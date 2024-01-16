Interactions among insulin resistance, epigenetics, and donor sex in gene expression regulation of iPSC-derived myoblasts

Transcriptional profiling reveals the cell-autonomous changes in gene expression associated with insulin resistance. iPSCs were created from 20 individuals without diabetes, half in the top quintile of insulin sensitivity (I-Sen) and half in the bottom quintile of insulin sensitivity, i.e., most insulin resistant (I-Res), previously identified by population screening using the steady-state plasma glucose (SSPG) approach (17); the iPSCs were derived from blood cells using nonintegrative Sendai virus (18). Both the I-Sen and I-Res cohorts were equally divided between male and female individuals and had an average age of approximately 60 years (clinical details in ref. 16 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172333DS1). The iPSCs were converted to myoblasts (iMyos) using a 2-stage cocktail approach, and both groups of cells showed similar myogenic differentiation capacity (16). To identify the full spectrum of gene expression changes associated with the differences in insulin sensitivity, we performed RNA-Seq of iMyos from 8 I-Sen and 8 I-Res donors (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Transcriptional profiling reveals the cell-autonomous changes in gene expression associated with insulin resistance. (A) Schematic overview of the experimental design. (B) PCA plot showing the separation of the gene expression data by sex and insulin sensitivity status (open shapes, I-Sen; filled shapes, I-Res). (C) Hierarchical clustering of the genes showing differences associated with insulin resistance in both male and female participants. Rows represent z scores of the log 2 -transformed intensity of genes for each sample labeled in the column. (D) Quantification of representative genes from the top cluster, decreased in I-Res, and bottom cluster, increased in I-Res. Green bars, I-Sen; red bars, I-Res. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, n = 8 per group (4 males and 4 females). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, unpaired t test. TPM, transcripts per million. (E) DAVID biological Gene Ontology (GO) analysis (P < 0.05) of the genes in C showing increased (red, I-Res > I-Sen, left) and decreased expression (blue, I-Res < I-Sen, right) in I-Res male and female iMyos.

Principal component analysis (PCA) of these data demonstrated a clear separation based on 2 factors: the sex of the cell donor, which was the largest driver of variance (component 1), and insulin sensitivity status, which was the second largest driver (component 2) (Figure 1B). Interestingly, in male individuals, insulin resistance status shifted the relative PCA coordinates to the left (filled squares vs. open squares, Figure 1B), whereas in female individuals, insulin resistance shifted the coordinates toward the right (filled circles vs. open circles, Figure 1B) in the PCA plot, suggesting an interaction between insulin sensitivity and donor sex at the level of gene expression. Hierarchical clustering analysis of the expression data focusing on genes that were differentially abundant between I-Sen and I-Res iMyos in both male and female individuals revealed 271 genes that were significantly decreased and 306 genes that were significantly increased in cells from I-Res donors as compared with I-Sen donors (P < 0.05; Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). The genes altered in expression in insulin resistance extended well beyond genes typically linked to insulin action but did include a number that have been previously linked to diabetes. Thus, among the decreased genes were WD repeat domain 46 (WDR46), which has been associated with diabetic retinopathy (19), integrin subunit α2 (ITGA2), which has been associated with T2D and its complications (20), and matrix metalloproteinase 11 (MMP11), which protects against T2D in mice (21), all of which showed 50%–70% decreases in cells from the I-Res donors (Figure 1D). Some representative examples of genes increased in expression in I-Res cells included peripherin 2 (PRPH2), which is associated with inherited retinal dystrophy (22), the secretin receptor (SCTR), which has a GWAS risk allele for development of T2D (23), and GATA5, a transcription factor involved in multiple processes, including pancreatic development (24), all of which exhibited 2- to 3-fold increases in cells from I-Res donors. Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integrated Discovery (DAVID) Gene Ontology analysis of the genes with decreased expression in insulin resistance revealed that the most enriched biological processes were for genes involved in the regulation of transcription (30 genes), cell adhesion (10 genes), axon guidance (5 genes), calcium ion–dependent exocytosis (3 genes), and mitotic sister chromatid segregation (3 genes) (Figure 1E, blue bars), whereas Gene Ontology analysis of genes whose expression was increased in insulin resistance identified enrichment of genes involved in negative regulation of transcription (14 genes), intracellular signal transduction (12 genes), protein localization (7 genes), Wnt signaling pathway (7 genes), and lipid catabolic process (6 genes) (Figure 1E, red bars). Mapping of the specific genes associated with each of these biological processes revealed a unique network of genes associated with insulin sensitivity status that is maintained in vitro in these differentiated iMyos (Supplemental Figure 2A). Positional gene enrichment analysis of the genes that were increased or decreased in iMyos in relationship to insulin resistance (Figure 1C) revealed that these genes are spread throughout all autosomes and the X, but not Y, chromosome (Supplemental Figure 2B). Despite its small size, there were 29 genes with differential expression on chromosome 19. Whether this represents some enrichment or simply reflects the gene-rich nature of chromosome 19, which contains roughly 1,500 genes or 6% of all the genes, remains to be determined.

Overlapping the genes that were significantly increased or decreased in I-Res iMyos (Figure 1C) with the genes associated with T2D via SNPs (19) revealed a set of 32 genes (Supplemental Figure 3), 5 of which were also associated with the most changed biological processes in I-Res iMyos (indicated by asterisks in Supplemental Figure 2A). Among the genes associated with T2D and increased expression in I-Res iMyos were the zinc finger homeobox gene TSHZ3 and tumor suppressor WT1, both of which are negative regulators of transcription. By contrast, genes showing decreased expression in I-Res iMyos included positive regulators of transcription, such as PBX2, ZNF213, and IRF2BP1. Interestingly, the lysophosphatidic acid hydrolase ACP6, which is associated with T2D via SNPs (Supplemental Figure 3), was increased in expression in iMyos of I-Res donors and has also been shown to be increased in expression in skeletal muscle of individuals with a family history of T2D (25). Likewise, TRIM63 (also known as MURF1), a muscle-specific E3 ubiquitin ligase, was increased in I-Res iMyos and has also been found to be increased in muscle of streptozotocin diabetic mice (26). Conversely, FBXW7, an F-box protein that serves as the substrate recognition component of SCF E3 ubiquitin ligase, was decreased in expression in I-Res iMyos and has been found to be decreased in muscle of the Goto-Kakizaki rat model of T2D (27). Thus, iMyos exhibit a gene expression signature associated with insulin resistance even in the absence of the influence of extrinsic factors, many of which, are similar to gene expression differences in muscle of patients with T2D.

Sex-specific gene expression changes associated with insulin resistance. Because the sex of the patient has a significant effect on gene expression, we also analyzed the RNA-Seq data from iMyos of the male and female individuals separately, and this revealed an even larger set of genes impacting insulin sensitivity (Supplemental Table 2). Thus, expression of 718 genes was significantly decreased and of 926 significantly increased comparing the cells of I-Res with those of I-Sen male donors (Figure 2A, left), whereas slightly smaller numbers (349 decreased and 356 increased) were observed in the I-Res cells from the female donors (Figure 2A, right). Among the protein-coding genes that were differentially expressed, paired immunoglobulin-like type 2 receptor α (PILRA) showed a decrease, and collagen 6 α2 (COL6A2) showed a significant approximately 2-fold increase of mRNA expression in I-Res as compared with I-Sen cells from male donors but showed no changes in cells from female donors (Figure 2B). Conversely, thrombospondin 1 (THBS1) showed a significant 50% decrease, and solute carrier family 26 member 7 (SLC26A7) showed a significant approximately 5-fold increase in I-Res as compared with I-Sen cells from female individuals, with no significant changes in the cells from male individuals (Figure 2B). Interestingly, PILRA has also been found to be decreased in skeletal muscle of patients with obesity and T2D (28), and thrombospondin 1 has been linked to β-cell lipotoxicity and diabetic retinopathy (29), suggesting an important role of these sex-specific changes in diabetes pathogenesis.

Figure 2 Sex-specific gene expression changes associated with insulin resistance. (A) Volcano plots showing gene expression increased in I-Res (I-Res > I-Sen in red) and decreased in I-Res (I-Res < I-Sen in blue) with distinct changes in male and female participants. (B) Quantification of representative genes showing decreased or increased levels in I-Res male (blue squares) or female (red circles) individuals. Green bars, I-Sen; red bars, I-Res. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, n = 4 per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 I-Sen vs. I-Res within one sex, or #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ####P < 0.0001 males vs. females in I-Res iMyos, 1-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR. (C) DAVID biological GO analysis (P < 0.05) of genes in volcano plots (P < 0.05) showing increased (red, I-Res > I-Sen) and decreased expression (blue, I-Res < I-Sen) in I-Res male (left) and female participants (right).

DAVID Gene Ontology analysis revealed that the biological processes associated with increased expression in I-Res male individuals (Figure 2C, left, red bars) included genes involved in protein transport (45 genes), the apoptotic process (35 genes), intracellular signal transduction (32 genes), endocytosis (21 genes), and extracellular matrix (ECM) organization (17 genes), while the most enriched biological processes in cells from females were involved in regulation of transcription (38 genes), skeletal system morphogenesis (8 genes), axon guidance (8 genes), pattern specification (7 genes), and cellular response to hypoxia (6 genes) (Figure 2C, right panel, red bars). On the other hand, biological processes associated with lower gene expression in I-Res male individuals (Figure 2C, left, blue bars) included genes involved in DNA repair (24 genes), cell division (21 genes), negative regulation of transcription (21 genes), cellular response to DNA damage stimulus (15 genes), and chromatin organization (14 genes), while downregulated genes in female cells were related to negative regulation of transcription (23 genes), cell adhesion (22 genes), positive regulation of apoptosis (13 genes), negative regulation of cell proliferation (12 genes), and actin cytoskeleton organization (11 genes) (Figure 2C, right, blue bars). Thus, in addition to the 577 gene expression differences in insulin sensitivity of both male and female individuals (Figure 1C), iMyos derived from nondiabetic I-Res and I-Sen individuals showed over 2,000 changes in gene expression based on insulin sensitivity, which were distinct in male and female individuals. In addition to these protein-coding genes, bulk RNA-Seq also revealed differential expression of a few encoded long noncoding RNAs, such as AL158832.2 and AL512625.3, and a few miRNAs, including miR8075 and miR570, which were decreased in I-Res iMyos from the male donors. Further exploration of these using small RNA-Seq is warranted.

Cell-autonomous sexual dimorphism in gene expression and their associated genomic distribution. Both the PCA analysis and the volcano plots in Figure 2A demonstrate that in addition to insulin resistance, the sex of the cell donor is a major modulator of differences in gene expression. Hierarchical clustering analysis of the expression data focused on sex of the cell donor rather than insulin sensitivity status revealed 1,552 genes that differed significantly in expression between male and female cells, with 766 genes being significantly higher in expression in cells from male individuals as compared with those from female individuals (i.e., male dominant) and 786 genes being significantly higher in cells from female individuals (i.e., female dominant) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 3 Cell-autonomous sexual dimorphism in gene expression and their associated genomic distribution. (A) Hierarchical clustering of the genes showing differences associated with sex of the cell donor. Rows represent z scores of the log 2 -transformed intensity of genes for each sample labeled in the column. (B) DAVID biological GO analysis (P < 0.05) of the genes in A showing male-dominant changes (blue bars, top) and female-dominant changes (red bars, bottom) in I-Res male and female iMyos. (C) Quantification of representative genes from the male- (blue squares) and female-dominant (red circles) clusters. Dark shade, I-Sen; light shade, I-Res. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, n = 8 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 males vs. females, unpaired t test. (D) Positional gene enrichment analysis of 243 male-dominant and 497 female-dominant genes based on fold change >1.5 and P < 0.05 showing chromosomal distribution of the genes along with their genomic coordinates of the male-dominant genes (blue bars) and female-dominant genes (red bars). The height of the bar represents log fold change values. (E) Pie graph showing percentage of genes present on sex chromosomes and autosomal chromosomes.

DAVID Gene Ontology analysis revealed that the biological processes associated with the male-dominant cluster included genes involved in cell adhesion, ECM organization, response to hypoxia, cell migration, and axon guidance, while genes more highly expressed in female cells were involved in muscle tissue development, regulation of ion transport, muscle contraction, GPCR signaling, and exocytosis (Figure 3B). The magnitude of these differences ranged from 2- to 10-fold. For example, in the male-dominant cluster, ICAM1 showed 2-fold higher levels in cells of male versus female individuals, COL8A1 and KDR showed 2.8-fold differences, and IFI35 showed a 1.7-fold difference (Figure 3C). Representative genes associated with the biological processes identified in the female-dominant clusters included TFAP2B, which showed a 2-fold increase, CNTN1, which had a 2.9-fold increase, and the glutamate receptor GRIA2, and doublecortin DCX genes, which showed 8-fold higher levels in female as compared with male cells (Figure 3C). While DCX is an X chromosome–encoded gene, GRIA2 is encoded on chromosome 4 with sex differences in expression in cochlea (30) and the brain (31). These sex-specific differences were, in general, independent of the insulin sensitivity status (compare dark- vs. light-shaded squares and circles in Figure 3C) and occurred in vitro in the absence of sex hormones, i.e., represented cell-autonomous sex-specific changes in gene expression.

Since male and female cells differ in copy number of genes represented on the X and Y chromosomes, we performed positional gene enrichment analysis of the most differentially expressed male- and female-dominant genes to determine the chromosomal distribution of the sex-specific gene expression changes. Using criteria of fold change >1.5 and P < 0.05, we identified 243 male-dominant and 497 female-dominant genes. Analysis of these sex-biased genes mapped to their genomic coordinates is shown in Figure 3D. Importantly, 93% of the male- and female-specific genes were distributed across the autosomal chromosomes (nos. 1–22), and only 7% were localized to the sex chromosomes (X, Y) (Figure 3E). As expected, all the genes that mapped to the Y chromosome were male-dominant genes, and most of the genes mapping to the X chromosome were female dominant (Figure 3D). Most sex-differential genes that were encoded on the autosomes were widely dispersed but showed a few potential “hot spots” of activity, including a female-dominant cluster of 20 genes on chromosome 3 (genomic coordinates: 6.8 × 106 to 52.8 × 106) and a second female-dominant cluster of 9 genes on chromosome 16 (genomics coordinates: 0.98 × 106 to 6.1 × 106) (Figure 3D).

Autosomal sex-specific gene expression changes are independent of X chromosome dosage and androgen receptor action. Although only 7% of the sex-specific genes were localized on the X or Y chromosomes, there might be differences in X chromosome dosage in the female cells arising from the difference in the extent of X chromosome inactivation, i.e., the developmental process in which the one X chromosome in female cells is silenced by being packed into transcriptionally inactive heterochromatin (32). It is known that reprogramming of somatic cells from female donors into iPSCs results in reactivation of the silenced X chromosome, leading to 2 active X chromosomes (Xa Xa), and this is associated with a decrease in the DNA methylation of both the X chromosome and many autosomal genes (33). When iPSCs are induced to differentiate into myoblasts or other differentiated cell types, the cells undergo the process of renewed X chromosome inactivation resulting in 1 active and 1 inactive chromosome in the female cells (Xa Xi). However, this process may not be complete in all cells (34). The long noncoding RNA XIST is the major marker of X chromosome inactivation (35, 36). As expected, XIST expression was undetectable in iMyos from all the male donors (Figure 4A). By contrast, differentiated iMyos from female individuals showed variable XIST levels, with 4 of 8 iMyos having high levels of XIST expression (XIST high) and the other 4 having very low or undetectable levels of XIST mRNA (XIST low). This distribution was true in cells from both I-Sen and I-Res donors (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 Autosomal sex-specific gene expression changes are independent of X chromosome dosage and androgen receptor action. (A) mRNA expression level of XIST in I-Sen and I-Res iMyos from male and female donors showing 2 subgroups based on XIST expression level, XIST high and XIST low, in female individuals. (B) PCA plot of only the genes present on the autosomal chromosomes showing changes based on sex (blue, males; green, XIST low females; red, XIST high females) and insulin sensitivity status (open shapes, I-Sen; filled shapes, I-Res). (C) Schematic overview of the data analysis comparing male individuals with XIST low and -high female individuals. (D) Pie graphs showing the distribution of the male-dominant genes (n = 1,840, P < 0.05) and female-dominant genes (n = 1,607, P < 0.05) based on X dose and/or XIST level dependency. (E) mRNA levels of AR in I-Sen and I-Res iMyos from male and female donors from RNA-Seq data. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, n = 4 per group. **P < 0.01 I-Sen vs. I-Res in males, or ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 I-Sen males vs. I-Sen, I-Res females, 1-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR. (F) mRNA levels of AR relative to β-actin in I-Sen and I-Res iMyos from male donors upon treatment with 10 μM DHT for 4 days. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, n = 4 per group. (G) 2-NBDG glucose uptake assay in male iMyos stimulated with 100 nM of insulin for 30 minutes following pretreatment with 10 μM DHT for 4 days. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM, n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 basal vs. insulin; ##P < 0.01, ####P < 0.0001 I-Sen control vs. I-Sen DHT (basal and insulin); and ###P < 0.001 I-Res control vs. I-Res DHT (insulin); 2-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR.

To determine the effect of the sex chromosomes and different expression levels of XIST on the sex-specific gene expression data, we performed PCA excluding the genes encoded on the X or Y chromosome but annotated for female donors based on whether they had high or low XIST levels (Figure 4B). Even focusing only on autosomally encoded genes, the gene expression differences showed a clear separation based on sex of the donors (PC1 in Figure 4B), although the female donors also showed a tendency to separate by level of XIST, with those having low XIST mapping more similarly to the male donors at high values along the PC2 axis. To further explore the role of active X dosage and XIST expression in the changes in autosomal gene expression, we performed comparisons of the gene expression data for the XIST high (likely Xa Xi) and XIST low (likely Xa Xa) female cells versus the male cells (all XIST low) (Figure 4C). Focusing on 1,840 male-dominant and 1,607 female-dominant autosomal genes (P < 0.05) for these comparisons, we found that the majority of the sex-related changes in autosomal gene expression were independent of the XIST level and X chromosome dose (Figure 4D). Thus, the X chromosome dosage and the variation in XIST expression in female individuals do not account for most autosomal sex-specific gene expression changes.

In addition to the X chromosome dose, we also investigated the potential effect of sex hormone receptor action on the differential gene expression. Notably, estrogen receptor (ESR1) mRNA was not detected by either RNA-Seq or quantitative PCR (qPCR) in iMyos from either male or female donors (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4A). By contrast, expression of the androgen receptor (AR), which, interestingly, is encoded on the X chromosome, was detected in cells of both sexes by RNA-Seq, with significantly higher levels of AR in the cells of I-Sen male individuals as compared with I-Res male and both I-Sen and I-Res female individuals (Figure 4E). This was confirmed by qPCR (Supplemental Figure 4A), suggesting that differences in AR levels in I-Sen and I-Res male individuals could potentially contribute to some of the insulin resistance changes in male individuals, as well as the sex-specific changes. Indeed, incubation of I-Sen and I-Res male iMyos with 10 μM dihydrotestosterone (DHT) for 4 days normalized the expression level of AR in I-Res male iMyos (Figure 4F). Interestingly, in addition, the impaired glucose uptake ability upon insulin stimulation in I-Res iMyos was also rescued upon incubation with DHT (Figure 4G). These results suggest an important role of AR action in regulating insulin resistance changes in male iMyos. On the other hand, overlapping the autosomal sex-specific gene expression changes in both male and female iMyos (P < 0.05) with RNA-Seq data of muscle from an independent study of mice with or without DHT stimulation (37) revealed that only 7.2% of the male-dominant changes and only 3% of the female-dominant changes overlapped with the DHT-induced muscle gene expression changes (Supplemental Figure 4B), suggesting that varying AR levels in male and female individuals do not seem to contribute to the sex-specific gene expression changes. Given that no sex hormones were added to the media used for differentiation and growth of the iMyos, and that so few of the differences in expression correspond to androgen-responsive genes, the differences in level of androgen receptor in male cells as compared with female cells do not appear to have a major impact on the expression of autosomal sex-specific genes.

DNA methylation contributes to sexual dimorphism, but not insulin resistance. The I-Sen and I-Res iPSCs were originally derived from circulating blood cells of adult men and women with an average age of 60 years, i.e., all donors were postpubertal, and all or most of the women postmenopausal. Thus, the donor had been exposed for many years to varying levels of sex hormones prior to cellular isolation for iPSC derivation. Although reprogramming of blood cells into iPSCs is known to erase most of the epigenetic marks exerted by hormonal action and other factors in vivo (38), it is possible that some residual epigenetic marks remain and contribute to the differences observed in the iMyos. To investigate this possibility, we assessed expression differences for some of the genes involved in epigenetic regulation in the I-Sen and I-Res iMyos from male and female donors. Interestingly, the expression of the major DNA methyltransferase DNMT1 encoded on chromosome 19, as well as of the histone-lysine N-methyltransferase (EZH1) encoded on chromosome 17, was significantly higher in the cells from female donors as compared with those from male donors, independent of the insulin sensitivity status (Supplemental Figure 5A). These differences in gene expression were even magnified at the protein level, with 39% and 35% increases in protein expression of DNMT1 and DNMT3A (P < 0.0001 and P < 0.007), respectively, in cells from female donors as compared with those from male donors, independent of insulin sensitivity status (Figure 5A). Consistent with the difference in the expression of the methylation enzymes in the postpubertal iMyos, we found significantly high levels (~15% increased, P < 0.05) of global DNA methylation in cells from the postpubertal female individuals as compared with the postpubertal male individuals (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 DNA methylation contributes to sexual dimorphism but not insulin resistance. (A) DNMT1 and DNMT3A protein levels comparing male versus female I-Sen and I-Res iMyos (blue squares, male; red circles, female; dark shade, I-Sen; light shade, I-Res) from LC-MS/MS-based proteomics. n = 10 males, n = 9 females. **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001 males vs. females. (B) ELISA measuring 5-methylcytosine (5-mC) percentage changes relative to total DNA amount in I-Sen and I-Res iMyos from postpubertal male and female donors and prepubertal male and female donors. n = 10 males, n = 8 females (postpuberty), and n = 4 males and females each (prepuberty). *P < 0.05 males vs. females. (C) Overlap of autosomal sex-biased iMyo genes (P < 0.05, n = 3,447) with autosomal sex-biased methylation positions on n = 15,724 genes from (from ref. 39) showing an overlap of 1,356 of 3,447 genes (39.3%). (D) mRNA levels of male-dominant genes, GLIPR1 and COL8A1, and female-dominant genes, USP11 and GALNT18, in I-Sen iMyos from male and female donors with and without 5-azacytidine (5-Az) treatment. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05 males vs. females in controls, or #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, ###P < 0.001 controls vs. 5-Az in females. (E) mRNA levels of genes altered in I-Res and I-Sen iMyos from male and female donors with and without 5-Az treatment. n = 5–8 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 I-Sen vs. I-Res. (F) Western blot of I-Sen iMyos from male and female cell lysates with and without 5-Az treatment processed through the active RhoA pull-down (PD) experiment and total cell lysates (TCL). Quantification of PD Western blot showing the active form of RhoA over TCL showing total RhoA levels. n = 4 per group. ***P < 0.001 males vs. females, ####P < 0.0001 DMSO vs. 5-Az in males. (G) 2-NBDG glucose uptake assay in iMyos stimulated with 100 nM of insulin for 30 minutes. n = 9–10 per group. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 basal vs. insulin. (A and B) unpaired t test; (D–F) 1-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR; (G) 2-way ANOVA followed by correction for multiple comparison by controlling the FDR. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM.

To determine the potential role of postpubertal sex hormones in these epigenetic effects, we used an independent set of iPSCs derived from blood cells of normal prepubertal, i.e., less than 10 years old, male and female donors and differentiated these into iMyos. Interestingly, in the prepubertal iMyos, no differences were observed in the mRNA level of DNMT1 and EZH1 between the sexes (Supplemental Figure 5A). Likewise, no difference was observed in global DNA methylation in the iMyos from prepubertal donors (Figure 5B), suggesting that sex hormone exposure in vivo may result in persistent DNA methylation epigenetic marks and contribute to some of the gene expression differences observed in the cells derived from the postpubertal donors. These findings are supported by a recent study using human skeletal samples from 222 male and 147 female individuals, which revealed that, of the differentially methylated regions, 94% were hypomethylated in male participants as compared with female participants (39). Overlapping the male and female differences on autosomal genes in iMyos (n = 3,447 genes, P < 0.05) with this analysis of autosomal sex-biased methylation in human muscle samples (n = 15,724 genes, P < 0.05) revealed 1,356 genes in iMyos (39%) that overlapped with the genes showing sex-biased methylation in human muscle samples (Figure 5C). Thus, a significant proportion of the genes with sex-biased expression observed in iMyos contain differentially methylated positions.

To further investigate whether these differences in DNA methylation play a role in the sex or insulin resistance differences in gene expression, we treated postpubertal male and female iMyos with 5-azacytidine (5-Az), an inhibitor of DNMT (Supplemental Figure 5B). This did not affect cell density as assessed by crystal violet staining or protein content (Supplemental Figure 5B). mRNA expression of 2 normally male-dominant genes, glioma pathogenesis–related protein 1 (GLIPR1) and collagen type VIII α1 chain (COL8A1), showed a significant rescue of the gene expression in the female iMyos following treatment with 5-Az (Figure 5D). Similarly, mRNA expression of two female-dominant genes, ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11) and N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase 18 (GALNT18), showed a significant reversal of the increased expression in the female iMyos following treatment with 5-Az (Figure 5D), suggesting that epigenetically mediated DNA methylation contributes to these sex-specific gene expression differences. On the other hand, mRNA expression of genes increased in I-Res male and female iMyos, including Rho GTPase activating protein 25 (ARHGAP25), 17-β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase (HSD17B14), and neuronatin (NNAT), remained unaffected following treatment with 5-Az (Figure 5E), suggesting that DNA methylation is not a major contributor to the gene expression changes associated with insulin resistance.

Using phosphoproteomics, we previously showed that iMyos exhibit multiple sex-specific differences in a broad network of protein phosphorylations, several of which were related to the Rho GTPase pathway (16), leading to enhanced activation of RhoA in iMyos from males versus female donors, as measured in a pull-down assay (16). This increase in Rho GTPase activity correlated with significantly higher levels of RhoA mRNA in postpubertal male iMyos as compared with the female iMyos (Supplemental Figure 5C). We therefore used RhoA activation as a functional readout to study the impact of DNMT inhibition on sexual dimorphic functional changes. Again, we found that there were higher levels of RhoA activation in the male versus female cells from I-Sen iMyos, and this was abolished by treatment of the cells with 5-Az (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5D), indicating that a methylation-dependent epigenetic modification was contributing to this sexually dimorphic functional difference. We also showed that the higher level of DNMT1 protein in the cells from female individuals as compared with those from male individuals observed by Western blotting was lost after blockade of DNMT1 upon 5-Az treatment (Figure 5F). Thus, treatment with 5-Az was sufficient to reverse the sex-biased changes in a functional readout of RhoA activation.

This reversal of a sexually dimorphic phenotype was not observed for insulin resistance as measured by glucose uptake. Thus, when we assessed glucose uptake of the I-Sen and I-Res iMyos with and without treatment with 5-Az using 2-(N-(7-nitrobenz-2-oxa-1,3-diazol-4-yl)amino)-2-deoxyglucose (2-NBDG) fluorescent glucose, we found that the ability of insulin to stimulate increased glucose uptake in I-Sen iMyos was markedly reduced in the I-Res iMyos, and this effect was not reversed by treatment with 5-Az (Figure 5G). Thus, while DNA methylation contributes to sexual dimorphism in gene expression and Rho activation, it does not appear to contribute to differences in gene expression related to insulin resistance or to the reduction in insulin-stimulated glucose uptake.