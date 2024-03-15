Cytoplasmic retention of the DNA/RNA-binding protein FUS ameliorates organ fibrosis in mice

Genetic or pharmacologic inhibition of EGFR kinase activity ameliorates adriamycin-induced kidney injury. We previously showed that EGFR promotes fibrotic responses in mesangial cells within the glomerulus of the kidney by phosphorylating FUS, which promotes its nuclear translocation and the commencement of collagen transcription (11). We also showed that fibrotic FUS and EGFR are activated in mesangial cells and in mice lacking integrin α1β1 (ItgA1KO) (4, 11), a negative regulator of EGFR phosphorylation/activation. To define the role of EGFR-mediated FUS nuclear translocation in glomerular injury, we induced glomerular injury in mice via administration of adriamycin (ADR), a well-established model of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (16). We evaluated the degree of glomerular injury in ADR-treated BALB/c wild-type (WT) and ItgA1KO mice, as well as Wave2 mice and Wave2 mice crossed onto the ItgA1KO background (ItgA1KO/Wave2) (genetic approach). Wave2 mice possess a single-nucleotide mutation in the gene encoding EGFR, resulting in over 90% global reduction of EGFR tyrosine kinase activity (17). Renal injury was assessed by histologic examination 8 weeks after ADR treatment. As previously shown (3), both ADR-treated WT and ItgA1KO mice had severe mesangial expansion and well-developed glomerulosclerosis (Figure 1, A and B). However, the degree of injury was significantly higher in the ItgA1KO mice (Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with the glomerular injury, injured ItgA1KO mice had a significantly increased urinary albumin/creatinine ratio compared with WT mice (Figure 1C). Analysis of Wave2 and ItgA1KO/Wave2 mice revealed significantly reduced glomerular injury (Figure 1, A and B) and albuminuria (Figure 1C) in comparison with injured WT and ItgA1KO mice, respectively.

Figure 1 EGFR contributes to ADR-induced glomerular injury. (A) Representative images of periodic acid–Schiff–stained kidney sections from WT, ItgA1KO, Wave2, and ItgA1KO/Wave2 mice treated with ADR for 8 weeks. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Mesangial sclerosis index (MSI) of kidneys shown in A was evaluated and scored as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 6 WT, n = 5 ItgA1KO, n = 5 Wave2, n = 6 ItgA1KO/Wave2, with ~20 glomeruli per kidney evaluated). (C) Albumin/creatinine ratio (ACR) was evaluated at baseline (n = 5 WT, n = 5 ItgA1KO, n = 5 Wave2, n = 5 ItgA1KO/Wave2) and 8 weeks (n = 22 WT, n = 29 ItgA1KO, n = 15 Wave2, n = 10 ItgA1KO/Wave2) after ADR injection. Symbols represent individual mice. (D) Representative images of periodic acid–Schiff–stained kidneys from WT and ItgA1KO mice treated with ADR for 8 weeks and treated with vehicle or erlotinib (ERL). Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) MSI of kidneys shown in D was evaluated and scored as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 5 WT, n = 5 ItgA1KO, n = 5 WT+ERL, n = 5 ItgA1KO+ERL, with ~20 glomeruli per kidney). (F) ACR was evaluated at baseline (n = 3 WT, n = 3 ItgA1KO, n = 3 WT+ERL, n = 3 ItgA1KO+ERL) and 8 weeks (n = 5 WT, n = 5 ItgA1KO, n = 5 WT+ERL, n = 5 ItgA1KO+ERL) after ADR injection. Symbols represent individual mice. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, C, E, and F).

To further corroborate the role of EGFR in mediating glomerular injury, we investigated the degree of injury in ADR-treated WT and ItgA1KO mice treated with the selective EGFR inhibitor erlotinib for 8 weeks (pharmacologic approach). This inhibitor significantly reduced both glomerular injury and albuminuria in both WT and ItgA1KO (Figure 1, D–F), suggesting that activation of EGFR plays a deleterious role in ADR-mediated kidney injury.

Genetic or pharmacologic inhibition of EGFR kinase activity decreases ADR-induced kidney fibrosis. One of the key features of glomerulosclerosis is increased collagen deposition. Loss of integrin α1β1 leads to increased collagen production via EGFR activation (3). Thus, we investigated the levels of nonfibrillar collagen IV and fibrillar collagens by immunohistochemistry and Masson’s trichrome staining, respectively. Both techniques clearly revealed more collagen staining in the glomeruli of injured ItgA1KO mice compared with WT mice (Figure 2, A–H). Collagen accumulation was significantly decreased in Wave2 and ItgA1KO/Wave2 mice (Figure 2, A–D). Similarly, treatment of ItgA1KO mice with erlotinib resulted in greater reductions of both nonfibrillar and fibrillar collagen deposition compared with erlotinib-treated WT mice (Figure 2, E–H).

Figure 2 EGFR contributes to ADR-induced glomerulosclerosis. (A, C, E, and G) Representative light microscopy of collagen IV–stained (A and E) or Masson’s trichrome–stained (C and G) kidney sections from the mice indicated 8 weeks after ADR injection. Asterisks indicate single glomeruli. Scale bars: 25 μm. (B, D, F, and H) The amount of collagen IV per glomerulus (B, n = 5 WT, n = 4 ItgA1KO, n = 5 Wave2, n = 4 ItgA1KO/Wave2; F, n = 5 WT, n = 4 ItgA1KO, n = 6 WT+ERL, n = 7 ItgA1KO+ERL) or fibrillar collagen per microscopic field (D, n = 4 WT, n = 6 ItgA1KO, n = 5 Wave2, n = 6 ItgA1KO/Wave2; H, n = 5 WT, n = 5 ItgA1KO, n = 5 WT+ERL, n = 5 ItgA1KO+ERL) was evaluated using ImageJ as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (with an average of at least 12 glomeruli per kidney or three ×20 microscopic fields per kidney). Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, D, F, and H).

Genetic or pharmacologic inhibition of EGFR kinase activity decreases glomerular nuclear level of FUS. To determine whether EGFR kinase activity positively regulates nuclear translocation of FUS in injured kidneys, we evaluated the levels of phosphorylated EGFR in injured glomeruli by immunofluorescence. Significantly higher levels of phosphorylated EGFR were detected in the glomeruli of ADR-injured ItgA1KO mice compared with injured WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI175158DS1). ItgA1KO mice crossed onto the Wave2 background or treated with erlotinib showed significant reduction of activated EGFR upon injury (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with the levels of activated EGFR, analysis of kidneys 8 weeks after ADR injury revealed significantly higher levels of nuclear FUS in glomeruli of ItgA1KO mice, which were significantly decreased in ItgA1KO/Wave2 mice or following erlotinib treatment (Figure 3, A–D). Thus, injury-mediated EGFR activation leads to increased FUS nuclear localization.

Figure 3 EGFR contributes to nuclear FUS translocation in ADR-induced injury. (A and C) Representative confocal images of kidneys from the mice indicated 8 weeks after ADR injections stained with anti-FUS antibody (green) or DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 15 μm. (B and D) The number of FUS-positive glomerular cells was counted and expressed as percentage of FUS-positive cells per glomerulus. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (B, n = 4 WT, n = 6 ItgA1KO, n = 5 Wave2, n = 6 ItgA1KO/Wave2; D, n = 4 WT, n = 5 ItgA1KO, n = 5 WT+ERL, n = 5 ItgA1KO+ERL, with an average of at least 4 glomeruli per kidney). Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B and D).

FUSR521G mice show reduced ADR-induced glomerular injury. To better define the role of nuclear FUS in regulating fibrotic responses, we induced glomerular injury in mice that express human FUS mutated in the NLS (R521G), which prevents its nuclear translocation (18). This mouse carries a CAG promoter, a floxed LacZ gene, the human FUS cDNA with the R521G mutation, and an IRES-EGFP (enhanced green fluorescent protein) coding sequence (18). We crossed this mouse with the Pdgfrb-cre mouse (19) to generate cagFUSR521G; Pdgfrb-cre mice (hereafter referred to as FUSR521G) (Supplemental Figure 2A), which express PGDFR-β in glomeruli (including mesangial cells [ref. 20]). Staining of kidneys from control (Cre) and FUSR521G mice (Supplemental Figure 2B) or Western blot analysis of kidney lysates (Supplemental Figure 2C) with anti-GFP antibody showed positive GFP staining or bands in glomeruli or kidney cortices of FUSR521G mice only. To ensure that expression of mutated FUS did not affect the basal levels of activated EGFR, we stained kidney sections with anti–phosphorylated EGFR. No overall differences in the basal levels of phosphorylated EGFR were observed in glomeruli of Cre or FUSR521G mice (Supplemental Figure 2, D and E).

Next, we induced ADR-mediated glomerular injury in control and FUSR521G mice. As these mice are on the C57BL/6J background, we followed the protocol described by Heikkilä et al. (21) and sacrificed the mice 2 weeks after injection. Compared with control (Cre) mice, FUSR521G mice showed reduced glomerular injury and accumulation of proteinaceous casts and significantly decreased albumin/creatinine ratio following injury (Figure 4, A and B). This protective effect was also accompanied by overall decreased Picrosirius red staining (Figure 4, C and D).

Figure 4 Reduced ADR-induced glomerulosclerosis in FUSR521G mice. (A and C) Representative images of periodic acid–Schiff–stained (A) or Picrosirius red–stained (C) kidney sections from uninjured (Cre or FUSR521G) mice and control (Cre) or FUSR521G mice treated with ADR for 2 weeks. Scale bars: 25 μm. (B) ACR was evaluated at 0, 1, and 2 weeks after ADR injection. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual mice (n = 8 Cre, n = 7 FUSR521G). (D) The amount of glomerular fibrillar collagen was evaluated using ImageJ as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 5 Cre 0-wk, n = 8 Cre 2-wk, n = 7 FUSR521G, with an average of at least 12 glomeruli per kidney). Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B and D).

FUSR521G mice show decreased nuclear FUS levels and glomerulosclerosis following kidney injury. To determine whether the protective effect observed in ADR-injured FUSR521G mice was due to reduced nuclear levels of FUS, we analyzed kidney nuclear fractions of uninjured as well as injured Cre control and FUSR521G mice by Western blot. Significantly higher levels of nuclear FUS were detected in ADR-treated Cre but not ADR-treated FUSR521G mice, compared with injured mice (Figure 5, A and B). Immunofluorescence analysis confirmed a significant increase in the number of FUS-positive nuclei in glomeruli of injured Cre mice compared with that detected in injured FUSR521G mice (Figure 5, C and D). Consistent with reduced FUS nuclear levels, FUSR521G mice also showed significant reduction in glomerular collagen IV deposition (Figure 5, E and F) and mRNA levels of Col1A2 and Col4A2 (Figure 5, G and H) compared with injured Cre mice.

Figure 5 Reduced ADR-induced FUS nuclear translocation in FUSR521G mice. (A) Nuclear fractions (50 μg/lane) of kidney cortices from uninjured mice and mice treated with ADR for 2 weeks were analyzed by Western blot for levels of FUS. Histone H3 and GAPDH were used to verify the purity of nuclear and nonnuclear fractions, respectively. (B) FUS bands were quantified by densitometry analysis, and values were expressed as FUS/histone H3 ratio. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 3 uninjured, n = 4 Cre, n = 4 FUSR521G). (C) Representative confocal images of kidneys from uninjured mice or mice treated with ADR for 2 weeks stained with anti-FUS antibody (red) or DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) The number of FUS-positive glomerular cells was counted and expressed as percentage of FUS-positive cells per glomerulus. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 4 uninjured, n = 10 Cre, n = 7 FUSR521G, with an average of at least 10 glomeruli per kidney). (E) Representative images of kidney sections from uninjured mice or mice treated with ADR for 2 weeks stained with anti–collagen IV antibody. Scale bar: 20 μm. (F) The intensity of glomerular collagen IV was evaluated using ImageJ as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 4 uninjured, n = 8 Cre, n = 7 FUSR521G, with an average of at least 10 glomeruli per kidney). (G and H) mRNA expression of Col1A2 (n = 6 uninjured, n = 16 Cre, n = 8 FUSR521G) and Col4A2 (n = 7 uninjured, n = 8 Cre, n = 7 FUSR521G) chains in kidney cortices of the mice indicated was analyzed by reverse transcription real-time quantitative PCR. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, D, and F–H).

Pharmacologic inhibition of FUS nuclear translocation ameliorates ADR-mediated glomerular injury. To translate the genetic findings to a more clinically relevant setting, we used a cell-penetrating peptide inhibitor of FUS nuclear translocation that we recently generated (11). This penetrating chimeric peptide (named CP-FUS-NLS), but not the mutated inactive peptide (CP-mutFUS-NLS), inhibits FUS nuclear translocation in cells by preventing its interaction with transportin 1/karyopherin β2. As we showed that CP-FUS-NLS prevents EGF-induced FUS nuclear translocation and collagen production by mesangial cells in vitro (11), we tested whether this peptide exerts an antifibrotic action in vivo.

First, we determined whether this peptide reaches the kidneys by performing an acute injection of CP-FUS-NSL conjugated to fluorescein amidite. To do this, the fluorescent peptide was injected every 2 hours i.p. (1 mg/kg BW) for a total of 6 hours. Two hours after the last injection, the kidneys were collected, and frozen kidney sections were analyzed under an epifluorescence microscope. Compared with vehicle-treated mice, kidneys from mice treated with fluorescein amidite–conjugated CP-FUS-NSL showed green fluorescence in both tubules and glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), indicating that this peptide reaches the kidneys.

Next, we induced ADR-mediated glomerular injury in WT male BALB/c mice. Mice were then divided into 3 groups: one group received vehicle (PBS), one group received CP-FUS-NSL (1 mg/kg — which corresponds to 0.3 nM — via i.p. injection twice a day, 3 times per week), and one group received CP-mutFUS-NSL (0.95 mg/kg — which corresponds to 0.3 nM — via i.p. injection twice a day, 3 times per week). After 2 weeks the mice were sacrificed and organs collected for analysis.

Mice with ADR injury treated with CP-FUS-NLS showed reduced glomerular injury (Figure 6A) compared with injured mice treated with vehicle or CP-mutFUS-NLS, indicating that CP-FUS-NLS decreased glomerular injury.

Figure 6 Pharmacologic inhibition of FUS nuclear translocation ameliorates ADR-induced glomerulosclerosis. (A) Representative images of periodic acid–Schiff–stained or Picrosirius red–stained kidney sections from uninjured mice and mice treated for 2 weeks with ADR alone or in combination with CP-mut-FUS-NLS or CP-FUS-NLS. Scale bars: 25 μm. (B) mRNA expression of Col1A2 chain in kidney cortices of the mice indicated was analyzed by reverse transcription quantitative PCR. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 8 uninjured, n = 9 ADR, n = 10 ADR+CP-mutFUS-NLS, n = 9 ADR+CP-FUS-NLS). (C) Representative images of kidney sections from the mice described in A stained with anti–collagen IV antibody. Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) The intensity of glomerular collagen IV was evaluated using ImageJ as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 8 uninjured, n = 7 ADR, n = 10 ADR+CP-mutFUS-NLS, n = 8 ADR+CP-FUS-NLS, with an average of at least 10 glomeruli per kidney). (E) Representative images of kidneys from the mice described in A stained with anti-FUS antibody (green) or DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) The number of FUS-positive glomerular cells was counted and expressed as percentage of FUS-positive cells per glomerulus. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 8 uninjured, n = 7 ADR, n = 10 ADR+CP-mutFUS-NLS, n = 8 ADR+CP-FUS-NLS, with an average of at least 10 glomeruli per kidney). Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, D, and F).

Picrosirius red staining and real-time quantitative PCR analysis showed increased fibrillar collagen deposition and Col1A2 mRNA in injured mice treated with vehicle or CP-mutFUS-NLS compared with uninjured mice (Figure 6, A and B). In contrast, significant reduction of fibrillar collagen deposition/synthesis was detected in injured mice treated with CP-FUS-NLS (Figure 6, A and B). Similar results were obtained when kidney slides were stained with anti–collagen IV antibody (Figure 6, C and D), supporting that CP-FUS-NLS plays an antifibrotic action in vivo.

To determine whether the protective role of CP-FUS-NLS resides in its ability to prevent FUS nuclear translocation in vivo, we stained frozen kidney sections with anti-FUS antibody. Compared with uninjured mice, we detected a significant increase in the number of FUS-positive cells in glomeruli of injured mice treated with vehicle or CP-FUS-NLS (Figure 6, E and F). Importantly, the number of FUS-positive glomerular cells in injured mice treated with CP-FUS-NLS was similar to that detected in injured mice (Figure 6, E and F).

FUS nuclear translocation is upregulated in liver fibrosis. To determine whether FUS is an important driver of fibrosis in other organs, we examined whether CP-FUS-NLS is beneficial in the setting of liver fibrosis. We focused on the liver for the following reasons: (a) EGFR activation plays a detrimental role in the development of liver fibrosis (22). (b) Analysis of livers of mice treated with CCl4, a well-established inducer of liver fibrosis (23), showed a significant increase in the number of FUS-positive cells compared with vehicle-treated cells (Figure 7, A and B); FUS-positive cells also stained for desmin (Figure 7A), a marker of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) (24), which play a key role in the fibrosis process (25). (c) Fluorescent cells were detected in the livers of mice treated with fluorescein amidite–conjugated CP-FUS-NSL (Supplemental Figure 3C), indicating that this peptide reaches the liver.

Figure 7 Pharmacologic inhibition of FUS nuclear translocation ameliorates CCl4-induced liver fibrosis. (A) Representative images of liver sections from WT mice treated with CCl4 for 6 weeks stained for desmin (green), FUS (red), and DAPI (blue). CV, central vein. Arrowheads indicate desmin-positive cells. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) Nuclear FUS intensity per microscopic field was calculated using ImageJ. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual livers (n = 3 vehicle, n = 4 CCl4, with an average of at least 120 cells per microscopic field per liver). (C and D) Liver/body weight and spleen/body weight ratios in uninjured (vehicle) mice and mice treated for 6 weeks with CCl4 alone or in combination with CP-mut-FUS-NLS or CP-FUS-NLS. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual livers or spleens (n = 5 vehicle, n = 10 CCl4, n = 10 CCl4+CP-mutFUS-NLS, n = 10 CCl4+CP-FUS-NLS). (E) Reconstruction of histologic images of median and right lobes of livers from the mice described in C stained with Picrosirius red staining. Scale bars: 1 mm. (F) Representative images of Picrosirius red–stained liver median and right lobes. Scale bars: 30 μm. (G) The amount of fibrillar collagen was evaluated using ImageJ software as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual livers (n = 5 vehicle, n = 10 CCl4, n = 10 CCl4+CP-mutFUS-NLS, n = 10 CCl4+CP-FUS-NLS, with an average of at least 5 microscopic fields per lobe). Statistical analysis: unpaired 2-tailed t test (B); 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C, D, and G).

Pharmacologic inhibition of FUS nuclear translocation ameliorates CCl4-mediated liver fibrosis. To induce liver fibrosis in mice, we used the well-established CCl4-induced liver fibrosis model. This is a simple, highly reproducible, and quick (fibrosis is evident within 4–12 weeks) model that leads to fibrosis in rodents with features that resemble those of human liver fibrosis (26). C57BL/6J WT male mice received i.p. injection of CCl4 or vehicle as control (corn oil) 3 times per week for a total of 6 weeks. After 3 weeks of treatment, CCl4-treated mice were divided into 3 groups: one group treated with PBS, one group treated with CP-mutFUS-NLS, and one group treated with CP-FUS-NLS via i.p. injection 3 times per week. After 6 weeks of CCl4 treatment, mice were sacrificed for organ collection. Following CCl4 exposure, mice treated with CCl4 alone or CP-mutFUS-NLS exhibited a significant increase in both liver/body weight and spleen/body weight ratios compared with corn oil–treated mice (Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, mice treated with CP-FUS-NLS showed liver/body weight and spleen/body weight ratios like those of corn oil–treated mice (Figure 7, C and D), suggesting that CP-FUS-NLS decreases CCl4-induced liver injury.

Analysis of liver sections stained with Picrosirius red staining showed a significant increase in the levels of fibrillar collagens in mice treated with CCl4 alone or CCl4/CP-mutFUS-NLS compared with corn oil–treated mice (Figure 7, E–G). CCl4-induced fibrosis was significantly attenuated by treatment of mice with CP-FUS-NLS, showing that CP-FUS-NLS exerts antifibrotic action in a mouse model of liver fibrosis.

Pharmacologic inhibition of FUS nuclear translocation ameliorates CCl4-induced FUS nuclear translocation. To determine whether CP-FUS-NLS prevents CCl4-induced FUS nuclear translocation, we investigated the levels of FUS in liver nuclear fractions of CCl4-treated mice by Western blot. Compared with corn oil–treated mice, significantly increased levels of nuclear FUS were detected in mice treated with CCl4 alone as well as those treated with CCl4/CP-mutFUS-NLS (Figure 8, A and C). By contrast, treatment of mice with CP-FUS-NLS resulted in a significant reduction in hepatic FUS nuclear levels (Figure 8, A and C). Consistent with this finding, Western blot analysis revealed significant reduction in the levels of hepatic collagen I and collagen IV levels in CP-FUS-NLS–treated mice compared with CCl4 alone– or CCl4/CP-mutFUS-NLS–treated mice (Figure 8, B, D, and E). Upon injury, HSCs activate and undergo cell proliferation. Reduced levels of desmin, a marker of HSCs, and tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinase-1 (TIMP1; a profibrotic marker upregulated in hepatic fibrogenesis) were also observed in CP-FUS-NLS–treated mice (Figure 8, B, F, and G), indicating decreased liver injury and HSC expansion.

Figure 8 FUS nuclear translocation regulates the expression of fibrotic markers in CCl4-induced liver fibrosis. (A) Nuclear fractions (50 μg/lane) of livers from uninjured (vehicle) mice and mice treated for 6 weeks with CCl4 alone or in combination with CP-mutFUS-NLS or CP-FUS-NLS peptide were analyzed by Western blot for FUS levels. Histone H3 and GAPDH were used to verify the purity of nuclear fractions. (B) Nonnuclear fractions (50 μg/lane) of livers from the mice described in A were analyzed by Western blot for levels of collagens I and IV, desmin, and TIMP1. Histone H3 and GAPDH were used to verify the purity of nonnuclear fractions. (C–G) Immunoreactive bands were quantified by densitometric analysis, and values were expressed as ratios relative to histone H3 for nuclear proteins or GAPDH for nonnuclear proteins. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual livers (n = 7 vehicle, n = 8–10 CCl4, n = 9–10 CCl4+CP-mutFUS-NLS, n = 10 CCl4+CP-FUS-NLS). Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (C–G).

Pharmacologic inhibition of FUS nuclear translocation decreases fibrinogenic activity in murine HSC line JS1. Our in vivo data indicate that HSCs are a major cell type showing increased nuclear levels of FUS after liver injury (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). This finding together with the observation that EGFR contributes to liver fibrosis (22, 27) and is upregulated in activated HSCs (28) prompted us to analyze the role of the EGFR/FUS axis in regulating fibrotic responses in HSCs. Treatment of the murine HSC line JS1 (29) with EGF stimulated EGFR activation in a time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Treatment of JS1 cells with EGF also increased the levels of nuclear FUS, which were significantly reduced after treatment with CP-FUS-NLS, but not CP-mutFUS-NLS (Figure 9, A and B). Treatment with EGF also stimulated the production of collagens I and IV by JS1 cells, which was significantly dampened by treatment with CP-FUS-NLS (Figure 9, C–E). Thus, EGF-mediated fibrotic signaling in HSCs requires FUS nuclear translocation.

Figure 9 EGF promotes FUS nuclear translocation and fibrotic responses in HSCs. (A) Nuclear and nonnuclear fractions (50 μg/lane) of HSCs treated with vehicle or EGF alone or in combination with CP-mutFUS-NLS or CP-FUS-NLS peptides were analyzed by Western blot for FUS levels. Histone H3 and α-tubulin were used to verify the purity of nuclear and nonnuclear fractions, respectively. (B) FUS nuclear bands were quantified by densitometric analysis, and values were expressed as FUS/histone H3 ratio. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual treatments (n = 4 for all treatments). Two experiments were performed in duplicate. (C) Total cell lysates (50 μg/lane) of the cells described in A were analyzed by Western blot for levels of collagens I and IV. α-Tubulin was used as loading control. (D and E) Collagen bands were quantified by densitometric analysis, and values were expressed as collagen I/ or collagen IV/α-tubulin ratio. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual treatments (n = 4 for all treatments). Two experiments were performed in duplicate. Statistical analysis: 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (B, D, and E).

FUS expression in individuals with kidney and liver fibrosis. To further validate our in vitro and in vivo findings, we evaluated a possible correlation between FUS and fibrosis markers in patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). We analyzed the differential gene expression in publicly available data sets (NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE129973, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE129973) by comparing 12 kidney biopsies from male individuals with FSGS versus 12 healthy male controls (Figure 10A). Volcano plot analysis revealed several differentially regulated mRNAs between the 2 groups. Gene expression levels of FUS, COL1A1, COL1A2, COL4A1, and COL4A2 were significantly upregulated in diseased kidneys compared with controls (Figure 10B). Next, we analyzed the differential expression of mRNAs from the GSE164760 database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE164760) by comparing 74 liver biopsies from individuals with NASH versus 6 healthy controls (Figure 10C). Among the differentially regulated mRNAs, FUS was significantly upregulated in diseased livers (Figure 10D), and COL1A1 mRNA levels were higher, although not significantly so, in individuals with NASH (Figure 10D).

Figure 10 FUS mRNA is upregulated in kidneys and livers of individuals with kidney and liver disease. (A) Volcano plot of differentially expressed mRNAs in 12 kidney biopsies of individuals with FSGS versus 12 healthy controls (Normal). Gray dots represent genes with no significant differences; blue dots represent downregulated genes, and red dots upregulated genes, with fold change >1.0 and P value <0.05. (B) Examples of fibrotic genes upregulated in individuals with FSGS with fold change >1.0 and P value <0.05. (C) Volcano plot of differentially expressed mRNAs in 74 liver biopsies of individuals with NASH versus 6 healthy controls (Normal). Gray, blue, and red dots represent gene changes as described in A. (D) Examples of fibrotic genes upregulated in individuals with NASH with fold change >1.0 and P value <0.05 (for FUS only). (E and H) Representative images of kidney and liver tissue samples from controls or individuals with FSGS or NASH costained with anti-FUS and anti–collagen IV antibodies. Scale bars: 25 μm. (F) The number of nuclear FUS-positive glomerular cells was calculated, and values are expressed as percentage FUS-positive cells per glomerulus. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 3 normal, n = 4 FSGS, with 2–6 glomeruli analyzed per biopsy). (G) Collagen IV intensity per glomerulus was evaluated and expressed as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual kidneys (n = 3 normal, n = 4 FSGS, with 2–6 glomeruli analyzed per biopsy). (I and J) Nuclear FUS intensity (I) or collagen IV intensity (J) per microscopic field was evaluated and expressed as described in Methods. Values are the mean ± SD, and symbols represent individual livers (n = 5 normal, n = 5 NASH, with an average of 3 microscopic fields analyzed per biopsy). Statistical analysis: unpaired 2-tailed t test (F, G, I, and J).

To analyze the levels of nuclear FUS and collagen in diseased organs, we costained livers or kidney sections from individuals with FSGS or NASH with anti-FUS and anti–collagen IV antibodies. Compared with control tissues, collagen IV staining was significantly increased in fibrotic kidneys and livers, which correlated with significantly increased nuclear levels of FUS in both injured tissues (Figure 10, E–J). In individuals with FSGS, FUS nuclear localization was detected primarily in sclerosed glomeruli (Figure 10E), while in individuals with NASH, positive staining was at portal triads near bile ducts, consistent with ductular reaction (Figure 10H). Thus, FUS mRNA and nuclear localization levels positively correlate with fibrotic gene mRNAs and organ injury in individuals with fibrotic diseases.