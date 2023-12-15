A gain-of-function p53 mutant synergizes with oncogenic NRAS to promote acute myeloid leukemia in mice

Mutant p53 cooperates with oncogenic NRAS to rapidly induce AML. To explore potential genetic interactions between p53 missense mutant and oncogenic NRAS signaling, we used Vav-Cre to activate both mutations since E11.5 (21, 22). The compound mice rapidly died from AML within a few weeks of birth (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI173116DS1). We then switched to the inducible Mx1-Cre line and generated Mx1-Cre (control), p53LSL-R172H/+ Mx1-Cre (p53mut), NrasLSL-G12D/+ Mx1-Cre (NrasG12D), and NrasLSL-G12D/+ p53LSL-R172H/+ Mx1-Cre (NPmut) mice. Six-week-old mice were administered polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid (pI-pC) to induce the expression of oncogenic Nras and mutant p53 from their respective endogenous loci. Unexpectedly, NPmut mice were either found dead or became moribund within a few days after the initial pI-pC injection (Supplemental Figure 1B). This finding was reminiscent of KrasLSL-G12D/fl Mx1-Cre and KrasLSL-G12D/+ Dnmt3fl/fl Mx1-Cre mice that we previously described (23, 24) and was likely due to leaky expression of Cre and amplified IFN signaling. As single-mutant mice do not have sufficient recombination efficiency without pI-pC injection (25), approximately 6-week-old control and single-mutant mice were treated with pI-pC three times every other day as previously described (26), whereas pI-pC treatment was withheld from NPmut mice (Figure 1A). We found that the BM cells from moribund NPmut mice expressed the recombined 1loxp NrasG12D and p53R172H alleles like the BM cells from age-matched single-mutant mice and retained the WT Nras and p53 alleles (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 NPmut mice rapidly develop lethal AML. (A) Transgenic mouse lines and illustration of the Mx1-Cre induction scheme. (B) Genotyping of p53 and Nras alleles in non–pl-pC–injected NPmut and pI-pC–injected p53mut (Pmut) and NrasG12D BM cells. WBM, whole bone marrow. (C) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of all 4 groups of mice. (D) Disease incidence in moribund p53mut, NrasG12D, and NPmut mice. (E) Quantification of SP weight and H&E-stained SP sections to show monocytic leukemia cells. Original magnification, ×1 (top panel), ×40 (inset). (F) Quantification of liver/body weight and representative image of gross liver morphology. (G) Quantification of monocytes (Mac1+Gr1–), myeloid precursors (Mac1+Gr1mid), and neutrophils (Mac1+Gr1hi) in BM, SP, and PB. (E–G) Results are presented as the mean ± SD. (H) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of recipient mice transplanted with BM cells from 6-week-old NPmut mice and with NPmut AML cells from 3 representative donors. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank test followed by Benjamini-Hochberg multiple-comparison analysis (C and H), 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (E and F), and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (G). Con, control.

After a prolonged latency, p53mut mice developed various myeloid diseases (including AML and myeloproliferative neoplasm) or osteosarcoma (median survival: ~530 days), whereas 100% of NrasG12D mice developed myeloid disorders as described previously (26, 27) (median survival: ~480 days) (Figure 1, C and D). In sharp contrast to NP–/– mice that developed mixed AML and T cell malignancy (14), NPmut mice rapidly developed lethal AML with full penetrance (median survival, ~80 days) (Figure 1, C and D), characterized by splenomegaly and accumulation of partially differentiated myeloid blast cells in the spleen (SP) and liver (Figure 1, E and F). Flow analysis of hematopoietic tissues from moribund NPmut mice indicated expansion of Mac1+Gr1– monocytes in BM and the SP, expansion of Mac1+Gr1hi neutrophils in peripheral blood (PB), and a reduction of neutrophils in BM (Figure 1G). By contrast, tissues from age-matched NrasG12D and p53mut mice did not show significant phenotypes (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2). Unlike the myeloid blasts that we characterized in previous AML models (10, 14), AML blasts in NPmut BM, SP, and PB corresponded to Mac1+Gr1mid immature myeloid precursors (Figure 1G). Blood smear preparations revealed circulating atypical, immature monocytoid cells in the NPmut PB (Supplemental Figure 3).

To determine whether oncogenic NRAS and mutant p53 induce AML in a cell-autonomous manner, we transplanted total BM cells from 6-week-old NPmut mice along with the same number of competitor cells into irradiated recipient mice. Without pI-pC injections, the recipient mice died from AML with a latency comparable to that of primary NPmut mice (Figure 1H). Moreover, NPmut AML phenotypes were transplantable into irradiated recipients (Figure 1H). Taken together, our data demonstrate that mutant p53 cooperated with oncogenic NRAS to promote AML.

NPmut hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells show imbalanced myelopoiesis and lymphopoiesis. To understand the cellular mechanisms underlying NPmut AML, we analyzed hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from control, p53mut, and NrasG12D mice 1 week after the last pI-pC injection and from age-matched NPmut mice. Long-term HSCs (LT-HSCs), short-term HSCs (ST-HSCs), and multipotent progenitors (MPPs) 2–4 were delineated as previously described (28) (Supplemental Figure 4A). The numbers and cell-cycle profiles of LT-HSC, ST-HSC, MPP2-4, and Lin–Sca1+cKit+ (LSK) cells in p53mut mice were indistinguishable from those in control mice (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4). By contrast, the numbers of LT-HSCs and ST-HSCs were increased in NrasG12D and NPmut SP, while the numbers of MPP2-4 and LSK cells were elevated in NrasG12D SP and NPmut BM compared with those in controls (Supplemental Figure 4). However, we observed no significant differences between NrasG12D and NPmut HSPCs (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4). As reported before (25, 29), NrasG12D BM HSCs (defined as LSK CD48–CD150+) were hyperproliferative. Surprisingly, the cell-cycle profiles of NPmut HSPCs were comparable to those of control cells (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 NPmut HSPCs show hyperactivation of ERK signaling and reduced lymphopoiesis. (A–D) Analyses were performed in control, p53mut, and NrasG12D mice 1 week after the last pI-pC injection and in age-matched NPmut mice. (A) Schematic illustration of HSPC compartments, including HSCs (defined as Lin–Sca1+cKit+Flk2–CD48–CD150+), MPP2–4 (defined as described in the legend to Supplemental Figure 4), CMPs, CLPs, MEPs, and GMPs (defined as described in the legend to Supplemental Figure 5). The number of arrows indicates the overall degree of expansion or reduction versus control cells. (B) Quantification of myeloid colonies formed from the same number of BM cells in the presence of GM-CSF and the replating capability of BM cells in the presence of IL-3. (C) Quantification of p-ERK1/2 levels in Lin–cKit+ HSPCs. (D) Quantification of CLPs from the BM and SP. (E–G) Analyses were performed in moribund NPmut mice and age-matched control mice. (E and F) Quantification of thymus weight in primary mice (E) and NPmut recipients (F). (G) Quantification of T cells in hematopoietic tissues, including BM, SP, and PB, from NPmut recipients. (B–G) Results are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (B, D, and E), 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (C), and unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (F and G).

To investigate how p53mut affects downstream progenitors in NrasG12D mice, we first analyzed myeloid progenitors (MPs) and subpopulations (common myeloid progenitors [CMPs], granulocyte-macrophage progenitors [GMPs], and megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors [MEPs]) in control, p53mut, NrasG12D, and NPmut mice (Supplemental Figure 5). The MP compartment in p53mut mice was comparable to that in control mice. In agreement with our previous results (25, 30), all MP compartments of NrasG12D mice including CMP, GMP, and MEP compartments were significantly expanded in BM and/or SP compared with controls. Surprisingly, expression of p53mut did not further expand the number of MPs in NrasG12D mice. Rather, the numbers of GMPs in NPmut BM and SP were lower than those in NrasG12D BM and SP, leading to an overall reduced MP compartment compared with NrasG12D BM and SP (Figure 2A). We further evaluated the clonogenicity of BM MPs in vitro. NrasG12D and NPmut cells showed enhanced colony-forming and replating capabilities, while p53mut cells were similar to controls (Figure 2B). Consistent with GMP flow analyses, NPmut cells formed fewer colonies than did NrasG12D cells in the presence of GM-CSF or IL-3 (first round of replating). Surprisingly, in contrast to these modest NPmut HSPC phenotypes, phosphorylated ERK (p-ERK) levels in NPmut HSPCs were 2-fold higher than those in control, p53mut, and NrasG12D cells in the absence or presence of GM-CSF stimulation (Figure 2C). Our results indicate a decoupling of hyperactive ERK signaling from expansion and proliferation in NPmut HSPCs.

Interestingly, despite the comparable expansion of lymphoid-primed MPP4 cells in NrasG12D and NPmut mice (Supplemental Figure 4E), the numbers of downstream common lymphoid progenitors (CLPs) (defined as Lin–IL-7Rα+Sca1locKitlo) were significantly increased in NrasG12D but not NPmut BM and SP compared with controls (Figure 2D). Moreover, moribund primary NPmut mice showed decreased T and B lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 6) and invisible thymi (Figure 2E), whereas age-matched NrasG12D mice displayed normal lymphocyte compartments (Supplemental Figure 6) and a moderate increase in thymus weight (Figure 2E). Similarly, in NPmut recipients, in which host-derived WT T cells significantly contributed to the T cell compartment, the thymus weight were greatly reduced and the T cell compartment shrank in SP and PB (Figure 2, F and G). Our data demonstrate an imbalanced myelopoiesis and lymphopoiesis in NPmut HSPCs that may be induced by mutant p53 and oncogenic NRAS in a cell-autonomous manner and further enhanced via secondary cell nonautonomous mechanism(s).

Mutant p53 and oncogenic NRAS synergistically establish a distinct NPmut AML transcriptome. To investigate how mutant p53 cooperates with oncogenic NRAS to promote leukemogenesis, we performed RNA-Seq using sorted Lin–cKit+ BM HSPCs from moribund NPmut as well as pI-pC–treated, age-matched control, p53mut, and NrasG12D mice. RNA-Seq analysis of NPmut versus control HSPCs identified 716 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) (fold change ≥2, FDR/adjusted P < 0.05), with 258 and 458 genes significantly up- and downregulated, respectively (Figure 3A). The transcriptional levels of these DEGs in p53mut and NrasG12D HSPCs were indistinguishable from those in controls (Figure 3B), suggesting that mutant p53 and oncogenic NRAS synergistically established the aberrant NPmut AML transcriptome.

Figure 3 Mutant p53 and oncogenic NRAS synergize to establish the NPmut AML transcriptome. Lin–cKit+ BM HSPCs were sorted from moribund NPmut and age-matched control, p53mut, and NrasG12D mice for RNA-Seq analysis. (A) Volcano plot of DEGs in NPmut versus control HSPCs (upregulated genes are shown in red and downregulated genes in blue). (B) Heatmap of DEGs in control, p53mut (Pmut), NrasG12D (N), and NPmut HSPCs. (C) Quantification of transcriptional levels of RTKs. Results are presented as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. (D) Venn diagrams of overlapped DEGs in NP–/– versus NPmut HSPCs. (E and F) NPmut HSPCs displayed a MPP gene signature (E) and partial signatures of MEPs and GMPs (F). NES, normalized enrichment score. (C and F) Wald tests within DESeq2 were conducted to assess differential gene expression between groups. P values from DEG analyses and GSEA were corrected for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method.

We investigated potential mechanisms underlying ERK1/2 hyperactivation in NPmut HSPCs. Consistent with the genotyping results (Figure 1B), we found that transcripts from both WT and oncogenic Nras alleles were expressed at similar levels and that Nras itself was not differentially expressed in NPmut HSPCs compared with controls (data not shown). Among the established positive regulators of the ERK1/2 signaling pathway (Sos1/2, Rasgrp1-4, and Ptpn11), only Rasgrp4, encoding a RAS guanine nucleotide exchange factor, was moderately upregulated. However, Rasgrp4 levels were almost undetectable (reads per kilobase per million mapped reads [RPKM] <1) (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Evaluation of established negative regulators (e.g., Spry 1–4, Socs family members, Cbl, Dusp1, and Nf1) revealed that Dab2ip, a RAS GTPase activating protein, was downregulated in NPmut HSPCs (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). Further examination of the 258 upregulated DEGs identified increased expression of several genes encoding receptor-like tyrosine kinases (RTKs) upstream of ERK1/2, including MET and the IL-6 receptor (Figure 3C). These findings suggest that overexpression of RTKs may contribute to the hyperactivation of MEK/ERK signaling in NPmut HSPCs.

Consistent with the notion that the NPmut AML transcriptome is mainly driven by the synergistic activities of mutant p53 and oncogenic NRAS, it showed minimal overlap with the NP-/- AML transcriptome, which is predominantly driven by p53 loss (14) (Figure 3D). Common upregulated genes shared between both AML transcriptomes were enriched for molecular signatures related to the RAS pathway (e.g., Junb), whereas common downregulated genes were enriched for NPM1-mutated or MLL1-driven AML-related gene sets (Supplemental Table 1). Using published data sets (31, 32), we previously showed that NP–/– HSPCs gain partial HSC signature and largely retain the MEP signature (14). Consequently, NP–/– MEPs, but not GMPs, are transformed into AML-initiating cells (14). By contrast, NPmut HSPCs displayed a MPP gene signature (Figure 3E) and partial signatures of both MEPs and GMPs (Figure 3F). Not surprisingly, LSK and MPP2–4 cells sorted from approximately 6-week-old NPmut mice could reestablish AML in 100% of the recipient mice, whereas NPmut GMPs and MEPs only reinitiated AML in a fraction of recipients (Supplemental Table 2).

Mutant p53 and oncogenic NRAS cooperatively dysregulate hematopoietic transcription factor networks and promote inflammation. We performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) comparing NPmut with control HSPCs against the gene sets available in the Molecular Signatures Database (MSigDB) (33). Several gene sets related to inflammation and innate immunity were enriched in NPmut HSPCs, whereas gene sets associated with extracellular matrix reorganization were predominantly enriched in control cells (Figure 4A). In contrast to the enrichment of erythroid differentiation pathways in NP–/– HSPCs (Figure 4B), the TLR signaling pathway, TNF-α signaling via the NF-κB, inflammatory response, IL-6/JAK/STAT3 signaling, and the NLRP3 inflammasome were overrepresented in NPmut cells (Figure 4C). In addition, many regulatory components of these pathways, such as Csf1r, Nfkbia, CD74, Tlr1, Irf5/8, and Il6ra were significantly upregulated in the NPmut AML transcriptome, and their overexpression was validated using quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) (Figure 4D). Consistent with the GSEA data, analysis via Metascape, an online tool that integrates information from several databases (e.g., Transcriptional Regulatory Relationships Unraveled by Sentence-based Text [TRRUST]) (34, 35), identified that transcriptional networks mediated by NF-κB pathway TFs (Rela and Nfkb1) and the myeloid/B lineage transcriptional regulator (PU.1) were enriched in upregulated genes in NPmut HSPCs (Figure 4E). Because activation of the TLR/NF-κB signaling pathway often leads to overproduction of inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (36–38), we examined the levels of select inflammatory cytokines in the serum of primary NPmut mice and NPmut recipient mice using a multiplex ELISA (Figure 4F). This analysis revealed elevated levels of several inflammatory cytokines, including IL-6 and TNF-α, indicating systemic inflammation in NPmut mice. To determine whether our result with NPmut mice informs human AML, we performed immunohistochemical staining of NF-κB p65 on human specimens, including 4 control and 4 AML BM cores. Control BM biopsies were collected from patients with clinical histories of thrombocytopenia, monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, or Hodgkin lymphoma, but who had a normal BM biopsy as assessed by a hematopathologist. AML BM cores were from patients with AML who had both NRAS and TP53 mutations. Consistent with our mouse data, total and nuclear p65 levels were upregulated in AML blast cells versus control BM cells (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 Upregulation of NF-κB in NPmut HSPCs and NRAS TP53 AML cells. (A and B) GSEA identified distinct pathways enriched in NPmut (A) and NP–/– (B) HSPCs. (C) Enrichment of inflammation-related pathways in NPmut cells. (D) qRT-PCR validation of several inflammation-related genes. (E) Dysregulation of RELa, NF-κB1, and SPI1/PU.1 transcriptional networks in genes upregulated in NPmut HSPCs. (F) Quantification of inflammatory cytokines in serum from primary and NPmut recipient mice. (G) Immunohistochemical staining for NF-κB p65 on human NRAS TP53 AML BM cores. Scale bar: 100 mm. The OD of total and nuclear p65 was quantified (see Supplemental Methods for details). (D, F, and G) Results are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (D and F) and 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (G).

Our Metascape analysis of downregulated genes in NPmut HSPCs revealed enrichment for GATA1- and GATA2-linked transcriptional networks (Figure 5A), which included downregulated expression of Gata1 and Gata2 themselves (Figure 5B). GATA2 downregulation in NPmut HSPCs was further validated using Western blot analysis (Figure 5C). Since GATA2 regulates Gata1 expression (39), our data indicate a loss of GATA2 TF activity. Accordingly, the genes downregulated in GATA2-deficient CMP/GMP cells from Gata2 enhancer –77–/– fetal liver (40) were also downregulated in NPmut HSPCs (Figure 5, D and E). More important, analogous to what we observed in NPmut HSPCs, Gata2 downregulation in fetal liver MPs resulted in the upregulation of TLR and IFN pathways, with enrichment of genes representing a spectrum of inflammatory mechanisms (41, 42). In a rescue assay, in which the capacity of GATA2 to regulate endogenous target genes was quantified using RNA-Seq and qRT-PCR (41, 43–45), GATA2 reexpression downregulated the expression of inflammation-related genes in –77–/– fetal liver MPs (GATA2-rescue_DN gene set). Although this gene set was not included in the databases we previously used, it was significantly enriched in NPmut HSPCs (Figure 5F). We conducted a similar GATA2 reexpression analysis in Lin–cKit+ HSPCs, which were sorted from control and NPmut BM, cultured with cytokines in RetroNectin-coated wells, and infected with MSCV empty vector or a MSCV GATA2 construct as described previously (46). GATA2 reexpression led to rapid cell death in NPmut HSPCs, precluding downstream analyses. Thus, we induced expression of GATA2 in human NPmut KY821 AML cells (20) and K562 cells with WT NRAS and TP53 loss via electroporation. The number of GATA2-expressing KY821 cells quickly declined in culture (Figure 5G), and GATA2 downregulated the expression of inflammatory genes (Figure 5H). The growth-inhibitory effect of GATA2 was also observed in K562 cells, but to a lesser degree (Figure 5G). Our data suggest that downregulation of the GATA2 transcriptional network contributed to pathologic inflammation in NPmut mice.

Figure 5 GATA2 regulates transcriptional levels of inflammation-related genes and survival of mouse and human NPmut cells. (A) Dysregulation of GATA1 and GATA2 transcriptional networks in genes downregulated in NPmut HSPCs. (B) Quantification of Gata1 and Gata2 transcriptional levels. (C) Western blot analysis of GATA2 protein levels in control and NPmut HSPCs. (D) Heatmap of genes downregulated in Gata2 enhancer –77–/– versus control fetal liver MPs. (E and F) Genes downregulated in –77–/– MPs were enriched in control HSPCs (E), whereas genes downregulated upon GATA2 reexpression were enriched in NPmut HSPCs (F). (G and H) Human NPmut KY821 AML cells were electroporated with MSCV-GFP (OE-NC) or MSCV-GATA2-GFP (OE-GATA2) DNA. (G) Quantification of transduced KY821 and K562 cells in culture. (H) Quantification of GATA2 and inflammation-related genes via qRT-PCR 48 hours after electroporation. (B, C, G, and H) Results are presented as the mean ± SD. (B, E, and F) Wald tests within DESeq2 were conducted to assess differential gene expression between groups. P values from differential gene expression analyses and GSEA were corrected for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (C and H) and 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (G).

Inhibition of MEK and NF-κB signaling attenuates NPmut cell growth in vitro and in vivo. Upon TLR and TNF-α receptor activation, the IκB kinase (IKK) complex is activated and phosphorylates the inhibitory protein IκBα, leading to its proteasome-mediated degradation and subsequent nuclear localization of NF-κB TFs (Figure 6A) (47). IKK-16, a selective IKK inhibitor (48), is a well-established tool compound used to inhibit NF-κB activation. To determine whether blocking hyperactivated MEK/ERK and/or NF-κB signaling inhibits NPmut AML cell growth in vitro, we cultured mouse NPmut-AML cells in the presence of the FDA-approved MEK inhibitor trametinib (Tra) (49) and/or IKK-16. Both drugs killed NPmut AML cells alone in a dose-dependent manner with the IC 50 at approximately 15 nM and approximately 1 μM, respectively (Figure 6B). Combined Tra and IKK-16 inhibited NPmut-AML cell growth more effectively than did a single agent alone (Combination Index <1 indicates synergism). By contrast, BM cells isolated from moribund p53mut mice (IC 50 : 1.8 μM) or NrasG12D mice (IC 50 : 3.6 μM) were less sensitive to IKK-16 (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Inhibition of MEK and NF-κB signaling blocks the growth of mouse and human NPmut leukemia cells in vitro. (A) Schematic illustration of NF-κB signaling. (B) Quantification of mouse NPmut cell growth using the CellTiter-Glo assay. The Combination Index (C.I.) was calculated. A Combination Index of less than 1 indicates synergism. (C) IKK-16 dose-response curves of BM cells from moribund NrasG12D (N), p53mut (Pmut), and NPmut mice. (D) Tra dose-response curves of human K562 and KY821 leukemia cell lines. (E) Quantification of nuclear versus cytoplasmic NF-κB p65 localization in K562 and KY821 cell lines. (F) IKK-16 dose-response curves for K562 and KY821 cell lines. (B–F) Results are presented as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (E).

Consistent with our mouse results, NPmut KY821 AML cells showed similar sensitivity to Tra (IC 50 : 25 nM), whereas K562 cells were resistant to Tra (IC 50 >200 nM) (Figure 6D). To determine whether the NF-κB pathway is elevated in human NPmut AML cells, we quantified the nuclear versus cytosolic localization of NF-κB p65 in K562 and KY821 cells with or without 3 ng/mL TNF-α stimulation using a confocal immunofluorescence microscopy–based method similar to that described in a previous publication (50) (Figure 6E). KY821 cells had a higher nuclear/cytosolic p65 ratio than did K562 cells under unstimulated conditions, indicating an elevated basal activation of NF-κB signaling in KY821 cells. Upon TNF-α stimulation, nuclear localization of NF-κB was significantly increased in K562 cells, while an increase was trending but statistically insignificant in KY821 cells, probably due to high and potentially saturated basal NF-κB activity in these cells. As expected, KY821 cells were more sensitive to IKK-16 treatment than were K562 cells (IC 50 : 1.8 μM vs. 3.1 μM) (Figure 6F). Our results indicate that NPmut AML cells were sensitive to MEK and NF-κB inhibition in vitro.

We did not pursue any in vivo studies with IKK-16, given the established toxicities of IKK inhibitors (51). By contrast, we discovered that NPmut HSPCs overexpressed CD74 (Figure 4C), whose increased expression correlates to the complete remission in patients with AML treated with the combined proteasome inhibitor bortezomib (Btz) and induction chemotherapy (52), as well as to Btz sensitivity in patients with multiple myeloma (53). Therefore, we treated NPmut leukemia cells with Btz in vitro. Human myeloma cell lines with intermediate/high sensitivity to Btz typically have an IC 50 of less than 10 nM (54). Both human and mouse NPmut leukemia cells were more sensitive to Btz (IC 50 : ~7–8 nM) than were K562 cells (IC 50 : 27.4 nM) (Figure 7A). Consistent with the known action of Btz in inhibiting the NF-κB pathway (55, 56), Btz-treated KY821 cells showed accumulation of ubiquitinylated proteins and stabilization of IκBα, the inhibitory protein of NF-κB p65 (Figure 7B). Our data suggest that the antitumor effect of Btz was mediated, at least partially, through inhibition of NF-κB p65 activity.

Figure 7 Combined MEK and proteasome inhibitors ameliorate AML burden and prolong the survival of NPmut mice. (A) Btz dose-response curves of mouse NPmut leukemia cells and human K562 and KY821 cell lines. (B) Western blot analysis of ubiquitin and IκBα in human KY821 cells treated with 5 nM Btz. (C–E) NPmut cells were transplanted into sublethally irradiated CD45.1+ recipients. Once AML was established, the recipient mice were treated with vehicle, Tra, Btz, or combined Tra and Btz until moribund. (C and D) Quantification of leukemia burden before (C) and after (D) drug treatment. (C and D) Results are presented as the mean ± SD. (E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves for different treatment cohorts. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test (C and D) and log-rank test followed by Benjamini-Hochberg multiple-comparison analysis (E).

We further examined Btz effects in vivo. NPmut leukemia cells were transplanted into sublethally irradiated mice. Upon establishment of AML, the recipient mice were divided into 4 groups with comparable leukemia cell burdens and treated with vehicle, Tra, Btz, or combined Tra and Btz (Figure 7C). Tra alone and Btz alone lowered the leukemia burden (Figure 7D) and prolonged the survival of NPmut mice (Figure 7E). Combination treatment further potentiated the survival benefits with the use of a single agent alone (Figure 7E). To determine the mechanisms of drug treatment, we conducted an independent experiment and sacrificed vehicle-treated moribund mice along with Btz- or combination drug–treated mice, which carried the average leukemia burden in their corresponding groups. Donor-derived leukemia cells were flow sorted from BM, and the transcript levels of inflammation-related genes were quantified using qRT-PCR. This analysis revealed that the leukemia suppression effects of Btz and combination treatment were associated with reduced expression of inflammation-related genes (Supplemental Figure 8).