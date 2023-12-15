Impaired T cell IRE1α/XBP1 signaling directs inflammation in experimental heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

HFD/l-NAME elicits cardiac T cell inflammation concordant with cardiac pathology. We first examined the cardiac and systemic immune phenotype in cardiometabolic HFpEF after 5 weeks of HFD/l-NAME (H/L). Flow cytometry analysis revealed a significant increase in cardiac CD45+ leukocytes in H/L-fed mice compared with mice fed standard chow (STD) (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI171874DS1). Several leukocyte populations were specifically increased in the left ventricle (LV) in response to H/L compared with STD, including CD3+ T cells (Figure 1, C and D) and CD4+ T cells (Figure 1, E and F). Histological analysis identified CD4+ T cells infiltrating the interstitial myocardium (Figure 1G). Other lymphocytes such as CD8+ T cells were also increased, although to a lesser extent (Supplemental Figure 1B), as were CD11b+ myeloid cells, including monocytes and neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 1, C–F). Additionally, H/L increased myocardial gene expression of NLR family pyrin domain containing 3 (NLRP3), an intracellular sensor and inducer of pyroptotic cell death (17), supporting an enhanced inflammatory state of the heart that may be responsible for recruiting innate immune cells to the myocardium (Supplemental Figure 1G). Additionally, H/L increased myocardial B cell infiltration (Supplemental Figure 1H). In further characterization of cardiac T helper cells, we used intracellular staining of cardiac CD4+ T cells and found enrichment of CD4+ T cells expressing interferon-γ (IFN-γ; Figure 1, H and I) and interleukin-4 (IL-4; Figure 1, J and K) in response to H/L, in comparison with control-fed mice. We observed no significant increases in cardiac CD4+ T cells expressing IL-17A following H/L compared with STD controls (Supplemental Figure 1, I and J).

Figure 1 H/L elicits increased leukocyte and T cell myocardial infiltration. (A–F) Cardiac CD45+ (A and B), CD45+CD3+ (C and D), and CD45+CD3+CD4+ (E and F) cells were directly analyzed by flow cytometry from LV of WT mice fed H/L or STD for 5 weeks. (G) CD4+ T cells were immunohistochemically stained and quantified in LV cryosections of mice from each group. Scale bars: 50 μm. (H–K) CD45+CD4+IFN-γ+ (H and I) and CD45+CD4+IL-4+ (J and K) cells were directly analyzed by flow cytometry from LV of WT mice fed H/L or STD for 5 weeks. n = 4–9. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P ≤ 0.05, ***P ≤ 0.001. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

The observed cardiac T cell inflammation occurred concomitant with the presence of effector CD4+ T cells in the local and distal lymphoid organs, such as mediastinal lymph nodes (MdLNs) and the spleen, which showed CD4+CD44hiCD62lo cell expansion in response to H/L but not in STD controls (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1K). This effector T cell expansion occurred in H/L-fed mice but not in the MdLNs and the spleen of HFD– or l-NAME–single-treated controls (Supplemental Figure 1, L and M). In contrast to treatment of mice with H/L, HFD in isolation induced neither hypertrophy nor significant CD45+ and CD4+ LV cell infiltration, compared with STD, whereas exclusive exposure to l-NAME did not cause LV hypertrophy compared with STD, despite triggering increases in CD45+ and CD4+ cardiac-infiltrating cells (Supplemental Figure 1, N–P). Females, which are protected in this preclinical HFpEF model (18) (Supplemental Figure 1, Q and R, and Supplemental Table 1), also showed enhanced cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration and splenic effector CD4+ T cell expansion in response to H/L- compared with STD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 1, S and T). These data suggest that in females there are mechanisms in place to protect the myocardium from developing diastolic dysfunction and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy, even in the presence of T cell infiltration.

Figure 2 H/L induces lymphoid T cell expansion and increased renal T cell infiltration. CD4+CD44hiCD62Llo effector T cells in mediastinal lymph nodes (MdLN) (A) or spleen (B) and renal CD45+ cells and CD4+ cells (C–E) were analyzed by flow cytometry, and renal function was assessed with blood urea nitrogen (BUN) assay (F), in WT mice fed for 5 weeks with H/L or STD. n = 6–12. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

As HFpEF is a systemic, multi-organ disorder (3), and chronic kidney disease and HFpEF share many comorbidities and often present together (19), we hypothesized that heightened T cell infiltration may not be restricted to the heart. Indeed, we found increased renal leukocyte and CD4+ T cell abundance in the kidneys of H/L-treated mice compared with kidneys from STD controls (Figure 2, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 1U). However, there were no differences in plasma levels of blood urea nitrogen (BUN), indicating a lack of renal dysfunction after 5 weeks of H/L (Figure 2F).

Taken together, these data indicate that H/L induces CD4+ T cell infiltration into the heart and kidneys, as well as effector CD4+ T cell expansion in the spleen and lymph nodes. While cardiac T cell infiltration aligns with diastolic dysfunction and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy, markers of kidney dysfunction, such as plasma BUN, are not evident despite the presence of kidney-infiltrated T cells at this time point. These data support the presence of “outside-in” inflammatory signals in HFpEF and that T cell contributions to cardiac pathology occur earlier than possible contributions to renal dysfunction in preclinical HFpEF.

T cell–deficient (Tcra–/–) mice do not develop diastolic dysfunction and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in response to H/L. We next investigated the requirement of T cells for diastolic dysfunction using T cell receptor-α–knockout (Tcra–/–) mice, which lack α/β T cells. Both groups had preserved ejection fraction (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2) and experienced increases in systolic blood pressure compared with STD-fed controls (Supplemental Figure 2A). Whereas 5 weeks of H/L induced, as expected, impaired relaxation in WT mice as measured by the slope of the end-diastolic pressure–volume relationship (EDPVR), Tcra–/– mice did not show such an increase, demonstrating preserved cardiac relaxation compared with WT (Figure 3C). Moreover, the cardiometabolic stress induced by H/L resulted in LV and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in WT mice exclusively, and not in Tcra–/– mice, as shown by gross organ weight and wheat germ agglutinin staining of cardiac sections, respectively (Figure 3, D–F).

Figure 3 Diastolic dysfunction and cardiac hypertrophy are not induced by H/L in T cell–deficient mice. (A–C) The ejection fraction (A and B) and end-diastolic pressure–volume relationship (EDPVR; C) were measured in WT or Tcra–/– mice fed H/L or STD for 5 weeks using echocardiography and invasive hemodynamic analysis, respectively. (D) The LV weight of WT or Tcra–/– mice was measured and normalized to tibia length (LV/TL). (E and F) LV cryosections from these mice were stained with wheat germ agglutinin and analyzed for cardiomyocyte area using ImageJ. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G–I) The expression of SERCA, phospho-PLN, and total PLN was measured in LV samples using Western blotting. n = 5–12. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. Two-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

To uncover the mechanisms by which T cells contribute to diastolic dysfunction in response to H/L, we next focused on investigating the protein expression of key mediators of cardiomyocyte relaxation: sarco(endo)plasmic reticulum Ca++-ATPase (SERCA), responsible for cytoplasmic calcium import into the sarcoplasmic reticulum to perpetuate relaxation; and phospholamban (PLN), an inhibitor of SERCA when in an unphosphorylated state (20) (Figure 3G). We found that the ratio of phosphorylated to total PLN was decreased in the LV of WT mice fed H/L compared with STD controls, whereas LV protein expression of SERCA remained unaltered. Strikingly, the decrease in the phosphorylated to total PLN was not observed in Tcra–/– mice fed H/L compared with STD controls, whereas SERCA was also unaltered in Tcra–/– mice fed H/L or STD (Figure 3, H and I). These data suggest a greater abundance of unphosphorylated PLN that can inhibit SERCA and cardiomyocyte relaxation in mice with preclinical HFpEF that is T cell dependent, revealing that T cells modulate PLN phosphorylation in response to H/L. Moreover, we observed a trending increase in total PLN expression in WT mice, but not Tcra–/– mice, fed H/L, suggesting additional T cell–mediated regulation of PLN expression (Supplemental Figure 2B). Altogether, these findings indicate that T cell–cardiomyocyte crosstalk contributes to maladaptive cardiac remodeling in response to H/L.

The effector T cells induced after 5 weeks of HFD and l-NAME are not cardiac antigen restricted. We next investigated whether H/L induced a T cell response to cardiac antigen, similar to what we and others have described in experimental HFrEF (7, 11). We used Nur77GFP reporter mice, in which T cells transiently express GFP upon TCR antigen engagement, yet their overall T cell repertoire and inflammatory potential remains unaltered (21). This allowed us to track active TCR antigen engagement within the heart after 5 weeks of H/L or STD control diet, using Nur77GFP mice subjected to transverse aortic constriction (TAC) to model HFrEF, in which TCR engagement occurs in the heart, as positive control (7). Nur77GFP mice developed increased LV weight in response to H/L, but this was independent of active CD4+ TCR engagement at this time point, reflected by a similar frequency of CD4+GFP+ cardiac T cells in H/L mice and STD controls, and a significantly lower frequency than in mice subjected to TAC (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These data indicate that infiltrating CD4+ cells do not experience TCR engagement of antigens in the heart at the time of cardiac hypertrophy and diastolic dysfunction in experimental HFpEF, as opposed to HFrEF.

Figure 4 Experimental HFpEF imprints a T cell immune signature distinct to experimental HFpEF. (A and B) CD45+CD4+GFP+ cardiac cells were analyzed in STD, H/L, and TAC surgery Nur77GFP mice 5 weeks after respective treatment. (C and D) Cardiac CD45+CD3+CD4+ cells were measured directly by flow cytometry in OTII mice fed H/L or STD for 5 weeks. (E–L) Splenic CD4+ (E–H) or blood CD3+ (I–L) T cells were isolated from WT mice fed H/L or STD (HFpEF), or from WT mice given TAC or sham surgery (HFrEF), and analyzed for the gene expression of Xbp1s, total Xbp1, Atf6, and Atf4 by qPCR. n = 3–11. I–L: Each replicate is n = 2 mice pooled. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. B: One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test; D: unpaired, 2-tailed t test; E–L: HF groups (H/L or TAC) were compared against their respective controls (STD and sham, respectively) in the unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

To further investigate the antigen specificity of cardiac T cell activation in HFpEF, we studied OTII mice, in which all CD4+ T cells express a transgenic TCR restricted to exogenous chicken ovalbumin (OVA). Thus, T cells in these mice do not become antigen activated unless they recognize OVA. OTII mice fed H/L manifested preserved ejection fraction (Supplemental Table 3), and a striking increase of cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration compared with STD-fed OTII mice (Figure 4, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 3C). The cardiotropism of OVA-restricted T cells in response to H/L correlated with increased systolic blood pressure, yet it was not sufficient to induce diastolic dysfunction determined by EDPVR measurements (Supplemental Table 3). OTII mice also had increased renal CD4+ T cell abundance in response to H/L compared with STD controls (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). These data demonstrate that endogenous antigen specificity is dispensable for cardiac and kidney T cell infiltration induced by H/L, and that alternative T cell activation mechanisms are required for diastolic dysfunction.

H/L imprints a possibly unique signature in CD4+ T cells characterized by defective UPR activation. To investigate alternative mechanisms of CD4+ T cell activation taking place in response to systemic metabolic and mechanical stress, we next focused on the UPR. Downregulation of myocardial spliced Xbp1 (Xbp1s) is a hallmark of HFpEF (14), and T cell deficiency of Xbp1 results in highly inflammatory T cells with enhanced antitumor activity (15). As expected, the expression of myocardial Xbp1s was reduced in mice subjected to 5 weeks of H/L, compared with STD and TAC mice, which presented with reduced ejection fraction, LV hypertrophy, and thickening of both the anterior and posterior walls (Supplemental Figure 3, F–I, and Supplemental Table 4), reinforcing that downregulation of myocardial UPR is HFpEF specific. This 5-week time point coincides with systemic expansion of effector T cells in the lymph nodes and the spleen (Figure 2). Total splenic CD4+ T cells isolated from H/L mice at this time point manifested a striking downregulation of not only Xbp1s, but also total Xbp1, activating transcription factor 6 (Atf6), and activating transcription factor 4 (Atf4). This global UPR downregulation was not observed in splenic CD4+ T cells from mice undergoing TAC (Figure 4, E–H) nor in mice single-treated with either l-NAME or HFD only, in which we did not observe total Xbp1, Atf4, or Atf6 downregulation, whereas Xbp1s was downregulated, but to a significantly lesser extent than with the combination of both stressors, which synergistically decreased T cell Xbp1s expression (Supplemental Figure 3J). These data identify a molecular signature specific to cardiometabolic HFpEF in splenic CD4+ T cells.

We next assessed whether this signature was observed in circulating T cells, hypothesizing it could be used as a noninvasive biomarker for HFpEF. Whereas downregulation of Atf4 was also observed in circulating CD3+ T cells from H/L mice, unlike in splenic T cells, circulating CD3+ T cells from H/L and STD mice manifested comparable expression of Xbp1s, total Xbp1, and Atf6. Moreover, the expression of Xbp1s, total Xbp1, Atf6, and Atf4 remained unchanged in circulating CD3+ T cells from sham and TAC mice, demonstrating that downregulation of circulating T cell Atf4 is HFpEF specific (Figure 4, I–L). In contrast, no changes in the expression of any of these UPR genes were observed in total peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) between H/L-fed mice and STD-fed controls (Supplemental Figure 3K). Interestingly, after 5 weeks of H/L, splenic CD8+ T cells from H/L-fed mice also manifested significantly decreased expression of Xbp1s, but a complete preservation of Atf4 (Supplemental Figure 3L). Furthermore, splenic CD4+ T cells from female WT mice given H/L did not have significant downregulation of spliced or total Xbp1 (Supplemental Figure 3M). Taken together, these data demonstrate a downregulation of all 3 branches of the splenic CD4+ T cell UPR of mice with cardiometabolic HFpEF, but not mice with HFrEF (TAC). Alterations in Atf4 gene expression are observed in circulating T cells, but not total PBMCs, in response to H/L, supporting T cell–specific dysregulation of the UPR in HFpEF. Moreover, these data identify sex differences in Xbp1s downregulation induced by H/L, as well as T cell type differences in the global transcriptional downregulation of all 3 arms of the UPR, and highlight a possible unique signature in CD4+ T helper cells.

H/L causes temporal dysregulation of the IRE1α-XBP1 arm of the UPR in T cells. To further investigate how the T cell UPR in HFpEF is modulated, we next focused on the activation status of the 3 sensors of unfolded and misfolded proteins in the ER that govern the UPR: inositol-requiring enzyme-1α (IRE1α), PKR-like ER kinase (PERK), and activating transcription factor 6 (ATF6). Under ER stress, IRE1α is phosphorylated and splices Xbp1 to generate Xbp1s, which encodes the transcription factor XBP1s. PERK activation leads to ATF4 expression, whereas ATF6 is cleaved and translocates to the nucleus to act as a transcription factor (Figure 5A). Because we observed downregulated expression of Xbp1s, Atf4, and Atf6 in CD4+ T cells after 5 weeks of H/L (Figure 4, E–H), we next investigated the upstream activation states of IRE1α, PERK, and ATF6. We found that splenic CD4+ T cells isolated from WT mice 5 weeks after H/L manifested decreased IRE1α phosphorylation compared with STD-fed mice. In contrast, the phosphorylation of PERK and its downstream target eukaryotic translation initiation factor 2α (eIF2α), as well as ATF6 protein expression, was not significantly decreased (Figure 5, B and C). At the time of impaired T cell phospho-IRE1α expression in response to H/L, we observed defective Xbp1 splicing in T cells from H/L- compared with STD-fed controls (Figure 5D). Accordingly, the expression of the downstream transcriptional targets of XBP1s, namely DnaJ heat shock protein family member B9 (Dnajb9), Sec63, and SEC2D homolog D (Sec24d), was also decreased in splenic CD4+ T cells from H/L mice compared with STD control mice (Figure 5, E–G). Investigation of the temporal dynamics of the UPR effector gene expression in splenic CD4+ T cells side by side with analysis of cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration demonstrated that as early as 1 week after H/L, before the onset of cardiac T cell infiltration, T cells responded to ER stress by upregulating Atf4 expression, with no significant changes in the expression of Xbp1s or Atf6 (Figure 5H). After 3 weeks of H/L, only Atf4 was significantly downregulated in splenic CD4+ T cells, culminating in a potent downregulation of all 3 UPR genes alongside significant cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration after 5 weeks of H/L (Figure 5, H–J). The temporal downregulation of Xbp1s in splenic T cells correlated with the sequential cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration observed over time after H/L (Figure 5K).

Figure 5 H/L induces dysregulation of T cell UPR gene expression. (A) UPR activity can be measured by the gene and protein expression of sensors in the ER lumen and downstream effector proteins. (B and C) The protein expression and activation of each UPR sensor was analyzed by Western blotting in splenic CD4+ T cells from mice fed H/L or STD for 5 weeks. (D) Spliced and unspliced Xbp1 expression was analyzed using semiquantitative PCR and horizontal gel electrophoresis in splenic CD4+ T cells from mice fed H/L or STD for 5 weeks. (E–G) The expression of the XBP1s gene targets Dnajb9, Sec63, and Sec24d was analyzed by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in splenic CD4+ T cells from mice fed H/L or STD for 5 weeks. (H–J) The gene expression of Xbp1s, Atf6, and Atf4 was analyzed by qPCR in splenic CD4+ T cells from mice fed H/L or STD for 1, 3, or 5 weeks (H), and cardiac CD45+CD3+CD4+ cells were analyzed by flow cytometry (I and J). (K) Qualitative representation of splenic CD4+ T cell Xbp1s expression and cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration in mice fed H/L demonstrates an inverse correlation. B and C: Each replicate is n = 4 mice pooled, and molecular weights are listed next to blots. C: The normalized expression of each protein is represented as a fold change relative to STD control. D–J: n = 5–11. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. C and E–G: Unpaired, 2-tailed t test; H–J: H/L group from each time point is compared against its respective STD control in unpaired, 2-tailed t test, and 1- and 3-week time points are plotted against 5-week data from Figure 1 and Figure 4. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

Taken together, these data indicate that IRE1α is the dominant target of H/L when diastolic dysfunction, CD4+ T cell activation, and T cell cardiotropism occur at 5 weeks. Our results also show that as early as 1 week after H/L, before T cell cardiac infiltration, splenic T cells respond to ER stress by upregulating Atf4, which, together with other UPR effectors, becomes downregulated over time as T cell cardiotropism and diastolic dysfunction progress in experimental HFpEF.

XBP1s deficiency improves CD4+ T cell persistence in vivo. To assess the functional consequences of decreased XBP1 expression in CD4+ T cells in the context of cardiometabolic HFpEF, we next generated CD4Cre-Xbp1flox (T-Xbp1KO) mice in which all CD4+ cells constitutively lack Xbp1. We corroborated specific silencing of the gene coding for Xbp1 in CD4+ T cells at the genome level, and the inability to activate XBP1s protein expression by the ER stressor tunicamycin in T cells from T-Xbp1KO mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C). STD-fed T-Xbp1KO mice manifested no detectable systemic inflammation and no alterations to lymphoid CD4+ T cell populations compared with CD4WT-Xbp1flox (T-Xbp1WT) mice, as previously reported (15). T-Xbp1WT and T-Xbp1KO mice fed H/L manifested comparable total cardiac CD45+ leukocyte infiltration (Figure 6, A and B). However, we noted a higher frequency of CD45+CD4+ T cells infiltrating the heart in T-Xbp1KO animals fed H/L, compared with T-Xbp1WT control mice, demonstrating increased T cell cardiotropism and suggesting that genetic deletion of Xbp1 in CD4+ T cells improves intracardiac T cell persistence in response to H/L (Figure 6, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4D). Despite these changes in cardiac T cell abundance, T-Xbp1KO animals fed H/L manifested similar ejection fraction, systolic blood pressure, and EDPVR compared with their WT littermate controls fed H/L (Figure 6, E–H, and Supplemental Table 5).

Figure 6 T cell Xbp1 deficiency increases cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration. CD4Cre-Xbp1flox (T-Xbp1KO) and CD4WT-Xbp1flox (T-Xbp1WT) mice were fed H/L for 5 weeks. (A–D) Cardiac CD45+ (A and B) and CD45+CD3+CD4+ (C and D) cells were analyzed in LV directly by flow cytometry. (E–H) Ejection fraction (E and F) by echocardiography and systolic blood pressure (SBP; G) and end-diastolic pressure–volume relationship (EDPVR; H) by invasive hemodynamic analysis were measured in each group. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. n = 4–8. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P ≤ 0.05. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

To corroborate our observations that XBP1 deletion increased cardiac T cell infiltration, we performed competitive adoptive cotransfer experiments of a 1:1 ratio of Xbp1KOCD45.2+CD4+ to Xbp1WTCD45.1+CD4+ cells in T cell–deficient (Tcra–/–) host recipients fed H/L for 3 weeks (Figure 7, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4E). Xbp1KO CD4+ T cells outcompeted WT cells in the spleen, as well as other lymphoid organs (mediastinal and inguinal lymph nodes), after only 1 week (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 4, F and G), demonstrating that T cell Xbp1 deficiency imparts a survival advantage in the setting of H/L. We observed a greater increase in expression of CD69, a canonical T cell activation marker, in Xbp1KO CD4+ T cells compared with Xbp1WT CD4+ T cells (Figure 7, D and E). Strikingly, while both Xbp1WT and Xbp1KO CD4+ T cell populations were able to traffic into the heart of Tcra–/– recipients subjected to H/L, there was a greater relative abundance of Xbp1KO CD4+ T cells in the heart (Figure 7F and Supplemental Figure 4H). Thus, XBP1 deficiency provides a survival advantage in peripheral organs and results in enhanced cardiotropism in the onset of H/L.

Figure 7 Xbp1 deficiency improves CD4+ T cell persistence in vivo. Splenic CD4+ T cells from CD45.2+ T-Xbp1KO mice and CD45.1+ WT mice were isolated and expanded in culture into T cell blasts in the presence of αCD3/αCD28 blocking antibodies. (A) These cells were injected i.p. in a 1:1 mixture into Tcra–/– recipients fed H/L for 3 weeks, and spleen, mediastinal and inguinal lymph nodes, and LV were analyzed 1 week after transfer. (B–F) Relative proportion of each cell population in the spleen (CD4+TCRβ+CD45.1+ or CD45.2+, B and C), expression of CD69 within each cell population in the spleen (D and E), and relative proportion of each cell population in the LV (F) were measured directly by flow cytometry. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. n = 3–8. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

Taken together, these data indicate that lack of Xbp1 endows T cells with a survival advantage and enhanced cardiotropism, yet it does not further worsen the already decreased diastolic function induced by H/L in experimental cardiometabolic HFpEF.

Withdrawal of HFD and l-NAME restores T cell IRE1α-XBP1s activation and partially improves cardiac inflammation, hypertrophy, and diastolic dysfunction in cardiometabolic HFpEF. Our data revealed a temporal downregulation of the T cell UPR elicited by H/L accompanied by T cell cardiotropism and diastolic dysfunction, and showed that T cell germline deficiency of XBP1 is sufficient to enhance T cell cardiotropism induced by H/L but does not further induce diastolic dysfunction. These findings prompted us to test whether removal of the 2 stressors (HFD and l-NAME) could reverse such T cell signature and have consequences for cardiac inflammation and pathology in cardiometabolic HFpEF. We found that splenic CD4+ T cells isolated from mice fed for 5 weeks with H/L or STD recovered the expression of Xbp1s, total Xbp1, Atf6, and Atf4 upon incubation for 4 hours in complete media lacking HFD and l-NAME (Supplemental Figure 5, A–E), demonstrating that defective T cell UPR activation is transient and conditional on the presence of a metabolically challenging microenvironment in vitro. We next tested the hypothesis that withdrawal of the 2 hits of cardiometabolic HFpEF restores CD4+ T cell Xbp1s expression in vivo and impacts cardiac inflammation and function. After 5 weeks of H/L feeding, sufficient to induce HFpEF-like pathology and splenic CD4+ T cell UPR downregulation, mice were fed STD diet for 2 weeks and compared with controls fed STD or mice fed H/L for the duration of the study (Figure 8A). All groups maintained their ejection fraction throughout the study (Figure 8, B and C, and Supplemental Table 6). Reversion to STD for 2 weeks was sufficient to partly recover the expression of Xbp1s in total splenic CD4+ T cells (Figure 8D) and resulted in a nearly 30 mmHg decrease in systolic blood pressure and decrease in LV weight in comparison with mice maintained on H/L (Figure 8, E and F). These results, together with the data demonstrating a temporal splenic CD4+ T cell UPR response that correlates with cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration in the onset of H/L, at time points that precede onset of preclinical HFpEF (Figure 5, H–J), led us to next extend the time course of H/L withdrawal to 3 weeks on STD following 5 weeks of H/L, to further test whether cardiac inflammation and diastolic dysfunction lag behind the splenic CD4+ T cell UPR expression. We found that both 2 and 3 weeks of STD after 5 weeks of H/L resulted in a downward trend, but were insufficient to fully recover cardiac diastolic function (Figure 8G) or cardiac CD4+ T cell infiltration (Figure 8H and Supplemental Figure 5F).

Figure 8 H/L-induced CD4+ T cell UPR dysregulation is dependent on the microenvironment. WT mice were fed STD, H/L, or H/L for 5 weeks and then STD for 2 weeks (H/L->S) prior to analysis (A). (B and C) Ejection fraction in these mice was measured by echocardiography. (D and E) Splenic CD4+ T cells were isolated from mice in each group and measured for Xbp1s expression by qPCR (D), and systolic blood pressure (SBP; E) was measured by invasive hemodynamic analysis. (F) LV from mice in each group was weighed and normalized to tibia length (LV/TL). (G and H) In mice from these groups, in addition to a cohort of mice fed H/L for 5 weeks then reverted to STD for 3 weeks, end-diastolic pressure–volume relationship (EDPVR) was quantified by invasive hemodynamic analysis (G), and cardiac CD45+CD3+CD4+ cells were analyzed in LV of mice from each group directly by flow cytometry (H). n = 3–12. Error bars represent the mean ± SEM. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001. This figure was created using Biorender.com.

Taken together, these data demonstrate that the splenic expression of CD4+ T cell Xbp1s is recovered by removal of the 2 hits of HFpEF in vitro and in vivo, and results in ameliorated CD4+ T cell cardiac infiltration and cardiac hypertrophy as well as partial improvement in diastolic dysfunction. Removal of the 2 hits results in immediate recovery of CD4+ T cell Xbp1s, whereas the full recovery of cardiac diastolic function and T cell infiltration lags behind this early response in the UPR.