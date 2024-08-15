Intercellular interaction between FAP+ fibroblasts and CD150+ inflammatory monocytes mediates fibrostenosis in Crohn’s disease

Uncovering the heterogeneity of fibroblasts in fibrostenotic CD. Even though CD is a transmural disease, the use of endoscopic sampling has been a persistent limitation in previous studies (15–18). Therefore, we aimed to investigate the cellular landscape and intercellular interactions in the transmural ileum of CD patients to identify potential therapeutic targets. First, we classified transmural biopsies from resected ileal tissue within each patient based on macroscopic features. Then, we determined inflammatory and fibrotic activity in the proximal healthy margin and inflamed and stenotic ileum of CD patients, and control non-CD healthy ileum from colorectal cancer (CRC) patients, using hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) and Masson’s trichrome staining (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173835DS1). To evaluate our sample classification microscopically, we modified a histopathological scoring system based on previous studies to assess inflammation and fibrostenosis in CD ileum (Supplemental Methods) (19, 20). We observed moderate to severe degrees of inflammation and fibrosis, including fissuring ulceration and abscess in inflamed ileum and stenotic ileum (Supplemental Figure 1B, left and middle). Although similar fibrosis features were found in both inflamed and stenotic ileum, stenotic ileum had a significantly higher level of overall collagen deposition (Supplemental Figure 1A, shown in blue) compared with inflamed ileum (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 1B, right). Altogether, these findings confirmed that our method of classification was reliable to study the progression of tissue through inflammation to fibrostenosis.

To uncover the interplay between immune and stromal cells during fibrosis in CD, we profiled the transcriptome of 169,205 cells from transmural terminal ileum of CD patients (n = 10, a trio of lesions from each; proximal as unaffected, inflamed, and stenotic ileum) and CRC patients (n = 5; control ileum) using scRNA-Seq (Figure 1A). A similar number of cells were profiled from each of the 3 CD lesions: proximal, 33.78%; inflamed, 32.48%; stenotic, 33.77% (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). Unsupervised clustering followed by annotation of the integrated gene expression data identified several clusters that were classified into 8 compartments: T cells and innate lymphoid cells (CD3D, CD3E, CD4, CD8A, NKG7, GNLY, KLRB1), B cells (CD19, CD79A, MS4A1), plasma cells (IGKC, MZB1, JCHAIN), myeloid cells (CD68, LYZ), epithelial cells (EPCAM), endothelial cells (VWF, PECAM1), enteric glial cells (PLP1, S100B), and mesenchymal cells (LUM, PDGFRA, DCN) (Figure 1, B–D). To identify the major ECM-producing cell compartments, we compared expression of ECM core genes between each cell compartment. This comparison confirmed the mesenchymal compartment as the major source of ECM proteins during inflammation and stenosis (Supplemental Figure 1F). Thus, we proceeded with a deeper characterization of the mesenchymal compartment to address their heterogeneity in different disease states.

Figure 1 Single-cell profiling of fibrostenotic ileum from CD and control ileum from CRC. (A) Experimental workflow for scRNA-Seq of ileum using the 10x Genomics Chromium platform and further analyses and validations in this study. (B) Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) embedding showing ileal single-cell transcriptomes from 169,547 cells from 10 CD patients with a trio of lesions (proximal, inflamed, and stenotic) and 5 CRC control ilea, depicting cell compartments. ILCs, innate lymphoid cells. (C) UMAP in B split by disease segments. (D) Heatmap depicting relative expression of distinguishing marker genes in each cell compartment.

Reclustering of the mesenchymal compartment identified 2 clusters of mural cells: pericytes (RGS5) and contractile pericytes (ADIRF); one cluster of smooth muscle cells (MYOCD, MYH11, ACTG2); and 7 clusters of fibroblasts: myofibroblasts (SOX6, ACTA2), ADAMDEC1+ fibroblasts (ADAMDEC1, CCL11), ABL2+ fibroblasts (ABL2, PLIN2, CLDN1), GREM1–CD34+ fibroblasts (MFAP5, CD55), GREM1+CD34+ fibroblasts (GREM1, C3, C7), FAP+ fibroblasts (FAP, CD82, TWIST1, POSTN), and a cluster of proliferating FAP+ fibroblasts (MKI67, TOP2A, CENPF, FAP, CD82, TWIST1, POSTN) (Figure 2, A and B). FAP+ fibroblasts and ABL2+ fibroblasts were found to be unique to inflamed and stenotic ileum compared with control and proximal ileum (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2A). To identify the stromal cluster responsible for pathological ECM deposition, we developed a collagen module score using the core matrisome collagen gene signature from MatrisomeDB. This approach identified FAP+ fibroblasts as the primary ECM-producing cells among all mesenchymal subsets (Figure 2D). This was confirmed by Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment analysis, which showed that FAP+ fibroblasts were significantly enriched in GO processes associated with ECM organization (Figure 2E).

Figure 2 Heterogeneity of stromal cells in fibrostenotic CD. (A) UMAP representation of reclustered mesenchymal cells across different lesions of the terminal ileum. (B) Heatmap showing relative expression of top marker genes in each subset. (C) Cell subset composition across different lesions of the terminal ileum. (D) Bar plot showing gene set module score for core matrisome collagen genes in each stromal cell subset in different lesions. Horizontal lines indicate medians of respective lesions. (E) Enrichment analysis for Reactome biological pathways in FAP+ fibroblasts (log fold change > 0.5; FDR < 0.1). (F and G) Flow cytometry gating strategy for fibroblast subsets (F) and plot of FAP expression in pan-fibroblasts (7-AAD–CD45–CD31–CD326–PDPN+THY1+) (G) in different lesions of terminal ileum from 19 CD patients and 8 CRC control ilea. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots. Statistically significant differences were determined using a 1-way ANOVA test corrected with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (**P <0.01, ***P <0.005, ****P <0.001). (H) Immunofluorescence staining for PDPN, ADAMDEC1 (indicated by white arrowheads), CD34, and FAP expression in healthy ileum and CD diseased ileum. CD34 and FAP colocalization is indicated by orange arrowheads (scale bars: 200 μm). (I) Heatmap showing relative transcription factor activity in each stromal cell subset based on single-cell regulatory network inference and clustering (SCENIC) analysis. (J) Heatmap showing selected terms after functional enrichment analysis of top 5 regulons using GO terms and core ECM gene set from MatrisomeDB (*statistically significant terms after 1-sided Fisher’s exact test and multiple correction by Benjamini-Hochberg method). (K) Immunofluorescence staining for TWIST1 and CD34 expression in FAP+ fibroblasts in CD diseased ileum (indicated by arrowheads; scale bar: 50 μm).

Next, to confirm the presence of FAP+ fibroblasts in inflamed and stenotic samples, we performed flow cytometry on transmural ileum of CD patients. After gating out leukocytes (CD45), endothelial cells (CD31), and epithelial cells (CD326), we used CD90 and podoplanin (PDPN) to identify fibroblasts (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2B). Using this approach, we confirmed that FAP+ fibroblasts (FAP+CD34–) were unique to the inflamed and stenotic ileum and absent in the control and proximal ileum (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). In line with this, FAP enzymatic activity was significantly elevated in the inflamed and stenotic CD ileum compared with unaffected margins (Supplemental Figure 2E) (21). In addition, we investigated the spatial distribution of the fibroblast subsets using multiplexed immunofluorescence staining (PDPN, CD34, FAP, and ADAMDEC1). Importantly, we observed high expression of FAP in the submucosa and deeper layers of CD ileum where excess ECM deposition is observed. On the other hand, ADAMDEC1+ fibroblasts were predominantly present in the healthy mucosa (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 2F).

The FAP+ fibroblasts not only expressed ECM genes more highly but were also characterized by an activated phenotype with overexpression of CD90, PDPN, and FAP proteins, profibrotic autocrine loop molecules (IL6, IL11, TGFB1), neutrophil-chemoattracting chemokines (CXCL1, CXCL5, CXCL6), and monocyte-chemoattracting chemokines (CCL2, CCL5, CCL7) (Supplemental Figure 2G). Moreover, single-sample gene set enrichment analysis (ssGSEA) confirmed that FAP+ fibroblasts were enriched for processes such as inflammatory response and leukocyte chemotaxis (Supplemental Figure 2H) (22). Overall, these results suggested a key role for FAP+ fibroblasts in perpetual recruitment and potential activation of myeloid cells into the tissue during chronic inflammation.

Eventually, we compared our data with previously published IBD scRNA-Seq data sets of mucosal biopsies from CD and ulcerative colitis (UC) patients using Seurat integration and label transferring (Supplemental Figure 8A) (15–17). Cross-data-set cell type prediction score showed low to moderate similarity of FAP+ fibroblasts across these 3 data sets (Supplemental Figure 2I). To further validate the presence of FAP+ fibroblasts across both CD and UC in colon, we analyzed transmural samples from healthy CRC colon (unaffected), healthy CD colon (non-inflamed), inflamed/stenotic CD colon (granulating ulcer and thickened bowel wall), and UC colon (inflamed) using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 2J). Notably, a high proportion of FAP+ fibroblasts was predominantly observed in the inflamed/stenotic colons of patients with CD rather than in patients with inflamed colons due to UC (Supplemental Figure 2K). These findings imply that FAP+ fibroblasts represent a distinct pathogenic subset that emerges during chronic inflammation and fibrosis, characterized by excessive ECM deposition in CD.

Transcriptional regulation and proinflammatory properties of FAP+ fibroblasts. Given the unique involvement of FAP+ fibroblasts in ECM deposition, we set out to investigate the upstream transcriptional regulators driving their transcriptional pathological state. Using single-cell regulatory network inference and clustering (SCENIC) analysis, TWIST1, SIX2, PRRX2, MSX2, and HIF1α were identified as the top regulons (a network of a transcription factor and corresponding targets) active in FAP+ fibroblasts (Figure 2I) (23). When gene enrichment analysis of top regulons was performed, TWIST1 target genes stood out with significant enrichment of several GO terms associated with excessive ECM deposition such as collagen-containing ECM as well as the gene set containing the core constituents of ECM (Figure 2J). Using multiplex immunofluorescent staining (CD34, FAP, and TWIST1), we confirmed that in the inflamed ileum of CD patients, TWIST1 was expressed in the nuclei of FAP-expressing fibroblasts (Figure 2K).

Consistent with the established role of TWIST1 in epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT), ssGSEA demonstrated a significant enrichment of EMT gene signatures in FAP+ fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2L) (24, 25). In addition, our ssGSEA analysis revealed a significant enrichment of terms associated with cellular senescence, including KEGG’s cellular senescence and Reactome’s senescence-associated secretory phenotype in FAP+ fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2M), and enrichment of genes associated with the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (Supplemental Figure 2N) (26–28). Overall, these results suggest that TWIST1 drives a profibrotic phenotype in FAP+ fibroblasts and activates cellular senescence pathways.

GREM1–CD34+ fibroblasts as potential precursors of FAP+ fibroblasts. To gain insight into how FAP+ fibroblasts appear during chronic inflammation, we exploited the gene expression data to construct a differentiation trajectory for FAP+ fibroblasts. After identifying 3 fibroblast clusters topologically connected to FAP+ fibroblasts using partition-based graph abstraction (PAGA), we applied Monocle 3 on these 4 clusters (Supplemental Figure 3A) (29, 30). Trajectory analysis revealed that GREM1–CD34+ fibroblasts differentiated into FAP+ fibroblasts during inflammation (Figure 3A). Along the differentiation trajectory toward FAP+ fibroblasts, fibroblasts exhibited a loss of CD34 expression and an acquisition of TWIST1, FAP, and COL1A1 expression (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Multiplex immunofluorescent staining also showed the expression of CD34 in FAP+ fibroblasts together with TWIST1, indicating the differentiation status (Figure 2K). We hypothesized that the markedly distinct inflammatory microenvironment in CD may induce FAP+ fibroblast differentiation from GREM1–CD34+ fibroblasts. To identify the specific factors driving this differentiation, we used CellPhoneDB, a computational tool that estimates intercellular interactions between cell types and fibroblasts based on a curated database of ligand-receptor interactions (31). Using this approach, we observed an intense crosstalk within the mesenchymal compartment and between mesenchymal, endothelial, and myeloid cells. Notably, myeloid cells were responsible for most of the predicted interactions with the disease-associated mesenchymal cells in general and particularly with FAP+ fibroblasts as lesions progressed from inflammation to stenosis (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Trajectory analysis of fibroblast subset and stromal-immune interactions. (A) Pseudotime trajectory projected onto a UMAP of selected fibroblast subsets. (B) Normalized expression levels of selected markers visualized along the pseudotime. (C) Heatmap showing number of interactions (ligand-receptor pairs) between cell compartments and mesenchymal subsets. (D) Niche signaling driving FAP+ fibroblast differentiation, predicted by NicheNet; regulatory potential of each target gene in columns by ligands in rows. (E) Circos plot depicting links between predicted ligands by NicheNet and their receptors. (F) Dot plot showing expression of NicheNet-predicted ligands in all cell compartments.

Stromal-immune cell interaction induces FAP+ fibroblast differentiation and activation. To better understand the signaling cues involved in the transcriptional shift to FAP+ fibroblasts in CD ileum, we used a recently described computational tool called NicheNet, which enables the prioritization of ligands responsible for inducing alterations in a specific gene set (32). Based on the differentially regulated genes between GREM1–CD34+ fibroblasts and FAP+ fibroblasts, NicheNet predicted IL1A, IL1B, IL6, CXCL12, IFNG, LIF, OSM, TNF, and TGFB1 as the top ligands associated with the transcriptional reprogramming of GREM1–CD34+ fibroblasts toward FAP+ fibroblasts (Figure 3, D and E). Next, we compared the gene expression levels of these ligands between cell compartments, and we found that the myeloid compartment exhibited the highest gene expression levels of the highest-ranked ligands, including IL1A, IL1B, TNF, TGFB1, and OSM. In contrast, IFNG expression was predominantly found in T cells/innate lymphoid cells, while IL6 and CXCL12 were mainly expressed by mesenchymal and endothelial cells (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 3C). The activation of these signaling pathways was also confirmed by ssGSEA analysis (Supplemental Figure 3D). Taken together, ligand-target analysis suggested myeloid cells as the major source of profibrotic ligands, leading to FAP+ fibroblast cell state differentiation and activation.

scRNA-Seq analysis reveals presence of a profibrotic monocyte subset specific to inflammation and stenosis. To identify the profibrotic myeloid cell subsets involved in driving the activation of FAP+ fibroblasts, we performed unsupervised reclustering of the myeloid compartment (LYZ, CTSG, CD68, CSF1R), and we identified a total of 14 clusters in the CD ileum and in the healthy CRC control ileum (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Two clusters of mast cells (KIT, CTSG) were identified in all segments, with minimal differences in gene expression observed between the 2 clusters (data not shown). Four distinct dendritic cell (DC) clusters were also identified: cDC1 (CCND1, CLEC9A); cDC2 (LTB); lymphoid DCs (CCR7, LAMP3), which were enriched in inflammation; and plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs), which initially clustered along with B cells (GZMB, TCF4, IRF7) (Figure 4C). The macrophage and monocyte clusters exhibited remarkable variations across the different tissue conditions. Two macrophage clusters, distinguished by LYVE1 or IGF1 expression, were mainly present in non-inflamed ileum as opposed to inflamed and stenotic ileum. These clusters also displayed other typical mature resident macrophage markers such as C1QA and C1QB but lacked CCR2 expression. Three clusters, namely CCR2+ monocytes, MMP9+ macrophages, and neutrophils, were predominant in inflamed and stenotic ileum (Supplemental Figure 4A). We also observed an inflammatory monocyte cluster (“inflammatory monocytes”), which could be identified by the expression of SLAMF1 (CD150) and common monocyte markers, including CD300E, FCN1, and CCR2. Most strikingly, this cell subset was exclusively present in inflamed and stenotic ileum (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A). To identify the subset(s) of myeloid cells inducing FAP+ fibroblast differentiation during chronic inflammation, we evaluated the inflammation-specific appearance and secretion of myeloid-derived profibrotic ligands. Most importantly, inflammatory monocytes had the highest expression of the profibrotic ligands (IL1A, IL1B, TNF, and TGFB1) predicted by the NicheNet analysis (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Heterogeneity of myeloid cells in fibrostenotic CD. (A and B) UMAP representation of reclustered myeloid cells (A) and cell subset composition (B) across different lesions of the terminal ileum. (C) Heatmap showing the expression of the top marker genes of each myeloid subset. (D) Dot plot showing NicheNet-predicted ligands expressed by myeloid cell subsets. (E) Selected GO terms significantly enriched in myeloid cell subsets. (F) CellPhoneDB dot plot showing ligand-receptor interactions between FAP+ fibroblasts and inflammatory monocytes or neutrophils. First and second interacting molecules correspond to first and second cell types on the y axis, respectively. Black circles indicate significant interactions. (G and H) Flow cytometry gating strategy for myeloid cell subpopulations (G) and plot of CD150 (SLAMF1) expression (H) in CD14+ myeloid cells (7-AAD–CD45+CD3–CD19–CD56–HLA-DR+/–) in different lesions of terminal ileum from 19 CD patients and 8 CRC control ilea. Data are shown as box-and-whisker plots. Statistically significant differences were determined using a 1-way ANOVA test corrected with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (**P <0.01, ***P <0.005, ****P <0.001). (I) Immunofluorescence staining for CD68, CD150, and FAP expression in healthy ileum and CD diseased ileum. Original image composed of stitched ×25 images. Scale bars: 200 μm in top panels, 100 μm in bottom panels. White arrowheads indicate the spot of colocalization.

Inflammatory monocytes as a hyperinflammatory activation state of monocytes. Given the potential role of inflammatory monocytes in fibrosis, we compared the transcriptional profile of the 4 myeloid clusters (neutrophils, CCR2+ monocytes, inflammatory monocytes, and MMP9+ macrophages) predominantly present in inflamed and stenotic ileum. The functional gene enrichment analysis using GO terms revealed a significant enrichment in inflammation- and fibrosis-associated GO terms such as (regulation of) interleukin-1 production, tissue remodeling, and wound healing, indicating their high inflammatory and profibrotic profile compared with the other 3 myeloid subsets (Figure 4E). Similarly, Reactome pathway analysis revealed enrichment of pathways associated with ECM organization, binding of chemokine receptors by chemokines, and IL-1 family signaling in inflammatory monocytes. This underscores the inflammatory and profibrotic characteristics of these cells (Supplemental Figure 4B). Furthermore, we quantified the intercellular interactions between inflammatory monocytes and other cell types using CellPhoneDB. Our analysis revealed that FAP+ fibroblasts exhibited a higher number of ligand-receptor interactions with inflammatory monocytes in comparison with other immune cell subsets (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4C). Notably, this analysis indicated a potential role for FAP+ fibroblasts in the recruitment of monocytes via CCL2, CCL5, and CCL7 (Supplemental Figure 2G and Figure 4F).

Further, to distinguish the main transcription factors driving the profibrotic phenotype of inflammatory monocytes, we performed SCENIC analysis. ELK3, MSC, STAT4, HIF1α, and IRF7 were found to be among the top significantly enriched regulons in inflammatory monocytes (Supplemental Figure 4D). To understand the monocyte dynamics across disease states, we performed trajectory analysis of clusters connected with monocytes as identified by PAGA (data not shown). Nevertheless, we removed pDCs from the trajectory analysis, as they have been reported to be not of monocyte origin (33). Trajectory analysis showed 2 branches of monocyte differentiation through pseudotime (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). One branch of CCR2+ monocytes gave rise to IGF1+ macrophages, with a subsidiary branch giving rise to cDC2. This branch was predominant in control and proximal ileum. The other branch depicted CCR2+ monocytes differentiating into inflammatory monocytes and further into MMP9+ macrophages and was predominant in inflamed and stenotic ileum (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F).

Inflammatory monocytes are predominantly present in inflamed and stenotic ileum. To definitely confirm the association of the inflammatory monocytes with inflammation and stenosis in transmural CD ileum, we performed flow cytometry and immunofluorescence staining, using CD150 as a reliable marker to identify inflammatory monocytes within the myeloid compartment. In the diseased ileum, CD14dim cells (as neutrophils), CD150– monocytes (as CCR2 monocytes, CCR2+ and CD150–), and CD150+ monocytes (as inflammatory monocytes, CCR2+ and CD150+) were significantly increased, in comparison with the control and proximal ileum (P < 0.005) (Figure 4, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). Similarly, with multiplex immunofluorescent staining, we observed an increase of CD68+CD150+ cells (as inflammatory monocytes) in the deeper muscularis layer of diseased CD ileum, which colocalized with FAP expression (Figure 4I and Supplemental Figure 4I). We confirmed CD150 as a surface marker for inflammatory monocytes within the myeloid compartment, facilitating their isolation for in vitro experiments. Taken together, these findings indicate that inflammatory monocytes represent a pathogenic subset of myeloid cells secreting excess of inflammatory and profibrotic mediators and promoting differentiation of FAP+ fibroblasts and tissue remodeling.

To explore the potential of CD150 as a biomarker for CD in blood, we conducted flow cytometry analysis to assess the abundance of CD150+ monocytes in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs). Notably, in patients with CD undergoing surgery for fibrostenosis, we found a significant increase in CD150– circulating monocytes (Supplemental Figure 4M), but we did not observe an elevation in CD150+ monocyte levels in PBMCs.

CD150+ inflammatory monocytes represent a specific feature of CD. To contextualize our findings within the broader IBD research landscape, we reanalyzed our data and compared them with 3 IBD scRNA-Seq data sets derived from mucosal biopsies of both CD and UC patients using Seurat integration and label transferring (Supplemental Figure 8B) (15–17). Similar myeloid clusters were identified in all 3 IBD data sets with low similarity score in UC patients and moderate similarity score in CD samples (Supplemental Figure 4J). To further confirm the presence of inflammatory monocytes across UC and CD, we performed flow cytometry analysis by using transmural colon from CD and UC patients (Supplemental Figure 4K). Notably, the presence of CD150+ monocyte population was unique to CD in the colon and absent during UC (Supplemental Figure 4K). Together with our findings in CD ileum, these results suggest that CD150+ inflammatory monocytes are a unique subset with highly inflammatory and profibrotic properties, specific to CD patients in both inflamed ileum and colon.

Highly multiplex spatial transcriptomics reveals colocalization of FAP+ fibroblasts and inflammatory monocytes in the inflamed and stenotic ileum. In order to define the spatial distribution of cell clusters and delineate the fibroblast–myeloid cell niche in the CD-affected ileum, we conducted a multiplex spatial transcriptomic analysis on 99 genes (Supplemental Figure 5A) selected based on our scRNA-Seq data. We examined transmural terminal ileum samples from 3 CD patients, including proximal non-affected ileum, inflamed ileum with ulceration, and stenotic lesions. Upon cell segmentation analysis and unsupervised clustering, followed by annotation, we could observe the specific spatial locations of various cell types we identified in our scRNA-Seq. These included mesenchymal cells (PDGFRA, PDGFRB), myeloid cells (CCR2, CD68, C1QA), T cells (CD3E, CD4, CD8A), B cells (CD19, MZB1), epithelial cells (ELF3), endothelial cells (ACKR1, CLDN5, PECAM1, VWF), neurons (UCHL1), enteric glial cells (PLP1), and smooth muscle cells (MYOCD) (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5A). The spatial map revealed the specific tissue locations of the disease-associated cell clusters (Figure 5B), confirming an increased proportion of FAP+ fibroblasts and inflammatory monocytes in the inflamed and stenotic ileum of CD patients (Figure 5C). Notably, these cells were absent in the healthy ileum of the same patients. Spatial localization of FAP and PDGFRA (FAP+ fibroblasts) and of CCR2, CD68, and SLAMF1 (inflammatory monocytes) was primarily found in the submucosa of inflamed and stenotic ileum in CD patients (Figure 5D). The spatial map further underscored the close colocalization of FAP+ fibroblasts and inflammatory monocytes (Figure 5E). Collectively, these findings point toward intensive fibroblast–myeloid cell interactions during inflammation and fibrostenosis in the CD ileum.

Figure 5 Spatial colocalization of FAP+ fibroblasts and inflammatory monocytes in inflamed and stenotic ileum of fibrostenotic CD patients. (A) UMAP representation of cell type across different lesions of the terminal ileum from 3 fibrostenotic CD patients. (B) Spatial map showing the location of cell types across different lesions of the terminal ileum. (C) Bar plot showing the proportion of cell types across different lesions of the terminal ileum. (D) Molecular Cartography of indicated genes in the full thickness of proximal and inflamed ileum and in the mucosa/submucosa layer of stenotic ileum. (E) Spatial map showing the colocalization of FAP+ fibroblasts and inflammatory monocytes in different lesions of terminal ileum.

Inflammatory monocyte–derived profibrotic cues activate FAP+ fibroblasts via TWIST1. To validate the expression and functional relevance of profibrotic ligands in inflammatory monocytes as observed in our scRNA-Seq data, we quantified the gene expression of profibrotic ligands across different FACS-sorted myeloid subsets: HLA-DR+ cells, CD14dim neutrophils (CD14lo, HLA-DR–), CD150– monocytes, and CD150+ monocytes (Supplemental Figure 6A). In line with our scRNA-Seq data, inflammatory monocytes (CD150+ monocytes) showed the highest gene expression of IL1A, IL1B, TNF, TGFB1, and SLAMF1 but not OSM, which was expressed mainly by the CD14dim neutrophils as previously reported (Figure 6A) (18). Secretion of high levels of IL-1α, IL-1β, TNF-α, and TGF-β1 from the CD150+ monocytes was also confirmed at the protein level (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 6 CD150+ monocyte-derived cytokines promote FAP+ fibroblast activation and ECM protein deposition under TWIST1 regulation. (A) Heatmap showing relative expression of NicheNet-predicted ligands expressed by FACS-sorted myeloid cell subsets (n = 4). (B and C) Immunofluorescence staining (B) and heatmap (C) showing relative expression of FAP, TWIST1, and type III collagen in monocyte-stimulated CCD-18Co fibroblasts (scale bar: 100 μm). (D and E) Immunofluorescence staining (original magnification, ×10) (D) and bar plot (E) showing relative expression of FAP and types I and III collagen in monocyte-stimulated CCD-18Co fibroblasts. Data are shown as bar plots with SEM. Statistically significant differences were determined using 1-way ANOVA test corrected with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (***P <0.005, ****P <0.001) (scale bars: 1 mm). (F) Bar plot showing TWIST1 expression level after lentivirus transduction. Data are shown as bar plot with SEM. Statistically significant differences were determined using 2-tailed t test (*P <0.05). (G and H) Immunofluorescence staining (original magnification, ×25) (G) and heatmap (H) showing relative expression of FAP, TWIST1, and type III collagen in TWIST1-knockdown CCD-18Co fibroblasts stimulated by profibrotic cues (scale bars: 100 μm). (I and J) Immunofluorescence staining (I) and heatmap (J) showing relative expression of FAP, TWIST1, and type III collagen in CCD-18Co fibroblasts stimulated by profibrotic cues (scale bar: 100 μm). (K and L) Immunofluorescence staining (K) and bar plot (L) showing relative expression of FAP and types I and III collagen in profibrotic cues–stimulated CCD-18Co fibroblasts after TWIST1 inhibition. Data are shown as bar plot with SEM (scale bars: 1 mm). (M and N) Immunofluorescence staining (M) and quantitative analysis (MFI) (N) of FAP and PDPN in intestinal organoids derived from profibrotic cues–stimulated induced pluripotent stem cells, with or without harmine. Data are shown as bar plots with SEM. Statistically significant differences were determined using 1-way ANOVA test corrected with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (*P <0.05, **P <0.01, ***P <0.005, ****P <0.001) (scale bars: 300 μm).

To confirm that inflammatory monocyte–derived ligands modulate fibroblast activation as seen in our scRNA-Seq data, we sorted CD14dim neutrophils, CD150– monocytes, and CD150+ monocytes from 5 CD patients undergoing surgery for ileal stenosis and collected cell supernatant after 16 hours of culture. Subsequently, the supernatants from FACS-sorted myeloid cells were used to stimulate CCD-18Co fibroblasts (CRL-1459, ATCC). In line with our computational prediction, the supernatants of inflammatory monocytes (CD150+ monocytes) isolated from inflamed ileum induced an activated fibroblast state with increased expression of TWIST1, FAP, and type III collagen compared with the supernatants of other FACS-sorted myeloid subsets (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 6C). To further confirm that ECM deposition induced by inflammatory monocyte–derived ligands modulates fibroblasts, we cocultured CCD-18Co fibroblasts and FACS-sorted myeloid cell supernatants with ascorbic acid for 3 weeks and performed immunofluorescent staining without permeabilization (Supplemental Figure 6D). Cell supernatants of inflammatory monocytes (CD150+ monocytes) promoted significantly higher FAP expression and higher extracellular deposition of type I and type III collagen by fibroblasts, in comparison with the control and CD14dim neutrophils (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 6E).

Next, to assess the potency of different cytokine combinations in inducing fibroblast activation, we monitored the response of primary ileal fibroblasts isolated from transmural ileum, sourced from healthy regions of CRC patients, to different cytokine combinations using high-content imaging. The combination of IL-1α, IL-1β, TNF-α, TGF-β1, OSM, and IFN-γ, henceforth referred to as “profibrotic cues,” resulted in the highest expression of TWIST1, FAP, and type III collagen among different cytokine combinations after 48 hours of stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6F). Computational analysis had indicated a specific transcriptional regulatory role for TWIST1 in the excess ECM deposition exhibited by FAP+ fibroblasts. Consequently, we explored whether TWIST1 knockdown, achieved through lentivirus transduction, could influence fibroblast activation induced by profibrotic cues. Notably, we found that knockdown of TWIST1 expression significantly mitigated fibroblast activation and reduced collagen production in CCD-18Co fibroblasts (Figure 6, F–H).

To further validate whether pharmacological inhibition of TWIST1 could affect the profibrotic nature of activated fibroblasts, we used harmine, a recently identified TWIST1 inhibitor (34, 35). Following treatment with harmine, primary ileal fibroblasts stimulated by profibrotic cues exhibited a notable decrease in the expression levels of FAP, TWIST1, and type III collagen compared with those treated with the vehicle (Figure 6, I and J). Notably, harmine treatment also significantly reduced ECM deposition in ileal fibroblasts stimulated by profibrotic cues, with a marked decrease in the extracellular deposition of fibronectin and types I, III, and IV collagen, compared with vehicle-treated cells (Figure 6, K and L, and Supplemental Figure 6, H and I). Furthermore, using a 3D in vitro model based on intestinal organoids (IOs) that were derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells and comprised both epithelial and stromal cells, we demonstrated that profibrotic cues led to a significant increase in the expression of FAP and PDPN, which was substantially reduced in the presence of harmine (Figure 6, M and N). Altogether, our results provide solid evidence that inflammatory monocyte–derived profibrotic cues modulate FAP+ fibroblast activation and ECM secretion in a TWIST1-dependent manner.

Genetic deletion or pharmacological inhibition of TWIST1 attenuates intestinal fibrosis induced by chronic colitis. To verify the role of TWIST1 as a major driver of fibroblast activation and intestinal fibrosis in vivo, we generated fibroblast-specific Twist1-deficient mice (Twist1Δ/ΔCol1a2) by breeding Twist1-floxed mice (Twist1fl/fl) with Col1a2-CreER mice. Then we subjected Twist1Δ/ΔCol1a2 mice and their littermates to chronic dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) colitis upon tamoxifen administration. Notably, Twist1Δ/ΔCol1a2 mice showed a significant improvement in the overall disease activity index when compared with their littermates (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Additionally, Twist1Δ/ΔCol1a2 mice exhibited diminished collagen accumulation in the colon and reduced colon tissue size compared with their littermates (Supplemental Figure 7, E–G). In line with this, Twist1Δ/ΔCol1a2 mice after DSS-induced colitis also revealed significantly lower tissue damage as shown by the Mouse Colitis Histology Index (CHI) (Supplemental Figure 7, H–L). TWIST1 deletion in vivo was also associated with a reduction in FAP expression in fibroblasts isolated from the colon of Twist1Δ/ΔCol1a2 mice compared with their littermates after DSS-induced colitis (Supplemental Figure 7, M and N). In line with this, Cre recombinase deletion of TWIST1 in primary mouse colonic fibroblasts isolated from Twist1fl/fl mice resulted in lower induction of FAP and type III collagen expression in response to profibrotic cues (Supplemental Figure 7, O and P).

Finally, pharmacological blockade of TWIST1 with harmine led to diminished collagen deposition and reduced TWIST1 and FAP expression in the colon during chronic DSS colitis (P < 0.05), with no significant effect on the CHI (Supplemental Figure 7, Q–T) or colitis severity (Supplemental Figure 7, U–X). Our results confirmed that both genetic and pharmacological inhibition of TWIST1 mitigates gut fibrosis in chronic intestinal inflammation.