RNA splicing analysis deciphers developmental hierarchies and reveals therapeutic targets in adult glioma

Unsupervised splicing analysis in bulk gliomas reveals a prognostic AS signature linked to neural lineage differentiation. To decipher dysregulated AS in glioma heterogeneity, we compiled 3 bulk glioma RNA-Seq data sets, TCGA, CGGA (14), and our previously deposited Northwestern University (NU) glioma data set (15) and quantified Percent Spliced In (PSI) value for each annotated event using MISO software (16) (Figure 1A and Supplemental Tables 1–4; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173789DS1). We removed samples with poor sequence quality, or that were originally assigned as the “neural” subtype, for potential normal brain contamination (17) and filtered the data to 1,300 AS events with consistent PSI variability across the 3 platforms (Supplemental Figure 1A and 1B). Then, we performed unsupervised k-means consensus clustering in filtered TCGA samples and identified 2 clusters that significantly correlated with patient prognosis (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E). To identify the most important AS events affecting the clustering, we built a random forest model (18) with the 400 most representative samples, identified based on their positive silhouette width, which is a measure of how well a sample is clustered (Supplemental Figure 1F). We selected the top 200 AS events (affecting 170 genes) based on the Mean Decrease Gini (MDG) value, a metric to quantify the importance of each feature in the random forest model, and visualized the splicing pattern of these 200 events across the 3 data sets, which revealed a continuum rather than a bimodal distribution (Figure 1B, Supplemental Figure 1, G and H, and Supplemental Table 5). We further developed an AS score based on the PSI values of the top 40 events (affecting 36 genes) with highest MDG values among these 200 events (Supplemental Figure 1I). In all 3 data sets, the splicing pattern of the 200 events as well as the AS scores were significantly associated with updated 2021 WHO tumor grades, IDH1 mutation status, and the predefined molecular subtyping (Figure 1, B and C). Moreover, a higher AS score was associated with worse overall survival in patients in both TCGA and CGGA data sets (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1J). Multivariable survival analyses using a Cox regression model showed that our AS score system is an independent prognostic factor for glioma patient survival after controlling for the 2021 WHO classification, gender, age, IDH mutation, 1p/19q codeletion, and genetic alterations in EGFR and TP53 (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1K). Intriguingly, the AS score is significantly associated with the expression of specific neural lineage markers, showing a positive correlation with markers of neuroepithelial cells and radial glia, but a negative correlation with markers of differentiated lineages, like neuronal lineages (Figure 1F), suggesting a connection between AS and the developmental hierarchy of gliomas.

Figure 1 Unsupervised splicing analysis in bulk gliomas reveals a prognostic AS signature linked to neural lineage differentiation. (A) Computational pipeline of AS analysis in gliomas. (B) Heatmaps showing the PSI values of the 200 AS events across 3 glioma samples. Samples were ordered based on their AS scores. Annotations on top show the association of AS landscape with IDH mutation, 1p/19q codeletion and predefined molecular subtyping. Pro, proneural; Mes, mesenchymal; Cla, classical; Mut, mutant; WT, wildtype. (C) AS scores of glioma samples in indicated groups from TCGA and CGGA data sets, analyzed using 1-way ANOVA multiple comparisons with correction by controlling the FDR. (D) Kaplan-Meier analyses in TCGA gliomas grouped by AS score. Log-rank test was used to compare between groups. (E) Multivariate cox regression analysis for overall survival in TCGA glioma samples. HR, hazard ratio; CI, confidence interval. (F) The correlation between AS score and the expression of neural lineage markers. Dot sizes indicate the P value from spearman correlation analysis, and colors indicate correlation coefficient value. The cartoon on left shows the neural differentiation trajectory. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

As an orthogonal validation of splicing estimation, we performed AS analysis in TCGA samples using rMATS (19). A high concordance in PSI prediction among the 200 AS events was observed between the results from MISO and rMATS algorithms (Supplemental Figure 1, L and M), supporting the rigor of our AS analysis.

Among the 200 events, skipped exons (SE) and mutually exclusive exons (MXE) were the predominant AS types (Figure 2A). 123 events were annotated in a functional impact database for human AS events (20) that could potentially affect isoform function/expression, including alterations in posttranslational modification, protein domain, or induction of nonsense-mediated decay (Figure 2B). The 200 events affect 170 genes enriched for biological processes related to neuron differentiation and function (Figure 2C), and 139 genes showed no significant change in their total transcript levels between tumors with high or low AS scores (Figure 2D), suggesting that their functions are regulated at the AS level. Moreover, the differences in AS landscapes between gliomas with high or low AS scores is comparable to the AS switch observed in a neuronal differentiation model from human embryonic stem cells (ESCs) (21), further supporting the linkage of this AS signature with neuronal lineage differentiation (Figure 2E and Figure 1B). As expected, the AS score of normal adult brain was found to be markedly lower than those of gliomas (Figure 2, F and G and Supplemental Figure 2A). Although no significant difference in AS score between bulk fetal and adult brain tissues (22) were observed (Supplemental Figure 2B), single-cell (sc) RNA-Seq profiles (23) revealed a lower AS score in neurons and OC compared with ACs from adult brains, while the quiescent neurons exhibited a lower AS score compared with the replicating neuronal progenitors from fetal brains (Figure 2H).

Figure 2 An overview of the 200 events and validation of their AS pattern. (A) Distribution of the 200 AS events in each category: SE, skipped exons; MXE, mutually exclusive exons; A5SS/A3SS, alternative 5′/3′ splice sites; RI, retained introns. (B) Functional impact of 200 AS events annotated by the ASpedia database. PTM, posttranslational modification; NMD, nonsense-mediated decay. (C) Top 5 significantly enriched GO biological processes of the 170 genes. (D) Volcano plot for the differential expression of 170 AS-affected genes between samples with high and low AS scores from TCGA data set. (E) AS profiling in human ESC-derived neuronal differentiation model. Left, Heatmaps show the AS landscape of 200 events in ESCs, differentiated NPCs, and motor neurons (MNs). Right, AS scores in indicated groups. (F and G) AS scores in normal brains (NB), IDH-mut, and IDH-WT gliomas from TCGA (F) and NU (G) data sets. (H) AS scores in indicated cell types from scRNA-Seq data of adult and fetal brains. (I) RT-PCR analysis with isoform-specific primers for indicated genes in normal brains (NB), NU glioma tissues (ASlo and AShi), GSC/GBM cell lines, and normal human neural progenitors (NHNPs). (J) Pearson correlation analysis between MISO-estimated PSI and RT-PCR quantified PSI. Data were analyzed using 1-way ANOVA multiple comparisons with correction by controlling the FDR in E–H. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

For each event, we designated the isoform associated with a low AS score as isoform 1 (iso1), and the isoform associated with a high AS score as isoform 2 (iso2). Interestingly, in 7 events whose biological impact has been previously reported (24–30), either the iso1 inhibits tumor growth or iso2 promotes tumorigenicity (Figure 2I and Supplemental Figure 2C). To validate our AS analysis, we selected ten events, including 5 events with known isoform-specific functions (USP5, TPM1, PKM, NED1, and FYN) and 5 events (MPZL1, CARM1, ATG13, FEZ2, and CERS5) whose isoform-specific functions in cancer are less studied but occur in genes implicated in critical cancer-related processes (Figure 2I). We observed AS changes in these 10 genes across the normal brain tissue, low-AS score gliomas, and high-AS score GBMs, validating our bioinformatic analyses with significant correlations between MISO-estimated PSI and PCR-quantified PSI (Figure 2J). We also detected these events in GBM stem-like cells (GSC) 1478, GSC1485, the GBM line U87, and normal human neural progenitors (NHNPs; Figure 2I). NHNPs express more iso1 and less iso2 than GSC/GBM lines in most detected events. In addition, those 10 events were alternatively spliced during ESC-neuronal differentiation and all of them were significantly associated with patient outcomes (Supplemental Figure 2D).

Intra-tumoral AS heterogeneity is associated with developmental hierarchy in gliomas. To investigate how the AS signature that we defined from bulk gliomas also contributes to the intratumoral heterogeneity in gliomas, we analyzed published full-length scRNA-Seq data from 7 patients with IDH-WT GBM and 7 patients with IDH-mut glioma (31). To increase the read coverage for AS estimation, we integrated cells from the same cellular state within each patient as a pseudobulk before AS profiling (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). The MES state has been subdivided into 2 categories: hypoxia-independent MES.1 and hypoxia-dependent MES.2. Similarly, the neural progenitor cell (NPC) module has been further divided into 2 groups: NPC.1, which expresses OPC-related genes and NPC.2, which expresses genes related to neuronal lineage (31). The number of detected events significantly increased by utilizing this pseudobulk strategy compared with analysis at sc resolution (Supplemental Figure 3B). Then we performed a hierarchical clustering analysis with the PSI data of detected events from our 200-event list in each cell state-based pseudobulk (Figure 3B). Most of the cellular states between IDH-WT and -mut tumors were separated from each other and showed similarity with the AS landscapes observed in TCGA bulk RNA-seq data. Surprisingly, the NPC.2 pseudobulks from IDH-WT tumors clustered together with the stem-like pseudobulks from IDH-mut tumors, displaying similar AS patterns in genes like CERS5 and PKM, as well as a comparably low AS score (Figure 3B). Gene expression analysis of neuronal lineage markers demonstrated that most IDH1-WT cells expressed high levels of stem/progenitor or AC markers, except for NPC.2, which expressed immature neuron markers, similar to the IDH1-mut stem-like subpopulations (Figure 3C), further supporting the link between neuronal differentiation and our AS signature.

Figure 3 Intratumoral AS heterogeneity is associated with the developmental hierarchy in glioma. (A) Computational pipeline of AS analysis using a cell-state based pseudobulk strategy in scRNA-Seq data of gliomas. (B) Hierarchical clustering analysis with the PSI data of events in pseudobulks. The heatmap on the right illustrates the PSI data of events at the same order in TCGA samples. (C) Expression of neural lineage markers in each cell state. Dot sizes indicate the percentage of cells in each group expressing the gene, and colors indicate average expression levels. NEC, neuroepithelial cells; RG, radial glia; AC, astrocyte; OPC, oligodendrocyte progenitors; OC, oligodendrocytes. (D) Box plots showing the AS score and PSI distribution of representative AS events in each cell state. The box representing the interquartile range of the data, the line within the box representing the median, and the whiskers extending to the most extreme data points within 1.5 times the interquartile range. Individual data points beyond this range are shown as dots. The color of the dots represents the patient.

The AS score was relatively lower in all cell states from IDH-mut versus IDH-WT tumors (Figure 3D). However, when focusing on specific events, they exhibited a heterogeneous splicing pattern across different cellular states (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3C). For instance, NPC.2 cells of IDH-WT tumors and stem-like cells of IDH-mut tumors exhibited a similar splicing pattern in genes PKM, NRCAM, and PICALM, which differed from the splicing pattern observed in other cellular states. IDH-WT MES cells exhibited differential AS of MAP4K4, while IDH-mut OC-like cells exhibited differential AS of TPM3. Overall, our AS signature not only contributes to the intratumoral heterogeneity but is also linked to developmental hierarchies within each glioma.

Glioma driver mutations modulate AS landscape and neural developmental programs. Considering the association between AS signature and IDH mutation status (Figure 1B), we speculated that genetics might play a role in shaping the heterogeneous AS landscape. By analyzing TCGA data, we identified 3 genotypes that exhibited increasing AS scores: (a) IDH1-mut + TERT promoter–mut (TERTp-mut) + 1p/19q co-del + CIC/FUBP1-mut; (b) IDH1-mut + TP53-mut + ATRX-mut; (c) TERTp-mut, CDKN2A/CDKN2B/MTAP-del, EGFR-amp/mut + PTEN-mut data (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). To assess the impact of these genetic alternations on the AS landscape, we utilized a human iPSC-derived glioma “avatar” model (32, 33). Given the difficulty of modeling 1p/19q codeletion, we focused on the latter 2 genotypes. Using CRISPR/Cas9, we developed edited human iPSCs harboring TP53–/–, IDH1R132H/WT, ATRX–/– (T, I, A), or PTEN–/–, CDKN2A/2B–/–, TERTpC228T/WT, EGFRvIII-overexpression (OE), plus MTAP–/– (P, C, T, E, M; Figure 4, B–D and Supplemental Figure 4B). Edited iPSCs were then differentiated into NPCs (33). The differentiation status was confirmed by the downregulation of pluripotency markers and upregulation of NPC markers in all edited NPCs except for iPSCPCTE-NPC and iPSCPCTME-NPC, which failed to induce PAX6 expression (Supplemental Figure 4C). Considering that the EGFRvIII-OE in iPSCs might influence PAX6 expression during NPC induction, we generated 2 other NPCs, iPSCPCT-NPCE and iPSCPCTM-NPCE, in which the EGFRvIII was overexpressed at the NPC stage, and the PAX6 expression was significantly upregulated (Supplemental Figure 4, C–E). We characterized these 2 edited NPCs as “PCTE” and “PCTME” models.

Figure 4 Glioma driver mutations modulate AS landscape and neural developmental programs in iPSC-based glioma models. (A) Mutational landscape of frequent somatic alterations in TCGA glioma samples ordered by AS score. (B) Workflow of iPSC editing, NPC induction, and in vitro and in vivo model system. (C) IB for edited iPSCs. WT, WT; T, TP53–/–; TI, T+IDH1R132H/WT; TA, T+ATRX–/–; TIA, TI+ATRX–/–; PCT, PTEN–/– CDKN2A/2B–/–, TERTp–/–; PCTE, PCT+EGFRvIII-OE; PCTM, PCT+MTAP–/–; PCTME, PCTM+EGFRvIII-OE. (D) Detection of intracellular D-2HG in edited NPCs. n = 2–3. (E–F) Cell proliferation (E, n = 3–6) and self-renewal ability (F) of edited NPCs. (G) Heatmap showing the AS landscapes and the expression of neural lineage markers in iPSC organoids harboring indicated mutations. Data were analyzed using 2-tailed unpaired t test in D, 2-way ANOVA in E, and likelihood ratio test of single-hit model in F. ***P < 0.001.

The edited NPCs representing each of the 8 genotypes (IDH1-mut: T, TI, TA, TIA; IDH1-WT: PCT, PCTM, PCTE, and PCTME) were assessed for their cellular properties. Compared with other edited NPCs, PCTE and PCTME displayed an increased capacity for proliferation and self renewal (Figure 4, E and F), validating the established oncogenic function of EGFRvIII. Next, we evaluated the AS landscape in these edited NPCs by using a 3D organoid model to recapitulate the composition and architecture of primary gliomas (Supplemental Figure 4F) (34). We performed transcriptome analysis on those organoids and focused on our 200-event AS landscape. Intriguingly, we observed that IDH1 mutation had a modest impact on the AS profile, shifting it toward a lower AS score, whereas EGFRvIII significantly drove an AS signature with an increased score (Figure 4G and Supplemental Figure 4G). Consistently, IDH1 mutation induced higher expression of neuronal lineage markers, while EGFRvIII blocked the differentiation of all 3 lineages, keeping cells in a stem/progenitor stage (Figure 4G).

Consistent with the in vitro behaviors, NPC PCTE and PCTME xenografts grew faster and shortened mouse survival compared with TI and TIA tumors (Figure 5, A and B and Supplemental Figure 4H). H&E and immunostaining for human-specific LaminB2 confirmed tumor formation in all groups (Figure 5C). Xenograft transcriptome analysis confirmed the differential AS profiles between mutant IDH1-driven and EGFRvIII-driven tumors, which recapitulated the clinical AS landscape (Figure 5, D–F). Additionally, all TI/TIA xenografts were assigned to the “proneural” subtype, while PCTE/PCTME xenografts were either in the “classical” or “mesenchymal” subtype (Figure 5G). Genes with elevated expression in PCTE/PCTME tumors compared with TI/TIA tumors were enriched for biological processes related to cell division, while genes upregulated in TI/TIA tumors were involved in neuronal function (Figure 5H). This analysis indicated that the iPSC-based model of gliomas displayed distinct mutation-dependent variation in their transcriptome, which recapitulated the gene expression and AS signatures of clinical gliomas.

Figure 5 In vivo glioma models from edited iPSCs recapitulate the gene expression and AS signatures of clinical gliomas. (A) Quantification of bioluminescent intensity emitted from indicated intracranial xenografts. n = 5–6. (B) Kaplan-Meier analysis of tumor-bearing mice. Log-rank test was used to compare between groups. n = 5–8. (C) Representative images of H&E (upper and middle) and IF (lower) staining with a human-specific anti-laminin B2 antibody on brain sections from tumor-bearing mice (n = 5–6). Scale bars, upper and lower panel, 1 mm; middle panel, 20 μm. (D and E) AS landscape of the 200 events (D) and AS scores (E) in iPSC xenografts harboring indicated mutations from RNA-Seq data. (F) RT-PCR analysis with human-specific primers in intracranial xenografts from edited NPCs. (G) Subtyping results of iPSC-derived glioma xenografts based on a previously reported molecular subtype signatures using GlioVis subtyping tools. n = 3. (H) Left, Heatmap showing the differentially expressed genes between TI/TIA and PCTE/PCTME xenografts. Right, Top 5 significantly enriched GO biological processes of the differentially expressed genes between TI/TIA and PCTE/PCTME xenografts. Data were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA in A, log-rank test in B, and 2-tailed unpaired t test in E. ***P < 0.001.

To investigate whether mutant EGFR could drive AS changes in the IDH1-mut genetic background, we overexpressed EGFRvIII in the TIA model. Our findings revealed that EGFRvIII substantially enhanced cell proliferation and induced AS changes in the IDH1-mut background, similar to its effects observed in the PCT background (Supplemental Figure 4, I–K). Nevertheless, the introduction of the IDH1-R132H mutation into IDH1-WT GSC1478 cells did not induce AS changes in detected genes and exhibited no impact on cell proliferation or in vivo tumorigenesis (Supplemental Figure 4, L–Q). These data highlighted the regulatory role of EGFRvIII in global AS across different glioma models; in contrast, the impact of IDH1 mutation on the AS landscape appears to be dependent on the specific genetic background.

AS of CERS5 and MPZL1 influences the oncogenic potential of glioma cells. To investigate the biological relevance of the AS signature we identified, we first assessed the exon skipping event in CERS5 exon 10 (E10). Ceramide, the building block of all sphingolipids and a bioactive intermediate in signal transduction, is synthesized by a family of 6 ceramide synthases, CERS1–6, where each generate ceramides with specific N-acyl chain lengths (35). Previous reports indicate chain length–dependent function of ceramides in tumor growth and apoptosis (36). From CPTAC lipidome data (13), we found a significant alteration in the abundance of ceramides with distinct chain lengths (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 5A). Specifically, C16-ceramide was identified as the most highly upregulated species in GBM compared with normal brain tissue (Figure 6B). C16-ceramide is synthesized by CERS5 and CERS6, but the overall expression change of these 2 genes could not fully explain the upregulation of C16-ceramide in GBM (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5B). Instead, E10 of CERS5 is alternatively spliced between GBM and normal brain tissue and the PSI of CERS5-E10 is significantly correlated with C16-ceramide abundance (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 5C), indicating an isoform-specific function of CERS5 in increasing the levels of C16-ceramide in GBM.

Figure 6 AS of CERS5-E10 affects the ceramide component and oncogenic potential of glioma cells. (A and B) Ceramide abundance between normal brain and GBM. “d18” represents a sphingoid base with 18 carbons. The number after “:” indicates the presence of double bonds, and the number after “/” denotes the carbon length in the fatty acid chain. (C) Gene expression of CERS5, CERS6 (left) and PSI of CERS5-E10-SE between normal brain and GBM. (D) Spearman correlation analysis between C16-ceramide and PSI of CERS5-E10-SE. (E) A cartoon showing CERS5 isoforms. (F) Abundance of CERS5 peptides analyzed from CPTAC-proteome data. (G) IP-IB in GSC46 overexpressed with CERS5 isoforms. (H) Lipid-MS analysis of ceramides abundance in GSCs. n = 4. ND, not detected. (I–L) Effects of CERS5-KO and rescue on proliferation (I, n = 3–6), sphere-formation (J), xenograft growth of GSC1478 (K, representative BLI at 18 days after inoculation) and mouse survival (L, n = 4–5). Data were analyzed using 2-tailed unpaired t test in B, C, F, and H, 2-way ANOVA in I, likelihood ratio test in J, and log-rank test in L. In B, C, and F, the box represents the interquartile range, the line within the box represents the median, and the whiskers extending to the maximum and minimum values. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

CERS5 is an ER membrane protein consisting of 5 predicted transmembrane segments. The AS of CERS5-E10, a nontriplet exon whose inclusion causes a frameshift and an alternative stop code in the last exon (E11), generates 2 isoforms with distinct cytosolic C termini (Figure 6E). With the CPTAC proteomic data, we confirmed that normal brain preferentially expresses the isoform including E10 (iso1), while GBM preferentially expresses the isoform lacking E10 (iso2; Figure 6F), which contains 4 serine phosphorylation sites encoded by E11 (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 5D). Phosphorylation at these 4 serine sites is required for the increased C16-ceramide level after CERS5 OE (37). As expected, we detected serine phosphorylation of exogenously expressed CERS5 iso2, but not in iso1, in GSCs (Figure 6G). To study the isoform-specific function, we knocked out CERS5 in GSCs, in which iso2 is the dominant isoform (Figure 2I), then overexpressed either iso1 or iso2 in the KO cells (Supplemental Figure 5, E–G). Ablation of CERS5 resulted in a significant reduction of C14 and C16-ceramides, which could be rescued by reexpression of iso2 but not iso1 (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 5H). Further, CERS5 KO inhibited GSC cell proliferation and sphere-forming frequency and suppressed brain xenograft growth, extending animal survival. Reexpression of CERS5 iso2, but not iso1, rescued the inhibition by CERS5 KO on GSC tumorigenicity (Figure 6, I–L and Supplemental Figure 5, I and J).

To further investigate AS signature event, we developed a CRISPR-based AS manipulation method to screen functional events (Figure 7A) (27). We selected 8 AS candidates based on their importance scores calculated from the random forest model as well as CRISPR targeting feasibility of their splice sites (Supplemental Figure 5D) and successfully induced the exon skipping in 6 candidates, confirmed by Sanger sequencing (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 5K). We showed that the induced exon skipping of TPM1-E6, MPZL1-E5, or CSNK1D-E9 significantly inhibited GSC1485 cell viability. Of note, the induced skipping of MPZL1-E5 inhibited in vitro cell proliferation as well as in vivo tumorigenesis in GSC1478 (Figure 7, C–E). However, normal NHAs and NHNPs do not require MPZL1-E5 inclusion for their viability (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 5L). MPZL1 was identified as a binding protein of tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 and has been demonstrated to be upregulated in various cancers and promote cell proliferation and migration (38–40). Compared with the E5-excluded iso1, the E5-included iso2 contains an extended C-terminus that harbors 2 tyrosine (Y) residues, Y241 and Y263 (Figure 7F). Phosphorylation at Y241 and Y263 of MPZL1 was shown to mediate its interaction with SHP2 (41). We confirmed that only iso2 but not iso1 could bind to SHP2 in GSCs (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 5M). SHP2 regulates key oncogenic pathways, including RAS-MAPK and PI3K-AKT, downstream of several receptor tyrosine kinases (42). Indeed, p-AKT and p-ERK were decreased in MPZL1-KO GSC1485 cells compared with control cells, whereas reexpression of exogenous MPZL1 iso2, but not iso1, in MPZL1-KO cells enhanced both p-AKT and p-ERK (Figure 7H). Further, the exogenous expression of iso2, but not iso1, rescued the MPZL1 KO–impaired cell growth in GSCs (Figure 7I).

Figure 7 Modulation of MPZL1 splicing affects its interaction with SHP2 and the subsequent oncogenic signaling in glioma cells. (A) Scheme showing CRISPR-based splicing modulation. (B) Left, effects on cell viability of GSC1485 by skipping of indicated exons. Right, RT-PCR. n = 4–6. (C) Effect of MPZL1-E5 skipping on the proliferation of indicated cells. Upper, RT-PCR. Lower, growth curve. n = 4. (D and E) Effects of MPZL1-E5 skipping on xenograft growth of GSC1478 (D, representative BLI and quantification, n = 5) and mouse survival (E, n = 5). (F), A cartoon showing MPZL1 isoforms. (G) IP-IB in GSC1485 overexpressed with MPZL1 isoforms. (H and I) Effects of MPZL1-KO and rescue on signaling pathways (H) and proliferation (I, n = 3–4) of GSC1485. Data were analyzed using 2-tailed unpaired t test in B and D, 2-way ANOVA in C and I, and log-rank test in E. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

A group of RBPs modulate the AS landscape in glioma. To identify the upstream regulator(s) of the identified AS signature, we analyzed the sequence characteristics surrounding the splice sites of the 200 events. We focused on the SE and MXE events and segregated the exons into those that are more included in GBM and those that are more excluded in GBM compared with normal brain. There was no significant difference in the splice site strength between included and excluded exons calculated with 3 different scoring models (Supplemental Figure 6A). However, included exons had substantially lower GC content upstream of the 3′ splice site (3′SS) compared with the excluded exons (Supplemental Figure 6B). Next, a de novo motif analysis identified potential PTBP1-binding motifs enriched in both the upstream (CYCUCY) and downstream (CUBCCY) intronic regions of the excluded exons, while a potential serine and arginine-rich (SR) splicing factor (SRSF)3–binding motif (CYUCWKC) was found enriched in the exonic regions of the included exons (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 A group of RBPs modulate the AS landscape in glioma. (A) Motif analysis around the splice sites of the exons from the 200 events and predicted binding RBPs. (B) Upper, dot plot showing the correlation between AS score and the expression of each RBPs. Dot sizes indicate the P value from spearman correlation analysis, and colors indicate correlation coefficient value. Bottom, heatmap showing the expression of each RBPs in TCGA gliomas, iPSC glioma xenografts, and human ESC to MN differentiation model. (C) IB analysis of indicated RBPs in normal brains (NB), NU glioma tissues with low or high AS scores (ASlo and AShi), and indicated cell lines. (D) IHC staining shows the expression of PTBP1 and RBFOX1 in iPSC glioma xenografts. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Heatmaps show the PSI distribution of the events that are from the 200 events and affected by PTBP1-KD, RBFOX1-OE, or SRSF3-KO. RT-PCR shows the validation of AS changes in GSC1485 with indicated treatment. The numbers below the PCR plots show the PCR-quantified PSI values.

Next, we analyzed the gene expression of 276 splicing-regulating RBPs and identified 29 RBPs whose expression correlated with the AS score in all 3 glioma data sets (Figure 8B). The differential expression of PTBP1, SNRPB, SNRPD2, and SRSF3 was corroborated at the protein level in NU tissue samples and GBM cell lines (Figure 8C). Consistently, these AS score–correlated RBPs are also differentially expressed between mutant IDH1- and EGFRvIII-driven iPSC glioma models (Figure 8, B and D, Supplemental Figure 6, C–E). Of interest, these RBPs exhibit distinct expression patterns during the neuronal differentiation process. Most of the positively correlated RBPs, including PTBP1, gradually decrease their expression during neuronal differentiation, while some of the negatively correlated RBPs, including RBFOX1, show increasing expression (Figure 8B). Splicing analysis in cells affected by PTBP1 KO, RBFOX1 OE, or SRSF3 KO (27, 43, 44) revealed that each of these 3 RBPs regulated a subset of the 200 events (Figure 8E, Supplemental Figure 6F, and Supplemental Table 6). This observation was validated by RT-PCR in GSCs (Figure 8E).

Further, we investigated the expression of these 29 RBPs and their association with AS landscape at the sc level (31). In line with the findings from the bulk RNA-Seq analysis, a hierarchical clustering analysis showed that most IDH-WT cells were distinguished from IDH-mut cells based on their elevated expression of AS positively correlated RBPs, including PTBP1, SNRPB2, and SNRPD (Supplemental Figure 6, G and H). As expected, the NPC.2 subpopulation of IDH-WT tumors clustered together with IDH-mut cells, which is consistent with the finding from the AS-based clustering analysis (Figure 3B). In contrast to the widespread expression of AS positively correlated RBPs, most of the negatively correlated RBPs displayed a scattered expression pattern, with expression limited to a small subset of cells, predominantly IDH-mut. Additionally, we observed significant correlations between certain RBPs and specific AS events at sc resolution (Supplemental Figure 6I).

Targeting PTBP1 inhibits cell growth and induces neuronal-like differentiation of GSCs. Next, we determined the biological function of specific RBPs in glioma cells that were positively or negatively correlated with AS scores. KO or KD of PTBP1, SRSF3, SNRPB, or SNRPD2 significantly reduced the proliferation of GSC1485 cells, while OE of RBFOX1, but not CELF4 or SRRM4, inhibited cell growth (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 7A). Of interest, a mutual-regulatory network may exist in the expression among these RBPs, wherein SRSF3 KO decreased PTBP1 expression, SNRPB KD reduced SRSF3 and SNRPD2 expression, and SNRPD2 KD led to the dephosphorylation of SRSF3 (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 9 Targeting PTBP1 inhibited cell growth and induced neuronal-like differentiation in GSCs. (A) Effect of overexpression (OE), knockdown (KD), or knockout (KO) of indicated RBPs on cell proliferation of GSC1485 (PTBP1, SRSF3, SNRPB, SNRPD2) or GSC1478 (RBFOX1). Upper, IB. Lower, cell proliferation curve. n = 2–4. (B) Sphere-formation analysis in GSC1478 treated with shRNA-PTBP1 (sh-PTBP1) or a negative control (sh-NC). (C) IF and IB analysis of TUJ1 in GSC1478 cells treated with sh-PTBP1 or sh-NC. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Effects of PTBP1-targeting ASOs on PTBP1 expression (IB, upper) and cell proliferation (lower) in indicated cells. n = 3–6. (E) Effects of PTBP1-targeting ASO1 on PTBP1 expression (IB, left) and cell proliferation (right) in edited iPSC-derived NPCs with indicated mutations. n = 4. (F–H) In vivo effects of PTBP1-ASO1 on the growth of GSC1478-derived intracranial xenografts (F, BLI images of brain glioma xenografts. G, quantification) and survival of mice (H). n = 7–10. Data were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA in A, D, and G, 2-tailed unpaired t test in E, likelihood ratio test in B, and log-rank test in H. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We focused on PTBP1 to further study its function in GSCs due to its strongest correlation with the AS score (Figure 8B). KD of PTBP1 not only induced apoptosis and decreased self renewal in GSC1478 cells, but also induced a neuronal-like morphology and the expression of a neuron marker TUJ1 under a neuronal differentiation culture condition (Figure 9, B and C and Supplemental Figure 7C), which further highlights the association between RBP/AS networks and differentiation programs in glioma. Through the modulation of CERS5-E10 AS (Figure 8E), PTBP1 KD led to a significant decrease of C16-ceramides in GSC1478 (Supplemental Figure 7D).

We then assessed the therapeutic vulnerability of targeting PTBP1 in glioma by using an antisense oligonucleotide–based (ASO-based) therapy (45). Compared with a control GFP-ASO, the PTBP1-ASO1 decreased PTBP1 protein level and inhibited in vitro GSC growth but had no effect on NHNPs or NHAs (Figure 9D). Notably, PTBP1 targeting exerted much stronger antitumor effects in IDH1-WT iPSC-NPC than in IDH1-mut iPSC-NPC (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 7E). Consistently, PTBP1 KO had milder effects on the IDH1-mut GSCs compared with IDH1-WT GSCs (Supplemental Figure 7F), indicating variable dependence on PTBP1-modulated AS program in IDH1-WT and -mut tumors.

Next, we assessed the therapeutic effects of the PTBP1-ASO or a control-ASO through intratumoral delivery in an orthotopic xenograft model of GSC1478 cells. Consistently, PTBP1-ASO1 treatment significantly inhibited the growth of orthotopic tumor xenografts and prolonged animal survival (Figure 9, F–H). Further analysis of ASO-treated tumor xenografts showed effective downregulation of PTBP1 expression and induction of apoptosis in PTBP1-ASO group (Supplemental Figure 7G). Taken together, these results suggest that PTBP1-targeting ASO produces a potent antitumor effect in the IDH1-WT model.