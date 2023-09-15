Hemolysis dictates monocyte differentiation via two distinct pathways in sickle cell disease vaso-occlusion

In this study, we demonstrate that hemolysis regulates monocyte fate through two distinct pathways in SCD. Using the Townes SCD mouse model, we found that heme-induced production of CSF-1, primarily by tissue ECs via Nrf2, promotes the differentiation of CMo into PMo. On the other hand, heme-induced CCL-2 drives mouse blood CMo transmigration into tissues and their differentiation into monocyte-derived macrophages through IFN-I. We also found that the relative ratio of plasma CSF-1 and CCL-2 levels, both elevated in SCD, directly correlates with blood PMo numbers in patients with SCD, suggesting that the balance between CSF-1 and CCL-2 pathways dictates circulating monocyte fates under hemolytic conditions. Based on our mouse data that CMo-to-monocyte–derived macrophage differentiation occurs at the expense of blood PMo differentiation, we established an in vitro mouse EC culture system for expansion of PMo from CMo by inhibiting transmigration. Importantly, combination therapy with CSF-1 and anti–P selectin blocks monocyte transmigration into tissues, further bolstering PMo numbers and conferring better protection against stasis in SCD mice than either treatment alone.

A key finding of our study is that PMo numbers in SCD are determined by the CSF-1/CCL-2 ratio. It is well-established that CMo can be expanded by CSF-1 (45), migrate into tissue after induction by CCL-2 (22), and subsequently differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells under both steady-state (46) and proinflammatory conditions (22). Nevertheless, the precise regulatory mechanism governing the differentiation of blood CMo into PMo under these circumstances remains unclear. MDP, a peptidoglycan motif common to all bacteria, injected i.v. has been shown to induce PMo production in various mouse models including SCD (13, 31, 47). Our data reveal that PMo expansion by i.v. MDP drives higher upregulation of blood CSF-1 compared with CCL-2. This is in contrast to a previous report showing that, in a bacterially induced Crohn’s disease model, MDP, which was produced in tissues, led to the upregulation of CCL-2 (48). We speculate that the response to i.v. exposure to MDP may be different from that to locally produced MDP, although in that report, neither CSF-1 levels nor the effect on circulating PMo numbers were measured (48). Our analysis centered on the roles of CSF-1 and CCL-2 on monocyte differentiation, because these two factors are upregulated in hemolytic conditions (hemin treatment) and SCD. Our observations particularly highlighted an increase in plasma CSF-1 levels that was mainly attributed to ECs, although a role for mesenchymal stromal cells/fibroblasts, which are also a major source of CSF-1, cannot be excluded (26, 49). Our findings have focused on the role of cell-free heme, but we do not necessarily preclude the potential involvement of other damage-associated molecular patterns released during intravascular hemolysis in the regulation of CSF-1 production in SCD (50). Other growth factors and chemokines may also contribute, such as CSF-2, which plays a crucial role in at least mouse monocyte development (51, 52). Interestingly, circulating levels of CSF-2 are reported to be elevated in patients with SCD (53, 54). However, administration of anti–CSF-2 blocking antibodies did not affect the numbers of blood PMo in sickle mice (446 ± 39/μL blood vs. 432 ± 48/μL blood with isotype antibody treatment), suggesting a CSF-2–independent regulation of blood PMo number in our mouse model. Additionally, CX3CL1 and its receptor CX3CR1 are crucial for PMo migration, although it remains controversial whether blood PMo numbers are reduced in Cx3CR1-knockout mice (55–57). Other chemokines, such as CCL7, CCL8, and CCL12, influence monocyte migration but are not considered as critical as CCL-2 and exhibit less monocyte specificity, as they also attract various other white blood cells (22). CCL2 plasma levels and PMo numbers/frequency are also altered in endotoxemia (58), myocardial infarction (59), and malaria (60). However, the levels of circulating CSF-1 in these conditions were not determined at the same time as CCL2 and/or PMo analysis. Thus, the relevance of the CSF-1/CCL2 ratio to blood PMo numbers in these or other diseases remains to be examined to ascertain whether the balance between CSF-1 and CCL-2 in regulating blood PMo numbers is unique to SCD or if this can be extended to other disease states. We observed a modest reduction in total monocyte numbers in patients on hydroxyurea compared with those not receiving the treatment (data not shown), which is consistent with previous reports (61, 62). However, we did not identify a statistically significant difference in the PMo numbers between the two groups (12). It has been shown that patients with SCD on hydroxyurea had higher frequency of PMo when compared with those receiving transfusions (63). We posit that hydroxyurea treatment leads to a reduction in circulating CMo numbers but, due to a compensatory mechanism to maintain total circulating monocyte numbers, PMo life span is extended (17) and, therefore, PMo frequency is increased in treated patients, although PMo numbers are not (12).

It is generally accepted that CMo do not differentiate into PMo when cultured in vitro (64–66). Numerous studies, including our own here, have shown that in the presence of ECs, CMo transmigrate and differentiate into macrophage-like cells (20, 39). We show that, under such culture conditions, nonmigrated cells adopt PMo-like phenotypes. Although the functional properties of these PMo-like cells remain to be further examined, our discoveries pave the way for devising novel protocols that utilize ECs as feeder cells for ex vivo PMo expansion, as a first step toward developing a cell therapy product. EC-mediated regulation of CMo-to-PMo differentiation could occur through direct EC-CMo interactions. For example, it has been shown that the interaction of EC-expressed Delta-like 1 (DLL1) with monocyte Notch2 receptor promotes CMo-to-PMo differentiation in vitro (67). However, the same group has also shown that DLL1 can induce CMo-to-macrophage differentiation in vitro (68), raising the possibility that DLL1/Notch2 signaling might not be specific for PMo differentiation. Alternatively, ECs may act as a barrier that prevents exposure to the unique extravascular tissue environment that otherwise supports CMo differentiation into monocyte-derived macrophages or even dendritic cells. Thus, CMo would differentiate into PMo in the bloodstream by a default pathway if they do not cross the ECs into tissues (69). However, it should be noted that hematopoietic organs such as BM and spleen are an exception, because they harbor specialized niche microenvironments that support CMo-to-PMo differentiation.

An exciting finding of our study is that coadministration of CSF-1 in conjunction with P selectin blockade augmented PMo numbers and diminished stasis in sickle mice more effectively than utilizing either anti–P selectin antibody or CSF-1 alone. To a lesser extent, P selectin blockade alone also increased blood PMo numbers and reduced stasis in sickle mice consistent with P selectin–knockout sickle mice exhibiting increased circulating monocytes and decreased liver myeloid cells, (44, 70), but the monocyte/macrophage populations in the latter mouse model have yet to be characterized (44). In our study, we found that CSF-1 plus anti–P selectin antibody–treated mice displayed reduced liver injury, possibly due to increased resident tissue macrophages in response to CSF-1 (Supplemental Figure 3G), which is known to promote tissue macrophage proliferation (71). This is in contrast to heightened liver tissue injury observed with anti–P selectin antibody treatment alone (Figure 5) or P selectin–knockout sickle mice (44). To date, no hepatic abnormalities have been reported in patients with SCD on crizanlizumab, although data on long-term use of crizanlizumab are as yet not available. These data raise a compelling rationale for concomitant use of CSF-1 and anti–P selectin antibody in SCD, because it could serve dual functions: mitigating vaso-occlusion by elevating circulating PMo numbers while simultaneously bolstering tissue-resident macrophage populations to protect against organ damage. Thus, we propose that the combined administration of crizanlizumab, a humanized anti–P selectin antibody licensed as a treatment option for VOC, and CSF-1 may yield even greater efficacy in SCD management. Mechanistically, we also propose that the ability of crizanlizumab to increase PMo numbers may serve as an additional mechanism of action for safeguarding against VOC.

In conclusion, our study utilizing a mouse model of SCD has pinpointed hemolysis as a key factor in SCD promoting CSF-1 production, leading to PMo expansion if CCL2, which promotes the monocyte-derived macrophage pathway, is relatively suppressed. We postulate that novel or existing therapies that increase the CSF-1/CCL2 ratio will be more efficacious in reducing pain. We thus propose that a heightened PMo number achieved through the manipulation of the CSF-1/CCL2 ratio may contribute to a reduced risk of VOC in SCD.