Mouse sarcopenia model reveals sex- and age-specific differences in phenotypic and molecular characteristics

Interventions for sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and function with aging, are still lacking, and the molecular underpinnings of muscle mass and function loss in this setting are incompletely understood. Despite the importance of animal studies in elucidating the mechanisms leading to sarcopenia, a clear definition of sarcopenia in preclinical studies has not been established. Further, mouse models that reflect the progression of sarcopenia in equivalent human age are still lacking. To our knowledge, this is the first study to identify sarcopenia using a clinically relevant definition in male C57BL/6J mice aged 23–32 months and female C57BL/6J mice aged 27–28 months, which are equivalent to humans aged 66 to 86 years old, and 80 years old, respectively (28). In male mice, with this definition, there are distinct trajectories for changes in muscle mass, strength, and functional performance that are associated with molecular alterations in mitochondrial function, autophagy, and AMPK signaling, but not in atrogenes. With proteomic analysis in male muscles, we confirmed a positive correlation between muscle mass and protein abundance in mitochondrial metabolism pathways, and pathways related to fibrosis and immune responses were associated with modifications in treadmill running time. In contrast, in female mice, the progression of sarcopenia is less pronounced, and their body fat is higher compared with male mice. Unlike male mice, they exhibit a milder sarcopenia phenotype without significant changes in mitochondrial biogenesis, OXPHOS complex content, AMPK signaling, mitophagy, or atrogenes.

With aging, the decrease in muscle function is greater than in muscle mass (3, 29). After the age of 50, the decline in leg lean body mass is about 1%–2% per year in humans (30–33) while strength loss is 1.5%–5% per year (30, 31). In male mice, the age-related decrease in muscle mass was not as prominent as the declines in muscle strength (grip) and physical performance (treadmill running time) at early stages of aging (23–24 months), and physical performance declines more dramatically than muscle mass and strength in the late stages of aging (over 30 months). A similar finding has also been reported in a longitudinal study of frailty status in C57BL/6J mice, where the age-related decline in treadmill running time was more prominent than the decrease in grip strength in mice aged 23–32 months (34). When grip strength was normalized to body weight, all old groups showed decreased grip strength, likely due to the 23–26 month group having higher body weight than older groups. Normalizing grip strength to hindlimb muscle mass, which more accurately represents muscle mass (35), still showed a decrease in grip strength in 23–26 month groups, but to a lesser extent. Further, higher muscle mass was moderately correlated with higher muscle strength in old mice (ρ = 0.48), suggesting muscle mass is not the sole contributor to the decline in muscle strength, particularly in mice between the ages of 23 and 26 months. In mice older than 27 months, the decrease in muscle mass may be a more important factor leading to strength decline. Female mice aged 27–28 months exhibited less age-related deteriorations in grip strength, muscle mass, and physical performance and had higher fat mass compared with same-age males. These findings align with previous clinical and preclinical studies regarding age-related changes in muscle loss and body composition (2, 36, 37). Despite inconsistent findings on the association between adiposity and frailty and/or mortality across various studies and cohorts in female mice (36, 38), we did not observe a higher prevalence of sarcopenia in older females with higher body fat compared with males of the same age. Future studies should investigate the association between body fat and sarcopenia stages in mice.

We utilized mice aged between 4 and 9 months as the young standard because this age range is equivalent to a human age range of approximately 23 to 36 years old (28). In the definition of sarcopenia in humans, healthy young adults aged 18 to 40 years old have been commonly used as a reference group in many studies. For instance, the standard for Skeletal Muscle Index (SMI), calculated as the skeletal muscle mass relative to total body mass, has been established in individuals aged 18 to 39 years (39). Similarly, the definition of low grip strength was derived relative to the peak mean values observed in humans, which occur between 29 and 39 years old in men and 26 and 42 years old in women (24). We also performed a sensitivity analysis restricting the age range to 4–6 months old, but this did not alter the overall results (data not shown). In our current study, we defined probable sarcopenia as exhibiting 1 deficit and sarcopenia as showing deficits in at least 2 out of the 3 sarcopenic criteria: grip strength, muscle mass, and physical performance (treadmill running time). Using our proposed cutoff points (at least 2 SDs below the mean in young mice), the prevalence of sarcopenia was 9%–22% in male mice aged 23–26 months and 21.2% in female mice aged 27–28 months. This is similar to the prevalence of sarcopenia in humans of an equivalent age (over 60 years old), which ranges from 10%–27% (40), and confirms the translational importance of this definition. In clinical studies, hand grip strength is currently considered the primary parameter in diagnosing sarcopenia because it is a strong predictor for prolonged hospitalization, increased functional limitations, poor quality of life, and increased mortality (21, 22, 41–44). Interestingly, we found that the majority of male mice defined as probably sarcopenic had low grip strength rather than low muscle mass or low physical performance. In addition, most of the male mice with sarcopenia showed a combination of all 3 criteria, followed by low grip strength plus muscle mass, and low grip strength plus physical performance, whereas there was no case of only low muscle mass plus physical performance. These findings suggest that low grip strength presents earlier than the other 2 criteria in sarcopenia, further supporting the concept that low muscle strength can be considered an early and central parameter for sarcopenia diagnosis in male mice. Our data also shows that muscle strength is more closely related to muscle mass than physical performance in male mice.

Declines in muscle quantity (muscle size) and quality (muscle strength and/or power per unit of muscle mass) are responsible for age-related impairments in muscle contractility (45, 46). Clinically, the decline in muscle quality is associated with age-related changes in glucose and protein metabolism, modifications to muscle structure, oxidative stress–induced damage, adipose infiltration, decreased capillary density, and alterations in both contractility and fatigability (47). In preclinical sarcopenia studies, a commonly used method to detect muscle quality is relative force production (47, 48), including specific force (maximum force normalized to muscle cross-sectional area). Studies in sarcopenia using mouse models have reported both decreased and maintained specific force. Graber et al. and Qaisar et al. reported decreased specific force in the extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscles of 25–28 month-old mice compared with 6–10 month-old mice, with Graber’s group also noting similar changes in the soleus muscles (49, 50). In contrast, Ham et al. found that 30-month-old mice maintained specific force in soleus and EDL muscles compared with 10-month-old mice (51). Similarly, Weber et al. observed that specific force in plantar flexor muscle groups was maintained in 26-month-old mice compared with 11-month-old mice (52). The variation in age-related changes in specific force between studies may be influenced by differences in the age or sarcopenic status of the mouse cohorts studied. Although we found a decrease in muscle mass in all aged muscles regardless of their sarcopenic status at 27–28 months in male mice, specific force in sarcopenic mice was numerically lower than in the young group. This suggests that both muscle quantity and, to a lesser degree, quality loss may contribute to the impairment in muscle contractility with age. More studies will be needed to confirm this hypothesis. Our in vivo data show a moderate correlation between muscle mass and strength in old mice, suggesting that the impairment in muscle quality (specific force) is a crucial contributor to the age-related decline in muscle strength. Some of the mechanisms thought to contribute to a reduced specific force include an imbalance in calcium homeostasis, disrupted excitation-contraction (EC) coupling, and actin-myosin interaction (45, 46, 53). More studies will be needed to establish the contribution of these mechanisms to mice with sarcopenia.

Consistent with the literature, we found that fast-twitch fibers were more vulnerable to age-induced changes than slow-twitch fibers, and a fast-to-slow fiber-type transformation has been observed during the aging process (11, 12). This fiber-type shifting also contributes to impaired contractile function, especially muscle power and velocity (12, 54). This may explain our finding of a high prevalence of low grip strength during sarcopenia, as it is likely due to age-related preferential atrophy and loss of type IIB fibers. With the progression of sarcopenia, we found decreased oxidative capacity and PGC-1α levels despite maintaining slow-twitch fiber size. Although PGC-1α is known for maintaining oxidative fibers (55) and has a negative effect on fast-twitch fibers in adult mice (56, 57), diminishing PGC-1α expression in old mice also induces IIX and IIB fiber atrophy (58). Consistently, in our old male mice, type IIB fiber size tended to be associated with PGC-1α levels; it is likely that maintaining slow-twitch fiber size alone is insufficient to compensate for age-related loss in oxidative capacity in sarcopenic mice.

Age-related impairment in mitochondrial function has been proposed as a contributor to the decline in muscle function (15, 26, 59). With aging, we observed a decrease in mitochondrial respiration and OXPHOS content normalized to mitochondrial protein, independent of sarcopenic status in male mice. However, at the whole-tissue level, mitochondrial protein content and oxidative capacity decrease with the progression of sarcopenia. PGC-1α regulates mitochondrial biogenesis and oxidative metabolism, which is crucial for providing energy during muscle contraction and protects muscles from proteolysis, oxidative damage, inflammation, autophagy, and apoptosis (60). Low PGC-1α levels are seen in older adults (61) and aged rodents (62, 63). PGC-1α muscle-specific knockout mice exhibit reduced endurance capacity (56), whereas PGC-1α overexpression improves muscle oxidative capacity and fatigability in 24-month-old mice (64) as well as muscle endurance (58). We showed decreased PGC-1α levels in sarcopenic mice and a positive correlation between its content and all 3 measurements of sarcopenia, suggesting that PGC-1α is important for the progression of sarcopenia. In addition, our proteomic analysis showed that proteins involved in mitochondrial metabolism pathways have a consistent positive correlation with muscle mass across all age groups, including OXPHOS, the citrate cycle (TCA cycle), 2-oxocarboxylic acid metabolism, and thermogenesis. This highlights the central role of mitochondrial metabolism in regulating muscle mass in both young and old male mice, aligning with previous studies using different omics technologies and showing age-related downregulation of mitochondrial components and metabolism in skeletal muscles from mice (59, 65, 66). Our results support the hypothesis that, while aging itself decreases mitochondrial function in skeletal muscle, sarcopenia develops when mitochondrial protein content and PGC-1α decline, impairing oxidative capacity at the whole tissue level. This association between healthy mitochondrial metabolism and muscle mass is particularly evident in male mice. In female mice, the declines in grip, muscle mass, and endurance were comparatively milder, and we did not observe age- or sarcopenia-related decreases in PGC-1α and OXPHOS complexes as in male mice. In young mice, females normally have higher mitochondrial content than males (67), which is related to a higher number of oxidative fibers (68) and a predominant role of fat oxidation to produce ATP (69); with aging, the declines in mitochondrial content and OXPHOS complexes has been mainly observed in male but not females mice (65, 67). Thus, these sex-specific differences in mitochondrial content and age-related mitochondrial dysfunction could partially explain our observation of unchanged mitochondrial content or OXPHOS complexes in female mice with a less severe form of sarcopenia. Nevertheless, it has been reported that the quality of mitochondria in female mice deteriorates with age, independent of mitochondrial content, leading to decreases in ATP production and increases in H 2 O 2 production (65). Future studies focusing on mitochondrial function and the quality of mitochondria will be important to elucidate their correlation with the progression of sarcopenia in female mice. It is also possible that sarcopenia is influenced by other aspects of mitochondria, such as mitochondria integrity, fusion and fission, and reactive oxidative species production (15, 65). More studies will be required to test these hypotheses.

Although excessive autophagy activation has been associated with muscle atrophy, such as cachexia (70, 71), conversely, autophagy also has a protective role in removing damaged DNA, proteins, and mitochondria (mitophagy). In 26-month-old mice and sedentary men, a decline in autophagy markers ATG7 and LC3II to I ratio has been observed, indicating a decrease in autophagy activity (72). We found that old male mice with sarcopenia had particularly low autophagy marker levels compared with young and/or old mice without sarcopenia. AMPK activation can restore mitochondrial function by activating autophagy via ULK1 to remove damaged mitochondria and reduce mitochondrial oxidative stress (27, 73). AMPK-autophagy signaling can be activated by caloric restriction (74) and exercise (72, 75), and both interventions have shown promise in improving age-related decline in muscle strength. In our model, we observed decreased phosphorylated AMPK (Thr172) and total AMPK levels in sarcopenic male mice compared with old male mice without sarcopenia, suggesting an important role of AMPK-autophagy signaling in maintaining muscle mass and function during aging. In contrast, in female mice, the mitophagy marker p62 level was similar in older mice during the progression of sarcopenia compared with young mice. Elevated autophagy (Atg7) and mitophagy markers (Parkin) with aging in skeletal muscle have been reported in female mice at 22–24 months old, in which this elevation is also more prominent than in their male counterparts (67). It is possible that maintained mitophagy in female mice contributes to the preservation of grip strength, muscle mass, and treadmill running time compared with same-aged male mice. Further studies will be necessary to validate this hypothesis.

Atrogin1 and MuRF1 are 2 ubiquitin E3 ligases targeting proteins tagged with polyubiquitin and bringing them to the 26S proteasome for degradation. In sarcopenia, increased, decreased, or unchanged mRNA levels of MuRF1 and Atrogin1 with aging have been reported in studies using rats or human skeletal muscles (reviewed in ref. 76). In mouse models, there is no change in Atrogin1 or MuRF1 levels in the gastrocnemius complex from 24 month-old WT mice compared with 6 month-old mice (77). Inhibition of MuRF1 improved muscle mass in old mice but failed to protect against age-related decline in muscle contractile function, whereas atrogin1 knockout mice exhibited shortened lifespans (77). In male mice, we did not observe any elevation in MuRF1 and Atrogin1 levels with aging or the progression of sarcopenia, suggesting the activation of proteolysis is not a major player in sarcopenia. On the contrary, we observed a decrease in MuRF1 levels with the progression of sarcopenia but no change in Atrogin1, suggesting these 2 E3 ligases may play different roles in aging in male mice. MuRF1 facilitates the degradation of muscle structural and contractile proteins, such as troponin1, myosin heavy and light chains, and myosin-binding protein C (78), as well as neuromuscular junction (76, 78). In contrast, Atrogin1 negatively regulates protein synthesis by inhibiting signaling pathways involving mTORC1/eIF3f/S6K1 signaling and myogenesis (79). While both Atrogin1 and MuRF1 share common transcription factors, such as the class O-type forkhead transcription factors (FOXOs), there are also specific transcription factors for Atrogin1 including C/EBP-β, TGF-β, and Smad3 (80, 81). More studies are needed to investigate the involvement of different E3 ligases and these mediators in sarcopenia. Young female mice tend to favor autophagy-regulated catabolism over ubiquitin proteasome-regulated proteolysis in basal conditions compared with their male counterparts, and this sex difference is believed to be modulated by estrogen signaling (82, 83). We observed no alterations in Atrogin1 and MuRF1 levels in female muscles with aging, nor during the development of sarcopenia. These results suggest that sex-specific differences in protein catabolism persist with the progression of sarcopenia in old mice. Taken together, our data suggest that the mechanisms underlying the development of sarcopenia in male and female mice are different and that preservation of mitochondrial function along with mitophagy may mediate the preservation of muscle mass and function during aging in female mice.

Our proteomic analysis in male muscles also showed the complement and coagulation cascades pathway exhibits a negative correlation with muscle mass but a positive correlation with treadmill running time. This discrepancy can be attributed to differences in the top-ranked proteins associated with each correlation. For instance, proteins such as C1QA, C1QC, CO8B, FIBA, and FIBB, involved in complement and fibrogenesis, are the top-ranked proteins in the correlation with muscle mass. These proteins activate Wnt signaling and promote fibrosis (84, 85), which is a process known to be elevated within aging muscles. Conversely, serpina proteins (A1AT1, A1AT2, A1AT3, and A1AT4) dominate the correlation with treadmill running time, known for their antiprotease and antiinflammatory effects (86). These findings suggest that age-related increases in fibrosis may contribute to decreased muscle mass, whereas antiprotease and antiinflammatory activities are associated with endurance.

This study has several limitations. First, the study mainly focused on male mice, we only studied a smaller age range for female mice (27–28 month-old) with limited molecular markers. However, we have addressed several sex differences in the progression of sarcopenia, body composition, and molecular changes in mitochondrial markers and protein catabolic markers within this age range. To better understand sex differences in the development and progression of sarcopenia, future studies should include a wider age range of female mice. These studies should also evaluate morphological changes and contractility function, as differences between sexes have been observed previously in these characteristics (87, 88). Additionally, employing proteomics or RNA-Seq techniques in female mice may offer a more comprehensive understanding of the underlying molecular mechanisms. Secondly, our study was cross sectional, and it is possible that survivor effects could have influenced the results in mice at older ages. Third, our sample size was relatively small, and we only provided a snapshot of the molecular changes occurring in these mice. Moreover, in the current study, we only used hindlimb muscle mass as the measurement of low muscle mass, which is the most commonly used muscle in rodent studies (16, 59) but it does not represent total muscle mass including trunk muscles. However, we still consider this method to have translational relevance since lower limb muscle dysfunction is a key contributor to impaired physical function and poor quality of life in humans (9, 89). Also, mouse and human GAS muscles undergo similar age-related changes in mitochondrial function, RNA processing, and autophagy (59). Hence, studying hindlimb muscles in the present study will contribute crucial data to other studies using mice as a model of sarcopenia. Lastly, another biological syndrome highly associated with sarcopenia is frailty, characterized by increased vulnerability to adverse health outcomes, such as falls, hospitalization, disability, and mortality, when exposed to stressors (90). With aging, sarcopenia and frailty emerge together and form a vicious cycle (91). Clinically, the prevalence of sarcopenia is usually higher than that of frailty (33, 92), and sarcopenia is considered a precursor of frailty (93). A classic definition of the frailty phenotype established by Fried and colleagues also includes hallmarks of sarcopenia, such as weakness, slow walking speed, and exhaustion, in addition to weight loss and low physical activity (94). In animal studies, the relationship between sarcopenia and frailty is less clear. A Frailty Index was originally developed for mice based on Fried frailty phenotype criteria (95) and has proven to predict mortality rates in old C57BL/6 mice (34, 38). As in humans, the definition of sarcopenia in mice proposed here resembles the Frailty Index, as both were derived from established clinical definitions and both used treadmill running and grip tests as assessments for physical performance. However, there are also differences between the 2 sets of assessments: The Frailty Index utilizes cutoff points derived from the mean of an older cohort, while the sarcopenia definition in current study references young mice with the same background as a standard. Additionally, the Frailty Index includes voluntary wheel running, rotarod tests, and body weight, whereas the sarcopenia definition requires a terminal criterion of hindlimb muscle mass. Future studies should include both assessment tools to have a better understanding of the relationship between sarcopenia and frailty in animal studies.

In conclusion, our study proposes a definition of sarcopenia in mice that is clinically relevant and has substantial translational value. Our findings shed light on the distinct trajectories of muscle mass and function loss during aging and demonstrate the differential effects of aging and sarcopenia on molecular markers of mitochondrial function, autophagy, and AMPK signaling. Overall, our study provides important insights into the pathophysiology of sarcopenia and sets the basis for further research in this area.