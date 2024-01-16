A functional mini-GDE transgene corrects impairment in models of glycogen storage disease type III

In vivo studies. The Agl knock-out mice (Agl–/–, Agltm1b(EUCOMM)Wtsi) were previously described (15) and are of mixed background (C57BL/6J and Balb/c). The Agl knock-out rats (Agl–/–) were recently generated using the CRISPR tool and are of Sprague Dawley background. rAAV vectors encoding human GDE were either i.v. administered via the tail vein to 4-month-old male Agl–/– mice and WT littermates (Agl+/+) or intramuscularly in the tibial anterior muscle of 4-month-old female Agl–/– mice and Agl+/+ WT littermates. Intramuscular injection was performed in the tibialis anterior muscle under anesthesia by ketamine and xylazine. rAAV vectors encoding GDE were also administered in the tail vein of 6-week-old male Agl–/– rats and Agl+/+ WT littermates. Finally, rAAV vectors encoding mSEAP or Luciferase were i.v. administered via the tail vein to 6-week-old WT male C57BL/6J mice. All animals were randomized to receive rAAV or PBS as controls. Mice were euthanized by cervical dislocation and rats were sacrificed by anesthetic overdose.

Production of rAAV vectors. All rAAV vectors used in this study were produced using an adenovirus-free transient transfection method and purified using a chromatographic method as described earlier (49). Titers of the rAAV vector stocks were determined using a real-time quantitative PCR using primers for the codon-optimized GDE cDNA (forward: 5′-CTG AAG CTG TGG GAG TTC TT-3′ and reverse: 5′-CTC TTG GTC ACT CTT CTG TTC TC-3′) or for ITRs (forward: 5′-GGA ACC CCT AGT GAT GGA GTT-3′ and reverse: 5′-CGG CCT CAG TGA GCG A-3′), for vectors encoding mSEAP or Luciferase. The mSEAP expression cassette contains the specified promoter, the SV40 intron, the mSEAP cDNA, and an SV40 poly A signal. The Luciferase expression cassette contains the CMV promoter, the luciferase cDNA, and an SV40 poly A signal. The GDE expression cassette contains the mini CMV promoter (corresponding to the nucleotides 175050_175400 of the CMV genome, NC_006273), the human full-length or truncated codon-optimized GDE cDNA (15, 50), and either a bGh or a pA58 poly A signal (43). All cassettes were flanked by the ITRs of AAV serotype 2 for vector packaging. The capsid used (AAV-MT) is a hybrid between AAV9 and AAVrh74, harboring a P1 peptide, as previously described (24).

Analytical ultracentrifugation. Analytical ultracentrifugation measures the sedimentation coefficient of macromolecules by following over time the optical density of a sample subjected to ultracentrifugation. The difference in the sedimentation coefficient, measured by Raleigh interference or 260-nm absorbance, depends on the content of viral genome in the capsid. Analysis was performed using a Proteome Lab XL-I (Beckman Coulter). An aliquot of 400 μL rAAV vector and 400 μL formulation buffer were loaded into a 2-sector velocity cell. Sedimentation velocity centrifugation was performed at 20,000 g and 20°C. Absorbance (260 nm) and Raleigh interference optics were used to simultaneously record the radial concentration as a function of time until the lightest sedimenting component cleared the optical window (approximately 1.5 hours). Absorbance data required the use of extinction coefficients to calculate the molar concentration and the percent value of the empty and genome-containing capsids. Molar concentrations of both genome-containing and empty capsids were calculated using Beer’s law, and percentages of full genome-containing and empty capsids were calculated.

Viral genome analysis on agarose gel. DNA was extracted using the High Pure Viral Nucleic Acid Kit (Roche). Purified viral DNA was then loaded on a 1% agarose gel (Eurobio Scientific) stained with SybrSafe Gel Stain (Invitrogen) to visualize the viral DNA.

Western blot analysis. Mouse and rat tissues were homogenized with FastPrep lysis tubes (MP Biomedicals) in PBS with cOmplete protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche). Protein concentration was determined using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. A fraction of 50 μg of total proteins were loaded in each well for both PBS- and rAAV-injected Agl–/– mice and rats and 10 μg of total proteins per well for PBS-injected Agl+/+ mice and rats. SDS-PAGE electrophoresis was performed in a 4%–12% Bis-Tris gradient polyacrylamide gel (NuPAGE, Invitrogen). After transfer, the membrane was blocked with Intercept Blocking buffer (LI-COR Biosciences) and incubated with either an anti-GDE rabbit polyclonal antibody (16582-1-AP, Proteintech for muscles or AS09454, Agrisera for liver; 1:1,000) and an anti-vinculin mouse monoclonal antibody (V9131, Sigma-Aldrich) for tissue lysates and with an anti-Myom3 rabbit polyclonal antibody (17692-1-AP, Proteintech, 1:1,000) for plasma. The membrane was washed and incubated with the appropriate secondary antibody (LI-COR Biosciences, 1:10,000) and visualized by Odyssey imaging system (LI-COR Biosciences). For in vitro experiments, normalization was performed using an anti-actin mouse monoclonal antibody (66009-1-Ig, Proteintech, 1:1,000). When the number of samples required the use of two gels, both were processed in parallel, including running and transfer within the same tank, incubation with the same antibody solution, and visualization at the same time by the Odyssey imaging system.

HEK-293T cells transfection. HEK 293T cells were transfected in 6-well plates using the Opti-MEM medium and Lipofectamine 3000 transfection reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were harvested 48 hours after transfection and lysed in PBS with 1% Triton X-100. Supernatants were collected after centrifugation at 11,000g and 50 μg of total proteins were used for Western blots.

Measurement of glycogen content in tissues. Glycogen content was measured indirectly in tissue homogenates as the glucose released after total digestion with Aspergillus niger amyloglucosidase (Sigma-Aldrich). Samples were incubated for 10 minutes at 95°C and then cooled at 4°C. After the addition of amyloglucosidase (final concentration 4 U/mL) and potassium acetate pH 5.5 (final concentration 25 mM) at 37°C for 90 minutes, the reaction was stopped by incubating samples for 10 minutes at 95°C. A control reaction without amyloglucosidase was prepared for each sample and was incubated in the same conditions. The glucose released was determined using a glucose assay kit (Sigma-Aldrich) and the resulting absorbance was acquired on an EnSpire Alpha plate reader (PerkinElmer) at a wavelength of 540 nm. Glucose released after amyloglucosidase was then normalized by the total protein concentration.

Measurement of glycemia and plasma aspartate aminotransferase and alanine aminotransferase levels. Blood samples were taken from mice anesthetized with isoflurane. Glycemia was measured using a glucometer (Accu-Chek). Aspartate and alanine aminotransferase levels were measured on plasma using micro-chip DRI-CHEM SLIDE (Fujifilm, AST-P III, ALT-P III) and DRI-CHEM NX500 spectrophotometer (Fujifilm) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Measurement of cardiac troponin and NT-pro-BNP levels in rat plasma. Quantification was performed following the manufacturer’s instructions at the minimal possible plasma dilution (i.e., 1:2), using the Meso Scale Discovery (MSD) ELISA Rat Cardiac Injury Panel 2 Kit (ref K15155) and Rat NT-pro-BNP Assay Kit (ref K153JKD).

Histology. Heart, triceps brachii, quadriceps femoris, soleus, EDL, and liver were snap frozen in isopentane previously chilled in liquid nitrogen. Serial 8-μm cross sections were cut in a Leica CM3050 S cryostat (Leica Biosystems). To minimize sampling error, 2 sections of each specimen were obtained and stained with HPS, PAS, and/or Sirius Red (SR) according to standard procedures. Images were digitalized using Axioscan Z1 slide scanner (Zeiss) under a Zeiss Plan-Apochromat 10X/0.45 M27 dry objective (Zeiss). Tile scan images were reconstructed with ZEN software (Zeiss). Quantification of images were processed using QuPath 0.4.3 Software (51). For the PAS staining, a first pixel classifier was trained on different types of muscle slices for detecting tissue and eliminating artefacts such as folding, bubbles, and tearings. For mice, this PAS contour pixel classifier is a Random Tree with a resolution of 14.08 μm/pixel, includes 3 channels, 5 scales (0.5, 1, 2, 4, and 8), 8 features (Gaussian, Laplacian of Gaussian, weighted deviation, gradient magnitude, structure tensor max eigenvalues, structure tensor middle eigenvalues, structure tensor min eigenvalues, and structure tensor coherence), and no local normalization. The quantification of PAS staining was performed using a pixel classifier trained on healthy tissue and impaired tissue. The output parameter is then the ratio of the surface area of impaired tissue over the surface area of the total tissue slice (obtained by the contour pixel classifier). The PAS quantification classifier is an Artificial Neural Network with a resolution of 1.76 μm/pixel (for rats) or 3.51 μm/pixel (for mice), includes 3 channels, 4 scales (0.5, 1, 2, and 4), 6 features (Gaussian, Laplacian of Gaussian, weighted deviation, gradient magnitude, structure tensor max eigenvalues, and structure tensor middle eigenvalues), and no local normalization. For the HPS staining, a pixel classifier was trained on different types of muscle slices for detecting tissue and eliminating artefacts such as folding, bubbles, and tearings. This HPS contour pixel classifier is a Random Tree with a resolution of 14.08 μm/pixel, includes 3 channels, 3 scales (2, 4, 8), 4 features (Gaussian, Laplacian of Gaussian, weighted deviation, and gradient magnitude), and no local normalization. The quantification was performed using a pixel classifier trained on healthy tissue and impaired tissue. The output parameter is then the ratio of the surface area of impaired tissue over the surface area of the total tissue slice (obtained by the contour pixel classifier). The HPS quantification classifier is an Artificial Neural Network with a resolution of 7.03 μm/pixel, includes 3 channels, 5 scales (0.5, 1, 2, 4, and 8), 5 features (Gaussian, Laplacian of Gaussian, weighted deviation, gradient magnitude, and structure tensor max eigenvalues), and no local normalization. For the quantification of fibrosis, the pixel classification feature from QuPath (51) 0.4.3 was used by creating 2 classifiers, using each time 2 images for ground truth. The first pixel classifier identifies pixels belonging to the tissue slice, excluding veins, fold, dust, bubbles, or any artifact encountered, and draw an annotation of the analyzable tissue. The second classifier was trained to identify fibrosis and healthy tissue, based on manual annotation of picrosirius red staining. The fibrosis classifier was then applied in the annotation created by the first classifier. The total surface of SR staining was divided by the total surface area of the muscle slice resulting then in a fibrosis ratio (% of fibrotic tissue) for each tissue slice.

Vector genome copy number determination. Vector genome copy number was determined using a quantitative PCR assay as previously described (27). The PCR primers used in the reaction were located in the glucosyltransferase domain of the full-length and truncated codon-optimized GDE (forward: 5′-CTG AAG CTG TGG GAG TTC TT-3′ and reverse: 5′-CTC TTG GTC ACT CTT CTG TTC TC-3′) or in the ITRs (forward: 5′-GGA ACC CCT AGT GAT GGA GTT-3′ and reverse: 5′-CGG CCT CAG TGA GCG A-3′) for mSEAP expressing cassettes. As an internal control, primers located within the mouse (forward: 5′-AAA ACG AGC AGT GAC GTG AGC-3′ and reverse: 5′-TTC AGT CAT GCT GCT AGC GC-3′) or rat (forward: 5′-AAA ACG AGC GGT GAC ATG AGC-3′ and reverse: 5′-TTC AGT CAT GCT AGC GCT CC-3′D) Titin gene were used.

RNA expression analysis. Total RNAs were extracted from cell lysates using Trizol (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen). DNA contaminants were removed using the Free DNA kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Total RNAs were reverse transcribed using random hexamers and the RevertAid H minus first strand cDNA synthesis kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Quantitative PCR was performed with oligonucleotides specific for the codon-optimized GDE transgene (forward: 5′-CTG AAG CTG TGG GAG TTC TT-3′ and reverse: 5′-CTC TTG GTC ACT CTT CTG TTC TC-3′) and normalized by the levels of expression of the P0 ribosomal protein Rplp0 mRNA (forward: 5′-CTC CAA GCA GAT GCA GCA GA-3′; reverse: 5′-ATA GCC TTG CGC ATC ATG GT-3′).

mSEAP quantification. mSEAP was quantified in tissue lysates using the Phospha-Light Kit (Applied Biosystems) following the manufacturer’s instructions and was normalized by the total protein concentration measured using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Luciferase quantification. Snap-frozen tissues were homogenized in PBS with FastPrep lysis tubes (MP Biomedicals), followed by centrifugation at 10,000 g for 10 minutes. Supernatants were collected and diluted in lysis buffer (1 mM DTT, 25 mM Tris/base, 1 mM EDTA, 8 mM MgCl 2 , 15% glycerol, and 0.4% Triton [Sigma Aldrich]) in a white opaque 96-well plate (PerkinElmer). Luciferase activity was measured using EnSpire (PerkinElmer) through sequential injections of assay buffer (1 mM DTT, 25 mM Tris/base, 1 mM EDTA, 8 mM MgCl 2 , 15% glycerol, and 2 mM ATP [Sigma Aldrich]) and luciferine (Interchim). Luciferase relative luminescence unit was normalized by the total protein concentration measured using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Muscle function. A forelimb wire-hang test was performed as already reported (52, 53) at baseline and each month until euthanasia. A 4-mm-thick wire was used to record the number of falls over a period of 3 minutes. The average number of falls per minute was reported for each animal. Grip strength and Rotarod tests were performed as previously reported (15).

Transduction of hiPSC-derived skeletal muscle cells. The GSDIIICRISPR hiPSCs have been previously generated, using CRISPR knock down of the AGL gene (42). Control hiPSCs were the isogenic cell line (CTRL1). GSDIIICRISPR and CTRL1 hiPSCs were differentiated into skMb, as previously described (42). After expansion in 96-well plate, hiPSC-derived skMb were transduced with LK03-rAAV vectors encoding either GFP or ΔNter2-GDE under the control of the miniCMV promoter, at a multiplicity of infection (MOI) of either 75,000 or 15,000 for 72 hours. Then, hiPSC-derived skMb were differentiated into skMt, as previously described (42).

Measurement of Glycogen Content in skMt. After 4 days of differentiation into skMt, hiPSC-derived skMt were starved for 3 days in a no-glucose DMEM medium with 10% FBS (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in order to induce glycogen degradation in CTRL1 skMt as previously described (42). Cells were lysed using HCl 0.3M and Tris 450 mM pH 8.0. Glycogen was then quantified using the Glycogen-Glo assay kit (Promega) and normalized using the CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (Promega).

Immunostaining assay. SkMt derived from hiPSCs were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (Euromedex) for 10 minutes at room temperature. After 2 washes in PBS, cells were permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 for 5 minutes and blocked in PBS solution supplemented with 1% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) for 1 hour at room temperature. SkMt were stained for specific skeletal myogenic markers overnight at 4°C using primary antibodies (Desmin, ref AF3844 R&D 1:200; MHC/MF20, ref 3ea DSHB 1:50; Titin ref T5650 US Biological 1:50). After 3 washes in PBS, staining was revealed by appropriate Alexa Fluor secondary antibodies 1:1,000 (Donkey anti-goat AF488, ref A11055 Invitrogen 1:1,000; Donkey anti-mouse AF488, ref A21202 Invitrogen 1:1,000) in the dark for 1 hour at room temperature, and nuclei were visualized with Hoechst solution 1:3,000 (Invitrogen). Cell imaging was carried out with a Zen Black software-associated LSM-800 confocal microscope (Zeiss) with a 20× objective.

PAS staining on skMt. PAS staining on hiPSC-derived skMt was performed with the PAS Staining Kit (Sigma-Aldrich) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Briefly, cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature. After 2 washes in PBS, cells were treated with PAS for 5 minutes at room temperature. After 3 washes in distilled water, cells were treated with Schiff’s reagent for 15 minutes at room temperature. Finally, after 4 washes in tap water, staining was visualized using an EVOS XL Core microscope (Invitrogen). Images were processed and analyzed using FIJI custom-made scripts (54). First, colors were split and only the green channel was kept as it was the most contrasted channel. Images were manually thresholded into binary images where PAS signal was black and background white. The threshold was set for maximizing the difference between genotypes, and, once calculated, the same threshold was applied to all images to quantify. The quantification of PAS staining was obtained using this formula: Area of PAS staining / Total area of image × 100, giving a percentage of PAS staining within the image.

Molecular modelling. A three-dimensional model of the full-length human GDE was retrieved from the AlphaFold2-database (30). The 3D model of ΔNter2-GDE was predicted using AlphaFold2 v.2.1 (29) and the default parameters. Molecular dynamics simulations were performed using Gromacs 2021.3 (55) with CHARMM36 forcefield (56). Solvation was done using explicit TIP3 water model. A cut-off of 1.2 nm and a switch function from 1.0 to 1.2 nm were used for short-range electrostatic and van der Waals interactions, respectively. Long-range electrostatic interactions were treated with particle mesh Ewald (parameters by default) and periodic boundary conditions. The following protocol was used: (a) minimization of the system with 50,000 steps of steepest descent algorithm, (b) 100 ps of NVT equilibration, (c) 100 ps of NPT equilibration, (d) 250 ns production phase without constraints and a timestep of 2 fs. molecular dynamics simulations were run at 303 K in triplicates. To analyze molecular dynamics trajectories, we used the molecular dynamics analysis packages (57). The RMSD was computed using the Cα atoms along the simulation, RMSF per amino acid residue were calculated using the residue Cα atoms along the simulation and the inter-domain distances were measured between the center of mass of the different domains. Structural images were prepared using Pymol2.5 (Schrodinger Inc.).

Statistics. All the data shown in this paper are reported as mean ± SEM. The GraphPad Prism software was used for statistical analysis. P values < 0.05 were considered significant. For all the data sets, data were analyzed by parametric tests, α = 0.05 (1-way and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc correction). The statistical analysis performed for each data set is indicated in figure legend.

Study approval. All animal studies were performed according to the French and European legislation on animal care and experimentation (2010/63/EU) and approved by the local institutional ethical committee, Comité d’éthique de Genopole en expérimentation animale (CEGEA) (CEEA - 051 [Evry, France]).

Data availability. A Supporting Data Values file with all reported data values is available as part of the supplemental material.