSCs and increased in Ythdf2-cKO MDSCs (generated from Lyz2creYthdf2fl/fl conditional KO (cKO) mice) compared with WT MDSCs (Figure 2C), suggesting that IR promotes Bambi mRNA degradation via YTHDF2. We further confirmed the BAMBI reduction in tumor-infiltrating MDSCs from WT+IR versus WT mice and the BAMBI induction in MDSCs from Ythdf2-cKO versus WT mice at both mRNA and protein levels (Figure 2, D and E). Since IR can induce YTHDF2 via NF-κB/RELA signaling in MDSCs (28), we tested to determine whether RELA is involved in BAMBI regulation. We measured BAMBI expression in tumor-infiltrating MDSCs from Lyz2creRelafl/fl mice and found Rela KO can increase BAMBI expression and rescue the reduction of BAMBI (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These results highlight an IR/RELA/YTHDF2 axis that downregulates BAMBI in MDSCs after IR.

Figure 2 IR/YTHDF2 axis regulates BAMBI expression in MDSCs in an m6A-dependent manner. (A) Integrative Genomics Viewer tracks displaying the distribution of m6A peaks and YTHDF2-binding peaks across Bambi transcripts, based on the MeRIP-Seq and RIP-Seq of MC38 tumor–infiltrating myeloid cells. (B) Graphs showing enrichment of Bambi mRNA in the YTHDF2-immunoprecipitated RNA fraction of BM-MDSCs, determined by RIP-qPCR. Rabbit IgG served as a control. Enrichment of the indicated genes was normalized to the input level. n = 3 per group. (C) MDSCs were sorted from BM-derived cells from WT and Ythdf2-cKO (Lyz2creYthdf2fl/fl) mice; WT MDSCs were directly treated with IR (4 Gy and cultured for 6 hours) (WT+IR). MDSCs were treated with actinomycin D. mRNA was collected at indicated time points after treatment and mRNA levels of Bambi were measured by RT-qPCR. n = 3 per group. (D) qPCR analysis of Bambi mRNA levels in different MDSCs isolated from MC38 tumors in WT, WT+IR, Ythdf2-cKO, and Ythdf2-cKO+IR mice 3 days after IR. n = 5 per group. (E) MFI of BAMBI in MC38 tumor–infiltrating MDSCs (as indicated) by flow cytometry analysis 3 days after IR. n = 6 per group. (F) WT-YTHDF2 and m6A-binding site-mutated YTHDF2-overexpressing Ythdf2-deficient CD45.2-BM-MDSCs (Ythdf2-cKO+WT, Ythdf2-cKO+Mut, respectively) were obtained via lentiviral transfection. The BM-MDSCs were used for adoptive transfer into MC38 tumor–bearing CD45.1 mice. On the same day, mice were treated with local tumor irradiation. Three days after IR, tumors were harvested to measure the MFI of BAMBI in newly infiltrated CD45.2-MDSCs by flow cytometry. n = 5 per group. Data are represented as means ± SEM. One of 2 or 3 representative experiments is shown (B–F). Statistical analysis was performed using 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (B) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison tests (C–F). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

To further demonstrate whether the aforementioned phenotype requires the m6A-binding capacity of YTHDF2, we force expressed YTHDF2 (Ythdf2-WT) and m6A binding site–mutated YTHDF2 (Ythdf2-Mut) in Ythdf2-deficient BM-derived MDSCs (BM-MDSCs) (CD45.2) and adoptively transferred these cells into MC38 tumor–bearing CD45.1 mice, followed by IR treatment (20 Gy, 1 dose). Three days after IR, the BAMBI levels in newly infiltrated CD45.2-MDSCs in tumors were analyzed. Compared with the transferred WT MDSCs, Ythdf2-cKO MDSCs elicited significantly higher BAMBI levels (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4C). Overexpression of YTHDF2-WT in Ythdf2-cKO MDSCs downregulated BAMBI expression to the levels in WT MDSCs, whereas YTHDF2-Mut overexpression did not change BAMBI expression levels, which were maintained at a similar level in Ythdf2-cKO MDSCs (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, we performed m6A–RIP-qPCR analysis using BM-MDSCs and found that the BAMBI transcript was indeed methylated (Supplemental Figure 4D). Taken together, these observations indicate that an IR/RELA/YTHDF2 axis limits BAMBI production in MDSCs in an m6A-dependent manner.

BAMBI suppresses MDSC migration and suppressive function via inhibiting TGF-β signaling. To investigate the functional role of BAMBI in MDSCs, we generated Bambi-KD BM-MDSCs using siRNA and measured their migration activity. Transwell assay showed that Bambi-KD MDSCs elicited significantly higher migration capacities than WT MDSCs (Figure 3A, P = 0.0017). Subsequently, we adoptively transferred Bambi-KD or BAMBI-overexpressing MDSCs (CD45.1) into MC38 tumor–bearing Ccr2-KO mice (CD45.2), in which radiation-induced MDSC infiltration is absent (4). Flow cytometry analysis revealed a significant increase of infiltrated MDSCs (CD45.1+CD11b+Ly6Chi) in mice transferred with Bambi-KD MDSCs, while a similar increase was not detected in mice transferred with BAMBI-overexpressing MDSCs upon radiation treatment (Figure 3B). To examine any changes in underlying migration-associated genes, we performed a series of qPCR analyses and found that the mRNA levels of Ccr2, Ccl24, Cx3cr1, Ccr5, Cxcl10, and Mmp14 were markedly increased in Bambi-KD MDSCs and decreased in BAMBI-overexpressing MDSCs (Figure 3C). In addition, these genes were transcriptionally regulated by the YTHDF2/BAMBI axis, as evidenced by rescued mRNA expression in Bambi-KD/Ythdf2-cKO MDSCs compared with those in Ythdf2-cKO MDSCs (Supplemental Figure 5A). These results demonstrate that the YTHDF2/BAMBI axis regulates MDSC migration both in vitro and in vivo.

Figure 3 BAMBI suppresses MDSC migration and suppressive function via inhibiting TGF-β signaling. (A) WT and Bambi-KD BM-MDSCs as indicated were used for Transwell assay. The attached cells on the Transwell membrane were visualized under a light microscope and quantified. n = 3 per group. (B) MC38 tumor–bearing Ccr2-KO mice (CD45.2) were adoptively transferred with 1 × 106 WT, Bambi-KD, and BAMBI-overexpressing (BAMBI-OE) BM-MDSCs (CD45.1) via i.v. injection. On the same day, mice were treated with tumor-local IR (20 Gy, 1 dose). Three days after IR, the number of tumor-infiltrating CD45.1+CD11b+Ly6Chi cells was determined by flow cytometry. n = 4 per group. (C) Heatmap showing qPCR analysis of relative mRNA expression of indicated genes in WT, Bambi-KD, and BAMBI-OE MDSCs. qPCR data were normalized to Gapdh. n = 3 per group. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of an in vitro proliferation assay showing the frequency of proliferating CD8+ T cells when cocultured with WT, Bambi-KD, and BAMBI-OE MDSCs. n = 5 per group. (E) Immunoblot analysis of signaling associated proteins and phosphorylated (p-) proteins as indicated in WT, Bambi-KD, and BAMBI-OE MDSCs treated with murine recombinant TGF-β. Blots were run in parallel, and left and right panels were run at different times. (F) WT, Bambi-KD, Tgfbr2-KO, and Bambi-KD/Tgfbr2-KO BM-MDSCs were used for adoptive transfer into MC38 tumor–bearing Ccr2-KO mice. On the same day, mice were treated by with tumor-local IR. Three days after IR, the number of tumor-infiltrating CCR2+CD11b+Ly6Chi cells was determined by flow. n = 4 per group. (G) Flow cytometry analysis of an in vitro proliferation assay showing the frequency of proliferating CD8+ T cells when cocultured with different BM-MDSCs as indicated. n = 4 per group. Data are represented as means ± SEM. One of 2 or 3 representative experiments is shown. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-sided, unpaired Student’s t test (A, F, and G) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison tests (B and D). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

It is noteworthy that we observed that Bambi-KD led to an increase in Il10, whereas the overexpression of BAMBI decreased Il10 at the mRNA level (Figure 3C). Importantly, this was not observed for other immune suppression mediators (iNos2, Ros, Arg1, and Tgfb1), suggesting that BAMBI was not involved in their regulation. To further confirm the role of BAMBI in MDSC-suppressive function, we cocultured Bambi-KD MDSCs with naive CD8+ T cells and detected a reduction in T cell proliferation (Figure 3D). The opposite result was observed when coculturing BAMBI-overexpressing MDSCs and CD8+ T cells (Figure 3D). Collectively, our results demonstrate that IR decreases BAMBI to enhance MDSC migration and suppressive function, thereby contributing to radioresistance.

It is well known that TGF-β signaling facilitates MDSC migration, suppressive function, and the related chemokine/cytokine regulation (19, 21). It is thus conceivable that the functional role of BAMBI in MDSCs requires TGF-β signaling. In pursuing this concept, we first sought to verify whether BAMBI impairs TGF-β signaling in MDSCs. We performed Western blots to detect the levels of phosphorylated SMAD2, a central downstream factor of TGF-β signaling, in WT or Bambi-KD MDSCs cocultured with recombinant TGF-β. SMAD2 phosphorylation was increased in Bambi-KD MDSCs and decreased in BAMBI-overexpressing MDSCs compared with WT MDSCs (Figure 3E). TGF-β can directly activate the JAK1/STAT1/3 axis in a non-SMAD manner (33, 34). In concert with this, our Western blot assay revealed the consistent changes in both STAT1 and STAT3 phosphorylation in Bambi-KD MDSCs and BAMBI-overexpressing MDSCs (Figure 3E). These findings indicate that BAMBI suppresses TGF-β signaling in MDSCs.

To further confirm the involvement of TGF-β signaling in Bambi-KD–induced MDSC infiltration, we generated Bambi-KD/Tgfbr2-KO MDSCs using BM cells (BMCs) from LyzCre+Tgfbr2fl/fl cKO mice (hereafter Tgfbr2-cKO) and used these constructs for the aforementioned transfer experiment. As expected, 3 days after IR, the levels of infiltrating MDSCs (CCR2+CD11b+Ly6Chi) were restored to levels similar to those of Tgfbr2-KO MDSC transfer (P = 0.4670; Figure 3F). Bambi-KD/Tgfbr2-KO MDSCs also exhibited suppressive function comparable to that of Tgfbr2-KO MDSCs (Figure 3G). Functionally, we observed consistent changes in the expression of genes associated with migration and suppressive functions of MDSCs, including Ccr2, Ccl24, Cx3cr1, Mmp14, Cxcl10, and Il10 (Supplemental Figure 5B). To determine whether TGF-β in myeloid cells alters the response to radiotherapy, we employed Tgfbr2-cKO and Tgfbr2fl/fl (hereafter WT) for tumor-growth experiments. In the syngeneic murine colon carcinoma (MC38) model, although primary tumor growth in Tgfbr2-cKO mice was slower than that in WT mice, local IR resulted in a more pronounced inhibition of tumor growth in Tgfbr2-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5C). Taken together, these data demonstrate that IR downregulates BAMBI and the decreased BAMBI induces TGF-β–mediated MDSC immune suppression.

Enhancing BAMBI expression improves the response to radiotherapy. To determine the role of myeloid-specific BAMBI in controlling tumor growth, we employed the BM chimeric mice with CD45.1 BMCs from CD11b-DTR mice for the following adaptive transfer experiments. Upon administration of diphtheria toxin (DT), WT myeloid cells expressing CD11b-DTR were selectively eliminated, leaving the remaining modified CD11b+ cells. We found that, following IR, MC38 tumors in mice transferred with Bambi-KD BMCs grew significantly faster, while MC38 tumors in mice transferred with BAMBI-overexpressing BMCs grew remarkably slower compared with those transferred with WT BMCs (Figure 4A). Consistently, we observed a lower level of tumor-infiltrating MDSCs in mice transferred with BAMBI-overexpressing BMCs with IR and higher levels in those transferred with Bambi-KD BMCs (Supplemental Figure 6A). These results suggest that increasing BAMBI expression in myeloid cells can improve the response to radiotherapy.

Figure 4 Enhancing BAMBI improves response to radiotherapy and immunotherapy. (A) CD11b-DTR BM chimeric mice were injected s.c. with 1 × 106 MC38 cells. When the tumor size reached 100 mm3, mice were injected with DT (50 ng/per mouse). The next day, the mice were adoptive transferred with BM-MDSCs (CD45.1) as indicated and were treated with tumor-local IR (20 Gy, 1 dose). Tumor growth was monitored. n = 5 mice per group. (B and C) MC38 tumor–bearing mice were treated with tumor-local IR. On the same day, the mice were i.t. injected with 2 × 1010 v.p. of AAV-Null (Ctrl) or AAV-Bambi (twice weekly, 3 doses total). Tumor growth (B, n = 5 mice per group) and animal survival (C, n = 10 mice per group) were monitored. (D) Lyz2creCSF1R-DTR mice were injected s.c. with 1 × 106 MC38 cells. When the tumor size reached 100 mm3, mice were injected with DT (50 ng/per mice). The next day, mice were treated with tumor-local IR or AAV-Bambi (i.t. of 2 × 1010 v.p.). Tumor growth was monitored. n = 5 mice per group. (E) Lung metastasis in LLC tumor–bearing WT mice with indicated different treatments (22 days after IR). Size of lung metastases was measured. n = 10 mice per group. (F) B16F1 tumor–bearing WT mice were treated with anti–PD-L1 antibody (2 doses per week, 3 doses total), AAV-Bambi (twice weekly, 3 doses totally), and/or tumor-local IR, as indicated. Tumor growth was monitored. n = 5 mice per group. Data are represented as means ± SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with corrections for multiple variables (A, B, D, and F), 2-sided log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (C), or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison tests (E). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To demonstrate that enhanced efficacy of radiation by BAMBI overexpression can be translated into a clinically relevant strategy, we generated an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector containing BAMBI driven by a CMV promoter for in situ Bambi delivery (hereafter AAV-Bambi). We used an AAV9 capsid, which is efficient and increasingly being utilized in clinical trials (35). AAV-mediated delivery of Bambi led to elevated expression of BAMBI in tumor-infiltrated MDSCs, as measured by flow cytometry 24 hours after intratumoral (i.t.) injection (2 × 1010 viral particles [v.p.]/dose) (Supplemental Figure 6B). To investigate AAV-Bambi’s antitumor efficacy, we performed in vivo studies in mice bearing MC38 tumors treated with AAV-Bambi (i.t. of 2 × 1010 v.p., twice weekly for 2 weeks). Although AAV-Bambi monotherapy did suppress tumor growth, the combination of AAV-Bambi and IR (20 Gy, 1 dose) caused a more pronounced suppressive effect on tumor growth compared with that of mice treated with IR alone, assessed in terms of both tumor size (P = 0.0018) and animal survival (P = 0.0189) (Figure 4, B and C).

We observed that both tumor-infiltrating total CD8+ T cells and cytotoxic CD8+ T cells (IFN-γ+CD8+) were significantly increased in AAV-Bambi+IR–treated mice compared with mice treated with IR alone (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). To investigate whether MDSCs are involved in the enhanced T cell function, we tested the suppressive function of tumor-infiltrating MDSCs isolated from AAV-Bambi–treated mice and observed an attenuated suppression function, as evidenced by higher T cell IFN-γ production (Supplemental Figure 6E). Furthermore, we measured the antitumor efficacy of AAV-Bambi in Lyz2creCSF1R-DTR mice, whose MDSCs were depleted after DT treatment. As expected, neither AAV-Bambi alone nor AAV-Bambi+IR lost the tumor inhibition ability (Figure 4D), indicating that AAV-Bambi impairs MDSC suppressive function and thereby leads to the enhanced antitumor effect.

In the Lewis lung carcinoma (LLC) spontaneous lung metastasis model, a reduced metastatic burden (size of the lung metastasis) was observed in lungs of mice that received AAV-Bambi+IR treatment compared with mice that received IR alone (P = 0.0016; Figure 4E). Similarly, we observed primary tumor control in AAV-Bambi+IR–treated mice compared with control (P = 0.0193; Supplemental Figure 6F). These data indicate that AAV-Bambi treatment enhanced the efficacy of radiotherapy through an increase in both local and distal metastasis control. We also investigated whether AAV-Bambi could further increase the efficacy of IR and anti–PD-L1 treatment using a B16 melanoma model, which is resistant to immune-checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy. Compared with IR+anti-PD-L1 treatment, triple-combination treatment with AAV-Bambi, IR, and anti–PD-L1 resulted in significantly slower tumor growth (Figure 4F). The results demonstrate that AAV-Bambi can augment the response to radiotherapy and radioimmunotherapy combinations.