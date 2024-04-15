The HIV-1 reservoir landscape in persistent elite controllers and transient elite controllers

Characteristics and clinical parameters of study participants. Twenty-seven ECs, with undetectable viral load in the absence of ART for at least 1 year of follow-up, were included in the study (5). Ten ECs were classified as TCs after experiencing a loss of virological control during more than 1 year of follow up, and 17 as PCs after maintaining persistent virological control during the follow-up period (5). Characteristics and clinical parameters of PCs and TCs are detailed in Table 1. The PC group was older and presented a longer time since HIV diagnosis than the TC group (Table 1). There were no differences in the remaining variables. Fifty-three percent of PCs presented protective HLA-alleles, HLA-B27/B57, versus 20 percent of TCs. Viral loads (HIV-RNA copies/mL), CD4+ T cells (cells/mm3), and the CD4/CD8 ratio from the 10 TCs, before and after losing the virological control, are shown in Figure 1. The studied time points of the TCs preceded the loss of the virological control from 0.3 to 2 years. PCs have maintained undetectable viral load with no ART for a median of 25.5 [IQR, 22.3–31.3] years with a median of 791 [IQR, 647–1013] CD4+ T cells/mm3.

Table 1 Characteristics and clinical parameters of study participants

Distinct HIV-1 reservoir landscape in PCs compared to TCs before losing virological control. The analysis of proviral sequences was performed using full length individual proviral sequencing (FLIP-Seq). The number of cells assayed, clades, and the total, intact and defective proviral sequences of the PCs and TCs are detailed in Supplemental Table 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI174215DS1, respectively.

The individual HIV-1 proviral genome analysis was not different in the total (intact plus defective) (P = 0.167) (Figure 2A) nor the defective provirus levels (P = 0.141) (Figure 2B) between PCs (n = 17) and TCs (n = 10). Interestingly, the NFL intact provirus levels were significantly increased in TCs in comparison with PCs (P = 0.006) (Figure 2C) and importantly, no genome-intact HIV-1 was detected in 70.59% of PCs (indicated as grey dots in Figure 2C). Consequently, the intact/defective HIV-DNA ratio was significantly higher in TCs compared with PCs, counting the clones (P = 0.013) or not (P = 0.005) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B, respectively). Significant differences were found in the total (Figure 2A), defective (Figure 2B), and intact provirus levels (Figure 2C) of PCs and TCs compared with participants on ART.

Figure 2 Analysis of HIV-1 proviral sequences in PCs, TCs, and participants on ART. (A) Total, (B) defective, and (C) intact provirus levels in PCs, TCs, and participants on ART. Grey dots represent values below the limit of detection (expressed as 0.05 copy/total number of analyzed cells without target identification). PCs and TCs are represented by unique identifiers (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Each dot represents a participant. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare PCs, TCs, and participants on ART. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. **P ≤ 0.01, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

PCs with higher levels of intact proviruses (n = 3) (Figure 2C) were derived from clonally expanded HIV-1 infected cells that accounted for 100% of all intact proviruses (Figure 3A; left panel). However, clonally expanded intact proviruses were not observed in TCs (Figure 3A; right panel). Further, significant differences were found in the proportion of nonclonal intact and defective sequences from PCs and TCs (Figure 3B). The proportion of intact proviruses (P = 0.006) and hypermutations (P = 0.013) were higher in TCs compared with PCs. However, the large deletion (LD) genome-defective provirus levels were lower in TCs compared with PCs (P = 0.004). No differences were found in the proportion of packaging signal defect (PSI) (P = 0.518), premature stop codon (PMSC) (P > 0.999) and internal inversion (P = 0.226) (Figure 3B) between PCs and TCs. Nevertheless, the proportion of sequences with internal inversion, counting clonal sequences, was significantly higher in PCs compared with TCs (P = 0.005), since internal inversion accounted for 57.9% of the HIV-1 total proviruses (81.8% were clonal) in the PC10 (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Genome-proviral sequences in PCs and TCs. (A) Circular maximum-likelihood phylogenetic trees for all genome-intact proviral sequences from PCs and TCs. HXB2 was used as the reference HIV-1 sequence. Dots with the same colors represent genome-intact proviral sequences from the same participant. Clonal sequences are indicated by black arches. PCs and TCs are represented by unique identifiers (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). (B) Proportions of nonclonal genome-proviral sequences. Intact and defective proviruses as packaging signal defect (PSI), large deletion (LD), premature stop codon (PMSC) hypermutations and internal inversion, were included. FDR-adjusted 2-tailed Fisher’s exact tests were used to compare PCs and TCs. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

Distinct integration sites of intact genome proviruses in PCs compared with TCs before losing the virological control. For a more in-depth analysis, together with FLIP-Seq, we assayed the corresponding intact provirus chromosomal integration site by matched integration site and proviral sequencing (MIP-Seq) and integration site loop amplification (ISLA). We analyzed the HIV-1 chromosomal integration sites of the intact proviruses of PCs and TCs (Figure 4). The intact provirus chromosomal integration sites are detailed in Supplemental Table 3. We focused on participants with intact genome proviruses and available samples to perform integration site analysis: 2 PCs (PC1 and PC2) that presented higher intact proviruses, derived from clonally identical sequences, and 2 TCs (TC1 and TC2) 0.3 and 0.6 years before losing the virological control, respectively. PC1 and PC2 have maintained ART-free HIV-1 control for 37 and 31 years, and TC1 and TC2 for 9 and 15 years until losing the virological control, respectively. PC1 presented 2 large clonal genome-intact proviral sequences located in centromeric satellite DNA and in genes that encode members of the Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZNF) protein family, ZNF26 (Figure 4; PC1). PC2 also presented 2 large clonal genome-intact proviral sequences, both located in ZNF genes, ZNF160 and ZNF607 (Figure 4; PC2) on chromosome 19. In contrast to PCs, TC1 and TC2 intact proviruses were located in genic regions before losing the virological control. Further, no clonal intact proviruses were detected in these participants (Figure 4; TC1 and TC2).

Figure 4 Simultaneous analysis of HIV-1 proviral sequences and integration sites in linear maximum-likelihood phylogenetic trees. Coordinates and relative positioning of integration sites are indicated. Clonal genome proviral sequences, defined by identical proviral sequences and identical corresponding integration sites, are highlighted in black boxes. The rest of the symbols represent different types of defective proviruses.

Cell-associated HIV-1 RNA levels in PCs compared with TCs before losing virological control. We also found differences in cell-associated HIV-1 RNA levels, which were higher in TCs (n = 5) compared with PCs (n = 14) (P = 0.018) (Figure 5A). Higher levels of cell-associated HIV-1 RNA detected in PCs corresponded to PC1 (4,602 copies per 106 TATA-box binding protein (TBP) RNA) (Figure 5A and Figure 4; PC1) and PC2 (347 copies per 106 TBP RNA) (Figure 5A and Figure 4; PC2). Interestingly, cell-associated HIV-1 RNA was not detected in 5 PCs who corresponded with those with no intact proviruses detected (grey dots in Figure 5A). Cell-associated HIV-1 RNA levels significantly correlated with total (Figure 5B) and intact proviruses (Figure 5C) but not with defective proviruses (Figure 5D). Excluding PC1, the correlation remained significant between cell-associated HIV-1 RNA and intact proviruses, finding a trend with total proviruses.

Figure 5 Cell-associated HIV-1-RNA in PCs and TCs. (A) Cell-associated HIV-1-RNA, expressed as copies per 106 TBP RNA. Correlation between cell-associated HIV-1 RNA and (B) total, (C) intact and (D) defective genome proviruses in PCs and TCs. Each dot represents a participant. PCs and TCs are represented by unique identifiers (Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Correlations were performed also excluding the participant in the red circle (PC1), in this case statistics are indicated in red. Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare PCs and TCs. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P ≤ 0.05. Spearman test was used for nonparametric correlations.

Longitudinal analysis of viral reservoir landscape in PCs and TCs. Genome-intact HIV-1 proviruses were not detected in the 70.59% of the PCs (grey dots in Figure 2C). Consequently, we analyzed the reservoir of 4 of these PCs (PC3, PC4, PC5, and PC6) with available samples at different time points to evaluate possible changes in the viral reservoir over time (Figure 6). PC3 has maintained virological control for 27 years and no genome-intact HIV-1 proviruses were found in 3 different time points, 2009, 2018 and 2019, in a total of 21.6 million cells assayed. Differences in the defective provirus levels were found at different time points (Figure 6; PC3). PC4 has maintained virological control for 33 years and no genome-intact HIV-1 proviruses were found at 2 different time points, 2017 and 2019, in a total of 9.2 million cells. Differences in the defective provirus levels were found at different time points (Figure 6; PC4). PC5 has maintained virological control for 24 years and no genome-intact HIV-1 proviruses were found at 2 different time points, 2017 and 2018, in a total of 15 million cells. There were no differences in the defective provirus levels (Figure 6; PC5). PC6 has maintained virological control for 27 years and no genome-intact HIV-1 proviruses were found at 2 different time points, 2010 and 2017, in a total of 9.9 million cells. No differences were found in the defective provirus levels (Figure 6; PC6). We also analyzed the viral reservoir of one TC, TC10, who maintained virological control for 29 years, at 3 different time points, 13, 3, and 2 years before losing virological control, in a total of 8.2 million cells. Interestingly, intact HIV-1 proviruses were found 2 years before losing control, not being detected 13 and 3 years preceding aborted virological control (Figure 6; TC10). High defective provirus levels, mainly with hypermutations, were found even 13 years before losing virological control.

Figure 6 Longitudinal evolution of genome proviral reservoir landscape in PCs and TCs. Total, intact, and defective proviruses levels in PC3, 4, 5, 6, and TC10 over time.

Distinct signature of immune selection in intact and defective proviral sequences of PCs and TCs. We analyzed the frequencies of amino acid variations associated with sensitivity or resistance to broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) recognizing the CD4 binding site, the V2/V3 envelope regions, or the membrane proximal external region (MPER), as previously reported (23), per intact and defective proviral sequence in PCs and TCs. Overall, TCs presented higher number of amino acid changes associated with resistance to bnAbs per intact (P = 0.021) (Figure 7A) and defective provirus (P = 0.007) (Figure 7B) than PCs. These differences were more remarkable for antibodies targeting the CD4 binding site (P = 0.011) and for antibodies recognizing the V2 envelope region (P < 0.0001) in intact provirus (Supplemental Figure 3A) and MPER regions (P = 0.080) in defective proviruses (Supplemental Figure 3B). Interestingly, intact-genome sequences with higher number of bnAb-resistance sites in TCs (Figure 7A) belonged to the participant who was closer to losing virological control, 0.3 years before the loss (Figure 4; TC1). On the contrary, PCs presented higher frequencies of amino acid variations associated with sensitivity to bnAbs per intact (P = 0.065) (Figure 7C) and defective proviruses (P = 0.020) (Figure 7D). These differences were more pronounced for antibodies recognizing the V2 envelope region (P = 0.023) and MPER region (P = 0.046) (Supplemental Figure 4A) in intact provirus and the CD4 binding sites (P = 0.047) and V3 envelope region (P = 0.021) in defective proviruses (Supplemental Figure 4B). Unexpectedly, the frequencies of amino acid variations associated with sensitivity to bnAbs recognizing the V3 envelope region in intact proviruses were significantly higher in TCs (P = 0.020) (Supplemental Figure 4A) whereas the frequencies of amino acid variations associated with resistance to bnAbs recognizing the same region were lower (P = 0.022) compared with PCs (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 7 Analysis of bnAb resistance and sensitivity signature sites in intact and defective proviral sequences of PCs and TCs. Number of bnAb resistance sites per (A) intact and (B) defective provirus in PCs and TCs. Number of bnAb sensitivity sites per (C) intact and (D) defective provirus in PCs and TCs. Each dot represents an intact or defective proviral sequence. PCs and TCs are represented by unique identifiers (Supplemental Table 1 and 2). Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare PCs and TCs. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01.

We next analyzed signs of cytotoxic T lymphocyte–driven (CTL-driven) immune pressure in the proviral sequences of PCs and TCs. No differences were found in the proportion of WT CTL or escape variant per intact (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) and defective proviruses (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) of PCs and TCs.

Distinct Gag-specific T cell responses in PCs and TCs. Immunological differences between PCs and TCs have previously been associated with the loss of the virological control (5). We compared and associated immune parameters of 14 PCs and 5 TCs with the quality of the HIV-1 reservoir. No differences in the magnitude of the response, assayed by cytokine production (IL-2, TNFA, and IFNG) after stimulation with Gag peptides in PCs and TCs, were observed neither in CD4+ nor in CD8+T cells (for gating strategy, see Supplemental Figure 6). However, a lower frequency of polyfunctionality, defined as simultaneous production of IFNG, TNFA, IL-2, CD107a, and perforin (PRF) per T cell in response to Gag stimulation, was observed in central memory (CM) CD4+ T cells in TCs compared with PCs (P = 0.049) (Figure 8A). Significant positive correlations were found between total proviruses and the frequency of HIV-specific total memory (P = 0.037; r=0.900) and CM CD4+ T cell response (P = 0.037; r=0.900) (Figure 8B) in TCs but not in PCs (P = 0.311; r=0.292 and P = 0.383; r=0.253, respectively) (Figure 8C).

Figure 8 HIV-1-specific T-cell response in PCs and TCs. (A) HIV-1-specific CM CD4+ T cell polyfunctionality with up to 5 functional responses to Gag stimulation per T cell in PCs and TCs. The 5 functional responses to Gag stimulation represent the simultaneous production of IFNG, TNFA, IL-2, CD107a, and PRF per T cell. IFNG, TNFA, IL-2, CD107a, and PRF are shown in arcs in the polyfunctional distribution. Pestle and Spice were used for analysis. Correlations between Gag-specific CM T cell response with total HIV DNA levels (106 peripheral blood mononuclear cells [PBMCs]) in (B) TCs and (C) PCs. Each dot represents a participant. PCs and TCs are represented by unique identifiers (Supplemental Table 1 and 2). Spearman test was used for nonparametric correlations. *P ≤ 0.05.

Distinct HIV-specific CD8+ T cell proliferation in PCs and TCs. Given the importance of the CD8+ T cell role in the spontaneous virological control (24), we analyzed CD8+ T cell proliferation in PCs and TCs after stimulation with an HIV (Gag)-specific peptide pool. Comparing the experimental condition (Figure 9, A–D; right panel) with the negative control (Figure 9, A–D; middle panel) we found that TC2 (Figure 4; TC2) and TC4 (Figure 9, A and B, respectively) presented a higher CD8+ T cell proliferation before losing the virological control than PC1 (Figure 4; PC1) and PC7 (Figure 9, C and D, respectively).

Figure 9 HIV-specific CD8+ T cell proliferation assay. (A) TC2, (B) TC4, (C) PC1 T0, (D) PC7, and (E) PC1 T1 (1 year after T0). C+: stimulated PBMCs with Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB) (left panel). C–: unstimulated PBMCs (middle panel). Experimental: stimulated PBMCs with HIV (Gag)-specific peptide (right panel) after 5 days in culture.

After that, to prove the lack of proliferation in PCs, we analyzed the CD8+ T cell proliferation in 2 longitudinal samples, T0 (Figure 9C) and T1 (Figure 9E), 1 year after T0, of PC1 (Figure 4; PC1). The CD8+ T cell proliferation was not changed over time, since no differences were found between experimental (Figure 9, C and E; right panel) and negative control (Figure 9, C and E; middle panel) in any of the time points. The positive control stimulated with Staphylococcal enterotoxin B (SEB) validated the efficacy of the assay (Figure 9, A–E; left panel).

Thymic function in PCs compared with TCs before losing virological control. Thymic function has been associated with HIV disease progression (25). We assayed the sj/β-TREC ratio in 11 PCs and 10 TCs by droplet digital PCR (ddPCR). We observed that sj/β-TREC ratio was significantly increased in TCs in comparison with PCs (P = 0.024) (Figure 10A). Nevertheless, these differences were colineal with age, as we observed an inverse correlation between age and sj/β-TREC ratio (r = –0.410; P = 0.065) (Figure 10B) and TCs were younger than PCs (Table 1). However, a significant positive correlation was found between sj/β-TREC ratio and the levels of intact proviruses in TCs (r = 0.709; P = 0.022) (Figure 10C) but not in PCs (data not shown).