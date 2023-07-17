Preserving mitochondria to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy: From rare mitochondrial DNA mutation to heart failure therapy?

To probe the mechanisms of action for DNJ, Zhuang et al. performed affinity purification and identified more than 900 interacting proteins (3). Through focusing on mitochondrial proteins, the authors implicated OPA1, which is encoded by a nuclear gene (OPA1), as the target. They also demonstrated that DNJ stabilized OPA1 oligomers to increase ATP generation, which is consistent with its role as a master regulator of crista formation and functional assembly of respiratory chain complexes (13). It remains unclear if the OPA1 interaction is the primary mechanism underlying the benefits of DNJ. While knockdown of OPA1 prevented the beneficial effects of DNJ, it also worsened the mitochondrial phenotypes in MT-RNR2 mutant cells in the control-treated group (3), analogous to the effects of OPA1 knockdown in WT cells (13). Therefore, it is possible that OPA1 knockdown induced severe mitochondrial impairment in the setting of MT-RNR2 mutation beyond a point of no return. Moreover, other mitochondrial proteins, including ATP synthase protein 8 (encoded by MT-ATP8), cytochrome c oxidase subunit 2 (encoded by MT-COX2), and ATP synthase subunit a (encoded by MT-ATP6), were also isolated as DNJ interactors (3). These binding partners may play a role as chaperones in stabilizing multiple mitochondrial proteins or in promoting mitochondrial translation by stabilizing ribosomal 16s RNA — encoded by the mutant MT-RNR2 (6) — a premise that is supported by the preservation of respiratory chain complexes with DNJ treatment (3).

The efficacy of mitochondrial preservation in preventing hypertrophic cardiomyopathy-related phenotypes (3) begs the question of whether hypertrophic cardiomyopathy from diverse etiologies is a disease of mitochondrial energetic insufficiency that may benefit from mitochondrial preservation strategies. Intriguingly, mitochondrial structural and functional abnormalities were noted in septal myomectomy tissue from patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy secondary to sarcomeric gene mutations with preserved left ventricular systolic function (14). The mitochondria were noted to be smaller in size with cristal rarefaction, and there was evidence of reduced oxidative phosphorylation with increased levels of reactive oxygen species. This finding was accompanied by a reduction in markers of mitophagy, a selective autophagy pathway for lysosomal degradation of damaged and dysfunctional mitochondria, and organ-level abnormalities in carbohydrate and lipid metabolism with ATP deficiency (14). Moreover, abnormalities in nonselective autophagy have also been documented in myocardial tissue from patients with mutations in MYBPC3, encoding cardiac myosin-binding protein C, which represent the most common genetic etiology linked with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (15). Interestingly, rescuing impaired myocardial autophagy, reduced cardiac hypertrophy, and attenuated left ventricular systolic dysfunction in a knock-in mouse model bearing another hypertrophic cardiomyopathy-linked MYBPC3 mutation (15). A role for the autophagy pathway and the endosomal sorting complexes required for transport (ESCRT) complex, which sorts polyubiquitinated proteins for lysosomal degradation, was also highlighted by the discovery of massive cardiac hypertrophy and sudden death in mice with striated muscle-specific ablation of vacuolar protein sorting 34 (Vps34) (16). VPS34 is a class III phosphoinositide 3-kinase that generates the membrane lipid phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PI3P) to facilitate endosomal and autophagosome membrane formation; and VPS34 levels are reduced in myocardium from patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy linked to sarcomeric mutations (16). Whether mitochondrial preservation strategies can bypass impairment in non-selective autophagy or specific impairments in mitophagy to ameliorate hypertrophic cardiomyopathy remains to be explored.

Conceivably, DNJ may stimulate mitophagy to remove abnormal mitochondria as a mechanism that contributes to restoration of mitochondrial structure and function, a possibility that requires experimental examination. Mitophagy is robustly active in the unstressed myocardium (17) and stimulation of mitophagy restores normal mitochondria to ameliorate left ventricular hypertrophy, fibrosis, and dysfunction in a mouse model of pressure overload-induced hypertrophy (18). Canonical mitophagy requires normally functioning lysosomes and Mit/Tfe family of master transcriptional regulators, which control autophagy and lysosome biogenesis (19). Interestingly, multiple lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs) characterized by lysosome dysfunction, phenocopy hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, including the development of heart failure, arrhythmias, and premature death (20). These LSDs include Fabry’s disease, provoked by mutations in GLA gene resulting in insufficiency of α-galactosidase A; Pompe’s disease, which results from mutations in GAA gene that encodes for α-glucosidase; and Danon disease, which results from mutations in LAMP2 that encodes for a lysosomal membrane protein. Intriguingly, Zhuang et al. demonstrate that DNJ bound to α-glucosidase (3). While α-glucosidase did not appear to be required for its beneficial effects on mitochondria, the effects of DNJ on lysosome function will require further examination in animal models. Indeed, treatment with 1-deoxygalactonojirimycin (approved as Migalastat), which is a stereoisomer of DNJ, resulted in reduced left ventricular hypertrophy in patients with Fabry’s disease (21). 1-deoxygalactonojirimycin facilitates transport of α-galactosidase A to lysosomes via a proposed chaperone-like activity. Another related compound, N-butyldeoxynojirimycin (Miglustat), was also shown to bind and stabilize recombinant α-glucosidase (22), likely due to structural similarity with glucose. Interestingly, a combination of N-butyldeoxynojirimycin and α-glucosidase enzyme replacement reduced glycogen accumulation with correction of autophagic defects in a mouse model of Pompe’s disease (22) and improved functional outcomes in a clinical trial in patients with late-onset Pompe’s disease (23).

Zhuang and authors extended their findings to a mouse model of angiotensin-II–induced pathologic hypertrophy and demonstrated that DNJ prevented pathologic hypertrophy and fibrosis and preserved mitochondrial structure, electron transport chain subunits, and ATP production (3). DNJ also restored OPA1 oligomers and mitochondrial respiratory chain complex proteins in this setting (3). Interestingly, OPA1 overexpression is sufficient to induce physiologic left ventricular hypertrophy with increased exercise capacity in mice (24); and transgenic overexpression of PERM1, a protein that interacts with MICOS complex to stabilize cristae (13), preserves mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation and prevents development of pathologic cardiac hypertrophy and decompensation with pressure overload (25). These results raise the exciting possibility that restoring mitochondrial health may prevent and/or treat pathologic cardiac hypertrophy that is provoked by increased hemodynamic load and other etiologies characterized by mitochondrial defects (Figure 1). In this context, it also relevant to note that while Zhuang et al. demonstrated cell-autonomous effects of DNJ in cardiac myocytes (3), the contribution of systemic effects of DNJ administration, including modulation of inter-cellular and inter-organ cross-talk, remains to be explored.

Figure 1 Restoration of mitochondrial structure and function ameliorates pathologic cardiac hypertrophy and preserves normal function. (A) Mitochondria in cardiac cells support high energy demands for the function of a healthy heart. (B) Mutations in mitochondrial DNA can provoke mitochondrial fragmentation with loss of cristae and trigger hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Treatment with DNJ restores mitochondrial structure with normalization of cristae, despite presence of the mitochondrial DNA mutation, to prevent cardiac myocyte hypertrophy. It remains unknown whether treatment with DNJ will prevent development of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or reverse established disease. Whether DNJ stimulates mitophagy to restore normal mitochondria also remains to be determined. (C) Prohypertrophic stimuli, such as hemodynamic overload, can also result in loss of mitochondrial function, independent of mutations in mitochondrial DNA, and result in pathologic cardiac hypertrophy and cardiomyopathic decompensation. Treatment of mice with angiotensin II as a model to mimic the effects of hemodynamic overload induces mitochondrial structural and functional defects, including mitochondrial fragmentation with loss of cristae with development of pathologic cardiac hypertrophy and left ventricular systolic dysfunction. Notably, treatment with DNJ restores mitochondrial structure and function to attenuate hypertrophy and prevents angiotensin II-induced left ventricular systolic dysfunction. Whether DNJ will reverse established pathologic hypertrophy and cardiomyopathy remains unknown.

Notwithstanding the need for clarification of mechanisms, the identification of DNJ provides a shot in the arm for the development of drugs to restore normal mitochondria in the treatment of pathologic cardiac hypertrophy and heart failure.