SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron variants resist spike cleavage by human airway trypsin-like protease

Anti–SARS-CoV-2 substance from human nasal wash samples. We obtained nasal wash samples from 20 healthy human volunteers with no previously confirmed COVID-19 infection, stratified into younger and older groups. Nasal wash samples were collected from 20 volunteers with the following age distribution and sex: 5 males and 5 females aged 20–30 years old (the younger group), and 3 males and 7 females aged 55–70 (the older group). The samples were first concentrated by ultrafiltration and then incubation with luciferase-expressing SARS-CoV-2 pseudoviruses containing the ancestral, Delta, or Omicron BA.1 spike proteins for 2 hours. Pseudovirus infectivity was evaluated in a human ACE2 receptor–expressing HEK293T cell-based assay (see Methods). Our data revealed that nasal wash samples from both the younger and older volunteers reduced the infectivity of the WT pseudovirus (Figure 1A), but not those containing the Delta (Figure 1B) or Omicron BA.1 spike proteins (Figure 1C).

Figure 1 Defense-related component existing in the respiratory tract inhibits infection of ancestral SARS-CoV-2 but not Delta and Omicron variants. (A–C) Infectivity of WT (A), Delta (B), and Omicron BA.1 (C) pseudoviruses pretreated with nasal wash samples (NW) from young (20–30 years) and old (55–70 years) participants (n = 10). (D) Infectivity of WT pseudovirus with respiratory tract proteases or proteins (n = 3). (E) WT pseudovirus treated with NW, with or without HAT inhibitors aprotinin and soybean trypsin inhibitor (STI) (n = 10). (F) HAT (2 μg/mL) pretreated with spike proteins, incubated with WT pseudovirus, determined infectivity (n = 3). (G and H) Representative images (G) and quantification (H) of CPE in Vero E6 cells infected with live ancestral viruses, with or without HAT (0.5–5 μg/mL) (n = 3). (I and J) Cell lysates collected 48 hours after infection with live viruses for gRNA (I) and sgRNA (J) assays (n = 3). (K) The mRNA levels of tmprss11d in trachea (left) and lung (right) tissues in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 on day 3 after infection (n = 3 mice each group). (L and M) The representative images displayed conjugates (arrow) formed with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (green) and released trypsin-like protease (red) in bronchial tissues of infected mice (L) and primates (M). (N) The images indicated SARS-CoV-2 particles (green) trapped by filamentous HAT (red) in the sputum of patients with COVID-19. The inset shows magnified conjugates in merged images. Data are representative (D, F, G–J, and K) of 2 independent experiments with 3 replicates each. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was performed in D and K, and 1-way ANOVA analysis followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison post hoc test was conducted in A–C, E, F, and H–J. Scale bars: 200 μm in G; 4 μm in L and M; and 10 μm in N. Data are presented as mean values ± SEM in A–K. *P <0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

We evaluated the anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity of a series of known substances present in the respiratory system in our infectivity assay (Figure 1D). Among the molecules screened, we found that cathepsin B significantly enhanced SARS-CoV-2 infection, while neutrophil elastase significantly inhibited infection, consistent with previous studies (4, 17). Interestingly, we found that HAT (5 μg/mL) significantly inhibited SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus infection (Figure 1D) and also identified the existence of HAT in nasal wash samples (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174304DS1). We therefore hypothesized that the addition of an inhibitor of HAT to our nasal wash samples would attenuate the anti-SARS-CoV-2 effect. Indeed, incubation of nasal wash samples from young volunteers with aprotinin or soybean trypsin inhibitor (STI), 2 inhibitors of HAT, significantly reduced the anti–SARS-CoV-2 effects of the nasal wash samples (Figure 1E). Mouse airway trypsin-like protease (MAT) is the mouse homolog of HAT, encoded by Tmprss11d. Adeno-associated virus (AAV) shRNA platform was then utilized for decreasing the expression of Tmprss11d in the local respiratory tissues in mice, and the lavage samples of respiratory tract were incubated with the SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus. We found the lavage samples from mice indeed can significantly reduce the infectivity of the WT pseudovirus, while this antiviral effect was abolished in the group receiving treatment of AAV5-Tmprss11d-shRNA (Supplemental Figure 2). In addition, we further defined the role of the spike protein and its interaction with HAT; we respectively added free recombinant spike proteins from the WT, Delta, or Omicron strain as antagonists to block the antiviral effect of HAT against WT SARS-CoV-2. The infectivity of WT pseudovirus was significantly recovered with the addition of spike proteins from the WT strain, whereas the addition of spike proteins of Delta and Omicron variants had no observable effect (Figure 1F). To confirm the antiviral activity of mature HAT, a live virus assay was conducted, and the percentages of cells with cytopathogenic changes were determined as previously reported (18). Consistent with the result of the pseudovirus assay, recombinant HAT reduced the percentage of cytopathic effects (CPE) cells infected with the WT strain (Figure 1, G and H). In addition, we showed that HAT significantly decreased the viral entry and replication of WT SARS-CoV-2. Both the viral genomic RNA (gRNA) and subgenomic RNA (sgRNA) in WT virus–infected cells were notably reduced by HAT (Figure 1, I and J).

We next explored the expression of MAT in a murine model of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Airway and lung tissue were obtained from ancestral SARS-CoV-2–infected mice for RNA extraction and analysis by quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (RT-qPCR). Our data revealed that the expression of mouse Tmprss11d mRNA in both the lungs and airways were significantly increased in SARS-CoV-2–infected mice (Figure 1K). Fluorescent IHC revealed that MAT was expressed in airway epithelial cells in SARS-CoV-2–infected bronchial tissues of mice (Figure 1L) and nonhuman primates (Figure 1M). The TMPRSS11D staining was also found in the bronchial lumen, representing another form of HAT that released into respiratory tract. Notably, we identified spike protein staining within areas of TMPRSS11D in the extracellular space (Figure 1, L and M). The same phenomenon was also seen in sputum collected from COVID-19 patients (Figure 1N), suggesting SARS-CoV-2 trapping may underlie the mechanism of HAT/TMPRSS11D.

Delta and Omicron variants showed resistance to the antiviral effect of HAT. Our data above showed that human nasal wash samples had no protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron BA.1 variants. We also found higher viral loads in the upper respiratory tracts of nonhuman primates infected with the Delta and Omicron BA.1 variants than with the ancestral variant, raising the possibility that surmounting soluble antiviral molecules such as HAT is a prerequisite for successful infection by these variants (Figure 2A). We therefore explored this apparent HAT resistance in Delta and Omicron variants. We first tested the possibility that addition of exogenous recombinant HAT may overcome this resistance. We found that, while the addition of recombinant HAT (up to 5 μg/mL), could enhance the anti–SARS-CoV-2 effect for the ancestral strain in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2B), similar additions did not exert any anti–SARS-CoV-2 effect against Delta (Figure 2C), or Omicron BA.1 (Figure 2D) pseudoviruses or live viruses (Figure 2, L and M). Further, we also found that the levels of gRNA and sgRNA were not affected in Delta and Omicron-infected cells after treatment with HAT (Figure 2, N and O). In addition, exogenous recombinant HAT (up to 5 μg/mL) had no antiviral activity against BA.2 (Figure 2E), BA.3 (Figure 2F), BA.4/5 (Figure 2G), BA.2.12.1 (Figure 2H), and the recently rising BQ.1.1 (Figure 2I) and XBB.1.5 (Figure 2J) subvariants. The HEK293T and Vero E6 cells had less expression of transmembrane protease serine 2 (TMPRSS2), while the viral entry into the lung cells is TMPRSS2-dependent (19). We therefore evaluated the antiviral effects of HAT in a TMPRSS2-positive lung Calu-3 cell line. Similar antiviral effects of HAT against WT strain can be observed in TMPRSS2-positive Calu-3 cells by pseudovirus and authentic infection systems, and the Delta and Omicron variants also showed similar resistance to HAT as in 293T/ACE2 (Figure 2, K and P). Thus, our findings indicate that the evolutionary Delta and Omicron variants can resist the anti–SARS-CoV-2 activity of soluble nature of HAT.

Figure 2 Delta and Omicron variants resist the HAT-induced antiviral effects. (A) The viral loads in trachea and bronchus from nonhuman primates challenged with ancestral, Delta, or Omicron BA.1 strains. The data were retrospectively collated from animals in control group that previously used in evaluation of vaccine. All animals were sedated and challenged with 1 × 106 PFU of live viruses via intranasal (0.5 mL) and intratracheal (0.5 mL) routes, and euthanized 7 days after infection for viral loads assay (n = 9 nonhuman primates in ancestral virus group, n = 10 in Delta group, and n = 7 in BA.1 group). (B–J) The antiviral effects of HAT against WT (B), Delta (C), and Omicron subvariants BA.1 (D), BA.2 (E), BA.3 (F), BA.4/5 (G), BA.2.12.1 (H), BQ.1.1 (I), and XBB.1.5 (J) pseudoviruses were determined. (n = 3 each group). (K) The infectivity of WT, Delta, and Omicron BA.1 pseudoviruses on TMPRSS2-positive Calu-3 cells in the presence or absence of the HAT (0.5–5 μg/mL) (n = 3). (L and M) The representative pictures (L) and quantification analysis (M) of cytopathogenic effects (CPE) in Delta and Omicron variant-infected Vero E6 cells (n = 3). Scale bars: 200 μm in L. (N and O) Cell lysates from infected Vero E6 cells were collected 48 hours after infection with live viruses for detection of the levels of gRNA (N) and sgRNA (O) (n = 3). (P) The gRNA levels of viruses in infected Calu-3 cells with or without preincubation of HAT (n = 3). 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison post hoc test was conducted in A. 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison post hoc test was conducted in B–K and M–P. Data are presented as mean values ± SEM A–K and M–P. *P <0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

HAT blocked the binding of spike protein to hACE2 receptor and inhibited the membrane fusion process. Cellular entry by SARS-CoV-2 occurs in 2 steps, binding to ACE2 receptor followed by cleavage mediated by membrane-associated serine proteases (e.g., TMPRSS2) (20). We therefore focused on the protective role of HAT on ACE2 receptor recognition and membrane fusion. Human ACE2 receptor–expressing HEK-293T cells were incubated with SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins from the ancestral, Delta, and Omicron BA.1, BA.4, or BA.5 strains, and the percentage of spike protein positive cells was analyzed by flow cytometry. We found that the percentage of ancestral spike protein–positive cells in the presence of HAT was significantly reduced (Figure 3A), suggesting that the binding of the spike protein to the ACE2 receptor was impaired. However, the percentage of Delta (Figure 3B), Omicron BA.1 (Figure 3C), BA.4 (Figure 3D), or BA.5 (Figure 3E) spike protein–positive cells were not altered in the presence of HAT. We also evaluated the formation of syncytia, part of the cytopathic effect caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection. HEK293T cells were transfected with cDNA encoding the ancestral, Delta, or Omicron BA.1 spike proteins, and the formation of syncytia was measured as the number of cells with multiple nuclei (Figure 3F). We found that the percentage of nuclei in syncytia in the ancestral group (Figure 3G) was significantly decreased after pretreatment with HAT, but not in Delta (Figure 3H) and Omicron BA.1 (Figure 3I). These data highlighted the role of HAT in the SARS-CoV-2 infection process and the outcome and implications of the Delta and Omicron variants.

Figure 3 HAT blocked the binding of spike proteins to hACE2 receptor and inhibited the cell-cell membrane fusion process. (A–E) Flow cytometry analysis of the percentages of spike (S) proteins from WT (A), Delta (B), and Omicron BA.1 (C), BA.4 (D), or BA.5 (E) strains pretreated with HAT binding to 293T/ACE2 cells (n = 3). (F–I) Effect of HAT on the process of cell-cell fusion. Representative images (F) and quantitative analysis (G–I) of syncytia in the cell–cell fusion. The effector cells expressing spike proteins and EGFP were pretreated with HAT for 2 hours, and the effector cells were then collected and added to target cells that express the hACE2 receptor (n = 3). Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was conducted in A–E and G–I. Scale bars: 50 μm in F. Data are presented as mean values ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

HAT conferred protection against ancestral SARS-CoV-2 challenge but not Delta and Omicron infection. To investigate the antiviral activity of HAT in vivo, 5 × 104 plaque-forming units (PFU) of ancestral, Delta or Omicron viruses were incubated with recombinant HAT before viral challenge in a transgenic hACE2 rodent model (Figure 4A). The lung tissues were collected on day 3 after infection for histopathologic analysis and viral load determination. Histopathologic analysis of lung tissues revealed moderate broncho-interstitial pneumonia in ancestral and Delta strain–infected mice, featuring the infiltration of inflammatory cells, interstitial edema, multifocal areas of consolidation, alveolar septa thickening, and alveolar congestion (Figure 4B). Although the pathogenesis of Omicron is less severe, mild pathological changes could also be observed (Figure 4C). Consistent with in vitro results, pretreatment with HAT significantly attenuated the ancestral strain–induced pathological changes, displaying intact pulmonary alveoli structure, reduced immune cell infiltration, and decreased interstitial edema and necrotic debris (Figure 4, B and C). In addition, the levels of viral gRNA in lung tissue from mice infected with the ancestral strain were remarkably decreased by HAT (Figure 4D). By contrast, no apparent attenuation in pathological changes and viral loads was observed in the Delta or Omicron variants pretreated with the HAT group (Figure 4, B–D). These results further demonstrated that mature HAT plays an important role in the defense against ancestral SARS-CoV-2 infection, while the antiviral effect is disrupted by mutations in Delta and Omicron variants.

Figure 4 The effect of HAT on the infectivity of ancestral SARS-CoV-2, Delta, and Omicron variants in vivo. (A) 5 × 104 PFU of ancestral SARS-CoV-2, Delta, and Omicron (BA.1) variants were preincubated with PBS or 80 ng HAT in a total volume of 40 μL. After incubation at 37°C for 2 hours, 6–8 week-old female transgenic hACE2 (hACE2-KI/NIFDC) mice were intranasally instilled with the mixtures. The lung tissues were collected on day 3 after infection to determine the histopathological changes and the viral loads (n = 5 mice each group). (B and C) Representative images of histopathological changes (B) and pathological score (C) in the lung tissues in each group. Scale bars represent 100 μm in B. (D) The levels of gRNA in mouse lung tissues on day 3 after infection in each group were detected by RT-qPCR. 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison post hoc test was conducted in C and D. Data are presented as mean values ± SEM in C and D. ****P < 0.0001.

Delta spike protein P681R and Omicron spike protein P681H impaired HAT-mediated spike protein cleavage. We next examined the cleavage activity of HAT against SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins using PAGE and Coomassie staining. Spike proteins from the ancestral, Delta, or Omicron BA.1 strains were incubated with HAT for 2 hours, followed by PAGE and Coomassie staining (Figure 5A). Spike protein in the absence of HAT runs as a single band around 180–250 kDa. In the presence of increasing concentrations of HAT, 2 lower molecular weight bands corresponding to cleaved spike proteins appear in a concentration-dependent manner. It is interesting that, while HAT was ineffective at preventing infection by the Delta and Omicron BA.1 variants, spike protein cleavage occurs, albeit at a lower efficiency, as evidenced by the proportion of full-length spike protein remaining at the highest concentration of HAT (5 μg/mL) tested. This suggests that incomplete cleavage of Delta and Omicron BA.1 spike proteins, rather than noncleavage, was responsible for preserving the infectivity of Delta and Omicron BA.1 SARS-CoV-2 viruses. Interestingly, we also found that the cleavage of Beta and Gamma spike proteins by HAT was better than cleavage of the Delta and Omicron (BA.1) variants (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 5 The mutations P681R in Delta and P681H in Omicron spike proteins result in resistance to the HAT antiviral effect. (A) Coomassie staining analysis of spike protein cleavage by HAT. Spike protein alone was used as control. Numbers represent normalized band intensities. (B and C) Western blot assessed spike protein cleavage by HAT using anti-S1(B) and anti-S2 (C) antibodies. (D) Live viruses produced in Vero E6 cells, preincubated with HAT (2 μg/mL) with or without aprotinin, then assayed by Western blot using S1 (top) and nucleocapsid (bottom) antibodies. (E) The calculated spike cleavage rate in D. (F) A molecular model of HAT interacting with SARS-CoV-2 S proteins S1/S2 cleavage site. Proteins are shown in ribbon format, with HAT in cyan and the cleavage site in yellow. Important residues, including the catalytic triad H227, D272, and S368 and salt bridge R682–D362, are shown in stick form. (G) RMSD time evolution of SARS-CoV-2 S proteins S1/S2 cleavage site. (H) Time evolution of HAT-S1/S2 cleavage site contact area for SARS-CoV-2 S proteins. (I and J) Cleavage products of spike protein for mass spectrometry: in-gel collection, enzymatic digestion, and analysis. HAT cleaves spike protein at R682 site. (K) Diagram of cleavage and surrounding mutation sites in SARS-CoV-2 variants. (L) Infectivity of Mut-1 (R681P in Delta), Mut-2 (K679N in BA.1), and Mut-3 (H681P in BA.1) pseudoviruses preincubated with HAT (2 μg/mL) (n = 3). (M) Infectivity of WT pseudovirus carrying P681R mutation pretreated with or without HAT (0.5–2 μg/mL) (n = 3). (N) Time evolution of the RMSD of the S1/S2 cleavage site for BA.1 (N679K) or (P681H) mutation. (O) Time evolution of contact interface area between HAT and S1/S2 site for BA.1 (N679K) or (P681H) mutation. 2-way ANOVA followed by Šidák’s multiple comparisons test was conducted in L and M. Data are presented as mean values ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

We sought to identify the 2 cleavage bands using antibodies against the S1 and S2 domains. Indeed, the 2 prominent cleavage fragments were the S1 and S2 subunits, with corresponding molecular weights of 120 kDa and 100 kDa, respectively (Figure 5, B and C). We also incubated the authentic viruses and HAT in the presence or absence of aprotinin and found that appearance of the S1 subunit in the ancestral virus group could be inhibited in the presence of aprotinin, indicating that cleavage was indeed mediated by HAT (Figure 5D). The spike proteins of Delta and Omicron BA.1 occurred a spontaneous cleavage, characterized by the detection of bands representing cleavage fragments in the absence of HAT (Figure 5D). Nevertheless, the remaining full-length proteins of Delta and Omicron variants appeared to show significant resistance to HAT (Figure 5D), which is similar to cleavage of spike proteins by nasal wash samples (Supplemental Figure 4). The calculated cleavage rate of spike for ancestral, Delta, and Omicron BA.1 were determined to be 83%, 26%, and 24%, respectively (Figure 5E). As a control, we employed an antibody against the nucleocapsid (N) protein to detect whether the N proteins were cleaved by HAT, and we found no obvious cleavage in the N protein after incubation with HAT (Figure 5D).

We then sought to model the molecular interface between HAT and the spike protein, with the aim of identifying the amino acid residues responsible for impaired cleavage in the Delta and Omicron BA.1 variants. The structure of HAT is unavailable. Therefore, we constructed the predicted protein structure of HAT using AlphaFold (UniProt ID O60235). The predicted HAT structure had a very high level of confidence, with most of the residues having pLDDT scores (21) greater than 90. HAT can be separated into noncatalytic and catalytic regions (11). We only employed the catalytic region (residues 187–418) for further simulation. Considering that HAT shares 56% sequence similarity to porcine trypsin, we expect that both proteins should have similar structure. We aligned the predicted protein structure of HAT to the X-ray crystal structure of porcine trypsin (PDB ID: 1UHB) (Supplemental Figure 5) (22). The root mean square deviation (RMSD) of the 2 aligned structures is 1.49 Å. Both of the structures present a highly conserved catalytic triad with 3 amino acids (H227, D272, and S368 in HAT). The initial binding conformations of the S1/S2 cleavage sites (T676–A688) of the spike protein were constructed manually according to the substrate coordinates in the complex structure 1UHB. We then carried out a microsecond-long all-atom molecular dynamics (MD) simulation to investigate the interaction between HAT and the S1/S2 cleavage site of the spike (S) protein of SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 5F), including WT, Delta, and Omicron variants. The RMSD of HAT for all 3 systems were stabilized at small values, i.e., 2.39 Å, 2.47 Å, and 2.20 Å, respectively (Supplemental Figure 6A). The distances between the C-α atoms of the HAT conserved catalytic triad residues (H227, D272, and S368) (Figure 5F) remained constant throughout the MD for all 3 systems, i.e., around 6.5 Å between residues H227 and D272 (Supplemental Figure 6B) and 8.4 Å between residues H227 and S368 (Supplemental Figure 6C). The distances were consistent with those observed in the X-ray crystal structure of porcine trypsin (PDB ID: 1UHB), providing further confidence in our MD model. Favorable van der Waals and hydrogen bond interactions were observed in the binding interface between the S1/S2 cleavage site and the HAT. The positively charged residue R682 of the S1/S2 cleavage site forms a salt bridge interaction with the negatively charged residue D362 of HAT (Figure 5F).

MD simulation showed that the S1/S2 cleavage sites of Delta and Omicron are more flexible than that of the WT when binding to the HAT. The average RMSD of the S1/S2 cleavage site of the WT was 3.0 Å, which was smaller than that of the Delta and Omicron with 4.2 Å and 3.4 Å, respectively (P < 0.05) (Figure 5G). We calculated the average interaction interface area between the S1/S2 cleavage site and the HAT during MD simulation. The contact interface area of the ancestral strain was 826 Å2, which is bigger than that of the Delta and Omicron variants, with 689 Å2 and 746 Å2, respectively (P < 0.05) (Figure 5H). The average binding energy of the S1/S2 cleavage site with HAT was –310.0 kcal/mol for the WT spike protein, which is lower and stronger compared with that of Delta and Omicron variants with –282.1 kcal/mol and –290.4 kcal/mol, respectively (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Table 1). These results indicated that the S1/S2 cleavage site of the WT forms a more compact and stable binding conformation than that of the Delta and Omicron variants. Compared with the WT, the S1/S2 cleavage site of the Delta and Omicron variants would not be effectively recognized by HAT and show obvious resistance to HAT.

To confirm the cleavage site in the spike protein by HAT, the cleavage fragments were separated by SDS-PAGE, digested with various enzymes, including trypsin, chymotrypsin, pepsin, trypsin with Asp-N and trypsin with Glu-C, and analyzed by mass spectrometry (Figure 5I). The S1 and S2 fragments were both characterized by mass spectrometry with 100% coverage. We found that the cleavage site in the spike protein by HAT was R682 (Figure 5, J and K) (Supplemental Table 2). Then, by searching the genomic database (https://cov-lineages.org/), we noted several mutations (P681R in Delta and N679K and P681H in Omicron subvariants, including BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.2.12.1, BA.4/BA.5, BQ.1.1, XBB.1.5, and CH.1.1) around the cleavage site for Delta and Omicron variants. In contrast, no such amino acid substitutions around R682 were identified in the WT, Beta, and Gamma strains (Figure 5K). Thus, we hypothesized that these mutations might confer the resistance to HAT observed in the Delta and Omicron variants.

We next performed single amino acid mutagenesis by substitution of R681P in Delta (Delta R681P), and K679N and H681P in Omicron BA.1 (BA.1 K679N & BA.1 H681P) pseudoviruses. We found that the Delta R681P and BA.1 H681P pseudoviruses were sensitive to inhibition by HAT in our infectivity assay (Figure 5L and Supplemental Figure 7). By contrast, the infectivity of BA.1 K679N pseudovirus was still resistant to HAT. Notably, single amino acid mutation with P681R based on WT (WT P681R) pseudovirus also exhibited extensive resistance to antiviral effects by HAT compared with prototype pseudovirus (Figure 5M). MD simulation of these amino acid substitutions revealed that the S1/S2 cleavage site with BA.1 H681P formed stable binding conformations with HAT (Figure 5, N and O, and Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). Further, the average binding energy of the S1/S2 cleavage site with HAT was –308.9 kcal/mol for BA.1 H681P mutation, which is lower and stronger compared with that of the BA.1 K679N mutation with –279.6 kcal/mol (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Table 3). Our data therefore indicate that position 681 on the spike protein is critical to the activity of HAT.