GLUT3 promotes macrophage signaling and function via RAS-mediated endocytosis in atopic dermatitis and wound healing

GLUT3 is induced by M2 stimuli and required for M2 polarization of macrophages. To investigate the regulation of glucose transporter (GLUT/SGLT) isoforms in macrophages, we first determined their expression levels after polarization stimuli. Mouse BMDMs were treated with LPS and IFN-γ to induce M1 polarization, and IL-4 to induce M2 polarization, and expression of facilitative (GLUT) and sodium-dependent glucose transporter (SGLT) isoforms was assessed by quantitative real-time RT-PCR (qRT-PCR). Consistent with previous studies, Glut1 mRNA expression was elevated in M1 macrophages (19). Notably, Glut3 mRNA expression was significantly elevated in M2 macrophages (Figure 1A). This finding was reproduced in additional macrophage cell lines, including human THP-1 cells and murine Raw 264.7 cells where GLUT1 and GLUT3 mRNA expression were similarly increased by M1 and M2 stimuli, respectively (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI170706DS1). Consistent with their mRNA expression level, GLUT1 protein levels were significantly elevated after M1 polarization, while GLUT3 was significantly increased by M2 polarization stimuli in both BMDMs and THP-1 cells (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). Next, we tested whether primary human peripheral blood–derived CD14+ monocytes (PBMCs) cells showed similar changes. PBMC-derived macrophages significantly upregulated GLUT1 after M1, but not M2, polarization stimuli. In contrast to BMDMs and THP-1 cells, both M1 and M2 stimuli induced GLUT3 expression in PBMC-derived macrophages; however, its upregulation was significantly increased when compared with both uninduced and M1-polarized macrophages (Figure 1E). Because GLUT1 and GLUT3 were the 2 glucose transporters most strikingly impacted by M1 and M2 polarization stimuli, we next determined whether their expression might also affect macrophage function using genetic analyses. To assess the functional effect of GLUT1 and GLUT3 in BMDMs, mice expressing LysM-Cre recombinase were crossed with Glut1fl/fl (Slc2a1fl/fl; herein LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl) or Glut3fl/fl (Slc2a3fl/fl; herein LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl) mice. Consistent with previous reports, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl BMDMs showed significantly decreased expression of several well-established M1 markers, including nitric oxide synthase 2 (Nos2), tumor necrosis factor α (Tnfa), and IL-1β (Il1b) after M1 polarization stimuli. However, no significant differences in M2 markers — Arg1 (arginase), Retnla (resistin-like α), and Chil3 (chitinase-like 3) — after M2 polarization were noted between WT and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl BMDMs (Figure 1F). Surprisingly, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs showed significantly increased expression of M1 markers (Nos2, Tnfa, and Il1b) compared with WT BMDMs after M1 polarization. However, the expression of other M1 activation markers (Cd40 and Cd86) was not significantly changed (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1D). Notably, the expression of M2 markers (Arg1, Retnla, Chil3, and CD206) was significantly reduced after M2 polarization (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1E). We next investigated the effect of GLUT1 or GLUT3 deficiency on glucose uptake using 2-deoxyglucose (2-DG) uptake assays in macrophages. After M1 polarization stimuli, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl BMDMs showed significantly decreased glucose uptake compared with WT BMDMs. After M2 polarization, glucose uptake in LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl macrophages decreased slightly, but these differences were not significant (Figure 1H). After M1 polarization, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs showed significantly increased glucose uptake compared with WT BMDMs; this finding was consistent with the increased expression of M1 polarization markers in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs. After M2 polarization, WT and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs showed no differences in glucose uptake (Figure 1H). These data suggest that GLUT1, but not GLUT3, contributes primarily to glucose uptake in macrophages. To extend these findings, levels of pyruvate and ATP in WT, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs were assessed. Notably, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl BMDMs showed decreased levels of pyruvate and ATP, in the nonactivated state (M0) or after M1 or M2 polarization. In contrast, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs did not show differences in either ATP or pyruvate when compared to WT cells (Figure 1I). Next, we assessed glycolytic flux through 13C 6 -glucose and extracellular lactate measurements to assess the impact of GLUT1 or GLUT3 on glucose metabolism in macrophages. Consistent with previous reports, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl BMDMs showed decreased labeling of glycolytic flux (13C-labeled pyruvate and lactate) after M1 polarization. In contrast, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs did not show significantly decreased 13C-labeling of metabolites under any polarization condition (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Finally, we further analyzed the effect of GLUT1 or GLUT3 on lactate secretion, which provides an additional measurement of glycolysis. As expected, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl BMDMs showed significantly decreased lactate secretion after M1 polarization, while LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl had no effect (Supplemental Figure 2D). The knockout of GLUT1 and GLUT3 in macrophages also did not result in the compensatory upregulation of any other well-characterized glucose transporter (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These data support the conclusion GLUT1 is required for M1 polarization and glucose uptake, while GLUT3 promotes M2 polarization without an obvious impact on glucose transport or metabolism.

Figure 1 Expression of GLUT3 is increased by M2 stimulus, and GLUT3 deficiency impairs M2 polarization of macrophages. (A and B) mRNA expression levels of GLUT and SGLT transporter isoforms in BMDMs (A) and THP-1 cells (B) cells in unstimulated macrophages (green) and after treatment with classic M1 (purple) or alternative M2 (yellow) polarization stimuli for 24 hours. Expression normalized to that of β-actin (ACTB) (n = 3 biological replicates). (C and D) Western blot assessing expression of GLUT1 and GLUT3 with the indicated polarization stimuli in BMDMs (C) and THP-1 (D). iNOS and p-STAT1, M1 polarization markers; Arg1 and MRC1, M2 polarization markers; Hsp90, loading control. (E) GLUT1 (Slc2a1) and GLUT3 (Slc2a3) expression in primary human CD14+ peripheral blood monocyte–derived macrophages after treatment with indicated polarization stimuli. (F) mRNA expression levels of M1 (Nos2, Tnfa, and Il1b) and M2 (Arg1, Retnla, and Chil3l3) markers in WT (n = 12) and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (GLUT1 KO) (n = 12) BMDMs after the indicated polarization stimuli (n = 4 biological replicates). (G) mRNA expression levels of M1 and M2 markers in WT (n = 12) and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO) (n = 12) BMDMs after the indicated polarization stimuli (n = 4 biological replicates). (H) 2-Deoxy-D-glucose uptake in WT, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs after the indicated polarization stimuli. Fold change represents uptake relative to uptake in unstimulated BMDMs from the same mouse. Data shown as mean ± SEM (n = 2 biological replicates). (I) Pyruvate and ATP levels in WT, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs after the indicated polarization stimuli. P values were calculated by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (A and B), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test (E and I), or 2-tailed t test (H). *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

A role for myeloid GLUT3 in allergic inflammation and atopic dermatitis. Given the striking impact of GLUT3 deficiency on M2 polarization in vitro, we next investigated its effect on macrophage function in vivo. While M2 macrophages are primarily thought to function in tissue homeostasis, they have also been shown to play important roles in promoting allergic (type 2) inflammation (20, 21). The single-cell transcriptomes of CD45+ immune cells from patients with atopic dermatitis or psoriasis were reanalyzed for the expression of GLUT1 and GLUT3 (22). Of the multiple macrophage populations identified in vivo, 1 population, Mac2, expressed markers consistent with alternative macrophage differentiation, including expression of NR4A1, NR4A2, and KLF4 (23). The expression of GLUT3, but not GLUT1, was 2.5-fold higher in alternative macrophages (Mac2) in patients with atopic dermatitis compared with healthy controls (Figure 2A). Biopsies from patients with atopic dermatitis were assessed for the expression of GLUT3 by immunofluorescence (IF). Specifically, costaining of atopic dermatitis biopsies for the human monocyte marker, CD68, and GLUT3 revealed numerous CD68+GLUT3+ double-positive cells in the papillary dermis of the affected tissues (Supplemental Figure 4A, arrows). To determine whether GLUT3 had a functional role in M2 macrophages, we assessed the impact of deletion of macrophage GLUT3 in a mouse model of an atopic dermatitis–like rash. Dermatitis was induced in WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice through the topical administration of calcipotriol (MC903), and the development of the inflammation was assessed (24, 25) (Supplemental Figure 4B). The back and treated ears of WT and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice showed notable edema, erythema, and scaling, consistent with previous descriptions of the dermatitis induced by calcipotriol. LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice showed notably less inflammation, with decreased edema, erythema, and scale compared with WT and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice (Figure 2, B and C). Consistent with the macroscopic appearance, histological analyses revealed decreased epidermal hyperplasia and hyperkeratosis in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice compared with LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice or WT mice (Figure 2D). Calcipotriol-treated tissues were harvested (day 13) and qRT-PCR was used to detect markers of macrophage polarization. The expression of Adgre1 (F4/80), a pan-macrophage marker, was similar in WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice (Figure 2E). Moreover, calcipotriol-treated tissues showed no significant changes in M1 markers, including Nos2 and Tnfa, between WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice (Figure 2E). However, several M2 markers, including Arg1, Mrc1, and Retnla, were significantly decreased in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice compared with WT and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice (Figure 2F). In addition, the levels of several Th2 cytokines, including Il4, Il13, and Il31, which have been shown to increase in response to calcipotriol treatment (24, 26), were significantly reduced in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). One limitation of these qRT-PCR data is that they assess expression from a heterogeneous cell population; thus, we performed colocalization experiments to confirm the impact of GLUT3 on M2-like markers in calcipotriol-induced dermatitis. Indeed, the knockout of GLUT3, but not GLUT1, resulted in a significant decrease in the percentage of F4/80+Arg1+ double-positive M2-like cells after calcipotriol treatment (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 Myeloid LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO) rescues a mouse model of calcipotriol-induced inflammation. (A) Violin plots showing relative expression of GLUT1 and GLUT3 in alternative macrophages (Mac2) from single-cell RNA-seq profiles of CD45+ cells from patients with psoriasis vulgaris (n = 8), atopic dermatitis (n = 7), or healthy controls (n = 7). (B) Representative photos after calcipotriol administration in WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO), and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (GLUT1 KO) mice on day 8. (C) Hematoxylin and eosin–stained sections of mouse skin treated with calcipotriol analyzed on day 13 in WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Thickness of calcipotriol-treated ear and back in WT (n = 11 for ear and n = 6 for back), LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (n = 12 for ear and n = 8 for back), and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (n = 10 for ear and n = 4 for back) mice. (E and F) mRNA expression levels in calcipotriol-treated ear in WT (n = 3), LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (n = 4), and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (n = 3) mice. Pan-macrophage marker (Adgre1 [F4/80]), M1 markers (Nos2 and Tnfa) (E), and M2 markers (Arg1, Mrc1, and Retnla) (F) were observed. (G) Representative immunofluorescent staining of Arg1 (green) and F4/80 (red) in the back skin of calcipotriol treated mice (day 8). Scale bars: 50 μm. (Right) Quantification of M2 macrophages at wound sites (day 8). The number of F4/80+Arg1+ (M2) cells present relative to the total number of F4/80+ cells. Data shown as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test. *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

A role for macrophage GLUT3 in wound healing. M2 macrophages also play critical roles in wound healing, particularly in the later phases of neovascularization and tissue remodeling (27). Thus, we analyzed the single-cell transcriptomes of tissues from the wounds of patients with diabetic foot ulcers for the expression of GLUT1 and GLUT3 (28). While IL1B+ M1-like and CD163+ M2-like macrophage populations were identified, extensive overlap between the expression of in vitro polarization markers was noted in the 2 populations, consistent with the observation that macrophage polarization occurs on a spectrum in vivo (3). In wounded tissues, GLUT3 expression was increased in M2-like macrophages from healing diabetic foot ulcers compared with normal skin, and GLUT3 expression was significantly decreased in this population in nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers, suggesting a functional role for GLUT3 in wound healing (Figure 3A). GLUT3 expression was also noted in the M1-like macrophages, and its expression was also significantly decreased in this population in nonhealing wounds. Colocalization experiments in healing, wounded tissues were conducted to confirm the transcriptomic analyses. Costaining of healing wounds for CD68 and GLUT3 revealed numerous CD68+GLUT3+ double-positive cells in the wound bed adjacent to the wound edge (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 5A). To determine whether GLUT3 in M2 macrophages functioned in wound healing, we used a splinted, excisional wound healing model. The back skin of WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl mice was excised by punch biopsy and splinted with a silicone ring; wound diameter was measured every 2 days (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5B). In LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice, wound healing was significantly delayed compared with WT mice (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5C). IF of the wounded tissues was used to assess the effect of LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl on macrophage phenotype. Wounded tissues were costained for the pan-macrophage marker, F4/80, and the M2 marker, Arg1. There was no difference in the number of F4/80+ cells in WT, LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl, and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 5D). However, the percentage of F4/80+Arg1+ double-positive (M2) macrophages was significantly reduced in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice compared with WT and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (Figure 3, E and F). We also examined macrophage markers by qRT-PCR in tissue from the wound edge to corroborate the IF experiments. Total RNA was obtained from the wound edge on day 6. Consistent with the in vitro findings, there were no differences in the mRNA expression level of total (Adgre1 [F4/80]) and M1 (Nos2, Tnfa) macrophage markers (Figure 3G), but the expression of the M2 markers (Arg1, Mrc1, Retnlna) was significantly reduced in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice (Figure 3H). Specific markers previously implicated in tissue remodeling (Tgfb, Acta2, Col3a1) were also significantly reduced in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice (29–31). Consistent with a reported role for both M1 and M2 macrophages in distinct aspects of angiogenesis (32), reductions in several markers relevant to angiogenesis were decreased in both LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl mice, but the differences were significant in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (Vegfa, Tek, Cxcr3) (Supplemental Figure 5, E–F). Our results demonstrate that GLUT3 plays a critical role in promoting both allergic inflammation and wound healing functions of macrophages.

Figure 3 Delayed wound healing in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO) mice. (A) Violin plots showing relative expression of GLUT1 and GLUT3 in alternative macrophages (Mac2) from single-cell RNA-seq profiles of indicated tissues from diabetic patients with no foot ulcer (n = 6), healing diabetic foot ulcer (n = 7), healthy nondiabetic skin (n = 10), or nonhealing diabetic foot ulcer (n = 4). Transcriptomic data are from Theocharidis et al. (28). DFU, diabetic foot ulcer. (B) Representative immunofluorescent staining of a patient biopsy specimen of a wound bed for CD68 (red) and GLUT3 (green). Arrows indicate cells expressing both CD68 and GLUT3 in the wound bed (see Supplemental Figure 5A). Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Representative photos of wound site in WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO), and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (GLUT1 KO) mice 6 days after injury. (D) Measurements of wound diameter on day 6 in WT (n = 12), LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (n = 12), and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (n = 7) mice (see Supplemental Figure 5C). (E) Quantification of M2 macrophages at wound sites (day 6). The number of F4/80+Arg1+ (M2) cells present relative to the total number of F4/80+ cells (see Supplemental Figure 5D). (F) Representative immunofluorescent staining for Arg1 (green), F4/80 (red), and with DAPI (blue) in the wound site (day 6). Scale bars: 50 μm. (G and H) mRNA expression levels of M0/M1 markers (Adgre1 [F4/80], Nos2, and Tnfa) (E) or M2 markers (Arg1, Mrc1, and Retnla) (F) in WT (n = 3), LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (n = 3), and LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl (n = 3) mice. Data shown as mean ± SEM. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test. *P ≤ 0.05; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001.

GLUT3, but not its transport activity, is required for STAT6 signaling. To determine how GLUT3 promoted M2 polarization and function, we first assessed signaling downstream of IL-4. Notably, phosphorylation of STAT6 (p-STAT6) by IL-4 was significantly reduced in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs and GLUT3 shRNA–treated THP-1 cells (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). GLUT3 knockdown also strongly reduced the expression of p-STAT6 in Raw 264.7 mouse macrophages (Supplemental Figure 6D). There was no difference in the induction of STAT1 phosphorylation (p-STAT1) by LPS and IFN-γ in LysM-Cre Glut1fl/fl BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 6A). In LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs, p-STAT1 was slightly increased after M1 stimuli (Supplemental Figure 6A). The effects on STAT6 signaling were confirmed in human and mouse macrophage cell lines. Consistent with JAK1’s role in phosphorylating STAT6 in response to IL-4 stimulation, levels of p-JAK1 were also decreased by GLUT3 deficiency in BMDMs (Figure 4C). Thus, GLUT3 is required for M2 polarization through its promotion of JAK1/STAT6 signaling in M2 polarization.

Figure 4 GLUT3 activates STAT6 signaling and M2 polarization independently of glucose transport activity. (A) Western blot (WB) for phospho-STAT6 (p-STAT6) and total STAT6 (t-STAT6) with and without IL-4 activation (30 minutes) in WT and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO) BMDMs. Mean of p-STAT6/t-STAT6 levels from quantification of WB (n = 3 biological replicates; Supplemental Figure 6B). (B) Western blot for p-STAT6 and t-STAT6 after shRNA knockdown of endogenous GLUT3 in THP-1 cells (n = 3 biological replicates; Supplemental Figure 6C). (C) Levels of p-JAK1 (Y1034/1035) and t-JAK1 was determined in WT and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs with and without IL-4 stimulation (n = 2 biological replicates). (D) Levels of p-STAT6 and t-STAT6 after overexpression of WT GLUT3 or GLUT3 R331W mutant and GLUT3 shRNA in THP-1 cells. Mean of p-STAT6/t-STAT6 levels from quantification of WB (n = 3 biological replicates; Supplemental Figure 7D). (E) Expression of the indicated mRNA was assessed in THP-1 cells with and without IL-4 stimulation (24 hours). (F) Levels of p-STAT6 and t-STAT6 were assessed in THP-1 cells after treatment with the indicated concentration of G3iA and IL-4 stimulation (30 minutes). Mean of p-STAT6/t-STAT6 levels from quantification of WB (n = 3 biological replicates; Supplemental Figure 7G). (G) Expression of the indicated mRNA was assessed in THP-1 cells with the indicated concentration of G3iA with and without IL-4 stimulation (24 hours). P values were calculated by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test. ****P ≤ 0.0001.

LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs did not show decreased glucose uptake, cellular pyruvate levels, or ATP levels compared to WT control. Thus, we tested whether the glucose transport function of GLUT3 was required for its role in activating STAT6. We first inhibited GLUT3-mediated transport genetically. Multiple missense mutations can block GLUT1-mediated glucose transport without affecting protein stability. Because GLUT1 and GLUT3 are highly conserved in many regions, we generated orthologous missense mutations in GLUT3 (9, 33). Lentiviral transduction of WT, shRNA-resistant, or transport-mutant alleles of GLUT3 in Rat2 fibroblasts resulted in the stable overexpression and plasma membrane localization of GLUT3 (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). 2-DG uptake assays revealed that the R331W mutant showed the greatest reduction in glucose uptake compared with WT GLUT3, and it was selected for separation-of-function studies (Supplemental Figure 7C). shRNA–resistant alleles of both WT and transport-defective GLUT3 (R331W) were generated and stably expressed in THP-1 cells. Then, shGLUT3 was used to knock down endogenous GLUT3 in THP-1 cells, which already expressed shRNA-resistant WT or R331W mutant GLUT3. While shGLUT3 significantly decreased p-STAT6 levels, both WT and R331W GLUT3 rescued IL-4–induced p-STAT6 activation after endogenous GLUT3 knockdown (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 7D). We next determined whether GLUT3 transport activity would be required for the expression of M1 and M2 polarization makers. THP-1 cells expressing shRNA-resistant WT or R331W GLUT3 and shGLUT3 were treated with M1 or M2 polarization stimuli for 24 hours. Both WT and R331W GLUT3 rescued M2 marker (MRC1 and TGM2) expression similarly (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 7E). As expected, the expression of an M1 marker (CXCL10) was not affected by WT or R331W GLUT3 after M1 polarization (24 hours) (Supplemental Figure 7F).

The transport-independent role of GLUT3 in STAT6 signal transduction and M2 polarization was confirmed through the chemical inhibition of GLUT3. THP-1 cells were treated with the small molecule G3iA, which potently inhibits glucose transport by GLUT3 (IC 50 ~7 μM) but inhibits transport by closely related GLUTs (GLUT1/4/5) with lower affinity (IC 50 > 50 μM) (34). Consistent with a transport-independent function for GLUT3 in IL-4 signal transduction, the activation of p-STAT6 by IL-4 was not impaired in THP-1 cells treated with G3iA (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 7G). We next determined the effect of G3iA on the expression of markers of macrophage polarization. THP-1 cells were treated with M1 or M2 polarization stimuli in the presence of increasing concentrations of G3iA for 24 hours. Inhibition of GLUT3 transport did not significantly change the expression of either M2 (MRC1, TGM2) or M1 (CXCL10) differentiation markers (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 7, H and I). Thus, GLUT3, but not its glucose transport activity, is required for optimal IL-4 signal transduction and M2 polarization.

GLUT3 and p-STAT6 localize to endosomes. GLUT isoform function can be regulated through their specific localization to specific membrane compartments. Previous studies have demonstrated that GLUT3 is localized primarily intracellularly rather than at the cell surface (35, 36). For example, in primary cortical neurons, GLUT3 is mostly localized to endosomes (35). Previous studies have also demonstrated that the IL-4R/IL-4 complex undergoes endocytosis and that these endosomes play a role as signaling platforms (18). Thus, we investigated the cellular localization of GLUT3 in macrophages. IF studies of THP-1 cells and BMDMs revealed that GLUT1 localized predominantly to the plasma membrane, whereas GLUT3 minimally stained the plasma membrane and instead showed strong intracellular staining that colocalized partially with an endosomal marker, early endosome antigen 1 (EEA1) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 8A). The IF was corroborated through cell fractionation experiments (Supplemental Figure 8B). The localization of GLUT1 and GLUT3 was assessed after biochemical fractionation of WT and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs. While most GLUT1 was present in the plasma membrane fraction, GLUT3 was found predominantly in the endosomal fraction. These experiments also confirmed that both p-STAT6 and total STAT6 (t-STAT6) were enriched in the endosomal fraction; p-STAT6 activation was markedly impaired in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs despite the presence of t-STAT6 in endosomes (Figure 5B). Fractionation experiments in THP-1 and Raw 264.7 cells also demonstrated that GLUT1 was found mostly in the plasma membrane fraction, whereas GLUT3 was predominantly present in the endosomes (Figure 5, C and D). In all macrophage cell lines, p-STAT6 was detected in endosomes only after IL-4 stimulation, while t-STAT6 and GLUT3 were detected in endosomes regardless of IL-4 stimulation (Figure 5, B and D). Consistent with a critical role for endocytosis in IL-4 signal transduction in both THP-1 cells and BMDMs, p-STAT6 induction after IL-4 stimulation (30 minutes) was significantly inhibited by Dynasore, a small molecule inhibitor of dynamin and endocytosis (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 8C). LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl did not affect total endosome abundance, as assessed by quantification of EEA1 abundance (Supplemental Figure 8D). In contrast to GLUT1, GLUT3 and activated p-STAT6 both localize to endosomes, and endocytosis is necessary for efficient p-STAT6 activation.

Figure 5 GLUT3 is localized in endosomes. (A) Representative immunofluorescence image of THP-1 cells labeled for GLUT1 (upper panel, green), GLUT3 (lower panel, green), EEA1 (red), and with DAPI (blue). Scale bars: 10 μm. (B–D) Western blot analysis of the expression of GLUT3, GLUT1, p-STAT6, and STAT6 in the isolated plasma membrane (PM) and endosome fraction from WT and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO) BMDMs (B), THP-1 cells (C), and Raw 264.7 cells (D). Na+/K+-ATPase and EEA1 are fractionation controls for the plasma membrane and endosome, respectively. (E) Western blot analysis of the expression of p-STAT6 and t-STAT6 in BMDMs with and without IL-4 (30 minutes) and with and without Dynasore.

GLUT3 promotes IL-4R endocytosis through a direct interaction with RAS. Given the critical role for endocytosis in IL-4 signal transduction, we tested whether GLUT3 was required for IL-4R subunit endocytosis. Type I IL-4Rs are formed by heterodimers of IL-4Rα and the common γ (γ c ) chain. WT and LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs were fractionated, and plasma membrane and endosomal preparations were prepared both with and without IL-4 treatment (30 minutes). Western blotting and qRT-PCR analyses of IL-4Rα and γ c chain (Il2rg) confirmed that their expression was not affected by GLUT3 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). The endocytosis of both IL4Rα and γ c was significantly reduced in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 9C). Similarly, control or shGLUT3 treatment of THP-1 cells did not affect IL-4Rα or γ c mRNA or protein levels (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E), but GLUT3 knockdown impaired both basal and IL-4–induced IL-4Rα and γ c endocytosis (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 9F). LPS signals through TLR4 to activate NF-κB and promote M1 differentiation. To determine whether GLUT3 might also affect TLR4 endocytosis, we assessed the impact of LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl on the endosomal localization of TLR4. Indeed, TLR4 endocytosis was not decreased in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 9G). Thus, consistent with the observation that LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl did not impair M1 polarization, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl did not impair TLR4 endocytosis. The endocytosis of the γ c chain is clathrin independent and regulated by small GTPases, such as RAS and RAC1 (37–40). To dissect how endosomal GLUT3 might regulate IL-4Rα and γ c endocytosis, we examined how GLUT3 might regulate proteins implicated in non-clathrin-mediated endocytosis. Because proteomic studies have previously demonstrated an interaction between GLUT3 and the RAS GTPases (HRAS, NRAS, and KRAS) (41), we tested whether GLUT3 might interact with RAS in macrophages. GLUT3 coimmunoprecipitated RAS in BMDMs with and without IL-4 stimulation (Supplemental Figure 9H). In transfected HEK293T cells, GLUT3, but not GLUT1, coimmunoprecipitated RAS, confirming an interaction between RAS and GLUT3 (Figure 6C). Growth factors promote RAS activation and its binding to downstream effectors. Thus, we tested whether the interaction between GLUT3 and RAS might be regulated by serum. Indeed, the coimmunoprecipitation of GLUT3 was diminished by serum starvation and was promoted after serum refeeding (Figure 6D). GLUT1 and GLUT3 are highly homologous proteins, with most differences localizing to their intracytoplasmic loop (ICH) and carboxy terminal (Cterm) motifs. To localize the potential RAS interaction domain of GLUT3 more precisely, we generated GLUT3/GLUT1 chimeric mutants that possessed either the GLUT1 ICH, GLUT1 Cterm, or both GLUT1 domains (Supplemental Figure 9I). WT GLUT3 and the Cterm GLUT3/1 chimera interacted strongly with RAS, but not the ICH and double mutant GLUT3/1 chimeras, indicating that the GLUT3 ICH motif was necessary for RAS binding (Figure 6E). To determine whether the interaction between the GLUT3 ICH and RAS was direct, we generated GST fusions proteins of the GLUT3 ICH, GLUT3 Cterm, and GLUT1 ICH domains and expressed them in bacteria. As expected, the RAS-binding domain (RBD) of Raf-1 bound to purified KRAS in a GTP-dependent manner. Notably, the GST-GLUT3 ICH fusion also interacted with purified KRAS in a GTP-dependent manner (Figure 6F). These results suggest that the GLUT3 ICH domain binds directly to active, GTP-bound KRAS. The chimeric GLUT3/GLUT1 constructs were then tested for their ability to rescue STAT6 activation and M2 polarization after GLUT3 shRNA. shRNA–resistant WT and chimeric GLUT3 alleles were lentivirally transduced in THP-1 cells. As expected, shGLUT3 inhibited STAT6 activation in response to a 30-minute treatment with IL-4. STAT6 (p-STAT6/t-STAT6) was significantly rescued by WT and Cterm GLUT3/1 alleles, but not by the GLUT3/1 ICH and double chimeras (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 9J). Finally, after IL-4 stimulation, M2 polarization markers (MRC1, TGM2) were more strongly induced by WT and the Cterm GLUT3/1 chimera than by ICH and double GLUT3/1 chimeras (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 6K). We conclude that the GLUT3 ICH domain interacts directly with GTP-bound RAS to promote IL-4R subunit endocytosis, STAT6 signaling, and M2 polarization.

Figure 6 GLUT3 promotes IL-4R subunit endocytosis and M2 polarization through its interaction with RAS. (A and B) Western blot (WB) of IL-4Rα and γ c chain in the plasma membrane (PM) and endosomal fractions from WT, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl (GLUT3 KO) BMDMs (A), and THP-1 cells transduced with control or GLUT3 shRNA (B). Na+/K+-ATPase and EEA1, fractionation controls. Mean of IL-4Rα and γ c chain levels relative to EEA1 from quantification of WB (n = 3 biological replicates; Supplemental Figure 9, C and F). (C) HEK293T cells were transfected with the indicated GLUT allele, and GLUT1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA1-37783) or GLUT3 (Abcam, ab15311) was immunoprecipitated. RAS was detected by Western blotting. Normal mouse/rabbit IgG, IP controls. (D) HEK293T cells were transfected with the indicated GLUT allele and immunoprecipitation performed after serum starvation (serum-free, SF) or refeeding as indicated. (E) HEK293T cells were transfected with the indicated GLUT3 allele (Supplemental Figure 9I) and GLUT3 alleles were FLAG immunoprecipitated; RAS was detected by Western blotting. IgG indicates a normal mouse IgG control. (F) The indicated GST fusion protein was bound to glutathione-agarose and incubated with GDP- or GTP-bound (GMP-PNP) KRAS as indicated. Bound proteins were eluted and assessed by Western blotting. The GST blot was stripped and probed for RAS to ensure even loading. (G) Levels of p-STAT6 after expression of indicated shRNA-resistant GLUT3 allele and shRNA of endogenous GLUT3 in THP-1 cells. (H) THP-1 were transduced with the indicated shRNA and shRNA-resistant GLUT3 allele and then the indicated M2 marker (MRC1, TGM2) was assessed by qRT-PCR after IL-4 stimulation (24 hours). P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s test. ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

GLUT3 is required for efficient macropinocytosis in macrophages. One prominent downstream target of small GTPases, including RAS, are PAKs, which are also required for IL-2Rβ and γ c endocytosis (37, 42, 43). We found that IL-4 stimulation activated PAK, as evidenced by increased p-PAK levels, but this activation was decreased in LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs and shGLUT3 THP-1 cells (Figure 7, A and B). PAK regulates endocytosis through actin remodeling by factors including cofilin (actin depolymerizing factor) (44). Cofilin phosphorylation was also activated by IL-4 stimulation and this activation was inhibited by LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl or shRNA (Figure 7, A and B). We also explored the effects of the chimeric GLUT1/GLUT3 constructs on PAK and cofilin activation. Consistent with its effects on STAT6 activation, phosphorylation of PAK1/2 and cofilin was increased by WT and Cterm GLUT3 chimeras, but not by the ICH and double GLUT3 chimeras (Figure 7c). These experiments implicate the ICH domain of GLUT3 in the activation of PAK signaling. In addition to a role in cytokine receptor endocytosis, the RAS/PAK pathway has also been implicated in macropinocytosis in a wide range of cell types (45). Therefore, we next tested whether GLUT3 might also affect macropinocytosis. Indeed, LysM-Cre Glut3fl/fl BMDMs showed significantly decreased macropinocytosis, as assessed by FITC-dextran uptake (Figure 7, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 10). Thus, GLUT3 is required for optimal activation of PAK signaling and both IL-4Rα endocytosis and macropinocytosis.