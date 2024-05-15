MAPK phosphatase 1 inhibition of p38α within lung myofibroblasts is essential for spontaneous fibrosis resolution

MKP1 (DUSP1) is the chief DUSP isoform expressed in normal lung fibroblasts, is reduced in IPF fibroblasts, and is downregulated by TGF-β. Using the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative online database (CZ CELL x GENE, https://cellxgene.cziscience.com/), we determined the relative prevalence and levels of expression of transcripts encoding each of the catalytically active DUSP proteins among available human and mouse lung fibroblast subtypes (Figure 1A). DUSP1 was the most commonly expressed and abundant isoform measured in fibroblasts of normal lungs from both humans and mice, and its expression was also noted in several other cell types (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172826DS1). Analysis of publicly available single-cell RNA-Seq data in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Cell Atlas (http://www.ipfcellatlas.com/) did not reveal substantial differences in MKP1 transcript levels in any fibroblast subtype between normal lungs and those with IPF or interstitial lung disease (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). However, we found that MKP1 protein expression in IPF fibroblasts was reduced when compared with that in normal HLFs (Figure 1B), suggesting possible differences in posttranscriptional regulation of MKP1 in IPF versus normal HLFs. In keeping with this observation, treatment of normal HLFs with the pivotal profibrotic mediator TGF-β reduced MKP1 protein and mRNA concomitant with an increase in collagen 1A1 (Col1A1) protein (Figure 1C). However, this effect was transient, demonstrating a nadir 3 hours after TGF-β treatment with a return of transcript and protein expression levels to baseline at 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 1, E and F). Such rapid and labile modulation of MKP1 expression is consistent with the strict temporal regulation of MKPs in other cell types (35–37). These data thus demonstrate that lung fibroblast MKP1 protein expression was reduced in cells from patients with pulmonary fibrosis and in those exposed to a fibrotic stimulus well known to be abundant in fibrotic lungs (38).

Figure 1 MKP1 (DUSP1) is the chief DUSP isoform expressed in normal lung fibroblasts, is reduced in IPF fibroblasts, and is downregulated by TGF-β. (A) Single-cell RNA-Seq of annotated human and mouse lung fibroblast populations (generated from the Chan-Zuckerberg CELL by GENE Discover online database) depicting the relative expression of each catalytically active DUSP/MKP gene. Circle color denotes the mean gene expression within each fibroblast subtype, and the circle size represents the proportion of each cell population expressing the indicated gene. (B) MKP1 protein expression measured by Western blotting in normal and IPF patient–derived human lung fibroblasts (left: representative blot of individual patient-derived cells; right: densitometric analysis of all such cells). (C) MKP1 and collagen I protein expression by Western blotting (left and middle) and MKP1 transcript by qPCR (right) in normal HLFs treated with TGF-β (2 ng/mL) for 3 hours or 48 hours, as indicated in C. Data points represent separate experiments. Significance for densitometric data in B (n = 7) and C (n = 4) and qPCR in C (n = 5) was determined by 2-tailed t test. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001.

MKP1 deletion in lung fibroblasts potentiates collagen production, while its overexpression leads to MF dedifferentiation and restored sensitivity to apoptosis. To evaluate the role of baseline MKP1 expression in canonical fibrosis–associated gene expression in vitro, we infected normal HLFs with lentivirus containing a lentiCRISPR plasmid (TLCV2) with a constitutively expressed sgRNA targeting DUSP1/MKP1 (or a nontargeting [NT] sgRNA control) and doxycycline-inducible Cas9. After pretreatment for 48 hours with doxycycline, fibroblasts were treated with TGF-β to promote MF differentiation. Doxycycline treatment efficiently reduced MKP1 expression, leading to an increase in TGF-β–induced expression of Col1A1, fibronectin (FN1), and the fibroblast activation–associated gene collagen triple helix repeat–containing 1 (CTHRC1) without a significant change in α–smooth muscle actin (αSMA) protein (Figure 2A). MKP1-deficient HLFs also exhibited reduced caspase-3/-7 activity following exposure to an anti-Fas–activating antibody (Supplemental Figure 2B). Given that these data showed that MKP1 negatively affected the activation of fibroblasts and reduced their sensitivity to apoptosis, we reasoned that its overexpression might promote MF dedifferentiation and restore apoptosis sensitivity in these cells. To test this hypothesis, we transduced normal HLFs with lentivirus containing an inducible MKP1 (or GFP) overexpression construct, treated these cells with TGF-β to generate MFs, and subsequently induced MKP1 overexpression with doxycycline. As expected, we detected a substantial increase in MKP1 transcripts 24 hours after doxycycline treatment (Supplemental Figure 2A). MKP1 protein expression in these MFs was also markedly increased and associated with a reduction in αSMA, Col1A1, FN1, and CTHRC1 protein and RNA expression (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2A). Organized αSMA stress fiber content, as indicated by immunofluorescence staining, was likewise reduced in MFs overexpressing MKP1 (Figure 2C). Similarly, MKP1 overexpression in otherwise untreated IPF fibroblasts led to a reduction in αSMA, Col1A1, and FN1 protein expression without a change in CTHRC1 expression (Figure 2D). Crucially, MKP1 overexpression increased Fas-induced caspase-3/-7 activity and annexin V membrane expression (Figure 2E), indicating that MKP1 upregulation restored apoptosis sensitivity in MFs in vitro. These results demonstrate that MKP1 can dedifferentiate MFs toward an apoptosis-sensitive phenotype.

Figure 2 Effect of gain- and loss-of-function of MKP1 on lung fibroblast phenotypic features. (A) CRISPR/Cas9-mediated DUSP1 deletion using MKP1 or NT sgRNAs in HLF-derived MFs. Protein quantification by Western blotting of MKP1 and the fibrosis-associated genes αSMA, Col1A1, FN1, and CTHRC1 (top: representative blot; bottom: densitometric analysis). (B and C) Inducible MKP1 overexpression in human lung MFs. (B) Protein quantification by Western blotting of MKP1 and the fibrosis-associated genes αSMA, Col1A1, FN1, and CTHRC1 (top: representative blot; bottom: densitometric analysis). (C) αSMA stress fibers identified by immunofluorescence microscopy using an anti–αSMA-Cy3–conjugated antibody in MFs (Myofibs) overexpressing MKP1 or GFP and fibroblast (Fibs) controls (using the same protocol as in B). Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm (top row) and 10 μm (bottom row). (D) IPF fibroblasts harboring the same MKP1 overexpression construct as normal HLFs in B were treated with doxycycline for 48 hours to induce MKP1 or GFP overexpression. Protein quantification by Western blotting of MKP1 and the fibrosis-associated genes αSMA, Col1A1, FN1, and CTHRC1 (left: representative blots, right: densitometric analysis). (E) Apoptosis sensitivity in MKP1-overexpressing (or vehicle-treated) MFs further treated with an anti-Fas–activating antibody (100 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Apoptosis was determined by caspase-3/-7 activity assay (left) or annexin V expression (right). Dashed lines represent caspase-3/-7 activity or annexin V expression in untreated, undifferentiated fibroblasts stimulated with anti-Fas antibody. The sample number for each experiment (n) varied between 3 and 9 and is indicated by the number of data points in each histogram. Each blot grouping containing a protein (or proteins) of interested and its corresponding loading control were run on separate gels. Significance for densitometric analysis and apoptosis activity assays was determined by 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Dox, doxycycline.

Lung fibroblast expression of MKP1 mitigates peak fibrosis and is essential for spontaneous fibrosis resolution following in vivo administration of bleomycin. Given that MKP1 serves as an antifibrotic brake in vitro by promoting MF dedifferentiation and restoring Fas-mediated apoptosis, we hypothesized that its constitutive expression in lung fibroblasts mitigates the severity of peak fibrosis and is necessary for spontaneous fibrosis resolution following lung injury in vivo. To address these hypotheses, we utilized a previously reported C57BL/6 transgenic mouse strain with loxP regions spanning exons 2 and 3 of Dusp1 (39) and crossed it with C57BL/6 mice containing an inducible fibroblast-specific Cre (40). The resulting Col1a2CreERT2 Dusp1fl/fl mice (or their Cre– littermate controls) were treated with tamoxifen at the indicated time points following bleomycin-induced lung injury to specifically delete MKP1 in fibroblasts.

To assess the role of MKP1 in lung fibroblasts during fibrogenesis, Col1a2CreERT2 Dusp1fl/fl and Dusp1fl/fl mouse lungs were instilled with bleomycin (1.0 U/kg) by oropharyngeal (o.p.) administration (day 0), followed by introduction of a tamoxifen chow diet starting on day 9, with sacrifice and lung harvest on day 21 (Figure 3A). The time frame of days 9–21 was chosen to reflect the postinflammatory fibrotic phase in this model. Tamoxifen successfully promoted loxP recombination of the Dusp1fl/fl locus (Figure 3B, left) resulting in a near-complete elimination of MKP1 protein (Figure 3B, right) in Cre+ mice compared with Cre control mice. As expected, bleomycin induced an approximate doubling of hydroxyproline content in Cre– mouse lungs at day 21 (Figure 3C). Consistent with our in vitro finding that MKP1 deletion in MFs promoted higher collagen I expression (Figure 2A), bleomycin-treated lungs from Cre+ mice had significantly greater hydroxyproline content than did Cre– mice (Figure 3C). Histopathologic analysis using Masson’s trichrome staining of collagens (Figure 3D) further indicated an increase in the severity of pulmonary fibrosis in Cre+ mice.

Figure 3 Lung fibroblast expression of MKP1 mitigates peak fibrosis and is essential for spontaneous fibrosis resolution following in vivo administration of bleomycin. (A) Schematic illustrating the peak fibrosis protocol. (B) PCR of the Dusp1 locus in Cre– and Cre+ mouse tails following tamoxifen administration (left), and subsequent MKP1 protein by Western blot in Cre– or Cre+ cultured lung fibroblasts (right). (C) Hydroxyproline content quantified from the left and right upper/middle lobe lung homogenates in saline-treated, bleomycin-treated Cre– , and bleomycin-treated Cre+ mice on day 21. (D) Representative images of Masson’s trichrome staining of the right lower lobe from the same mice used in C. Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Schematic illustrating the resolution protocol. (F) Representative images of Masson’s trichrome staining of the right lower lobe in saline- and bleomycin-treated WT Cre– mice on day 21 and bleomycin-treated Cre– or bleomycin-treated Cre+ mice on days 42 or 63. Scale bars: 1 mm (top row) and 100 μm (bottom row). (G) Hydroxyproline content quantified in left and right upper/middle lobe lung homogenates from the same mice in F. (H–J) Immunofluorescence microscopy images of bleomycin-treated mice at mid-resolution (day 42) depicting type I (PDPN) and type II (pro-SPC) alveolar epithelial cells (H), parenchymal bronchiolization (E-cadherin) (I), and alveolar macrophages (CD68) (J). White arrows in I depict normal airways. Open white arrowheads depict E-cadherin staining of type II alveolar epithelial cells. Solid white arrowheads point to alveolar regions devoid of type I cells and type II cell hyperplasia in H, regions of parenchymal bronchiolization in I, and alveolar macrophages in J. Scale bars: 500 μm (top row) and 50 μm (bottom row). Each data point represents an individual mouse. Significance for hydroxyproline was determined by 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Bleo, bleomycin.

Pulmonary fibrosis arising from single-dose intrapulmonary bleomycin is well known to eventually resolve spontaneously in the lungs of young mice (9, 41, 42). Although this has often been viewed as a limitation of the model, it provides a unique opportunity to identify and study endogenous antifibrotic brakes whose deletion might abrogate such spontaneous resolution. We therefore sought to determine the role of lung fibroblast MKP1 during the resolution phase of bleomycin-induced pulmonary fibrosis. To specifically assess MKP1 during resolution, tamoxifen chow was provided to Col1a2CreERT2 Dusp1fl/fl and Dusp1fl/fl mice following the establishment of bleomycin-induced peak fibrosis (at day 21) and maintained until sacrifice on day 42 or 63 (Figure 3E). As expected, and as measured by hydroxyproline quantitation of lung collagen content, Cre– mice demonstrated partial fibrosis resolution at day 42 and near-complete resolution by day 63 (Figure 3G). By contrast, Cre+ mice showed no decrease in lung collagen content by days 42 or 63, indicating a failure of spontaneous fibrosis resolution (Figure 3G). Failure of spontaneous resolution was also demonstrated by histopathology in Cre+ mice at days 42 and 63 (Figure 3F). We performed immunofluorescence microscopic analysis of lung sections from mice harvested at each time point to assess the kinetics of MKP1 and αSMA expression during resolution. Similar to the transient TGF-β–mediated reduction of MKP1 in vitro, we found that MKP1 expression was markedly reduced in αSMA+ MFs in lung sections obtained from Cre– mice at peak fibrosis but was restored in αSMA+ MFs in lung sections from these mice at day 42 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Notably, αSMA expression was far less abundant and stress fibers appeared to be disorganized in fibroblasts expressing MKP1 in Cre– mice at days 42 and 63, consistent with MF clearance and dedifferentiation, respectively. Moreover, αSMA+ MFs from Cre– day-42 lung sections displayed positive TUNEL staining, indicating apoptosis-mediated clearance (Supplemental Figure 3B). Consistent with our hydroxyproline and histopathologic data, and in contrast to the findings noted above in Cre– mice, αSMA+ MFs remained abundant in lung sections from Cre+ mice at days 42 and 63.

Whole-lung mRNA expression of the fibrosis-associated genes Fn1, Tgfb1, Cthrc1 (43), Col3a1, and antiapoptotic Birc5 was increased in the lung homogenates of Cre+ mice sacrificed on day 42 compared with homogenates of Cre– mice (Supplemental Figure 4A), a finding consistent with the nonresolving nature of fibrosis in mouse lungs whose fibroblasts lack MKP1. We also measured genes from whole-lung lysates specifically associated with fibroblast subtypes (44). Lipofibroblasts were identified by Plin2 expression, fibrosis injury–associated fibroblasts by Pdgfrb expression, and distinct subsets of matrix fibroblasts by Col13a1 or Col14a1 expression (Supplemental Figure 4B). With the exception of Col14a1, each transcript was markedly upregulated at peak fibrosis. Moreover, Col13a1 and Pdgfrb expression declined more slowly in Cre+ mouse lungs and remained significantly higher at day 42 than in lungs from Cre– mice. Interestingly, transcript levels of each gene in Cre+ mice were reduced by day 63 to the levels measured in Cre– mouse lungs, despite the persistence of fibrosis demonstrated by lung hydroxyproline content (Figure 3G) and histopathology (Figure 3F). Therefore, whole-lung mRNA levels of fibrosis-associated genes measured on day 42 better reflected global indices of persistent fibrosis/resolution than the levels determined on day 63, perhaps because day 42 represented a more dynamic point of the resolution response. Together, these data indicate that MKP1 within fibroblasts acted as a brake on peak lung fibrosis and was necessary for spontaneous fibrosis resolution.

Cellular crosstalk among mesenchymal, epithelial, and immune cells is an important aspect of tissue repair and homeostasis. We therefore assessed the effect of MKP1 deletion within lung fibroblasts on epithelial cells and macrophages by performing immunofluorescence microscopy at partial resolution (day 42). Lung sections from Cre– mice displayed typical ratios of type I (podoplanin+ [PDPN+]) and type II (pro–surfactant protein C+ [pro-SPC+])alveolar epithelial cells, consistent with their grossly normal alveolar structure, whereas Cre+ lung sections displayed regions largely devoid of type I cells (Figure 3H). Additionally, abnormal regions of parenchymal bronchiolization (E-cadherin+ subpleural tubular structures) were present in Cre+ lung sections but completely absent in Cre– lungs (Figure 3I). Likewise, substantially higher numbers of alveolar macrophages (CD68+ cells) were present in Cre+ mouse lungs compared with Cre– control lungs, indicative of persistent inflammation (Figure 3J). We observed a similar pattern of patchy regions lacking type I epithelial cells associated with macrophage infiltration in lung sections harvested from mice at peak fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 3C). These data demonstrate that the impaired resolution observed in mice lacking MKP1 within the fibroblast compartment was characterized not only by accumulation of activated MFs, but also by dysregulation of epithelial cell and macrophage populations.

p38 is the MAPK whose inhibition by MKP1 accounts for its ability to dedifferentiate MFs. MKP1 is known to target all 3 MAPK families — p38, JNK, and ERK (27, 45, 46) — but the cellular context and posttranslational modifications greatly influence the degree to which MKP1 interacts with or inhibits each (47, 48). To determine the kinase(s) whose inhibitory targeting is responsible for the ability of MKP1 to promote lung MF dedifferentiation, we assessed MKP1’s ability to dephosphorylate each MAPK in vitro. Utilizing the same MKP1 overexpression strategy as detailed in Figure 2B, we demonstrated that MKP1 promoted the dephosphorylation of p38 (p-p38) (using a Thr180/Tyr182-specific antibody), but not of p-ERK or p-JNK, in TGF-β–elicited lung MFs (Figure 4A). This effect of MKP1 overexpression on p-p38 was also demonstrated in IPF fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 5A). In a complementary approach, Cas9-mediated deletion of MKP1 led to an increase in p-p38, with no change in p-ERK or p-JNK levels (Figure 4B). Additionally, immunohistochemical staining for p-p38 in mouse lung sections demonstrated greater staining within fibrotic regions in Cre+ mice (fibroblast-specific MKP1-null) than in Cre– mice (WT fibroblast MKP1 expression) (Supplemental Figure 5B). To further correlate p-p38 levels with MKP1 over time, patient-derived normal HLFs were treated with TGF-β to activate p38. The TGF-β–mediated increase in p-p38 over 24 hours significantly correlated with a relative decline in MKP1 with a Pearson’s r coefficient of –0.64 (Supplemental Figure 5C). Taken together, these data therefore suggest that p38 was the major MAPK directly inhibited by MKP1 in lung MFs within this experimental context.

Figure 4 p38 is the MAPK whose inhibition by MKP1 accounts for its ability to dedifferentiate MFs. Effect of MKP1 overexpression (in MFs) or its deletion (in normal HLFs) on MAPK phosphorylation. (A and B) Western blots of MKP1 and phosphorylated and total MAPK proteins and densitometric analysis. (C and D) Normal HLFs were treated with TGF-β (2 ng/mL) for 48 hours to generate MFs, followed by treatment with the p38 inhibitor SB203580 (20 μM) for 96 hours. (C) Western blot analysis of the fibrosis-associated genes αSMA and Col1A1 and densitometric analysis. (D) αSMA stress fibers were identified by immunofluorescence microscopy using an anti–αSMA-FITC–conjugated antibody in MFs treated with SB203580 for 96 hours and fibroblast controls (using the same protocol as in C). Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm (top row) and 10 μm (bottom row). (E) Apoptosis sensitivity in SB203580- or vehicle-treated MFs (see protocol schematic) via anti-Fas–activating antibody (100 ng/mL) stimulation for 24 hours. Apoptosis was determined by caspase-3/-7 (Casp 3/7) activity assay (middle) or annexin V expression (right). Dashed lines represent caspase-3/-7 activity or annexin V expression in untreated, undifferentiated fibroblasts treated with anti-Fas. The sample number for each experiment (n) varied between 3 and 7 and is indicated by the number of data points in each histogram. Each blot grouping containing a protein of interest and its corresponding loading control were run on separate gels. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test (A, B, and E) and 1-way ANOVA (C).

We next used a distinct experimental strategy to evaluate whether pharmacologic p38 inhibition dedifferentiates lung MFs. Indeed, we found that treatment of MFs with the commonly used p38 inhibitor SB203580 (49) reduced the expression of αSMA and Col1A1 proteins (Figure 4C) and transcripts (Supplemental Figure 5D) as well as the organization of αSMA into stress fibers (Figure 4D). p38 inhibition with SB203580 also restored Fas-mediated apoptosis sensitivity in lung MFs (Figure 4E). These data implicate p38 inactivation as the mechanism by which MKP1 promoted MF dedifferentiation and clearance.

p38α is the isoform whose inhibition by MKP1 promotes MF dedifferentiation. There are four p38 isoforms in the mammalian genome — α, β, γ, and δ (50) — with relative expression of each being dependent on tissue and cell type. The α and β isoforms are ubiquitously expressed, whereas γ and δ expression is tissue restricted (51). Moreover, p38α and β are readily dephosphorylated by several MKP proteins, while γ and δ are resistant to all known MKPs (52, 53). We thus measured p38α and β transcript levels by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in normal HLFs, TGF-β–elicited MFs, and IPF fibroblasts (Figure 5A). Each expressed substantially higher (~20-fold) p38α transcript levels compared with p38β. To determine whether p38α protein expression was indeed the most highly translated isoform, we measured the reduction in total p38 protein following CRISPR/Cas9-mediated deletion of MAPK14 (p38α). This inducible CRISPR/Cas9 line was generated using the same TLCV2 plasmid and the same method to delete DUSP1 (Figure 2A). Following successful deletion of p38α (Figure 5B, left), we quantified the relative proportion of total p38 attributable to p38α by subtracting the densitometric value of the total p38 band in fibroblasts containing the MAPK14 sgRNA from that of the total p38 band in the control (Figure 5B, right). Quantification using this approach revealed that p38α accounted for approximately 50% of the total p38 protein expressed in lung MFs. Further analysis using a sgRNA targeting MAPK12 revealed that p38γ accounted for the vast majority of remaining p38 mRNA and protein (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), thus suggesting that p38α (as opposed to β) is the predominant target of MKP1 in lung fibroblasts.

Figure 5 p38α is the isoform whose inhibition by MKP1 promotes MF dedifferentiation. (A) Relative p38α and β mRNA expression quantified by qPCR in normal HLFs or MFs and patient-derived IPF fibroblasts. (B) Protein quantification of p38α by Western blotting in normal HLFs following Cas9-mediated deletion of p38α using MAPK14 sgRNA or a NT control. p38α was quantified by subtracting the densitometric value of the total p38 band in the isotype-deleted line from that of the total p38 band of the WT line. (C) Western blot analysis of the fibrosis-associated genes αSMA and Col1A1 and densitometric analysis following Cas9-mediated MAPK14/p38α deletion. (D and E) MFs were treatment with the p38 inhibitor VX-702 (50 μM) for 96 hours (protocol schematic is shown in D). (D) Western blot analysis of αSMA and Col1A1 and densitometric analysis. (E) αSMA stress fibers were identified by immunofluorescence microscopy using an anti–αSMA-FITC–conjugated antibody. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm (top row) and 10 μm (bottom row). (F) Schematic of protocol showing that VX-702– or vehicle-treated MFs were treated with an anti-Fas–activating antibody (100 ng/mL) for 24 hours. Apoptosis sensitivity was determined by caspase-3/-7 activity assay or annexin V expression (right). Dashed lines represent caspase-3/-7 activity or annexin V expression in untreated, undifferentiated fibroblasts incubated with anti-Fas antibody. The sample number for each experiment (n) varied between 3 and 5 and is indicated by the number of data points in each histogram. Each blot grouping containing a protein of interest and its corresponding loading control were run on separate gels. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001 by 2-tailed t test (A, B, and F) and 1-way ANOVA (D).

To determine whether p38α is indeed the downstream isoform target of MKP1, whose inhibition is responsible for lung MF dedifferentiation, we used the aforementioned inducible p38α CRISPR line. Fibroblasts transduced with lentiCRISPR constructs expressing a MAPK14-targeting sgRNA were treated with TGF-β for 48 hours to establish MFs. Dedifferentiation was then assessed following doxycycline-induced Cas9 expression for 96 hours. We found that deletion of p38α promoted MF dedifferentiation, as demonstrated by the substantial reduction in αSMA and Col1A1 protein expression (Figure 5C).

To further confirm the influence of p38α in lung MFs, we applied a pharmacologic approach utilizing VX-702, the isoform-specific inhibitor of p38α (54). We found that elicited MFs treated with VX-702 indeed exhibited significantly reduced αSMA and Col1A1 protein (Figure 5D) and transcript (Supplemental Figure 6C) levels and promoted efficient disassembly of αSMA stress fibers by immunofluorescence microscopy (Figure 5E). Moreover, MFs dedifferentiated with VX-702 showed restoration of apoptosis sensitivity, as indicated by upregulation of cleaved caspase-3/-7 and annexin V (Figure 5F). Similar effects of dedifferentiation and apoptosis were observed in IPF fibroblasts treated with VX-702, independent of MKP1 levels (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F). These complementary data with both knockdown and pharmacologic inhibition indicate that p38α was the likely downstream target of MKP1, whose inhibition was sufficient to dedifferentiate lung MFs and restore their sensitivity to apoptosis.

The p38α-specific inhibitor VX-702 mitigates bleomycin-induced fibrosis and restores spontaneous fibrosis resolution in mice with MKP1-deficient fibroblasts. Having identified a crucial role of p38α as a determinant of the pathogenic MF phenotype in vitro and its robust inhibition by VX-702, we next evaluated the in vivo effect of pharmacologic p38α inhibition during fibrogenesis. Specifically, C57BL/6 male and female mice were treated daily with VX-702 (10 mg/kg) by oral gavage (o.g.) starting on day 9 following bleomycin (1.0 U/kg o.p.) administration until sacrifice and lung harvesting on day 21 (Figure 6A). Bleomycin-treated mice that received VX-702 exhibited less total lung collagen by hydroxyproline content compared with bleomycin-treated controls (Figure 6B). Similarly, peak fibrosis was less severe by histopathology among VX-702–treated mice compared with those treated with bleomycin alone (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 The p38α-specific inhibitor VX-702 mitigates bleomycin-induced fibrosis and restores spontaneous fibrosis resolution in mice with MKP1-deficient fibroblasts. (A) Schematic illustrating the peak fibrosis protocol. VX-702 was administered to mice daily by o.g. starting on day 9 through sacrifice on day 21. (B) Hydroxyproline content was quantified from left and right upper/middle lobe lung homogenates in saline-, bleomycin-, and bleomycin plus VX-702–treated mice on day 21. (C) Representative Masson’s trichrome–stained images of the right lower lobe from the same mice used in B. Scale bar: 1 mm. (D) Schematic illustrating the resolution protocol. A tamoxifen chow diet was introduced, and VX-702 was administered to Cre+ mice by o.g. daily starting on day 21 until sacrifice on day 56. (E) Hydroxyproline content was quantified in left and right upper/middle lobe lung homogenates in bleomycin-treated Cre– mice, bleomycin-treated Cre+ mice, and bleomycin- plus VX-702–treated Cre+ mice (day 56). (F) Representative images of Masson’s trichrome staining of the right lower lobe from the same mice used in E. Scale bars: 1 mm (top row) and 100 μm (bottom row). (G) qPCR of whole-lung expression of Fn1, Cthrc1, Tgfb1, Birc5, Col1a1, Col3a1, and Acta2 from the same lung homogenates used in E. Each data point represents an individual mouse. Significance for hydroxyproline was determined by 1-way ANOVA and for whole-lung RNA by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001.

We next sought to test the hypothesis that p38α is a key driver of persistent fibrosis and that its inhibition by MKP1 following peak fibrosis promotes spontaneous fibrosis resolution. The same Col1a2CreERT2 Dusp1fl/fl mice utilized in the previous in vivo studies (Figure 3) were treated with bleomycin (1.0 U/kg) followed at day 21 by introduction of a tamoxifen diet and daily treatment with VX-702 or vehicle by o.g. (Figure 6D). Mice were sacrificed on day 56 for lung harvesting — a time point at which fibrosis resolution is substantial and similar to that observed at day 63 (data not shown). Consistent with the data displayed in Figure 3, Cre+ Dusp1fl/fl mice treated with vehicle showed substantially higher hydroxyproline content than did Cre– controls, indicating impaired resolution (Figure 6E). Importantly, VX-702 treatment in these Cre+ mice reduced hydroxyproline content nearly to the level of Cre– mice exhibiting spontaneous fibrosis resolution (Figure 6E). Histopathology further demonstrated spontaneously resolving fibrosis among Cre– mice, persistent fibrosis in the Cre+ cohort, and reversal of persistent fibrosis in Cre+ mice treated with VX-702 (Figure 6F). Whole-lung RNA measured in lung homogenates of vehicle-treated Cre+ mice at day 56 demonstrated elevated levels of the fibrosis-associated genes Fn1, Tgfb1, Acta2, Col1a1, and Col3a1 as well as elevation of the prosurvival gene Birc5 and a trend favoring elevation of the pathologic fibroblast marker Cthrc1. Remarkably, lung homogenates from Cre+ mice treated with VX-702 displayed a significant reduction in the expression of each of these genes to levels seen in Cre– mice (Figure 6G). We measured transcript markers of fibroblast subsets in whole-lung lysates from each condition (Supplemental Figure 7B). Again, we found that Col13a1 expression was elevated in Cre+ mice, but expression levels of Col14a1, Plin2, and Pdgfrb were not significantly different at this time point. Inhibition of p38α via VX-702 substantially reduced expression of the matrix fibroblast markers Col13a1 and Col14a1. These in vivo data combining pharmacologic treatment of fibroblast-specific knockout mice strongly implicated p38α as the fibrotic driver whose inhibition by MKP1 within lung fibroblasts promoted spontaneous fibrosis resolution.

MKP1 induction is essential for PGE 2 /cAMP/PKA-mediated inhibition of p38 and MF dedifferentiation. Our data suggest that MKP1 expression in lung MFs was necessary for spontaneous fibrosis resolution via p38α inhibition in vivo and for their dedifferentiation and clearance in vitro. Mediators and signaling events that might contribute to these proresolution phenomena are of obvious interest. cAMP signaling has been extensively investigated in this context and has been linked with a variety of antifibrotic effects (55). One such cAMP-dependent mediator is prostaglandin E 2 (PGE 2 ), which has been shown to be diminished in the lungs (56) and lung fibroblasts from patients with IPF (57) and to directly promote both MF dedifferentiation (12) and apoptosis (16, 58). PGE 2 and cAMP have also been shown to induce MKP1 in a variety of cell types (59–61), but whether this is the case in lung fibroblasts, and whether such induction participates in the proresolution effects of PGE 2 in mesenchymal cells have not been explored to our knowledge. We therefore assessed the effects of PGE 2 and its canonical downstream cAMP effector molecules on MKP1 induction and p38 inhibition in lung MFs. We found that MKP1 protein expression was rapidly upregulated by PGE 2 , the direct adenylyl cyclase agonist forskolin, and the protein kinase A–specific (PKA-specific) cAMP analog 6-BNZ-cAMP (Figure 7A). Importantly, MKP1 induction by each of these agonists was associated with p38 dephosphorylation. Conversely, the exchange protein activated by the cAMP-specific (Epac-specific) agonist 8-pCPT–cAMP did not affect MKP1 gene expression or modulate p38 phosphorylation. PGE 2 -mediated induction of MKP1 with concomitant p38 dephosphorylation was confirmed in IPF fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 7 MKP1 induction is essential for PGE 2 /cAMP/PKA-mediated inhibition of p38 and MF dedifferentiation. (A) MKP1 and p-p38 protein quantification by Western blotting in MFs treated with PGE 2 (1 μM), the direct adenylyl cyclase activator forskolin (20 μM), the PKA-specific agonist 6-BNZ-cAMP (2 mM), or the Epac-specific agonist 8-pCPT-cAMP (2 mM) for 6 hours (left: representative blot, right: densitometric analysis). (B) MKP1, p-p38, and total p38 expression was quantified by Western blotting in doxycycline-treated lentiCRISPR HLFs containing a DUSP1-specific or NT sgRNA (top protocol schematic in B) or in lung fibroblasts isolated from naive Cre+ or Cre– Col1a2CreERT2 Dusp1fl/fl mice (bottom protocol schematic in B). HLFs and mouse lung fibroblasts were subsequently treated with TGF-β (2 ng/mL for HLFs; 5 ng/mL for mouse lung fibroblasts) for 48 hours to promote the MF phenotype and were then treated with PGE 2 or vehicle for 6 hours (left: representative blots, right: densitometric analysis). (C) Protein quantification of αSMA and Col1A1 seventy-two hours after PGE 2 treatment of the same lentiCRISPR human MFs generated in B. The sample number for each experiment (n) varied between 3 and 4 and is indicated by the number of data points in each histogram. Each blot grouping containing a protein of interest and its corresponding loading control were run on separate gels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.

These results are consistent with our previously published findings that PGE 2 prevents TGF-β–induced p38 phosphorylation (22) and promotes lung MF dedifferentiation through the cAMP/PKA axis (12, 16), and point to a possible role for MKP1 as a downstream effector of this pathway in lung fibroblasts. To test this possibility, we again applied a CRISPR/Cas9 approach to delete DUSP1 in lung MFs followed by treatment with PGE 2 . Treatment of control MFs with PGE 2 was associated with increased MKP1 expression and p38 dephosphorylation. By contrast, PGE 2 treatment did not promote substantial p38 dephosphorylation in MKP1-null MFs (Figure 7B, top). Using an independent approach, we isolated lung fibroblasts from Col1a2CreERT2 Dusp1fl/fl and Dusp1fl/fl mice 10 days after introduction of a tamoxifen chow diet and treated these cells with TGF-β for 48 hours to generate MFs. We then treated both WT and MKP1-null fibroblasts with PGE 2 (Figure 7B, bottom). Indeed, p38 phosphorylation was greatly reduced in MKP1-expressing fibroblasts treated with PGE 2 but remained unchanged in MKP1-null mouse lung fibroblasts. Furthermore, MKP1 deletion largely abrogated the PGE 2 -mediated reduction in αSMA protein and abolished its ability to reduce Col1A1 protein expression in human lung MFs (Figure 7C). These findings suggest that MKP1 was necessary for the ability of PGE 2 /cAMP signaling to negatively regulate p38 activity and to dedifferentiate lung MFs.

The 2 FDA-approved antifibrotic drugs pirfenidone and nintedanib fail to dephosphorylate p38 and to promote dedifferentiation of human lung MFs. Although the current FDA-approved drugs pirfenidone and nintedanib slow the decline in lung function in patients with IPF, they notably fail to resolve established fibrosis (62, 63). Whether these agents elicit dedifferentiation of MFs that may underly fibrosis resolution is unknown. Moreover, their effects on p38 signaling in MFs remain incompletely characterized. Nintedanib might be expected to influence p38 activation through its established inhibition of the FGF, PDGF, and VEGF receptors that signal via MAPKs (64). Pirfenidone, whose mechanism of action is not fully characterized, has been shown to reduce TGF-β signaling (65) and inhibit p38γ (66). We tested the capacity of each of these FDA-approved drugs to prevent fibroblast-to-MF differentiation, promote MF dedifferentiation, and modulate p38 phosphorylation as compared with the documented effects of PGE 2 (Figure 8A). Cell lysates were harvested at the time points determined to be optimal for each protein of interest. Normal HLFs were pretreated with pirfenidone at a dose of 1 mM, selected on the basis of pilot studies (data not shown) and previously published literature on lung fibroblasts (67). This dose abrogated TGF-β–induced upregulation of αSMA and Col1A1 in a prevention protocol (Figure 8B, top panel). Notably, collagen reduction was less substantial than that of PGE 2 and was associated with hyperphosphorylation — rather than hypophosphorylation — of p38. Moreover, and in contrast to PGE 2 , pirfenidone treatment of established MFs (reversal protocol) failed to promote their dedifferentiation and likewise resulted in an increase in p-p38 (Figure 8B, bottom panel). Pirfenidone-induced p38 hyperphosphorylation was not associated with modulation of MKP1 protein expression (Supplemental Figure 9A).

Figure 8 The 2 FDA-approved antifibrotic drugs pirfenidone and nintedanib fail to dephosphorylate p38 and to promote dedifferentiation of human lung MFs. (A) Schematic illustrating in vitro MF prevention and MF reversal treatment protocols. Treatment with the antifibrotic agent pirfenidone (1 mM) or nintedanib (2 μM) or the lipid mediator PGE 2 (1 μM) was administered 15 minutes prior to (prevention) or 48 hours after (reversal) the addition of TGF-β (2 ng/mL) to the culture medium. (B and C) Protein quantification of p-p38, αSMA, and Col1A1 by Western blotting in normal HLFs following treatment with pirfenidone (B) or nintedanib (C) compared with PGE 2 in a prevention or reversal protocol (left: representative blot, right: densitometric analysis). For the prevention studies, proteins were quantified by Western blotting using cell lysates harvested at the following post-treatment time points: p-p38, 6 hours; αSMA and Col1A1, 48 hours. For the reversal studies, proteins were quantified by Western blotting using cell lysates harvested at the following post-treatment time points: p-p38, 24 hours; αSMA, 72 hours; and Col1A1, 48 hours (B) or 72 hours (C). The sample number for each experiment (n) varied between 3 and 6 and is indicated by the number of data points in each histogram. Each blot grouping containing a protein (or proteins) of interest and its corresponding loading control were run on separate gels. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA.