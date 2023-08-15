Mining for crypto protection: a search for Cryptosporidium antibodies reveals antigens associated with immunity

Gilchrist and Campo, et al. focused on antibodies as correlates of protection against Cryptosporidium and made several important conclusions regarding humoral responses. First, the authors noted that protection was not associated with antibody breadth, i.e. the number of unique antigens recognized by a given child. This finding was of interest, given that previously infected children had greater antibody breadth compared with children without documented infection during their first year of life. In addition, Cryptosporidium proteins recognized by each child tended to be unique, with each antigen recognized by only a subset of individuals, a result that suggests a paucity of immunodominant antigens. Both of these features may reflect the large number of potential epitopes encoded by Cryptosporidium—which, as a eukaryote, contains a larger genome than viruses or bacteria (approximately nine million base pairs for Cryptosporidium compared to four million for E. coli and less than one million for viruses). Furthermore, Gilchrist, Campo, and authors found that antibodies recognizing the polymorphic Gp40 protein, which is used to genotype Cryptosporidium hominis due to domains within the protein that vary across strains, were specific to the genotype of infecting Cryptosporidium. Thus, differences between species and strains of Cryptosporidium and their ability to sexually recombine would expand the range of antigenic targets a host is exposed to, and, consequently, repeated infections may increase the breadth of antibody responses. However, breadth on its own does not appear to increase protection, but rather harboring antibodies against a specific subset of antigens identified by Gilchrist and Campo, et al. promotes protection (18).

One reason to focus on serum antibodies is that they are relatively easy to measure and are already an established correlate of protection for other vaccines used in humans. However, mouse models have shown that B cell responses are dispensable for protection against primary infection by Cryptosporidium, perhaps because primary infections tend to resolve in less than 14 days, before the induction of a robust germinal center response (19, 20). It also seems likely that the production of mucosal antibodies will be the most relevant to Cryptosporidum biology. While mucosal antibodies were not investigated in the current study, they have previously been shown to correlate with protection against reinfection and malnutrition (21). Thus, these and prior studies indicate that antibodies are important for protection against reinfection (18).

Besides B cells, mucosal effector T cells (CD4+ T cells in particular) are thought to provide a major adaptive immune component that protects against Cryptosporidium. This conclusion is based on mouse models and findings related to primary and acquired immune deficiencies that associate with severe infection characterized by defects in T cells (20, 22). It is possible that the correlation of antibodies with protection reflects a readout of CD4+ T cell functions, which are required to generate high-affinity and class-switched antibodies. Thus, targeting T cells for vaccination will also be important for the induction of T cells that also support robust B cell responses. Consequently, it seems that there are two main goals for vaccination against Cryptosporidium: (a) vaccination must induce T and B cell responses and (b) these responses should include mucosal tissue. Live-attenuated vaccines are often utilized to induce mucosal antibody responses, as is the case with the oral poliovirus and rotavirus vaccines (23, 24). However, both mucosal vaccines are centered around eliciting neutralizing antibodies rather than T cell responses. For Cryptosporidium, attenuated vaccines are less feasible because the parasite can sexually recombine within a single host, which has the potential to allow live vaccines to lose attenuation through recombination with parasites in the wild. mRNA vaccination has been shown to induce robust systemic T cell responses to SARS-CoV2, and approaches to combine mRNA vaccination with intranasal boosting are being investigated to induce respiratory tissue–resident memory T cells (25, 26). A similar approach may be relevant to induce mucosal responses to Cryptosporidium without the risks of live-attenuated vaccines. Identifying the targets of protective T cell responses for inclusion in an mRNA vaccine will be important. Cp23 has already been shown to stimulate cellular responses in mice, and the other candidates identified by Gilchrist and Campo, et al. may hold promise as targets of cellular immunity (27). Nevertheless, considerable challenges remain to establish procedures that induce long-lived, local, parasite-specific antibody responses while also eliciting parasite-clearing T cell responses.