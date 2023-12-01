The gift of preexisting immunity for developing an alternative vaccine strategy

The authors employed several vaccination methods to test the efficacy of their fusion vaccine: RBD-HA administered i.n., RBD plus the adjuvant c-di-GMP administered i.n., and RBD plus the adjuvant alum administered s.c. Following 30 and 51 days of IAV infection, the mice were immunized with a prime/boost vaccine strategy, respectively. RBD-specific antibodies were only detected in mice that were previously infected with IAV (IAV-mice). Strikingly, naive mice showed no detectable levels of RBD-specific antibodies, demonstrating that preexisting immunity to HA was required in this vaccine-delivery system. Interestingly, the level of systemic (i.e., plasma) RBD-specific IgG was comparable between IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA and mice immunized with RBD plus alum (s.c.). Importantly, the level of local (nasal) RBD-specific IgA was also comparable between RBD-HA immunized IAV-mice and RBD c-di-GMP–immunized (i.n.) mice. These data collectively indicate that the generation of both systemic and mucosal antibody-specific responses was robust in RBD-HA–immunized IAV-mice. The induction of a potent IgA antibody response in the nasal cavity represents the major advantage of a mucosal vaccine, considering several studies have shown an inverse correlation of mucosal IgA concentrations with the risk of breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 infections (9–11). Thus, the generation of mucosal RBD-specific IgA can substantially prevent viral dissemination across the respiratory mucosal barrier.

The authors then isolated the antibodies from nasal wash alone and demonstrated that the antibodies were sufficient to neutralize different strains of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro by utilizing pseudotyped viruses displaying Alpha, Delta, and Omicron spike protein. To translate these observations in vivo, they next demonstrated that the nasal RBD-HA immunization in IAV-mice remarkably reduced morbidity and mortality as well as pulmonary viral replication against mouse-adapted SARS-CoV-2 infection. Interestingly, although the authors used an immunization volume that limited the immune response of RBD-HA to the nasal cavity, IAV-mice vaccinated with RBD-HA were also protected against infection in the lower respiratory tract. These data suggest that the protection mediated by RBD-HA in the upper airways prevents viral entry into the lower airways, demonstrating the advantage of mucosal immunization against breakthrough infection rather than only mitigating severe disease. This protection was mediated via the neutralization capacity of RBD-specific antibodies, as the passive transfer of serum from IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA was capable of mediating protection from lower respiratory tract infection.