Intranasal immunization with an RBD-hemagglutinin fusion protein harnesses preexisting immunity to enhance antigen-specific responses

Intranasal vaccine with unadjuvanted RBD-HA induces antigen-specific systemic IgG and mucosal IgA. Many studies have used large volumes (i.e., 20 to 30 μL/mouse) of vaccine-containing solutions as nasal vaccines in mouse models to immunize the upper respiratory and lower respiratory tracts, including the lungs; however, this approach might not accurately reﬂect nasal vaccine outcomes in humans. Previous studies have revealed that intranasal administration of a fluid volume less than 10 μL can limit antigen delivery to the upper respiratory tract of mice (18). Similarly, we found that mice treated intranasally with 7 μL of Evans blue dye showed no apparent staining in the airways and lungs, whereas distinct blue staining was confirmed following administration of 30 μL of treatment (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI166827DS1). Furthermore, we could not detect any luciferase activity in the bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) from mice that intranasally received 7 μL of recombinant luciferase protein, whereas significant luciferase activity was detected following administration of 30 μL of recombinant luciferase protein (Supplemental Figure 1B). Therefore, throughout the study, we used 7 μL of vaccine antigens as a model of nasal vaccine to immunize only the upper respiratory tract of each mouse.

To assess whether preexisting immunity could be utilized as vaccine antigen delivery carriers, we fused RBD as the target antigen with HA, which would be recognized by preexisting immunity. RBD-HA was generated in mammalian cells and purified using immobilized metal ions and size chromatography (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. First, we determined whether RBD-HA induced antibody responses in the absence of adjuvants. BALB/c mice were infected with influenza A virus (IAV) in the upper respiratory tract (IAV-mice) to mimic a person who had experience of IAV infection. At 30 and 51 days after IAV infection, naive or IAV-mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-HA without an adjuvant (Figure 1A). As a positive control group, IAV-mice were immunized with RBD plus cyclic di-GMP (c-di-GMP), which has been previously used as an intranasal vaccine adjuvant in animal experiments (19, 20). For comparison with injectable vaccines, we immunized IAV-mice subcutaneously with RBD plus alum (scRBD-alum). We found that RBD-specific IgG in plasma was induced in IAV-mice immunized intranasally with RBD-HA at 14 days after primary immunization, but was not induced in naive mice that received intranasal RBD-HA (Figure 1B). Furthermore, RBD-specific IgG levels in plasma were significantly higher in IAV-mice immunized intranasally with RBD-HA than in IAV-mice treated with PBS, RBD plus c-di-GMP, or scRBD-alum at 14 days after primary immunization (Figure 1B). Seven days after the booster immunization, RBD-specific IgG levels were significantly higher in IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA than in IAV-mice immunized with RBD plus c-di-GMP (Figure 1C). RBD-specific IgG levels in IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA were comparable to those of scRBD-alum (Figure 1C). RBD-specific IgA levels in the nasal wash were significantly higher in IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA than in IAV-mice immunized with RBD plus c-di-GMP at 14 days after booster immunization (Figure 1D). Conversely, IAV-mice immunized with RBD alone did not elicit RBD-specific IgA production in the nasal wash (Supplemental Figure 2C), indicating that our vaccine efficacy does not rely on a breakdown of mucosal immune tolerance by IAV infection. Similarly to the BALB/c mice results, RBD-specific IgA in the nasal wash was significantly higher in C57BL/6 IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA than in the other groups 14 days after booster immunization (Supplemental Figure 2D). These results demonstrated that RBD-HA induces a robust mucosal and systemic antibody response in IAV-mice, even in the absence of the adjuvant, and regardless of mouse species. Additionally, we evaluated RBD-specific IgA in nasal wash and BALF after intranasal vaccination with RBD-HA using volumes of 7 μL and 30 μL. RBD-specific IgA levels in the nasal wash were significantly higher in IAV-mice immunized intranasally with 7 μL of RBD-HA than in those immunized intranasally with 30 μL of RBD-HA and subcutaneously with RBD-HA (Supplemental Figure 3A). Conversely, RBD-specific IgA levels in BALF were significantly higher in mice immunized intranasally with 30 μL of RBD-HA than in those immunized intranasally with 7 μL of RBD-HA and subcutaneously with RBD-HA (Supplemental Figure 3B). A recent study has shown that local immune responses are most strongly induced when antigens are present at the site (21). Together, these results suggest that, in terms of immune responses, our immunization is limited to the nasal cavity.

Figure 1 Adjuvant-free intranasal vaccination with RBD-HA induces both systemic IgG and mucosal IgA. (A) Experimental schematic: BALB/c mice were intranasally infected with IAV (IAV-mice), followed by intranasal immunization with RBD-HA without adjuvant, RBD plus c-di-GMP, and subcutaneous immunization with RBD plus alum at 30 and 51 days after IAV infection. (B–D) RBD-specific (B) plasma IgG levels after primary immunization, (C) plasma IgG levels after booster immunization, and (D) nasal wash IgA levels were evaluated using an ELISA after booster immunization. (E) Experimental schematic: IAV-mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-HA, RBD-Fc (IgG), or RBD-Fc (IgA) without an adjuvant at 30 and 51 days after IAV infection. (F) The RBD-specific IgA levels in nasal washes were evaluated using ELISA after booster immunization. Data are represented as means ± SD. (A–F) n = 5. Each experiment was performed more than twice. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

Several studies demonstrate that the fusion of vaccine antigens with the antibody Fc domain can enhance the immune response (22–24). Thus, to compare RBD-HA and Fc fusion antigens, IAV-mice were immunized with RBD-HA, RBD-Fc (IgG), or RBD-Fc (IgA) without an adjuvant (Figure 1E). We found that RBD-specific IgA levels in nasal wash were significantly higher in IAV-mice intranasally immunized with RBD-HA than in those immunized with RBD-Fc (IgG) and RBD-Fc (IgA) 14 days after booster immunization (Figure 1F). These results suggest this intranasal vaccine platform is superior to the traditional Fc fusion strategy.

Next, to measure antigen-specific T cell responses, we fused a spike containing both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 as the target antigen with HA. Spike-specific IgG in plasma and IgA in nasal wash were significantly higher in IAV-mice immunized with spike-HA than in those immunized with trimeric spike plus c-di-GMP after booster immunization (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The neutralizing activity of antibodies induced by spike-HA immunization was evaluated using vesicular stomatitis virus–based (VSV-based) pseudotyped viruses displaying the Alpha spike of SARS-CoV-2. At all dilutions, nasal wash from IAV-mice immunized with spike-HA demonstrated superior neutralizing activity compared with that from IAV-mice immunized with trimeric spike plus c-di-GMP (Supplemental Figure 4C). This result suggested that antibodies induced by the spike-HA have robust neutralizing activity. Conversely, during ex vivo restimulation with spike, mice immunized with spike-HA did not induce IL-13 and IFN-γ production in either CD4+ or CD8+ T cells in the spleen, nasal-associated lymphoid tissue (NALT), or nasal passage compared with mice immunized with trimeric spike plus c-di-GMP (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). In contrast to antibody induction, these results suggest that spike-HA is inefficient in inducing spike-specific T cell responses.

Intranasal vaccination with RBD-HA protects against SARS-CoV-2 infection in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts. To evaluate the neutralizing activity of antibodies induced by RBD-HA immunization, we used pseudotyped viruses displaying Alpha, Delta, or Omicron spike of SARS-CoV-2. Nasal washes obtained from IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA neutralized Alpha and all other pseudotyped viruses (Figure 2, A–C). Even at the lowest dilutions, the nasal wash derived from scRBD-alum did not neutralize any of the pseudotyped viruses, mirroring the levels of IgA response against RBD (Figure 2, A–C).

Figure 2 Intranasal RBD-HA vaccination protects mice from SARS-CoV-2 challenge in the upper and lower respiratory tracts. IAV-mice were intranasally immunized with RBD-HA or RBD plus c-di-GMP or were subcutaneously immunized with RBD plus alum at 30 and 51 days after IAV infection. (A–C) Measurement of neutralization against VSV-based pseudotyped viruses displaying (A) Alpha, (B) Delta, or (C) Omicron spike of SARS-CoV-2 in nasal wash. (D) Mice were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 to achieve upper respiratory tract infection. Three days after challenge, virus titers were evaluated in nasal turbinate tissues by plaque assay. (E and F) Mice were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 to achieve lower respiratory tract infection. Following virus challenge, the percentage changes in (E) body weight and (F) survival were monitored. (G) Serum collected from naive mice or IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA (naive serum or RBD-HA serum, respectively) was transferred to naive mice. Mice were challenged with SARS-CoV-2 to achieve lower respiratory tract infection 24 hours after serum transfer. Following the virus challenge, the percentage changes in body weight were monitored. (A–D and G) n = 5; (E and F) n = 4–5. (A–G) Data are represented as means ± SD. (D) The dotted line represents the limit of detection. Each experiment was performed more than twice. (D) **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

In addition, we evaluated whether the immune responses induced by RBD-HA had a protective effect against SARS-CoV-2 infection. We used 2 SARS-CoV-2 virus challenge models in which the virus was administered intranasally to mice to infect either the upper respiratory tract (5 μL to the nares) or lower respiratory tract (20 μL to the nares). First, to assess whether there was a potential protective effect from prior IAV infection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, mice were infected with SARS-CoV-2 at different time points (4 days, 2 weeks, or 4 weeks) following IAV infection. As a result of lower respiratory tract infection, we observed that all IAV-infected mice showed a similar degree of body weight loss compared with that of previously IAV-uninfected mice, indicating that IAV infection does not provide protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection (Supplemental Figure 6). Virus titers of the IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA after the upper respiratory tract infection were significantly lower than in the IAV-mice immunized with PBS and scRBD-alum, which were comparable to those of RBD plus c-di-GMP (Figure 2D). As a result of lower respiratory tract infection, body weight of PBS-treated naive-mice and the IAV-mice immunized with PBS or RBD plus c-di-GMP decreased after challenge (Figure 2E). In particular, the survival rates of PBS-treated naive mice and PBS-treated IAV-mice were approximately 60% and 40%, respectively (Figure 2F). All mice administered with RBD-HA and scRBD-alum were completely protected from body weight loss or death due to lower respiratory tract infection (Figure 2, E and F). To further evaluate the potential of antibodies induced by RBD-HA for protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection, serum collected from IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA (RBD-HA-serum) was transferred to naive mice that were then challenged with lower respiratory tract infection. Although the body weight of mice with serum collected from naive mice (naive serum) decreased after the SARS-CoV-2 challenge, that of mice with transferred RBD-HA-serum remained unaltered (Figure 2G). These results suggest that the intranasal RBD-HA vaccine provides sufficient protection by inducing antibodies despite the absence of adjuvants.

Antibodies induced by RBD-HA are maintained for a long period of time. Next, we evaluated the durability of antibodies elicited by RBD-HA. RBD-specific IgG levels in plasma were maintained for approximately 6 months in IAV-mice immunized intranasally with RBD-HA after booster immunizations (Figure 3A). However, RBD-specific IgG levels in plasma were significantly lower in IAV-mice immunized with RBD plus c-di-GMP than in IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA 4 months after booster immunizations (Figure 3A). Additionally, 6 months after the booster immunization, RBD-specific IgA levels in nasal washes were significantly higher in IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA than in IAV-mice immunized with RBD plus c-di-GMP (Figure 3B). These results suggest that our vaccine strategy could induce durable antibodies.

Figure 3 Antibodies elicited by RBD-HA exhibit long-term persistence. (A) Time-course changes of RBD-specific plasma IgG in IAV-mice immunized intranasally with RBD-HA or RBD plus c-di-GMP were evaluated using ELISA. Blood was collected at 0, 14, 28, 84, 112, 140, 168, and 196 days after primary immunization. We used 1,000-fold dilutions of plasma samples. (B) The RBD-specific IgA levels in nasal washes were evaluated using ELISA 203 days after primary immunization. (C) Time-course changes of HA-specific plasma IgG from IAV infection to intranasal immunization were evaluated using ELISA. Blood was collected at 0, 14, 28, 56, 84, 112, 140, 168, 189, and 203 days after IAV infection. We used 25,000-fold dilutions of plasma samples. (D and E) RBD-specific levels were evaluated using ELISA (D) plasma IgG levels and (E) nasal wash IgA levels after booster immunization. Data are represented as means ± SD. n = 5. Each experiment was performed more than twice. (B, D, and E) *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (A and C) *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 between RBD-HA immunized IAV-mice and RBD plus c-di-GMP–immunized IAV-mice as indicated by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

Next, we evaluated whether RBD-HA could induce RBD-specific mucosal IgA and systemic IgG in mice long after IAV infection. IAV-mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-HA and RBD plus c-di-GMP on 175 and 196 days after IAV infection. The results showed that HA-specific IgG in IAV-mice increased until 112 or 140 days after infection compared with naive mice and subsequently reached equilibrium (Figure 3C). There was a significant increase in HA-specific IgG in RBD-HA–immunized IAV-mice compared with RBD plus c-di-GMP immunized IAV-mice 14 days after priming as well as 7 days after booster immunization (Figure 3C). In addition, we showed that IAV-mice administered with intranasal RBD-HA had significantly higher RBD-specific IgG in plasma and IgA in nasal wash levels than IAV-mice administered with RBD plus c-di-GMP (Figure 3, D and E). Therefore, these results suggested that RBD-HA is capable of inducing robust mucosal IgA and systemic IgG responses in mice, even during the extended period following IAV infection.

Humans are often exposed to many different pulmonary viral and bacterial infections, resulting in substantially different preexisting immunity compared with our IAV-mice, which were infected once with IAV prior to immunization. Therefore, we used Mycoplasma pneumoniae (Mp) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), both of which many people have a history of infection with, to evaluate whether a history of different pulmonary infections in IAV-mice affects the induction of immune responses by RBD-HA. Mice sequentially infected with Mp and RSV (Mp-RSV mice) were then infected with IAV. We confirmed that Mp-specific and fusion (F) protein–specific IgG in plasma, with F protein being the major membrane protein of RSV, was significantly higher in Mp-RSV mice than in control mice 28 days after IAV infection (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). HA-specific IgG levels in plasma were not significantly different between Mp-RSV mice and control mice at 28 days after IAV infection (Supplemental Figure 7C). At days 30 and 51 after IAV infection, Mp-RSV and control mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-HA without an adjuvant. RBD-specific IgG in plasma and IgA in nasal washes induced by RBD-HA were not significantly different between Mp-RSV mice and control mice (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E). These results suggest that a history of different pulmonary infections has little impact on the immune response induced by RBD-HA in IAV-mice.

HA-specific preexisting IgG in blood contributes to the immune responses induced by intranasal RBD-HA immunization. To observe antigen uptake by DCs, IAV-mice were intranasally administered with EGFP-HA. Using flow cytometry, we analyzed DCs in the nasal passage and NALT as the main mucosal immune inductive site (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Six hours after immunization with EGFP-HA, more EGFP signal was detected in DCs from the nasal passage of IAV-mice than in naive mice (Figure 4, A and B). Furthermore, 24 hours after immunization, EGFP-HA induced enhanced expression of the activation marker CD86, a costimulatory molecule, on DCs in the NALT of IAV-mice compared with naive mice immunized with EGFP-HA (Figure 4, C and D). These results suggest that preexisting immunity promotes the uptake of antigens and further activates DCs.

Figure 4 HA-specific preexisting IgG in blood contributes to the immune responses induced by intranasal vaccination with RBD-HA. (A–D) Naive or IAV-mice were immunized intranasally with EGFP-HA. Uptake of EGFP by DCs and costimulatory molecule expression on DCs were evaluated by flow cytometry. (A and B) Percentages of DCs positive for EGFP in nasal passage. (C and D) Percentages of DCs positive for CD86. (E) IAV-mice were intranasally immunized with RBD-HA plus OVA or HA. Levels of RBD-specific IgG were evaluated using ELISA. (F and G) Antigen uptake and costimulatory molecule expression in BMDCs were evaluated in vitro by flow cytometry. BMDCs were treated with EGFP-HA, EGFP-HA plus naive-IgG, IAV-IgG, or CpG ODN. (F) The percentages of BMDCs positive for EGFP. (G) The percentages of BMDCs positive for CD80. (H–J) BALB/c mice received 2 mg of purified naive-IgG or IAV-IgG and were immunized intranasally after 24 hours with RBD-HA. (H and I) Levels of HA-specific (H) plasma IgG and (I) nasal wash IgG were evaluated using ELISA 24 hours after passive transfer. (J) Levels of RBD-specific IgA in nasal wash after booster immunization were evaluated using ELISA. (A and B) n = 6; (F and G) n = 3; (C, D, E, H, and J) n = 5; (I) n = 4. (B, D–J) Data are represented as means ± SD. Each experiment was performed more than twice. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

We hypothesized that enhanced uptake of antigens by DCs was mediated to HA-specific preexisting antibodies. Therefore, to examine the importance of preexisting antibodies to HA in the immune response induced by RBD-HA, IAV-mice were immunized with RBD-HA plus HA to compete with preexisting HA-specific antibodies. As a control group, IAV-mice were immunized with RBD-HA plus OVA. RBD-specific IgG was significantly lower in IAV-mice immunized with RBD-HA plus HA versus RBD-HA or RBD-HA plus OVA (Figure 4E). Furthermore, to directly assess the contribution of IgG, it was purified from serum obtained from IAV-mice or naive mice (IAV-IgG or naive-IgG, respectively). We observed that IAV-IgG had the potential to promote uptake of antigens and enhance expression of the activation marker CD80, a costimulatory molecule, on DCs in vitro (Supplemental Figure 8C and Figure 4, F and G). To further elucidate the contribution of HA-specific preexisting IgG, 2 mg purified IAV-IgG was injected intraperitoneally into naive mice 24 hours prior to immunization with RBD-HA to mimic the levels of HA-specific IgG in blood induced by IAV infection (Figure 4H). Additionally, we found that HA-specific IgG was detected in nasal washes 24 hours after injection, indicating that circulating IAV-IgG in blood had access to the nasal cavity (Figure 4I). Mice pretreated with IAV-IgG induced a significantly higher RBD-specific IgG in plasma after both primary and booster immunization with RBD-HA compared with mice pretreated with naive-IgG (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Additionally, mice pretreated with 2 mg IAV-IgG induced significantly higher RBD-specific IgA in the nasal wash after booster immunization with RBD-HA than mice pretreated with naive-IgG (Figure 4J). These data indicate that HA-specific preexisting IgG can sufficiently promote RBD-specific mucosal IgA and systemic IgG production induced by intranasal RBD-HA vaccination.

HA-specific IgG in the nasal cavity contributes to the immune response by intranasal RBD-HA immunization. To assess the roles of HA-specific preexisting antibodies, such as IgG and IgA, in the nasal cavity, intranasal coadministration of RBD-HA and nasal washes obtained from IAV-mice (IAV-NW) was performed on naive mice. RBD-specific IgA was not detected in the mice that received a mixture of RBD-HA and IAV-NW (Figure 5A). In contrast, we found that IAV-NW enhanced RBD-specific IgA in nasal washes of mice pretreated intraperitoneally with 0.5 mg IAV-IgG; however, the amount of IAV-IgG alone was not enough to enhance RBD-specific IgA in the nasal cavity (Figure 5A). These results indicated that HA-specific antibodies in the nasal cavity could enhance induction of immune responses by intranasal RBD-HA in the presence of HA-specific IgG in blood. Furthermore, to evaluate the involvement of IgG in the nasal cavity, intranasal coadministration of RBD-HA and IAV-IgG was performed on mice pretreated intraperitoneally with 0.5 mg IAV-IgG. We observed that IAV-IgG significantly enhanced the production of RBD-specific IgA in the nasal wash of mice coadministered with RBD-HA and IAV-IgG compared with that of mice coadministrated with RBD-HA and naive-IgG (Figure 5B). These results suggested that the presence of IAV-IgG in both circulation and the nasal cavity synergistically promotes the induction of RBD-specific antibodies in our intranasal RBD-HA vaccine system.

Figure 5 HA-specific preexisting IgG in nasal cavity contributes to the immune responses induced by intranasal vaccination with RBD-HA. (A) BALB/c mice received purified naive-IgG or IAV-IgG and were immunized intranasally after 24 hours with RBD-HA or RBD-HA plus IAV-NW. The levels of RBD-specific nasal wash IgA after booster immunizations were evaluated using ELISA. (B) BALB/c mice received purified IAV-IgG and were immunized intranasally after 24 hours with RBD-HA plus IAV-IgG. The levels of RBD-specific nasal wash IgA after booster immunization with RBD-HA were evaluated using ELISA. (C–E) IgA+/– and IgA–/– mice were intranasally infected with IAV, followed by intranasal immunization with RBD-HA at 30 and 51 days after IAV infection. (C and D) Levels of HA-specific (C) plasma IgG and (D) nasal wash IgA were evaluated using ELISA 28 days after IAV infection. (E) Levels of RBD-specific IgG after booster immunization with RBD-HA were evaluated using ELISA. (A–E) n = 5. (A–E) Data are represented as means ± SD. Each experiment was performed more than twice. ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

In addition, we used IgA-knockout mice (IgA–/–) to evaluate the involvement of IgA present in the nasal cavity. We confirmed that HA-specific IgA was not detected in IgA–/– mice at 28 days after IAV infection, while HA-specific IgG in plasma was not significantly different from that of control IgA heterozygous mice (IgA+/–) and IgA–/– mice (Figure 5, C and D). At 30 and 51 days after IAV infection, IAV-infected IgA+/– and IgA–/– mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-HA. The RBD-specific IgG levels in plasma induced by RBD-HA were not significantly different between IAV-infected IgA+/– and IgA–/– mice at 7 days after booster immunization with RBD-HA (Figure 5E). Considering these results, it is likely that the enhanced immune response resulting from the mixed administration of IAV-NW and RBD-HA was mediated by IgG rather than IgA present in the nasal wash.

HA-specific preexisting CD4+ T cells contribute to the immune responses induced by RBD-HA intranasal immunization. IAV infection induced not only HA-specific antibodies,but also led to the production of HA-specific CD4+ T cells. Thus, to confirm the importance of HA-specific memory CD4+ T cells in the induction of immune responses by RBD-HA, IAV-mice were given CD4+ T cell–depleting antibody (αCD4-IgG) 30 and 32 days after IAV infection (Figure 6A). We found that CD4+ T cells were depleted from the peripheral blood after αCD4-IgG injection (Supplemental Figure 10A). Mice recovered naive CD4+ T cells at 114 days as much as naive mice (Figure 6B). This recovery rate is consistent with a previous report (25). IAV-mice treated with αCD4-IgG showed no difference in the amount of HA-specific IgG in the blood compared with IAV-mice treated with isotype-IgG at 114 days after infection (Supplemental Figure 10B). At 116 and 137 days after IAV infection, mice were intranasally immunized with RBD-HA. We observed that the RBD-specific IgG in plasma and IgA in nasal wash levels in IAV-mice treated with αCD4-IgG were significantly lower than those in IAV-mice treated with isotype-IgG (Figure 6, C–E). These results suggest that HA-specific memory CD4+ T cells contribute to enhancement of the immune response in IAV-mice intranasally immunized with RBD-HA.

Figure 6 Preexisting HA-specific CD4+ T cells contribute to the immune responses induced by intranasal vaccination with RBD-HA. (A) Experimental schematic: for depletion of HA-specific preexisting CD4+ T cells, IAV-mice were intraperitoneally injected with 200 μg anti-CD4 antibody (GK1.5) or isotype antibody at 30 and 32 days, respectively, after IAV infection. (B) CD4+ T cell numbers in blood were monitored from 28 to 114 days after infection. Blood was collected at 28, 34, 58, 86, and 114 days after IAV infection. (C–E) IAV-mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-HA at 116 and 137 days after IAV infection. The RBD-specific levels were evaluated using ELISA (C) plasma IgG levels after prime, (D) plasma IgG levels after boost, and (E) nasal wash IgA levels after booster immunization. (B–E) Data are represented as means ± SD. n = 5. Each experiment was performed more than twice. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

The intranasal vaccine platform is extremely versatile. To confirm the versatility of this intranasal vaccine platform against various types of antigens, we fused HA with the N-terminal domain (NTD) of spike derived from SARS-CoV-2, pneumococcal surface protein A (PspA) derived from S. pneumoniae, or the conserved central domain from major surface G glycoprotein (G) derived from RSV. IAV-mice were immunized intranasally twice with NTD-HA, PspA-HA, or G-HA without adjuvant. We found that antigen-specific IgG in plasma and IgA in nasal wash were significantly higher in IAV-mice immunized with NTD-HA, PspA-HA, or G-HA than in the naive-mice (Figure 7, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Furthermore, the IAV-mice were challenged with S. pneumoniae infection after the booster immunization. IAV-mice immunized with PspA-HA were completely protected from weight loss or death (Figure 7, D and E).

Figure 7 Intranasal subunit vaccine platform that utilizes preexisting immunity is highly versatile. (A–E) IAV-mice were immunized intranasally with (A) NTD-HA, (B, D, and E) PspA-HA, or (C) G-HA at 30 and 51 days after IAV infection. (A–C) Levels of (A) NTD-, (B) PspA-, and (C) G-specific IgA in nasal wash were evaluated using ELISA. (D and E) Fourteen days after booster immunization, IAV-mice were challenged with S. pneumoniae to achieve lower respiratory tract infection. The percentage changes in (D) body weight and (E) survival were monitored after challenge with S. pneumoniae. (F) Experimental schematic: BALB/c mice were infected intranasally with S. pneumoniae, followed by intranasal immunization with RBD-PspA or RBD without adjuvant at 30 and 51 days after S. pneumoniae infection. (G) The RBD-specific nasal wash IgA levels were evaluated using ELISA. (H) Experimental schematic: BALB/c mice were subcutaneously immunized with 1 μg of mRNA vaccine encoding SARS-CoV-2 spike twice, followed by intranasal immunization with RBD-HA or HA plus c-di-GMP at 30 and 51 days after mRNA vaccine. (I) The HA-specific nasal wash IgA levels were evaluated using ELISA. (A–I) Data are represented as means ± SD. n = 5. Each experiment was performed more than twice. ****P < 0.0001, Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test.

We further evaluated whether other preexisting immunity, as well as HA-specific immunity, could be utilized. To determine whether PspA-specific preexisting immunity induced by S. pneumoniae infection can be utilized to enhance immune responses, we fused an RBD as the target antigen with PspA. On 30 and 51 days after infection with S. pneumoniae in the upper respiratory tract, mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-PspA without an adjuvant (Figure 7F). After booster immunization, we found that S. pneumoniae–infected mice that received RBD-PspA intranasally induced significantly higher RBD-specific IgA levels in the nasal wash and IgG levels in plasma than other groups (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 11D). These results suggest that our intranasal vaccine platform is highly versatile.

With the appearance of SARS-CoV-2, many people have been vaccinated with mRNA and have spike-specific antibodies and CD4+ T cells. Thus, we determined whether preexisting immunity induced by an mRNA vaccine can be utilized. On 30 and 51 days after immunization with 1 μg of mRNA encoding spike of SARS-CoV-2 twice (mRNA-mice), mice were immunized intranasally with RBD-HA without adjuvant, PBS, or HA plus c-di-GMP (Figure 7H). We found that the mRNA vaccine induced significantly higher spike-specific IgG levels in plasma than naive mice 7 days after booster immunization with the mRNA vaccine (Supplemental Figure 12A). In addition, mRNA-mice that received intranasal RBD-HA induced significantly higher HA-specific IgA levels in the nasal wash in naive mice immunized with RBD-HA (Figure 7I). This was comparable to that of HA plus c-di-GMP (Figure 7I). Furthermore, to assess whether the intensity of preexisting immunity affects antibody production by RBD-HA, we immunized mice with RBD-HA after administering the mRNA vaccine at lower doses. We observed that spike-specific IgG levels in plasma were correlated with the amount of mRNA vaccine administered (Supplemental Figure 12B). Although there were no significant differences in HA-specific IgA induced by RBD-HA in mice pretreated with 1 or 0.3 μg of mRNA, mice pretreated with 0.1, 0.03, or 0.01 μg of mRNA showed a dose-dependent decrease in HA-specific IgA induced by RBD-HA (Supplemental Figure 12C). This result suggested that there was a correlation between vaccine efficacy of RBD-HA and preexisting immunity.