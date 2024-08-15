Posttranslationally modified self-peptides promote hypertension in mouse models

IsoLG-adducted peptides are H-2Db restricted. The class I major histocompatibility complex (MHC-I) displays selective peptide repertoires dictated by the amino acid composition of the antigen binding cleft (29) and can display antigens with posttranslational modifications that generate an autoreactive CD8+ T cell response in a variety of diseases (30–35). We hypothesized that IsoLG-adducted peptides are similarly restricted in MHC-I presentation and that this restriction modulates T cell recognition. To test this, we generated 2 transgenic mouse strains expressing respectively truncated forms of 1 of 2 major MHC-I alleles found in C57BL/6 mice: H-2Kb or H-2Db. Each transgene was driven by a CD11c promoter and possessed both a His tag and a truncated transmembrane domain, allowing for extracellular secretion of MHC-I and its bound peptide (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174374DS1). Transgenic animals were treated for 2 weeks with angiotensin II or a sham infusion. In both strains, angiotensin II induced a similar degree of hypertension (Figure 1A). This was expected because nothing was done to disrupt the endogenous MHC-I in these mice. Splenocytes from these mice were then placed in culture for 3 days and the shed MHC-I adsorbed onto Ni-agarose beads (Figure 1B). The MHC-I–loaded beads were then used to stimulate splenic CD8+ T cells from either hypertensive or sham-infused WT mice that had been preloaded with the CellTrace CFSE proliferation marker. T cell proliferation was measured by assessing dye dilution. We found that T cells exposed to bead-bound and antigen-loaded H-2Db proliferated, while those exposed to H-2Kb did not (Figure 1C). Furthermore, we observed T cell proliferation only when both T cells and bead-bound H-2Db were isolated from hypertensive animals and not mice that had received sham infusion (Figure 1D). Treating the donor transgenic animals with the IsoLG scavenger 2-HOBA or adding to the culture a single-chain variable fragment antibody that binds all IsoLG adducts (D11) prevented T cell proliferation, suggesting that T cell activation occurred in response to hypertension-specific IsoLG-adducted antigens.

Figure 1 Presentation of IsoLG-adducted peptides is H-2Db restricted. (A) Transgenic mice develop hypertension in response to angiotensin II (Ang II) (n = 4). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (B) Transgenic mice expressing soluble forms of H-2Db or H-2Kb were treated with Ang II to induce hypertension before splenocyte harvesting and culture. Shed MHC-I was adsorbed onto Ni-agarose beads, cocultured with T cells from WT mice, and T cell proliferation measured with serial dye dilution and flow cytometry. (C) CD8+ T cells proliferate if exposed to bead-bound H-2Db, but not H-2Kb (n = 4). ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (D) CD8+ T cell proliferation is only observed if both soluble H-2Db and T cells are isolated from Ang II–treated animals, and treating transgenic mice with the IsoLG scavenger 2-HOBA or blocking T cell–MHC-I interactions with the anti-IsoLG antibody D11 inhibits CD8+ T cell activation (n = 4–11). APCs, antigen-presenting cells. **P < 0.01 vs. No Treatment Ang II APCs + Ang II T cells by 2-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák post hoc test. (E) After treating mouse DCs with tBHP to induce IsoLG adduct formation, cells were stained with antibodies for MHC-I and IsoLG conjugated to a complementary FRET fluorophore pair. FRET signal was observed when staining for H-2Db and IsoLG in tBHP-treated DCs, but not untreated cells or when staining for H-2Kb (n = 3). All data are presented as mean ± SD. ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

To determine whether IsoLG-adducted antigen restriction was due to relative differences in MHC-I binding affinity for the modified peptide between H-2Db or H-2Kb or differences in T cell receptor (TCR) recognition of the MHC-modified peptide complex, we treated murine DCs with tert-butyl hydroperoxide (tBHP), which we have shown stimulates IsoLG formation, and stained with antibodies specific for either H-2Db or H-2Kb and IsoLG-adducted peptides. Antibodies were conjugated to complementary FRET fluorophore pairs, with a positive FRET signal indicating proximity between IsoLG-adducted peptides and either H-2Db or H-2Kb. tBHP-treated DCs stained with anti–H-2Db generated a positive FRET signal, while untreated cells or tBHP-treated DCs stained with H-2Kb did not (Figure 1E). These results indicate that H-2Db can present IsoLG-adducted peptides, promoting T cell activation, while H-2Kb cannot.

Computational screening identifies peptide residue positions favoring IsoLG adduction. Peptide binding affinity for MHC-I is largely dictated by structural constraints imposed by the MHC-I peptide binding cleft that, unlike the groove of MHC-II, is closed and accommodates shorter peptides 8–10 amino acids long (36–38). We reasoned that the IsoLG-adducted lysine imposed significant limitations on a peptide’s ability to take on certain structural conformations, and that understanding these limitations might help narrow the list of possible peptides serving as substrates for IsoLG adduction. To test this hypothesis, we developed a computational pipeline for modeling IsoLG-adducted peptides bound to MHC-I using FlexPepDock refinement. FlexPepDock refinement is a protocol implemented in the protein modeling software suite Rosetta, developed to model receptor-bound peptides and used previously to predict MHC-I–peptide structures and peptide-receptor binding affinity with a high degree of accuracy (39–41).

Using preexisting structural templates, we benchmarked FlexPepDock refinement on all peptide–MHC-I structures available in the protein data bank, generating high-fidelity models (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Table 2). We next generated structures for H-2Db– and H-2Kb–bound epitopes with known binding affinity available in the Immune Epitope Database (IEDB) and compared the Rosetta energy score terms for known binders (≤500 nm IC 50 ) and nonbinders (>500 nm IC 50 ) (42). For both H-2Db and H-2Kb epitopes, known MHC-I binders had on average lower, or more favorable, Rosetta energies than nonbinders (Figure 2, A and B). We then selected known binders to H-2Db or H-2Kb containing at least 1 lysine residue and measured changes in Rosetta energy after in silico IsoLG adduction. H-2Kb–bound epitopes displayed a greater increase in Rosetta energy after IsoLG adduction than H-2Db–bound epitopes (Figure 2C), suggesting an inability to accommodate this posttranslational modification.

Figure 2 A computational modeling pipeline predicts IsoLG-adducted peptides presented by H-2Db. (A and B) Rosetta scores are more favorable (more negative) for peptides known to bind to H-2Kb (A) and H-2Db (B) when compared with known nonbinders. ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney test. (C) When lysine-containing peptides are adducted with IsoLG in silico, Rosetta predicts smaller (more favorable) score changes if those peptides are bound to H-2Db compared with H-2Kb (solid bars = mean, dashed line = median, box boundaries = interquartile range, error bars ± min/max values). *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney test. (D) Rosetta score changes after in silico IsoLG adduction for all nonanchoring residues in lysine-containing H-2Db–bound epitopes predict residue sites 4, 6, and 7 as energetically favorable positions (positions at which multiple peptides modeled have no score increase after adduction. Black bars indicate mean Δ Rosetta score). (E) These residues correspond to areas recognized by T cell receptors interacting with H-2Db epitopes. (F) Strategy for identifying a library of peptide candidates to screen in vitro and in vivo.

We next examined per-residue energy changes for H-2Db–bound epitopes 8 or 9 residues in length before and after IsoLG adduction for all non-anchoring residues and found that peptides with lysine at residue positions 4, 6, or 7 showed the smallest changes in Rosetta energy following IsoLG adduction (Figure 2D). These positions correspond to solvent-accessible sites that are largely responsible for dictating T cell recognition in H-2Db–restricted epitopes (Figure 2E) (43).

Leveraging this insight, we produced a limited library of peptide candidates for further screening, each containing lysine at one of the optimal IsoLG adduction residue positions. Given our prior evidence that the kidney is a likely source of IsoLG-adducted peptides in hypertension, we focused our initial search on proteins with relative overexpression in the kidney (44). Of the 53 candidates identified, 49 had corresponding mouse homologs. We next identified peptide sequences derived from those proteins with H-2Db binding motifs, predicted by the webtool NetMHCpan 4.0 to bind to H-2Db with high affinity (“strong binders” are defined by a percentage rank score unique to NetMHCpan) (45). This approach yielded 13 peptides with at least 1 lysine in a position favoring IsoLG adduction as predicted by Rosetta. These sequences and the proteins from which they are derived are summarized in Figure 2F and Supplemental Table 3.

IsoLG-adducted candidate peptides stimulate T cell proliferation in vitro and are recognized by T cells in end-organ tissues of hypertensive mice. We isolated T cells from the bone marrow of angiotensin II–treated mice and exposed them to DCs pulsed with each candidate peptide, measuring T cell proliferation by serial dye dilution. Seven of 13 candidate peptides induced a statistically significant increase in proliferation of CD8+ T cells from hypertensive, but not normotensive, mice (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3). To test T cell specificity for each candidate peptide, we employed a fluorescently tagged H-2Db–IgG1 fusion protein loaded with each candidate, IsoLG adducted or not. Of the 13 peptides screened, 9 were recognized by CD8+ T cells from the aortas of hypertensive mice to a greater extent than observed in mice without hypertension (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4). This analysis revealed that up to 14% of CD8+ T cells in aortas of hypertensive mice recognized individual candidate peptides that were IsoLG adducted. T cells did not recognize peptides unadducted by IsoLGs. Six candidates induced proliferation in T cells from angiotensin II–treated mice and identified CD8+ T cells enriched in the aortas in hypertension (Figure 3, C and D). These same 6 IsoLG-adducted peptides also induced proliferation of CD4+ T cells in vitro, suggesting that they are also likely capable of being presented by class II MHC and can activate a broader immune response (Supplemental Figure 5). We also performed flow cytometry on kidney homogenates, staining for CD8+ T cells specific for the 6 candidate IsoLG-adducted peptides that are recognized by aortic T cells and capable of inducing T cell proliferation. We confirmed that CD8+ T cells recognizing 4 of the 6 IsoLG-adducted peptides enriched in the aortas of hypertensive mice were also increased in the kidneys compared with normotensive controls (Figure 4, A and B). Staining for memory T cell markers CD44 and CD62L revealed that CD8+ T cells specific for these IsoLG-adducted peptides are predominantly effector memory cells in both the kidney (Figure 5A) and in the aorta (Figure 5B) of hypertensive animals. This same trend is evident for IsoLG-adducted peptide–specific CD8+ T cells isolated from the aortas and kidneys of normotensive controls (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 3 A subset of candidate IsoLG-adducted peptides are recognized by CD8+ T cells enriched in the aortas of hypertensive mice and induce CD8+ T cell proliferation in vitro. (A) Seven candidate IsoLG-adducted peptides induce the proliferation of T cells isolated from the bone marrow of hypertensive mice, while unadducted peptides do not (n = 7–9, mean ± SD). *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test. (B) Nine IsoLG-adducted peptides identify a population of peptide-specific CD8+ T cells that are enriched in the aortas of hypertensive mice (n = 3–9, mean ± SD). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák post hoc test. Six candidates are both recognized by CD8+ T cells and induce CD8+ T cell proliferation in vitro (highlighted in red). (C) Representative histograms illustrating proliferation of CD8+ T cells after exposure to each of these 6 candidate IsoLG-adducted peptides and (D) flow plots illustrating the increase in peptide-specific CD8+ T cells in the aorta.

Figure 4 IsoLG-adducted peptide–specific CD8+ T cells are enriched in the kidneys of hypertensive animals. (A) Candidate peptides adducted with IsoLG are recognized by CD8+ T cells in the kidney and enriched after hypertension is induced with Ang II infusion (n = 3–8, mean ± SD). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák post hoc test. (B) Representative flow plots illustrating the increase in peptide-specific CD8+ T cells in the kidneys during hypertension.

Figure 5 CD8+ T cells recognizing IsoLG-adducted peptides are predominantly memory T cells in the aorta and kidney. Staining for memory T cell markers CD44 (all memory cells) and CD62L (central memory cells) reveals that IsoLG-adducted peptide–specific CD8+ T cells are primarily effector memory cells in the kidney (A) and in the aorta (B) (n = 3–8, mean ± SD). FMO, fluorescence-minus-one control. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák post hoc test.

Given that the bone marrow serves as a reservoir for hypertension-specific CD8+ memory T cells (25, 46), we also performed flow cytometry on single-cell suspensions from the bone marrow of angiotensin II–treated mice. We only observed increases in the fraction of CD8+ T cells recognizing our IsoLG-adducted peptides for 2 of the 6 peptides of interest (Supplemental Figure 7A). For all 6 peptides of interest, the peptide-specific CD8+ T cells were predominantly a mixture of effector and memory cells in the bone marrow (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C).

IsoLG-modified candidate peptides augment hypertension in vivo. To test the potential roles of each candidate peptide in hypertension, we performed the experiment illustrated in Figure 6A. Briefly, CD11c+ DCs were pulsed overnight with candidate peptides with or without IsoLG adduction. These DCs were then adoptively transferred to WT mice and 5 days later an infusion of a generally subpressor dose of angiotensin II was begun (23). Blood pressures were measured before and after 2 weeks of angiotensin II treatment. Of the 6 peptides tested (those that labeled CD8+ T cells in the aorta and induced CD8+ T cell proliferation in vitro), 4 induced blood pressure elevations as high as 180 mmHg after adoptive transfer (Figure 6B). Flow cytometric profiling of the CD8+ T cells in the aortas and kidneys of these animals revealed statistically significant increases in the fraction of peptide-specific CD8+ T cells following adoptive transfer and treatment with low-dose angiotensin II. Treatment with low-dose angiotensin II alone, or adoptive transfer to IsoLG-adducted peptides alone, did not induce a similar increase (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 6 IsoLG-adducted peptides induce hypertension in mice. (A) Experimental diagram. IsoLG-adducted peptide candidates and their unadducted counterparts were loaded onto DCs and adoptively transferred prior to 14 days of treatment with a subpressor dose of Ang II. (B) Four of the 6 candidates tested induced a significant increase in blood pressure following adoptive transfer, while unadducted peptides did not (n = 4–5, mean ± SD). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 2-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák post hoc test. (C) Of the original 13 candidates screened, 4 are recognized by CD8+ T cells, induce CD8+ T cell activation, and induce hypertension in mice following adoptive transfer.

Figure 6C summarizes the stepwise screening of our candidate peptides. Of the 13 peptides originally identified by our computational analysis, 10 identified T cells enriched in the target tissues of hypertensive mice. Seven of these peptides induced proliferation of CD8+ T cells from hypertensive mice, and 4 augmented hypertension in vivo.

To ensure these findings were not specific to the angiotensin II–induced hypertension model, we also induced hypertension with the nitric oxide synthase inhibitor N ω -nitro-L-arginine methyl ester (L-NAME). Aortas were harvested and single-cell suspensions stained for CD8+ T cells recognizing each of the 4 IsoLG-adducted peptides found to augment hypertension in angiotensin II–treated animals. Animals treated with L-NAME had a significantly higher fraction of peptide-specific T cells in their aortas than normotensive animals, with up to 35% of CD8+ T cells recognizing IsoLG-adducted epitopes (Supplemental Figure 9).

To obtain evidence that the proteins from which our peptides of interest are derived are IsoLG adducted in vivo, we immunoprecipitated all IsoLG-adducted proteins from kidney homogenates isolated from normotensive and hypertensive mice. We then performed Western blotting using anti-SGLT2 (the protein from which the LAGKNLTHI peptide is derived) and anti-CDH16 (the YILKLPLPL peptide). The relative abundance of IsoLG-adducted SGLT2 was significantly increased in hypertensive mice, and there was a trend for an increase in IsoLG-adducted CDH16 in the kidneys of hypertensive mice compared with sham controls (Supplemental Figure 10).

We performed mass spectrographic analysis of one of our synthesized immunogenic peptides (LAGKNLTHI) following ex vivo IsoLG adduction. The overall signal strength for the adducted peptide was lower than that of the unadducted peptide (Supplemental Figure 11). Ion chromatograms demonstrated the presence of multiple diastereomers, including pyrrole, anhydrolactam, and anhydropyrrole products all present in the same sample (Supplemental Figure 12).

Class I human leukocyte antigens exhibit differential presentation of IsoLG-adducted peptides. The above data from mice strongly suggest that T cell recognition of IsoLG-adducted peptides depends on their affinity for a given MHC-I. To determine whether IsoLG-adducted peptides are similarly restricted in their presentation among human MHC-I variants, we identified class I human leukocyte antigen (HLA) variants from a curated database of HLA allele frequencies (47). We selected HLA alleles for each of 3 subpopulations from the US National Merit Donor Program with a phenotype frequency of greater than 5%, leaving 18 HLA alleles in total after excluding duplicates between subpopulations (Supplemental Table 4). Cells lacking native HLA expression (HLA null) were transfected with each allele, treated with tBHP to induce IsoLG formation, and assayed for IsoLG adduct presentation as in Figure 1E using FRET and flow cytometry. We found significant variability of FRET signal between various HLA-A and HLA-B alleles, suggesting that certain alleles are more adept at displaying IsoLG-adducted peptides (Figure 7A). Scavenging IsoLGs with ethyl-2-HOBA significantly reduced FRET signal across all HLA alleles tested (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 IsoLG-adducted peptides are preferentially displayed by certain HLA molecules. (A) Treating K562 cells expressing single HLA alleles with tBHP induces a significant increase in the HLA-IsoLG FRET proximity mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) for all alleles screened, excepting the HLA-null control. However, there are certain alleles with significantly higher FRET MFI compared with the lowest measured in each allele class (A–C) (n = 4, mean ± SD). *P < 0.05 vs. lowest average MFI for corresponding allele class by 2-way ANOVA and Holm-Šidák post hoc test. (B) Treatment with the dicarbonyl scavenger ethyl-2-HOBA significantly reduces FRET MFI compared with tBHP-only-treated cells (n = 4). #P < 0.05 vs. corresponding tBHP-treated group by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Šidák post hoc test. (C) Example FRET signal for all HLA alleles tested. “High-presenting” HLA-A and HLA-B alleles are highlighted in blue.

We identified 1 HLA-A variant and 4 HLA-B variants with an enhanced FRET signal, suggesting these alleles can display IsoLG-adducted peptides (Figure 7C). Using FlexPepDock, we selected lysine-containing peptides, 9 residues in length and derived from proteins overexpressed in human renal tissue, predicted bind to the HLA in question with high affinity. We modeled the peptides to each HLA screened before and after IsoLG adduction. Rosetta energy scores were more favorable for IsoLG-adducted peptides docked to the HLA-A and HLA-B variants, with enhanced FRET signal (“high-presenters”) when compared with the remaining HLA variants (Supplemental Figure 13A). For the 3 high-presenting HLA variants with available crystal structures, we compared energy score changes at each residue position outside of the MHC-I binding pockets and for which there was at least 1 lysine-containing peptide. Similar to H-2Db–bound peptides, we found that favorable energy score changes after IsoLG adduction corresponded to more exposed sites with potentially greater TCR accessibility on representative HLA-bound peptides (Supplemental Figure 13B).