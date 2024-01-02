PP2A inhibition causes synthetic lethality in BRCA2-mutated prostate cancer models via spindle assembly checkpoint reactivation

Forward genetic screenings reveal that NSFL1C loss rescues viability in BRCA2-deficient C. elegans and mammalian cells. To identify gene mutations that prevent embryonic death induced by the loss of BRCA2, we conducted forward genetic synthetic viability screenings in C. elegans brc-2 (Cebrc-2) mutants. A total of more than 100,000 worms were evaluated, and we identified 6 worms that did not succumb to the embryonic lethality caused by Cebrc-2 mutations (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI172137DS1). By comparing these mutant strains with the homozygous Cebrc-2, we found that their breeding scales were similar except for 33B2 (Supplemental Figure 1B). In terms of hatching rate, 1C5, 22B11, and 29A18 reached the rate level of the wild-type strain (Supplemental Figure 1C). Among the 6 strains, only 95C19 was found to be sensitive to both ionizing radiation (IR) and hydroxyurea (HU) treatment (Figure 1B), indicating that 95C19 may not rescue the embryonic viability of Cebrc-2 mutants by restoring HR (19) or replication fork stability (3). After sequencing the whole genome, excluding the genetic background and mutations on the same chromosome as Cebrc-2, we found that the mutation or the knockdown of Ceubxn-2 significantly restored the lethality of Cebrc-2 mutants (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, D–F). Furthermore, a Ceubxn-2 mutant, which is a 260 bp deletion mutation across exon 1 to exon 3, could also rescue the viability of Cebrc-2 mutants (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1G). Collectively, these findings clearly showed that loss of Ceubxn-2 rescued embryonic viability in Cebrc-2 mutants.

Figure 1 Forward genetic screenings reveal that NSFL1C loss rescues viability in BRCA2-deficient C. elegans and mammalian cells. (A) Schematic of screening procedure. EMS, ethyl methane sulfonate. (B) C. elegans strain 95C19 was sensitive to both ionizing radiation (IR) and hydroxyurea (HU). DNA damage sensitivity assays in the 6 screened C. elegans (n = 4 to 6). N2, wild-type strain; brc-1, IR-sensitive strain; ztf-8, HU-sensitive strain. (C) Deletion of ubxn-2 prevented the lethal phenotype of C. elegans brc-2 mutants. Hatching rate assay upon endogenous siRNA directed against ubxn-2/mak-2 in the N2 and brc-2 mutants (n = 3). (D) Deletion of ubxn-2 restored the viability of C. elegans brc-2 mutants. Left: Representative microscopy images. Right: Brood size and hatching rate of brc-2/ubxn-2 double mutants (n = 5). Scale bar: 1 mm. (E) Clonogenic survival of LNCaP cells expressing the indicated siRNA or siRNA-resistant NSFL1C (n = 3). Immunoblotting showing BRCA2 and NSFL1C depletion in LNCaP cells. (F) Clonogenic survival of MCF10A-TetON-shBRCA2 cells expressing the indicated NSFL1C-targeting siRNA or transfected with control siRNA (n = 3). Immunoblotting showing BRCA2 and NSFL1C depletion in MCF10A cells. (G) Left: Schematic of the CRISPR/Cas9 system used for the competitive growth assays. Right: Competitive growth assays in MCF10A Cas9-stable cells transfected with virus expressing the indicated sgRNA (n = 3). (H) Colony growth of LNCaP cells transfected with the indicated siRNA on soft agar. Representative phase-contrast microscopy images (top left) and crystal violet staining images (bottom left). Quantitation of the number of staining colonies (n = 3). Scale bar: 200 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in D. One-way ANOVA was used in B, C, E, F, and H. Two-way ANOVA was used in G.

Next, we verified whether the depletion of NSFL1C, the mammalian ortholog of CeUBXN-2, was beneficial to the proliferation of BRCA2-deficient cells using human cell culture experiments. First, we successfully constructed and obtained BRCA2 and NSFL1C double-knockout (DKO) cells in HeLa, HCT116, and U2OS cell lines, but did not obtain any BRCA2 single-knockout cell lines (Supplemental Figure 1H). Concordantly, reintroduction of single-guide RNA–resistant (sgRNA-resistant) NSFL1C into BRCA2/NSFL1C DKO cells dramatically decreased their viability (Supplemental Figure 1I). The rescue phenotype of NSFL1C depletion was also verified in the LNCaP and MCF10A-TetON BRCA2-knockdown cell lines (Figure 1, E and F). Furthermore, enhancement of proliferation of BRCA2-deficient MCF10A cells by NSFL1C knockdown was validated in a growth-based competition assay (Figure 1G). To further assess the contribution of NSFL1C to the tumorigenic potential of cells lacking BRCA2, the effects of NSFL1C depletion on the ability of these cells to grow in an anchorage-independent manner were analyzed. The results showed that NSFL1C loss markedly restored the impaired growth of LNCaP cells caused by BRCA2 depletion in soft agar (Figure 1H), suggesting that NSFL1C loss promoted malignant transformation in BRCA2-deficient cells. We also validated the functionality of another mammalian ortholog of CeUBXN-2, known as UBXN2B, and determined that its depletion did not restore the survival of BRCA2-deficient cells (Supplemental Figure 1J). These data show that NSFL1C loss confers survival permission and potentially promotes malignant transformation in BRCA2-deficient cells.

SAC attenuation by NSFL1C depletion promotes growth of BRCA2-deficient cells. BRCA2 has important functions of repairing DNA damage and maintaining genome stability (2), so we first evaluated whether NSFL1C depletion reduced the spontaneous DNA damage and drug sensitivity caused by BRCA2-deficient cells. Surprisingly, NSFL1C depletion neither reduced the spontaneous DNA damage of BRCA2-deficient cells (Supplemental Figure 2, A and E) nor antagonized the sensitivity of BRCA2-deficient cells to multiple DNA damage drugs, such as cisplatin, camptothecin, and HU (Supplemental Figure 2, B and F). Next, we further tested 2 previously described functions of BRCA2 (1): protection of stalled replication forks and facilitation of HR through recruitment of RAD51 to sites of DNA breaks. First, the ability of BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells to protect stalled replication forks was still significantly weakened according to the results of a DNA fiber analysis (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2E). It was noteworthy that NSFL1C deficiency could also lead to instability of replication forks. According to a reported study (20), the activation of DNA-PK can induce phosphorylation of NSFL1C. Hence, we speculated that NSFL1C, functioning as a downstream element of DNA-PK, may maintain replication fork stability in the presence of cellular damage. Second, IR-induced recruitment of RAD51 foci was still absent in BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2E) and BRCA2/NSFL1C DKO cells (Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, using a DR-GFP assay, we found that co-depletion of NSFL1C did not reverse the HR defect caused by BRCA2 depletion (Supplemental Figure 2D). These data clearly show that the effect of NSFL1C depletion on BRCA2-deficient cells does not restore the functions of BRCA2-mediated replication fork stability maintenance or HR repair in the S/G 2 phase. As reported, BRCA2-deficient cells progress into mitosis with incompletely replicated DNA (21), and proteins such as MUS81 contribute to the survival of BRCA2-deficient cells through promoting mitotic DNA synthesis (MiDAS) (22). To investigate this possibility, we assessed the mitotic EdU foci, a marker used to identify MiDAS as reported (21). In alignment with prior research (21), BRCA2 deficiency amplified the occurrence of mitotic cells displaying EdU foci (Supplemental Figure 2G). However, the simultaneous depletion of NSFL1C yielded no discernible impact (Supplemental Figure 2G), suggesting that the depletion of NSFL1C does not rescue the survival of BRCA2-deficient cells by promoting MiDAS.

Figure 2 SAC attenuation by NSFL1C depletion promotes growth of BRCA2-deficient cells. (A) Left: Ratio of IdU versus CldU upon HU treatment (n = 3). Right: Schematic for labeling HeLa cells with CldU and IdU and representative images. (B) Quantification of IR-induced RAD51 foci in cyclin A–positive HeLa cells (left) and representative images (right) (n = 3). Scale bar: 10 μm. (C and D) HeLa cells expressing mRFP-tubulin and GFP-H2B were transfected with control siRNA (see Supplemental Video 1), BRCA2 siRNA (see Supplemental Video 2), NSFL1C siRNA (see Supplemental Video 3), and BRCA2/NSFL1C siRNA (see Supplemental Video 4), respectively. “NEBD” indicates the first frame after NEBD, based on the chromatin marker GFP-H2B. Times are shown in hours:minutes. Percentage of surviving mitotic cells is quantified in C. Representative frames are shown in D, left, and percentages of different fates of cells are shown in D, right. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Top: Schematic for synchronization experiments. Bottom: HeLa cells were treated with the indicated siRNA, synchronized by sequential thymidine-CDK1i (RO3306, 9 μM) treatment, and added to fresh medium before CDC20 immunoprecipitation. Middle: Quantitation of BubR1 relative pull-down was performed using ImageJ software. (F) Top: Schematic for synchronization experiments. Bottom: Flow cytometric analysis. HeLa cells were treated with the indicated siRNA, synchronized by nocodazole (Noco) treatment, and subsequently stained with H3Ser10p antibody, which is used as a marker for mitosis and propidium iodide (PI). (G) Left: Schematic for synchronization experiments. Right: HeLa cells were treated with the indicated siRNA and synchronized by sequential thymidine-nocodazole treatment, and cells were collected for H3Ser10p immunoblotting detection, which is used as a marker for mitosis. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA was used in A and B; χ2 test was used in C.

In addition to S/G 2 phase, BRCA2 also plays an important role in mitosis (1, 4, 5), so we further tested whether NSFL1C depletion affects BRCA2-mediated mitotic functions such as chromosome segregation. Consistent with a reported study (5), the examined BRCA2-silenced cells had prolonged metaphase-like arrest, and the spindles assembled in these cells were highly unstable, collapsed, and reassembled into multipolar spindles (Figure 2, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 2H). We also found that after BRCA2-silenced cells entered mitosis, only 7% of cells could complete mitosis, while the remaining 93% underwent apoptosis or mitotic catastrophe (Figure 2, C and D). Notably, silencing of NSFL1C allowed more than 50% of BRCA2-silenced cells to complete cell division (Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that NSFL1C knockdown suppresses SAC activation caused by BRCA2 depletion.

Therefore, we further tested whether NSFL1C plays a role in SAC activation to prevent the mitotic separation failure caused by BRCA2 depletion. We measured SAC strength by quantifying the amount of BubR1 that coimmunoprecipitates with CDC20. As a crucial constituent of the SAC, BubR1 operates by binding to CDC20, thereby impeding anaphase-promoting complex-mediated degradation of cyclin B1 and securin, which prevents advance to anaphase (23). After CDK1 inhibitor (CDK1i) washout, CDC20-BubR1 interaction steadily increased for 40 minutes and subsequently decreased in control cells (Supplemental Figure 2J). Interestingly, in NSFL1C-silenced cells, the interaction of CDC20 and BubR1 was less pronounced (Supplemental Figure 2J). Compared with NSFL1C-silenced cells, BRCA2-silenced cells exhibited a more pronounced interaction of CDC20 with BubR1, suggesting activation of the SAC due to chromosome segregation failure, and BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells exhibited attenuated SAC activation (Figure 2E). The effect of NSFL1C on the SAC was also determined under mitotic arrest caused by poison treatment. Compared with the control cells, NSFL1C-silenced cells exhibited reduced levels of H3Ser10p after low-dose nocodazole treatment, which is used as a marker for mitosis (24), suggesting that NSFL1C depletion can lead to the completion of mitosis due to the reduction of SAC activation upon mitotic stress (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 2I). Importantly, NSFL1C depletion can facilitate the successful mitosis of BRCA2-deficient cells under mitotic stress by suppressing the SAC.

Unlike BRCA2 deficiency, cells with HR defects such as BRCA1 and ATM deficiency display attenuated SAC activity (25–27). We not only validated the outcomes by quantifying the amount of BubR1 that coimmunoprecipitates with CDC20 (Supplemental Figure 2K) but also provided confirmation that the depletion of NSFL1C did not restore the viability of HeLa cells with BRCA1 or ATM deficiency (Supplemental Figure 2L). These data show that attenuated SAC activation caused by NSFL1C depletion promotes the division and survival of BRCA2-deficient cells, but this mechanism does not extend to cells lacking other HR-related factors.

Loss of NSFL1C restabilizes kinetochore-microtubule attachments in BRCA2-deficient cells. The SAC halts anaphase progression until all kinetochores have obtained bipolar, stable attachments to the mitotic spindle (28). BRCA2 forms complexes with PLK1, BubR1, and PP2A, and promotes PLK1-mediated phosphorylation of BubR1 (5), thereby facilitating kinetochore-microtubule attachments (K-fibers) (29, 30). Thus, BRCA2-deficient cells have unstable K-fibers, misaligned chromosomes, faulty chromosome segregation, and persistent SAC activation, as do BubR1- and PP2A-depleted cells (5, 31, 32). In subsequent experiments, we found that BRCA2-silenced cells produced more aberrant chromosome segregation, and depletion of NSFL1C reduced the generation of chromosome bridges and lagging chromosomes (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3, A and C). In addition, more γH2AX foci were found at microtubule-chromatin junctions in BRCA2-silenced cells, suggesting destabilization of K-fibers, and this phenotype was attenuated in BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). Next, to further confirm whether this defect in alignment was due to the impaired stability of K-fibers as previously reported (29, 31), we examined the presence of cold-stable microtubules in BRCA2-silenced cells. The results showed that control metaphase cells exhibited relatively intact bipolar spindles with most CENPB-stained kinetochores attached to microtubules (α-tubulin) (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3D). In stark contrast, almost all the K-fibers were lost in BRCA2-silenced cells upon cold treatment, while BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells had more stable kinetochore-microtubule attachments (Figure 3, C and D). We also evaluated the stability of K-fibers by measuring the distance between centromeres on the metaphase chromosomes as previously reported (33). Consistent with the microtubule stability assay, NSFL1C knockdown restored the distance between centromeres in BRCA2-silenced cells (Figure 3, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Under nocodazole treatment, which interferes with microtubule polymerization, the centromeres of NSFL1C-silenced cells (including the double-silenced cells) remained distant from each other and maintained more stable K-fibers than those of the control and BRCA2-silenced cells (Supplemental Figure 3, F and G). Reintroduction of sgRNA-resistant NSFL1C into BRCA2/NSFL1C DKO cells shortened the distance between centromeres, reflecting the instability of K-fibers, but the NSFL1C-G97R mutant (95C19 C. elegans homologous mutation) had no effect (Figure 3H). We conclude that the loss of NSFL1C allows BRCA2-deficient cells to maintain relatively stable K-fibers to inactivate the SAC and complete cell division (Figure 3I and Supplemental Figure 3H).

Figure 3 Loss of NSFL1C restabilizes kinetochore-microtubule attachments in BRCA2-deficient cells. (A) Loss of NSFL1C reduced aberrant chromosome segregation of BRCA2-deficient HeLa cells (n = 3). The white arrow points to the chromosome bridges, and the orange arrow points to the lagging chromosomes. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Violin chart of γH2AX foci in metaphase and anaphase plus telophase HeLa cells. See Supplemental Figure 3B for representative images. (C and D) Loss of NSFL1C restabilized cold-stable microtubules in BRCA2-deficient HeLa cells. (C) Representative images of cold-stable microtubules in cells transfected with the indicated siRNA. Cells were costained with α-tubulin and CENPB as markers for centromeres. Insets show one enlargement of the outlined regions. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Frequency of K-fiber defects (n = 3). (E–G) Loss of NSFL1C restored the kinetochore-microtubule attachments in BRCA2-deficient cells. HEC1, an inner kinetochore protein, are used as markers for locating centromeres, while CENPB serves as marker for centromeres. Representative images for E can be seen in Supplemental Figure 3E. Representative images for F can be seen in G. Insets show one enlargement of the outlined regions, and “d” represents the distance between centromeres. Scale bar: 10 μm. (H) Measurement of kinetochore-microtubule attachments in BRCA2/NSFL1C DKO HeLa cells expressing the sgRNA-resistant NSFL1C or transfected with control vector or NSFL1C-G97R mutant (95C19 C. elegans homologous mutation). Scale bar: 10 μm. (I) Schematic representation of kinetochore-microtubule attachments. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in B. One-way ANOVA was used in A, D, E, F, and H.

NSFL1C prevents premature dissociation of AURKB from the centromeres by decreasing polyubiquitination of AURKB. BRCA2 maintains the stability of K-fibers by forming a trimeric complex with BubR1 and PP2A, while the decline of phosphorylated BubR1 (p-BubR1) and PP2A at the centromeres of BRCA2-deficient cells is considered to be one reason for the instability of K-fibers (5). Therefore, we tested whether NSFL1C deficiency could rescue centromeric p-BubR1 or PP2A levels in BRCA2-deficient cells, and found that the co-depletion of NSFL1C could neither reverse the p-BubR1 level defect caused by BRCA2 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 4A) nor reverse the PP2A-B56 level defect (Supplemental Figure 4B). To further identify the key factors for restoring the stability of K-fibers in BRCA2 and NSFL1C double-deficient cells, the proteins related to BRCA2 and NSFL1C were purified by tandem affinity purification (TAP) and analyzed by mass spectrometry (MS). Consistent with previously reported studies, BRCA2-BubR1-PLK1 formed a tight trimeric complex in vivo (Supplemental Figure 4C). Surprisingly, AURKB, which destabilizes K-fibers to correct erroneous kinetochore-microtubule attachments via phosphorylation of the KMN network (28), was highly enriched in both MS results (Supplemental Figure 4C). Moreover, BRCA2 and NSFL1C co-located with AURKB during mitotic anaphase (Supplemental Figure 4, D and E). Therefore, we wondered whether the activity of AURKB during mitosis is regulated by BRCA2 and NSFL1C. First, we measured and quantified the level of AURKB-T232ph near CENPB, which is the direct marker of AURKB activity (34). Interestingly, the AURKB activity of the BRCA2-silenced cells was increased, while the AURKB activity of the BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells decreased sharply and was closer to the control cell levels (Figure 4A). The above results suggest that NSFL1C reduction may restore the stability of K-fibers in BRCA2-deficient cells by inhibiting the activity of AURKB, so direct inhibition of AURKB should have the same effect. Our subsequent experiments confirmed that treatment with a specific chemical inhibitor of AURKB (AURKBi) (35) sufficiently restored the stability of K-fibers in BRCA2-silenced cells (Figure 4, B and C). Together, these data suggest that NSFL1C loss reduces abnormal cell division in BRCA2-silenced cells by attenuating AURKB hyperactivation that leads to unstable K-fibers, thereby inhibiting SAC activation and promoting cell cycle progression.

Figure 4 NSFL1C prevents premature dissociation of AURKB from the centromeres by decreasing polyubiquitination of AURKB. (A) Loss of NSFL1C restored the AURKB-T232ph intensity in BRCA2-deficient HeLa cells, which is the direct marker of AURKB activity. Quantification of AURKB-T232ph intensity (right) and representative images (left). Scale bar: 10 μm. (B and C) AURKBi (barasertib, 10 nM) restabilized cold-stable microtubules in BRCA2-deficient HeLa cells. (B) Representative images of cold-stable microtubules in cells transfected with the BRCA2 siRNA. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Frequency of K-fiber defects (n = 3). (D) The UBA domain of NSFL1C was important for its interaction with AURKB. (E) K31, K56, and K85 mutations impaired the AURKB ubiquitination. *Monoubiquitination; **diubiquitination; ***triubiquitination. (F) AURKB-WT maintained centromere localization in metaphase, while AURKB-3KR did not (n = 3 or 4). See Supplemental Figure 4I for representative images. (G) K31, K56, and K85 (3KR) mutations impaired AURKB interaction with NSFL1C. (H) NSFL1C regulated the localization of AURKB to centromeres in metaphase. Quantification of centromeres (identified as stable CENPB puncta) with no, weak, or stable puncta of AURKB (left) and representative images (right) (n = 3). Scale bar: 10 μm. (I) NSFL1C regulated ubiquitination of AURKB. (J) VCPi (NMS-873, 10 μM) rescued the accumulation of AURKB on the equatorial plate in NSFL1C-knockdown HeLa cells (n = 3). Scale bar: 10 μm. (K) VCPi (NMS-873, 10 μM) rescued the chromatin loading of AURKB in NSFL1C-knockdown cells. HeLa cells were treated with the indicated siRNA, synchronized by sequential nocodazole-VCPi treatment, and collected for immunoblotting detection. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in C and F. One-way ANOVA was used in A. Two-way ANOVA was used in J.

Next, to further explore how NSFL1C regulates the activity of AURKB, we first verified the results by MS and found that NSFL1C interacted with ubiquitin-modified AURKB (Supplemental Figure 4F). NSFL1C has been reported to recognize monoubiquitinated proteins through its UBA domain and then regulate the function of binding proteins (36, 37). We also found that the NSFL1C mutant lacking the UBA domain could not interact with AURKB (Figure 4D). Therefore, we further identified the monoubiquitination sites of AURKB through MS analysis, and found that ubiquitination occurred at 3 lysine residues: K31, K56, and K85 (Supplemental Figure 4G). To verify the MS result, a pull-down experiment of AURKB under denatured conditions showed that the amount of monoubiquitinized AURKB was slightly reduced in the cells expressing the AURKB-K31R, -K56R, or -K85R mutants, and more reduced in the cells expressing the AURKB-3KR mutants (K31R/K56R/K85R) (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 4H). Importantly, AURKB-WT maintained centromere localization in the metaphase, while the AURKB-3KR mutant had diffuse distribution (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 4I), suggesting that effective AURKB monoubiquitination is necessary for its centromeric localization. The AURKB-3KR mutant had a lower level of AURKB-T232ph (Supplemental Figure 4J), suggesting that effective AURKB monoubiquitination is necessary for its function. Consistent with the previous results, NSFL1C bound to AURKB-WT, but not to the AURKB-3KR mutant, which further proved that NSFL1C interacted with monoubiquitinated AURKB through its UBA domain (Figure 4G). The above data show that monoubiquitination of AURKB is required for its centromere localization and function, and NSFL1C recognizes monoubiquitinated AURKB through its UBA domain to regulate its function.

Since NSFL1C depletion can inhibit AURKB activity in BRCA2-deficient cells, we further explored how NSFL1C regulates AURKB activity. First, we found that NSFL1C depletion decreased the accumulation of AURKB on the equatorial plate, almost completely reversing the overaccumulation of AURKB on the equatorial plate of BRCA2-deficient cells (Figure 4H). We further found that the knockdown of NSFL1C reduced the level of AURKB in the chromatin fraction during metaphase (Supplemental Figure 4K), suggesting that NSFL1C can promote the stable existence of AURKB at the centromeres. To further confirm whether NSFL1C affects its stability by regulating the polyubiquitination level of AURKB, we performed an in vivo ubiquitylation assay to evaluate changes in its ubiquitination. The results showed that in the cells ectopically expressing NSFL1C-WT, the polyubiquitination of AURKB was reduced, while the heterotopic expression of the NSFL1C-UBA mutant was not changed (Supplemental Figure 4L), which showed that NSFL1C could influence its ubiquitination by interacting with AURKB. In addition, after knockdown of NSFL1C, the polyubiquitination level of AURKB was increased (Figure 4I), and NSFL1C-mediated regulation of AURKB was independent of BRCA2 loss (Supplemental Figure 4M). This further indicates that NSFL1C may affect the stability of its protein at the centromeres by regulating the ubiquitination level of AURKB, thus controlling its activity.

NSFL1C functions as a cofactor for VCP, a ubiquitin-dependent ATPase that plays a pivotal role in maintaining cellular homeostasis through the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway (38). The monoubiquitination and deubiquitination processes become essential for postmitotic fusion of the Golgi apparatus membrane, and VCP/NSFL1C plays an important role in the deubiquitination process (36). Notably, this process differs from protein degradation mediated by proteasomes. Skillfully reversing ubiquitination, the deubiquitinase VCIP135 mediated by VCP/NSFL1C takes charge of orchestrating a seamless remodeling of the Golgi membrane (36, 39). Additionally, it has been documented that, following mitotic completion, VCP along with its cofactors UFD1/NPL4 collaboratively removes AURKB from chromatin, facilitating chromatin decondensation and the formation of the nuclear envelope (40). Therefore, we explored whether NSFL1C depletion causes VCP to extract ubiquitinated AURKB from chromatin in advance. Our results showed that treatment with a specific chemical inhibitor of VCP (VCPi) sufficiently restored the accumulation of AURKB on the equatorial plate and the stability of protein at the centromeres in NSFL1C-silenced cells (Figure 4J), as well as the level of AURKB in chromatin (Figure 4K).

Overall, these data show that the monoubiquitination of AURKB promotes the interaction between AURKB and NSFL1C, and thus ensures the protein stability of centromeric AURKB by decreasing the polyubiquitination of AURKB. The depletion of NSFL1C promotes the extraction of ubiquitinated AURKB from the chromatin in advance by VCP to balance the hyperactivated AURKB in BRCA2-deficient cells.

NSFL1C promotes USP9X-mediated deubiquitination of AURKB to stabilize centromeric AURKB. Next, we explored how NSFL1C decreases the polyubiquitination modification of AURKB. NSFL1C has been reported to promote the deubiquitination of its binding protein by recruiting DUB (36). Therefore, we purified and analyzed the AURKB binding protein by TAP-MS in cells expressing the empty vector or NSFL1C-G97R mutant to identify the AURKB ubiquitination regulatory protein mediated by NSFL1C. The results showed that in the cells with ectopic expression of the NSFL1C-G97R mutant, the AURKB binding protein with the most significant decrease was the deubiquitinase USP9X (Figure 5A). We further confirmed that AURKB could not interact with USP9X upon NSFL1C depletion (Figure 5B). In addition, the polyubiquitination level of AURKB in USP9X-silenced cells increased obviously (Figure 5C). Moreover, the USP9X knockdown inhibited the distribution of AURKB in the chromatin fraction during prometaphase (Figure 5D), indicating that USP9X can stabilize the accumulation of AURKB at the centromeres. Additional study results showed that treatment with a specific chemical inhibitor of VCP sufficiently restored AURKB levels in the chromatin fraction of USP9X-silenced cells (Figure 5D). We further found that individual silencing of NSFL1C or USP9X increased the polyubiquitination level of AURKB, while double silencing of NSFL1C and USP9X did not further increase the polyubiquitination level of AURKB (Supplemental Figure 5A), suggesting that NSFL1C and USP9X are in the same regulatory pathway. Consistent with the effect of NSFL1C depletion, we found that the depletion of USP9X also reduced the recruitment of AURKB at the centromeres, thus restoring the distance between centromeres in BRCA2-deficient cells (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). In addition, the depletion of USP9X, similarly to the depletion of NSFL1C, also restored the stability of K-fibers in BRCA2-deficient cells (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 NSFL1C promotes USP9X-mediated deubiquitination of AURKB to stabilize centromeric AURKB. (A) Volcano plot illustrating the differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) in SFB-AURKB stable HEK293T cells transfected with Myc-NSFL1C (G97R) or empty vector. DEP analysis in the non-repetitive group used the edgeR package (https://bioconductor.org/packages/edgeR), and the volcano plot was drawn using the ggplot2 package (https://ggplot2.tidyverse.org). See Supplemental Table 3 for details. (B) The NSFL1C protein was required for the USP9X-AURKB interaction. HeLa cells were treated with the indicated siRNA. *Monoubiquitination; **diubiquitination; ***triubiquitination. (C) USP9X regulated ubiquitination of AURKB. HeLa cells were treated with the indicated siRNA. (D) VCPi (NMS-873, 10 μM) rescued the chromatin loading of AURKB in USP9X-knockdown cells. HeLa cells were treated with the indicated siRNA, synchronized by sequential nocodazole-VCPi treatment, and collected for immunoblotting detection. (E) Loss of USP9X restored the kinetochore-microtubule attachments in BRCA2-deficient HeLa cells. (F) Loss of USP9X restabilized cold-stable microtubules in BRCA2-deficient HeLa cells (n = 3). (G) CDK1 regulated ubiquitination of AURKB. HeLa cells were synchronized by CDK1i (RO3306, 9 μM) treatment and collected for immunoblotting detection. (H) Phosphorylation of NSFL1C by CDK1 was necessary for the USP9X-AURKB interaction. *Monoubiquitination; **diubiquitination. (I) Reintroduction of NSFL1C-WT rescued the increase in AURKB polyubiquitination in BRCA2/NSFL1C DKO HeLa cells, but NSFL1C-S140A had no effect. (J) Brood size assay upon treatment with endogenous siRNA directed against the indicated genes in the N2 and C. elegans brc-2 mutants (n = 3). (K) Deletion of air-2 and bub-1 partially restored the viability of C. elegans brc-2 mutants (n = 3). (L) Schematic of the effect of silencing different genes on C. elegans brc-2 mutants. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA was used in E and F.

We further explored the upstream signal that controls NSFL1C to affect AURKB deubiquitination during mitosis. As a component of the SAC, CDK1–cyclin B ensures accurate chromosome separation and controls the process of mitosis, which prevents premature advance to anaphase (23). It has been reported that CDK1 can phosphorylate the S140 site of NSFL1C (Supplemental Figure 5E) during mitosis, which is important for Golgi disassembly-assembly (41). Interestingly, we found that CDK1i could enhance the polyubiquitination of AURKB (Figure 5G). Moreover, the CDK1i or NSFL1C-S140A mutant disrupted the interaction between NSFL1C and AURKB, but did not affect the binding of NSFL1C with USP9X (Supplemental Figure 5F). Moreover, inhibition of CDK1-mediated phosphorylation of NSFL1C interrupted the interaction between AURKB and USP9X (Figure 5H), suggesting that CDK1 mediated the formation of the AURKB-NSFL1C-UPS9X complex through phosphorylation of NSFL1C-S140. In addition, reintroduction of sgRNA-resistant NSFL1C into BRCA2/NSFL1C DKO cells weakened the polyubiquitination of AURKB, but NSFL1C-S140A did not, which further proved that NSFL1C phosphorylation was important for AURKB deubiquitination (Figure 5I). In conclusion, the above results show that NSFL1C is phosphorylated by CDK1 during mitosis, and promotes the deubiquitination of AURKB by binding with USP9X, thus ensuring that AURKB maintains stability at the centromeres in the metaphase of mitosis.

The above data showed that decreasing levels of AURKB by increasing its polyubiquitination level could antagonize the hyperactivation of AURKB in BRCA2-deficient cells, which was important for rescuing the lethal phenotype of BRCA2-deficient cells. Therefore, we wanted to explore whether the silencing of Ceair-2, the nematode homologous gene of AURKB, could rescue the embryonic viability of Cebrc-2 mutants. Interestingly, silencing Ceair-2 (AURKB) and its upstream activator Cebub-1 (BUB1) (42) in Cebrc-2 mutants with embryonic lethality resulted in the production of a large number of eggs, and some of the eggs hatched into adults (Figure 5, J–L). In addition, considering previous research findings that the cullin family can mediate the centromeric localization of AURKB (43–45), we also evaluated the phenotypes of silenced cullin family homologous genes in Cebrc-2 mutants. The results showed that silencing Cecul-1 and Cecul-3 had no effect on the lethal phenotype of BRCA2-deficient nematodes, but silencing Cecul-4 partially rescued it (Figure 5, J and L, and Supplemental Figure 5G). These data show that knocking down genes that can inhibit the centromeric localization and activity of AURKB can rescue or partially rescue the viability of BRCA2-deficient organisms, as can NSFL1C depletion.

Inhibition of PP2A could reactivate the SAC in BRCA2-deficient cells. Since increased AURKB polyubiquitination levels and decreased AURKB activity at the centromeres could antagonize SAC activation and rescue the viability of BRCA2-deficient individuals and cells, we questioned whether downregulated AURKB expression also exists in BRCA2-deficient tumors. First, we analyzed the mRNA levels of AURKB in prostate adenocarcinoma patients (46) and breast invasive ductal carcinoma patients (47) with low mRNA levels of BRCA2 from cBioPortal (48). The results showed that the average mRNA levels of AURKB in BRCA2-deficient patient samples were significantly lower than those in BRCA2-proficient patient samples, especially in BRCA2-deficient prostate cancer patient samples (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 6A). Next, we further analyzed whether AURKB mRNA levels affect the prognosis of prostate cancer patients depending on BRCA2 status. Initially, we found that in all samples irrespective of BRCA2 status, patients with high AURKB mRNA levels had a significantly worse prognosis (Figure 6B). This aligns with previous reports suggesting a direct association between AURKB expression and the malignancy of prostate cancer, impacting prostate cell proliferation (49). However, an opposite trend was found in the subset of samples with BRCA2 defects, where patients with low AURKB mRNA levels tended to exhibit shorter disease-free survival (Figure 6B). This suggests that the downregulation of AURKB contributes specifically to the development of BRCA2-deficient tumors, resembling observations in nematodes and cells with BRCA2 defects.

Figure 6 Inhibition of PP2A could reactivate the SAC in BRCA2-deficient cells. (A) mRNA levels of AURKB were assessed in samples from high-BRCA2-expression and low-BRCA2-expression prostate adenocarcinoma (PRAD) patients in the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) Prostate Oncogenome Project data set (from cBioPortal). Patients were separated into high BRCA2/AURKB or low BRCA2/AURKB on the basis of the 40th percentile of BRCA2/AURKB mRNA expression z scores. (B) Difference in disease-free survival between low- and all-BRCA2-expression PRAD patients in the MSKCC Prostate Oncogenome Project data set. Patients were separated into high BRCA2/AURKB or low BRCA2/AURKB on the basis of the 40th percentile of BRCA2/AURKB mRNA expression z scores. (C and D) Immunohistochemical staining of NSFL1C/AURKB was performed on tissue samples from PRAD patients with BRCA2 WT (n = 22) and BRCA2 mutant (n = 10). Left: Quantification of the expression degree of NSFL1C/AURKB, which was determined by the log-changed value of integral optical density. Right: Representative images. Insets show one enlargement of the outlined regions. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) AURKBi (barasertib, 10 nM) restabilized cold-stable microtubules in BRCA2-deficient LNCaP cells. The frequency of K-fiber defects is shown (n = 3). See Supplemental Figure 6C for representative images of cold-stable microtubules. (F) PP2Ai (LB100, 10 μM) restored the AURKB-T232ph intensity in BRCA2/NSFL1C double-deficient LNCaP cells (n = 3), which is the direct marker of AURKB activity. See Supplemental Figure 6E for representative images. (G) PP2Ai (LB100, 10 μM) destroyed cold-stable microtubules in BRCA2/NSFL1C double-deficient LNCaP cells. The frequency of K-fiber defects is shown (n = 3). See Supplemental Figure 6F for representative images of cold-stable microtubules. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001. Unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test was used in A and C–E. The log-rank test was used in B. Two-way ANOVA was used in F and G.

To further determine the correlation between BRCA2 mutations and AURKB expression in prostate cancer patients, we collected samples from prostate cancer patients with intact and mutant BRCA2, and analyzed the AURKB level using immunohistochemistry. Consistent with the results in the database, compared with the AURKB protein level of tumor samples from cancer patients with intact BRCA2, the AURKB protein level of the tumor samples from cancer patients with mutant BRCA2 was decreased, and the same results were obtained for immunohistochemistry of NSFL1C (Figure 6, C and D). These results clearly showed that the expression level of NSFL1C/AURKB in prostate tumor samples from patients with BRCA2 deficiency was reduced, suggesting that the growth restriction phenotype as a result of SAC activation by BRCA2 deficiency may be relieved by the inhibition of NSFL1C/AURKB.

In order to further investigate the role of NSFL1C/AURKB in prostate cancer, we used BRCA2-deficient prostate cancer cell line PC3M-2B4 (50) xenotransplantation tumor models to test the tumor-forming ability in vivo. Because of the lethality associated with AURKB defects, our focus was solely on investigating NSFL1C, and our findings revealed that its loss could promote the growth of prostate tumors with BRCA2 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 6B). We further substantiated in LNCaP cells that the microtubule instability resulting from BRCA2 deficiency could be effectively reversed in prostate cancer cells by use of a specific chemical inhibitor of AURKB (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 6C). Additionally, we found that the depletion of NSFL1C in LNCaP cells also resulted in a diminished recruitment of AURKB to the equatorial plate during mitosis, which could be reversed by a specific chemical inhibitor of VCP (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Our results reveal that reducing AURKB levels is the key to reversing the growth inhibition caused by BRCA2 deficiency–induced K-fiber instability and SAC activation, so how to reactivate the recognition of deficient K-fibers and ultimately kill BRCA2-deficient tumor cells is a very important issue. Considering that the dephosphorylation of AURKB substrates by PP2A phosphatase is the upstream factor that silences the AURKB signal (28), we wondered whether treatment with the PP2A inhibitors (PP2Ais) could reactivate AURKB in BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells, which can simulate BRCA2 defect tumor cell death as a result of SAC activation. The results showed that NSFL1C depletion inactivated AURKB activity in BRCA2-silenced LNCaP cells, while PP2Ai significantly restored AURKB activity in BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced LNCaP cells (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 6E). In addition, we found that after treatment with PP2Ai, the kinetochore-microtubule attachment of BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced LNCaP cells became as unstable as that of the BRCA2-silenced LNCaP cells, suggesting that the PP2Ai could reactivate the SAC (Figure 6G and Supplemental Figure 6F). We conclude that the inactivation of AURKB promotes the development of BRCA2-deficient tumors by suppressing SAC activation, while PP2Ais can reactivate the SAC.

PP2A is an attractive synthetic lethal therapeutic target for BRCA2-mutated cancer. Our previous results show that BRCA2-deficient cells promote tumor development by inactivating the SAC, and that PP2Ais can reactivate the SAC. As a result, PP2A may be an exciting potential synthetic lethal target for BRCA2-deficient tumor cells. To test whether PP2Ais can specifically kill BRCA2-deficient cells that have an inactivated SAC, we determined the colony formation ability of BRCA2-silenced cells that activate the SAC and BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells that silence the SAC under treatment with PP2Ai. Surprisingly, PP2Ai had a weak effect on control cells and SAC-activated BRCA2-silenced cells, but strongly killed SAC-silenced BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced cells (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7A). As evidenced by a decrease in H3Ser10p levels, effective SAC activation could not be achieved by BRCA2-deficient VC-8 cells compared with the same VC-8 cells reconstituted with wild-type BRCA2 after low-dose nocodazole treatment (Supplemental Figure 7C), so they are an optimal cell line to test whether PP2Ais are effective against BRCA2-deficient and SAC-inactivated cells. We examined the impact of BRCA2 deficiency on PP2Ai sensitivity in the BRCA2-deficient VC-8 cell line and a derivative that was reconstituted with wild-type BRCA2. Excitingly, the PP2Ai had a strong killing effect on SAC-silenced BRCA2-deficient VC-8 cells, but had little effect on SAC-activated VC-8 cells reconstituted with BRCA2 (Supplemental Figure 7, B and D). Moreover, the sensitivity of VC-8 cells lacking BRCA2 to PP2Ai was similar to their sensitivity to a PARP inhibitor (PARPi) (Figure 7B), a drug that has been widely used in clinical practice to treat patients with BRCA2 mutations (51). Furthermore, when using VC-8 cell or VC-8 plus BRCA2 cell xenotransplantation tumor models to test sensitivity to the PP2Ai in vivo, we found that the VC-8 tumors lacking BRCA2 were more sensitive to PP2Ai treatment than those expressing wild-type BRCA2 (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 PP2A is an attractive synthetic lethal therapeutic target for BRCA2-mutated cancers. (A) MCF10A cells expressing the indicated siRNA were treated with the control or the indicated dose of PP2Ai (LB100) (24 hours), and cell survival rates were counted by calculation of the colony numbers (n = 3). (B) VC-8/VC-8 plus BRCA2 cells were treated with the control, indicated dose of PARPi (olaparib), or the indicated dose of PP2Ai (LB100) (24 hours), and cell survival rates were counted by calculation of the colony numbers (n = 3). (C) Defects in BRCA2 enhanced tumor regression induced by PP2Ai (LB100) treatment. VC-8 or VC-8 plus BRCA2 cells were used in a xenograft tumor assay with PP2Ai (LB100) treatment (n = 10 per group). (D) PC3M-2B4 cells transfected with the indicated plasmid were treated with the control or the indicated dose of PP2Ai (LB100) (24 hours), and cell survival rates were counted by calculation of the colony numbers (n = 3). (E) PP2Ai (LB100) and PARPi (olaparib) have synergistic therapeutic effects. PC3M-2B4 cells were treated with the control, indicated dose of PP2Ai (LB100), or the indicated dose of PARPi (olaparib) (24 hours), and cell survival rates were counted by calculation of the colony numbers (n = 3). (F and G) Representative images (31 days after implantation) and schematic for the xenograft tumor assay. PC3M-2B4 cells expressing stable luciferase were established and implanted in nude mice. The mice were randomized into 4 treatment groups (n = 7 or 8 per group) 10 days after implantation. The bioluminescent imaging levels were acquired every 7 days using an IVIS Spectrum CT imaging system. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001. Two-way ANOVA was used in A–E and G.

BRCA2 is the most frequently mutated DNA damage repair factor in prostate cancer patients, with a high mutation rate of 12.7% in advanced prostate cancer patients (52). Prostate cancer cells with BRCA2 deficiency may tolerate the genomic and chromosomal instability caused by BRCA2 deficiency by silencing SAC activation in the process of cancer occurrence and progression. Therefore, we further tested PP2Ai sensitivity in the BRCA2-deficient prostate cancer cell line PC3M-2B4 (50). In comparison with the exogenous BRCA2 overexpression group (Supplemental Figure 7E), PC3M-2B4 cells in the blank control group exhibited a heightened sensitivity to PP2Ai (Figure 7D and Supplemental Figure 7F). In addition, the BRCA2/NSFL1C double-silenced group in LNCaP cells that silence the SAC also showed higher sensitivity compared with the control group and SAC-activated BRCA2-silenced cells (Supplemental Figure 7A). These data show that synthetic lethality can be achieved in BRCA2-deficient prostate tumor cells by reactivation of the SAC with PP2Ai, suggesting that PP2A is an attractive synthetic lethal therapeutic target for prostate cancer patients with BRCA2 mutations.

PARPis cause the stagnation and collapse of DNA replication forks through PARP trapping, thus relying on HR repair factors such as BRCA2 to repair DNA double-strand breaks (51). Therefore, BRCA1, BRCA2, and other BRCA-like defective cells have strong sensitivity to PARPis. Since PARPis and PP2Ais target the 2 different mechanisms of DNA damage repair defects and SAC activation silencing in BRCA2-deficient tumor cells, we speculated that the combined use of PARPi and PP2Ai should have prominent advantages.

First, we found that BRCA2-deficient cells with silenced SAC activation were resistant to PARPi, suggesting that PARPi could activate the SAC in M phase by causing a large amount of DNA damage (Supplemental Figure 7, G and H). Moreover, the PP2Ai strongly increased the sensitivity of BRCA2-deficient prostate cells with silenced SAC activation to PARPi (Supplemental Figure 7H). Importantly, the BRCA2-deficient prostate cell line PC3M-2B4 had excellent sensitivity to combined treatment with PARPi and PP2Ai (Figure 7E). To better evaluate the efficacy of combined PARPi and PP2Ai therapy in vivo, we implanted PC3M-2B4 cells stably expressing luciferase into nude mice, and evaluated the effect of a single inhibitor and combination therapy on tumors. Consistent with the above results, the PARPi and PP2Ai had excellent synergistic effects on killing of tumor cells (Figure 7, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 7I). In conclusion, these results show that PP2A is a synthetic lethal target for BRCA2-deficient tumor cells, and the PP2Ais reduce potential drug resistance to PARPis and enhance their therapeutic effect.