Corrigendum Open Access | 10.1172/JCI173145

Mesenchymal cell replacement corrects thymic hypoplasia in murine models of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome

Pratibha Bhalla, Qiumei Du, Ashwani Kumar, Chao Xing, Angela Moses, Igor Dozmorov, Christian A. Wysocki, Ondine B. Cleaver, Timothy J. Pirolli, Mary Louise Markert, Maria Teresa de la Morena, Antonio Baldini, and Nicolai S.C. van Oers

Published July 3, 2023 - More info

Published in Volume 133, Issue 13 on July 3, 2023
J Clin Invest. 2023;133(13):e173145. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173145.
© 2023 Bhalla et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Published July 3, 2023 - Version history
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2022;132(22):e160101. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI160101

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2023;133(13):e173145. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173145

In the original version of Figure 5A, the images for Tbx1neo2/neo2 and Foxn11089/1089 hypoplastic lobes were duplicates. The correct figure part is below. The HTML and PDF files have been updated online.

The authors regret the error.

See the related article at Mesenchymal cell replacement corrects thymus hypoplasia in murine models of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome.

Version history
  • Version 1 (July 3, 2023): Electronic publication
