Dietary branched-chain amino acids get to the heart of H3K23Pr

In this issue of the JCI, Yang et al. asked whether dietary BCAA intake affects cardiac hypertrophy through modulation of KPr and transcription in the mouse heart. The authors initially demonstrated that feeding mice a low-BCAA diet impeded the development of work overload–induced cardiac hypertrophy (Figure 1). This finding aligns with a wider implication of BCAA metabolism dysregulation in heart failure that remains plagued by a few unresolved apparent contradictions (7). The heart itself does not seem to appreciably oxidize BCAAs, especially compared with the avid use of other substrates that ultimately drive oxidative phosphorylation and generate ATP. Thus, a question emerged: How, specifically, does food intake of BCAAs contribute to heart failure?

Figure 1 Yang et al. (6) demonstrate a cardioprotective role of a BCAA-free diet in a mouse model of heart failure. Hearts from mice fed a standard BCAA diet and subjected to short-term pressure overload exhibited enrichment of propionylation on H3K23Pr at the promoters of specific workload-dependent genes. Enrichment of H3K23Pr correlated with increased expression of ECM and proliferation genes, as well as reduced transcription of metabolic and ETC genes relative to unstressed hearts. The pressure overload–induced enrichment of H3K23Pr at those loci was prevented in mice fed a diet lacking BCAAs, which also restored gene expression changes and inhibited cardiac hypertrophy and failure. This study defines a role of H3K23Pr in the context of cardiac health.

Given the previous work on localization of subunits of the branched-chain α-keto acid dehydrogenase (BCKDH) complex, the contribution of isoleucine-derived carbons to site-specific histone KPr, and the recent understanding of specific KPr marks in disease, Yang and authors sought to investigate whether BCAA metabolism controls cardiomyopathy through modulation of H3K23Pr. They found that hearts subjected to short-term pressure overload in mice maintained on a standard BCAA diet did not exhibit marked changes in the average levels of H3K23Pr across the genome (6). However, the hypertrophied hearts showed augmented H3K23Pr enrichment on the promoters of specific workload-dependent genes in comparison with the unstressed hearts. This locus-specific increase in H3K23Pr coincided with the upregulation of genes involved in extracellular matrix (ECM) such as collagen, fibronectin, and laminin, or in proliferation such as KI67 (Figure 1). Some caution in interpretation may be warranted, as only a limited number of H3K23Pr antibodies are available, and the specificity of CHIP-Seq is intrinsically tied to the specificity of the antibodies used (8). Of note, pressure overload–induced H3K23Pr and activation of ECM genes was prevented in mice fed a diet lacking BCAAs but could be rescued by supplementing the BCAA-free food with propionate, an alternative source for KPr. As a result of compromised KI67 expression and reduced cell numbers due to the low BCAA or isoleucine supply, the authors suggest that dietary BCAAs might support heart fibroblast growth under work overload to accelerate cardiac pathogenesis. It remains to be seen whether the observed variations in H3K23Pr and gene expression were directly prompted by pressure overload or whether they represented secondary changes due to alterations in fibroblast proliferation rates.

Finally, the authors revealed that H3K23Pr was conversely reduced on the promoters of certain metabolic and electron transfer complex (ETC) genes whose expression was decreased upon pressure overload in mice fed a standard BCAA diet, therefore leading to impaired heart mitochondrial respiratory capacity (Figure 1). Surprisingly, downregulation of these genes in response to work overload was dependent on the presence of BCAAs but was not affected by propionate supplementation. Hence, limiting BCAAs in the diet facilitated mitochondrial respiration in the diseased heart and impeded the progression of cardiac hypertrophy (6).