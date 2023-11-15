Breaking the feed forward inflammatory cytokine loop in the tumor microenvironment of PDGFB-driven glioblastomas

Using the RCAS-TVA system in immunocompetent mice that also lack immune-related genes can reveal roles for genes of interest in the various cell types making up the GBM TME. Chen, Giotti, et al. focused on IL-1, a cytokine encoded by IL1A and IL1B (8). IL-1 regulates GBM growth through affecting the tumor immune landscape (8, 10, 11). IL-1 is a known proinflammatory factor that is implicated in promoting tumor growth in several cancer types, including GBM (10–16). While more precise roles in GBM remained to be determined, IL-1 was hypothesized to be important here because it is secreted by BMDM cells, which can differentiate into TAMs. Thus, Chen, Giotti, et al. generated PDGFB-driven and Nf1-silenced GBM models in mice deficient in Il1b or both Il1a and Il1b (8).

In the PDGFB-driven GBM model, loss of Il1b increased survival in male and female mice (8). However, male survival (63 days) was substantially less than that of females (81 days) in Il1b knockout, while no sex differences were evident in control, WT mice (48 versus 47 days, respectively). The survival benefit from loss of Il1b was due to contributions from the TME (Figure 1). Specifically, mice orthotopically injected with PDGFB-driven GBM cells, which were generated in Il1b WT mice, showed extended survival in the context of Il1b knockout (8). This microenvironmental role for IL-1β was consistent with immunofluorescence studies using GBM sections, which demonstrated that IL-1β expression was highest in regions costaining for the microglia/macrophage marker IBA1 and with single-cell RNA-Seq data demonstrating high Il1b in BMDMs rather than tumor cells. When the immune landscape of these tumors was profiled, the percentage of BMDMs was decreased in Il1b-null mice (8). Evaluation of myeloid cell subsets demonstrated that there were decreases in monocytes, macrophages, and neutrophils in PDGFB-driven GBMs generated in Il1b-knockout mice compared with subsets in GBMs that were generated in WT controls. In addition, exhausted CD8+ T cells were decreased in Il1b-knockout mice. To explore the mechanism through which BMDM infiltration could be reduced with Il1b loss, levels of monocyte chemoattractant proteins (MCPs), including MCP1 (aka CCL2), MCP2 (aka CCL8), and MCP3 (aka CCL7), were elevated (8). MCPs are chemokines that promote monocyte migration and infiltration. MCP levels were elevated in PDGFB-driven GBM compared with normal brain, and treatment of these tumor cells with IL-1β increased MCP expression concomitant with increased NF-κB activation via phosphorylation. IL-1β was elevated in BMDMs when these cells were cocultured with organotypic slices of PDGFB-driven GBM-bearing mouse brains (8). Thus, the data suggest a feed-forward loop in which PDGFB-driven GBM cells express MCPs that drive BMDM infiltration and IL-1β expression, further promoting tumor growth.