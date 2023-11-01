GLUT3 regulates alternative macrophage signaling through a glucose transport–independent role

Sharing 65%–66% sequence identity (9), GLUT1 and GLUT3 are both abundantly expressed in macrophages (10), but there is limited knowledge about their specific roles in modulating immune functions of these cells. To address this knowledge gap, Dong-Min Yu and colleagues aimed to investigate (i) how the expression of these GLUTs responds to polarization stimuli, and (ii) what effects these GLUT isoforms have on polarization and function of macrophages (11). By using a variety of models, including murine bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs), RAW 264.7 cells, human THP-1 cells, and peripheral blood–derived monocytes, the authors demonstrated that GLUT1 and GLUT3 were upregulated by M1 and M2 stimuli, respectively. They also generated myeloid cell–specific GLUT1-KO and GLUT3-KO mice to demonstrate that GLUT3 deficiency impaired M2 polarization of macrophages. Unlike GLUT1, GLUT3 did not appear to be the major contributor to glucose uptake and metabolism in macrophages, and the deletion of macrophage GLUT3 did not lead to compensatory upregulation of other glucose transporters. To gain further insights into the functional role of GLUT3 in M2 macrophages in vivo, Yu et al. used human tissues and mouse models to illustrate that GLUT3 promoted allergic inflammation and wound healing functions (11).

Mechanistically, the investigators showed that GLUT3 mediated IL-4/STAT6 signal transduction (Figure 1) — a key signaling pathway for M2 polarization (12). They showed reduced phosphorylated STAT6 (p-STAT6) in response to M2 stimulation in GLUT3-KO cells, but not impaired p-STAT1 during M1 stimulation, highlighting the role of GLUT3 in M2 polarization through STAT6 signaling. Using both genetic and pharmacological manipulation with G3iA, a GLUT3 glucose transport inhibitor, they clarified that GLUT3-mediated STAT6 activation and M2 polarization did not rely on its glucose transport activity.

Figure 1 GLUT3 induces M2 polarization of macrophages. GLUT3-induced M2 polarization is glucose transport independent and functions through Ras-mediated regulation of IL-4R endocytosis and IL-4/STAT6 activation.