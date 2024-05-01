Chronic SIV-Induced neuroinflammation disrupts CCR7+ CD4+ T cell immunosurveillance in the rhesus macaque brain

Single-cell transcriptomic analysis of CD45+ leukocytes identifies core T cell gene signatures in the rhesus brain. We previously identified T cell transcripts within synapse-dense brain regions through RNA-Seq (7). However, paucity of T cells amidst a predominance of neuronal and glial transcripts limited our assessment of T cell heterogeneity. To bridge this gap, we applied single-cell (sc) transcriptomics on cryopreserved CD45+ cells to elucidate transcriptional networks underlying memory T cell states in the noninflamed brain parenchyma. T cells, distinguishable by flow cytometry, constituted an average of 20% of CD45+ cells with a CD4:CD8 ratio of 0.2:1 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175332DS1). scRNA-Seq was performed on viably frozen CD45+ cells isolated from healthy macaque brain and spleen (Figure 1A). We enriched CD45+ cells for sequencing by positive selection and sorting for purity and viability (Figures 1, B and C). A median of 4,952 and 3,151 CD45+ cells from the brain and spleen, respectively, were sequenced, resulting in 19,000 sc transcriptomes passing quality control (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). Marker gene analysis validated our approach, demonstrating high CD45 (PTPRC) expression (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Figure 1 Single-cell transcriptomic analysis of CD45+ leukocytes identifies core T cell gene signatures in the rhesus brain. (A–C) Schematic of single CD45+ cell profiling in brain, right hemisphere (RH) and spleen. (D) Differences in B and T cell transcripts in brain versus spleen. (E) UMAP of scRNA-Seq transcriptional profiles from brain and spleen identifies 10 clusters. Cell clusters are color-coded based on cell identity assigned using Single R. SkM, skeletal muscle; MBC, memory B cells; Mono, monocytes. Inset shows cell proportions in each cluster split by tissue type (bottom, spleen; top, brain). (F) UMAP shows 10 subclusters from T cell clusters in E.

Transcriptome comparisons across tissues showed unique enrichment profiles. The spleen had a more pronounced B cell signature than the brain (Figure 1D), particularly in immunoglobulin-related genes (ENSMMUG00000015202 [human orthologs IGHG1-4], ENSMMUG00000002764 [human orthologs IGHA1 and IGHA2], IGHM, IGKC) and genes regulating B cell functions (EBF1, BACH2, RelB), antigen presentation (CD74, HLADMB, HLADRA), and signaling (ALCAM, CD83, TRAF3) (8). In contrast, CD45+ cells in the brain showed enriched T cell gene signatures. This included the T cell receptor α constant gene (TRAC), TCR signaling regulators (TAOK3, Sos1) (9), T cell metabolism-associated genes (ERN1 and TXNIP) (10), and genes regulating effector and T CM programs (HSP70, DNAJB1, HSPH1, GZMA, ID2, HELIOS [encoded by IKZF2], and IL-7R) (11). We verified predominance of B cells in spleen and T cells in brain through marker gene analysis and cell type cluster annotation (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H).

Noninflamed brain harbors both effector memory and T RM CD8+ T cells. We next pursued high-resolution unsupervised clustering with automated label transfer using blueprint_encode (12, 13). Ten cell clusters were identified, with manual inspection and marker gene analysis (14) confirming 6 as T cells (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 3A). These T cell clusters were isolated and independently reclustered, identifying 3 shared T cell subtypes between brain and spleen: Terminal effector memory (T EM ) CD8+ T cells (T EM 8 cluster; C0, C2, C3, C5), T CM CD8+ T cells (T CM 8 cluster; C1, C4, C6) and T CM CD4+ cells (T CM 4 cluster; C7 and C8) (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 3B).

The T EM 8 clusters (C0, C2, C3, C5) displayed varied gene expression (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D), highlighting functional diversity in brain CD8+ T EM cells. C0 showed genes typical of T EM cells, such as S100 calcium- binding proteins (S10010, S100A4), SH3BGRL3 expressed by T helper 1 (T h 1) cells, regulatory receptor CD52, molecules driving T cell activation (FLNA and the scaffold protein AHNAK), cytolytic molecule GZMB, and transcription factors (TFs) KLF2 and KLF3. C2 was rich in cytotoxic molecules like GZMA, GZMK, GZMB, GNLY, KLRC3, HELIOS, and HOPX, akin to human KIR+ CD8+ T cells (15). In contrast, C3 was enriched for DNAJ/Heatshock genes regulating memory T cell quiescence, Ikaros (encoded by IKZF1) and TXNIP, which suppress proliferation and inflammatory cytokines in T cells (16). C5 was characterized by genes linked to cell cycle progression and survival (AKAP13, BABAM2, INPP4A). Elevated expression of effector (GZMA, KLRC2-3, CCL5, IFNG), residency, and longevity genes (ID2, AHR, IKZF2, HOPX, CD69, BCL2) in the brain versus spleen (Bar graph in 2A) suggested that brain CD8+ T EM cell clusters encompassed T RM and T EM subsets, aligning with observations in mouse and human studies (5, 17).

Figure 2 T cell clusters in rhesus brain. (A–C) Select marker genes of cell clusters. Dot size represents proportion of cells expressing a gene and color designates expression level. Bar graphs represent genes significantly higher in brain relative to spleen for indicated clusters. (D) Dot plot displays link between genes and pathways from GO biological processes (GO:BO), GO molecular functions (GO:MF), and GO cellular component (GO:CC) and KEGG. (E) Chord plots show pathways and corresponding genes enriched versus underrepresented in T CM 4 cell clusters.

Single-cell transcriptomic analysis reveals CD4+ and CD8+ T CM subsets in brain. We shifted our focus to the remaining CD8+ T cell clusters (C1, C4, C6) annotated as T CM . There were notable gene expression differences between brain and spleen (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3E), with brain C1 showing higher expression of memory-related genes (IL-7R, JUN, FOSB, THEMIS), along with antiinflammatory regulators (ATF3, ZFP36L2, NR4A2). In addition, C1 expressed genes regulating mitochondrial function and memory cell maintenance (GLUT3, BTG1). C4 cells exhibited elevated levels of cytotoxicity and residency markers (GAMM, GZMK, CRTAM), and NFκB, with reduced IL-7R expression. Brain C4 also showed TCR activation markers (SLC2A3, NR4A2), suggesting potential reactivation. C6 was distinguished by an abundance of TNFAIP3, which inhibits IFN-γ and TNF-α in CD8+ T cells. These signatures of brain CD8+ T CM clusters indicate specialized roles in memory, effector, and regulatory functions.

2 CD4+ T CM clusters, C7 and C8, were discerned among CD4+ T cells. C7 was characterized by abundance of costimulatory molecules (CD28, ICOS), IL-7R, and the survival-related TF, BACH2, as well as quiescence-associated FOXP1, negative regulator of T cell activation, PELI1, memory-associated genes (LTB, MAF, NFATC1), and integrin ITG-β1 (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3F). C8 shared memory gene expression with C7 (IL-7R, BACH2, LTB), and expressed T h 17-associated genes (CCR6, AHR, RORA). Gene set enrichment analysis showed alignment with longevity and MAPK pathways, and downregulation of effector pathways such as NFκB, RIG-I and TNF signaling (Figure 2, D and E). Overall, scRNA-Seq analysis of CD45+ cells revealed a spectrum of T cell states in the brain and spleen.

T CM and/or T RM loci accessible in T cells within the brain. To explore mechanisms regulating T CM and T RM differentiation and validate our scRNA-Seq data, we profiled the transcriptome and epigenome in parallel. We isolated nuclei from CD45+ and CD45– cells extracted from brain (Figure 3A) and generated over 1.5 billion reads across 47,000 nuclei, with an average of 1,378 genes/nuclei (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Transcriptome classification revealed distinct cell clusters, including glial cells (microglia, oligodendrocytes), neurons, endothelial cells, cancer cells, and T cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). The largest immune cluster was comprised of macrophages, microglia, and T cells, with each cluster expressing genes encoding proteins with known cell-type distinctions. Specifically, cells in the macrophage cluster expressed CD86, TSPAN14, and TNFRSF21. The microglia cluster expressed ST6GALNAC3, ENTPD1, and P2RY12, while T cell clusters expressed the T h 1 TF STAT4, T cell adaptor protein SKAP1, as well as kinases and signaling molecules TNIK, ITK, and FYN (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4F).

Figure 3 T CM /T RM loci accessible in T cells within the brain. (A) Schematic of snRNA analysis. (B) UMAP projection of 25,321 snRNA-Seq profiles. Dots represent individual cells, and colors indicate cluster identity (labeled on right). EC, endothelial cells; NSC, neural stem cells; CC, cancer cells; Macs, macrophages; ODC, oligodendrocyte precursor cells; ISG exp cells, interferon stimulated gene expressing cells. (C) Heat map representation of RNA-Seq of cluster-specific marker genes across all clusters. (D) Violin plots show expression of key genes across immune clusters. (E) Gene expression differences between T cell and microglial cell clusters. (F) GSEA of shared genes across sn and sc analysis. (G) Genomic regions showing snATAC-Seq tracks of chromatin accessibility of T CM genes across T cell, microglia, and macrophage immune clusters. (H) UMAP projection of 3 major T cell subclusters (2,158 T cells). (I) Genomic regions showing snATAC-Seq tracks of chromatin accessibility of T RM/EM genes across 3 major T cell clusters (C0–C2) in H.

We identified expression of several key genes regulating T cell differentiation and function, including zinc finger TFs (ThPOK, GATA3), Runx TFs (RUNX1 and RUNX3), T-box TFs (EOMES, TBX21), inhibitor of DNA binding proteins (ID2, ID3), TFs regulating cytokine production (AHR, STAT4), markers of antigen-experienced cells (CD44, IFNG, ITG-α4, ITG-β1), markers of T cell residency (PRDM1, ITG-α1, ITG-αE, CD69, GZMB, KLRG1, PRF1), and markers of long-lived cells with T CM features (BCL2, BCL6) (Figure 3D).

To quantitatively evaluate genes enriched in T cells, we conducted differential gene expression (DGE) analysis across T cell and microglial clusters. Within microglia, we discovered enrichment of canonical brain resident microglia transcripts, including CX3CR1, ITG-αM, TMEM, and SIGLEC (18–20) (Figure 3E). In contrast, genes highly expressed by the T cell cluster included those regulating T cell signaling (TRAC, ITK, THEMIS, TNIK), TFs controlling CD4 and CD8 T cell programs (STAT4, RUNX3), T cell migration (CD44, ITGα4), residency (CD69), and T cell survival (BCLA11B, BCL2), including the TF ETS-1, which regulates IL-7R expression (21) (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 4G). Genes involved in T h 17 function, ROR-αand AHR were also expressed in keeping with the transcriptome of T CM 4 C8. Further, a similar T cell gene expression profile was observed when comparing macrophages to T cells, with the IL-12–induced CD4 T h 1 TF, STAT4 being the most highly expressed gene in T cells (Supplemental Figure 4H). ATAC-Seq analysis highlighted open chromatin in regulatory regions of STAT4, especially within the T cell cluster, aligning with high STAT4 expression (Supplemental Figure 4I). Additionally, downstream targets of STAT4, including IFN-γand ICOS, were distinctly expressed in T cells, differing from patterns in innate immune cells (Supplemental Figure 4J). These genes also featured as top markers in the T cell cluster in our scRNA-Seq of CD45+ cells.

To formally ascertain whether T cell clusters expressed genes overlapping with our scRNA-Seq profiles, we examined 7,798 transcripts from single nucleotide RNA-Seq–derived (snRNA-Seq–derived) immune clusters. We then used DGE P values for each expressed gene in T cells relative to macrophages and microglia. For comparison, we also included DGE P values of microglial transcripts relative to macrophages. Gene set enrichment analysis showed overlap with top 20 marker genes expressed by scRNA-Seq T cell clusters, including classical effector/memory transcripts such as GZMB, CRTAM, and IL-7R, among others (Figure 3F). Additionally, when aligning these DGE genes with known T cell signatures from mouse studies, we found that ITG-αE (integrin receptor for T RM ) and TCF7 (TF critical for T CM development) were notably present in T cells over macrophages and/or microglia (P adj < 0.05).

To assess T CM gene accessibility, we focussed on genes vital for T CM function and survival — CD28, IL-7R, and BCL2 — which macrophages and microglia also expressed. T cells exhibited increased ATAC peaks for CD28 and IL-7R, suggesting an open chromatin configuration, especially in their promoter regions (Figure 3G), whereas BCL2 accessibility was similar across immune cells (Supplemental Figure 4K). Despite low expression, CCR7 chromatin accessibility was higher in T cells, contrasting with CCR7 absence in innate immune cells. Additionally, our analysis of gene expression patterns and motif enrichment, using the HOMER database, revealed that TFs from the bZIP, RUNT, and ATF families, pivotal in regulating T CM genes, were significantly enriched, marking about 30% of target sequences in T cells.

To pinpoint genes controlling memory T cells states, we reclustered 2,158 T cells, which revealed 4 distinct clusters (Figure 3H). Since CCR7 was expressed in less than 1% of cells across all clusters, we probed the promoter accessibility within T RM genes across 3 major T cell clusters (C0–C2). With CD69 and GZMB marking T RMs and their expression in C1, we anticipated and confirmed ATAC peaks for key T RM genes in C1. Indeed, peak tracks showed increased chromatin accessibility for regulatory regions of CD69, GZMB, and ITG-αE in C1 (Figure 3I). The sequencing outcomes indicate that the primate brain harbors T cells with diverse chromatin accessibility landscapes for genes that govern residency and migration, suggesting the presence of T cells with potential resident and central memory features.

CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in CNS share phenotypic features with T CM in blood and lymph nodes. To validate and extend our sequencing observations, we investigated the immune makeup of the CSF. CSF samples were collected from the foramen magnum, alongside paired axillary lymph node aspirates and blood samples (Supplemental Figure 5A). Unlike blood, CSF exhibited minimal B cell and monocyte presence and a preferential infiltration of T cells at steady state.

CSF T cells showed predominance of CD28hi CD4+ memory T cells, with an absence of terminally differentiated (CD28– CD95+) and naive (CD28int CD95–) subsets, consistent with human phenotypes (22). Relative to CD28hi subset in blood, approximately 50% of CSF CD28hi CD4+ T cells expressed CCR7, compared with 20% in CD28hi CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C).

We compared phenotypes of CSF-derived T cells to those in matched CNS tissues and adjacent lymph nodes, spleen, and blood. Brain T cells showed distinct differentiation states: CD4+ T cells were enriched for CD28, while CD8+ T cells were mostly CD28– (Figure 4A). As in the CSF, CD28hi CD4+ T cells in the parenchyma showed varied CCR7 expression (Figures 4B). We assessed CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in the CNS (choroid plexus and brain parenchyma) to those in corresponding lymphoid compartments (deep cervical lymph nodes and spleen) to identify similarities to T CM . Analysis of receptor expression revealed lower per cell CCR7 expression in the CNS than in lymphoid tissues. (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in CNS share phenotypic features with T CM in blood and lymph nodes. (A) Representative flow plots illustrate CD28 and CD95 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells; frequencies of CD28+ CD95+ (blue) and CD28– CD95+ (yellow) in CD4+ T cells and CD8+ T cells. (B) Representative flow plots illustrate CCR7 expression on CD28Hi CD4+ (top row) and CD28Hi CD8+ (bottom row) T cells; frequencies of CCR7 expression on CD28Hi CD4+ and CD28Hi CD8+ T cells. (C) Representative flow plots illustrate CD28 expression and CCR7 expression on CD4+ CD95+ T cells in CNS and lymphoid tissues; CCR7 MFI of CD4+ CD95+. (D–F) Representative flow plots indicating CD69, PD-1, CCR5, and CCR7 expression on CD4+ CD28+ CD95+ T cells in CNS and lymphoid tissues; frequency of CD69+, PD-1+, and CCR5+ on CD4+ CD28+ CD95+ CCR7–/+ T cells. (G) Representative tSNE plot illustrating expression of T cell markers on CD4+ CD28+ CD95+ CCR7–/+ T cells in the CSF; frequencies for each population. (H) Representative flow plots illustrating cytokine production in the CSF and PBMCs. CSF, cerebrospinal fluid; ChP, choroid plexus; Pit, pituitary; dCLN, deep cervical lymph nodes; Th LN, thoracic lymph node. WB, whole blood; PBMC, peripheral blood mononuclear cells. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in each tissue were less likely to express CD69, a key T RM marker (Figure 4D). PD-1 levels, indicative of TCR stimulation, were similar across subsets, aligning with findings in CD8+ T RM (23) (Figure 4E). Given known CCR5 expression in intestinal CD69+ CD4+ T RM (24), we explored CCR7– CD4+ T cells for increased CCR5 alongside higher CD69 levels. This pattern was confirmed in the CNS, but not in lymphoid tissues (Figure 4F). Thus, CD4+ T cells within the noninflamed brain parenchyma mainly show CD28hi expression, bifurcating into subsets based on CD69 and CCR7, with CCR7+ T cells resembling their lymphoid counterparts.

We performed FLOW SOM clustering on CSF CD4+ T cells (n = 4) to determine if CCR7+ and CCR7– subsets represent distinct clusters. Based on expression of specific T h 1 (CXCR3, CCR5), T h 17 (CCR6), activation, and memory markers (CD95, PD-1, CD69), 5 metaclusters were defined with varying levels of CCR7 expression (Supplemental Figure 6A). CCR7– and CCR7+ clusters showed enrichment of distinct surface markers; CCR5 and PD-1 were enriched in the CCR7– cluster, while CCR6 was enriched in the CCR7+ cluster (Supplemental Figure 6B).

We then examined if CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in the CSF resembled quiescent T CM , and conversely, whether CCR7– CD4+ T cells exhibited T RM or activated T EM cell features. Unlike blood CCR7– CD4+ T cells in CSF predominantly expressed CD69, reflecting patterns in the brain (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 7). CSF CCR7– subset also showed higher expression of CCR5 and CXCR3, as well as activation markers like ICOS, EOMES, PD-1, and HLA-DR. Both subsets expressed CD127 and BCL-2. In summary, CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in the CSF and brain display core T CM traits, like those in lymphoid tissues. We postulated that these CNS CD4+ T cells would exhibit functional hallmarks of T CM by producing IL-2. Upon PMA/Ionomycin stimulation, CSF CD4+ T cells indeed demonstrated polyfunctionality, including IL-2 production (Figure 4H).

Sequestration of CD4+ T CM in lymphoid tissues reduces CCR7+ CD4+ T cell frequencies in CSF and increases soluble inflammatory markers. To determine if CNS CCR7+ CD4+ T cells displayed migration patterns to and from lymphoid tissue, a hallmark of T CM , we explored the effect of FTY720, known to trap T CM cells in lymph nodes, on T CM frequencies in the CSF. We treated 12 rhesus macaques with FTY720 (30 μg/kg/day) for a month (Figure 5A) and analyzed paired blood and CSF T cells over 8 weeks, tracking T cells within the subarachnoid space (SAS) through FTY720-induced lymphocyte depletion and the subsequent rebound posttreatment.

Figure 5 Sequestration of CD4+ T CM in lymphoid tissues reduces CCR7+ CD4+ T cell frequencies in CSF. (A) Study schematic: n = 12 rhesus macaques (ages 3–4 years) were administered an oral dose of 30 μg/kg per day of FTY720 for the first 4 weeks of the study. CSF taps and blood draws were performed at indicated time points. (B) Representative flow plots indicating CD28 and CD95 expression on CD4+ T cells from the blood (top row) or the CSF (bottom row) (Left); CD4+ T cell counts/mL, CD4+ T CM cells and CCR7+ CD28+ memory CD4+ T cells/mL blood or CSF, and CD4-to-CD8 ratio for blood and CSF (Right). (C) Frequencies of monocytes, monocyte-to-CD4+ T cell ratio, median fluorescent intensity (MFI) of monocyte chemoattractant protein-1 (MCP-1), and CCR5 expression of CD4+ T cells in the blood and CSF over the course of the study. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Analysis of blood T cells showed rapid decline in total CD4+ T cells a week after FTY720, while CD4+ T cell counts significantly decreased in CSF at week 4 after FTY720 (Figure 5B). Consistent with FTY720-mediated inhibition of S1PR-mediated T cell egress and retention of CCR7+ T cells in lymph nodes in macaques (25), rapid sequestration of naive T cells, the subset exhibiting the highest per-cell expression of CCR7, ensued. This was evidenced by a notable 4-fold reduction in the absolute counts of naive (CD28+ CD95–) T cells within week 1 of FTY720.

By week 4, there was an additional reduction in naive T cells, marked by a 100-fold decrease in CD4+ T cells and an 80-fold decline in CD8+ T cells compared with baseline (Supplemental Figure 8A). The heightened CD4+ T cell decline can be attributed to their shorter lymph node residency time, rendering them more susceptible to mechanisms impeding their egress (26). It took up to 2 weeks for a significant decrease in the peripheral CD4+ T CM pool to manifest, culminating in a 17-fold reduction by week 4. This decline was accompanied by a significant decrease in CSF CCR7+ CD4+ T cells by week 4, indicating recruitment of CCR7+ CD4+ T cells into the SAS from lymphoid tissues via the systemic compartment.

While blood CD8+ T CM frequencies fell (Supplemental Figure 8B), CSF CD8+ T cells remained stable, potentially due to CD28– CD95+ CD8+ T cells in the CSF, which are mostly CCR7– and are less affected by FTY720. This could also reflect their migration from nonlymphoid tissues. Consequently, the CSF CD4-to-CD8 ratio significantly dropped by week 4. The blood showed an increased frequency of CD28– T EM early on, with CD4+ and CD8+ T cells CM-to-EM ratios shifting at weeks 1 and 4, consistent with the expected effect of CCR7– EM cells not being retained in lymph nodes. However, the CSF T cell CM-to-EM ratio remained unchanged throughout the 4 weeks, indicating a tight regulation that limits CD28– CD95+ CD4+ T cells from entering the SAS (Figure 5B). Cytokine analysis showed a transient decrease in T h 1, T h 17, and regulatory cytokines in plasma after treatment, demonstrating extensive effects on CD4 helper subsets, although these cytokines were undetectable in the CSF (Supplemental Figure 8C).

In mice, T cell depletion from meninges induces proinflammatory innate immune skewing (27). We therefore examined monocyte frequencies after FTY720 to gauge compensatory increase in the SAS. The data showed a net increase in monocytes in the CSF at week 4, significantly increasing the monocyte-to-CD4+ T cell ratio (Figure 5C). Significant elevation of CSF, but not blood, monocyte chemotactic protein-1 (MCP-1) at week 4 implied CSF monocyte influx was chemokine mediated. Moreover, CSF CCR5+ CD4+ T cells significantly increased, and there was an inverse association (r = –0.73; P < 0.01) between CCR7+ and CCR5+ CD4 T cells (Supplemental Figure 8D). In conclusion, the data suggest that CSF CCR7+ CD69– CD4+ T cells are mainly recruited from lymphoid tissues. Moreover, immune activation linked to reduced CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in the SAS suggests a role for these cells in neuroimmune homeostasis.

CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in CNS exhibit functional T CM features and reside within skull bone marrow. Recognizing the importance of bone marrow (BM), particularly within the skull (28, 29), for T CM localization we explored presence of CD4+ T cells with T CM attributes in this niche. After manually extracting BM cells from the skull, sc suspensions were stained to identify innate and adaptive immune cells. Like mouse brain findings, our analysis identified 3 immune subsets among CD3– CD45+ cells based on CD11b and HLA-DR expression (Supplemental Figure 9). T cells comprised 71% of the CD45+ population in skull BM, echoing CSF T cell prevalence (Figure 6A), with a CD8+-to-CD4+ T cell ratio mirroring that in brain tissue (Figure 6B). Like in the CNS, CCR7 expression in CD28+ CD4+ T cells was variable, while CD28– CD4+ T cells largely lacked CCR7 (Figure 6, C and D and Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 6 CCR7+ CD4+ T cells in CNS exhibit functional T CM features and reside within skull BM. (A) Representative gating for T cells within the skull BM and (B) corresponding frequencies of CD3+, CD4+ (top), CD8+ T cells, and CD4-to-CD8 ratios (bottom) across tissue compartments. (C) Population gates for CD4+ (purple) and CD8+ (green) subsets with (D) corresponding frequencies of CD28+ subsets across tissue compartments. (E) Phenotypic characterization of T CM -like (CCR7+; blue) and CD4+ T RM (CD69+; purple) cells from brain and skull BM. (F) Ki67 MFI and frequencies on CCR7– and CCR7+ CD4+ T cells after T cell activation using anti-CD3 and anti-CD28. (G–I) Representative gating for CD95+ CCR7+ CD4+ T cells and CD95+ CCR7–CD4+ T cells and bar charts illustrating cytokine production after stimulating with PMA/Ionomyocin in Brain, Skull BM, and Spleen. (I) Pie Charts indicating cytokine functionality after PMA/Ionomycin treatment. (A–F) Data points indicate individual tissue samples. (F) Symbols indicate skull BM (circle) or brain tissue (square) samples. Bars indicate medians. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Phenotypic analysis revealed distinct profiles between CNS CD4+ T cell subsets; CCR7+ cells showed higher integrin-α4 and CCR6 but lower CCR5 and CXCR3 expression compared with CD69+ cells, which had more pronounced PD-1 expression, in both skull BM and in the brain (Figure 6E). Functional characterization of memory CCR7– and CCR7+ CD4+ subsets demonstrated that both brain CCR7– and CCR7+ CD4+ T cells mounted recall proliferation ex vivo, while splenic CCR7+ CD4+ T cells, and to a lesser extent CCR7– CD4+ T cells were Ki67+ (Figure 6F). Analysis of cytokine production following PMA/I stimulation showed that CNS CCR7+ CD4+ T cells produced a higher relative IL-2, while the CCR7– subset produced high levels of IL-2, IFN-γ, and TNF-α. This cytokine expression pattern was consistent with T CM functionality, as exemplified by a similar cytokine pattern in splenic CD4+ T CM (Figure 6, G–I). In summary, the data highlight the presence of a CCR7+ CD4+ population in the brain and skull BM exhibiting T CM -like characteristics, akin to T CM in the spleen.

vRNA within frontal and temporal lobes during chronic SIV infection. To better understand CD4+ T CM in the CNS, we investigated these cells in a model of chronic viral neuroinflammation (30). Aged rhesus macaques (17–20 years) were infected with neuropathogenic SIVCL757 to elicit chronic neuroinflammation and establish CNS virus presence. After the postacute phase, to ensure CNS viral dissemination, suboptimal antiretroviral therapy (ART) was initiated during weeks 16–52 after SIV when CSF and plasma viral RNA (vRNA) levels exceeded the threshold of detection (over 15 vRNA copies/mL). This treatment was interrupted when vRNA levels fell below the threshold of detection (Figure 7A). We adopted this regimen to induce cycles of viral suppression and rebound within the CNS, simulating scenarios in individuals at risk for neurological comorbidities due to chronic neuroinflammation (6). An exception to this protocol was followed in the case of animal 33191, who did not receive ART. This decision was made because CSF vRNA levels exceeded 15 copies/mL only at a single time point during week 6 and subsequently dropped below the threshold of detection. Longitudinal collections of CSF and matched blood from infected animals were conducted for up to 116 weeks, except for 1 SIV+ animal (34974) that was euthanized at 52 weeks due to health complications. Before necropsy, ART was interrupted in all animals (except ART-naive 33191) to induce viral rebound. At necropsy, CNS and peripheral lymphoid tissues were collected for analysis. Age-matched control group of SIV-unexposed animals (n = 5) was also assessed.

Figure 7 vRNA within frontal and temporal lobes during chronic SIV infection. (A) Study schematic: rhesus macaques were infected with SIVCL757 intravenously and longitudinally assessed for systemic and CNS viral burden, snRNA-Seq, spatial transcriptomics, and immune responses by flow cytometry. (B) Kinetics of plasma (red) and CSF (green) viral loads during the chronic phase (week 108–116) of SIVCL757. (C) vRNA and vDNA in various brain regions, dura mater, deep cervical lymph nodes, and PBMCs. (D) CSF CD4 and CD8 frequencies during the acute phase (week 12) and chronic phase (week 92–110) of SIVCL757 infection. PFC W, prefrontal cortex white matter; PFC G, PFC gray matter; Hp; hippocampus; STS, superior temporal sulcus; Hypo, Hypothalamus; Amy, Amygdala; Cere, Cerebellum; IP, inferior/intra parietal; ACC, anterior cingulate cortex; V1, primary visual cortex; OB, olfactory bulb; Pit, pituitary; SC, spinal cord (near base of skull); ChP, choroid plexus; dCLN, deep cervical lymph node; Th LN, thoracic lymph node; TBLN, tracheobronchial lymph nodes; Mes LN, mesenteric lymph nodes. *P < 0.05.

Following infection, viremic animals (n = 4) exhibited median plasma viral loads of 165,000 copies/mL at week 3, with CSF vRNA reaching a median of 19,750 vRNA copies/mL (Supplemental Figure 11). Plasma and CSF vRNA exhibited a lower magnitude and variable pattern when compared with viral loads observed following SIVmac251 (31). Like SIVmac251, there was plasma-CSF concordance during acute SIVCL757 infection before ART initiation. An exception was observed in a TRIM5α-restrictive animal (32967), which displayed transient plasma viral discordance up to week 6 after infection. Of note, 2 animals (33191 and 34996) demonstrated sporadic and minimal vRNA in CSF, despite plasma vRNA after the acute phase. ART initiation between 16–46 weeks after infection led to viral suppression (vRNA copies < 15) in plasma as early as 4 weeks and as late as 6 weeks after ART initiation. Throughout chronic infection, viral loads in CSF were consistently 3 log-fold lower than those in plasma (median viral loads/mL at week 108, plasma, 50,000; CSF, 65), aligning with our findings in acute SHIV.C.CH505 (Figure 7B) (25).

At necropsy, 3 mm postmortem punch biopsies were collected to assess vRNA and vDNA in various brain regions, border tissues, CNS-draining lymph nodes, and peripheral lymphoid tissues (Figure 7C). The frontal lobe, linked to cognition, displayed vRNA positivity in both gray and white matter across all animals tested. However, vDNA was undetectable. The detection of vRNA and vDNA exhibited variability in the temporal lobe, limbic system, and other brain and border tissues. While the CNS-draining lymph nodes and peripheral lymphoid tissues showed vRNA in all animals, vDNA was not consistently detected across CNS tissues in certain animals. The presence of widespread vRNA within the CNS coupled with low levels of vDNA, may be attributed to ineffective viral integration of SIVCL757 within CNS myeloid and CD4+ T cells.

CSF lymphocyte analysis showed trend for CD4+ T cell reduction during the first 12 weeks of infection (not significant), while CD8+ T cells exhibited an increase (P < 0.05; fold change, 13). Both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell frequencies stabilized during the chronic phase (Figure 7D). These findings highlight widespread vRNA in the CNS, low vDNA levels, and acute changes in CD4+ and CD8+ T lymphocyte populations within the CSF following SIVCL757 infection.

Spatial profiling of the hippocampus shows induction of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative gene programs during chronic SIV infection. To assess the extent of neuroinflammatory responses during chronic SIV infection, we utilized 2 complementary methods: spatial transcriptomics on the hippocampus and sc analysis of CD45-enriched cells derived from brain parenchyma. Initially, we examined T cell distribution in the human brain by performing IHC analysis on hippocampal sections from both glioblastoma patients (GBM-01) and individuals who were nondemented from the Netherlands Brain Bank. We aimed to identify neurons (NeuN), myeloid cells (CD11b, IBA1), and lymphocytes (CD45, CD3, CD4). Healthy tonsil sections showed abundant T cells and myeloid cells and lacked neuron-specific staining. In contrast, hippocampal sections from patients who were nondemented displayed microglia, neurons, T cells, and monocytes, primarily around blood vessels (Supplemental Figure 12). Hippocampal tissue derived from patients with glioblastoma exhibited a pronounced distribution of T cells throughout the brain parenchyma.

With the presence of T cells in the human brain established by IHC, we analyzed hippocampal tissue from chronically SIV-infected macaques (1 healthy control, 33980, and 1 SIV+ animal, 35595) using the Nanostring Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) platform. Using CD3, CD45, and NeuN as morphological markers to identify T cells, leukocytes, and neurons, we selected 24 regions of interest (ROIs) with varying CD45 expression levels, covering distinct spatial zones within the hippocampus. These zones included areas around CA1, small and large blood vessels, and parenchymal regions (Figure 8A). The expression of CD45, CD3, and NeuN proteins showed heterogeneity across the selected 24 ROIs. Using the fluorescence signal of CD3 and CD45, we identified T cells primarily within blood vessels. Subsequently, these 24 ROIs underwent comprehensive 147-plex antibody profiling and whole transcriptomic analysis (WTA). The data showed higher CD3E RNA counts and lower CD3Ε protein counts in SIV-infected ROIs, suggestive of possible CD3 protein internalization due to activation (Figure 8B). Antibody profiling revealed the expected enrichment of signals corresponding to glial cells (oligodendrocytes [myelin basic protein], astrocytes [GFAP, APOE, S100B, amyloid β, Vimentin], microglia [TMEM119, CD11b, IBA1, P2RY12]) neuronal proteins (synaptophysin, neurofilament light chain, Tau, NCAM [CD56], Calbindin), and endothelial and muscle cells (CD31, CD34, Fibronectin). With respect to immune proteins, we detected myeloid cell markers (CD14, CSF1R, CD11c, HLA-DR, CD40, CD68), memory T CM markers (CD127, BCL-2, BCL-6), effector/resident cell marker (GZMB), and transcriptional regulators (BCL-6, FOXP3) (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 Induction of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative gene programs during chronic SIV infection. (A) Representative illustration for ROI selection within the hippocampal region of control (top) and SIVCL757-infected (bottom) animals; Nuclear (blue), CD3 (green), CD45 (red), and NeuN (purple) for Nanostring whole transcriptome analysis (WTA) and proteomics pipeline. (B) CD3ε mRNA and protein counts for ROIs. (C) Protein counts for all ROIs. (D) Differentially expressed neurodegenerative genes across control and SIV-infected ROIs. (E) Differentially expressed metabolic genes across control and SIV-infected ROIs. (F) UMAP plot shows cell annotation for myeloid specific gene clusters from sc data. Dot plots depict average gene expression of canonical microglia, monocyte, macrophage, antiviral, and inflammatory response genes across 8 distinct myeloid clusters. (G) Chord plot of differentially expressed genes across control and SIV-infected CD45-enriched cells from sc transcriptomics. Genes related to TCR signaling pathway are colored in green for clarity. ***P < 0.001.

Activation of neurodegenerative and metabolic gene programs in SIV-infected hippocampus. DGE analysis across control and SIV-infected ROIs (n =12 control; n = 12 SIV) demonstrated altered expression of numerous neurodegenerative and metabolic KEGG pathway genes in response to SIV; specifically, 52 metabolic and 25 neurodegenerative KEGG pathways were disrupted with SIV (Figure 8, D and E). We saw decreased expression of ETC genes (NDUFB7, NDUFB11, COX4I1) and a decrease in inositol polyphosphate phosphatase 4A (INPP4A), a suppressor of glutamate excitotoxicity in the CNS linked to neurodegeneration in the striatum. Additionally, we identified increase in BST1, a risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases (NDs). Downregulation of HSP5, CTNNB1, COX4I1, KLC1, DCTN1, and PSMB7 linked to various neurodevelopmental and NDs was also observed (32). The upregulation of the mitochondrial calcium uniporter, located on the inner mitochondrial membrane, is noteworthy, as disturbances in calcium homeostasis are linked to ND (33–37).

Single-cell analysis identifies activated inflammatory macrophage population in SIV-infected brain. As spatial transcriptomics does not offer sc resolution, we complemented our analysis with sc gene expression of CD45+ enriched brain cells from control animals (33980, 33994), as described in Figure 2, in conjunction with SIV+ animal 32967. To delineate myeloid cell activation at a deeper resolution, we subclustered the myeloid cluster (macrophages and microglia) into 8 distinct subclusters. Utilizing established microglial markers (PTPRC, ITGαM, CX3CR1, P2RY12), cluster 3 and cluster 5 were designated to be like microglia (Figure 8F), while clusters 0, 1, 2, 4, and 7 expressed definitive macrophage markers CD68 and FCGR1A. HLA genes B2M and CD74 were primarily expressed in clusters 0, 2, 4, and 6. Genes related to antiviral responses (IFIT2, IFIT3, IRF3, MAVS, STING1, TNF) and chemokine trafficking (CCL5, CCL19, CCL21, CCR5, CXCR3) showed variability but were generally expressed at low levels. Cluster 4 was noteworthy, as it was enriched in the SIV brain. Cluster 4 displayed a gene signature of activated inflammatory macrophages, featuring high expression of MHC genes, and IL-1β. Assessment DGEs in total CD45+ cells showed alterations in chemokine, T cell receptor, MAPK signaling pathways due to chronic SIV infection. Key genes linked to T cell function (STAT4, PTPN6, NFATC3, NFκB1, JAK3, etc.) and MAPK signaling pathway (EPHA2, PTPRR, TRAF2, NFATC3) (SPI1, NFATC3, etc.) were altered (Figure 8G). In summary, spatial and sc analyses unveiled significant alterations in genes governing neuroinflammatory processes in both myeloid and T cells during chronic SIV infection.

CCR7+ CD4+ T cell frequencies decreased during SIV-induced neuroinflammation. After uncovering a complex interplay of genes involved in the initiation and progression of neuroinflammation in response to viral presence in the brain, we examined cellular and soluble markers in the CNS. We assessed myeloid populations (microglia [CD11b+ CD45lo/int], macrophages, monocytes [CD45+ CD14/CD16+]), and lymphoid populations (CD4+ and CD8+ T cells) from single cell suspensions. We observed a significant increase in brain monocytes, indicative of active recruitment to CNS during chronic SIV (Figure 9A). Correspondingly, there was a significant increase in plasma levels of CCL2, a monocyte chemoattractant (data not shown). We also investigated microglial activation in the brain and found that overall, HLA-DR expression on microglia was not significantly different (Figure 9B). To explore the potential for active recruitment of monocytes and/or lymphocytes to the brain, we examined a panel of inflammatory analytes. Interferon protein 10 (IP-10), a chemoattractant for monocytes and T cells, was significantly increased in the CSF at weeks 70–93 after infection, suggesting ongoing recruitment (Figure 9C). While the total CD4+ T cell population in the brain remained unchanged during chronic SIV (Figure 9D), a significant increase in the frequency of CD4+ T cells expressing PD-1 was noted, indicative of immune activation (Figure 9E).

Figure 9 CCR7+ CD4+ T cell frequencies decreased during SIV-induced neuroinflammation. (A) Frequencies of myeloid (microglia, macrophage, and monocytes) within the control (black) and chronically infected SIV brain (red). (B) Representative flow plot illustrating HLA-DR expression on microglia cells (left); Frequency of HLA-DR expression (right). (C) IP-10 concentration within the rhesus CSF between baseline (grey) and chronic SIV CL757 infection (red; week 85). (D) Representative flow plots show CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in brain (left) and scatter plot shows frequencies (right). (E) t-SNE plot shows distribution of PD-1+ cells control and SIV brain (left) and scatter plot shows significantly higher PD-1+ frequencies with chronic SIV (right). (F) Representative flow plots depict gating strategy for T CD69+ (red gate) and T CCR7+ (blue gate) populations (left); Frequencies of CCR7+ and CD69+ T cell populations (right) in the control (grey) and chronic SIV CL757 (red) infected brain. (G) Histogram plots indicating CCR5 expression and MFI (top) on T CCR7 (blue) and T CD69 (red); Frequencies of CXCR3+ CCR5+ within T CCR7 and T CD69 across the CSF, Choroid plexus (ChP), Dura, Brain Parenchyma, deep cervical lymph node (dCLN) and spleen. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Importantly, the CCR7+ CD69– CD4+ subset was decreased in the brain during chronic SIV (Figure 9F), an effect not observed in adjacent CNS compartments (Supplemental Figure 13). To determine if the decrease in the CCR7+ CD4+ subset was a consequence of virus-mediated depletion, we examined expression of chemokine receptors CXCR3 and CCR5 expressed by target cells. The data showed that, on average, CD4+ CD69+ cells in the CNS expressed higher relative levels of CXCR3+ CCR5+ arguing against virus mediated depletion of CCR7+ CD4+ T cells (Figure 9G). In sum, the data emphasize the CNS immune surveillance role of CCR7+ CD4+ T cells and their potential to counter neuroinflammatory processes during chronic neuroinflammation.