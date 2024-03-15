Single-cell DNA sequencing reveals a high incidence of chromosomal abnormalities in human blastocysts

scKaryo-Seq accurately detects chromosomal abnormalities in control cells and human blastocysts. scKaryo-Seq has previously been shown to allow for high-fidelity determination of the copy number state of all chromosomes in single cells in a high-throughput setting (33). We first confirmed that scKaryo-Seq also would detect known numerical and structural abnormalities in manually plated cells, observing an accuracy of 99.5% (Supplemental Methods). We detected unexpected additional abnormalities in 28 of 376 (7.4%) control cells. To assess whether these additional abnormalities had a biological rather than a technical origin, we examined whether these cells undergo occasional errors in chromosome segregation. We indeed observed abnormal anaphases and micronuclei, a widely used marker of chromosomal instability, in a similar proportion of the control cells (Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Methods; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174483DS1).

Next, we aimed to investigate human blastocysts. We successfully thawed 129 morula-stage embryos, from which 79 developed into good-quality blastocysts with a clearly discernible ICM that allowed biopsy (Figure 1A). We used time-lapse imaging to monitor this development and performed embryo disaggregation within 9–32 hours from the start of blastulation. Twenty-four embryos were excluded from the analysis, as both biopsy and single-cell distribution in plates failed or the sequencing results were inconclusive. From the remaining 55 embryos, the TE and ICM were successfully separated for 52 embryos. After sequencing and quality control, a successful cytogenetic result of at least 1 cell per embryonic lineage was obtained for 41 embryos. For 11 embryos, only cells from the TE (n = 9) or ICM (n = 2) were successfully sequenced. Three embryos were not biopsied and were disaggregated as a whole. In total 1,057 of 2,322 cells were successfully analyzed (45%), 535 of which had an abnormal chromosomal content. Per embryo, on average, 42% of isolated cells were successfully karyotyped (Supplemental Table 2). The cytogenetic results per embryo and per cell lineage are shown as genome-wide copy number plots (Figure 1B, Supplemental Table 3, and Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 1 Chromosomal mosaicism is common in human blastocysts. (A) Schematic depicting the embryo biopsy and disaggregation procedure for scKaryo-Seq. (B) Examples of scKaryo-Seq results as genome-wide copy number plots of 3 embryos, which had either normal cells (embryo 55, n = 10 cells), normal and abnormal cells (embryo 4, n = 27 cells), or only abnormal cells (embryo 29, n = 20 cells). Embryo 4 and embryo 29 are both mosaic, as mitotic errors are involved. Every row represents a single cell and every column is a different chromosome. The colors portray copy number states. All abnormalities are presented regardless of the quality control result. Colors on the left depict TE (black) or ICM cells (gray). The embryo numbers refer to Supplemental Table 3. For these embryos, embryoscope videos are available showing normal morphological development (Supplemental Videos 1–3). (C) Pie chart of the percentage of embryos that had only normal cells (normal, n = 6 of 55), normal and abnormal cells (diploid-aneuploid mosaic, n = 32 of 55), cytogenetically different abnormal cells (aneuploid mosaic, n = 13 of 55), and cytogenetically identical abnormal cells (uniformly abnormal, n = 4 of 55). (D) Percentage of normal cells per mosaic embryo. Diploid-aneuploid and aneuploid mosaic embryos are depicted in pink and purple, respectively (data indicate the mean ± SEM.) (E) Correlation between the percentage of chromosomally normal cells and the total number of disaggregated cells per embryo (n = 27, linear regression). (F) Correlation between the percentage of chromosomally normal cells and the blastocyst expansion rate per embryo (n = 27, linear regression). (G) Pie chart of the percentage of mosaic embryos affected by 1, 2, 3, or more than 3 events (mitotic error). Common abnormalities within daughter cells are considered to be the result of 1 event.

Most human blastocyst–stage embryos are mosaic. A low percentage of embryos showed an identical chromosomal constitution in all cells: 11% contained only normal cells, and 7% had the same abnormal chromosome constitution, indicative of a meiotic origin (Figure 1C). Chromosomal mosaicism was observed in 82% of embryos. This group contained embryos with diploid-aneuploid mosaicism (58%), in which, on average, 60% of cells were normal (Figure 1D), as well as embryos with aneuploid mosaicism (24%). Aneuploid mosaic embryos contained cells with at least 1 abnormality in common, indicating a meiotic origin, whereas part of these cells had additional mitotic abnormalities. Exceptions to this were 3 embryos containing different abnormal cells with genome-wide anomalies (embryos 42, 43, and 44; Supplemental Table 3). To investigate the biological importance of mosaicism for developmental potential in the diploid-aneuploid mosaic embryos, we investigated the correlation between the proportion of chromosomally normal cells observed within the embryo and developmental characteristics. We found a significant correlation between the proportion of normal cells and both the total number of cells (Figure 1E), as well as the blastocyst expansion rate (Figure 1F), a parameter previously shown to correlate with both implantation potential (34) and aneuploidy (35). This strongly suggests that the sample of the cells we were able to successfully analyze per embryo reflected the chromosomal constitution of the whole embryo.

In 69% of the mosaic embryos, more than 1 mitotic error event was involved (Figure 1G). In most of the mosaic embryos, we observed the same or reciprocal chromosomal abnormality(ies) in more than 1 cell, making it unlikely that these abnormalities were the result of a technical artifact. In only 7 of 45 mosaic embryos, the observed abnormalities were restricted to single cells, but ones with high-quality scKaryo-Seq profiles (Supplemental Table 3). Hence, we conclude that the majority of the good-quality human blastocysts we studied here were mosaic.

Distribution of abnormal cells between TE and ICM and developmental timing of mitotic errors. When analyzing the frequency of abnormal cells in relation to embryonic lineage, we found no evidence of preferential allocation of abnormal cells to either TE or ICM (Figure 2A). However, complex abnormal cells were more common in the TE (Figure 2B). In mosaic embryos with scKaryo-Seq results from both TEs and ICMs (n = 35), we examined mitotic abnormalities that were shared between the 2 embryonic lineages or restricted to either the TE or ICM to gain insight into the timing of the mitotic error event (Figure 2C). In 46% (n = 16 of 35) of embryos, there were no shared abnormalities between the 2 lineages, indicating that the mitotic error(s) likely occurred after embryonic lineage specification, or that the daughter cells ended up within 1 lineage. In 54% (n = 19 of 35) of mosaic embryos, the ICM and TE shared at least 1 chromosomal abnormality, indicating that this mitotic error took place before cell lineage specification. However, these embryos also had other abnormalities that were restricted to one of the lineages and possibly occurred after embryonic lineage specification. Assuming that abnormalities affecting the same chromosome (segment) in daughter cells originated from 1 error event, we were able to detect 82 mitotic events in our data set. From these events, 23% (n = 19 of 82) probably occurred before lineage specification, whereas 77% (n = 63 of 82) occurred after lineage specification (Figure 2D). Although it is possible that the products of a mitotic error event prior to lineage specification could end up in only 1 lineage, it is unlikely that this occurred in the majority of mitotic error events.

Figure 2 Chromosomal abnormalities in the TE versus the ICM. (A) Proportion of abnormal cells in the TE versus the ICM per embryo (n = 52). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. P = 0.26, by Fisher’s exact test. Embryos in which the TE and ICM were not separated are excluded. (B) Percentage of complex abnormal cells in the TE (n = 58 of 812) versus the ICM (n = 4 of 160). P = 0.03, by Fisher’s exact test. Complex cells have more than 4 chromosomal abnormalities. (C) Percentage of embryos that shared a mitotic abnormality in the embryonic lineages and percentage of embryos that had only abnormalities restricted to either the ICM or the TE. (D) Percentage of mitotic events that led to shared or restricted mitotic abnormalities in the embryonic lineages.

TE mosaicism is underestimated when using bulk DNA sequencing. To investigate whether single-cell sequencing improves detection of chromosomal mosaicism over bulk sequencing approaches, we performed a reanalysis of our single-cell data to mimic the results if the TE of the embryos had been analyzed by bulk DNA sequencing (DNA-Seq) (Figure 3A). To this end, we determined the percentage of TE cells that contained a given mitotic abnormality for each mosaic embryo (n = 41). We took into account the copy number states and products of reciprocal events, which compensate for each other when analyzing bulk DNA-Seq data. We then assessed how often at least 20% of TE cells per embryo showed a specific abnormality, to mimic the most sensitive threshold of what bulk DNA-Seq approaches for PGT-A are expected to detect. Our analysis showed that only 20% (n = 29 of 147) of all mitotic abnormalities observed in TE cells would have been identified by bulk DNA-Seq (Figure 3B). We therefore conclude that current PGT-A practices lead to a substantial underestimation of mosaicism in the embryo.

Figure 3 Mosaicism is underestimated with bulk DNA-Seq methods. (A) Schematic depicting the experimental approach to determine whether single-cell sequencing improves the detection of chromosomal mosaicism compared to bulk DNA-Seq. (B) In silico bulk DNA-Seq of mitotic abnormalities in embryos with mosaic TE (n = 41). Each dot represents the percentage of cells that were affected per mitotic abnormality in the TE of each embryo. The horizontal line at 20% marks the detection limit of bulk DNA-Seq. Complex abnormal cells were excluded.

Incidence of structural and chromosome-specific abnormalities. To determine the frequency of numerical and structural abnormalities, we compared the percentage of abnormalities based on type (numerical/structural) and origin (meiotic/mitotic) (Figure 4A). Structural abnormalities were detected in 69% (n = 38 of 55) of the embryos, and the percentage of cells with structural abnormalities was comparable to that of cells with mitotic numerical abnormalities. Interestingly, structural abnormalities were all likely of mitotic origin, as they were always encountered in a low proportion of cells. The length of the chromosomal segments involved ranged from 6.9 to 164 Mb (Supplemental Table 3). Numerical and structural losses were more frequently observed than gains (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 Type of chromosomal abnormalities. (A) Percentage of numerical and structural abnormalities of mitotic and meiotic origin (n = 618 abnormalities). (B) Percentage of mitotic abnormalities involving a whole or partial chromosomal loss or gain (n = 413 abnormalities). (C) Percentage of meiotic abnormalities with a whole chromosome loss or gain (n = 205 abnormalities). (D) Percentage of mitotic and meiotic events per chromosome (n = 169 events). Horizontal line depicts the expected chance to find an abnormality based on random involvement in an event (1 of 22 = 4.54%). (E) Percentage of mitotic abnormalities per affected chromosome (n = 413). Colors represent the type of abnormality (numerical or structural gain/loss). (F) Graph comparing the mean percentage of total numerical abnormalities and the number of genes per chromosome (Pearson’s correlation coefficient). The X/Y chromosomes were not included in the analysis for chromosome-specific differences. Complex cells and cells that could not be categorized in the above-mentioned groups were excluded.

We also investigated the propensity of specific chromosomes to participate in mitotic and/or meiotic errors. The frequency for each chromosome was comparable, except for chromosomes 9, 12, and 21, which were more (chr9, chr21) or less (chr12) frequently involved in an error event (Figure 4D). Moreover, there seemed to be chromosome-specific differences per type of mitotic abnormality (Figure 4E), with larger chromosomes showing more structural abnormalities and smaller chromosomes showing more numerical abnormalities. The incidence of mitotic and meiotic numerical abnormalities per chromosome was significantly inversely correlated with the number of genes on that chromosome (Figure 4F).

Insights into underlying mechanisms of mitotic error events. Although aneuploidy is common in human embryos, the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. Detailed insight into the karyotype of every cell within each embryo provides important clues as to mitotic error events that lead to chromosomal instability. We identified embryos with similar patterns in chromosomal abnormalities (Supplemental Table 4). We detected 8 events of reciprocal loss and gain of whole chromosomes within daughter cells (Figure 5A). These could originate from 1 missegregation event due to improper functioning of chromosome segregation mechanisms as previously implicated in embryo aneuploidy (6, 36, 37). We observed reciprocal loss and gain of chromosomal segments in 19 events (Figure 5B). This could be the result of incomplete DNA replication and dsDNA breaks before mitosis, which was recently identified as an important contributing factor to chromosome breakage and segmental chromosome errors in human embryos (38, 39) (Figure 5, B–E). We observed whole and partial loss of the same chromosome within daughter cells in 8 events, which could be attributed to breakages of missegregating chromosomes during cytokinesis (40), resulting in segmental losses of different length and finally leading to complete chromosome loss in subsequent cell cycles (41, 42) (Figure 5, C and D). In a particular case, only the pericentromeric region of the chromosome was retained (Figure 5E). Furthermore, lost chromosomes/chromosome segments were shown to frequently end up in extracellular micronuclei that can be reabsorbed by neighboring cells (43–45), explaining some complex chromosomal profiles (Figure 5, D–F). Fully abnormal embryos with different genome-wide abnormalities within daughter cells can result from a noncanonical first cleavage division, whereby parental genomes can segregate into distinct blastomeres and result in mixoploid embryos (46, 47) (Figure 5G).