T cell protein tyrosine phosphatase attenuates T cell signaling to maintain tolerance in mice

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI175163

Many autoimmune diseases exhibit familial aggregation, indicating that they have genetic determinants. Single nucleotide polymorphisms in PTPN2, which encodes T cell protein tyrosine phosphatase (TCPTP), have been linked with the development of several autoimmune diseases, including type 1 diabetes and Crohn’s disease. In this study, we have identified TCPTP as a key negative regulator of TCR signaling, which might explain the association of PTPN2 SNPs with autoimmune disease. We found that TCPTP dephosphorylates and inactivates Src family kinases to regulate T cell responses. Using T cell–specific TCPTP-deficient mice, we established that TCPTP attenuates T cell activation and proliferation in vitro and blunts antigen-induced responses in vivo. TCPTP deficiency lowered the in vivo threshold for TCR-dependent CD8+ T cell proliferation. Consistent with this, T cell–specific TCPTP-deficient mice developed widespread inflammation and autoimmunity that was transferable to wild-type recipient mice by CD8+ T cells alone. This autoimmunity was associated with increased serum levels of proinflammatory cytokines and anti-nuclear antibodies, T cell infiltrates in non-lymphoid tissues, and liver disease. These data indicate that TCPTP is a critical negative regulator of TCR signaling that sets the threshold for TCR-induced naive T cell responses to prevent autoimmune and inflammatory disorders arising.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(12):4758–4774. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI59492

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(20):e175163. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175163

In the original version of Figure 1C, the genotype labels were incorrect for the blots for CD19+ splenic B cells and bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs). The correct figure panel is shown below. The JCI regrets the error.

In addition, the authors recently became aware that in the original article, the image presented for the ERK2 blot in Figure 5A was inadvertently presented again as the actin loading control in Figure 5C, and the image for the lower TCPTP blot in Figure 5A was inadvertently shown again as the TCPTP blot in Figure 5C. The authors were able to provide the correct images from the original experiment and replaced the TCPTP and actin blots in Figure 5C. The correct figure panel is shown below. The authors regret the error.